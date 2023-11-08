UNITED STATES

Insurance Industry Execs ‘Alarmed’ by Surge in Deaths Among Young People — But Stop Short of Blaming COVID Shots

November 6, 2023

Executives at the largest insurance companies in the United States are alarmed that teenagers, young and white-collar Americans in the prime of life are inexplicably dying at a record pace, causing a “monumental outflow” of death claims and drag on profits that is shaking the industry and causing some to take a fresh look at the problem. According to an Oct. 26 report in InsuranceNewsNet, U.S. insurance companies expected higher-than-normal payouts from excess deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. Insurers saw death benefits rise 15.4% in 2020, the biggest one-year increase since the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic, followed by a record $100.28 billion — nearly double the historic norm — in total death benefits paid out by the industry in 2021. “The numbers were naturally forecasted to climb during the pandemic, but some industry and health authorities are concerned the rates haven’t greatly diminished as COVID infection rates have declined,” InsuranceNewsNet reported. According to InsuranceNewsNet, insurers are especially concerned by data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that show “mortality rates alarmingly rising for different categories,” including younger adult mortality rates that are up more than 20% above historic norms in 2023. The CDC numbers reported in August show the death rate for Americans ages 15-45 rose 20-24% above normal in 2020, and soared in 2021, to a nearly 30% death increase for 15-year-olds and a more than 45% increase for 45-year-olds.

Yet in its latest report issued in May, the SOA Research Institute found no connection between the historic U.S. death rates and insurance payouts starting in 2021 and COVID-19 vaccine mandates that rolled out the same year. Chow blamed the excess deaths and claims on “the ripples of COVID-19 and its varying impacts, leading to higher rates of depression, suicide, and increased substance abuse.” Other insurance executives told The Wall Street Journal they blamed “delays in medical care as a result of lockdowns in 2020, and then, later, people’s fears of seeking out treatment and trouble lining up appointments” for a surprising surge in non-COVID-19 death claims, especially heart and circulatory issues and neurological disorders.

Tyler Christopher passed away at 50

November 1, 2023

Goodbye to Tyler Christopher, who died of a heart attack at the age of 50, the ex-husband of Eva Longoria, star actor of "General Hospital". In his past, years of alcohol and substance abuse from which, however, his friend Maurice Benard (him himself who first broke the news of his passing) ensures Tyler was recovering. Tyler Christopher died at just 50 years old: the star actor of the soap opera General Hospital, as well as ex-husband of his colleague Eva Longoria, died at his home in San Diego in following cardiac arrest.

No cause of death reported.

Beloved Disney World Icon Passes Away

October 30, 2023

Sadly, we have learned that the deeply loved [Disney World] cast member passed away on October 21. The news was shared by Mr. Mikes’ wife — Bonnie Pedicord Mikes. From what we know, Mikes had been sick for a while. In March 2023, Mikes was performing at Animal Kingdom, but began to feel unwell. Mikes went to the doctor one week later and discovered that he needed quintuple bypass surgery. That meant that five of the arteries bringing blood to Mikes’ heart were blocked. The procedure was intense and serious, but necessary for Mr. Mikes to live.

No age or cause of death reported.

Josh Gad 'heartbroken' by shock death of drama teacher as he pays tribute

November 5, 2023

Josh Gad is mourning the loss of a man ‘who truly changed my life’ as he paid tribute after the shock death of his high school drama teacher. The 42-year-old Frozen star, who has enjoyed major career success thanks to his voice acting work as Olaf the snowman in the mega-hit Disney franchise, as well as his Tony-nominated turn in the original cast for The Book of Mormon on Broadway, shared the devastating update with fans on Sunday. ‘This week, I was shocked and heartbroken to learn that my teacher, who changed my life, died suddenly far too young.’

No age or cause of death reported.

Two hoopsters “died suddenly”:

Former Montana Basketball Star Anthony Johnson Dies After Suffering Stroke

November 3, 2023

Former Montana basketball star Anthony Johnson has passed away at the age of 37. Johnson had been in critical condition since suffering a massive stroke during his daughter's birthday party on Oct. 21. He played for the Grizzlies during the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons, earning recognition and awards for his performance. Johnson's 42-point game against Weber State in the 2010 Big Sky championship is legendary. A GoFundMe page has been created to support Johnson's family, and friends and teammates have posted heartfelt messages on social media.

Walter Davis Dies, Aged 69, University of North Carolina Basketball Confirms

November 2, 2023

University of North Carolina basketball legend Walter Davis died at 69 years old, the program announced on Thursday. He passed away of natural causes this morning while visiting family in Charlotte. Davis is also the uncle of current Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis. In his time playing under head coach Dean Smith at Carolina, Davis scored 1,863 points, grabbed 670 rebounds and had 409 assists.

No cause of death reported.

A sound engineer “died suddenly”:

Victim's family, friend speak out after man dies suddenly in San Francisco

November 3, 2023

A San Francisco man was remembered Thursday night in the Mission District. He died after suddenly collapsing at Golden Gate Park. Gary Hobish created a name for himself in the music industry as a longtime sound engineer for bands throughout the years. Hobish was remembered Thursday night at the Make-Out Room in San Francisco with family and friends sharing memories and t-shirts after the musician died suddenly over the weekend. Hobish was taking part in his weekly swing dancing session with friends at Golden Gate Park, when he suddenly collapsed and hit his head on the way down. The cause of the collapse is still unknown. Tova Shinall, the victim’s sister, told NBC Bay Area that it could be tied to a genetic heart condition. Ambulances were called immediately to the scene, but Tim O’Brien, one of Hobish’s friends sprinted to the nearby de Young Museum to see if they had a defibrillator. O’Brien said the staffer located a defibrillator but stopped short of giving it to him. The staffer decided to run it by his supervisor and five minutes later, denying the request. “Here is the staffer walking away with his AED in hand. I took a photo because I was in such disbelief and shock about what was happening," he said.



No age or cause of death reported.

From our researcher:

I think the title of this article is very telling. The definition of a “victim” is “One who is harmed or killed by another, especially by someone committing a criminal or unlawful act.” Are we to the point that we subconsciously attribute sudden deaths to a criminal or unlawful act? Perhaps by Big Pharma? Nothing about loosing consciousness and needing a defibrillator while dancing fits the definition of a “victim”. While the museum not sharing its defibrillator was perhaps tragic, there is nothing criminal or unlawful about the act, and paramedics were already on the scene. So who exactly is the perpetrator of this crime?

Eight high school students “died suddenly”:

‘Kind-hearted soul’: 14-year-old student dies during JROTC fitness competition in Broward

November 6, 2023

A 14-year-old suddenly collapsed and died Saturday morning during an event of the Junior Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, or JROTC, in Broward County [FL] Public Schools. Knox MacEwen, a JROTC cadet, died of natural causes, a Miramar Police spokeswoman confirmed to the Herald on Monday. Paramedics at the Saturday event held at Everglades High School, 17100 SW 48th Ct., tried to resuscitate MacEwen after he lost consciousness and stopped breathing, according to an incident report from Miramar Police Department. When Miramar Fire Rescue officers arrived at the scene, they took over the CPR efforts. Later, officers took MacEwen to Memorial Hospital Miramar at 1901 SW 172nd Ave., where he passed, the report said.

No cause of death reported.

Benjamin M. Conley Jr., 14

October 23, 2023

Vernon, NY - Benjamin M. Conley Jr., age 14, a 9th grade student at Vernon Verona Sherill Central School, passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Upstate University Hospital from a rare non-communicable respiratory disease known as Blastomycosis.

Support Pours In For Family Of Beloved HS Student In Fairfield County Who Died At Age 15

November 1, 2023

Thomas John Bergeron III, of Ridgefield, Conn., died on Monday, Oct. 30. Ridgefield Public Schools officials made the announcement to the community on Monday but did not name the student. A GoFundMe started for the family by friends said "The unexpected death of a child is an unimaginable loss that no one can prepare for."

No cause of death reported.

McKenna Miller, 16

October 21, 2023

Reno, NV - It is with extreme sadness that we announce the death of McKenna Abbot Miller. McKenna passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 7, 2023. She was sixteen years old.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah Brianna Arnold, 16

November 1, 2023

Dudley, MA - it is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Sarah Brianna Arnold, a beloved member of our community, who left us all too soon at the tender age of 16. Sarah unexpectedly departed from this world on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at home, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, kindness and an enduring love for life. Sarah was in her Junior year at Shepard Hill where she achieved academic excellence as a member of the Student Council and the National Honor Society. Universally cherished for her gentle nature, Sarah treated everyone with respect, empathy, and understanding.

No cause of death reported.

Julia Christine Black, 16

October 30, 2023

Julia Christine Black was born on January 22, 2007, in Lakeland, Florida. She left us much too soon on Friday, October 27, 2023, after sudden cardiac arrest caused by a pericardial infection. From the moment she was born, she brought joy to everyone in her presence. Each day of her life was a gift that was lived to the fullest. Julia was an honor student, a teammate on the varsity volleyball squad at Lakeland [FL] High School, and a member of the orchestra at the Harrison School for the Arts.

‘Jack was our miracle child': Mentor High School student Jack Sawyer dies following battle with cancer

November 6, 2023

Mentor, Ohio — The Mentor community is mourning the loss of a fighter, Jack Sawyer. The 17-year-old Mentor High School student passed away on Sunday following a long battle with Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive and rare form of bone cancer. Mentor Public Schools Superintendent Craig Heath and Mentor High School Principal Jason Crowe released the following statement to students and parents following Jack's passing: "It is with great sadness we write you this letter. We learned this morning our student Jack Sawyer passed away overnight at home following his extremely courageous battle with cancer. Jack was 17 years old. Throughout his 18-month battle with cancer, Jack has been an absolute inspiration for us all.“

Makai Wilkinson, 17

November 1, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Makai W. Wilkinson of Port Crane, New York, who passed away on October 30, 2023, at the age of 17, leaving to mourn family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Makai “died suddenly” according to Facebook:

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

‘Our go-to guy.’ Norwalk Fire Department remembers dedicated deputy fire marshal who died from brain cancer

November 7, 2023

Luca Feola was the Norwalk [Conn.] Fire Department’s “go-to-guy,” according to Assistant Fire Marshal Kirk McDonald. “If something needed to get done, Luca was the guy to turn to,” McDonald told News 12. Now, there’s a void in the department following Feola’s death last week from brain cancer, which has been classified as an occupational in the line of duty death. Feola was 47 years old. McDonald said Feola was first diagnosed over a decade ago with a brain tumor, which was successfully removed and found to be benign. It was during a regular checkup early this year that doctors determined he had brain cancer.

Michael R. Lopez, C.F.D., 49

October 31, 2023

Chicago, Illinois - Michael R. Lopez, C.F.D., age 49, Friday, October 27, 2023, suddenly. One of Mike''s most pivotal achievements was becoming a proud member of the Chicago Fire Department.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 19:

Gary Davis Jr., 41

July 19, 2023

Gary Davis, Jr., 41, of Utopia, Texas, passed away on July 17, 2023 in Sabinal, Texas. Gary spent much time with his dad at Sabino Grande Ranch working cows and hay. He worked with Bill Kellner and Ryan Redden at K&R Sodbusters for many years running heavy equipment. When the company split he stayed working for Bill. It was while working with Bill that Lannell encouraged him to get his CDL license. Gary loved running equipment and driving haul trucks. He lived life to the fullest and knew just about everyone and their vehicles. He volunteered with Utopia EMS and Utopia Fire Department.

No cause of death reported.

Davis “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

His family is devastated and shocked by his unexpected passing.

Three nurses “died suddenly”:

Pediatric Nurse From Capital Region Dies At Age 34 Of Cancer : 'Brought Warmth To Everyone'

November 6, 2023

Albany, NY - Colleagues and loved ones are mourning the loss of a beloved pediatric nurse and former EMT from the region following her death. Albany County resident Kristina Ferraro, of Bethlehem, died Thursday, Nov. 2, at the age of 34 following a battle with colon cancer, according to her obituary.



The Albany medical center where Ferraro was a pediatric nurse mandated “vaccination” in 2021:

Albany medical center announced Wednesday it will require all employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or face possible dismissal.

https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/Albany-Med-to-require-employee-vaccinations-by-16363713.php

Tonya Dawn Logan, 43

November 1, 2023

Tonya Dawn Logan, age 43, of Syracuse, New York, passed away with her three loving daughters by her side on October 28, 2023, due to health complications. She obtained her CNA certification and took care of many elderly people. Her most recent job was through Freedom Care in Syracuse where she took care of Eleanor Johnson, whom she held very close to her heart. A special thanks to Dr. Mark M of the cardiovascular team for answering any and all questions we had and for his sincerity.

No cause of death reported.

Kimberly Ann Burns-Dillard, 51

October 31, 2023

Kimberly Ann Burns-Dillard, age 51, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Kimberly attended Sam Houston High School before joining the military. Which led to her longtime career as a nurse and began the path towards the rest of her life. Kimberly was passionate about her role as a Nurse for 30+ years, managed to get her RN three years ago after all the challenging work she put in going back to college.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Sarah Gabriella Alvarado, 26

November 3, 2023

Sarah Gabriella Alvarado passed away on October 31, 2023. She was 26 years old, born in San Antonio, Texas, on September 29, 1997. Sarah graduated from John Jay High School and afterward worked as a Day Care Teacher, a great role model to her beloved students. She was a huge San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Cowboys fan. She always enjoyed camping, going to the beach, cooking, listening to music, and spending time with family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Numerous Facebook posts speak of "shock" of her death .

Reported on July 19:

Kelly Gael Kathleen Howard Cruz, 53

July 19, 2023

Kelly Gael Kathleen Howard Cruz of Devine, Texas, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away at home on July 16, 2023. Kelly was a teacher in the Natalia ISD at the Junior High level where she taught 8th grade American History, 7th grade Texas History, 6th grade Social Studies, and Reading/English during her career that spanned over 22 years. She was also the cheerleading sponsor for the Junior High squad for several years.

No cause of death reported.

An advocate for the homeless “died suddenly”:

Pasadena’s Dorothy Edwards has died ; she found a way out of homelessness to help thousands

November 6, 2023

In 2011, Southern California News Group photojournalist Sarah Reingewirtz met Dorothy Edwards, an unhoused woman who had lived on Pasadena streets for years. In the years to follow, Edwards allowed Reingewirtz to photograph her life battling homelessness, as well as her inspiring transformation into a much-admired advocate for the area’s unhoused. Dorothy died of cancer on Friday, Oct. 27, at the age of 66, a loss that has rippled from the Pasadena City Council to across the nation, where many came to know her as a vital advocate for housing first and a unique voice that saved lives.

Link

Former colleagues remember retired Danville police Lt. Scott Eanes, who died Monday night

November 2, 2023

Colleagues recall retired police Lt. Scott Eanes as a mentor, an inspiration and a personable community servant. Eanes, 59, died Monday night at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina “Scott was a giving person that lived a life of service to this community,” said Michael Wallace, a retired police department lieutenant who was hired onto the force on the same day as Eanes in 1987. Wallace was not sure what caused Eanes’s death, but said he had multiple health complications and had battled heart-related issues.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 25:

Sarpy County Sheriff's Office deputy of more than 25 years dies unexpectedly

October 25, 2023

Omaha, NE - A deputy who served with the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office for over 25 years died unexpectedly from suspected health complications on Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputy Ed Smith [50] most recently served as a school resource officer at the Gretna Public Schools, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office. Smith was also a longtime road patrol deputy, the post said. Before joining the Sheriff's Office, Smith had been a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol and served in the Marines, the post said.



No cause of death reported.

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

Former head football coach Carl Torbush dies from ALS

November 6, 2023

When was the last time UNC ended a season with just one loss? You’d have to retreat all the way back to 1997, when Carolina defeated Virginia Tech in the Gator Bowl. Who was the head coach back then? Carl Torbush, who rose from defensive coordinator when current head coach Mack Brown departed for Texas. If you remember Torbush, I’ve got some bad news for you. He passed away on Monday, Nov. 6, a week after being diagnosed with ALS. It’s never easy to live with ALS, a rapidly-moving disease which can quickly take away one’s mobility and most functions.

No age reported.

A note from our researcher:

There seems to be more and more cases of “turbo” ALS in addition to cancers. According to ALS.org, “What differs most for every person is how fast and in what order symptoms and progression occur. And, while the average survival time is three years, about 20% of people with ALS live five years, 10% survive 10 years and 5% live 20 years or longer.” To die a week after diagnoses is turbo indeed.

Another “turbo ALS” victim:

Former Hamilton College athlete, longtime SUNY Poly coach, official Grimmer dies: 'He's a special person'

November 6, 2023

New Hartford, NY — Kevin Grimmer made his mark on the Mohawk Valley as a standout athlete, coach and administrator. Grimmer, who was a star basketball player at Notre Dame High School in Utica and Hamilton College before transferring his skills to coaching as well as an administrator at SUNY Institute of Technology/SUNY Polytechnic Institute, died Monday. Grimmer, who was 64 years old, had been recently diagnosed with ALS, the rare neurodegenerative condition also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Pasco community mourns death of beloved football coach, ‘engaged educator’

November 3, 2023

The Pasco [WA] community is mourning Wednesday’s death of Robert Booth, a Ray Reynolds Middle School teacher and Chiawana High School football coach. He turned 51 in October. “The district is providing counselors and additional support at Ray Reynolds Middle School, Chiawana High School and other schools this week to support students and staff members who have been impacted by Robert’s death,” wrote Anna Tensmeyer, director of public affairs, in an email. “Our hearts go out to Robert’s family during this very difficult time.” He died of a medical condition. Booth began working at the school district in 2003, having taught at Emerson Elementary, Marie Curie STEM Elementary and McLoughlin Middle School.

No cause of death reported.

An insurance exec “died suddenly”:

Former AIG CFO Shane Fitzsimons Passes Away From Brain Cancer

November 2, 2023

Shane Fitzsimons, former CFO of American International Group (AIG) who took a temporary medical leave of absence in January, and stepped away from the position permanently in June, passed away at age 55 on Oct. 27 following an aggressive form of brain cancer, according to his family’s obituary. The finance chief had spent four years with AIG, joining in 2019, previously holding roles of global head of shared services and chief administrative officer. He replaced Mark Lyons in 2021 to assume the CFO role.

A romance author “died suddenly”:

Reported on September 23:

Sandra Ladelle De Taranto, 58

September 23, 2023

Dayton, NV - Sandra Ladelle De Taranto was born on September 9th, 1957 in Monroe, Louisiana, and passed away from a short illness on September 12th, 2023, at her home in Dayton, Nevada. She was a retired New York Times and USA Today bestselling romance author with over two dozen published works.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”?

1 dead , 12 injured after crash sends Metro bus into Seattle building

November 5, 2023

Seattle, WA - One person died and 12 others were injured when a Metro bus crashed into a Seattle building after colliding with a car Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The crash at an intersection pushed the King County Metro Bus off the road, where it struck a woman and then slammed into a building, according to a Seattle Police Department news release. The woman was pronounced dead the scene, police said. She has not been identified. The driver of the sedan, a 31-year-old man, was pulled out of the car by firefighters and taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Seattle Fire Department said. Eleven passengers on the bus, including the driver, sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the collision and were in stable condition, authorities said. Eight of them were taken to a hospital. No one was inside the part of the building the bus crashed into, and there was no significant structural damage to the building, Seattle Fire said. Seattle Police said it appears the driver of the red sedan was heading south on 5th Avenue before crashing with the Metro Bus, which was eastbound on Battery Street. The cause of the crash is now being investigated by police. “A Drug Recognition Expert officer will evaluate the male driver of the sedan for any signs of impairment,” police said.

No age reported.

A public transit director “died suddenly”:

‘A tremendous loss': Palm Tran Executive Director Clinton B. Forbes dies of apparent heart attack

November 3, 2023

Miami, FL - Clinton B. Forbes, the Palm Tran Executive Director, died Thursday evening after an apparent heart attack. He was 55 years old. He had appeared publicly that evening at a Palm Beach Gardens city council meeting, when he gave a presentation on Palm Tran’s new service recommendations. A Palm Tran official confirmed Forbes' death to WLRN. The organization released a public statement which read, in part, “His departure is a tremendous loss to the organization and the community at large.”



Note: While there is no evidence that Palm Tran mandated “vaccination,” there were multiple campaigns and Facebook posts strongly encouraging everyone to get the shot, including full-wrap Covid “vaccination” advertisements on its buses:

Have you gotten YOUR shot? We just unveiled our new COVID-19 Vaccine Bus Wrap! Keep an eye out for the four new buses, which are in service now. Thank you to the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners for joining us to unveil this one, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs Coach Terry Bradden, a Riviera Beach native, along with information on how to find COVID-19 vaccines.

‘Always watching’: Michigan family mourns sports-crazed father after ALS battle

November 3, 2023

Kalamazoo County, MI – It’s just past 6 p.m. on a gloomy, jet black late September evening in the heart of Parchment, a Southwest Michigan city once known for its paper production. Thunderstorms are grumbling their predestined way onto the doorstep of the Parsons household. It was around this time in 2021 when the Parsons family had their lives flipped upside down. Aaron had knee surgery in the spring and never recovered, alerting the family something wasn’t quite right. But after further tests at University of Michigan Health in Ann Arbor, the cause became clear – Aaron had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a rare neurological disease that affects motor neurons. After a two-year battle with ALS, Aaron died on Sunday. He was 43. “He passed peacefully surrounded by his family,” Nikki said on Thursday.

A county administrator “died suddenly”

Oxford County Administrator Donald Durrah dies unexpectedly

November 2, 2023

Lewiston, ME — Oxford County Administrator Donald Durrah died unexpectedly Wednesday morning. Durrah, 50, of Lewiston, had worked for the county since 2019, becoming administrator in August 2021, after serving six months as the interim. “It is with great sadness we share the news of the sudden passing of our County Administrator Donald Durrah. Our hearts and thoughts are with Donald's family and friends at this time. He was a great man who will be sincerely missed," according to a post on the Oxford County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

No cause of death reported.

Famed Hudson Valley Chocolatier Dies Suddenly , Business Closed

November 2, 2023

A famed Hudson Valley [NY] chocolate shop owner has suddenly passed away and his business is now closed for good. Oliver Kita [66] began his career a few years after graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 1989. The owner of one of the top chocolate businesses in the Hudson Valley for almost 30 years passed away on Saturday after battling a sudden illness. The chocolatier was hospitalized in early October. An online fundraiser was launched to help Oliver and his husband Kevin pay medical bills, as well as cover expenses involved in closing the chocolate business.

No cause of death reported.

A judge “died suddenly”:

Gilbert Martinez, longtime El Paso County judge and former public defender, has died

November 1, 2023

Gilbert "Gil" Martinez, a veteran judge and a fixture in the El Paso [Texas] County judicial community for more than four decades, has died. A two-time El Paso County chief judge and former public defender, Martinez died suddenly Monday while on a hunting trip, according to his family. An official cause of death has not yet been determined. He was 72.

Ady Barkan, activist who fought for universal health care, dies at 39

November 1, 2023

After being diagnosed with the degenerative and ultimately terminal disease ALS, he transformed himself into a symbol for health reform. [Paywall]



Beloved Mom From Westchester Dies At 45: 'Heart Bigger Than The Moon'

October 30, 2023

Thornwood [NY] resident Christina Nassar died on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the age of 45. Born in 1978, Nassar was raised in Yonkers before eventually marrying Kal Nassar in 2007 and moving with him to Thornwood. There, they welcomed their three children, Nicole, Christopher, and Joseph. Those who knew Nassar knew that she was a deeply caring mother who always went out of her way for others, especially her family.

No cause of death reported.

Amanda R. Feralo, 29

November 1, 2023

Amanda R. Feralo, 29, of Utica [NY], died on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at Wynn Hospital. Amanda graduated from Proctor High School in 2012 and worked at MVHS as a medical coordinator.

From Facebook:

Feralo ”passed away unexpectedly due to a very brief covid/pneumonia related illness.”



Craig Petersen, 66

November 1, 2023

Craig Petersen, 66, a long-time resident of North Pole, Alaska, passed away peacefully Oct. 8, 2023, at his home in Post Falls, Idaho, with his wife, Carole, and son, Chris, by his side. Craig bravely and courageously battled the devastating effects of ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) for two years.

Michael J. Warn, Sr., 54

November 6, 2023

Michael J. Warn, Sr., 54, of Little Falls, New York, passed away on November 3, 2023, after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Bitrick, 53

November 4, 2023

Michael "Mike" Laton Bitrick, 53, of Charlottesville, passed away unexpectedly on October 29, 2023 at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Mike graduated from Roanoke College in 1993 and was well known in the Charlottesville area mortgage business having worked with BB&T and most recently First Heritage Mortgage.



No cause of death reported.

Jose Luis Mandujano, 63

November 4, 2023

Jose Mandujano was born on December 20, 1963, in San Antonio, Texas, the place that would forever be his home. It is with heavy hearts that we announce his sudden departure from our lives, on November 2, 2023.



No cause of death reported.

Robert Saucedo, 47

November 3, 2023

Robert Saucedo, 47, 0f Little Falls, NY, passed away on Friday, October 20, 2023, at MVHS-St. Luke's Campus in New Hartford.



No cause of death reported.

Saucedo was “vaccinated”:

Friends expressed disbelief at Saucedo’s death:

Michael H. Arriaga, 64

November 2, 2023

Michael H. Arriaga went to be with our Lord Jesus on Monday, October 30th, 2023, after a brief illness. Michael passed peacefully surrounded by family, friends and loved ones. Michael worked for the City of San Antonio [Texas] over the last 24 years in the Human Resources department culminating as Administrative Assistant in the Fire Chief’s Office.

No cause of death reported.

Joshua Reye Campos, 20

November 2, 2023

Waco, TX - Joshua Reye Campos, better known as "JJ," passed away on 10/29/23 tragically and unexpectedly at the young age of 20.

No cause of death reported.

Trevor William Hornsby, 31

November 1, 2023

Murfreesboro, TN - On October 28, 2023, Trevor shed the bonds of this world and ran into the arms of Jesus, whom he loved from an early age.

No cause of death reported.

Diana Lynn Morton, 59

October 31, 2023

Diana Lynn Morton, age 59, of Wilmington [DE], unexpectedly passed away on October 29, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Liam Johnson

October 31, 2023

Sacramento - formerly of Ballinspittle, Cork, Ireland, on October 29th 2023, suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Olivia Lynette Onofre, 7 weeks

October 30, 2023

Miss Olivia Lynette Onofre, age 7 weeks, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord Friday, October 27, 2023. She was born in Nashville, TN. Her family attends N. Boulevard Church of Christ.

No cause of death reported.

Guy Darren Ridpath, 49

October 30, 2023

Omaha, NE - Guy was born August 20th, 1974 in Salt Lake City, UT, to Lon and Millie Ridpath. He is preceded in death by mother, Millie Ridpath, and brother Greg Ridpath.



No cause of death reported.

Ridpath “died suddenly” according to Facebook:

Nat "Tommy" Worawan, 45

October 30, 2023

Austin, Texas - Nat Worwan, affectionately known as Tommy, was a beacon of laughter, creativity, and courage who filled the rooms he entered with an undeniable zest for life. Born on October 18, 1978, in Bangkok, Thailand, Tommy's spirit soared high until he succumbed to cancer on October 23, 2023, in Del Valle.

Amy Eversole, 55

October 30, 2023

New Castle, Indiana - Amy Eversole, 55, New Castle, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 27, 2023.



Eversole “died suddenly: from a "massive heart attack ":

Reported on October 29:

Ryan Edward Russell, 41

October 29, 2023

State College, Pennsylvania - Ryan Edward Russell, renowned designer, entrepreneur, educator and most recently, best-selling children's book author and illustrator, peacefully passed away at home in State College, PA, on Monday after bravely battling brain cancer for the last 17 months. He was 41. Ryan became one of the youngest tenure-track professors in Penn State history when he joined the Graphic Design faculty in 2007 and quickly made a name for himself as a tough, demanding, yet highly sought-after educator. Ryan spent over 17 years inspiring, mentoring, and leaving an indelible impact on the thousands of students who sat in his classroom and went on to have careers at some of the world's best design studios and most well-known companies.

Note: Penn State "encouraged" the jabs:

Based on anonymous polls conducted by the university, Penn State’s decision to “heavily incentivize” the vaccine — as opposed to requiring it — has seen some success. Some 82% of University Park students who responded to the poll say they’re vaccinated, while 93% of University Park faculty and staff say they’re vaccinated, according to data recently made public.

Reported on October 28:

Roy Manson Jr., 36

October 28, 2023

Marysville, Washington - Roy Manson Jr. "Moose" was born September 25, 1987 to Leslie Bagley and Roy Manson Sr. And passed away surround by family on October 25, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 27:

DaQuan Rondelle Hall, 32

October 27, 2023

Syracuse, NY - DaQuan Rondelle Hall, 32, departed this life Sunday, October 22, 2023, unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Paul Smith, 8 months

October 27, 2023

Murfreesboro, TN - You are so precious to me. Mommy loves you so much. I will always remember your sweet smile and the great blessing you are to me.

No cause of death reported.

Kendall Chrislip, infant

October 27, 2023

Baby Kendall passed away on Friday, October 27,2023 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 25:

Melissa Lynn Williams, 46

October 25, 2023

Melissa Lynn Williams, age 46 of Marion, Texas, passed away on October 9, 2023. Melissa was a former nurse who took pride in taking care of her patients. She was an avid animal lover, often rescuing animals in need.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 23:

David F. Cole, 71

October 23, 2023

Vernon, NY - David F. Cole, age 71, of Vernon, passed away unexpectedly Sunday afternoon October 22, 2023, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 21:

Christopher Lee Medina, 44

October 21, 2023

Christopher Lee “Chato” Medina of Hondo/Dunlay, Texas, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. He was 44. Known as Chato by family and friends since he was an infant, Christopher was fiercely loyal and would do anything to protect his loved ones. He loved music, was quite charming, and was truly talented at his profession. He enjoyed fishing and the Texas coast.

No cause of death reported.

Alphona Chung, 80

October 21, 2023

Reno, NV - Alphina Chung was a retired aerospace company proposal manager. She passed away unexpectedly at age 80 at St. Mary's Regional Hospital, Reno, Nevada from a previously-undetected heart defect. She had just beaten B-cell lymphoma a few months before.

Reported on October 16:

Zayden Vasquez, 1 day

October 16, 2023

Zayden Vasquez of Uvalde, Texas, was born and passed away on October 9, 2023, at Uvalde Memorial Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 6:

Javier Santos, Jr., 29

October 6, 2023

Javier Santos, Jr., 29, of Uvalde (Texas), passed away on October 3, 2023, in Uvalde. He was born on May 28, 1994, in San Antonio. He married Jasmine Villasana on July 1, 2017, in Uvalde, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

From our researcher: His wife is all over Facebook freaking out.

Reported on September 25:

Rodolfo Rodriguez IV, 1 day

September 25, 2023

Spending only a few hours in the loving presence of his family, Rodolfo Rodriguez IV of Hondo, Texas, went back to the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on September 11:

Melissa A. Williams, 52

September 11, 2023

Melissa A. Williams, age 52, of Necedah, Wisconsin, ran to Jesus on Thursday, September 7, 2023, surrounded by her husband Don, daughter Emily, many family members, and amazing friends at her home after being diagnosed in April with stage 4 gallbladder cancer. Melissa lived a very full life. Her greatest joy was being “Emily’s Mom” and being a devoted wife. Melissa was a passionate gardener, incredible cook, and crafter with a huge heart. She was always busy doing what she loved or was helping someone else. She loved everyone! For the last 7 years, she was a caregiver for an autistic man. This brought her great joy and purpose. It made her heart happy knowing she could help another family so well. Melissa worked this job until she physically couldn’t. She did not want to quit because she loved it so much!

Reported on September 6:

Michelle Lane Gierisch Salinas, 50

September 6, 2023

Devine, Texas - Michelle Lane Gierisch Salinas, aged 50, passed away September 1, 2023. She loved her pigs, her Dallas Cowboys, and her Houston Astros! Michelle's presence will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

From our researcher: Salinas didn't post much on Facebook, but her husband does and he is vaccinated.

Reported on August 17:

Marina Anita Luevano, 10 days

August 17, 2023

Marina Anita Luevano of San Antonio passed away on August 14, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. She was born August 4, 2023, in San Antonio to Bria Ana Luevano.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 16:

Richard Casey Koehl, 49

August 16, 2023

Richard Casey Koehl, 49, of Uvalde, Texas, passed away on August 9, 2023 at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Casey was a tireless worker, advocate and volunteer for the youth of Uvalde County and all of South Texas. Casey was a former officer and past president of the Uvalde Youth Rodeo Club. His service stemmed from his years of rodeo competition as a youth and his desire to help guide the next generation of rodeo competitors. Casey was the former horse show superintendent for the Uvalde County Junior Livestock Show and was a member of the Livestock Committee for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 15:

Antonio “Tony” Martinez, Sr., 52

August 15, 2023

Antonio “Tony” Martinez, Sr., 52, of Uvalde [Texas] passed away on August 12, 2023, at Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



No cause of death reported.

Martinez “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

With a heavy heart, I share the loss of the sudden death of my beloved cousin, Tony Martinez. He was truly a family man, with a heart of gold. Married for 31 years to the love of his life, Mickey Vasquez Martinez.

Reported on August 9:

Brielle Sofia Luevano, 1 day

August 9, 2023

Brielle Sofia Luevano of San Antonio [Texas] was born and passed away on August 4, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in San Antonio. She was born to Bria Ana Luevano.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 13:

Dr. David Anthony Hnatow, 63

June 13, 2023

Selma, Texas - Dr. David Anthony Hnatow, M.D., age 63, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. While his professional accomplishments were remarkable, Dave's true joy came from spending time with his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Prostate Cancer Foundation at pcf.org where 82 cents of every dollar donated goes to prostate cancer research.

Reported on June 8:

Juan Jose Hurtado, 57

June 8, 2023

Juan Jose Hurtado, Sr. of Uvalde passed away on June 6, 2023, at Metropolitan Methodist Hospital in San Antonio [Texas] at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Hurtado “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Hello Everyone, my name is Samantha Hurtado. I created this account to help my mom Erica Hurtado. On Tuesday June 6th my dad, her husband Juan Jose Hurtado Sr., passed away suddenly and unexpectedly.

Reported on April 10:

Brian C. Wood, 50

April 10, 2023

Utica, NY - Brian Christopher Wood, 50, passed away in the comfort of his own home, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.



No cause of death reported.

