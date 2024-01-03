More notable deaths: Brazilian race car driver Gil de Ferran; Venezuelan baseballer Juan Carlos Pulido; Paraguayan journo Joel Riveros (35)

MEXICO

Miguel Ángel Fuentes, actor of 'The Lord of the Skies', dies at 70

December 29, 2023

Mexico is in mourning! The Mexican actor Miguel Ángel Fuentes died at the age of 70 on Friday, December 29. According to Televisa, his wife was the one who found him dead in his home in Azcapotzalco, Mexico City. The exact reason for his death has yet to be confirmed, although most recent reports suggest it was due to natural causes. This veteran actor left his mark in more than 70 films, many of them in Hollywood and Europe, in which he shared scenes with names such as Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Gene Hackman and Chuck Norris. In addition, he shone on Mexican television with his participation in iconic series such as 'El Señor de los Cielos', 'Rubí', 'La Madrastra', 'Carrusel', 'Cómplices al Ransom', and many more.

No cause of death reported.

Para athlete, 21, passes away

December 30, 2023

This Friday, December 29, the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (Conade) announced the death of the Parapan American athlete Raúl Dan López Rosas. Through a brief statement, the highest Mexican sports organization mourned the death and offered condolences to the family of the young athlete, who recently participated in the Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games. “CONADE and its general director Ana Gabriela Guevara, regret the sensitive death of the para athlete Raúl Dan López Rosas, who won gold in the World Boccia Challenger Cali 2022 and participated in the Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games,” CONADE shared.

No cause of death reported.

Eight “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Man dies of suspected heart attack in Boca del Río

December 31, 2023

An elderly man died on the afternoon of this Saturday, December 30, inside the Andamar Square in Boca del Río where he had allegedly gone to do some shopping, but when he felt unwell, he keeled over into one of the aisles, and could no longer continue on his way. Paramedics and security personnel from the Square arrived at the scene, who tried to revive him, but could no longer do anything for him, because he no longer had vital signs, so it is presumed that it was a sudden heart attack that could cause instant death.

No age reported.

Two people die from suspected heart attack s

December 27, 2023

Suspected heart attacks caused the death of two people in the last few hours, one inside a restaurant on the beach of El Gancho, and another in a house in the Cafetales subdivision, south of Tapachula. A man who was in the restaurant, who was wearing a gray T-shirt and black shorts, suddenly fell as if struck by lightning, and when checked by Civil Protection paramedics they established that he no longer had vital signs. Meanwhile, in a house on San Alejandro Avenue of the Cafetales subdivision, the death of Doroteo “N”, 50 years old, was reported. According to his relatives, the now deceased, after going to the bathroom, fainted and no longer regained consciousness, so when he was checked, it was determined that he had died because of a fulminant heart attack.

No age reported.

He dies on public roads after suffering a heart attack

December 30, 2023

A man died suddenly allegedly after being the victim of a sudden heart attack while he was outside a house in the Obrera neighborhood. The events were recorded around 13:00 hours, when the now deceased went out for a moment and sat on a concrete bench outside a house. At that moment the man fell unconscious on the bench, and his relatives, who were near the place, immediately provided help. Municipal police and paramedics arrived at the scene, the latter provided care to the man, but he no longer had vital signs, so they only certified his death. It was preliminarily determined that the victim suffered a heart attack.

No age reported.

Woman dies of heart attack at Cancun bus terminal

December 26, 2023

A sad fact was recorded at a bus terminal in Cancun, when a woman died from a heart attack, just after getting off a transport truck. It was around 18:00 hours on Tuesday, when inside the bus station, it was reported to the emergency number 911 that a woman fell to the ground. Paramedics from a private company declared that the woman no longer had vital signs, so elements of the Municipal Police also approached the place, to talk to the family and record what had happened.

No age reported.

A heart attack killed him

December 26, 2023

A tourist originally from Aguascalientes died on a beach in Puerto Vallarta, apparently due to a heart attack while swimming. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at the "Las Glorias" beach. According to the victim's wife, moments before the incident, the two had an argument related to an error in his hotel reservation, which led the 68-year-old man to angrily leave the room and head to the beach. Shortly after, when meeting him on the beach, the woman met paramedics from the State Civil Protection Unit performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers on the man, who had suffered a heart attack. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased a short time later. Witnesses on the beach indicated that the sexagenarian was swimming when he began to have difficulty staying afloat. Lifeguards quickly intervened, taking him to shore where they realized he was suffering a cardiac arrest. Despite the efforts to revive him, it was not possible to save his life.

Woman dies on board her vehicle

December 26, 2023

An apparent heart attack ended the existence of a woman in her sixties on the afternoon of this Tuesday, while driving on Federal Highway 57. The events were recorded at kilometer 244, where 31-year-old Ana Lilia, together with her family, was heading aboard her vehicle bound for the state of Morelos. It was while passing through the Los Chorros section of Federal Highway 57 when her 66-year-old mother Inés began with respiratory complications, so they decided to return to seek medical help. They were on their way when they met a Civil Protection ambulance. When assessing the woman, paramedics broke the news to her relatives that she no longer had vital signs. Minutes later, police arrived, who carried out the corresponding field investigations; it transpired at the scene that a possible heart attack was the one that cut short the woman's life.

Man dies in front of temple

December 26, 2023

On the eve of Christmas, in front of the Temple of Jehovah's Witnesses, the presence of a motionless man on the asphalt alerted the neighbors, who reported the situation to the relief and police authorities. Upon arrival at the scene, the paramedics confirmed that the elderly person no longer presented vital signs. After the necropsy it was announced that the deceased, named Victor, affectionately nicknamed "Con”, was 60 years old and died of an acute hemorrhagic myocardial infarction.

BELIZE

Roman Catholic Bishop of Belize City-Belmopan has passed away

January 1, 2024

The Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Belize City and Belmopan, Lawrence Sydney Nicasio, has died. He was 67 years old. A statement from The Office of the Vicar General in Belize City said Bishop Nicasio died peacefully around 4:54 am on January 1, 2024, at his residence in Belize City, while under the care of hospice, after an extended and debilitating struggle with cancer. The Catholic Diocese of Belize has offered sympathies.

COSTA RICA

Mom of soccer player found her son dead of a heart attack , and from the shock of seeing him she also died of a heart attack

December 22, 2023

Unfortunately, former player Luis Venegas is going through a painful moment after losing two loved ones. Media expressed solidarity with the former footballer by revealing that he is facing this difficult situation due to the death of his mother and brother in the early hours of Wednesday. Sadly, the losses of his relatives were due to natural circumstances. Venegas' brother suffered a heart attack while sleeping, and his mother, shortly after learning the news, also experienced a similar event, aggravated by heart problems that she was already facing.

No age reported.

BARBADOS

Police probe unnatural death of young woman

December 29, 2023

Christ Church, Barbados - Police are continuing investigations into the unnatural death of a 19-year-old female. She has been identified as Kandi Michelle Douglas of #7 Seaview Road, Chancery Lane, Christ Church. According to police, they received a report around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday that a female had collapsed and was unresponsive while at an establishment named Incognito located at Maxwell Main Road, Christ Church. Officers from the Oistins Police Station responded and discovered Douglas’ lifeless body at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Hans Dannenberg (63), Dominican Republican diplomat, dies

December 25, 2023

"Deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Ambassador Hans Dannenberg of the Dominican Republic. He was an extraordinary friend of India and of so many of us personally. His tenure as the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in New Delhi is fondly remembered by those who served then," the EAM said in a post on X. Dannenberg was victim of a heart attack.

SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

Tragic Incident at Panorama Competition

December 28, 2023

A member of the Nevis Community Development Steel Orchestra, while performing at a panorama competition, experienced a medical emergency, and died on December 27, 2023 (Wednesday). The performer was taken to hospital immediately. Despite getting all the required treatment, they failed to survive.

PERU

Pedro Suárez-Vertiz, Peruvian rock legend, dies at the age of 54 after suffering a heart attack

December 28, 2023

Singer-songwriter Pedro Suarez-Vertiz, one of the main figures of Peruvian rock, died on Thursday at the age of 54, due to heart problems, several local media reported and municipal authorities confirmed. The broadcaster RPP reported that police sources confirmed to them that Suarez-Vertiz suffered a heart attack at 6:55 local time at his home in Miraflores. Suarez-Vertiz quit public performances a decade ago, after reporting that he suffered from bulbar palsy, a disease that affects the lower motor neurons of the brain stem.

Suárez-Vertiz was “vaccinated.” From 2021:

VENEZUELA

The “Lion Tamer” Juan Carlos Pulido dies at 52 years of age

December 28, 2023

Venezuelan Professional Baseball League dresses in mourning this Thursday, with the physical disappearance of the “Lion Tamer”, Juan Carlos Pulido, who in life was one of the best left-handed pitchers who saw action in Venezuelan baseball. Pulido, who is the claimant with the most victories in the history of the LVBP, had been fighting for his life for weeks in the UCV Hospital and after some improvements were revealed, in the last hours he relapsed, and would finally leave this world at 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

SURINAME

Jurvan Moekasan, 19

December 26, 2023

A heartbreaking week for the loved ones of 19-year-old Jurvan Moekasan, better known as Jordy. They had to say goodbye to him very suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

BRAZIL

Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran passes away aged 56

December 29, 2023

Gil de Ferran, former Indy 500 winner and F1 sporting director, dies aged 56. The Paris-born Brazilian did not race in F1 but forged an outstanding career in the United States, where he raced in the IndyCar/Cart series between 1995 and 2003, taking successive Cart titles in 2000 and 2001, and winning the Indy 500 for Penske Racing in 2003. On Saturday, the Brazilian automobile confederation announced De Ferran had suffered a heart attack while competing at a private motor racing club in Florida on Friday. He was taken to hospital, but did not survive.



Girl's Desire cancels concert in Ceará after death of band member

December 21, 2023

The band Deseo de Menina ['Girl's Desire'] announced the cancellation of a concert in the city of Ararend, scheduled to take place this Thursday (21st) — due to the death of the general and financial manager of the forró group. Clebio Oliveira suffered a heart attack on Wednesday (20th). "Due to this irreparable loss and the emotional conditions of the musicians, The Band deseo de Menina, in respect to the memory of our friend, informs that it will not be possible to perform the concert scheduled for tomorrow in the city of Ararenda (CE)," the statement said.

No age reported.

Young Ayrton Freitas, known as "Red Bull man" dies victim of fulminant heart attack

December 22, 2023

The young Ayrton Freitas, known as the "Red Bull man", died victim of a fulminant heart attack on Thursday (21st), in the city of Coroatá. The young man worked as an event promoter and was quite well known. Ayrton was very popular on social networks, where he shared photos and videos of his parties and events. He was also friends with several artists and personalities, who paid tributes and mourned his early death. One of Ayrton's friends was journalist and presenter Antônio Silva, who revealed that the young man was facing some health problems. According to him, Ayrton intended to go to the doctor and undergo some tests this week but did not have time.

No age reported.

Mourning in Poções: Gracinho is a victim of a heart attack at the age of 48 and died

January 1, 2024

With regret, we inform the death of Graciliano Ferreira Rocha, popularly known as "Gracinho". It occurred in the early hours of Sunday (31st). Gracinho was 48 years old, was an illustrious figure in Poções, brother of the popular influencer Nego Bita, both very well known. According to information, Leo felt unwell and was sent to UPA where he died. We express our sincerest feelings of sorrow to the bereaved friends and family.

Death of 35-year-old announcer causes commotion: 'it left an irreparable void’

December 26, 2023

The death of Ricardo Spilere Costa, 35, leaves southern Santa Catarina in mourning. The sound man and announcer of Radio Guarujá died of a heart attack, according to close friends, on Monday (25th). The professional, who was also engaged in music, formed the band Red Neck, which plays country. "Ricardo was a versatile musician, mastering several musical styles and even playing in other projects. He was adept at his own style, wearing dreadlocks and sometimes even a kilt,” wrote Radio Guarujá on Instagram.

Henrique Neto has died

December 25, 2023

Henrique Neto, a legend of radio broadcast and reporting of the old ones has just died at his home, in 3 Lagoas. The cause of death was apparently a heart attack.

No age reported.

Personal trainer dies at 31; suspected heart attack

December 31, 2023

It was confirmed on Saturday night (30th) the death of personal trainer Danilo De Campos, 31, who worked in gyms in Ponta Grossa, and also participated in bodybuilding competitions. According to information from the Municipal funeral service, Danilo died after being referred to the Unimed General Hospital on Saturday (30th); reports sent to the Arede Portal by colleagues of the personal trainer say that he suffered a heart attack.

A health minister “died suddenly”:

The death of the municipal secretary of Health, Uelberson Pires, has been confirmed

December 27, 2023

The death of the Municipal Secretary of Health, Uelberson Pires, has been confirmed. According to information, he had fallen ill in a bar in Goianésia, and was rescued to the municipal hospital, however he did not resist. As far as is known preliminarily, he had suffered a heart attack. Uelberson reportedly made it to his home, but was taken to the hospital. Already in the health unit, he suffered the heart attack, and was revived for several minutes by the medical team, but without success.

No age reported.

Former Councilwoman and Health Secretary Telma Bley dies at 56

December 31, 2023

The former councilwoman and Secretary of Health of Canoinhas, Telma Regina Bley, died at 7:30 am this Sunday, 31st. She was 56 years old. Telma was brain dead three days after suffering a stroke. She leaves her husband, the doctor Saulo Ruthes, her children Bruna (also a doctor), and Francisco, as well as two stepchildren. In addition to her degree in Social Assistance, Telma was a graduate in human resources, with several other specializations, such as Public Health.

Public servant Adriano Almeida died at the age of 42, victim of a fulminant heart attack

December 31, 2023

On Saturday morning (30th), we received the sad news of the death of agent for combating endemics, Adriano Aparecido Almeida, at 42 years old, victim of a fulminant heart attack. He was even taken to the UPA 24 hours, but unfortunately did not resist. Adriano dedicated his life to health promotion, leaving a legacy of care and commitment. His sudden departure leaves a priceless void.

Heart attack kills councilman in Sergipe

December 19, 2023

On the night of Monday, 18th, Councilman Renato Lima de Almeida, known as ‘Renato from the registry office’, died at the age of 49. He suffered a heart attack after falling ill. A native of Minas Gerais, Renato was an active collaborator in the development of the municipality of Capela, where he served as a councilor since his election in 2020. In addition to his career in political life, he worked in the registry office of the 2nd office in the municipality.

Village Councilman Bira dies at 56

December 28, 2023

The councilman of Guapó, Biramar Silvestre Alves (PSB), known as "Bira da Vila", 56 years, died on Wednesday (27th) after suffering a fulminant heart attack. Information indicates that the councilor began to feel unwell at night, when he was helped by friends. He was being taken to Samaritan Hospital in Goiania when he lost his vital signs. Mayor Colemar Cardoso (PSDB) decreed three days of official mourning in the municipality.

Director General of the ALRN presidency dies

December 31, 2023

Fernando Rezende, General Director of the presidency of the Legislative Assembly of Rio Grande do Norte, died on the afternoon of Saturday 30, on the eve of his 66th birthday. Fernando had a 100% blockage of the right carotid on Tuesday 26. This blockage led to a severe stroke.

Secretary of the City Hall of Barão, Darlei Luiz Eidelwein

December 24, 2023

On the morning of Sunday, 24th, the Secretary of Education, Culture, Tourism, Sports and leisure of Barão, Darlei Luiz Eidelwein, 54, died. The causes of death are being investigated. The public servant was on vacation in São Lourenço do Sul. The initial suspicion is of sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Deputy Mayor issues a note of regret for the death of public servant Viviane Antônio

December 20, 2023

Deputy mayor Junior da Femac issues a note of regret for the death of public servant Viviane Antônio, at the age of 45. An employee of the Superintendency of traffic and transportation of the city of Apucarana, she had been acting as a traffic agent for more than 3 years. "I express my feelings to family and friends. May God comfort everyone in this moment of pain,” he said. Viviane was admitted to the Providence Hospital and suffered a stroke on Tuesday.

Two clerics “died suddenly”:

Death of Church of the Rosary priest causes commotion

December 20, 2023

Father Onofre Araújo Filho died this Wednesday (20th), at the age of 59. He was rector of the Church of the Rosary and St. Benedict in Curitiba. He died of a heart attack in Belo Horizonte, where he was visiting family. The death of the priest caused great commotion in Curitiba.

It is with deep regret that we inform you of the death of our pastor Márcio Nunes

December 21, 2023

It is with deep regret that we inform you of the death of our pastor Márcio Nunes, this morning, victim of a myocardial infarction.

No age reported.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Mourning in education: teacher Ana Rita Torres Machado, 29, dies

December 21, 2023

It is with deep regret that we inform the death, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (20th), of the esteemed teacher Ana Rita Torres Machado, at the age of 29, from Ibitinga. According to sources, the educator faced health complications, suffering a thrombosis, followed by a pulmonary embolism, which led to her hospitalization. Unfortunately, Ana Rita could not resist. Her legacy in education will live on, and her departure leaves a void.

The city of Parobé deeply regrets the death of teacher Ana Paula de Aguiar Cemim

December 25, 2023

The city of Parobé, through the Secretary of Education, together with the Municipal School of Early Childhood Education Doce Mel, deeply regrets the death of teacher Ana Paula de Aguiar Cemim, which occurred on Sunday, 24th. In this moment of pain, commotion and mourning, Mayor Diego Picucha, Secretary of Education Talita Morbach and the entire Municipal Administration unite with family members, school colleagues and students, expressing the deepest feelings, begging God for the necessary comfort for the irreparable loss.

No age or cause of death reported.

With great regret, Jornal Dois mourns the death of Tetê Oliveira

December 27, 2023

Esthefânia Roberta de Oliveira, known as "Tetê Oliveira", died at dawn on Wednesday (27th), at the age of 31. A black woman, LGBTQIAPN+ and handicapped, Tetê was one of the founders of the FMC Institute, culture counselor, counselor of the Council for Attention to Sexual Diversity (CADS) and ran for election as a councilwoman in the city of Bauru (2020) and state deputy in São Paulo (2022). In 2023, she was honored by the Black Movement in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo and in the Black Consciousness Week of Bauru, receiving the Luísa Mahin Award for her political, social and cultural performance in the city. Diagnosed with lupus (autoimmune disease) at the age of 9, Tetê Oliveira dedicated her life tirelessly to the struggle for dignity and became a symbol of hope and resistance.

No cause of death reported.

Fashion entrepreneur found dead in bedroom after suffering heart attack

December 29, 2023

Roberto Machetti died on Friday afternoon (29th), victim of a heart attack. Better known as Betão ["Concrete"], the entrepreneur in the fashion business was living in São Paulo, and came to the regional capital to spend the holidays with his family. According to reports, the mother found Marchetti lifeless in the room. The official expertise and technical identification (Politec) was called for the necessary examinations.

No age reported.

Grief for Lorenzo, 6

December 31, 2023

With deep sadness, we regret to inform you of the passing of Lorenzo, the brave boy from Ourinha, of only 6 years. Rest in peace, little warrior, for you fought bravely. Lorenzo left us at Barretos hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for a liver tumor. Our deepest sympathies go out to parents Luciana and Cleisson at this time of immense pain. 😭

Matheus (19) slept and did not wake up anymore

December 26, 2023

Matheus, a 19-year-old resident of the Lageado neighborhood passed away today. Information received indicates that the young man slept and did not wake up anymore. Matheus was a young man very dear to the community of the Lageado neighborhood. Friends say goodbye to Matheus.

No cause of death reported.

Today is a very difficult day for all of us

December 30, 2023

Today is a very difficult day for all of us. We received the news that our beloved Ana Rafaela (22) passed away this morning. We still do not understand the Lord's purposes about what happened, but we know that she is very loved by the Lord, her life has marked our lives, and we have no doubt that she is with our God. All programs for the next few days at Believe Church are suspended, including the New Year's service, the time now is to support her family.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Another young man dies - I don't believe in coincidences

December 27, 2023

Another young man from Caruaru dies of a fulminant heart attack this December. (It is the 3rd case of my knowledge). This time it was the radiologist Marcos Vinícius with only 25 years old. Like the other two young people, Marcos was a healthy person, without addictions. I don't believe in coincidences. I send my condolences to the family, asking God to give due comfort at this difficult time.

Heron Alexander at the age of 25

December 31, 2023

Mourning. Heron Alexander at the age of 25 from the city of Itapeva could not resist a heart attack. Our sentiments to family and friends.

26-year-old dies in Santa Casa de Araraquara

December 21, 2023

Thais Cristina da Silva, of 26 years, left this Wednesday (20th) in the Santa Casa de Araraquara, after a brave battle against cancer. Originally from Itápolis, Thais was hospitalized in Araraquara, where she sadly succumbed to the disease.

I just learned that my young friend, passed away , sudden death

December 27, 2023

I just learned that my young friend, passed away, sudden death. Apparently he had no health problems, strong guy. He just had lunch when he fell, already lifeless. The vaccine is causing death, and no one has yet realized this sad and regrettable situation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Young man dies victim of heart attack

December 23, 2023

Residents of the municipality of São Sebastião de Lagoa De Roça were surprised on Thursday (21st) with the news of the death of Everton Amorim. Known for his vitality, he suffered a fulminant infarction. The circumstances of the death, which was described as a "heart attack", caused deep distress to his neighbours.

No age reported.

Mourning: the young Rizielle Reis died , victim of a fulminant heart attack

December 24, 2023

Mourning: the young Rizielle Reis died in Itamarajú, victim of a fulminant heart attack. The population is dismayed.

No age reported.

It is with regret that we communicate the death of young Jairo Felix

December 29, 2023

It is with regret that we communicate the death of young Jairo Felix, he was the victim of a heart attack in Arapiraca. His body is being veiled in the Memorial Encounter With Jesus, our sincere feelings to family and friends, may God receive with open arms.

No age reported.

34-year-old woman dies after falling ill in gym

December 29, 2023

The event took place on the 29th, in a gym in Itaperuna, in the far north of Rio de Janeiro. Larissa Soares was rescued by the city's Fire Department, and sent to the São José do Avaí Hospital, but died upon entering the unit. According to firefighters, Larissa was treated in a fainting state. There is still no information as to what may have led her to this condition. Larissa was very well known and loved in Itaperuna.

No cause of death reported.

Dance teacher suffered a heart attack and died

December 31, 2023

Fatality! Dance teacher from Valença, suffered a heart attack at a party on the beach of Guaibim and died. Go with God.

No age reported.

Valéria Esteves, victim of a fulminant attack at work

December 22, 2023

Good morning my friends. She was buried today, another cousin. Valéria Esteves. Victim of a fulminant attack at her work, at the Pé de Serra restaurant in Maranguape. Valeria was working yesterday, when she fell ill and could not resist. Oh, my God! We are in shock at so many losses in my family.

No age reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man dies after suffering heart attack while riding motorcycle in Pará

December 30, 2023

Josué Mendes de Oliveira, 64, died after suffering a fulminant heart attack while riding a motorcycle along Rua J1 in Parauapebas, in southeastern Pará. According to reports obtained at the scene, witnesses witnessed the moment when the man was following the road and suddenly fell off the motorcycle. The witnesses approached to provide assistance and notified the Mobile Emergency Care service (SAMU), which determined that the elderly man was the victim of a fulminant infarction, which occurred while he was on a motorcycle.

What did the eight men found dead in 2023 have in common?

January 1, 2024

A series of occurrences involving men who lived alone and were found lifeless marked the year 2023 in Alegrete. The absence of signs of violence and the prevalence of health problems, such as sudden illness and cardiac complications, were the main characteristics of these cases. The records began in March this year, when a 56-year-old rural worker was found lifeless in his home in the town of Parové. The police did not identify signs of violence and attributed the death to health problems after an expert examination. Since then, other similar cases have been noted, all sharing the characteristic of men who lived alone. In June, João Carlos Antunes Macedo, 63, was found lifeless in his home, and in the same month, a 53-year-old guest was found dead in a hotel in the central region. Edison Pereira Fagundes, 59 years old, also living alone, was discovered lifeless in the Canudos neighborhood, victim of sudden illness or heart attack. In July, João Fernandes dos Santos Carvalho, 57, was found in a field in the Vila Nova neighborhood, and his death was ruled natural. August brought Robson Dorneles Rodrigues, 52, found in the Ibirapuitã River. The tragic sequence continues in September, with Moacir Quiroga Naziazeno, 56, victim of acute myocardial infarction. Another episode occurred during Oktober Sport Day, when a body in an advanced state of decomposition was found on the banks of the Ibirapuitã River. The body, still unidentified, was pulled from the water by authorities and buried after a week. Two months later, the situation is still a mystery with no contact from possible family members or anything to identify in front of the missing person record. The last was on December 18, when Selei Noé Mendes de Carvalho, 69, was found lifeless in his residence. The Civil Police found that the death was natural, possibly due to a sudden illness, considering the heart problems faced by the man.

Gonzaga man found dead by friend

December 27, 2023

This is another one of the cases that has been happening in our Brazilian community. This time it was a young man from Gonzaga, Edson Pimenta. According to his cousin, he spent the Christmas festive season normally. Today the young man did not show up at work and did not answer messages and calls. A friend of his who lived in the same house managed to enter the room and found him lifeless. The suspicion is infarction.

No age reported.

Danilo's passing took friends and family by surprise

January 1, 2024

Relatives of Danilo Henrique Corazza, 42 years old, popular known as Pedra ["Stone"], communicate that the young man is being veiled at the São José memorial, remaining until 6:00 am on Sunday, when he will leave for the city of Andirá where he will be buried. Danilo's passing took friends and family by surprise, leaving family and friends in great dismay. According to information gathered by us, the young man was the victim of a heart attack. To family and friends our sincerest condolences and prayers.

It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my cousin and friend

December 31, 2023

It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my cousin and friend Erivaldo Lacerda de Araújo, known as "Kiko Lacerda". In this time of sorrow and pain, we extend our deep and sincere condolences to all of our family and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Our dear Erica Oliveira died at age 31

December 29, 2023

May God welcome you into his heavenly kingdom. Our dear Erica Oliveira, lived and worked in São Paulo and came to the city of Ereré in Ceará to visit her paternal grandfather, when she suffered at the age of 31 a fulminant heart attack that claimed her life.

We deeply regret the passing of "Kawasaki"

December 28, 2023

We deeply regret the passing of Leonardo Vinicius dos Santos Reis, 41 years, known as "Kawasaki". Leonardo reportedly suffered a brain aneurysm. A dedicated pal, he leaves a wife and 2 daughters. Those we love never die, just depart before us.

It is with immense regret that we announce the death of José Aristeu Pires Garcia

December 27, 2023

It is with immense regret that we announce the death of José Aristeu Pires Garcia, who died in the early hours of Tuesday (26th), victim of heart attack. The burial date has not been set by the family. May God comfort the hearts of all family and friends at this time of deep sorrow and pain.

No age reported.

My best friend was my love

December 27, 2023

My best friend was my love; but the Lord Jesus wanted him close to him. I can say with conviction that this is the saddest day of my life! I will love you forever Marcio, and I can't imagine what my life will be like without you!

No age or cause of death reported.

We communicate with regret the death of Mr. Genivaldo Mendes da Silva

December 25, 2023

We communicate with regret the death of Mr. Genivaldo Mendes da Silva, 45 years old, popularly known as "Nenzinho". His burial will be today the 25th at 10:00 hrs, in the Municipal Cemetery of Iguaraçu. Nenzinho was loved by friends in Iguaraçu, a great loss for friends and relatives. The IML found that the death was by possible heart attack!!

It is with great regret that we announce the passing of Leandro Lopes de Macena

December 23, 2023

It is with great regret that we announce the passing of Leandro Lopes de Macena, known as Mano. He died in the morning of today, of a heart attack.

No age reported.

Our feelings to the family and friends of Anili Reis

December 22, 2023

Our feelings to the family and friends of Anili Reis, 39, a young local woman who unfortunately left us on yesterday's date (20th)!

No cause of death reported.

Cabreúva mourns the loss of Fabio Heidi Hirama, victim of a heart attack at the age of 43

December 22, 2023

This Thursday (21st), Cabreúva was taken by sadness with the news of the death of Fabio Heidi Hirama, at 43 years old, victim of a heart attack. Fábio's Wake took place yesterday, in the city where he spent a good part of his life, Cabreúva. Friends and family gathered to pay respects and share moving memories of the beloved community member.

Marcos Viniclus had a sudden illness today

December 21, 2023

We regret to inform you of the sudden death of our friend and collaborator Marcos Viniclus who had a sudden illness today in the city of Novo Repartimento while working with his father... at this moment there are no words we are able to write.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nahid Jabbari, 50

December 28, 2023

Nahid was born in Shiraz on September 6, 1973, and died in Ghent on December 26, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

PARAGUAY

Heart attack kills young Paraguayan journalist covering border region

December 29, 2023

The young journalist Joel Riveros Miskinich, only 35 years old, died at dawn this Friday, 29th, victim of fulminant infarction. The Paraguayan press is reporting the fatality. According to the information released, Joel Riveros did not have any heart problems, and his sudden death took everyone by surprise. Joel Riveros is recognized for being a correspondent for several national media, in addition to being the owner, along with his family, of Concepción al Día and CAD TV.

URUGUAY

A woman died on the border between Concordia and Salto

December 27, 2023

A woman died on the border between Concordia and Salto. The Uruguayan citizen died after suffering a cardiac arrest. The Uruguayan woman got off to carry out the immigration procedures at the Border Center of Salto Grande, at which time she suffered a heart attack from which she could not get out and died on the Argentine side, for which the Argentine Justice intervened and had to carry out consulate procedures so that she could be transferred to Salto. The woman had arrived at the Salto Grande Bridge by car with her husband, after spending Christmas with her relatives in Entre Ríos.

No age reported.

ARGENTINA

Shock in Maggiolo: a woman died while playing football

December 29, 2023

The football of the Venadian League is mourning the death of Antonella Santiani, a player of Jorge Newbery Club, who suffered a cardiac arrest this Wednesday night while playing a 5-a-side football in her locality, Maggiolo. Antonella, 35 years old and the mother of a 13-year-old boy, was a native of Maggiolo, and while playing the game with friends she suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest from which she could not get out, despite the CPR that was performed on her at the time.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

A man from Salta died while driving a motorcycle

December 26, 2023

Around the early hours of the day, a man riding a motorcycle and pulling a cart suddenly fainted. Eyewitnesses reported that the man went into cardiac arrest, becoming helpless in the middle of the public road. Given the seriousness of the situation, people close to the place tried to provide immediate help to the affected person. However, despite the efforts made, the maneuvers proved fruitless, and it was confirmed that the man had died before the arrival of professional help.

No age reported.

