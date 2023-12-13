UNITED STATES

News that André Braugher has died has sparked a wave of unfounded conspiracy theories that his death was caused by a COVID-19 vaccine

December 13, 2023

Braugher, the Emmy-winning star of such shows as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Homicide: Life on the Street, and Men of a Certain Age, died on Tuesday at the age of 61 after a brief illness, his publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed. No further details were provided. Illinois native Braugher rose to fame in his role as Detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC drama Homicide: Life on the Street, which ran between 1992 and 1999. He scooped an Emmy Award for his role in 1998. The revered actor's storied career saw him most recently achieve immense popularity as the deadpan, no-nonsense Captain Raymond Holt in hit comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, starring alongside Andy Samberg for the show's entire eight-season run. Braugher won two Critics Choice Awards and received four Emmy nominations for his role.

As fans flocked to social media to mourn Braugher's death and discuss the joy he gave them through his varied roles, there was an immediate wave of cynicism from a number of vaccine skeptics. Claims that COVID-19 vaccines cause health problems or increase the chance of death are often made by groups opposed to vaccination and used in conspiracy theories concerning supposed population control. Many anti-vaccination activists have attempted to link deaths among athletes and other notable figures to being vaccinated—especially those who otherwise appeared healthy before having a cardiac arrest. The phrase "died suddenly" has become a dog-whistle for such assertions. Linking Braugher to such unfounded claims, conservative TV and radio show host and conspiracy theorist Wayne Allyn Root waded into the conversation by claiming he had seen an unprecedented number of deaths since 2021. "Hollywood actors dropping like flies," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Does anyone bother to ask, 'Was he vaxxed?' It's [a] hairless question. But like brain injuries w/NFL players, we need to know if there's a pattern. I've never seen so many deaths. Ever. Only since vaxx in 2021. Pattern?"

Actress Keisha Nash, Died At 51

December 9, 2023

In a tragic turn of events, actress Keisha Nash Whitaker, 51, died suddenly, and the entertainment industry is in mourning. True Whitaker, her daughter, confirmed the news in a moving Instagram Story where she said goodbye to her mother. The public and Keisha's followers are in a state of shock and mourning since the reason for her death is yet unknown. Keisha Nash Whitaker's life was extensively connected to the film industry. She met her future husband Forest Whitaker on the set of the 1994 movie "Blown Away," in which she was cast as the character's girlfriend. The couple's love story took off, culminating in a proposal the following year and a happy wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica in 1996.

Andrea Fay Friedman, ‘Life Goes On’ Actor With Down Syndrome, Dies at 53

December 5, 2023

Los Angeles, CA - Andrea Fay Friedman, an actor with Down Syndrome who appeared in drama television series “Life Goes On” and Joseph Travolta’s family drama “Carol of the Bells,” died Sunday in Santa Monica from complications due to Alzheimer’s. She was 53.

Jeffrey Foskett, Whose Falsetto Powered Brian Wilson’s Band and the Beach Boys, Dead at 67

December 11, 2023

Jeffrey Foskett, a singer-guitarist that spent decades in the Beach Boys and played a pivotal role in Brian Wilson‘s late Nineties comeback thanks to his soaring falsetto and effortless ability to harmonize, died Monday after a long battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer. He was 67. A spokesperson for Wilson confirmed Foskett’s death to Rolling Stone.

Dynasty lead singer Nidra Beard dies after battle with cancer

December 8, 2023

We are so saddened to find out that we have lost our Beautiful Nidra Elizabeth Beard [71] of Dynasty to cancer. She was a beautiful soul with a kind heart who always saw the best in everyone. The Detroit-born Beard was 80s soul music royalty as the bright-voiced lead singer of the LA-based group Dynasty. One of the seminal acts that contributed to what became known as the "Solar" sound, Dynasty never achieved the level of mainstream success attained by labelmates The Whispers, Midnight Star, Shalamar and later, The Deele. Rather, the original trio - Kevin Spencer, Linda Carriere and Beard - were consistent chartmakers for Solar (the label created by industry veteran Dick Griffey as a successor to Soul Train Records in 1978), scoring ten R&B hits from 1979 to 1988.

Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell, Daughter of ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’s Mama June, Dead at 29

December 10, 2023

Anna “Chicakdee” Cardwell, the oldest daughter of reality TV star June Shannon (aka Mama June) died on Saturday. She was 29 years old. Shannon confirmed the news of her daughter’s death in a post on Instagram Sunday. In May, Shannon confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Cardwell had stage 4 cancer and had received an adrenal carcinoma diagnosis in January 2023.

A pro footballer “died suddenly”:

Frank Wycheck, who threw the lateral in 'Music City Miracle,' dies at age of 52

December 10, 2023

Nashville Tenn. - Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Frank Wycheck, who threw the lateral that started the “Music City Miracle” launching the Tennessee Titans' run to the franchise's lone Super Bowl appearance, has died. He was 52. Wycheck died at his Chattanooga home after an apparent fall where he hit his head Saturday morning, according to a statement from his family released through the Legacy consulting firm. His family said Sunday “with great sadness” that Wycheck was found Saturday afternoon.

No cause of death reported.

Stan Rogow, ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Producer, Dies at 75

December 9, 2023

Stan Rogow, writer and Emmy-award-nominated producer who worked on “The Lizzie McGuire Show,” has died at 75. Rogow died on Thursday at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to media reports. Rogow’s first hit came working as a producer on NBC series “Fame.” He received an Emmy nomination for his work in 1982. Rogow served as an executive producer for Hillary Duff’s “The Lizzie McGuire Show” from 2001 to 2004. He was again nominated for Emmys in 2003 and 2004 for his work on the show.

No cause of death reported.

Howard Stern's Friend and Contributor Ralph Cirella Has Died at 58 Years

December 6, 2023

Ralph Cirella, Howard Stern's personal friend and frequent guest, has died at just 58 years old. Ralph died of heart failure during a routine procedure and was undergoing treatment for a rare lymphoma that Howard said was treatable. Howard said that Ralph waited too long to address the lymphoma and "didn't take care of himself." Howard seemed to be devastated by the news, but also paid tribute to the long friendship the two of them had.

Alecia Dixon-Kurschner, TV Distribution Executive, Dies at 60

December 5, 2023

Alecia Christina Dixon-Kurschner, a television distribution executive, died on Nov. 23 after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 60. “Everyone that had the pleasure of knowing or working with Alecia is heartbroken over her death. Alecia was much more than a valued executive, she was also an irreplaceable friend,” Simon Sutton, former president and chief revenue officer of HBO, said in a statement.

A correction to a death we reported in October:

Chef Michael Chiarello's Girlfriend Says He Took Weight Loss Injections Before Fatal Allergic Reaction

Food Network celebrity chef Michael Chiarello had allegedly been taking weight loss injections prior to his fatal allergic reaction and sudden death. According to the Napa County Sheriff-Coroner's report obtained by ET, the deputy putting together the report spoke to Chiarello's wife, Eileen, who said the late chef "told her he was on a new weight loss drug called Ozempic or something similar." She added that "it was her understanding the drug was a diabetic medication that had recently found use as a weight loss medication. She knew Ozempic was given by injection, but did not know how it was administered to" Chiarello. Eileen, who was still legally married to the chef but had been "legally separated for several years," also told the deputy that she was "concerned because she has a friend whose husband developed a rash and swelling and the symptoms persisted for over thirty days. She did not know if the weight loss medication had anything to do with [Chiarello's] death, but she wanted to make sure the Sheriff-Coroner's Office knew about it."

Killed in a “vaxxident”?

YouTuber, dad killed in plane crash 1 month after ‘aircraft malfunction’ close call

December 10, 2023

A popular aviation YouTuber and her father were killed when their plane crashed in Tennessee Thursday — just one month after she posted a video of her facing an “aircraft malfunction” at 4,000 feet. Jenny Blalock, 45, and her father James, 78, went down around 11 a.m. and crashed on a remote road in Pulaski, a city on the central-southern border of Alabama, according to federal and county officials. Their bodies were discovered outside the plane, which landed in a “remote” area that was difficult for crews to reach.

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

TX Firefighter Killed By Rare Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease

December 8, 2023

Texas - Mesquite Firefighter Jody McPherson, 47, died Wednesday of variant Creutzfeld-Jakob Disease (vCJD) – an extremely rare illness. McPherson was with the Mesquite Fire Department since 2006. He was a driver/engineer at fire station 3. He’s remembered as a firefighter who loved his job, family and community. He leaves behind a wife and three children. CJD is extremely rare, with only four known cases in the United States. The disease was first observed in 1996 in the United Kingdom. The CDC notes on its website there is “strong scientific evidence that the agent responsible for the outbreak of prion disease in cows, bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE or ‘mad cow’ disease), is the same agent responsible for the outbreak of vCJD in humans.” The disease is transmitted by an unconventional transmission agent called a prion. It attacks the patient’s brain function and is invariably fatal. The method of transmission is unknown, though it may be caused by blood transfusions from an infected individual, consumption of beef from an infected animal, or other cause. Because prion diseases can take years of incubation before a patient becomes symptomatic, it is difficult to determine how they are contracted.

Bradley W. Edwards, 36

December 7, 2023

Twin Lakes, WI - Bradley W. Edwards, age 36 of Winthrop Harbor, IL, died November 30, 2023. He served as Fire Inspector, Firefighter/Paramedic for Antioch Fire Dept. He also served as Antioch Contract Manager with Metro Paramedic Services.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Raymond Jay Reyna, 45

December 8, 2023

Raymond Jay Reyna, 45, went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. Raymond worked for Southside ISD as a special education math teacher for over 10 years. He enjoyed teaching and had a passion for it. When Raymond wasn’t teaching, he was listening to his favorite music or playing his guitar.

No cause of death reported.



A healthcare worker “died suddenly”:

Danielle Monique Calderone Trippett, 41

December 6, 2023

Danielle worked as a dedicated healthcare worker for many years. She enjoyed family time and being the life of the party, shopping for shoes and purses, most of all she loved traveling. She passed away on December 2, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. She just bought a Christmas tree and had plans for a trip in February,



No cause of death reported.

Wife of Plastic Surgeon Goes Into Cardiac arrest on His Operating Table, Dies a Week Later

December 8, 2023

Florida - Hillary Brown, the wife of plastic surgeon Ben Brown, M.D., died from surgery complications at his practice in Gulf Breeze, Florida, and the Santa Rosa County Sheriffs Office is investigating her death. Brown, 33, seized and went into cardiac arrest while undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures by her husband Dr. Brown, 40, at his Restore Plastic Surgery practice on Nov. 21, USA Today reports. Hillary was transported to the hospital and in a coma for one week before her family decided to take her off of life support. She had extensive brain damage due to lack of oxygen.

Fan dies at Golden 1 Center during Pelicans-Kings game after medical emergency, team says

December 5, 2023

Sacramento, CA - A fan died at the Golden 1 Center on Monday night during the Sacramento Kings’ in-season tournament quarterfinals game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the team said in a statement. That fan, his mother confirmed to the Sacramento Bee, was identified as Gregorio “Greg” Florez Breedlove. He was 34. Breedlove sustained a medical emergency during the first quarter of Monday night’s game. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that arena staff responded to an unresponsive man in the arena and CPR was administered for 20 minutes before he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Popular realtor, youth sports coach in Westchester dies at age 66

December 8, 2023

New York - Yorktown Heights resident and prominent real estate broker John Kincart died on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the age of 66 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to his obituary. Kincart was known for his professional career in real estate, becoming the number-one agent for the firm Houlihan Lawrence in both the Yorktown School District since 2013 and the town of Cortlandt's Lakeland School District in 2014.

Reported on June 29:

'My daughter died before our dream holiday - but the airline won't refund her ticket'

June 29, 2023

Patricia Dugas and her beloved daughter Tina, both from League City, Texas, had spent months excitedly planning a trip to Paris. They had both been saving up and working extra jobs just to afford it and were set to fly out in May, celebrating Tina's birthday on the trip. But their dream getaway turned into a horrific nightmare after the 32-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer before they were due to leave. After being diagnosed in March, Tina’s stomach cancer rapidly got worse and she tragically died on May 18. The mum had adopted Tina from Ukraine when she was just three years old and it had been just the two of them. Air France are now said to be refusing to refund her daughter's ticket - a refund Patricia says she should be given.



Jenna Shepard, 35

December 11, 2023

Jenna Shepard, 35, of Chittenango, New York, passed away Saturday, December 9 after a courageous seven-month battle with cancer.

Jennifer Blue Cox, 53

December 10, 2023

Jennifer Blue Cox, aged 53 of San Antonio, Texas, passed away surrounded by family on December 2, 2023, after a short, critical illness.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Dennis Brown, 72

December 7, 2023

Michael Dennis Brown, 72, of Western Springs, IL, and Naples, FL, passed away suddenly on December 1, 2023. Michael graduated from Litchfield High School and later from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Pharmacy.

No cause of death reported.

Sariyah Amaris McPherson, infant

December 7, 2023

Jacksonville, FL - Baby Girl Sariyah Amaris McPherson slept away on Friday, December 1, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Jessica Michelle Padilla-Payton, 33

December 7, 2023

Jessica Michelle Padilla-Payton, age 33, of Lansdowne, PA, passed away suddenly at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Derek Jarvis

December 7, 2023

Las Vegas, NV - Derek Jarvis suffered cardiac arrest on November 29th while traveling with his son and brother to Utah to attend his father’s funeral. Despite the efforts of heroic first responders, and multiple skilled medical teams, Derek did not survive. He passed away on December 1st surrounded by his family. Derek has had ongoing health problems that prevented him from working for many years. He suffered a heart attack in June while caring for his aging father, followed by open heart surgery that he never truly recovered from.

No age reported.

Jennifer Dale Keenan

December 7, 2023

Paulsboro, New Jersey - Jennifer Dale Keenan (nee Butrum) passed away suddenly on Wednesday December 6, 2023 with her loving husband Riley by her side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joe O'Donnell, Jr., 54

December 7, 2023

Chicago, IL - Joe O'Donnell, Jr. passed from this world on December 4, 2023, at the too young age of 54. He died suddenly and unexpectedly from heart failure and appears not to have suffered.

Sean Michael Donnelly, 35

December 6, 2023

Sean Michael Donnelly, 35, of Claymont, DE, formerly of Norwood, PA, passed away on December 3rd, surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Felicia L. Marrero, 34

December 6, 2023

Felicia L. Marrero, 34, of Williamstown [NJ], sadly departed this life on Thursday, November 30, 2023. She was a selfless hero who saved three families loved ones with her decision to be an organ donor. Our hearts will forever be full and proud knowing that in her passing Felicia saved the lives of others.

No cause of death reported.

Ashley J. Murphy, 31

December 6, 2023

Ashley J. Murphy, of Salem, New Jersey, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 2, 2023. She was 31.

No cause of death reported.

Rebecca Lee Bandy Bernhard, 58

December 6, 2023

Rebecca Lee Bandy Bernhard, 58, went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2023. She was born August 18, 1965, in San Antonio, Texas. A cherished mom, sister, aunt, and friend, Becky’s passing is felt deeply by those who were blessed enough to have her in their lives. She leaves behind three children and five grandchildren.



No cause of death reported.

Angelita Sanchez Boyle, 62

December 6, 2023

Angelita Sanchez Boyle, of San Antonio, Texas, went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2023 at the age of 62. She is survived by her husband of 27 years Paul William Boyle and their son Ethan Charles Boyle. Angie was a graduate of Harlandale High School and was a certified pharmacy technician.

Faith Carter Welch, 77

December 6, 2023

Jacksonville, FL - Faith Carter "Gramzz" Welch (77), of St. Johns, passed away suddenly from a brain aneurysm on November 27, 2023.

Gary Lee Buser, Jr., 65

December 5, 2023

Gary Lee Buser, Jr. of Ocean View, NJ, formerly of Westampton, NJ, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2023 after a brief illness. He was 65.

No cause of death reported.

Nicole M. Iaquinto, 50

December 5, 2023

Philadelphia, PA - Nicole M. Iaquinto (Johnson) passed away at the age of 50, suddenly & peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Sean Brooks, 57

December 5, 2023

Utah - Sean Brooks, age 57, passed away on December 2, 2023 due to a heart issue.

Raynell Myree Wynn (Lund-McMillian), 59

December 4, 2023

Raynell Myree Wynn, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at the age of 59 after a courageous fight with cancer. Raynell graduated from Winston Churchill high school in 1982 and Texas State University in May 1986 with a BBA in Marketing. Raynell started her career in June 1986 with HEB Grocery company in management training. She continued to work for HEB until her death, contributing 38 years to the company.

Reported on December 1:

Timothy Joseph Rey, 45

December 1, 2023

Timothy Joseph Rey, age 45 of Converse, TX, was born in Frankfurt, Germany, on the 4th of September 1978. He attended various schools in Germany, Kansas, Alabama, Hawaii and graduating at Judson Senior High School C/O 1977 in Converse, Tx. He attended Our Lady of The Lake University for a few years. Timothy worked several jobs. His last with IBC Bank for 7 years as an assistant branch manager.

No cause of death reported.

Emily Sue Pegg, 57

December 1, 2023

Emily Sue Pegg, age 57 of Murfreesboro [TN], died Tuesday November 27, 2023. She was a native of Nashville and moved to Murfreesboro to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

No cause of death reported.



Reported on November 30:

Raul S. Alvarado Jr, 55

November 30, 2023

Raul S. Alvarado Jr., age 55, was unexpectedly called to the lord on November 23, 2023, Thanksgiving Day. He graduated from Sidney Lanier High School, Class of 1986. He played football as a left guard defense tackle and center.

No cause of death reported.

Jesse Joe Romero Jr, 59

November 30, 2023

In remembrance of Jesse Joe Romero Jr, 59, born on May 31, 1964, in San Antonio TX. He went home to be with the lord on November 23, 2023. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather. Jesse is survived by his wife of 25 years Sandra Romero, his three children, six bonus children and his seven grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 28:

Rudy Eugene Heathcott III, 21

November 28, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - No obit

No cause of death reported.

Bonnie Gorley McGee, 60

November 28, 2023

Bonnie G. McGee, devoted wife, and loving mother, passed away on November 17, 2023, in Laredo, Texas at the age of 60. Bonnie was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas.

No cause of death reported.



Reported on November 27:

Vanessa Alejandra Celestino, 39

November 27, 2023

Vanessa Alejandra Celestino beloved wife, mother, daughter and grandmother, was born on November 21, 1984 in San Antonio, Tx she was called to be with our lord on November 22, 2023 at the age of 39. Vanessa will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and unwavering love for others. She is survived by her husband, five children, one grandchild and her mother and step-father.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 26:

Justin Atwell, 36

November 26, 2023

Glendive, MT - Justin Atwell--beloved friend, son, brother, uncle, scholar, musician, and husband--left this world far too soon on November 25th after a cardiac arrest. He was 36.

Reported on November 18:

Michael Anthony Quintana "Kingtana" Jr., 37

November 18, 2023

Michael Anthony Quintana "Kingtana" Jr. was born on January 1, 1986 in San Antonio, Texas and went to be with the Lord on November 13, 2023. He is survived by his fur babies, Cain and Minnie, parents, Yvette and Robert Martinez and four siblings.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 15:

Jo Ann Garcia, 53

November 15, 2023

Jo Ann Garcia was born on February 17, 1970 and went to be with the Lord on November 7, 2023. She is survived by her mother, her four children and two grandchildren.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 13:

Joann Flores, 49

November 13, 2023

Joann Flores, 49, was granted her angel wings on her 49th birthday, November 9, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born November 09, 1974, in Racine, Wisconsin. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 8:

Craig Allen Spencer, 61

November 8, 2023

Craig Allen Spencer, 61, of Martinsville [IN], passed from this life unexpectedly at 2:10 AM on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023, at his residence. He was the only child born to James Allen Spencer and Patricia Jean (Sheerer) Spencer. Craig was born in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, May 31st, 1962.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 25:

Kristela Cortez King, 49

October 25, 2023

Kristela Cortez King of Leander, Texas, passed away October 20, 2023. She was a loving wife to David, mother to two children Rosie and Bryanna and grandmother to Katie, Bjorn, and Luci. Among Kristela's significant accomplishments were co founding the San Antonio Mission Indian Decedents, and working on the board of the Texas Tribal Buffalo Project. Kristela's passions included sewing, reading, and spending time with friends, and family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Research Foundation, or your local animal shelter.

No cause of death reported.

