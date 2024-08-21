FRANCE

A coach “died suddenly”:

AJA - Former coach and sports director of the club, Cédric Daury passed away at the age of 54

August 12, 2024

Former coach and sports director of AJA, Cédric Daury, passed away this Monday at the age of 54, from a cancer that he fought until the end. A respected man, he saved the club twice from relegation to the National when he was on the bench, and largely shaped the current team.

Link

BELGIUM

Frank (61) taught hundreds of Ghent residents how to tinker with their bikes

August 17, 2024

“Where is Frank?” Frank Vanhyfte’s friends wondered this weekend when the experienced cyclist failed to arrive at his destination. Everyone went by car, but Frank preferred to ride his bike. “They went looking for him and found him on the side of the road, near his bike. He died instantly after a heart attack,” says Yves De Bruyckere of the Cyclists’ Union. Vanhyfte (61) was one of the founders of the Ghent cycling action group Perpetuum Mobile, from which the Cyclists’ Union grew in 1989, an organisation that strives for better cycle paths and traffic regulations that take cyclists more into account.

Link

Campus director VITO Hans Van Loon (53) unexpectedly passed away

August 14, 2024

Hoogstraten - Hoogstraten will bid farewell to Hans Van Loon on Saturday 17 August. The 53-year-old campus director of the VITO school in Hoogstraten and youth board member at football club HVV Hoogstraten passed away unexpectedly on 6 August.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yasin, 18, dies without being able to find a stem cell donor

August 18, 2024

A year ago he was still a carefree teenager, but when Yasin Kapaklikaya (18) from Ghent suddenly developed bruises and a rash while on holiday, in the summer of last year, doctors discovered that he suffered from aplastic anemia: a shortage of red blood cells. Medication did not help and so he had to look for a stem cell donor. Despite a large-scale appeal, which was echoed as far as Turkey, one was not found. Yesterday, the boy's family reported that he had died.

Link

Jork Bogaert, 46

August 19, 2024

Born in Dendermonde, November 18, 1977, died in Oudegem, August 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rika Muls, 59

August 19, 2024

Born in Vilvoorde, August 12, 1965, died unexpectedly at home in Steenokkerzeel, August 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

François Cuypers, 63

August 18, 2024

Yesterday, François Cuypers, partner of Wiene Verkuil, passed away. He was born in Lommel on June 18, 1961, and passed away unexpectedly in Pelt on August 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Belinda Bougoure, 43

August 18, 2024

Born in Altona on October 4, 1980, and died unexpectedly in Amsterdam on August 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sabrina Buyse, 50

August 18, 2024

Residing in Monceau-en-Ardenne. Born in Izegem on Wednesday, November 14, 1973, died in Libramont on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported.

Link

From Facebook:

Probably a cancer patient.

https://www.facebook.com/sabrina.buyse.1/?_rdr

Maxime Wathelet, 35

August 18, 2024

Of Huy, 14/06/1989 - 17/08/2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sebastien Desmet, 34

August 18, 2024

Sebastien Desmet, born in Ronse, May 19, 1990, died suddenly at home August 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emma Van den Brande, 21

August 18, 2024

Born in Lier, December 2, 2002, died in Berlaar, August 16, 2024. Medical student, KU Leuven. Thanks to the doctor and the nurses home care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michel Kaiser, 39

August 17, 2024

Residing in Chiny. Born in Bastogne on Friday, December 21, 1984, died in Libramont-Chevigny on Friday, August 16, 2024, at the age of 39. Michel left his physical body after a short ordeal endured with dignity and serenity. A thanks to the intensive care unit of the Libramont hospital, and an invitation to donate to the Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean-Philippe Martens, 49

August 17, 2024

Resident at Wanlin. Born in Dinant on 07 January 1975, died in Wanlin on 16 August 2024, at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geoffrey Roothooft, 32

August 17, 2024

Residing in Bouillon. Born in Dinant on Friday, May 1, 1992, died in Liège on Friday, August 16, 2024, at the age of 32. Brutally torn from life, but not from our lives.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lesley Douillet, 39

August 17, 2024

Born in Cologne, Germany, Augst 22, 1984, died in Namur, August 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephanie Vanderhaeghe, 35

August 17, 2024

Born in Roeselare on October 5, 1988, died in Assebroek on August 12, 2024. Residing in Assebroek.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nancy Huijbregts, 54

August 17, 2024

Born in Hoogstraten February 20, 1970, died in UZA Edgem August 14, 2024. Please no flowers or wreaths but rather a gift to nephrology research.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ann Deltour, 63

August 17, 2024

Ann was born in Bruges on 05 July 1961, and died in Bruges on 16 August 2024. Thanks to the doctors and the staff of the oncology department of AZ Sint-Jan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ghislaine Vandenbosch, 63

August 17, 2024

Resident of Neerhalen. Born in Tongeren, February 1, 1961, died in Genk, August 16, 2024, surrounded by her family. Thanks to the oncology department ZOL campus Sint-Jan, Genk. My task was over sooner than expected. I was the sunshine in the house as long as I could.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Vandebeek, 50

August 16, 2024

David was born in Hasselt on 05 May 1974, and died in Diepenbeek on 15 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sally Van Leuvenhaege, 49

August 16, 2024

Sally was born in Beveren on December 20, 1974, and died in Begijnendijk on August 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Delaere, 14

August 16, 2024

Kevin was born in Kortrijk on 07 July 2009 and died in Heule on 14 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Van den Acker, 33

August 16, 2024

Born March 4, 1991, died August 14, 2024, Heist-op-den-Berg. Rest now, the fight was hard. No one knows how much you suffered.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Koen Demeulemeester, 44

August 16, 2024

Born in Kortrijk on February 6, 1980. Died unexpectedly at home on August 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronald Libon, 37

August 16, 2024

Residing in Liège. Born in Daraga, Philippines, on Saturday, January 17, 1987, died in Liège, Belgium, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tom Vansteelandt, 56

August 15, 2024

Born June 8, 1968, died August 13, 2024, resident of Sint-Eloois-Vijve. It is with great sadness that I received the news of Tom's sudden passing. It is hard to comprehend that someone with such enormous drive and passion for his profession is no longer with us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Vandewiele, 41

August 14, 2024

Kevin was born in Bruges on January 8, 1983, and died at home in Oostkamp on August 13, 2024. Teacher of Sint-Pieter middenschool in Oostkamp.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tony Dabe, 62

August 14, 2024

Residing in Athus. Born in Saint-Mard, November 4, 1961, died suddenly in Athus, August 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lucie Denis, newborn

August 13, 2024

Resident at Rendeux. Born in Aye on 12 August 2024, died in Aye on 12 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jérémie Rausch, 37

August 13, 2024

Residing in Ecouviez, particularly attached to Athus. Born in Messancy on Wednesday, March 18, 1987, died in Aubange on Monday, August 12, 2024, at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karel Verfaillie, 59

August 12, 2024

Born in Wevelgem, August 4, 1965, died completely unexpected in Heule, August 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Corne, 71

August 12, 2024

Patrick was born in Kortrijk on May 8, 1953, and died unexpectedly at home in Marke on August 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicole Drieghe, 57

August 12, 2024

Nicole was born in Ghent on December 27, 1966, and died unexpectedly at home in Wondelgem on August 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Inge Goethals, 61

August 12, 2024

Born in Ghent, November 22, 1962, died unexpectedly at home, August 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sébastien Castiaux, 41

August 12, 2024

Residing in Besonrieux. Born in Namur on Thursday, August 11, 1983, died in Besonrieux on Sunday, August 11, 2024, at the age of 41.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dominiek 'Ramone' De Candt, 61

August 11, 2024

Born in Avelgem, November 19, 1962, died quietly at home, surrounded by his family, on August 10, 2024. Thanks to the oncology gastrology doctors and nurses.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hilde Vandevelde, 59

August 9, 2024

Born in Ooigem, March 5, 1965, died completely unexpectedly in Kortrijk, August 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronny Dufraing, 66

August 9, 2024

Born in Beerse, September 23, 1957, died unexpectedly and way too soon at home in Burcht, August 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NETHERLANDS

Ton Bukkems (63) passed away ; Griendtsveen loses important link in the village and association life

August 19, 2024

Ton Bukkems from Griendtsveen passed away unexpectedly on Sunday at the age of 63. He was an important link between several associations in the village and was the driving force behind the Griendtsveen Newsletter. He had been compiling the magazine since 1983 and also printed and distributed it. In 2021, Bukkems received a Royal distinction for his volunteer work in the village and was decorated as a Member of the Order of Orange-Nassau.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zutphen resident Wilco de Jong dies at the age of 65

August 19, 2024

He was an important man for the tourism sector in the Stedendriehoek and the Veluwe; Last Friday he died unexpectedly at the age of 65. Condolences are pouring in on his social media channels. Everyone is shocked by the sudden death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Our colleague Daryna dies suddenly

August 19, 2024

With both sadness and bewilderment, we heard during our holidays that our colleague Daryna had unexpectedly passed away. Daryna worked with us as an intermediary and was a committed and passionate colleague. Daryna was committed to the Ukranian community with great personal involvement.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

In memoriam: Karel Eggen

August 13, 2024

Today we received the sad news that team manager of the TeamNL Women's Volleyball, Karel Eggen, unexpectedly passed away in his sleep at the age of 69. Karel was enjoying a well-deserved holiday in France at the time. Karel had been active as team manager of the Dutch Women's Volleyball since 2021. In his spare time, he liked to go out on his bike. In this way, he covered many kilometers in and around the municipality of Borger-Odoorn. Karel had been living in Borger with his wife Hilleen for a number of years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman drowns while snorkeling on the Aruba coast

August 13, 2024

A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday for a visitor to our island and her family. A female tourist and her son were at Mangel Halto, where they had booked a snorkeling adventure to experience the famous beauty of the underwater life. Unfortunately, an unexpected accident occurred. It appears that the woman experienced difficulty while snorkeling, although the exact cause is not clear. She struggled in the water and was unable to help herself. Despite the quick response of two ambulances and a rapid response team, they were unable to save her.

No age reported.

Link

In memoriam Lou Struijk, 69

August 15, 2024

We were shocked to hear the sad news that Lourens Pieter Struijk, of the tv-demolen.nl tennis club, passed away very unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

LUXEMBOURG

Max Hengel died , aged 47. “His joy of living and courage will not be forgotten”

August 17, 2024

The president of the Wormeldange commune and CSV deputy was fighting colon cancer and had already spoken publicly about his illness. “He never lost his fighting mentality until the end”, writes his party.

Link

GERMANY

The theater man Heiner Kondschak is dead . He died of heart failure this Tuesday at the age of 69

August 14, 2024

Ofterdingen - The musician, actor, director and playwright Heiner Kondschak has died. According to his agency, he died of heart failure this Tuesday. Kondschak was one of the most striking personalities in the stage world in the region. He wrote plays for children and adults alike; some of the music revues he created had cult character and were played successfully for years. A fall down the stairs in 2023 had profound health consequences. Recently, however, he seemed to have recovered and was planning a new row at the buoy. His death therefore came as a surprise.

Link

Velburg mourns the loss of long-time mayor Bernhard Kraus

August 15, 2024

"Unbelievable" and "That can't be at all" were the first reactions when it was announced in the afternoon hours of Wednesday in Velburg that the long-time mayor Bernhard Kraus had died unexpectedly at home. The 72-year-old died of a heart attack. He is survived by his wife Elisabeth and son Fabian. His close connection to the environment and nature was probably the decisive factor in him initially taking over the chairmanship of the local fruit and horticultural association in the 1990s. For 24 years, from May 1996 to April 2020, Bernhard Kraus held the mayor's office in Velburg.

Link

Former deputy government spokesman Streiter died

August 14, 2024

Politicians and journalists mourn Georg Streiter: The former deputy government spokesman under Angela Merkel died at the age of 68 after suffering from cancer. Streiter worked, among other things, for "Bild", where he is remembered with a headline. He had made his lung cancer public this year.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

For more than a quarter of a century, Dieter Dürand shaped the innovation reporting of WirtschaftsWoche. Now the competent and highly esteemed former colleague has died unexpectedly

August 12, 2024

There are colleagues who have left an editorial office a long time ago, have switched to another medium or retired, and are somehow still present years later. Dieter Dürand, who had already left in 2017, was one such colleague. For more than 25 years, he had enriched and shaped the innovation and technology reporting of our magazine – and he continues to have an impact today. Long before the question of how ecology and economy can be combined reached the mainstream, he was already designing and responsible for a very successful series of special editions with "WiWo GreenEconomy". A few days ago, the father and grandfather of multiples, passionate journalist, soccer and double-header player, fan of 1st FC Cologne, but above all lovable person, died suddenly of heart failure at the age of only 68. The editorial staff of WirtschaftsWoche and many of his former colleagues mourn the loss of Dieter Dürand. Our condolences go to his wife and two children.

Link

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Fire brigades are in shock - Two comrades die within a few days

August 15, 2024



Densberg – During an operation on Thursday evening, a firefighter suffered a medical emergency and died a day later. The people of Densberg have to cope with another shock: The owner of the barn that burned died on Saturday. He was also a firefighter. Jesberg's municipal fire inspector Maik Schultz confirms this: "The whole village is in shock," he says, referring to the high level of awareness and popularity of the men, who were both 56 years old, both had belonged to the fire brigade since 1975, and both had been an integral part of the village community. Now they died one or two days after the barn fire.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Football talent Lionel (11) loses his dad - and the entire club wants to help

August 12, 2024

Hennigsdorf - It was a Whatsapp message last Thursday that deeply affected coach Ronny Gey of FC 98 Hennigsdorf: Uwe, the father of his player Lionel, had died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of only 56 - this had been written to the coach by the mother of a teammate.

Link

70-year-old German died while hiking in Mallorca

August 13, 2024

Palma - A 70-year-old German has died while hiking in Mallorca. The man probably succumbed to heat stroke, Mallorcan media reported, citing the rescue workers. The death occurred on Sunday around 3:00 p.m., when the German and his wife went on a hiking tour to the small hermitage Ermita de Betlém in the area around the municipality of Colonia de Sant Pere in the northeast of the Spanish holiday island, it said. The police only confirmed the nationality and age of the man on request. Whether the couple was on vacation in Mallorca or lived on the island was not initially known. There had been several heat waves in Spain this summer. In Mallorca, however, it is currently even a bit "cooler" than in some areas of Germany with daily maximum temperatures of around 30 degrees (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

A 65-year-old goes off the path for medical reasons. The accident ends tragically

August 13, 2024

After an accident in Lower Franconia, a tractor driver has died. The 65-year-old was driving a tractor and a trailer on a field preparation path in Schönau an der Brend (Rhön-Grabfeld district), the police said. For medical reasons, he had gone off the path with his vehicle - the tractor had overturned. An emergency doctor treated the man, and he was taken to hospital, where he died. The police currently assume that he died due to the medical cause, said a spokeswoman.

No cause of death reported.

Link

DENMARK

Ann Klitgaard, 38-year-old mother of two, died of breast cancer in May

August 18, 2024

Ann Klitgaard, 38-year-old mother of two, died of breast cancer in May. They raised over 800,000 for Ann's treatment, but the disease won. She clings to the hope that the treatment can save her life, but shortly after the second trip to Mexico, her condition worsens. In May, she is admitted to Aarhus University Hospital, where it turns out that she has serious damage to her heart as a result of the cancer. The doctors can do no more and she passes away on the night of May 22 with her family around her. According to René Høier, the family is not sure what exactly led to Ann Klitgaard's death, but it is his opinion that her body was under pressure from the immunotherapy she received in Mexico, while she simultaneously received chemotherapy in Denmark. However, he is convinced that the treatment in Mexico is not the cause. “This breathing problem started before we started. Way back in February, and we hadn't started getting over there yet”. According to the article there has been an increase in approved fundraisers for treatments abroad, against which Danish doctors warn, because they claim not to have seen anyone benefit

Link

Anders Dam Rasmussen, 56

August 18, 2024

Our beloved father, son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle, Anders Dam Rasmussen, born 6 January 1968, is taken from us far too soon after a short illness. Ll. Binderup, 16 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sabine Jespersen Ravn, 19

August 17, 2024

Our beloved Sabine Jespersen Ravn, June 24, 2005 - August 12, 2024, is suddenly taken from us at the age of 19.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nikolaj Egstrand Hoffmann, 48

August 17, 2024

Nikolaj Egstrand Hoffmann, 1976 – 2024, has left us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Krejberg Thomsen, 48

August 15, 2024

My dear husband, my lovely father, our son, little brother and brother-in-law, John Krejberg Thomsen, born on March 1, 1976, has quietly fallen asleep on August 14, 2024. I don't know if I believe in anything after this life. But if anything, I hope it turns out as amazing as all you wonderful people have made this. Thank you with all my heart. Instead of flowers, John wishes that one will consider the bereaved or the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jesper Bohart, 54

August 14, 2024

It is with sadness that we have to announce that our loved one, Jesper Bohart, born 7 November 1969, after a short illness has been taken from us on 9 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christian Sebald Nielsen, 69

August 14, 2024

My dear husband, our dear father, son, brother, grandfather, father-in-law, Christian Sebald Nielsen, February 1, 1955 - 10 August 2024, has suddenly passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arne Rasmussen, 65

August 14, 2024

My beloved, our dear father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Arne Rasmussen Kauslunde, June 20, 1959 - August 9, 2024, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kristian Kuno Kjærulff, 50

August 14, 2024

Kristian Kuno Kjærulff, 30 July 1973 - 31 July 2024, has died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karin Bachstein, 73

August 14, 2024

Our dear mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Karin Bachstein, 1951 – 2024, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness. Galten, August 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jesper Grønholt Pedersen, 63

August 14, 2024

My dear husband, our beloved father, father-in-law and naughty, mischievous grandfather, Jesper Grønholt Pedersen, born 7 March 1961, is suddenly taken from us on 1 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Henrik Gordon Andersen, 48

August 14, 2024

My dear husband, our dear son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and son-in-law, Henrik Gordon Andersen, born 14 July 1976, we have lost far too soon. Henrik lost his battle with cancer on 12 August 2024.

Link

Kasper Leed, 47

August 13, 2024

Our beloved son, brother and father, Kasper Leed, August 9, 1976 - August 6, 2024, has fallen asleep far too early after a long illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SLOVAKIA

Slovak actor Ľubomír Paulovič died at the age of 71

August 16, 2024

Slovakian actor Ľubomír Paulovič died at the age of 71, the information for the Nový Čas portal was confirmed by a source close to the actor. He died in his home in Hrvatsky Grob, before that, he had health problems with his heart. Ľubomír Paulovič worked in the Slovak National Theater and as the artistic director of drama at the Jozef Gregor Tajovský Theater in Zvolen. He portrayed dozens of theatrical characters on stage. He has starred in more than 150 television titles and approximately 45 feature films. He directed several theater productions and musicals. In 2017, he won the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Literary Fund.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

The dead old man is found in Porto Romano, it is suspected that he suffered a heart attack after falling into the sea

August 17, 2024

Around 6:30 p.m., in Porto Romano, Durrës, a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina, 64 years old, came into contact with the water when he entered the sea, it is suspected that he suffered a cardiac arrest and as a result he died. The investigative team is working to clarify the circumstances and the exact cause of the event. Further information will be released after the investigation is complete.

Link

MALTA

Lorenzo Vella, head of EC representation to Malta, dies aged 43

August 18, 2024

Lorenzo Vella, the head of the European Commission Representation in Malta has died, aged 43, following a short illness. Foreign affairs minister Ian Borg and prime minister Robert Abela broke the news on Facebook on Sunday morning, offering condolences to the family of the father-of-two. Vella took on the role of head of the European Commission in Malta in March of last year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

PORTUGAL

Young trans dies of cancer at 17

August 17, 2024

A young transgender man from Ferreira do Zêzere died of cancer at the age of 17. Matheo Fonseca Nunes was born female and was in the process of gender and sex transition, having already managed to change his name as he wished. A few years ago, he was diagnosed with cancer. He underwent surgery, underwent treatments at the Portuguese Institute of Oncology and was able to recover, but in the meantime he was diagnosed with another cancer that was fulminant. He died on the 14th in the hospital of Torres Novas. Matheo was a student at Pedro Ferreiro school and was cherished by colleagues, teachers and staff who have shared messages tribute and farewell on social media.

Link

SPAIN

Juan Gómez-Acebo, cousin of Felipe VI and nephew of Juan Carlos, dies at the age of 54

August 12, 2024

Juan Gómez-Acebo, the eldest of the children of the Infanta Pilar and Luis Gómez-Acebo, has died in Palma de Mallorca, where he was with his family. As far as El Debate and Vanitatis have been able to announce and confirm, the death was from a cancer against which he had been fighting for months. The former cousin of King Felipe VI and Viscount of La Torre was last seen last March at the funeral of his brother Fernando Gómez-Acebo, who died of respiratory problems at the age of 49. John was possibly the most unknown member of King Philip's family. The second son of the Infanta Pilar he always stayed out of the media. What was known about him is that he had a great determination for painting and that dedicated his life to art. Despite holding the title of viscount of La Torre being the first male child of Juan Carlos's sister, he differed from the rest of the family by his bohemian life.

Link

Footballer Javier Guitián dies of a heart attack while driving after playing a friendly match

August 18, 2024





Spanish football was filled with mourning after the death of Javier Guitián, a 27-year-old player of San Jorge de Llanes, after playing a friendly match of the National Youth League against Urraca at Ereba. Once the match was over, the player was returning home in his car when he suffered an indisposition, so he stopped his vehicle and got out to try to ask for help, but before it arrived, he collapsed. As reported by the Civil Guard of La Xagarda, witnesses reported that "they saw that the car that the victim was driving was sticking too close to the shoulder of the road, so they sensed that the person who was driving was not well. They immediately saw how the young man got out of the car and collapsed." Local Police officers and a mobile ICU were sent to the scene, but the emergency services that tried to revive him could do nothing for his life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A man dies of heat stroke in a park in Latina (Madrid)

August 12, 2024

Madrid - A 44-year-old man died this Monday afternoon, August 12, when he was walking through a park in the Madrid district of Latina. The events occurred after 2 in the afternoon in the park of the Cuña Verde, next to the street of Councilor Francisco José Jiménez Martín. For reasons that are still being investigated, the man fainted as a result of heat stroke when he was walking, which has raised his body temperature to 42ºC, and has suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Link

Note: The temperature the afternoon of August 12 in Madrid was between 97 – 102 degrees Fahrenheit.