Senator Ifeanyi Ubah dies of cardiac arrest in London

July 27, 2024

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Anambra South has died of cardiac arrest in London. The prominent politician, who recently defected to the APC and was preparing for the Anambra governorship election, passed away unexpectedly. Details remain sparse, and reactions have been one of shock and mourning. Details surrounding Ubah's death are still emerging, with some reports indicating that he passed away in a London hotel. The senator had left Nigeria just two days before his demise.

No age reported.

Executive Secretary of Nigerian agency, NERDC Prof Junaidu, dies during public meeting

July 25, 2024

The Executive Secretary of the National Education Research Development Council (NERDC), Prof. Ismail Junaidu [71] has been confirmed dead. A source within the agency made this known, adding that the deceased was healthy and left no sign before his death. Speaking with Daily Trust, the source which described Junaidu’s death as sudden said he died in early hours of Thursday in Damaturu, Yobe State, where he was attending the Joint Consultative Committee on Education (JCCE) programme. “He did not slump, death just happened,” the official noted. Details of his death were sketchy as at the time of this report, but a source who did not want to be named, said the deceased slumped and died. However, the claim was refuted by an official of NERD. Meanwhile, his corpse is being conveyed to Katsina for burial on Thursday.

No cause of death reported.

Ex-NAHCON chairman Abdullahi Mukhtar loses wife

July 23, 2024

Hajiya Binta Sambo Abdullahi, the wife of the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barr. Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, is dead. She died Monday in Kaduna after a brief illness. She was 56. The passing of the wife of the ex-NAHCON chief was announced in a short statement by Bayero Abdullahi, on behalf of the family. The deceased spent her life executing various philanthropic activities that catered for the well-being of the underprivileged.

No cause of death reported.

Mbaitu FM radio presenter Mercy Mawia dies after short illness

July 23, 2024

Celebrated Mbaitu FM radio presenter Mercy Mawia, popularly known as Kamuwetangi, has passed away following a brief illness. Mauvoo News confirms that Mawia was receiving treatment at South B Hospital and succumbed to complications following a surgical procedure. On Sunday, Mercy, 36, had shared a photo of a dress she intended to wear to Fortune Mwikali’s wedding in a Facebook post, expressing her disappointment at missing the event due to her sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Another senior Army officer Colonel Andrew Kabaira has died , as retired Brigadier-General Dr Michael Chaminuka is buried today

July 22, 2024

Another senior Zimbabwe National Army officer, Colonel Andrew Kabaira, has died, days after Brigadier-General (Rtd) Dr Michael Chaminuka passed on [reported here last week]. Colonel Kabaira succumbed to a short illness yesterday morning, 21 July, at the age of 64. He died at an army hospital, the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) confirmed in a statement.

No cause of death reported.

Intsika Yethu LM councillor Mfamana passes away

July 25, 2024

Intsika Yethu Local Municipality has lost a dedicated leader who cared about the development of his community. Municipal council speaker, Yanga Zicina, said the community of Intsika Yethu was saddened by the passing of Ward 15 councillor, Mpumzi Mfamana, on July 13. He said the municipality had been robbed of a young and dedicated leader.

No age or cause of death reported.

Former national level boxer found dead inside bathroom of his house in Uttar Pradesh; heart attack suspected

July 23, 2024

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) - The body of a former national level boxer was found lying in the bathroom of his house on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, officials said. Chakeri resident Sangeeta Gupta told police that she has been calling her husband Subodh Gupta [68] for two days continuously, but the call was not being received. Sangeeta told the policemen to reach her house and see what is the reason that her husband is not picking up the phone ... When the policemen went inside, the body of Sangeeta's husband, Dr. Subodh Gupta, was lying in the bathroom, the police officer said. The cause of the death was not immediately known, while police have initiated a probe into the incident. ACP Chakeri Dilip Singh said that prima facie it looks that Subodh Gupta died of a heart attack or a fall. The body is being handed over to the family members on Tuesday after post-mortem.

No cause of death reported.

JDU general secretary Rajib Ranjan dies of cardiac arrest

July 26, 2024

Patna - Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed grief over the sudden demise of JD(U) national general secretary and spokesman Rajib Ranjan. According to party sources, Mr Ranjan, 65, breathed his last at a hospital in Delhi, shortly after he got admitted following difficulty in breathing. Sources said he suffered a cardiac arrest. In his condolence message, Mr Kumar, who heads the JD(U), described Mr Ranjan as "an able politician and a noted social activist".

Retired Gujarat cadre IAS Nanda dies of heart attack

July 27, 2024

Retired IAS officer Dr. SK Nanda, of Gujarat cadre, has died of a cardiac arrest in the USA. An IAS of the 1978 batch, Dr. Nanda, known for his amicable and helpful nature, was visiting his daughter in the USA. He was about 69 years old

Senior BJP leader Prabhat Jha passes away at Medanta Hospital, Delhi

July 26, 2024

Senior BJP leader and former state president of Madhya Pradesh, Prabhat Jha [67], passed away early Friday morning. Prabhat Jha had been battling health issues for some time, having been diagnosed with meningitis, which led to severe neurological problems. Initially admitted to Bansal Hospital in Bhopal, his condition worsened, prompting an airlift to Medanta Hospital in Delhi. Despite ongoing treatment, Jha’s health continued to decline, leading to his passing on Friday morning.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Former Dean, Principal GMC Prof. Qazi Masood passes away

July 25, 2024

Srinagar - Prof. Qazi Masood, former Dean and Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, passed away on Thursday morning after brief illness. Dr Masood was Principal/Dean GMC Srinagar from August 2011 to September 2012. He was formerly HoD Dermatology GMC Srinagar. Dr Masood was husband of Prof Shahida Mir, former HoD Gynaecology and Obstetrics GMC Srinagar.

No age or cause of death reported.

Malayali doctor collapse s and dies at car rally in Coimbatore

July 28, 2024

Coimbatore - A Malayali doctor collapsed and died during the Blue Band FMSCI Indian National Car Rally Championship organised by the Coimbatore Auto Sports Club. Dr. KV Premlal (46), a neurosurgeon and head of the neurology department at Payyannur Taluk Hospital in Kannur, passed away during the event. The incident occurred while Dr. Premlal was participating in the rally held at Agro Campus near the L&T bypass. Dr. Premlal, part of the Chettinad sporting team, was accompanied by Dr. KR Rishikesh. The two-day rally commenced on Saturday morning. After two rounds of driving, a half-hour service break was scheduled around 1.30 pm. During this break, Dr. Premlal experienced sudden chest pain while walking away from the car. Dr. Rishikesh, immediately gave first aid and rushed him to the nearest hospital, but Premlal could not be saved.

No cause of death reported.

Three policemen “died suddenly”:

Former Mumbai DCP Ashok Sadashiv Bhale Rao dies of heart attack

July 25, 2024

Former DCP Ashok Sadashiv Bhale Rao died on Thursday Morning following a cardiac arrest. Ashok Sadashiv Bhale Rao was at his home on 25th July, at 4 am, when he got severe pain. Ret’d ACP Ishaq Bagwan Confirmed this news and expressed his view, “Bhale Rao Sahab was good human being. I was shocked when I heard this news. His working style was very professional in Mumbai Police Department, very polite, soft spoken and very humble. I knew him since last 16 years, he was my junior in Mumbai Police but always supportive to everyone“. More details are awaited.

No age reported.

Constable died of cardiac arrest in Baramulla

July 29, 2024

Baramulla - A Jammu & Kashmir Police constable died of cardiac arrest in the Sheeri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday. An official told News Vibes of India—(NVI) that a police constable Rakesh Kumar Sharma, son of Hans Raj, resident of Hira Nagar, District Kathua, suffered a cardiac arrest at STC Sheeri Baramulla. He was shifted to Primary Health Center Sheeri, where doctors declared him brought dead.

No age reported.

Uttar Pradesh: On-duty cop dies of alleged heart attack in Hathras

July 29, 2024

A head constable posted on the Dial 112 PRV van in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district tragically passed away due to a heart attack while on duty. Despite the swift efforts of his fellow policemen to rush him to the district hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The deceased was identified as Shailendra Yadav, aged 48. Shailendra Yadav, son of Yadunath Singh Yadav, was a resident of Roop Nagar, Farrukhabad.

10-yr-old suffering from diarrhoea dies of suspected heart attack

July 29, 2024

Rajkot - Tragedy struck the Dhamechas household in the Ranuja Temple area in the city, when their 10-year-old son died of suspected heart attack. Purvang, a Class 4 student, had been suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting for the past two days. His condition worsened suddenly on Sunday, when he began vomiting and collapsed at home. Purvang's father Naimish, a daily wage labourer, called the 108 emergency service. The paramedics arrived at the house, but Purvang had breathed his last. An autopsy has been conducted to determine the precise cause of death, with preliminary findings pointing to heart disease. The final report is awaited for confirmation.

Sudden illness during training in the gym: dies before the eyes of friends

July 23, 2024

Due to a sudden malaise during training in the gym, a man died before the eyes of friends who were training with him. The tragedy took place at around 7:40 on Saturday, 20 July, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in the American state of Maharashtra. The victim’s dramatic final moments were captured on surveillance cameras at the gym. The pictures, which we prefer not to publish, show the man while performing some warm-up exercises with the group of people. At some point, the man shows discomfort while others around him all continue with the exercise. The victim then collapses to the ground as people rush towards him.



[The gaslighting:] There has been a recent surge in heart attacks at gyms in India. This has raised concerns among fitness enthusiasts and medical professionals. This trend is attributed to various factors, including the increasing intensity of workouts, basic health conditions and lack of proper precautions. When a person suffers a heart attack during gym training, there is a disruption of blood flow to the heart, which can damage the heart muscle.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jatra dance master dies on stage in Odisha

July 26, 2024

Jajpur - The deceased, Mayadhar Jena, popularly known as Nepa sir, worked as a choreographer for the Yagnaseni jatra troupe. He complained of chest pain and collapsed on stage during rehearsal for a play called ‘Akhira dosa na luhara dosa’ directed by Ollywood actor Ashrumochan Mohanty at Sathipur village. Jena was rushed to a hospital at Panikoili, and shifted to the district headquarters hospital where he was declared dead. While it is believed Jena died of cardiac arrest, the exact reason can be ascertained after the autopsy report is received, said sources.

No age reported.

Soldier dies of cardiac arrest on duty in Sikkim

July 27, 2024

Bidar - Havaldar Anil Kumar Nawade, 40, from Koriya village in Kamalnagar taluk of Bidar district, has died of a cardiac arrest while on duty in the Sikkim border area. Anil had served in the Indian Army for 20 years.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Caught On CCTV: Teacher dies of heart attack while awaiting turn at petrol pump in Beed, Maharashtra

July 27, 2024

Maharashtra - A teacher from Beed city in Maharashtra suffered a fatal heart attack while filling petrol at a local fuel station. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows Babasaheb Misal sitting on his scooter and suddenly collapsing. One of the individuals at the petrol station attempted to help by administering CPR and then took Misal to the hospital. Despite the efforts, Misal could not be saved.

No age reported.

Sena (UBT) leader's son dies of heart attack while arguing with autorickshaw driver

July 29, 2024

The 45-year-old son of a Thane Shiv Sena (UBT) leader died of a heart attack during an argument with an autorickshaw driver in Vasai in Palghar district. Milind More, son of Raghunath More, former Thane district chief of the undivided Shiv Sena, was at a resort in Navapur with his family when the incident took place late Sunday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale said. "While moving out of the resort, he had an argument with a rickshaw driver, during which he collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors there declared him dead on arrival and opined heart attack as the prima facie cause," he said.

Haleyangady: Fish seller collapse s to death

July 24, 2024

Haleyangady, July 24, 2024 - A fish seller collapsed to death while selling fish at Pakshikere Hosakadu on Tuesday. The deceased is Abdul Khader, a local resident. Khader who had as usual procured fish from the Malpe port was selling fish door-to-door in his two-wheeler. He was selling fish near his house when he all of a sudden collapsed. Though he was rushed to a private hospital, doctors pronounced him dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tamil Nadu school bus driver saves students before dying from heart attack , hailed for heroic act

July 25, 2024

Tiruppur - In a heart-wrenching incident, a school bus driver, identified as Malayappan, sacrificed his life to ensure the safety of school students after suffering a sudden heart attack while driving. According to eyewitnesses, Malayappan, a resident of Gangeyam in Tirupur district, was driving a private school bus when he suddenly experienced chest pain. Despite his condition, he managed to pull over the vehicle to the side of the road, ensuring the safety of the students on board. Tragically, Malayappan collapsed at the wheel and was pronounced dead at the hospital. His selfless act has been hailed as heroic, with many praising his dedication to the safety of the school kids. The deceased was working as school driver for ANV Matric School in Vellakoil.

No age reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Driver suffers heart attack on way, averts major accident

July 25, 2024

On 25 July 2024, the driver of a vehicle laden with over 300 gas cylinders, who had a heart attack on the way, averted a major accident in Visakhapatnam by bringing the vehicle to a halt and parking it on the roadside. Later, he collapsed on the steering wheel and died. The incident took place at Maruti Junction near Gajuwaka. According to reports, the driver, Narava Srinivasa Rao (50), of the Autonagar area, who was working for a gas company, got the cylinders loaded and left the place for Malkapuram. When he reached Maruthi junction, the driver suffered a heart attack, and even during such a critical situation, he acted cleverly and slowed the vehicle by dashing it against a road divider to stop it. Passers-by, who noticed the driver collapsing, informed the Malkapuram police. The ambulance personnel examined the driver and confirmed that he was dead.

Band musician Shafin Ahmed passes away

July 24, 2024

Popular band musician Shafin Ahmed passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Virginia in the US Thursday morning. The 63-year-old musician left behind his wife and three children to mourn his death. “Shafin recently went to the US to take part in concert programmes. He had a concert in Virginia on 20 July, but the show had to be cancelled, as he had fallen sick before the programme. He was admitted to hospital that day. He was put on life support as various organs started failing. But he could not be brought back,” his brother Hamin Ahmed said. He died of kidney and heart failure.

Reported on July 20:

Man dies on the Spanish Steps: perhaps an illness

July 20, 2024

Rome - A 47-year-old man, a citizen of Bangladesh, died in Piazza di Spagna in Rome. The man was seen falling to the ground by some military present in the area and bystanders. The rescue team arrived in time, but there was nothing they could do. Right now, the cause of death appears to be natural, probably cardiac arrest. The autopsy will determine what happened.

Former KNU Vice President Padoh Naw Zipporah Sein passes away

July 25, 2024

Padoh Naw Zipporah Sein, the former Vice President of the Karen National Union (KNU), a former leader and current counselor of the Karen Women’s Organization (KWO), has passed away due to cancer at the age of 69. In addition to her work with the KWO, Padoh Naw Zipporah Sein was instrumental in the establishment of the Women’s League of Burma (WLB) and held a chair position within the organization. At the 14th KNU Congress, she was elected as the secretary general and subsequently appointed as the vice president at the 15th Congress.

Media exec Vishal Dembla passes away

July 27, 2024

Vishal Dembla, former HOOQ top executive and a global leader in media and tech, passed away on July 4, 2024. Dembla’s family announced the news of his passing on LinkedIn. The Singapore-based leader was the Senior Vice President, Asia, at The Economist until May 2024. Prior to that, he was the Chief Commercial Officer at HOOQ. He held many senior roles at Warner Bros. Discovery across APAC before that. Dembla also worked with Reliance Entertainment. He was recently recognized among Singapore’s “40 under 40” business leaders.

No age or cause of death reported.

Samoa boxing coach dies in Olympic village in Paris as cause of death confirmed

July 27, 2024

Samoa's boxing coach, Lionel Elika Fatupaito, has passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Olympic village in Paris on Friday. Fatupaito was taken ill in his room around 10:20 a. m. local time on Friday, just before the opening ceremony was set to commence. According to Le Parisien, he was accompanied by an athlete when he suffered the attack and despite emergency services' attempts, he was declared dead at the scene from "natural causes". Pauga Talalelei Pauga, the president of the Samoa National Olympic Committee, also paid tribute: "Lionel was one of Samoa's top boxing coaches and a great believer in the Olympic ideal."

Vale Robin Eastwood, line producer and production manager

July 25, 2024

West Australian line producer and production manager Robin Eastwood, known for her work on “Who Do You Think You Are?” and “Every Family Has a Secret”, has died, aged 62, following a short illness. Eastwood’s screen career spanned more than three decades and incorporated documentaries, variety programs, television dramas, and TV commercials, as well as long-form factual television programming.

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie McFarlane: Gold Coast woman, 28, suddenly dies exactly a year after her father's tragic death

July 25, 2024

A bubbly and kind young woman has suddenly died, exactly a year after her father lost his hard-fought battle with cancer. Stephanie McFarlane, 28, passed away on July 11 on the Gold Coast, with her shattered mother Sandra revealing the heartbreaking news on social media. Ms McFarlane urged people not to speculate about how her daughter died. 'Stop the gossip. She is gone and we can't bring her back. We can't blame ourselves,' she told the newspaper. Steph had called the Gold Coast home for the last decade and was working at the Chevron Island Tavern, a popular pub in Surfers Paradise.

Tourist dies after collapsing on Virgin Australia flight in front of horrified passengers

July 29, 2024

A woman has died after collapsing on a Virgin Australia flight in front of horrified passengers. Flight crew performed CPR on the woman as the plane was given priority landing at Tullamarine in Victoria, Australia. Emergency crews were waiting on the tarmac to aid the woman. A Virgin Australia spokesperson told the Mirror: "The passenger was taken off the aircraft but unfortunately later passed away". The passenger's death is not being treated as suspicious and a report for the coroner will be prepared by police. The plane had left Brisbane this morning and was destined for Melbourne before the emergency happened.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark Brendon Johnson, 63

July 28, 2024

G89637, SGT RNZAF. Passed away suddenly on 22 July 2024, in Australia. Aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Founder of Dunedin band The Chills, Martin Phillipps, dies unexpectedly

July 28, 2024

Dunedin, Otago - Martin Phillipps, the founder and frontman of seminal Dunedin band The Chills, has died unexpectedly. He was 61. Phillipps’ death was announced this evening on The Chills’ social media pages. “It is with broken hearts the family and friends of Martin Phillipps wish to advise Martin has died unexpectedly,” The Chills’ post read. “The family ask for privacy at this time. Funeral arrangements will be advised in due course.” The guitarist and lead singer was the driving creative force behind The Chills and has been part of the band since its inception in 1980. The Otago Daily Times reported Phillipps was recently admitted to Dunedin Hospital with liver problems.

No cause of death reported.

Skifield owner dies of brain cancer at 44

July 24, 2024

Kaikoura, Canterbury - Well-known Canterbury skifield owner Hamish Simpson has died, aged 44, after a battle with brain cancer. Hamish died peacefully on July 18 at Kaikōura Hospital, surrounded by family. A Givealittle page - 'Let's help Hamish get this new drug!' - raised more than $114,000 to pay for an unfunded immunotherapy treatment for Hamish so he could buy more time to spend with his family.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Wellington nurse Maria Packe-Leonard dies, husband John Leonard in intensive care with ‘flu-like’ illness

July 29, 2024

A Lower Hutt community has been shocked by the death of a “bubbly” nurse from a “flu-like” illness as her husband fights for his life in intensive care. Maria Packe-Leonard, 53, died at Hutt Hospital on July 21 from a short illness, despite being otherwise fit and healthy, according to friends. The community is rallying behind the couple’s two teen sons as her husband John Leonard continues to battle in the Wellington Hospital ICU. A family member said they were told she died from influenza type A 10 days after her symptoms began.

A professor “died suddenly”:

Robin Dykstra, 58

July 25, 2024

Mount Maunganui, Bay of Plenty - Passed on peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of the 23rd of July, at the age of 58, in the tranquil setting of Waipuna Hospice, after bravely battling cancer for the past year. Now with Jesus. A much-respected colleague and teacher to many in the science and technology community all around the world, his valuable contributions will be remembered and treasured for many years to come.

Note: Dykstra taught at Victoria University (see below link). Victoria had a mandate for Covid 'vaccination' for all staff and students.

https://www.wgtn.ac.nz/scps/research/research-groups/magnetic-resonance/people

Influenza A: Hawke’s Bay whānau’s plea to not take illness lightly after 27-year-old man dies at home

July 23, 2024

A young Hawke’s Bay man’s life was tragically cut short by Influenza A two weeks ago. His brave mother and father, who were also hit by the illness as it spread through their whānau home, are speaking out to stop others from taking the flu lightly. Te Arani Anthony Munro-Campbell, known as “Uncle Demon” to his adoring nephews, was a soft-spoken 27-year-old who loved his family. Munro-Campbell died two weeks ago at home, just days after contracting Influenza A. His death occurred while his mother lay in intensive care in Hawke’s Bay Hospital with the same strain of the illness.

An inmate “died suddenly”:

Convicted Christchurch killer dies suddenly in prison

July 30, 2024

Convicted Christchurch killer Paul Gottermeyer has died suddenly in prison. A police spokesperson said they “attended a sudden death” at Christchurch Men’s Prison on Monday about 3 pm. The death will be referred to the coroner. The Press reported that Gottermeyer, who was serving a life sentence for killing a woman in front of her 3-year-old daughter in their Burwood home on July 11, 2012, was found dead in the prison’s engineering workshop. The 41-year-old former gardener was sentenced in 2013 and had a 10-year non-parole period.

No cause of death reported.

Finn James Bright, 24

July 27, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Age 24; passed away on July 24, 2024. Adored nephew and cousin. We will always remember Finn's beautiful smile, kind heart, and the love he gave all of us.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Going by what appears to be Finn's Linkedin page, Bright was a newly graduated software engineer (2023) who got his degree from University of Canterbury (UC). UC mandated that students receive Covid 'vaccination' for a period.

https://nz.linkedin.com/in/finn-bright-a9165a220

Natassja Elise Bushell, 35

July 27, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Died unexpectedly in her sleep on Friday, July 19, 2024, aged 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

James Alexander Moffat, 34

July 27, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On July 21, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully, aged 34 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to KidsCan would be appreciated and can be made online at www.kidscan.org.nz/donating-to-kidscan .

No cause of death reported.

Jason M. Berge, 54

July 27, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away June 24, 2024, at Christchurch Hospital from Neuroendocrine cancer, aged 54 years. Cherished friend and talented photographer.

Janelle Anne Te Purei, 38

July 23, 2024

Hawera, Taranaki - With great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beautiful Janelle on Friday 19th July 2024, aged 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Julian Coles, 64

July 27, 2024

North Shore, Auckland - Passed away unexpectedly on 23 July 2024, age 64.

No cause of death reported.

Alison Ann Glen, 73

July 27, 2024

Wellington - Passed away suddenly on Monday, 22 July 2024, aged 73. Cherished friend of so many.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew (Matt) Smith, 31

July 27, 2024

Auckland - Sedrik, MJ, Matt Matt, Matty, 31 years too young. Matty passed away in Berlin last week and we will bring him home to Aotearoa next week.

No cause of death reported.

Katherine "Kathy" Blick, 73

July 27, 2024

Wellington - On July 22, 2024, suddenly at her home in Lower Hutt, aged 73 years. Beloved aunty of all her nieces and nephews.

No cause of death reported.

Graydon Ross Alexander, 58

July 27, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away after a short illness at Palmerston North Hospital, on Wednesday, 24 July 2024, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Aileen Mary Hickman, 75

July 27, 2024

Blenheim, Marlborough - Aileen Mary Hickman, a fearless and kind-hearted Irish mother, passed away suddenly. Her welcoming spirit extended beyond her immediate family, reaching all her nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Paul Savin, 57

July 27, 2024

Sefton, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly but peacefully July 25, 2024, aged 57. Will be sadly missed by his 4-legged companions, especially Ernie.

No cause of death reported.

David Francis Anderson

July 27, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Peacefully at home on Friday July 26th, 2024. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. "A brave battler now at rest". Donations to Hospice South Canterbury and The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Douglas Urlich

July 27, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - In loving memory of a truly great man, John Douglas Urlich, who passed away suddenly. We love your love, and we love you right back. Rest easy now; your job here is done. You have left us with big shoes to fill. Requiescat in Pace.

No age or cause of death reported.

George Graham Norquay

July 27, 2024

Dunedin, Otago - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Graham on July 20, 2024, in Dunedin with family. Our family are truly grateful for the genuine kindness and respect shown by the first responders, and funeral staff at a difficult time, and the ongoing support of friends in and out of the village.

No age or cause of death reported.

Janet Elsdon Mackey, 71

July 25, 2024

Gisborne - We are sad to announce Janet's passing after a short illness on July 22, 2024, at the age of 71 in Gisborne.

No cause of death reported.

Robyn Elizabeth McDougall, 62

July 25, 2024

Dunedin, Otago - Unexpectedly, on July 22, 2024; aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Raewyn Fay Rout, 71

July 24, 2024

Papakura, Auckland - On 19th July 2024, suddenly at home Whitianga, aged 71 years, formerly of Manurewa.

No cause of death reported.

Peter James Wallis, 61

July 24, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away suddenly at Waikato Hospital, aged 61.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Charles "Steve" Mclintock, 60

July 24, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly at home on July 19, 2024, aged 60 years. The loss of Steve leaves us broken-hearted.

No cause of death reported.

Marie Gertrude Pratt, 70

July 24, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - On 22 July 2024, suddenly, in her 70th year.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Patrick Scott, 61

July 24, 2024

Hokitika, West Coast - Suddenly at Karangarua, on Saturday, July 20, 2024, aged 61 years. Much loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. R.I.P.

No cause of death reported.

David Allan William Bowen

July 24, 2024

Blenheim, Marlborough - On July 23, 2024, at the Marlborough Hospice, after a short illness. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Marlborough Hospice would be appreciated or may be made at the service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Newton

July 24, 2024

Taranaki - Passed away suddenly at Rhapsody Rest Home on Thursday, the 18th of July, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gary Warren Campbell, 66

July 24, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Surrounded by his family and their love, Gary passed away at home on July 20, 2024, aged 66 years, after a short battle with cancer. Loved and respected nephew, cousin, uncle, and great-uncle to many.

Lester William (nee Russell) McCartney, 65

July 23, 2024

Auckland - Passed away suddenly, aged 65 years. Missed by Wingnut.

No cause of death reported.

Barry Lyle Bainbridge

July 23, 2024

Te Aroha, Waikato - (Serv. No. C162163, CPO, MEA, Entry 1958 Class 18, RNZN). Passed away peacefully at Te Aroha Hospital on 22nd July 2024, after a short illness. 'Will be dearly missed'.

No age or cause of death reported.

Simon Vivian Whittia

July 23, 2024

Penrose, Auckland - Passed away unexpectedly on 12 July 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ross David Gosling, 73

July 22, 2024

Howick, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on 11 July 2024, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Bronwyn Lee Rhodes, 46

July 22, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Friday, July 19, 2024, unexpectedly, aged 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony "Tony" Thomas

July 22, 2024

Nelson - Passed away peacefully at Nelson Tasman Region Hospice, following a short battle with cancer, with family by his side. "Forever In Our Hearts".

No age reported.

Eileen Margaret Mortimer

July 22, 2024

Devonport, Auckland - Died peacefully after a brief illness on 15 July 2024, at William Sanders Village.

No age or cause of death reported.

