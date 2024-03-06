FRANCE

A 7-year-old child died after feeling unwell in Trampoline Park

May 3, 2024

The tragedy occurred Sunday, late afternoon, at the Trampoline Park in Chambly, in the Hauts-de-France. A 7-year-old boy, who was playing in the inflatables and other trampolines, lost consciousness and collapsed on his way back to his parents' table. Despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services, the child died. The gendarmes had the entire establishment evacuated. "The medical examiner did not find any forensic obstacles, there was no shock before, he just felt unwell when returning to his relatives' table, and he unfortunately died at the scene," a source tells our colleagues. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact causes of the accident.

Link

Futsal: a tournament in tribute to a player who died suddenly last year

March 1, 2024

The Futsal-Club Dijon Clénay (FCDC) organizes the first edition of the Mossadak'Cup, named after Ghilane Mossadak, player in whose honor this event was created. It will take place on Saturday, March 2, from 9 to 17 o'clock, at the Jean-Marion gymnasium, in Dijon, and it will take the form of an U11 futsal tournament. Ghilane Mossadak, player of the club, died at the age of 25 following a heart attack while practicing his favorite sport with friends in June 2023.

Link

BELGIUM

Patro Eisden icon Jef Maussen died unexpectedly at home

February 27, 2024

On Tuesday morning, Patro Eisden icon Jef Maussen died unexpectedly at home in Maasmechelen at the age of 74. He died almost one year to the day after his missing wife Emilietta Chini was found in the Mechels Bos. “Somehow we are happy that he is with mom now,” says his son Dominique Maussen.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathan Thues, 43

March 2, 2024

Born in Leuven, February 29, 1980, died unexpectedly on February 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Dave, 47

March 1, 2024

Born in Namur, November 4, 1976, died in Mont-Godinne, February 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karel Van Avermaet, 32

March 1, 2024

Born in Dendermonde, January 14, 1992, died peacefully in Asse, February 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nadine Pire, 59

March 1, 2024

Born in Vouziers, May 20, 1964, died in Saint-Mard February 27, 2024. Thanks given to the oncology department of Arlon hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeff Michiels, 66

March 1, 2024

Born in Ukkel, August 22, 1957, gently dozed into sleep in Leuven on February 28, 2024. Thanks to the doctors, and to the oncology department and hospice care of Gasthuisberg Hospital in Leuven.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lindsay Korthout, 37

February 28, 2024

Born June 5, 1986, died February 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Els Janssens, 38

February 28, 2024

Born February 4, 1986, died February 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacqueline Reger, 39

March 1, 2024

Born in Doornik July 25, 1984, and died there on February 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Opsomer, 28

February 28, 2024

Born in Oudenaarde, December 28, 1995, died in Flobecq February 23, 2024. Suddenly you were gone, now we 're alone...

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sheri Kolgen, 50

February 27, 2024

Born in Tokyo June 21, 1973, died in Oostende February 26, 2024, resident of Gistel.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christophe De Cubber, 49

February 26, 2024

Born in Zottegem on May 23, 1974, and died at home in Harelbeke on February 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rebecca Debels, 61

February 26, 2024

Born in Kortrijk April 22, 1962, died completely unexpected on February 25, 2024. Just like scissors cut a thread, her life came to an end.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sargis Melkonyan, 42

February 26, 2024

Born in Etsjmiadzin, Armenia on June 19, 1981, died unexpectedly in Rennes, France on February 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sabine Hansoul, 52

February 26, 2024

Marketing and communications manager for the provincial domain Bokrijk. Born in Sint-Truiden, April 30, 1971, died in Veulen, February 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven De Laender, 45

February 26, 2024

Born 09/06/1978, died 25/02/2024.

Link

Matthias Engels, 43

February 26, 2024

On 29/02/2024 we say goodbye to: Matthias Engels, born in Eeklo on July 10, 1980, and died there on February 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jos Freson, 53

February 24, 2024

Born in Tongeren, November 16, 1970, died unexpectedly in Leuven, February 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NETHERLANDS

Former councilor Wim Cornelisse (PvdA) passed away unexpectedly

February 29, 2024

Former councilor Wim Cornelisse passed away unexpectedly yesterday. Cornelisse was a true PvdA member and had been a member of the party for more than fifty years. He retired in 2019. Wim Cornelisse turned 70 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Columnist Huub van 't Hek died unexpectedly

February 26, 2024

Huub van 't Hek from Haren died last night. He was 76 years old. Huub has been a columnist in Haren de Krant for more than ten years, so this week his latest contribution, which he sent to the editors last week, appears completely unexpectedly. His pen was sharp, and his texts were unsuitable for superficial consumption. He often put democracy and the way in which this game is played today under a magnifying glass, wanting to demonstrate that this form of government has become detached from its deep origins: vote for the people. Youth care was his passion, and he worked tirelessly to protect children. In December, he suffered from serious health problems, but last month they seemed to be under control. The news of his death came unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

In memoriam: Ingrid de Zwart (1956-1924)

February 27, 2024

Drs. Ingrid de Zwart (1956), former catechetics teacher at the ecclesiastical training of the Dutch Reformed Church in Utrecht and Leiden, died unexpectedly on February 21, 2024, aged 67. We remember her as a creative, constructive and collegial colleague and skilled teacher with a heart for the people.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Great sadness at Lugdunum after the death of super volunteer Dick Bakker

March 3, 2024

Dick Bakker, board member and 'super volunteer' at the Leiden football club, has passed away. He was also active in other football associations, a branch of sport in which he was active for several decades. First as a player and later as an organizer. Bakker died as a result of cardiac arrest. He was 64 years old.

Link

Joël Anthonie Aminadab Diaz, 59

February 29, 2024

You had to trade the holiday of a lifetime for a lifetime. With disbelief we realize that we have to continue without your presence. We lost our son, our brother, brother-in-law, Papa Ani, Uncle and Grandpa completely unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Delgado Wolff dies unexpectedly in Amsterdam

February 27, 2024

Delgado Wolff [68] was born in Stolkersijver in Suriname. He died suddenly in Amsterdam. There are no words enough to express our sadness, now that we have unexpectedly had to say goodbye to my beloved husband, brother, uncle, great-uncle and grandfather.

No cause of death reported.

Link

GERMANY

Rapper Presto is dead - he was only 31 years old

March 4, 2024

Martin Wenzel became known as Presto. With this name he was familiar to connoisseurs of the rap industry. Now the artist has died at the age of 31. He made a name for himself at the hip-hop events of "Rap on Wednesday". The musician Tierstar Andrez confirmed this on Instagram a few hours ago: "Unfortunately, his serious cancer has messed up everything. [...] Last year he had to go to the hospital again, and even if he did not give up again and continued to fight bravely again, all the possibilities to keep him alive were exhausted," the rapper writes.

Link

Mourning for Niko Waldherr (63): Music was his great passion

March 1, 2024

The news of the death of Niko Waldherr hit the people who knew him completely unexpectedly. Just a few weeks earlier, Tölzer had been on stage, performing as every year with his band "Painted Desert" at the pre-New Year's Eve concert at the "D'Amato" in Wolfratshausen. As a businessman, he had managed the Waldherr furniture store together with brother Peter as usual, and had recently attended a trade fair. On February 12, Niko Waldherr died at the age of 63 after a short, serious illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Journalist and press spokesperson Angi Baldauf surprisingly passed away

March 4, 2024

Angi Baldauf, journalist and press officer, has died after a short, serious illness. This was announced by her sister Sabine. Angi Baldauf was active on the state political stage in Hanover for several years, she also wrote for the Axel Springer Publishing House. Her sudden death has seemed like a shock news in circles of state politics.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Shock at the university clinic: Another top doctor dead

March 4, 2024

For almost 20 years, he led the Department of Vascular Surgery at the Klinikum rechts der Isar, was one of the most experienced experts, for example, for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms – these are potentially life-threatening extensions of the main artery. For his great expertise, but also for his great human qualities, patients and colleagues appreciated him equally. Now Professor Hanns-Henning Eckstein himself had to admit defeat in the fight against an insidious disease. The popular doctor and university teacher died of cancer at the age of 68 - just a few months after leaving his post as head of vascular surgery. At the clinic, the news of the death caused sadness and horror.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to our colleague Ina Rogge

February 26, 2024

Ina Rogge died completely unexpectedly on February 19, 2024 at the age of 52. Her sudden death greatly shocks us as a school community. With Mrs. Rogge, the Gymnasium Lindlar loses an extremely competent and passionate pedagogue who has carried out her profession with great enthusiasm, inventiveness and commitment. At the GymLi she taught German, Latin and Protestant religion for more than 16 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Politician Reinhard Bonin died unexpectedly

February 28, 2024

Surprisingly, the well-known local politician Reinhard Bonin died in Schwerin. Reinhard Bonin turned 65 years old and became politically involved in the Schwerin district association Die Linke. Many residents of Schwerin expressed their grief. City representative Arndt Müller of the Greens wrote: "You sounded exhausted. But I had no idea that this would be our last phone call."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two athletes “died suddenly”:

Former pole vaulter Fabian Schulze died shortly before his 40th birthday

February 28, 2024

He belonged to the golden generation of German pole vaulters. Last Sunday Fabian Schulze died of a treacherous illness in his adopted home of Sonthofen a few days before his 40th birthday. With his best performance of 5.83 meters, he takes ninth place in the eternal German leaderboard.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emotional farewell to goalkeeper legend Sven "Tiger" Thiele

February 29, 2024

On March 1, the club will say goodbye to FCE icon Sven "Tiger" Thiele, who died unexpectedly at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A coach “died suddenly”:

Deep sympathy: Pit Lüschper is dead

February 27, 2024

Pit Lüschper died suddenly and unexpectedly. The popular coach died yesterday at the age of 61 in Weißenfels. “Dear basketball players, unfortunately, the sad and shocking news suddenly reached us that Pit Lüschper died completely unexpectedly … He has accompanied and shaped many young people in terms of character and sport. No words or gestures can console us over this painful loss", said Nadeesh Kattur, Vice President of Youth and Youth Competitive Sports.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tennis Board member Dieter Schmidt passed away

February 13, 2024

We are deeply saddened to announce that our long-time Board member Dieter Schmidt (58) passed away unexpectedly last week. As technical director, Dieter has been taking care of course maintenance and maintenance of our tennis facility on a voluntary basis for many years. The tennis department therefore owes him a lot and will not forget his commitment.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Berlin business owner Richard Luppino III remembered for his love of his family and his company

February 28, 2024

Berlin — Family and co-workers remember Richard Luppino III for his energy, his humor, and his dedication to his loved ones. Luppino, 37, of Berlin, died unexpectedly on Feb. 22, according to his brother-in-law and business partner, Zach Ziegler, with whom he started A1 Home Improvement in 2017.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emsdetten mourns the loss of Frank Frede

February 27, 2024

This news shakes the whole of Emsdetten: Frank Frede died unexpectedly on Monday. The head and organizer of numerous events was not only well-known and popular in the city, he also earned a special reputation for making Emsdetten an "event city".

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Pedestrians find accident car far off the road: driver dead

February 29, 2024

During the course of Wednesday, the 67-year-old must have driven his VW Golf on a dirt road between Voitsried and Diepoltsried. For a previously unknown reason, he turned off the dirt road to the right. The car drove about 300 meters over a meadow and then crashed down an embankment about three meters deep. There, the car finally came to a stop. When the emergency doctor arrived, only the death of the driver could be determined. A medical cause of the accident cannot currently be ruled out, according to the police report.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bokeloh man found lifeless in the water at Hagenburger Moor

February 29, 2024

A 74-year-old man from Bokeloh was found lifeless in the water in Hagenburg today. Next to him was his bicycle. Other walkers who found him around 14.30 p.m. made an emergency call and began resuscitation of the man. Shortly afterwards, the ambulance service and emergency doctor arrived. However, the rescuers did not manage to revive him, the man was pronounced dead on the spot. Dirt roads run through the area, which are used by many cyclists despite the flooding. The police are currently assuming that the man was riding a bicycle in the water, and then fell into the water on the flooded dirt road for a previously unknown cause. However, it is currently unknown whether the floods have to do with the death of the cyclist, or whether a medical emergency occurred independently of this.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies in Cologne leisure pool "Aqualand"

February 29, 2024

A 53-year-old man died during a visit to the Cologne leisure pool "Aqualand" on Thursday (February 29th). There was a medical emergency in the leisure pool early on Thursday evening. Rescue and resuscitation measures carried out on the spot were unsuccessful, the man was declared dead. The police and fire brigade were on site on Thursday evening, and according to initial findings, it was impossible to exclude third-party fault. The Criminal Investigation Department has started the investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angela Zanirati dies at just 44

March 2, 2024

The Dortmund-based Angela Zanirati died unexpectedly in February at the age of only 44. Her five and eight-year-old sons suddenly find themselves without their mother, who raised them alone.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Passenger with health problems dies on flight diverted to Gran Canaria

February 25, 2024

A passenger with health problems has died on a Buenos Aires-Madrid flight that had to be diverted to the Gran Canaria [Spain] airport. The man was unable to overcome the serious conditions he developed in mid-flight, as reported by one of the passengers, who also added that the deceased was about 70 years old and of German nationality.

No cause of death reported.

Link

AUSTRIA

Karl Wieser died unexpectedly

March 2, 2024

Karl Wieser from Hof Großhumbel died unexpectedly at the age of 61. He was a sincere and straightforward person as well as a farmer with a passion, an attentive conservationist, whose closeness to nature was a very special one. He also lived out his intensive relationship with nature as a hunter: for 40 years of membership in the Lower Austria State Hunting Association, he has received the Silver Honorary award.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SWITZERLAND

Clara Hospital Director Peter Eichenberger's departure is a bitter loss

February 28, 2024

Peter Eichenberger (57) impressed me with the way he approached people … his radiance and his smile was extraordinary … At the end of 2021, Peter signaled that he would like to give up the operational management of the hospital. Together we developed a management model in which he would have acted as a delegate of the Board of Directors. Unfortunately, he could no longer really perform this task due to his illness. Peter's death, even his illness, leave me stunned and is a bitter loss for me.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A banker “died suddenly”:

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Glarner Kantonalbank unexpectedly passed away

February 28, 2024

Martin Leutenegger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Glarner Kantonalbank, has died unexpectedly at the age of 57. The Board of Directors, the Executive Board and the employees express their sincere condolences to the relatives. Martin Leutenegger has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Glarner Kantonalbank since 2008.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Rickenbacher passed away : He headed the Office of the Interior in Appenzell Innerrhoden for 14 years

January 3, 2024

Thomas Rickenbacher, the head of the Office of the Interior in the Justice, Police and Military Department, has passed away, the Council Chancellery of the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden writes in a media release. The 54-year-old has lost his battle with cancer. Thomas Rickenbacher worked for the canton for fourteen years as head of office. With him, the Innerrhod administration loses a universally respected, loyal and committed employee.

Link

DENMARK

Danish top politician suffers brain hemorrhage at party meetings and dies

March 2, 2024

The head of the Danish Conservatives, Søren Pape Poulsen, suffered a brain hemorrhage during a meeting of the party's executive committee and died shortly after. The Conservative People's Party confirmed this to the Ritzau News Agency on Saturday. The 52-year-old former justice minister was still taken to a hospital from the meeting in the city of Odense, the party announced on its website. But the doctors could not help him anymore.

Link

POLAND

Tragic news. Marcin Bronikowski has died . He died suddenly during the journey

March 3, 2024

Marcin Bronikowski was only 55 years old. No one assumed that we would never hear his fantastic voice live again. The singer died suddenly, on February 29, during a trip to Albania. "An outstanding talent with a beautiful lyrical voice. An extremely modest and sympathetic man," music critic and publicist Jacek Marczyński told PAP.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A 34-year-old Pole died suddenly in Jasná

February 29, 2024

Jasna, Slovakia - On 29.2.2024, HZS rescuers were asked for help for a 34-year-old Polish snowboarder who, while resting in Priehyba, suddenly lost consciousness and did not have basic vital functions present. The whistleblowers immediately began lay cardiopulmonary resuscitation with the help of a continuously available AED defibrillator located in the valley station of the Funitel gondola lift. Soon, HZS paramedics from the Low Tatras continued the extended CPR. Despite the best efforts of those involved, unfortunately the young man could not be saved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Sudden death of a policeman from Cracow. He was 48

February 28, 2024

Krakow - Officers from the Municipal Police Headquarters in Krakow have delivered sad news. On Tuesday, February 27, asp. Robert Dziubdziela. Police officers reported that their colleague passed away suddenly. He was 48. The officer's funeral will take place this Saturday, March 2.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BELARUS

Journalist Andrei Aleksandrovich died in Warsaw

February 25, 2024

A well-known Belarusian journalist, editor-in-chief of the newspaper "Belarusians and the Market" Andrei Aleksandrovich died suddenly in Warsaw at the age of 50, his friend Severin Kvyatkovsky said. "At this point, it is known that there was acute inflammation of the pancreas," Severin wrote.

Link

CZECH REPUBLIC

A coach “died suddenly”:

Sad news hits Czech sport: National team coach dies suddenly (†44)

February 8, 2024

A hard blow for sports fans in the Czech Republic! At the age of 44, longtime baseball player and respected coach David Winkler left this world. Winkler participated in the Czech national team's historic promotion to the prestigious World Baseball Classic. He was also part of the implementation team for last year's Eurobaseball 2023 tournament in the Czech Republic.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SLOVAKIA

Only a 34-year-old Slovak musician left us: The news was confirmed by a devastated mother

March 3, 2024

At the age of 34, a Slovak musician and DJ left us forever. Ľubomír Rác was known as DJ Just Frost and was one of the most famous musicians in Rimavská Sobota. It was the news of his death that has now swept all over Slovakia. The saddest words were announced via Facebook by his mother. "The worst pain for a mom is when you lose a child, even if it's a big, adult child. The worst is when it's quick and unexpected. Lubko – Len Frost – Just frost – from today makes fun in heaven," she wrote a few days ago.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A coach “died suddenly”:

Huge Tragedy: A successful Slovak athlete and coach died suddenly !

March 2, 2024

Suddenly and unexpectedly, another important Slovak left us. Why is it that lately there has been an increase in deaths, when young people who still had many years ahead of them are leaving? As the MY Zvolen portal reports, on Monday, February 26, the great athlete Ján Kolár, who was nicknamed Valve, died unexpectedly. He celebrated his 56th birthday a month ago. Paramedics tried to revive him for an hour, but unfortunately without success. His whole life revolved around sports. Not only was he a gymnast, but he played football himself. In 2014, he was even named the best player in the league over 40. He also worked as a football coach at MFK Zvolen.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cause of death of presenter (†47): She died suddenly !

February 27, 2024

Bratislava - Last night, a very sad news of the death of presenter and speech therapist Lucia Palugyayová came to the public. She hosted the show Rapotáčik on children's television Jojko. Her sudden departure surprised everyone. As the New Time newspaper managed to find out, the cause of death was a sudden stroke. The presenter died on Tuesday, February 20. Before her unexpected death, she was still planning trips for Easter.

Link

CROATIA

Great sadness in Velika Gorica: The legendary Bad Blue Boys and Croatian defender died suddenly

February 27, 2024

Sad news comes from Velika Gorica. As BBB announced on their website, Daniel Deverić Koki, Croatian veteran and well-known member of Bad Blue Boys, has passed away. He passed away on Monday morning. He was only 47 years old. “ His big heart stopped beating for dynamo, Croatia and the team from the stand North”, his friends say goodbye.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An experienced surfer from Rovinj has died in Medulin, an autopsy will be performed tomorrow

February 25, 2024

As we unofficially learn, the person who was found dead on Friday in Medulin by the beach is an experienced surfer from Rovinj. The day before yesterday in the Medulin area and on Kamenjak it was blowing quite strongly from the south, which creates fairly large waves ideal for various surfing disciplines. The unfortunate surfer from Rovinj rode the waves for several hours, and then, most likely due to a heart problem, he died when he reached his car.

No age reported.

Link

SPAIN

A medical researcher “died suddenly”:

Guillermo Pousada, national award winner for best young HIV researcher, dies of cancer

February 29, 2024

The death of Guillermo Pousada Fernández at the age of 40 caused deep consternation this Sunday in his native Cangas. A brilliant researcher, he garnered several academic distinctions and won a national award in 2021 for work on HIV. When it finally seemed that he was beginning to emerge and have the well-deserved professional recognition, a serious illness struck him. It was in 2022 when mouth cancer was discovered.

Link

Fernando Gómez-Acebo, cousin of King Felipe VI, dies at 49

March 1, 2024

Fernando Gómez-Acebo, son of Infanta María Pilar de Borbón and Luis Gómez-Acebo, therefore nephew of Don Juan Carlos I and cousin of King Felipe VI and the Infantas Cristina and Elena, has died today, March 1, at 49 years of age, suddenly, after his well-known fight against chronic respiratory failure, which has been worsening in recent months. This is confirmed by sources familiar to Vanitatis.

Link

Vanessa Cuadra, woman of famous viral audio, dies

February 21, 2024

According to local media, the influencer, 40, collapsed and died after suffering a heart attack in Barcelona's Clot neighbourhood. A message published on her Instagram account stated: "Vanesa is no longer with us due to medical negligence. I hope we can obtain some justice, because together we all do more."

Link

Sevillian businessman Ramon Ybarra Valdenebro dies

March 3, 2024

Sevillian businessman Ramón Ybarra Valdenebro died suddenly in the early hours of this Sunday, at the age of 59. The deceased was the son of businessman Ramón Ybarra Llosent and Magdalena Valdenebro Halcón, and brother of Enrique, founder of the well-known brand of red convertible CitySightseeing buses, a firm of which he was a member along with him and another of his brothers, Estanislao. Ybarra died of a devastating heart attack while he was sleeping, very similar causes that ended the life of his father. The unexpected death of Ramón Ybarra has shocked all of his family and friends.

Link

Asturian grassroots football bids farewell to Alejandro Padín

February 25, 2024

Asturian grassroots football has been in mourning since Saturday for the death of Alejandro Padín Cercadillo [15], a player in the Condal cadet category, a resident of Pañeda and a student at Noreña high school. The young man, born in 2009, had a tumor detected in his throat.

Link

A coach “died suddenly”:

Unexpected death of Lusquiños, the beloved coach of youngsters and children in Pontevedra

March 1, 2024

Juan Carlos Jamardo Lusquiños, known to everyone by his second surname, Lusquiños, unexpectedly passed away this week. His death due to a stroke at such a young age of 50 has left many broken hearts. There is sadness in Caldas, where he was from, there is sorrow in Moraña, where he lived with his wife and his two children, and there is a lot of pain in the Pontevedra Football Club.

Link

Elena Rui, 42

February 26, 2024

The PSOE party branch of La Palma del Condado reported this morning the death of Elena Ruiz (42 years old), who was a councilor and general secretary and director of the Andalusian Women's Institute. The City Council has decreed 3 days of mourning in her town, as associations and institutions remember the young politician and express their sorrow.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mourning in Galician rock after sudden death of Astarot roadie

March 3, 2024

Galician rock is in mourning this weekend after the sudden death of Fernando Moledo, roadie for Astarot.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on February 21:

Anna Eder, 59

February 21, 2024

Anna Eder, co-owner of Gran Canaria's Bamira restaurant, died this Tuesday at the age of 59, precisely on the day she should have celebrated her birthday. A seasoned backpacker and traveler, Anna Eder's last adventure was just 15 days ago to Sierra Leone. But upon her return to Gran Canaria, she began to feel unwell and was diagnosed with an infectious disease that she was unable to overcome, dying a few days later. Her sudden departure has taken all of her friends and acquaintances by surprise.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A cyclist dies after suffering a fainting in Medrano

March 3, 2024

A cyclist has died early this morning on the road that connects Medrano with Daroca de Rioja Apparently, the victim suffered a fainting while riding, and fell to the ground. As soon as they became aware of the events, the assistance teams arrived, however, they could do nothing to save the life of the injured man, who perished on the spot.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on February 24:

Man from Valladolid dies while celebrating a stag party in Burgos

February 24, 2024

A young man from Valladolid died this Saturday morning in a central street in Burgos. Emergency services received a call at 5 in the morning alerting that a man had fallen to the ground and was unconscious in Huerto del Rey square. Once at the scene, the health services could only confirm the death of this 32-year-old man from Valladolid, who was in Burgos celebrating a stag party.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shock in A Estrada after death of 46-year-old padel player Rocío Castelo

March 2, 2024

The town of A Estrada was shocked yesterday after hearing the news of the unexpected death of neighbor Rocío Castelo Docampo, 46, after suffering a stroke.

Link