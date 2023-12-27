UNITED STATES

Kamar De Los Reyes Dies: ‘One Life To Live’ & ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops’ Actor Was 56

December 25, 2023

Kamar de los Reyes, a veteran film, TV and voice actor best known for his portrayal of Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live and as the villain Raul Menendez in the video game Call of Duty: Black Ops II, died Sunday in Los Angeles after a brief battle with cancer, a rep for the family confirmed to Deadline. He was 56. Born in Puerto Rico but raised in Las Vegas, de los Reyes moved to Los Angeles in the late ’80s to begin an acting career which spanned the next 30-plus years.

Neel Nanda Dies: Comedian Who Appeared On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, Comedy Central Was 32

December 25, 2023

Neel Nanda, a stand-up comedian perhaps best known for his appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party, has died, his manager Greg Weiss confirmed to Deadline. The cause of death is not immediately known. He was 32. “I [am] deeply shocked and saddened by this. He was a wonderful comic, but a better person,” Weiss said in a statement. “He had the world in front of him,” Weiss added, noting he was fully booked with appearances throughout January and February.



'Coast to Coast'' Weekend Host Ian Punnett Dies

December 23, 2023

Sad to report that "Coast to Coast" weekend host Ian Punnett [63] died from a brief illness on Thursday, December 22. Since 2000, he's served in various roles, and was a valued host of "Coast to Coast AM," including regular weekend hosting duties, his own spin-off show "Coast to Coast LIVE" with Ian Punnett, a podcast entitled "Vaudeville for the Frightened," and most recently twice a month hosting duties.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ryan Minor Passes Away

December 23, 2023

Former Orioles third baseman and minor league manager Ryan Minor passed away on Friday at age 49, as announced by Ryan’s brother Damon (via X): “After a courageous and hard fought battle I’m sad to say that Ryan lost his fight with cancer this afternoon. He truly was the best twin brother you can ask for. His family and I want to thank everyone for the prayers and support during this time. BOOMER SOONER.”

Former Wisconsin basketball guard Walt McGrory tragically dies aged just 24 following fight with bone cancer : 'We will miss him dearly'

December 19, 2023

Wisconsin - Walt McGrory, a guard for the Wisconsin men's basketball team from 2017-21, has died after a battle with bone cancer. He was 24. A message posted Monday on McGrory's Instagram account announced that he had died Saturday. McGrory appeared in 37 games off the bench over four seasons at Wisconsin and was part of the 2019-20 team that won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. McGrory announced plans to transfer to South Dakota in April 2021 but was diagnosed with osteosarcoma later that year. McGrory had detailed his battle with cancer through frequent updates on social media.

Former NFL Player Dies of Rare Dental-Related Sepsis

December 22, 2023

Former NFL player Mike Williams died from a rare form of bacterial sepsis related to his dental health problems, according to a medical examiner's report released Friday. Williams, 36, a wide receiver who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills, died on Sept. 12 after he was removed from life support in a hospice at a Florida hospital. He’d been hospitalized since suffering workplace injuries in August while working as an electrician, the Tampa Bay Times reports . The cause of Williams’ cause of death was "bacterial sepsis with cerebral abscesses and necrotizing lobar pneumonia due to multiple dental caries and retained dental roots," according to a preliminary report released Friday by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office. The report also cited cardiovascular disease as a contributing factor in his death, which the medical examiner listed as ‘natural.’ This is the first time that this type of dental sepsis has led to a death in Hillsborough County, the Tampa Bay Times reports, citing a department spokesperson.

Williams’ family was “shocked”:

The family of former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams is reportedly "shocked" by his cause of death.

Nick Carter's sister Bobbie Jean is dead at 41 - one year after brother Aaron Carter's tragic death

December 23, 2023

Tragedy has struck the family of Nick Carter and Aaron Carter again with the unexpected death of their sister Bobbie Jean Carter at just 41. Her cause of death is not yet known, but she was found in her Florida home, according to TMZ. Bobbie Jean — or BJ, as she was known to her family — is the third Carter sibling to meet an early death.

Lil Reese Mourns the Loss of His Sister: 'I'm So Hurt'

December 23, 2023

The Chicago rapper announced on Friday night that his sister has passed away. He shared the tragic news via his Instagram Stories, writing, “Just lost my sister I’m so hurt 💔 Love you 4eva 💔” The 30-year-old, whose legal name is Tavares Lamont Taylor, did not share details about his sister’s untimely passing nor has the family of the deceased made an official statement. There is not a lot of information on Reese’s late sibling, who went by @reskimacin2 on Instagram. Based on a number of tweets from Reese and the woman herself, she was 32 years old at the time of her passing and is survived by her two children, Leeah and LJ.

No cause of death reported.

Two rockers “died suddenly”:

Chuck Stern (Stern, Time of Orchids) has passed away

December 19, 2023

Reports are coming in that Chuck Stern of Stern, Time of Orchids, and Sculptress has passed away. His long-time friend and Sculptress bandmate Charlie Looker shared the sad news and a tribute, which reads: “This post is in remembrance of Chuck Stern, who died on December 10. Chuck was my best friend for 30 years, a brilliant musician, visual artist, and writer, who I loved like a brother. We grew up together, and formed each other in profound and permanent ways. We ran around the city, made 4-track jams, filmed skits, chased girls, got robbed, got into metal, and drank 40s on rooftops together. After a brutal falling out this summer, we had just begun steps toward a reconciliation, and I hold onto faith that it would have happened.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Amp Fiddler, Parliament-Funkadelic Keyboardist and Funk Pioneer, Dead at 65

December 19, 2023

Amp Fiddler, a Detroit musician and singer who played keys in Parliament-Funkadelic, has died of cancer, according to a post on his social media account. He was 65. "We face the insurmountable responsibility of sharing the passing of Joseph 'Amp' Fiddler," his team wrote on Instagram Monday. "Our beloved 'Amp' Fiddler, Detroit’s own world-renowned ambassador of funk, soul, & electronic music, keyboardist, producer, Afro-futurist, and guiding force of light for so many, has transitioned at the age of 65. After an extensive and noble battle with cancer, he now gracefully rests in peace and power." His team added that it would be "impossible to encapsulate the gravity of his energy, global impact & contributions."

A correction to a report in September:

8 Mile actor and rapper Nashawn Breedlove's cause of death confirmed

December 22, 2023

Nashawn Breedlove's cause of death has been confirmed after the 8 Mile star and rapper died at the age of 46. The star was known for his role in the Eminem -hit movie and passed away in September. It has now been confirmed he died from acute intoxication from fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol. According to the autopsy reports from the New Jersey Medical Examiner, the overdose was accidental. Further details have also emerged, including that his body was found decomposed after the police and landlord broke into the apartment unit with a crowbar. The police had been called to the scene after residents in an apartment below had reported a brown fluid leaking through the ceiling.

Three 5-year-olds “died suddenly”:

More sick migrants, worries about conditions at Chicago shelter where a 5-year-old died

December 19, 2023

Chicago, IL - Numerous questions remained Tuesday night about a 5-year-old boy who died in a Pilsen migrant shelter – with the city now saying he did not have chickenpox or any other virus. The boy, Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, is one of several people – mostly children – taken to the hospital from that shelter. On Tuesday night, CBS 2's Marybel González had an exclusive look at the conditions inside the shelter. From the outside, the shelter space at 2241 S. Halsted St. appears to be large. But residents said the people inside are on cots in close proximity – a concern as many adults and kids are sick. The conditions were disturbing to some, like one migrant woman we spoke to who has been sheltering in the Pilsen facility – and did not want to show her face for fear of retaliation. She said there were several people there as of Tuesday with colds and fevers – including children and adults. Her concerns were amplified after 5-year-old Jean Carlos' death – even though the city said he did not appear to have died from an infectious disease.

No cause of death reported.

NYC twins, 5, were both vomiting before being found dead and foaming at the mouth on apartment floor

December 19, 2023

The 5-year-old twins found dead in their Bronx apartment were violently ill hours before their mom discovered them foaming at the mouth and not breathing, a police official said Tuesday — as neighbors described the grieving woman as a doting caretaker to her two kids. The mother, who has not been publicly identified, told police the children were both vomiting overnight around 3 a.m. Monday, and law enforcement sources said she may have given them Tylenol. The mom said she left the twins alone briefly while she took a shower, and came out around 11:20 a.m. and found them in bed foaming at the mouth and not breathing, so she called 911, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters, adding that all signs as of Tuesday pointed to a tragic incident. “All reports were that Mom was well engaged with everything to do with these two children,” Kenny said at a press briefing. “She was an active participant with their medical care, an active participant in their schooling,” he said. “Neighbors say she was doting, and they were a quiet, loving family. At this time until the ME [medical examiner] says something different, it just appears to be a medical tragedy.”

No cause of death reported.

Four teenagers “died suddenly”:

High School Freshman, 14, Dies After Having Stroke During Swim Practice

December 23, 2024

James Oliver, 14, collapsed at his practice at West Chicago High School on December 8. It was determined that he had suffered an AVM stroke and brain hemorrhage. On Sunday, Oliver passed away after spending weeks in the hospital in critical condition. A neurosurgeon at Northwestern Medicine told ABC7 Chicago that the “very rare condition is usually congenital.”



Ozark volleyball player Josie Orellana has died amid cancer treatment

December 22, 2023

Former Nixa volleyball player Jaycee Fixsen (left), who is currently battling Hodgkin's lymphoma, as a student-athlete at Missouri State is pictured with Ozark volleyball player Josie Orellana who recently passed away after battling acute myeloid leukemia.

Springfield, MO - Josie Orellana, a volleyball player at Ozark High School, passed away in recent days after complications from her cancer treatment, her family shared on social media. The beloved 16-year-old [above right] had been fighting acute myeloid leukemia — otherwise known as AML — since June 2022. Her family posted that she passed after complications from her bone marrow transplant and that she was surrounded by love and fought bravely until the very end.

Local teen remembered following battle with rare cancer

December 18, 2023

Johnson City, Tenn. – On December 3rd, 16-year-old Xander Pierce passed away following a battle with cancer. Pierce was a joy to know, and an inspiration to those who knew him. “He really kept incredible faith and was very inspiring to others and very caring for others,” said Jason Pierce, Xander’s father. Xander was diagnosed with Fibrolamellar Carcinoma. This is a form of liver cancer that only occurs in one in five million people, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Battle ends for Cole 'Fightin' Fitzgerald, Washington Township student and cancer patient

December 19, 2023

Cherry Hill, NJ - Cole Fitzgerald beat cancer as a toddler, then went on to accomplishments in the classroom, in youth sports and in efforts to defeat the disease. But the 19-year-old, who was known as “Fightin’ Fitzgerald,” was diagnosed with a different cancer 18 months ago. And this time, the illness prevailed. Fitzgerald, a 2022 graduate of Washington Township High School, died at his home on Dec. 15, according to an obituary. Among his accomplishments, Fitzgerald defied disabilities to serve as a student assistant coach for Washington Township Youth Football and a four-year student coaching assistant at Washington Township High School.

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

CCFD Deputy Fire Chief dies

December 20, 2023

Las Vegas, Nev. - A Clark County spokesperson reported that CCFD Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney, 53, has died. According to a media release, Whitney died on Monday night due to complications from an illness. He joined the department in 1995 and served as a firefighter, engineer, captain, and deputy fire chief. Whitney was a long-time paramedic and served on the county’s technical rescue team. He worked as a suppression captain and as a captain in charge of the training division.

No cause of death reported.

Funeral services held for Charles Gallant of the Rye Fire Dept., medal of valor winner

December 23, 2023

New Hampshire - Family, friends, and more than 100 brother and sister firefighters from across the Seacoast region paid final respects on Friday to Rye Fire Lt. Charles "Chuck" Gallant, who died unexpectedly on Dec. 14. Lt. Gallant, 56, died at his home after working an overtime shift.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Reported on June 25:

Julian B. Calderon, 31

June 25, 2023

Julian Calderon, 31, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Concord, CA. Julian recently attended Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts in Concord to get his diploma in the Vocational Nursing program and graduated with high honors in 2021.He started working as an LVN at Moraga Post Acute in May 2021 and moved with his family to Brentwood, CA.

No cause of death reported.

Calderon’s GoFundMe speaks of his unexpected death :

A teacher “died suddenly”:

‘Well-respected and dedicated’ Richland math teacher and coach dies suddenly

December 24, 2023

Richland, Washington - The Carmichael Middle School community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and coach who had an impact on many students’ lives. Rachel Halley [47], a math teacher who taught at the school since 2001, died this week, according to a letter sent to parents Tuesday by Principal Brian Stadelman. She suffered a heart attack, he said. Shawna Dinh, the school district’s public information officer, said Halley was a “well-respected and dedicated educator.” She also coached numerous sports, including softball, boys and girls basketball, volleyball and track and field.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Penn Hills youth football coach Mason Murray passes away

December 23, 2023

Pittsburgh, PA - A well-loved youth football coach in the Pittsburgh area has died. The Penn Hills Midget Football Association announced that coach Mason Murray has passed away. "In the football world here in Penn Hills, he was one of the elite," coach Mark Banner Sr., who was friends with Mason Murray, told KDKA-TV on Friday. Murray was a record-holding running back when he played at Penn Hills High School before graduating in 1995. He also played for the Penn Hills Bantams. The football association says that coach Mason chose to become a servant for the Penn Hills community and spent his life guiding future generations of young players while serving as a board member for over 20 years. A cause of death was not announced.

No age reported.

Owner of Raleigh's Cup A Joe dies suddenly

December 23, 2023

The owner of a popular Raleigh [NC] coffee shop died days before the Christmas holiday. David Sullivan [66], owner of Cup A Joe, died suddenly on Thursday morning, according to a post on the shop's Facebook page.

No cause of death reported.

Female Driver Who Died On 605 Freeway ID’d

December 23, 2023

A 61-year-old woman died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency while driving on a freeway in Whittier. The woman managed to get out of her car, and chest compression was performed, but she was pronounced dead at the scene after midnight. The Medical Examiner’s office identified the woman as Blanca Guzman. Her city of residence was not immediately made available. An autopsy was pending to determine her cause of death.

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Man killed in Murray crash due to possible medical emergency

December 24, 2023

Murray, Utah — A man has been declared deceased after a head-on crash in Murray Sunday afternoon, according to Murray Police. According to Kristin Reardon, Murray Police, the man may have had a medical emergency, causing him to swerve into the northbound lanes and crash head-on into a stopped vehicle in the opposite turn lane. The man, reportedly in his late 60s, died in the crash. His identity has not been released at this time.

Pilot killed after plane crashes at Lake Lanier Islands in Buford [video]

December 21, 2023

Georgia - The pilot of the single-engine plane was 60 [video].

Action News’ Chopper 6 crashes in NJ; pilot and photographer killed

December 20, 2023

A Philadelphia news pilot and photographer were killed when a helicopter crashed in New Jersey on Tuesday night. Action News helicopter Chopper 6 went down in a wooded area in Wharton State Forest near Hammonton, New Jersey, just after 8 p.m., WPVI reported. They were the only people aboard the seven-seat aircraft and were returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore. New Jersey State Police found the wreckage deep in the forest, which spans 122,880 acres (192 square miles), just after midnight off Mullica River Road. The site is very difficult to access due to its location in the woods, the station said.

Marty Turpeau, Chairman of Develop Fulton, has passed away

December 23, 2023

Atlanta, GA - The Board Chairman of Develop Fulton, Michel “Marty” Turpeau, has passed away from a brief illness. Marty, as he was known, was a native of Atlanta and possessed a deep, abiding love for our city. He served as the Board Chair Develop Fulton since November 2020.

No age or cause of death reported.

US Navy civilian employee Reginald Collins is found dead on USS George HW Bush aircraft carrier at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia

December 22, 2023

A U.S. Navy civilian employee was discovered dead on the USS George HW Bush at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia earlier this month. Reginald Collins, 44, was found unresponsive around 2pm December 7 while aboard the ship. He was later pronounced dead. The member of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard's temporary services department passed away four days after his 44th birthday. The cause of his death has not been disclosed as the Naval Criminal Investigation Service is currently investigating the incident.

No cause of death reported.

Brooklyn girl, 6, calls 911 but watches mother die on Christmas Day

December 25, 2023

A little girl’s Christmas was marred by tragedy after her mother died suddenly at her Brooklyn home, cops said. The 6-year-old girl called 911 after her 46-year-old mother collapsed at their apartment in the Kingsborough housing complex on Kingsborough Ave. 6 Walk near Ralph Ave. in Crown Heights just before noon, according to police. Paramedics rushed to apply advanced lifesaving techniques, but the woman could not be saved. She died at the scene.

Reported on December 12:

Father dies unexpectedly while rocking his baby to sleep

December 12, 2023

Gardner, Kan. - A family is mourning the sudden death of a beloved husband and father. Michael Snyder died unexpectedly on Dec. 2 of a heart attack while rocking his baby to sleep. His wife, Alicia Snyder, and his children are trying to find hope, as they said he was their everything. “He was our rock and our guidance. I was saying he was my compass,” Alicia Snyder said.

No age reported.



Industry Mourns Passing of Jarold Callahan

December 25, 2023

Oklahoma - “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Jarold Callahan who served as the President of our Express Ranches for 27 years,” said Express Ranches owner Bob Funk, Sr., in a statement posted on social media. Callahan died unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

No age reported.

Female inmate dies at St. Joseph County jail

December 25, 2023

St. Joseph County, Ind. - Indiana State Police are investigating a death at the St. Joseph County jail over the weekend. ISP was alerted to a 65-year-old female inmate suffering from a suspected medical emergency on Saturday, December 23 at 1:15 p.m. Jail staff performed lifesaving efforts until emergency medical technicians arrived, but despite their combined efforts, she died at the jail.

No cause of death reported.

Witney Christopher Wayment

December 22, 2023

Brigham City, UT - It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the sudden and unexpected passing of Witney Christopher Wayment. She leaves behind a grieving husband and four young children, who now face the challenge of navigating life without their mother. The timing of this loss has been especially heartbreaking with the holiday season in progress.



No age or cause of death reported.

Wayment worked in healthcare

Devin Gaudette, 27

December 22, 2023

Devin Michael Gaudette, 27, former resident of Mechanicville, died suddenly in his home in Sandy Springs, Ga., of a presumed cardiac event, on December 17, 2023. Born in Florida on February 26, 1996, son of Christopher and Charlene Gaudette, he was a 2014 graduate of Mechanicville High School.

Clayton James Taylor, 3 months

December 20, 2023

Frankfort, NY – Clayton James Taylor was born on September 21, 2023 in Syracuse, the son of Chloe Springer and Jacob Taylor. He passed away on December 17, 2023 at Golisano Children's Hospital in Rochester.

No cause of death reported.

Johnathon M. Beatty, 37

December 20, 2023

Rome, New York - Johnathon M. Beatty, age 37, of Rome, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at home.

No cause of death reported.

Jordan Benito Ruiz, 1 day

December 19, 2023

Baby Jordan Benito Ruiz, born at 10:56 PM on December 6, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas, was called to be with The Lord at 6:12 AM on December 8, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Marci Hopkins Tripp

December 18, 2023

[No location] - On Thursday December 14 2023, she unexpectedly passed away in her sleep from unknown causes.

No age reported.

Reported on December 17:

Edna Marie Guajardo, 47

December 17, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Edna Marie Guajardo passed away peacefully on December 15th, 2023 at the age of 47. Edna was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her kids and grandkids more than life itself and would do anything for them.

From the comments and pictures it looks like Guajardo suffered from turbo cancer.

Reported on December 16:

Antonio Lopez Salazar, 39

December 16, 2023

Antonio Lopez Salazar, age 39, of Riverside, California, passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Antonio was born in Nay, Mexico.

No cause of death reported.

Salazar "died suddenly."

Reported on December 7:

Michael Tracy Batkins, Sr., 67

December 7, 2023

Michael Tracy Batkins, Sr., 67, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Carrollton, VA, on December 5, 2023. The majority of Mike’s career was spent as a journeyman electrician. He would routinely point out buildings and complexes that he had wired in numerous Hampton Roads cities and would proudly tell stories of each job.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 5:

Maria Glenna Miller, 59

December 5, 2023

Maria entered into eternal rest on November 30, 2023, at the age of 59, in San Antonio, Texas. Maria was always the life of the party. She always loved to make everyone smile and always had fun energy to spread. She was a loving and dedicated mother. Many of her hobbies included were singing and spending time at the beach.



No cause of death reported.

Miller's son's GoFundMe speaks that they were not prepared for her death:

Reported on December 3:

Brandi Stafford, 41

December 3, 2023

Fredericksburg, VA - On the evening of Friday, December 1, 2023, we lost our beloved Brandi Stafford, 41, when she passed away unexpectedly. Our family is devastated to have lost a devoted and loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, and so much more. Brandi filled so many shoes!!



No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 30:

Janie Hernandez, 63

November 30, 2023

Janie went to be with our Lord on November 23, 2023, at the age of 63. She leaves behind her husband, five children, fourteen grandchildren and seven greatgrandchildren.



Hernandez "died suddenly":

Unfortunately for us, life took a turn and we have suffered the loss of our beautiful loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend Janie Hernandez. On Thanksgiving Day, Janie suffered a heart attack that claimed her life minutes after. That day she was having a great time with family and loved ones one moment, and the next moment she was taken by our Heavenly Father.



Reported on November 29:

Fernando Lopez, 48

November 29, 2023

Fernando Lopez, age 48, was called home on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Fernando Lopez was a lifelong Sealy, Texas, resident and attended Sealy High School. Fernando was a beloved spouse, father, son, brother and friend. He had a heart of gold. He always had the biggest smile which would light up a room instantly.

No cause of death reported.

Lopez "died suddenly."

Reported on November 15:

Isaac Singleton Jr., 55

November 15, 2023

Isaac went to be with our Lord on November 9, 2023 at the age of 55, in San Antonio, Texas. He was employed at Texas Outlaws Enterprise with friends from high school. He was also one of the founders of the motor cycle crew by the name of Independent Riders. He enjoyed going fishing, playing football, teaching the skill of the game and mentoring anyone who was willing to learn, and riding horses.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 12:

Jennifer Marie Vasquez, 36

October 12, 2023

Jennifer entered into eternal rest on September 30, 2023 at the age of 36. She leaves behind her parents, her husband and five children.



Vasquez' mother speaks of shock and disbelief of her daughter's death:

Reported on September 26:

Eusebio Alejos, 35

September 26, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Eusebio went to be with our Lord on September 23, 2023 at the age of 35. He is survived by his father, two sons and five siblings.



No cause of death reported.

The GoFundMe states it was an unexpected death:

Reported on February 25:

Michael Allen Saucedo Sr, 48

February 25, 2023

Our dearly loved Michael Allen Saucedo Sr, age 48, resident of Round Rock, Texas, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023. Michael had a passion for sports and sports card collecting, music and concerts, tv shows and movies, his love for the fur babies and huge animal lover, and most importantly spending quality time in the “circle” laughing and joking around with his family daily.



No cause of death reported.

Saucedo's GoFundMe speaks of his unexpected death:

