In memory of those who “died suddenly” in France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Poland, Belarus, Czechia, Slovakia, Croatia and Spain, Feb. 26, 2024-March 4, 2024
Polish singer Marcin Bronikowski; German rapper Presto, journo Angi Baldauf, pole vaulter Fabian Schulze (40); Danish lawmaker Søren Pape Poulsen; Spanish researcher Guillermo Pousada (40); & more
FRANCE
A 7-year-old child died after feeling unwell in Trampoline Park
May 3, 2024
The tragedy occurred Sunday, late afternoon, at the Trampoline Park in Chambly, in the Hauts-de-France. A 7-year-old boy, who was playing in the inflatables and other trampolines, lost consciousness and collapsed on his way back to his parents' table. Despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services, the child died. The gendarmes had the entire establishment evacuated. "The medical examiner did not find any forensic obstacles, there was no shock before, he just felt unwell when returning to his relatives' table, and he unfortunately died at the scene," a source tells our colleagues. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact causes of the accident.
Futsal: a tournament in tribute to a player who died suddenly last year
March 1, 2024
The Futsal-Club Dijon Clénay (FCDC) organizes the first edition of the Mossadak'Cup, named after Ghilane Mossadak, player in whose honor this event was created. It will take place on Saturday, March 2, from 9 to 17 o'clock, at the Jean-Marion gymnasium, in Dijon, and it will take the form of an U11 futsal tournament. Ghilane Mossadak, player of the club, died at the age of 25 following a heart attack while practicing his favorite sport with friends in June 2023.
BELGIUM
Patro Eisden icon Jef Maussen died unexpectedly at home
February 27, 2024
On Tuesday morning, Patro Eisden icon Jef Maussen died unexpectedly at home in Maasmechelen at the age of 74. He died almost one year to the day after his missing wife Emilietta Chini was found in the Mechels Bos. “Somehow we are happy that he is with mom now,” says his son Dominique Maussen.
No cause of death reported.
Jonathan Thues, 43
March 2, 2024
Born in Leuven, February 29, 1980, died unexpectedly on February 20, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Patrick Dave, 47
March 1, 2024
Born in Namur, November 4, 1976, died in Mont-Godinne, February 28, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Karel Van Avermaet, 32
March 1, 2024
Born in Dendermonde, January 14, 1992, died peacefully in Asse, February 29, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Nadine Pire, 59
March 1, 2024
Born in Vouziers, May 20, 1964, died in Saint-Mard February 27, 2024. Thanks given to the oncology department of Arlon hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Jeff Michiels, 66
March 1, 2024
Born in Ukkel, August 22, 1957, gently dozed into sleep in Leuven on February 28, 2024. Thanks to the doctors, and to the oncology department and hospice care of Gasthuisberg Hospital in Leuven.
No cause of death reported.
Lindsay Korthout, 37
February 28, 2024
Born June 5, 1986, died February 27, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Els Janssens, 38
February 28, 2024
Born February 4, 1986, died February 23, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Jacqueline Reger, 39
March 1, 2024
Born in Doornik July 25, 1984, and died there on February 28, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Thomas Opsomer, 28
February 28, 2024
Born in Oudenaarde, December 28, 1995, died in Flobecq February 23, 2024. Suddenly you were gone, now we 're alone...
No cause of death reported.
Sheri Kolgen, 50
February 27, 2024
Born in Tokyo June 21, 1973, died in Oostende February 26, 2024, resident of Gistel.
No cause of death reported.
Christophe De Cubber, 49
February 26, 2024
Born in Zottegem on May 23, 1974, and died at home in Harelbeke on February 22, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Rebecca Debels, 61
February 26, 2024
Born in Kortrijk April 22, 1962, died completely unexpected on February 25, 2024. Just like scissors cut a thread, her life came to an end.
No cause of death reported.
Sargis Melkonyan, 42
February 26, 2024
Born in Etsjmiadzin, Armenia on June 19, 1981, died unexpectedly in Rennes, France on February 24, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Sabine Hansoul, 52
February 26, 2024
Marketing and communications manager for the provincial domain Bokrijk. Born in Sint-Truiden, April 30, 1971, died in Veulen, February 25, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Steven De Laender, 45
February 26, 2024
Born 09/06/1978, died 25/02/2024.
Matthias Engels, 43
February 26, 2024
On 29/02/2024 we say goodbye to: Matthias Engels, born in Eeklo on July 10, 1980, and died there on February 25, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Jos Freson, 53
February 24, 2024
Born in Tongeren, November 16, 1970, died unexpectedly in Leuven, February 22, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
NETHERLANDS
Former councilor Wim Cornelisse (PvdA) passed away unexpectedly
February 29, 2024
Former councilor Wim Cornelisse passed away unexpectedly yesterday. Cornelisse was a true PvdA member and had been a member of the party for more than fifty years. He retired in 2019. Wim Cornelisse turned 70 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Columnist Huub van 't Hek died unexpectedly
February 26, 2024
Huub van 't Hek from Haren died last night. He was 76 years old. Huub has been a columnist in Haren de Krant for more than ten years, so this week his latest contribution, which he sent to the editors last week, appears completely unexpectedly. His pen was sharp, and his texts were unsuitable for superficial consumption. He often put democracy and the way in which this game is played today under a magnifying glass, wanting to demonstrate that this form of government has become detached from its deep origins: vote for the people. Youth care was his passion, and he worked tirelessly to protect children. In December, he suffered from serious health problems, but last month they seemed to be under control. The news of his death came unexpectedly.
No cause of death reported.
A teacher “died suddenly”:
In memoriam: Ingrid de Zwart (1956-1924)
February 27, 2024
Drs. Ingrid de Zwart (1956), former catechetics teacher at the ecclesiastical training of the Dutch Reformed Church in Utrecht and Leiden, died unexpectedly on February 21, 2024, aged 67. We remember her as a creative, constructive and collegial colleague and skilled teacher with a heart for the people.
No cause of death reported.
Great sadness at Lugdunum after the death of super volunteer Dick Bakker
March 3, 2024
Dick Bakker, board member and 'super volunteer' at the Leiden football club, has passed away. He was also active in other football associations, a branch of sport in which he was active for several decades. First as a player and later as an organizer. Bakker died as a result of cardiac arrest. He was 64 years old.
Joël Anthonie Aminadab Diaz, 59
February 29, 2024
You had to trade the holiday of a lifetime for a lifetime. With disbelief we realize that we have to continue without your presence. We lost our son, our brother, brother-in-law, Papa Ani, Uncle and Grandpa completely unexpectedly.
No cause of death reported.
Delgado Wolff dies unexpectedly in Amsterdam
February 27, 2024
Delgado Wolff [68] was born in Stolkersijver in Suriname. He died suddenly in Amsterdam. There are no words enough to express our sadness, now that we have unexpectedly had to say goodbye to my beloved husband, brother, uncle, great-uncle and grandfather.
No cause of death reported.
GERMANY
Rapper Presto is dead - he was only 31 years old
March 4, 2024
Martin Wenzel became known as Presto. With this name he was familiar to connoisseurs of the rap industry. Now the artist has died at the age of 31. He made a name for himself at the hip-hop events of "Rap on Wednesday". The musician Tierstar Andrez confirmed this on Instagram a few hours ago: "Unfortunately, his serious cancer has messed up everything. [...] Last year he had to go to the hospital again, and even if he did not give up again and continued to fight bravely again, all the possibilities to keep him alive were exhausted," the rapper writes.
Mourning for Niko Waldherr (63): Music was his great passion
March 1, 2024
The news of the death of Niko Waldherr hit the people who knew him completely unexpectedly. Just a few weeks earlier, Tölzer had been on stage, performing as every year with his band "Painted Desert" at the pre-New Year's Eve concert at the "D'Amato" in Wolfratshausen. As a businessman, he had managed the Waldherr furniture store together with brother Peter as usual, and had recently attended a trade fair. On February 12, Niko Waldherr died at the age of 63 after a short, serious illness.
No cause of death reported.
A journalist “died suddenly”:
Journalist and press spokesperson Angi Baldauf surprisingly passed away
March 4, 2024
Angi Baldauf, journalist and press officer, has died after a short, serious illness. This was announced by her sister Sabine. Angi Baldauf was active on the state political stage in Hanover for several years, she also wrote for the Axel Springer Publishing House. Her sudden death has seemed like a shock news in circles of state politics.
No age or cause of death reported.
A doctor “died suddenly”:
Shock at the university clinic: Another top doctor dead
March 4, 2024
For almost 20 years, he led the Department of Vascular Surgery at the Klinikum rechts der Isar, was one of the most experienced experts, for example, for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms – these are potentially life-threatening extensions of the main artery. For his great expertise, but also for his great human qualities, patients and colleagues appreciated him equally. Now Professor Hanns-Henning Eckstein himself had to admit defeat in the fight against an insidious disease. The popular doctor and university teacher died of cancer at the age of 68 - just a few months after leaving his post as head of vascular surgery. At the clinic, the news of the death caused sadness and horror.
A teacher “died suddenly”:
It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to our colleague Ina Rogge
February 26, 2024
Ina Rogge died completely unexpectedly on February 19, 2024 at the age of 52. Her sudden death greatly shocks us as a school community. With Mrs. Rogge, the Gymnasium Lindlar loses an extremely competent and passionate pedagogue who has carried out her profession with great enthusiasm, inventiveness and commitment. At the GymLi she taught German, Latin and Protestant religion for more than 16 years.
No cause of death reported.
Politician Reinhard Bonin died unexpectedly
February 28, 2024
Surprisingly, the well-known local politician Reinhard Bonin died in Schwerin. Reinhard Bonin turned 65 years old and became politically involved in the Schwerin district association Die Linke. Many residents of Schwerin expressed their grief. City representative Arndt Müller of the Greens wrote: "You sounded exhausted. But I had no idea that this would be our last phone call."
No cause of death reported.
Two athletes “died suddenly”:
Former pole vaulter Fabian Schulze died shortly before his 40th birthday
February 28, 2024
He belonged to the golden generation of German pole vaulters. Last Sunday Fabian Schulze died of a treacherous illness in his adopted home of Sonthofen a few days before his 40th birthday. With his best performance of 5.83 meters, he takes ninth place in the eternal German leaderboard.
No cause of death reported.
Emotional farewell to goalkeeper legend Sven "Tiger" Thiele
February 29, 2024
On March 1, the club will say goodbye to FCE icon Sven "Tiger" Thiele, who died unexpectedly at the age of 57.
No cause of death reported.
A coach “died suddenly”:
Deep sympathy: Pit Lüschper is dead
February 27, 2024
Pit Lüschper died suddenly and unexpectedly. The popular coach died yesterday at the age of 61 in Weißenfels. “Dear basketball players, unfortunately, the sad and shocking news suddenly reached us that Pit Lüschper died completely unexpectedly … He has accompanied and shaped many young people in terms of character and sport. No words or gestures can console us over this painful loss", said Nadeesh Kattur, Vice President of Youth and Youth Competitive Sports.
No cause of death reported.
Tennis Board member Dieter Schmidt passed away
February 13, 2024
We are deeply saddened to announce that our long-time Board member Dieter Schmidt (58) passed away unexpectedly last week. As technical director, Dieter has been taking care of course maintenance and maintenance of our tennis facility on a voluntary basis for many years. The tennis department therefore owes him a lot and will not forget his commitment.
No cause of death reported.
Berlin business owner Richard Luppino III remembered for his love of his family and his company
February 28, 2024
Berlin — Family and co-workers remember Richard Luppino III for his energy, his humor, and his dedication to his loved ones. Luppino, 37, of Berlin, died unexpectedly on Feb. 22, according to his brother-in-law and business partner, Zach Ziegler, with whom he started A1 Home Improvement in 2017.
No cause of death reported.
Emsdetten mourns the loss of Frank Frede
February 27, 2024
This news shakes the whole of Emsdetten: Frank Frede died unexpectedly on Monday. The head and organizer of numerous events was not only well-known and popular in the city, he also earned a special reputation for making Emsdetten an "event city".
No age or cause of death reported.
Two killed in “vaxxidents”:
Pedestrians find accident car far off the road: driver dead
February 29, 2024
During the course of Wednesday, the 67-year-old must have driven his VW Golf on a dirt road between Voitsried and Diepoltsried. For a previously unknown reason, he turned off the dirt road to the right. The car drove about 300 meters over a meadow and then crashed down an embankment about three meters deep. There, the car finally came to a stop. When the emergency doctor arrived, only the death of the driver could be determined. A medical cause of the accident cannot currently be ruled out, according to the police report.
No cause of death reported.
Bokeloh man found lifeless in the water at Hagenburger Moor
February 29, 2024
A 74-year-old man from Bokeloh was found lifeless in the water in Hagenburg today. Next to him was his bicycle. Other walkers who found him around 14.30 p.m. made an emergency call and began resuscitation of the man. Shortly afterwards, the ambulance service and emergency doctor arrived. However, the rescuers did not manage to revive him, the man was pronounced dead on the spot. Dirt roads run through the area, which are used by many cyclists despite the flooding. The police are currently assuming that the man was riding a bicycle in the water, and then fell into the water on the flooded dirt road for a previously unknown cause. However, it is currently unknown whether the floods have to do with the death of the cyclist, or whether a medical emergency occurred independently of this.
No cause of death reported.
Man dies in Cologne leisure pool "Aqualand"
February 29, 2024
A 53-year-old man died during a visit to the Cologne leisure pool "Aqualand" on Thursday (February 29th). There was a medical emergency in the leisure pool early on Thursday evening. Rescue and resuscitation measures carried out on the spot were unsuccessful, the man was declared dead. The police and fire brigade were on site on Thursday evening, and according to initial findings, it was impossible to exclude third-party fault. The Criminal Investigation Department has started the investigation.
No cause of death reported.
Angela Zanirati dies at just 44
March 2, 2024
The Dortmund-based Angela Zanirati died unexpectedly in February at the age of only 44. Her five and eight-year-old sons suddenly find themselves without their mother, who raised them alone.
No cause of death reported.
Passenger with health problems dies on flight diverted to Gran Canaria
February 25, 2024
A passenger with health problems has died on a Buenos Aires-Madrid flight that had to be diverted to the Gran Canaria [Spain] airport. The man was unable to overcome the serious conditions he developed in mid-flight, as reported by one of the passengers, who also added that the deceased was about 70 years old and of German nationality.
No cause of death reported.
AUSTRIA
Karl Wieser died unexpectedly
March 2, 2024
Karl Wieser from Hof Großhumbel died unexpectedly at the age of 61. He was a sincere and straightforward person as well as a farmer with a passion, an attentive conservationist, whose closeness to nature was a very special one. He also lived out his intensive relationship with nature as a hunter: for 40 years of membership in the Lower Austria State Hunting Association, he has received the Silver Honorary award.
No cause of death reported.
SWITZERLAND
Clara Hospital Director Peter Eichenberger's departure is a bitter loss
February 28, 2024
Peter Eichenberger (57) impressed me with the way he approached people … his radiance and his smile was extraordinary … At the end of 2021, Peter signaled that he would like to give up the operational management of the hospital. Together we developed a management model in which he would have acted as a delegate of the Board of Directors. Unfortunately, he could no longer really perform this task due to his illness. Peter's death, even his illness, leave me stunned and is a bitter loss for me.
No cause of death reported.
A banker “died suddenly”:
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Glarner Kantonalbank unexpectedly passed away
February 28, 2024
Martin Leutenegger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Glarner Kantonalbank, has died unexpectedly at the age of 57. The Board of Directors, the Executive Board and the employees express their sincere condolences to the relatives. Martin Leutenegger has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Glarner Kantonalbank since 2008.
No cause of death reported.
Thomas Rickenbacher passed away: He headed the Office of the Interior in Appenzell Innerrhoden for 14 years
January 3, 2024
Thomas Rickenbacher, the head of the Office of the Interior in the Justice, Police and Military Department, has passed away, the Council Chancellery of the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden writes in a media release. The 54-year-old has lost his battle with cancer. Thomas Rickenbacher worked for the canton for fourteen years as head of office. With him, the Innerrhod administration loses a universally respected, loyal and committed employee.
DENMARK
Danish top politician suffers brain hemorrhage at party meetings and dies
March 2, 2024
The head of the Danish Conservatives, Søren Pape Poulsen, suffered a brain hemorrhage during a meeting of the party's executive committee and died shortly after. The Conservative People's Party confirmed this to the Ritzau News Agency on Saturday. The 52-year-old former justice minister was still taken to a hospital from the meeting in the city of Odense, the party announced on its website. But the doctors could not help him anymore.
POLAND
Tragic news. Marcin Bronikowski has died. He died suddenly during the journey
March 3, 2024
Marcin Bronikowski was only 55 years old. No one assumed that we would never hear his fantastic voice live again. The singer died suddenly, on February 29, during a trip to Albania. "An outstanding talent with a beautiful lyrical voice. An extremely modest and sympathetic man," music critic and publicist Jacek Marczyński told PAP.
No cause of death reported.
A 34-year-old Pole died suddenly in Jasná
February 29, 2024
Jasna, Slovakia - On 29.2.2024, HZS rescuers were asked for help for a 34-year-old Polish snowboarder who, while resting in Priehyba, suddenly lost consciousness and did not have basic vital functions present. The whistleblowers immediately began lay cardiopulmonary resuscitation with the help of a continuously available AED defibrillator located in the valley station of the Funitel gondola lift. Soon, HZS paramedics from the Low Tatras continued the extended CPR. Despite the best efforts of those involved, unfortunately the young man could not be saved.
No cause of death reported.
A policeman “died suddenly”:
Sudden death of a policeman from Cracow. He was 48
February 28, 2024
Krakow - Officers from the Municipal Police Headquarters in Krakow have delivered sad news. On Tuesday, February 27, asp. Robert Dziubdziela. Police officers reported that their colleague passed away suddenly. He was 48. The officer's funeral will take place this Saturday, March 2.
No cause of death reported.
BELARUS
Journalist Andrei Aleksandrovich died in Warsaw
February 25, 2024
A well-known Belarusian journalist, editor-in-chief of the newspaper "Belarusians and the Market" Andrei Aleksandrovich died suddenly in Warsaw at the age of 50, his friend Severin Kvyatkovsky said. "At this point, it is known that there was acute inflammation of the pancreas," Severin wrote.
CZECH REPUBLIC
A coach “died suddenly”:
Sad news hits Czech sport: National team coach dies suddenly (†44)
February 8, 2024
A hard blow for sports fans in the Czech Republic! At the age of 44, longtime baseball player and respected coach David Winkler left this world. Winkler participated in the Czech national team's historic promotion to the prestigious World Baseball Classic. He was also part of the implementation team for last year's Eurobaseball 2023 tournament in the Czech Republic.
No cause of death reported.
SLOVAKIA
Only a 34-year-old Slovak musician left us: The news was confirmed by a devastated mother
March 3, 2024
At the age of 34, a Slovak musician and DJ left us forever. Ľubomír Rác was known as DJ Just Frost and was one of the most famous musicians in Rimavská Sobota. It was the news of his death that has now swept all over Slovakia. The saddest words were announced via Facebook by his mother. "The worst pain for a mom is when you lose a child, even if it's a big, adult child. The worst is when it's quick and unexpected. Lubko – Len Frost – Just frost – from today makes fun in heaven," she wrote a few days ago.
No cause of death reported.
A coach “died suddenly”:
Huge Tragedy: A successful Slovak athlete and coach died suddenly!
March 2, 2024
Suddenly and unexpectedly, another important Slovak left us. Why is it that lately there has been an increase in deaths, when young people who still had many years ahead of them are leaving? As the MY Zvolen portal reports, on Monday, February 26, the great athlete Ján Kolár, who was nicknamed Valve, died unexpectedly. He celebrated his 56th birthday a month ago. Paramedics tried to revive him for an hour, but unfortunately without success. His whole life revolved around sports. Not only was he a gymnast, but he played football himself. In 2014, he was even named the best player in the league over 40. He also worked as a football coach at MFK Zvolen.
No cause of death reported.
Cause of death of presenter (†47): She died suddenly!
February 27, 2024
Bratislava - Last night, a very sad news of the death of presenter and speech therapist Lucia Palugyayová came to the public. She hosted the show Rapotáčik on children's television Jojko. Her sudden departure surprised everyone. As the New Time newspaper managed to find out, the cause of death was a sudden stroke. The presenter died on Tuesday, February 20. Before her unexpected death, she was still planning trips for Easter.
CROATIA
Great sadness in Velika Gorica: The legendary Bad Blue Boys and Croatian defender died suddenly
February 27, 2024
Sad news comes from Velika Gorica. As BBB announced on their website, Daniel Deverić Koki, Croatian veteran and well-known member of Bad Blue Boys, has passed away. He passed away on Monday morning. He was only 47 years old. “ His big heart stopped beating for dynamo, Croatia and the team from the stand North”, his friends say goodbye.
No cause of death reported.
An experienced surfer from Rovinj has died in Medulin, an autopsy will be performed tomorrow
February 25, 2024
As we unofficially learn, the person who was found dead on Friday in Medulin by the beach is an experienced surfer from Rovinj. The day before yesterday in the Medulin area and on Kamenjak it was blowing quite strongly from the south, which creates fairly large waves ideal for various surfing disciplines. The unfortunate surfer from Rovinj rode the waves for several hours, and then, most likely due to a heart problem, he died when he reached his car.
No age reported.
SPAIN
A medical researcher “died suddenly”:
Guillermo Pousada, national award winner for best young HIV researcher, dies of cancer
February 29, 2024
The death of Guillermo Pousada Fernández at the age of 40 caused deep consternation this Sunday in his native Cangas. A brilliant researcher, he garnered several academic distinctions and won a national award in 2021 for work on HIV. When it finally seemed that he was beginning to emerge and have the well-deserved professional recognition, a serious illness struck him. It was in 2022 when mouth cancer was discovered.
Fernando Gómez-Acebo, cousin of King Felipe VI, dies at 49
March 1, 2024
Fernando Gómez-Acebo, son of Infanta María Pilar de Borbón and Luis Gómez-Acebo, therefore nephew of Don Juan Carlos I and cousin of King Felipe VI and the Infantas Cristina and Elena, has died today, March 1, at 49 years of age, suddenly, after his well-known fight against chronic respiratory failure, which has been worsening in recent months. This is confirmed by sources familiar to Vanitatis.
Vanessa Cuadra, woman of famous viral audio, dies
February 21, 2024
According to local media, the influencer, 40, collapsed and died after suffering a heart attack in Barcelona's Clot neighbourhood. A message published on her Instagram account stated: "Vanesa is no longer with us due to medical negligence. I hope we can obtain some justice, because together we all do more."
Sevillian businessman Ramon Ybarra Valdenebro dies
March 3, 2024
Sevillian businessman Ramón Ybarra Valdenebro died suddenly in the early hours of this Sunday, at the age of 59. The deceased was the son of businessman Ramón Ybarra Llosent and Magdalena Valdenebro Halcón, and brother of Enrique, founder of the well-known brand of red convertible CitySightseeing buses, a firm of which he was a member along with him and another of his brothers, Estanislao. Ybarra died of a devastating heart attack while he was sleeping, very similar causes that ended the life of his father. The unexpected death of Ramón Ybarra has shocked all of his family and friends.
Asturian grassroots football bids farewell to Alejandro Padín
February 25, 2024
Asturian grassroots football has been in mourning since Saturday for the death of Alejandro Padín Cercadillo [15], a player in the Condal cadet category, a resident of Pañeda and a student at Noreña high school. The young man, born in 2009, had a tumor detected in his throat.
A coach “died suddenly”:
Unexpected death of Lusquiños, the beloved coach of youngsters and children in Pontevedra
March 1, 2024
Juan Carlos Jamardo Lusquiños, known to everyone by his second surname, Lusquiños, unexpectedly passed away this week. His death due to a stroke at such a young age of 50 has left many broken hearts. There is sadness in Caldas, where he was from, there is sorrow in Moraña, where he lived with his wife and his two children, and there is a lot of pain in the Pontevedra Football Club.
Elena Rui, 42
February 26, 2024
The PSOE party branch of La Palma del Condado reported this morning the death of Elena Ruiz (42 years old), who was a councilor and general secretary and director of the Andalusian Women's Institute. The City Council has decreed 3 days of mourning in her town, as associations and institutions remember the young politician and express their sorrow.
No cause of death reported.
Mourning in Galician rock after sudden death of Astarot roadie
March 3, 2024
Galician rock is in mourning this weekend after the sudden death of Fernando Moledo, roadie for Astarot.
No age or cause of death reported.
Reported on February 21:
Anna Eder, 59
February 21, 2024
Anna Eder, co-owner of Gran Canaria's Bamira restaurant, died this Tuesday at the age of 59, precisely on the day she should have celebrated her birthday. A seasoned backpacker and traveler, Anna Eder's last adventure was just 15 days ago to Sierra Leone. But upon her return to Gran Canaria, she began to feel unwell and was diagnosed with an infectious disease that she was unable to overcome, dying a few days later. Her sudden departure has taken all of her friends and acquaintances by surprise.
No cause of death reported.
A cyclist dies after suffering a fainting in Medrano
March 3, 2024
A cyclist has died early this morning on the road that connects Medrano with Daroca de Rioja Apparently, the victim suffered a fainting while riding, and fell to the ground. As soon as they became aware of the events, the assistance teams arrived, however, they could do nothing to save the life of the injured man, who perished on the spot.
No age or cause of death reported.
Reported on February 24:
Man from Valladolid dies while celebrating a stag party in Burgos
February 24, 2024
A young man from Valladolid died this Saturday morning in a central street in Burgos. Emergency services received a call at 5 in the morning alerting that a man had fallen to the ground and was unconscious in Huerto del Rey square. Once at the scene, the health services could only confirm the death of this 32-year-old man from Valladolid, who was in Burgos celebrating a stag party.
No cause of death reported.
Shock in A Estrada after death of 46-year-old padel player Rocío Castelo
March 2, 2024
The town of A Estrada was shocked yesterday after hearing the news of the unexpected death of neighbor Rocío Castelo Docampo, 46, after suffering a stroke.
It feels like the deaths are ramping up in Denmark, but not sure. Recently, there were three frontal car crashes in 3-4 days, and now there has been yet another 'drowning accident' with a 53 yo who was found lifeless at the bottom of a public swimming pool on Thursday and died Saturday.
https://jv.dk/kolding/efter-drukneulykke-i-svoemmehal-nu-er-53-aarig-mand-erklaeret-doed
The head of Danske Fragtmænd, Jørn P Skov has also died after a short illness, 58 yo.
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/samfund/2024-03-04-chef-for-danske-fragtmaend-er-doed-efter-kort-tids-sygdom
And Tommy Truelsen who was just 32 years old. He was found dead in his apartment by his mother on the last Monday in February. The article says that even though his health was badly affected, his death took those closest to him by surprise and pains them.
https://jv.dk/kolding/nu-er-han-doed-32-aarige-tommy-havde-meget-at-kaempe-med-men-taenkte-foerst-paa-andre-det-var-hans-mor-som-fandt-ham?teaser-referral=00927366-d00c-4523-9a7f-a324f0fa2190-2
And regarding the politician Søren Pape who died of a brain haemorrhage - today the local newspaper wrote about the owner of a hot dog stand who had also had a brain haemorrhage yesterday, Tuesday, but fortunately survived.
How much in people's faces does it have to be!
'Why is it that lately there has been an increase in deaths, when young people who still had many years ahead of them are leaving?'
For the first time, I've noticed other MSM articles asking the same sort of thing. The 'people' who orchestrated the whole shit show must be starting to feel a bit uncomfortable right about now. Contrary to what many say, I think the carnage is coming thicker and faster than they wanted. Also with fingerprints, ie diseases that are acting in a novel hyper-aggressive way; else autopsies which can unequivocably state the mRNA protein was the cause.