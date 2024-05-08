UNITED STATES

Celebrated novelist Paul Auster dies aged 77 after lung cancer battle two years after overdose death s of his son, 44, and baby granddaughter

May 1, 2024

Novelist Paul Auster has died aged 77 following a lengthy battle with lung cancer, just two years after the deaths of his son and granddaughter who had died from overdoses. The iconic writer, and author behind the award-winning novels The New York Trilogy, passed away on Tuesday with his death confirmed by his friend and fellow novelist Jacki Lyden. Auster had penned an impressive 34 books during the span of his career, with his last - Baumgartner - being released this year.

Link

Jim Mills passes

May 6, 2024

Jim Mills, one of the most celebrated banjo players of his generation, and a noted vintage instrument trader, has died of a heart attack at his home in Durham, NC, on May 3. He was 57 years of age. Though most bluegrass lovers remember Jim for his 14 years with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, he also played a five year stint with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. Throughout his entire professional career, spanning roughly 30 years, he was known for a powerful banjo style drawing heavily on the music of Earl Scruggs and J.D. Crowe.

Link

The Dicks' Gary Floyd died

May 3, 2024

Gary Floyd from the Dicks is dead. He was 71 years old. Gary had been in poor health for some time and was admitted to hospital a few days ago after suffering from heart failure. After a Hindu bedside ceremony, he was taken off oxygen because doctors could no longer do anything for him. Jello Biafra once called the singer “a 300-pound communist drag queen who could sing like Janis Joplin.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former NFL quarterback Bob Avellini dies aged 70 after battle with cancer

May 5, 2024

Bob Avellini, the former Chicago quarterback who teamed with Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton to lead the Bears to the 1977 playoffs, died Saturday. He was 70. The Bears said Avellini died after a battle with cancer.

Link

Former MLB first baseman and outfielder, David Andrew McCarty, 54, of Oakland, Calif., passed away unexpectedly

May 3, 2024

Former MLB first baseman and outfielder, David Andrew McCarty, 54, of Oakland, Calif., passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2024. Dave played for Team USA in the summer of 1990, and was drafted 3rd overall in the 1991 draft by the Minnesota Twins. Over the next 14 years, the once top prospect would become a journeyman utility player who could come off the bench to play defense, provide a power-threat, and-a few times-pitch. Dave retired from baseball in 2005 but continued to work for the Red Sox as an analyst on NESN until the 2008 season. After baseball, Dave joined Lee & Associates as one of the founding members of the commercial real estate firm's Oakland office in 2006.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Philadelphia independent wrestler Billy Reil dies

April 29, 2024

Brett Lauderdale of GCW shared the news that former Philadelphia-based independent wrestler Billy Reil has died. Reil began wrestling as a teenager and grew up as a close friend of Trent Acid (the late Michael Verdi). Reil was heavily involved in the Tristate wrestling scene where he wrestled for Jersey All-Pro Wrestling (JAPW) among multiple promotions. Reil won the JAPW light heavyweight title in 1999 but had to give up the title when he suffered an injury.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two former U. of Michigan athletes “died suddenly”:

Obi Ezeh, a former Michigan football and Grand Rapids Catholic standout LB, dies at 36

May 5, 2024

Former Michigan football standout linebacker Obi Ezeh died at 36, his mother announced on social media over the weekend. It has been a tragic week for the Michigan athletics family, which also lost former Michigan basketball point guard [and former NBA guard] Darius Morris, who died Thursday at 33.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marcus Outzen, 46, QB in the 1999 national championship game

May 1, 2024

Former Florida State quarterback Marcus Outzen, who started for the Seminoles in the first-ever BCS Championship Game, has died. Outzen's death was shared on social media by his son, Colton, and later confirmed by the Tallahassee Democrat. According to the Democrat, Outzen died from complications associated with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a rare immune deficiency disorder.



Link

Note: According to his LinkedIn profile, Outzen worked as an Oncology Executive for the last nine years:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcusoutzen/

PT Schlosser, Flying Boxcars director

May 5, 2024

Hagerstown, Maryland - PT Schlosser, the [pro baseball] squad's director of stadium operations during its inaugural season in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, died on Saturday, May 4. Details surrounding his death were not immediately released. According to his LinkedIn account, Schlosser took over as the full-time stadium operator in December after spending time in Colorado and Pennsylvania. The news of Schlosser's passing was met by shock and sadness from the community.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Professional baseball’s “vaccination” mandate:

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10029786-mlb-managers-coaches-required-to-be-up-to-date-on-covid-19-vaccines-for-2022-season

Former Ohio State football coach died in his sleep Friday night

May 5, 2024

A former Ohio State Buckeyes football coach, who worked under Urban Meyer in Columbus, died in his sleep on Friday night. Tim Kight, who coached at Ohio State under Urban Meyer, passed away peacefully in his sleep, following a battle with cancer. His son shared the news.

No age reported.

Link

Second Boeing whistleblower Joshua Dean dies suddenly from mysterious severe infection

May 2, 2024

A Boeing whistleblower who raised concerns about one of the carrier’s suppliers ignoring production defects died suddenly on Tuesday — just two months after another employee who sounded the alarm about the embattled company died by alleged suicide. Joshua Dean, 45, a former quality auditor at Spirit AeroSystems, died Tuesday morning from a fast-growing mystery infection, the Seattle Times reported. Dean, of Wichita, Kan., had reportedly been in good health until about two weeks ago, when he was admitted to the hospital, the outlet reported. However, by April 21 he was in “very critical condition,” and had tested positive for influenza B, MRSA, and pneumonia, the outlet said. He was intubated and put on dialysis before eventually being airlifted to another hospital in Oklahoma City. A CT scan indicated that he had also suffered a stroke. Shortly before his death, doctors were considering amputating his hands and feet, which had turned black from infection, baffling his family and doctors. “He is in the worst condition I have ever known or heard of. Even the hospital agrees,” his sister-in-law, Kristen Dean, wrote on Facebook Saturday, before detailing the life saving procedures doctors were trying in order to save him. His family announced that he died Tuesday morning.

Link

Internet icon Dallas Penn has died

May 1, 2024

New York - Internet and fashion icon Dallas Penn [54] has died. On Wednesday (5/1) friends and fan paid tribute to Penn on social media, citing Combat Jack co-host as an innovator in blogging and fashion. "Some who come across this tweet won’t realize how much of a trailblazer you were in Hip Hop," wrote turntablist Rob Swift. No cause of death has been announced for Penn, who told Complex that he ditched his hobby of comic book collecting and started to buy clothing.

Link

George Strait mourns loss of manager who ' suddenly ' died after rehearsal

May 1, 2024

George Strait shared a tribute as he mourned a longtime friend and road manager of nearly five decades. Tom Foote “suddenly passed away at his home after our rehearsal,” where he seemed “great” spending most of the afternoon with Strait and his band, Strait said as he posted a photo with Foote on his social media pages on Tuesday evening (April 30). The beloved music legend remembered Foote as “our one-time drummer and long-time road manager for around 48 years.” Earlier this year, Strait mourned two “music family members” who died hours apart.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Longtime Televisa, Univision announcer Paco Villa passes away at 54

May 1, 2024

New York, NY - Play-by-play announcer Paco Villa, a fixture on Televisa and Univision’s soccer broadcasts, has passed away at 54 after a two-year battle with cancer. Univision reported that Villa’s cancer was discovered by doctors in Doha during the 2022 World Cup, where he was on site as part of the network’s coverage.



Link

Univision’s “vaccination” mandate:

https://tinyurl.com/2tdp443b

Two local politicians “died suddenly”:

Former Sedona City Councilman, current candidate, veteran and volunteer Mike Ward has died

May 4, 2024

Sedona, AZ - Mike Ward, who served on Sedona City Council from 2010 to 2014, and was currently running for election to one of three open council seats, died Friday, May 3. First responders were called to his home just after 8 p.m. when his wife found him unresponsive, according to Sedona police. Life-saving measures were performed but he was pronounced deceased. “I was notified early this morning one of our police volunteers passed away unexpectedly last night at his home,” Sedona City Manager Anette Spickard wrote in an email.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on April 28:

City of Industry Mayor Pro Tem Cathy Marcucci dies after battle with cancer

April 28, 2024

City of Industry [CA] Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Marcucci has died after a long battle with cancer, officials announced Saturday. Marcucci was elected to the City Council in 2017 and stepped into the Mayor Pro Tem role in 2019. An avid animal lover, Mayor Pro Tem Marcucci's dedication to animal welfare was unparalleled. She spearheaded efforts to establish the first no-kill animal rescue in the San Gabriel Valley, leaving an enduring legacy of compassion and kindness. Through her vision and determination, countless animals have found refuge and love, representing the spirit of hope that Mayor Pro Tem Marcucci embodied."

No age reported.

Link

Joey Fecci, 27, Nashville chef

April 30, 2024

The Nashville-based chef died while running a marathon April 27, organizers of the event confirmed on social media. He was 26. He was found unresponsive, per the organizers, during the St. Jude Rock ‘n' Roll Running Series. He received on-site medical attention before being transported to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to the event's Facebook page. Joey's older brother Nick Fecci said that they last saw him alive at mile 18, where they captured a video of him smiling and giving high-fives. "We were waiting for him to come around the final stretch when we got the phone call that would destroy our lives forever," Nick shared in a statement, per Nashville's NBC affiliate WSMV. "We will never comprehend how something like this could happen. We will never understand why the brightest light in all of our lives was taken from us so horrifically and inexplicably."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Investigation underway in Indiana after 10-year-old dies following ' medical emergency '

April 30, 2024

Porter County, Ind. - A 10-year-old boy died last week after police were called to a home in Porter County, Indiana, for a medical emergency. At about 2:37 p.m. last Thursday, patrol officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Falcon Way for a medical emergency. When officers arrived, they located a 10-year-old boy and emergency medical services transported him to a local hospital for treatment. The boy later died. Though the medical examiner has not yet confirmed the identification of the juvenile, his family identified him as Dakota Levi Stevens. No further information was released as officials continue to investigate.

No cause of death reported.

Link

2 middle schools in NJ in mourning after death s of students

May 6, 2024

Students from two Jersey Shore middle schools died during the weekend. Wall superintendent Tracy Handerhan said online that Laila Orjuela [14], an 8th grader at the Wall Intermediate School, died “unexpectedly” over the weekend. Handerhan's letter did not disclose details about the circumstances except to say there had been a "medical occurrence."



Susan McNamara, a spokeswoman for the Brick School District, confirmed the death of a boy who attends the Lake Riviera Middle School. She did not disclose his identity.



No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Four high school students “died suddenly”:

Dunwoody High School student dies after medical emergency , principal says

May 6, 2024

Dunwoody, Ga. — A Dunwoody High student has died following a medical emergency while at school on Monday, according to the school's principal. DeKalb County Fire said crews responded to the school, where they found a 15-year-old girl in cardiac arrest. In a tragic update from the school's principal, Tom Bass said the student passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Family to speak after teen dies in ‘medical event’ on Orange County school bus

April 30, 2024

Orange County, Fla. – The family of a 15-year-old College Park Middle School student who died on Monday is set to hold a news conference on Wednesday. According to the family’s attorney, Jasiel Sanders died on a school bus, prompting the family to “demand answers” from the school district. The family’s attorney said that according to Sanders’ sister, he began having trouble breathing after boarding the bus, and he soon lost consciousness. As a result, the sister told the bus driver what was going on, and the driver allegedly asked “if he was faking or is he for real,” the attorney added. “Jasiel’s sister then screamed for the driver to pull the bus over. She called her mother, who told her to call 911, which she did,” the attorney wrote. “According to Jasiel’s sister, the bus driver continued driving for another mile or so before eventually pulling over and calling 911.” In a release from the attorney’s law firm, he explained that Sanders was taken to the hospital and ultimately pronounced dead, though no cause of death has yet been released. “According to Jasiel’s mother, the bus driver allegedly drove past a medical facility during the incident,” the release reads. “The family is outraged that the bus driver didn’t pull into the facility to get immediate help for Jasiel.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Johnney Jerry Patrick III, 17

May 3, 2024

Ontario, CA - Johnney Jerry Patrick III, known affectionately as LJ, passed away on April 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

From GoFundMe:

Hello my name is Johnney I’m trying to raise money to pay for funeral costs for my son Johnney J. Patrick III he died April 6 2024 cause is not known at this time he was just 17.

Texas high school student dies after cardiac episode during practice, district says

May 3, 2024

Shepherd, Texas — A Texas high school student died Thursday after suffering a cardiac episode during practice, Shepherd ISD said on its Facebook page. The district said it happened during open gym practice at the high school. "One of our students experienced a cardiac episode while practicing, and despite immediate efforts from first responders, we received devastating news that the student passed away," the district's statement said.

No age reported.

Link

Four college students “died suddenly”:

TU celebrates student's life

May 2, 2024

Tiffin, OH — Students and faculty of Tiffin University gathered in the courtyard Wednesday afternoon for a celebration of life ceremony for Lamar Hannah. Hannah, 18, was a first-year student at the university, majoring in digital media. He was from Country Club Hills, Illinois, and was also a member of TU’s men’s club volleyball team. He died unexpectedly Sunday. TU President Lillian Schumacher expressed that as a university president, you never want to have to do this. “This is absolutely the thing that we hope we never, ever have to do," she said. "Sometimes in life, unfortunately, things happen, and we don’t necessarily understand why. We can never understand why in the situation with Lamar.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tiffin U.’s “vaccination” policy:

Tiffin University strongly recommends, but does not require, students, faculty and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

https://www.tiffin.edu/life-at-tu/campus-safety-and-security/coronavirus/student-information/

Student found dead in Honors College dorm room

May 3, 2024

West Lafayette, IN - A Purdue student was found dead Friday morning in a university dorm room. Twenty-year-old Carmel resident Andrew Compton was found dead after he didn't wake up in the morning, according to a Tippecanoe County coroner press release. Officers are investigating Compton's death in a residence hall on the 1100 block of Third Street — Honors College Residences North. An autopsy has been scheduled, and the student's death does not seem to be suspicious, the press release says.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Perdue bribed students to get “vaccinated”:

Purdue University says at least 60% of its incoming students are vaccinated against COVID-19. Purdue is not requiring the vaccine but is strongly encouraging all students and staff to get the shot if possible. Purdue is offering some vaccine incentives, including the chance to get football season tickets, a reserved parking spot, and gift cards. Ten fully vaccinated students will also win scholarships covering one year of in-state tution.

https://www.wrtv.com/news/coronavirus/60-of-purdue-students-are-fully-vaccinated

App State football student-athlete dies

April 30, 2024

Boone, NC — Appalachian State offensive lineman John "Jack" Murphy has died, Mountaineers football coach Shawn Clark announced Tuesday. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jack Murphy. He was a beloved Mountaineer," Clark said in a post on X. Murphy started 14 games at offensive tackle this past season and was a third-team All-Sun Belt selection. Murphy died on Friday, the university said in a statement to ESPN. It did not specify a cause of death, only that foul play was not suspected.



No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Appalachian State pushed the “vaccine”:

https://www.wbtv.com/2021/07/29/unvaccinated-app-state-students-could-be-subject-regular-covid-19-testing-throughout-semester/

App State Faculty Senate supported mandatory “vaccination” for students:

https://tinyurl.com/4886eawd

Elon mourns the loss of student Talia Malinsky ’25

May 1, 2024

Elon, North Carolina - The Elon University community is mourning the loss of student Talia Malinsky, a member of the Class of 2025 who passed away on Monday, April 29, after an extended illness. Malinsky was a marketing major from Westfield, New Jersey, and had been on leave since spring 2023.



No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Elon’s “vaccination” mandate for students:

https://www.elon.edu/u/news/2022/07/28/elon-announces-covid-protocols-for-fall-2022-semester/

https://www.elon.edu/u/news/2021/06/17/elon-announces-vaccination-policies-for-2021-2022/

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

District Attorney Stacey Jackson remembered for bringing credibility back to Chattahoochee DA’s Office

May 5, 2024

Columbus, Ga. — Chattahoochee Circuit District Attorney Stacey Jackson was remembered Sunday as home-grown lawyer who brought credibility back to the office in its darkest days. Jackson, who turned 50 on April 20, died Sunday at his Harris County home after a lengthy illness. Jackson had been on medical leave since November.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A professor “died suddenly”:

Longtime Ferris State professor Paul Klatt to receive special posthumous recognition

May 3, 2024

Big Rapids, Mich. – Ferris State University is honoring late Biological Sciences professor Paul Klatt with faculty emeriti status, celebrating his life and legacy in education at the university and beyond. Klatt, who passed away on Sunday, April 28 at age 59, taught at Ferris State for nearly 20 years serving in the College of Arts, Sciences, and Education. He was a nationally recognized expert in the study of birds, a subject that captured his interest as a child.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An estimated 87% of educators in districts represented by the Michigan Education Association are fully vaccinated:

https://tinyurl.com/kr462p3d

Michigan bribed people to get jabbed:

Michigan COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes is shot at $5M in cash prizes, scholarships:

https://tinyurl.com/bddjs23t

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Maddy Baloy, TikToker whose terminal cancer journey touched millions, dead at 26: 'So Special'

May 2, 2024

St. Petersburg, FL - Maddy Baloy, a TikToker who documented her life with terminal cancer, has died. She was 26. "Madison passed away peacefully last night," fiancé Louis Risher tells PEOPLE in a statement on Thursday, May 2, adding that she was "surrounded with love." Baloy, whose candid confessions touched a cord with the millions of people who watched her videos on TikTok, began experiencing stomach issues in the summer of 2022, she told PEOPLE earlier this year. She spent more than a year changing her diet in hopes of solving the problem, but on Feb. 22, 2023, she repeatedly vomited blood and began experiencing sensory issues. Initially, Baloy believed she had contracted "either a worm" or a stomach virus from one of her Kindergarten students at Shore Acres Elementary in Florida. But her fiancé urged her to seek medical attention. When she did, doctors discovered abnormalities in her large intestine that required emergency surgery. They later found numerous cancerous tumors pressing on her large intestine, as well. Family members broke the news to Baloy after she woke up the next morning. She was initially given five years to live.

Link

Emily Presley’s heartbreaking journey comes to an end, “Mum, 46, dies after routine check-up”

May 4, 2024

Lexington, Kentucky - In a devastating turn of events, Emily Presley, a vibrant 46-year-old teacher and mother of two from Lexington, Kentucky, has tragically passed away after what seemed like a routine cold morphed into a life-threatening infection. The ordeal began innocuously in May 2022 when Emily, described by her loved ones as the “picture of health,” caught what appeared to be a pesky cold. However, within days, the situation escalated dramatically as the cold progressed into severe bronchitis, leaving Emily fighting for her life. She was placed in a medically induced coma for a staggering 18 weeks, during which she relied on a ventilator to breathe and a specialized machine to support her failing organs. Her battle against a relentless staph infection and pneumonia ultimately led to the failure of her lungs, necessitating not one, but two lung transplants in a desperate bid to save her life. Despite her valiant efforts to reclaim her life, Emily ultimately succumbed to her illness, leaving behind a legacy of courage, resilience, and love.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Jana Thomas, 53

May 3, 2024

Jana Leigh Thomas of Turlock, CA, passed away unexpectedly on April 12, 2024. Jana received her L.V.N. license in 2004 from Delta College and worked for the Veterans Hospital. She later went on to receive her AA degree in Social and Behavioral Sciences from Modesto Junior College. She loved being an advocate for mental health and was an active volunteer for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Jana also worked for NAMI Stanislaus as a Connection Support Group facilitator and did mental health presentations at middle and high schools and to the general public.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

‘He’d want us to keep going’: Scituate boys lacrosse dealing with loss of assistant coach

May 1, 2024

Scituate, Massachusetts - The Scituate High boys lacrosse program experienced a tragic loss Friday with the unexpected passing of assistant coach Harold Gerbis. Gerbis, 31, was a former player with Scituate and had been coaching with the team for the last two seasons.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mass. teachers union backs mandatory covid vaccination for students, staff:

https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/mass-teachers-union-backs-mandatory-covid-vaccination-for-students-staff/2469054/

Remembering Dustin Wallis, PGA

May 1, 2024

We are saddened to inform you of the passing of PGA of America Member Dustin Wallis [45], who passed away yesterday, April 30. An Oklahoma native, Dustin had worked as a PGA coach at several facilities within our Section, including Galloway National G.C., the C.C. of York, Honey Run G.C., the C.C. at Woodloch Springs, and most recently Chester Valley G.C.



No cause of death reported.

Link

The PGA’s draconian “vaccination” policy:

The PGA Tour informed players Monday that it is changing its testing policy, as well as updating its health and safety protocols, for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The biggest change involves no more routine testing for those who have been fully vaccinated, stated as 14 days since the last vaccine shot was administered. Additionally, fully vaccinated players will be allowed to gather in small groups, per CDC guidelines, and those who come in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 will not need to quarantine unless exhibiting symptoms. For those who are not vaccinated, testing will remain a condition of participation. However, on-site testing operations will discontinue at the end of June. Once those operations stop, non-vaccinated players will be required to show proof of a negative test at their own expense 72 hours before tournament arrival. This will be required not only for players but caddies, along with others inside the tour’s bubble.

https://www.golfdigest.com/story/pgat-tour-covid-vaccine-protocols



PGA Tour fires pregnant employee who sought religious exemption from COVID vaccine:

https://progolfweekly.com/pga-tour-fires-pregnant-employee-who-sought-religious-exemption-from-covid-vaccine/

Former Emma Samson, Gadsden City and Southside coach Scott Rickles passed away last week

April 29, 2024

Gadsden, Alabama - Former Emma Samson High School and Southside High School football coach Scott Rickles passed away last Tuesday. Rickles, 52, was the last coach of Emma Samson before it consolidated to form Gadsden City High School, where he served as an assistant. Before entering coaching and teaching Rickles was a pharmacist. Rickles was laid to rest on Sunday. No cause of death was given.

Link

Five policemen “died suddenly”:

Second Brewster Police officer dies suddenly

May 6, 2024

Brewster, NY – Tragedy has befallen the Brewster Police Department for the second time within the past two weeks. Officer Jose Colon, 54, was pronounced dead at Hudson Valley Hospital Center in Peekskill-Cortlandt Friday night, after his car drove off Route 202 in Yorktown and slammed into a concrete abutment. Colon retired earlier this year from the New York City Police Department and joined the Brewster department where he worked the overnight shift. Authorities in Yorktown said Colon had contacted his wife around 6 p.m. after leaving a local gym advising he was experiencing chest pains. The officer’s phone suddenly went dead. Moments later police received several calls of a car crashing off Route 202 and when patrols arrived minutes later, officers found Colon not breathing. He was administered CPR and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Link

New York City’s “vaccination” mandate for municipal workers:

https://www.politico.com/news/2022/02/15/nyc-fires-municipal-workers-vaccine-mandate-00008645

New Jersey state trooper dies during training at headquarters in Ewing, Mercer County

May 5, 2024

Ewing, N.J. -- A New Jersey State Trooper died Sunday while training at the NJSP Headquarters in Ewing, Mercer County, Gov. Phil Murphy said in a release. Murphy identified the trooper as Marcellus Bethea. In a statement, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin wrote that Bethea was training to join the "elite TEAMS Unit." Bethea worked at the NJSP Troop "D" station in Moorestown. He worked as a state trooper for the last eight years and was a member of the 156th State Police Class. Bethea's death is under investigation, Murphy said.



No age or cause of death reported.

Link

NJ’s “vaccination” mandate for state employees:

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/new-jersey-mandates-covid-19-vaccinations-all-state-ty-hyderally?trk=articles_directory

North Richland Hills assistant police Chief Kevin Palmer dies after collapsing on duty

May 2, 2024

North Richland Hills, TX – Assistant police Chief Kevin Palmer died Tuesday after he collapsed while on duty, the police department announced in a news release. He collapsed while at the police station and was transported by the North Richland Hills Fire Department to a local hospital, but “went to be with the Lord surrounded by his family and those who cared deeply for him,” the release states. Palmer leaves behind his wife and two sons.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Columbus Division of Police in mourning after sudden death of detective

April 30, 2024

Columbus, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is in mourning after one of their veteran detectives died unexpectedly Monday morning at his home. Detective Brett Johnson, 42, suffered an undisclosed medical emergency Monday and later died, according to Brian Steel, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge #9. Johnson served with Columbus police for 20 years and was working as a detective on the department's robbery squad at the time of his passing. He leaves behind a wife and four children.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Ohio bribed state workers to get jabbed:

https://tinyurl.com/y6cwv262

https://apnews.com/article/ohio-coronavirus-vaccine-incentive-lottery-f46ac55a8995f62c8cdd148ad0602b95

Columbus bribed city employees to get jabbed:

https://www.nbc4i.com/news/investigates/columbus-city-employee-vaccine-incentive/

Calcasieu police juror dies suddenly

April 30, 2024

Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana - Tony Tramonte, 54, the Calcasieu Parish Police Juror for District 15, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 29. Elected in 2020, Tramonte was serving his second term on the Police Jury. He was the chairman of the Special Services Districts Review Committee and vice-chairman of the Public Works Committee. Tramonte also served as the chairman of the Personnel Policy Review Committee. A Desert Storm veteran, Tramonte is survived by his wife, Kristi; two children, Nicolas and Bryce; and five grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A first responder “died suddenly”:

Cherry Hill EMT, 53, dies unexpectedly

May 2, 2024

Cherry Hill, NJ — William "Bill" Davis, an active-duty emergency medical technician with a decorated career in Cherry Hill, died unexpectedly last weekend. He was 53. Davis worked as an EMT in the township for more than three decades, beginning in 1991 as a per-diem member of Cherry Hill Emergency Medical Services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NJ’s “vaccination” mandate for state workers:

https://tinyurl.com/ydm4he47

Five inmates “died suddenly”:

Inmate found dead in cell, San Diego Sheriff’s Dept. says

May 5, 2024

San Diego, CA — An inmate at the George Bailey Detention Facility in San Diego County died Sunday morning in his cell, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reports. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies found former Ramona resident, Majid Arif Almajid, 38, unresponsive in his bunk around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. He was given immediate medical aid by deputies and jail staff until paramedics from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) arrived to give him additional lifesaving measures.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cleveland County jail inmate dies, second death in weeks

May 4, 2024

Cleveland County, Okla. — A Cleveland County Detention Center (CCDC) inmate died Saturday afternoon after suffering a medical incident. According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s office, a preliminary review showed Thomas Sanchez Pesina, 58, interacting with his cellmates in the morning. In-person sight checks were conducted between the hours of 7:22 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and no issues were detected. Authorities said that detention officers were in the pod at 10:20 a.m. and began serving food trays. Pesina was served and ate his meal. At 11:35 a.m. Pesina was found unresponsive and a medical alert was issued. Medical and detention staff were in the unit at 11:37 a.m. when they immediately began to perform CPR to Pesina while EMS services were dispatched. Pesina was transported to Norman Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:17 p.m. According to medical staff, there were no signs of physical trauma to Pesina’s body. The cause of his death will be determined by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office. An investigation has been opened into Pesina’s death and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s has requested the assistance of Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations in the process. This is the second inmate death in just a few weeks that has occurred at the CCDC. On April 19th, William Kenneth Moore, 36, was also found dead following a medical incident according to CCSO [reported by NFU last month].

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jail inmate found dead in cell was awaiting trial in 2022 slaying

May 2, 2024

Sonoma County, CA — A Sonoma County man who has lived in Petaluma and Santa Rosa died Wednesday while in custody at the Sonoma County jail. Skyler Rasmussen, 28, was found unresponsive in a cell, where he was housed by himself, Sonoma County sheriff's Spokesperson Rob Dillion said. "Multiple correctional deputies began life-saving measures by performing CPR, utilizing an AED, providing NARCAN, and calling for an ambulance," Dillion said. However, Rasmussen was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Inmate found dead in Lauderdale Co. jail, no foul play suspected

May 1, 2024

Lauderdale Co., Ala. - Officials with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office say an inmate was found deceased in a cell on Wednesday afternoon. Corrections Deputies found the inmate, identified as 58-year-old Lewis Dean Simpson, unresponsive inside of the cell. An on-duty nurse was notified and an EMS responded, but officials say Simpson was determined to already be dead. Officials say no foul play is suspected and it is believed that Simpson suffered a medical episode.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Morgan County Jail inmate dies of heart attack

May 1, 2024

Decatur, AL - An inmate at the Morgan County Jail died after she suffered a seizure on Sunday morning, according to a social post from the sheriff's office. Megan Maddy, 34, became unresponsive and had CPR performed on her by jail staff and first responders. They also utilized an AED and transferred her via ambulance to the Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, where she later died, the sheriff's office said. The autopsy, which was performed in Springfield on Monday, listed the preliminary caused of death as a heart attack.

Link

Six killed in “vaxxidents”:

1 dead following crash involving SUV and transit bus in Milwaukee County

May 3, 2024

St. Francis, Wis. -- A crash in St. Francis resulted in one death early Friday, May 3. Authorities report that an SUV and a small transit bus collided near Howard and Pennsylvania at around 8:25 a.m. The crash reportedly involved a 43-year-old Milwaukee man driving an SUV eastbound in the westbound lanes, leading to a collision with a transit bus that was heading westbound in the same lanes. Officials say the SUV struck a small tree after the collision and came to a stop. Investigation details reveal that the SUV driver might have suffered a medical emergency, contributing to the accident. He was transported to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead. The bus driver, a 56-year-old man from West Allis, is said to have been unharmed, and there were no passengers on the bus at the time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies after driving into embankment near McArthur Road exit Thursday morning

May 3, 2024

Cumberland County, NC - A man was killed in Cumberland County early Thursday morning after taking an exit on a highway and driving into an embankment, the State Highway Patrol said. According to Trooper M. Washington, the victim of the single-vehicle crash was southbound in a burgundy Jeep Wrangler on Interstate 295 before taking the exit to McArthur Road at about 6 a.m. Instead of taking a right onto McArthur Road after entering the exit ramp, the victim kept driving straight at a speed estimated between 65 and 70 mph off the road and into an embankment, Washington said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Washington said he did not smell any alcohol on the victim after the crash.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Temple Terrace woman suffers medical emergency while driving, later dies at hospital

May 2, 2024

Temple Terrace, Fla. – A 73-year-old Temple Terrace woman has died after suffering a medical emergency while driving on SR-60 on Thursday at 7:45 am. Troopers say the woman was driving a Toyota Camry westbound on SR-60 in the outside turn lane leading to the southbound I-75 entrance ramp when she suffered a medical emergency. The vehicle traveled to a stop along the shoulder of the roadway without a collision. The driver was transported to an area hospital, where she later died, troopers say.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tractor-trailer crashes on Highway 67 after driver suffers medical emergency

May 1, 2024

St. Francois County, Mo. — The driver of a tractor-trailer died after suffering a health emergency while behind the wheel Wednesday morning. The crash happened at about 5 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of Highway 67, just north of Cash Lane. A spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the truck driver died from the medical emergency. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead after crash in Clute

May 1, 2024

Clute, TX — A man found dead behind the wheel of a crashed vehicle Wednesday morning might have experienced a medical issue, authorities said. The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox was traveling north about 11 a.m. on Copper Road when the SUV shot across Highway 288 and into a concrete ditch between South Shanks and Main streets in front of BASF. “We believe this may have been a medical event that started on the highway and ended up here,” Clute Police Lt. Gregory Mitchell said. “What we do know is the vehicle was traveling northbound toward Lake Jackson and came across four lanes of traffic, then ended up in the median here.” The vehicle crashed near a yellow pipeline belonging to BASF, surrounded by yellow caution flags. Skid marks could be seen along the SUV’s path over Highway 288 and the vehicle took out a large sign along the highway. His body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office in Houston for an autopsy.

No age reported.

Link

Man dies at hospital after having alleged heart attack while driving near Loop 250 and Thomason

April 30, 2024

Midland, Texas — A man in Midland had an alleged heart attack while driving and crashed his car near Loop 250 and Thomason around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Midland Police Department. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and took the man to the hospital. He later died. According to MPD, the man was driving a Chevrolet 2500 pickup, hit a light pole, went through a fence and the pickup came to a stop in a pasture near Loop 250 and Thomason. He was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived on scene. He then died at the hospital. According to MPD, they are calling this accident an unintended death.

No age reported.

Link

Melissa Velo, psychiatric technician, passes away

May 1, 2024

San Diego, CA - Melissa Velo, a psychiatric technician at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, passed away April 28, 2024. She began her state career in January 2005 at the Porterville State Hospital. She transferred to California State Prison, Corcoran, in December 2006, then went on to the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility in December 2010. In November 2017, she transferred to Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, where she remained until her passing.



No age or cause of death reported.

Link

All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine, federal judge rules:

https://tinyurl.com/3p9hv54e

And the fear machine was working overtime just ahead of the rollout:

San Diego’s Donovan Prison has one of highest COVID-19 death rates in state

https://www.kpbs.org/news/health/2021/01/22/donovan-prison-highest-covid-19-death-rates

Baltimore Peninsula crane operator dies following medical emergency hundreds of feet in air

May 1, 2024

Baltimore, MD -- A crane operator found unconscious and unresponsive hundreds of feet in the air at a construction site at the Baltimore Peninsula has died. WJZ was in South Baltimore as crews attempted the daring rescue just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning along the 2500 block of Insulator Drive. Emergency crews at the scene confirmed that the unidentified crane operator went into cardiac arrest, stopped breathing and later died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Police respond to deceased in motor vehicle

May 1, 2024

Saugus, MA —On Wednesday, police were called to a motor vehicle located behind Red Roof Inn on Route One North. Both Saugus Police and State Police Departments were on the scene, as well as the Medical Examiner. Inside the vehicle was a deceased individual, in what is currently being called an unattended death by officials. This case remains under investigation.

Link

Unconscious man found in smoky Warren condo dies at hospital

May 5, 2024

Warren, MI - An unconscious man was found in a smoky condo in Warren on Saturday afternoon and later died at the hospital. Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, light smoke was reported coming from two condominiums in the Bear Creek Condominium Complex on the 8000 block of Willow Court, according to a release from the Warren Fire Department. Firefighters entered both condos and found an unconscious man sitting in a living room area. He was transported to Ascension Macomb Hospital and pronounced dead in the emergency room. The condo unit where the fire originated "suffered fire and minimal water damage," according to the report. Hospital staff suspect the man may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the start of the fire. An autopsy is underway. The cause and origin of the fire are still being investigated, but investigators said it did not appear to be suspicious or looking to involve arson.

No age reported.

Link

Exxon contractor found dead at chemical plant Sunday

May 5, 2024

Baton Rouge, LA - An Exxon contractor died while at the chemical plant in Baton Rouge on Sunday, a statement from the company said. Emergency officials responded to the facility around 3:45 p.m. The coroner was called an hour later. Exxon said a male contractor was found unresponsive in a Chemical Plant warehouse. The company said he was treated onsite until paramedics arrived, but the man died inside the complex. Exxon said the cause of death is currently unknown.

No age reported.

Link

Wyatt Allan Calvillo, 29

May 4, 2024

Roseville, CA - Wyatt Allan Calvillo, born on April 7, 1995, in San Mateo, CA, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on March 18, 2024, in Oak Harbor, WA. He was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and his love for shooting trap.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Jake Graven, 22

May 3, 2024

San Diego, CA - Jake was always taking care of his cats and loved to make memes about them. When he wasn't attending school or working, Jake loved all things cats, and loved to spend time with his cats Cleo, Camus, Ellie, and Steve. He also enjoyed baking, video games, coding, and watching the game show network with his parents. He passed away on April 26th at the age of 22, after experiencing complications from undiagnosed leukemia.

Link

Gabriella (Gabby) Zacco, 62

May 3, 2024

Gabriella (Gabby) Zacco, 62, of Moraga, CA, passed away unexpectedly on April 23, 2024. After applying for an internship on a dare because "girls didn't do those jobs," Gabby began an incredibly accomplished career with the Drug Enforcement Administration in both the United States and Italy. While living in Milan, she met her husband, Renato, and welcomed her boys, Giorgio and Marco, into the world. They found new adventures in Shelton, CT, Rome, Italy, Moraga, CA, and Falls Church, VA, before returning to Moraga, which she affectionately called "God's Country." In Moraga, Gabby and Renato made their mark.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hannah Arendt Beggs Mestas, 42

May 3, 2024

Fresno, California - Hannah Arendt Beggs (Mestas) passed away on March 20, 2024, in Fresno, California, after fighting a painful and complex disease. Hannah's passing was unexpected as she and her family were unprepared for the significant extent to which the disease progressed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alisha Marie Austin-Hogan, 32

May 3, 2024

Saint Johnsville, New York - On Wednesday May 1, 2024, Alisha Marie Austin-Hogan gained her wings as she peacefully passed away, following a brief illness, with her loving family by her side at Albany Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shawn Born, 34

May 3, 2024

We are sad to announce the passing of Shawn Born of Newport News, VA . He passed away at the age of 34 on April 21, 2024, in Newport News, VA. At the age of 21, Shawn enlisted in the United States Army. Shawn valued his service highly and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. As part of his service he obtained many awards including the Army Good Conduct Medal (4), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Korean Defense Service Medal, just to name a few.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chris Plummer, 58

May 3, 2024

Twenty Nine Palms, CA - Chris Plummer, loving husband and devoted father, passed away suddenly on Jan. 5, 2024. He leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories that will forever remain in the hearts of his family and friends. His final job was the Director of Information Technology for MCCS, aboard the 29 Palms Marine base. While Chris never served in the military, his pride in working on base and his profound respect for service members were unparalleled.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Elmer Tuttle, 60

May 3, 2024

John Elmer Tuttle, 60, of Oceanside, California, passed away in his sleep on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Shipwreck, Mexico, after a relaxing day of surfing and enjoying some tacos that evening with his surf buddy and friend Michael. He was living his dream on his sailboat just steps from the beach in the Oceanside Harbor Marina until the time of his death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Serenity A. Ford

May 3, 2024

Kansas City, MO - Serenity A. Ford died Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at St. Lukes Plaza She was born Wednesday, May 1, 2024, to La'Shae Ford.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wyatt Honse, 35

May 3, 2024

Wyatt Allen Honse passed away on December 26th, 2023, in Madison, Wisconsin, after a prolonged battle with cancer of the gastroesophageal junction. He was 35. He passed away peacefully in his sleep in the company of his wife and brother, with his cat Isla sleeping at his feet. Wyatt then worked at the nonprofit Legal Aid at Work before beginning a clerkship in the summer of 2022 with Judge James Peterson of the Western District of Wisconsin. He was diagnosed with cancer several months later.

Link

Nicholas Joseph Lanza, 32

May 3, 2024

Nicholas Joseph Lanza, 32, of Vacaville, California, unexpectedly passed away of a heart condition on Saturday, April 20, 2024. He most recently was the viticulturist at Komes + Garvey Ranches in Napa, a job where he found true purpose, pride, and enjoyment.

Link

Richard F. Randall, 51

May 1, 2024

Rome, NY - Richard F. Randall, age 51, of the Town of Verona, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on April 27, 2024 at SUNY Upstate Medical University, with his loving family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael P. Gross, 60

May 1, 2024

Frankfort, NY - Michael P. Gross, 60, of Frankfort, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, 2024, at Oneida Health with his family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alma Heugel, 44

April 29, 2024

Alma Heugel, born on February 1, 1980, in San Antonio, left this world unexpectedly on April 23, 2024. Her passing has left a void in the hearts of all who knew her.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on April 28:

Francisco “Frank” Javier Salinas, 41

April 28, 2024

Francisco “Frank” Javier Salinas died unexpectedly on April 19, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 41. He is survived by his parents, his wife and their two sons.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Esteban "Steve" Diaz Jr., 55

April 28, 2024

Esteban was born on June 1, 1968, and passed away unexpectedly at home, in San Antonio, Texas, on April 22, 2024. Esteban was a man of many passions and interests. He found joy in simple pleasures like going to the beach in Port Aransas, savoring and cooking Bar-B-Que dishes, trying his luck with lottery tickets, and cruising on his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his brother Juanito, and was a devoted spurs fan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on April 25:

Milagro Itzel Padilla Villanueva, 2 days

April 25, 2024

Milagro Itzel Padilla Villanueva of San Antonio, Texas,

April 22, 2024 — April 24, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on April 23:

Jonathan James Skelly, 45

April 23, 2024

Mustang, OH - Jonathan James Skelly, age 45, beloved husband of Joanna Cain Skelly, passed from this life into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 18, 2024. At the time of his passing, Jon served as Vice President of Marketing for PayCompass, a company that he absolutely loved and enjoyed every minute with.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maryann (Fresina) Burgwin, 66

April 23, 2024

Utica, NY – Mrs. Maryann (Fresina) Burgwin, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 18, 2024. She later went on to offer her skills as a home healthcare aide.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen Ann Kiernan, 59

April 23, 2024

Kathleen Ann Kiernan of Utica/Rochester, NY, passed away at the age of 59.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Kiernan “died suddenly”:

Shocked and sad today to hear of Kathy´s passing. You will always be in our hearts and will be missed!! Our deepest condolences to her family. Rest in God´s loving arms.



Stunned and saddened to hear of Kathy´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.

Reported on April 22:

Michael Lewis Turner, 46

April 22, 2024

We are sad to announce that Michael Lewis Turner, 46 years old, passed away on April 19th, 2024 in Ilion, NY. Michael bravely fought cancer for a year and a half.

Link

Thomas S. "Tom" Yocum, 57

April 22, 2024

Whitesboro, NY – Tom Yocum, age 57, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 20, 2024, after a short battle of a rare cancer.

Link

Reported on April 20:

Qua'zire Carlton, 1 month

April 20, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - From the day mommy found out I was pregnant with you I felt so joyful nervous anxious yet excited about having you. Mommy and your siblings were so overjoyed when we found out we were having a baby boy. I can still remember your kicks flips and crazy nights in mommy’s stomach from the beginning to end! Then came the day when I finally got to hold you in my arms, I thanked God so much because you were so perfect so handsome I loved holding my chunky man in my arms. I loved Smelling your scent comforting you when you were fussy or just wanted to be held, I am thankful that I got to see you smile, hear you laugh, and look into those gorgeous eyes. I’m thankful that because of you I know what true love is yet again, this love feels me with an awe-inspiring sense of completeness. I’m thankful that I pushed through the fear of losing you and accepted that God needed you more than me most of the world never got to know you, but mommy will continue to tell the world about you your legacy your name will forever live on through mommy daddy and your sisters and brothers keep watching over us our sweet baby boy. Forever our Guardian Angel!



No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on April 19:

Kenneth R. Mattes, 58

April 19, 2024

Kenneth R. Mattes, 58, passed away on April 13, 2024, in Englewood, Florida, after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on April 17:

William Earl Christy, 68

April 17, 2024

William Earl Christy, known affectionately as Billy, or Dollar Bill by The White Lake Inn, age 68, unexpectedly passed away at his home in Albion, NY, on April 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donte Lee Green, 26

April 17, 2024

Utica, NY - Donte Lee Green, 26, passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Charles Gritz, 45

April 17, 2024

Mustang, OH - John Charles Gritz was born on September 8, 1979, to Gary and Vickie Gritz in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on April 13:

Steven Bryan Lynch, 62

April 13, 2024

Steven Bryan Lynch, 62, of Amityville, New York, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on April 10:

Autumn R. Swett, 41

April 10, 2024

Autumn R. Swett, age 41, of Albany [NY], passed away unexpectedly at her home on April 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on April 6:

Suzanne Lynne Anderson, 70

April 6, 2024

Rockville, NY - We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our Mother, Suzanne Lynne Anderson on April 5, 2024, after a brief yet incredibly courageous battle with Stage IV Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. Mom was 70 years old.

Link