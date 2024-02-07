CANADA

Note: Obituaries from Ontario will appear next week.

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Sudden death at Esquimalt Road mechanic shop not suspicious, police say

January 30, 2024

Victoria [British Columbia] police say a sudden death at an Esquimalt Road business Monday was not suspicious and there are no concerns for public safety. Detectives, forensic officers and the B.C. Coroners Service responded to Motor City Mechanics after a male was found dead inside. Police were alerted about the body just before 9:30 a.m. by ambulance paramedics. “Through the investigation, it was determined that no criminality was involved, and officers have notified the man’s family of their loved one’s passing,” police said in a statement.

No age or cause of death reported.

‘His body was very sick’: Father dies of aggressive form of strep, family says

January 30, 2024

The Wetmore family of Riverview, NB, is now urging people to get tested for Group A strep, after they say their father and husband were among those who died suddenly from the bacterial infection. Dan Wetmore, 49, died on January 19, just a week after coming down with flu-like symptoms. “If he had been (in the hospital) earlier, he might still be here,” said Kim Wetmore, Dan’s wife. Dan had a sore throat, inflamed sinuses and frequent vomiting when he went to Moncton Hospital. His condition quickly deteriorated, his family said. “He was just trying to get himself out of bed because his body was so sore,” said Kim. “He said it was the hardest thing he had ever done in his life.”

In Alberta, a hockey pro “died suddenly”:

Former Bruins goalie Blaine Lacher dies at 53

February 2, 2024

Blaine Lacher, a goaltender who spent two seasons in the Boston Bruins organization in the 1990s, died unexpectedly in Medicine Hat, Alberta earlier this week. He was 53 years old. Breaking into the NHL in 1994-95, Lacher had an absolutely electric run to help get the Bruins into the 1995 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with 19 wins and a .902 save percentage in 35 games. Lacher’s 19 wins were tied for the fifth-most in the NHL that season, while his .902 ranked 15th in the league and his 2.41 goals against average ranked third behind Hasek’s league-leading 2.11 and Ed Belfour’s 2.28.

No cause of death reported.

St. Albert Raiders hockey coach, Darin Wood, passes away at 35

January 11, 2024

Darin Wood of Edmonton, who was in the middle of his first season as an assistant coach for the St. Albert U17AAA Flyers, has died, his family announced. Wood, 35, was well known in the regional hockey community. In the spring of 2006, at the age of 17, Wood was paralyzed after a car accident. At the time he was a hockey player with the South Side Athletic Club, and tragically the accident ended his own hockey career. Starting in 2014, Wood took up coaching minor hockey for various clubs throughout the Edmonton region, most recently with the St. Albert Raiders. In a post on Facebook on Jan. 10 announcing that Wood was to be taken off life-support, his brother Corey said that the news will likely come as a shock for the many people whose lives were impacted by Darin. “Just know this was unexpected,” Corey wrote.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Dr. Christopher Frey, 58

January 31, 2024

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 3:26 a.m., under the Full Wolf Moon, Dr. Christopher Frey took his last breath with his children by his side, at the age of 58 years. Chris was a lifelong learner and valued education and educators. Renate and Chris met in 1992 at the University of Calgary in an English class and married on June 29, 1996. English literature, teaching, and art became their combined loves. Chris completed a BA in History at the University of Alberta, BA in English Literature at the University of Calgary, MA in English Literature at the University of Calgary, and a PhD in English Literature at McGill University. Chris and Renate settled in Hawkwood, and cherished their adored children, Benjamin, Isabella, and Danica. Chris was diagnosed with melanoma on March 7, 2023, and many doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers helped us on our journey.

In Manitoba, a filmmaker “died suddenly”:

Jaimz Lucas Barton Asmundson, 42

February 2, 2024

Jaimz Asmundson, beloved member of the film, music and arts community, the programming director at the Dave Barber Cinematheque and a wildly irreverent filmmaker, artist and musician, suddenly passed away from an aneurysm at St. Boniface General Hospital on January 1st 2024 at the age of 42. He was an extraordinary, gleefully transgressive, award-winning filmmaker, talented musician, film programmer, flashy video editor and brilliant graphic designer. Over the course of a 25-year career in Winnipeg's arts community, Asmundson created and promoted independent work that mirrored his love for the absurd, and distinct taste for the experimental, the occult and the bizarre.

A healthcare worker “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Charmaine Dwyer, 61

February 1, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of the beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie and friend Charmaine Dwyer in the early afternoon of January 27th, 2024. Charmine was born April 23rd, 1962, in Kingston Jamaica. She lived in Jamaica for her early years, eventually moving to Winnipeg, Canada, in February of 1993. While in Canada, she went to college and got her healthcare aid certificate. She worked almost her entire career taking care of patients and residents at Concordia place nursing home beginning in the year 2000. Charmaine battled cancer many years ago, and through treatment and surgery she managed to successfully defeat this horrible disease and was over 10 years cancer free and healthy. Sadly, in Dec. 2022 she was diagnosed again.

A poet “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Klyde Broox, 66, Ontario’s Award winning dub poet

January 25, 2024

Klyde Broox, a Jamaican-Canadian dub poet, passed away on January 20, 2024, at the age of 66. Klyde’s prize-winning “Ode to Bamboo” had a significant influence on the dub poetry scene in Canada and Jamaica. Klyde, also known as Durm-I, was a well-known figure in the dub poetry world with decades of experience performing in the Caribbean, Europe, and North America. Klyde passed away from cancer, leaving his friends and family members in a deep sorrow.



Broox was “vaccinated.” In August 2021 he got his second Pfizer jab:

I finally got my second (Pfizer) vaccine shot yesterday. It made me feel slightly tipsy and I had to concentrate on keeping my balance for about half an hour afterwards, so I took the bus to King and Dundurn for Wonton soup at Mr. Dumplings.

A psychiatrist “died suddenly” in Quebec:

Dr. Manon Charbonneau, 61

January 30, 2024

At the CHUM, on January 22, 2024, Dr. Manon Charbonneau died at the age of 61 years and 8 months. She studied at the University of Montreal, completing her training in psychiatry in 1990, and immediately settled in Sept-Îles. Dr. Charbonneau practiced there until 2022, both in a hospital center and in private practice, providing care in adult and pediatric psychiatry. Thanks to all those who loved Manon, especially to her childhood friend, Manon Paquin, who was with her until the end, and to the healthcare team of the oncology and palliative care services at the CHUM.

No cause of death reported.

52 “ died suddenly ” in Quebec:

Camille Boutin, 15

February 4, 2024

Following a devastating illness, peacefully surrounded by her family, Camille Boutin died at Fleurimont hospital on Thursday February 1 at the age of 15.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Fex, 38

February 4, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Jonathan Fex, which occurred on February 1, 2024, at the age of 38. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the foundation of the Montreal Heart Institute.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Lambert, 61

February 4, 2024

At the CHUM in Montreal, on February 1, 2024, Robert Lambert passed away at the age of 61. The family would like to thank the palliative care of the CHUM of Montreal for the good care provided, as well as the managers and employees of Kanuk, his employer, who supported him through his illness and at the end of his life. At your discretion, make a donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Charlene Berry, 63

February 4, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Charlene Berry on February 2nd.

No cause of death reported.

Chantal Poulin, 62

February 4, 2024

In Terrebonne on February 2, 2024, Mrs. Chantal Poulin passed away at the age of 62. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

William Gareau, 25

February 3, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce to you that in the Dominican Republic, on January 16, 2024, William Gareau suddenly left us at the age of 25.

No cause of death reported.

Pascal Turbide, 40

February 3, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Pascal Turbide in Montreal on January 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Renald Jean, 70

February 3, 2024

On January 27, 2024, at the CIUSSS/La Baie hospital, Mr. Renald Jean died at the age of 70 years and 7 months. The family would like to warmly thank the hemato-oncology staff at the Chicoutimi hospital, those on the 3rd floor of the La Baie hospital, and the home support at the CLSC de La Baie for their excellent care and dedication.

No cause of death reported.

Manon Hébert, 55

February 3, 2024

In the palliative care department of Ste-Marie Hospital in Trois-Rivières, Mrs. Manon Hébert, residing in Trois-Rivières, died on January 28 at the age of 55, surrounded by her family. She suffered from aggressive cancer and fought courageously.

Nancy Touchette, 49

February 2, 2024

In Châteauguay, on January 27, 2024, at the age of 49, passed away Mrs. Nancy Touchette.

No cause of death reported.

Gilles Bolduc, 62

February 2, 2024

Victoriaville: Suddenly, on January 19, 2024, Mr. Gilles Bolduc died at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Louis-Amedee Blanchette, 53

February 2, 2024

Mr. Louis-Amédée Blanchette died suddenly at his residence in Sutton on January 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Marion Breton, 56

February 1, 2024

The Témiscamingue Funeral Cooperative informs you of the death of Madame Manon Breton at the Rouyn-Noranda hospital on January 27, 2024, at the age of 56. Your sympathies can be expressed by a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

France Perreault, 60

February 1, 2024

In St-Hyacinthe on January 31, 2024, Mrs. France Perreault died at the age of 60. In her memory, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Doina Drugus, 45

February 1, 2024

On January 29, 2024, at the age of 45, Mrs. Doina Drugus died.

No cause of death reported.

Odette Tremblay, 69

February 1, 2024

At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital in Quebec, on January 26, 2024, at the age of 69, Mrs. Odette Tremblay died suddenly, surrounded by all the love of her family

No cause of death reported.

Luc Boutin, 66

February 1, 2024

At the Richard Busque Accommodation Center in Saint-Georges, on Tuesday January 30, 2024, Mr. Luc Boutin passed away at the age of 66 years and 8 months. He lived in Saint-Georges. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Relay for Life (Canadian Cancer Society)

No cause of death reported.

Melanie Duval, 47

February 1, 2024

At CHUS Fleurimont, on January 26, 2024, Mrs. Mélanie Duval died at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Joannie Tanguay-Boutin, 37

February 1, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu in Lévis, on Monday January 29, 2024, Mrs. Joannie Tanguay-Boutin, spouse of Mr. Shayne Murray, died at the age of 37 years and 10 months. Any expression of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Moses Lance Mianscum Polson, 40

February 1, 2024

Senneterre - At the Multi Center. SSS of Senneterre on January 26, 2024, Mr. Moses Lance Mianscum Polson died at the age of 40. The family would like to thank all the staff at the CLSC de Senneterre for the good care provided, the staff of La Piaule de Val-d'Or for their support, and his grandparents, Denise and Alex Polson from Malartic, who took care of him with love.

No cause of death reported.

Dominic Noel, 48

February 1, 2024

On January 7, 2024, at the age of 48, passed away Mr. Dominic Noël.

No cause of death reported.

Lyne Senechal, 63

February 1, 2024

In Kirkland, on January 17, 2024, at the age of 63, passed away Mrs. Lyne Sénéchal. The family would like to thank Dr. Petrecca (oncologist), Dr. Owen, and the staff of the Teresa-Dellar Palliative Care Residence, for their support and the good care provided.

Tommy Groleau, 45

February 1, 2024

At the Maison d'Hélène, on January 30, 2024, at the age of 45 years and 5 months, Mr. Tommy Groleau died, surrounded by the love of his family. The family would like to thank Dr. Boulanger and the staff at Maison d'Hélène, as well as the oncology staff at Montmagny Hospital, for their support and the good care provided.

Ginette Tremblay, 74

February 1, 2024

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of Mrs. Ginette Tremblay on January 20, 2024, at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital in Quebec at the age of 74, after a courageous fight against cancer.

Frédéric Massé, 32

January 31, 2024

On January 21, 2024, at the age of 32, Frédéric Massé left our world. As an expression of sympathy you can offer a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Dr. Jacques Bernard, 72

January 31, 2024

In the intensive care unit of the Trois-Rivières Regional Hospital Center, on January 27, 2024, Dr. Jacques Bernard died at the age of 72. The family would like to express its gratitude to the doctors, the entire intensive care team at the Montreal Heart Institute, Dr. Bériault, and all the members of the intensive care staff at the Trois-Rivières Regional Hospital Center for the good care and dedication.

No cause of death reported.

Normand Charbonneau, 67

January 31, 2024

It is with enormous sadness that we announce the sudden death of Mr. Normand Charbonneau on January 25, 2024, at the age of 67, surrounded by the love of his family.

No cause of death reported.

Frédérique Cyr Delorme, 27

January 31, 2024

In Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on January 17, 2024, at the age of 27, passed away Mrs. Frédérique Cyr Delorme, resident of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

No cause of death reported.

François Dubois, 49

January 31, 2024

In Quebec, on January 22, 2024, Mr. François Dubois passed away at the age of 49, after several months of battle. A thank you from the bottom of my heart to Mr. Steve Leduc for his dedication and his presence with François, and to all the traumatology team at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, for the good care provided to our brother.

No cause of death reported.

Audet Olivier, 22

January 31, 2024

At his home in Bécancour on January 22, 2024, but having grown up in St-Justin, Olivier Audet died at the age of 22. Your expressions of condolence can result in a donation to the Accalmie Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Mr. Yvon Quessy, 66

January 31, 2024

At the CIUSSS MCQ-CHAUR in Trois-Rivières, on January 26, 2024, Mr. Yvon Quessy died at the age of 66. The family would like to thank the intensive care medical staff at the CIUSSS MCQ-CHAUR in Trois-Rivières for the good care provided. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Denis Levesque, 66

January 31, 2024

At the University of Montreal Hospital Center on January 28, 2024, Mr. Denis Levesque, residing in Montreal, died at the age of 66 years and 2 months. A special thank you goes to the staff of the oncology and palliative care department of the CHUM for the attention and good care provided to our dear Denis.

No cause of death reported.

Judy Ann Millar

January 31, 2024

Judy Ann Millar passed away peacefully in the presence of loved ones on January 25, 2024, after a two-year battle with cancer.

No age reported.

Vincent Renaud, 56

January 31, 2024

In Magog, on January 7, Vincent Renaud's big heart stopped beating, suddenly and without warning, following a heart attack. He was 56 years old.

Mark James Stevens, 63

January 30, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Mark Stevens, at the age of 63, at the CHUS Fleurimont.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Scopel, 74

January 30, 2024

Suddenly in Granby, on January 26, 2024, at the age of 74, died Mr. Daniel Scopel.

No cause of death reported.

Pascal Gravel, 47

January 30, 2024

In Châteauguay, on January 24, 2024, at the age of 47, died Mr. Pascal Gravel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Yvan Lapointe, 71

January 30, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on January 18, 2024, at the age of 71, passed away Mr. Yvan Lapointe. Thanks to Dr. Suzanne Bouchard and the nursing staff at Hôtel-Dieu de Québec for their dedication and the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Procure Foundation, with the aim of supporting those affected by prostate cancer.

No cause of death reported.

William Cloutier, 9

January 30, 2024

At Maison Aline-Chrétien, on January 25, 2024, in calm and gentleness, surrounded by those he loved, our little warrior William Cloutier flew away at the age of 9 years and 7 months. The family thanks Maison Aline-Chrétien and Dr. Stéphanie Perron for all the kindness and comfort provided to William and his family. Any expression of sympathy can result in a donation to brain tumor research.

No cause of death reported.

Yansha Shi 石燕沙, 45

January 30, 2024

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Yansha Shi 石燕沙 on January 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Guy Fontaine, 64

January 30, 2024

At the CISSSME Honoré-Mercier in Saint-Hyacinthe, on January 23, 2024, passed away Mr. Jean-Guy Fontaine, residing in Saint-Théodore d'Acton, at the age of 64. The family of the deceased would like to warmly thank the oncology staff at the CHUM, the staff at CH Honoré-Mercier, and the staff at the Acton Vale CLSC for the good care provided. Special thanks to Dr. Francine Poirier.

No cause of death reported.

Robin Lemieux, 62

January 29, 2024

On January 24, 2024, Mr. Robin Lemieux died in St-Bruno, at the age of 62 years and 8 months. Those who wish can make a donation to the Quebec Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Simon Laguë, 44

January 29, 2024

In palliative care Pavillon Rosemont, on January 26, 2024, at the age of 44, passed away Simon Laguë of Montreal. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Éric Jacques, 50

January 29, 2024

At Maison Michel-Sarrazin, on January 24, 2024, at the age of 50, passed away Mr. Éric Jacques.

No cause of death reported.

Michele Lacroix, 63

January 29, 2024

It is with deep regret that the Lacroix and Robidoux families inform you of the death of Michèle Lacroix on Monday January 22, 2024, at the age of 63. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Annick Julien, 49

January 29, 2024

Surrounded by the love of her family, Mrs. Annick Julien, residing in La Baie, died on January 27, 2024 at the Saguenay Palliative Care Home at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Louise Corriveau, 61

January 29, 2024

At CHUS Fleurimont, on January 20, 2024, Mrs. Louise Corriveau died suddenly at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Tremblay, 36

January 29, 2024

On January 14, 2024, Mr. Martin Tremblay, residing in Chicoutimi, died at the Chicoutimi Hospital at the age of 36. In his memory, his family is asking you to make a donation to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah-Lou Thivierge-Moreau, baby

January 29, 2024

At CHUL, on January 18, 2024, Sarah-Lou Thivierge-Moreau died, surrounded by the love of her parents, at the age of 3 months and 1 week.

No cause of death reported.

Yvon Allard, 65

January 29, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu in Lévis, on January 25, 2024, at the age of 65, Mr. Yvon Allard died. The family would like to thank all the intensive care nursing staff at Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis, as well as Dr. Lachance. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

David Chiv, 25

January 29, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share the departure of our dear one, David Chiv, who joined the stars on January 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bastien Rolland, 59

January 29, 2024

At the CHU Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, serene and peaceful, on January 25, 2024, at the age of 59, passed away Mr. Bastien Rolland. A huge thank you to the staff of the Center for Clinical and Evaluative Research in Oncology (CRCEO) and the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, who have followed it over the years, as well as to the palliative care staff for their dedication and good care.

No cause of death reported.

In Alberta, 14 “ died suddenly ”:

George Kenmonye Wambo, 41

February 26, 2024

George Kenmonye Wambo, of Calgary, AB, passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at the age of 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mike Sidor, 41

February 1, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Micheal (Mike) John Emery Sidor at the age of 41 on January 27, 2024, in Valhalla, Alberta. Mike was born in Vegreville, Alberta. He attended Parkland Composite High in Edson and went on to be a Pipeline Consultant. He was known for his hard loving of family, friends, animals and definitely food.

No cause of death reported.

Angie Theroux, 45

February 1, 2024

On January 30, 2024, Angie Theroux of St. Paul passed away at the age of 45 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Paul Firefighters Association c/o 5626 51 Street, St. Paul AB T0A 3A1.

No cause of death reported.

Brandon Heffell, 24

January 31, 2024

Brandon Heffell, resident of Grande Prairie, AB, passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 in Grande Prairie at the age of 24 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Bryan Pollom, 60

January 31, 2024

Michael Bryan Pollom (Mike) of Strome, Alberta passed away on January 29, 2024, at the age of 60 years. Memorial donations may be made to the Lung Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Valentyn Maznychka, 28

January 31, 2024

Valentyn Maznychka of Calgary, AB, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024, at the age of 28 years. Valentyn’s obituary is being finalized which will be posted here in the next few days.

No cause of death reported.

Travis Gordon Glenn, 45

January 31, 2024

It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Travis Gordon Glenn announce his passing on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital at the age of 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Alfred “AJ” Black Kettle, 37

January 31, 2024

On Sunday, January 28, 2024, Alfred “AJ” Black Kettle passed away tragically at the age of 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Katie Rae Betemps, 16

January 31, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family of Katie Rae Betemps of Red Deer, Alberta, announce her sudden passing at her home, of natural causes, on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the young age of 16 years.

No cause of death reported.

Marian Mathewson, 63

January 31, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Marian Rebecca (Becki) Mathewson announces her sudden unexpected passing into the arms of God where she is reunited with her love, Bill. She passed in Lethbridge, AB on January 23rd, 2024. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Fibromyalgia Association Canada or Arthritis Society Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Dunbar, 29

January 29, 2024

With sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Michael Dunbar, whose life was a beacon of love and kindness. He departed this world on January 8, 2024, at the age of 29. Born on July 12, 1994, in St. Ann, Jamaica, Michael’s journey was one of profound impact despite its brevity.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Battcock, 40

January 29, 2024

With broken hearts, we announce the passing of our dear Mark Battcock, who passed away peacefully in the early morning of Sunday, January 28, 2024, in the arms of his wife and mother. The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the many healthcare professionals who guided us and supported us over these challenging months – our family physicians Dr. Jackie Elliott and Dr Daniel Rees; the staff at GB Cross Memorial Hospital in Clarenville , and those at the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Joe Jarvis, 66

January 28, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Joe Jarvis announce his sudden passing at his home in Lawn on January 28th, at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Dale Ewashen, 66

January 28, 2024

It is with great heartbreak that we lost our brother, son and father unexpectedly, tragically on January 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

In British Columbia, nine “died suddenly”:

Dwight Douglas Davies, 34

February 4, 2024

Dwight Douglas Davies, a cherished resident of Kamloops, BC, passed away on the morning of Sunday, January 25, 2024, at the age of 34.

No cause of death reported.

Alexander Kirk, 32

February 3, 2024

Alexander Kirk passed away suddenly on January 23, 2024. Alex was born on March 16, 1991 in Victoria, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Kristi Carson, 47

February 2, 2024

It is with great sorrow that we have to announce the untimely passing of Angie on January 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Megan Lee McHone, 38

February 1, 2024

Megan Lee McHone, 1985 – 2024, residing in Quesnel.

No cause of death reported.

Dillon Simpson, 35

February 1, 2024

Dillon Simpson, 35, died unexpectedly on January 11, 2024, in Lake Country, BC. He leaves behind a broken-hearted family

No cause of death reported.

Louise Ruth Atkinson, 41

January 31, 2024

Louise Ruth Atkinson, 41, passed away suddenly but peacefully on January 15, 2024, in Maple Ridge, BC. She was born in Maple Ridge on March 29, 1982.

No cause of death reported.

Jordan Brian Flint, 33

January 30, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Jordan Brian Flint on January 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jeremy Raymond Mazur, 43

January 30, 2024

Jeremy Raymond Mazur, born on October 7th, 1980, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2024, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Ean Wesley Cowell, 64

January 30, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Ean. He passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on January 15th.

No cause of death reported.

13 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Royce Darcy Berens, 42

February 3, 2024

Suddenly on January 15, 2024, Royce Darcy Berens went to be with our dear mother Sheila.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Roger Joseph Lavallee, 61

February 2, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Michel (Mike) Lavallée on January 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Rick Champagne, 60

February 2, 2024

After a week of suffering from a massive stroke, Rick has passed away. We are all so relieved that he is on the Stairway to Heaven.

Robert Edward Lau, 74

February 1, 2024

It is with deep regret that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved cousin, Robert R. Lau, on January 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

William Aries Seth Prince, 18

February 1, 2024

William, a resident of Shoal Lake 39 First Nation, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jake Gerald Niebel, 35

February 1, 2024

With great sadness Jake passed away on January 29 in Edmonton, Alberta, after a sudden diagnosis of cancer. His sudden passing came as a shock to his family and friends who loved him deeply.

Carlene Wynona Crystal Pruden, 28

January 31, 2024

With tragic sadness, we announce and mourn the loss of a precious angel, Carlene (Carter) Pruden.

No cause of death reported.

Troy Courchene, 60

January 31, 2024

Troy Courchene passed away suddenly at his residence on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the age of 60.

No cause of death reported.

Lynda Kathleen Kasper Gagnon

January 31, 2024

Lynda Kasper (Gagnon) sadly passed away on January 27, 2024, from her battle with pancreatic cancer.

No age reported.

Arlene Denise Spence (nee O'Reilly), 65.

January 31, 2024

It is with heavy hearts the family of Arlene Denise Spence (nee O'Reilly) announce her passing January 30, 2024, with family by her side, after a short battle with cancer. Arlene was born May 14, 1958, and raised in Portage la Prairie. She had a huge heart and was always willing to help the people she loved. Not surprisingly, this led her to a 25+ year career as a health care aide at the Lions Prairie Manor.

Anthony Tony Penner, 61

January 30, 2024

Tony passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 26, 2024 at the age of 61 years. He may have died of a broken heart, losing the love of his life and beautiful wife, Angela, just a month earlier in December 2023. Tony was born in Virden, Manitoba, on June 11, 1962.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Merrell Elk, 40

January 29, 2024

Jeffrey Merrell Elk, age 40, residing in Russell.

No cause of death reported.

Rosalind Ellen Bonni, 71

January 29, 2024

Rosalind Ellen Bonni, known to her loved ones as Roz, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, at the age of 71. She was born on March 29, 1952, in Altona, Manitoba. The family would like to thank the staff at Concordia Hospital and Cancer Care for their kindness and compassion.

No cause of death reported.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, 11 “died suddenly”:

Karen Denise Adams, 59

February 4, 2024

Karen Denise Adams, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 19, 2024, surrounded by family.

No cause of death reported.

Roger G. Hickey, 55

February 3, 2024

Passed away suddenly at his home in Southern Harbour on Monday, January 29, 2024, Roger G. Hickey, aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Justin Lloyd Normore, 41

February 3, 2024

It is with saddened hearts that the family of Justin Lloyd Normore of Miles Cove NL, announces his passing at the Central Health Long Term Care Facility, Grand Falls–Windsor, NL, at the age of 40. As expressions of sympathy, donations in his memory may be made to the Diabetic Association of Newfoundland.

Juanita Frances Dunne, 56

February 2, 2024

Juanita Frances Dunne passed away at St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital on Friday, February 2, 2024, after a yearlong struggle with cancer at the age of 56.

Andrew Wade Crouch, 14

February 1, 2024

Andrew passed away suddenly at home.

No cause of death reported.

Jeremy Gordon Bernard Drover, 41

February 1, 2024

It is with great sadness and heartbreak that we announce the sudden passing of Jeremy Gordon Bernard Drover.

No cause of death reported.

Rosabelle Rita Vivian, 45

February 1, 2024

In 2017, Rosabelle Rita Vivian was paralyzed from the waist down in a motor vehicle accident on the Bay D’Espoir. Although confined to a wheelchair, through sheer grit and stubbornness she regained her independence to the point of living alone while Roy worked away. With her modified van, she could drive wherever she wanted, and she undertook many hobbies like crafts and quilting to help pass time. Unfortunately, cancer was different. Every day and trip to the hospital brought her one step closer to the end.

Nathan James Broomfield, 30

January 30, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Nathan James Broomfield of Makkovik, NL, announce his passing on January 19th, 2024, at the age of 30.

No cause of death reported.

Donald Weston Flight, 59

January 30, 2024

Donald Weston Flight, passed suddenly away in the presence of his brothers on January 22, 2024, in Corner Brook, at the age of 59 years. His departure comes as a great shock and a deep wound. It is gravely felt by his entire family and countless others who loved him deeply. The family asks in lieu of flowers that you can make a donation to the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation in his memory.

No cause of death reported.

Maureen “Moe” Wade, 59

January 29, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Maureen “Moe” Wade, on January 24, 2024, at the age 59.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Joseph Hodder, 50

January 29, 2024

Passed peacefully away at the Health Sciences Centre on January 3, 2024, Robert Joseph Hodder, aged 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

In Saskatchewan, 14 “died suddenly”:

Lindsey “Poppins” Jeremiah Gopher (Moostos Awais – Buffalo Child), 44

February 4, 2024

It is with deep sadness we announce the sudden passing of Poppins on January 31, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bob Stead, 62

February 3, 2024

It is with sadness that the family of Bob Stead announces his sudden passing of a heart attack in his home on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Manuel De Jesus Flores, 71

February 2, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Manuel De Jesus Flores announce his sudden passing on January 30, 2024. Manuel was born on February 25, 1952, in Chalchuapa, El Salvador.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Reuben LaFayette, 46

February 2, 2024

With heavy hearts our family announces the passing of our beloved son, brother, father, uncle and grandfather.

No cause of death reported.

Erica Svandrlik, 32

February 1, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Erica Dawn Svandrlik.

No cause of death reported.

Alanna Rae Hartl, 33

February 1, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our sweet Alanna on January 27, 2024, at the age of 33 at the Royal University Hospital, surrounded by her family. In her younger years Alanna lived in Esterhazy, and in 1998 she moved to Warman with her family and attended Venture Heights School in Martensville. That year she also started transitioning to Sunshine Housing Inc. In 2006 Alanna moved permanently into her forever home, where she resided until she passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Mathieu Frank Michel Assie, 32

January 31, 2024

Mathieu Frank Michel Assie passed away on January 26, 2024 in Melfort.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Arthur Ritchie, 65

January 31, 2024

It is with great sadness the family of Brian Arthur Ritchie announces his sudden passing at home in Melfort, Saskatchewan on January 12, 2024, in his 65th year.

No cause of death reported.

Brandy Maserek, 40

January 30, 2024

The family of Brandy Maserek of Yorkton, beloved wife of Marley and mother of Valliann, sadly announce her sudden passing on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Brandy was 40 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Wayne Gordon Westcott, 62

January 30, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, dad, grandpa, uncle and friend, Wayne Gordon Westcott. Wayne passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday January 27, 2024, after a fierce battle with cancer.

Karen Jennifer Gerein, 64

January 29, 2024

Karen Jennifer Gerein of Unity, Saskatchewan passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, at age 64.

No cause of death reported.

Kim Lorrane Clarke, 70

January 29, 2024

Kim Lorrane Clarke, aged 70, of Rouleau, SK, passed away at the Dr. FH Wigmore Regional Hospital on Thursday, January 25th, 2024, after a courageous struggle with cancer. The family would like to thank the employees from the Regina General Hospital, Pasqua Hospital, Allan Blair Cancer Clinic, and the Dr. FH Wigmore Regional Hospital, as well as her former colleagues who dropped by to visit with Kim during her struggles with cancer.

Douglas Arnold, 68

January 29, 2024

Douglas Wayne Arnold of Swift Current, Sk., born in Oakville, Ontario, passed away peacefully January 25, 2024, after knowing he had bone and liver cancer for only two days.

John Francis Ducharme, 67

January 29, 2024

John Ducharme of Rocanville passed away at Moosomin Integrated Health Center, with his loving wife Darlene by his side, on January 21, 2024, after a fast but courageous battle with cancer.

