UNITED STATES

Former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs dead at age 78

July 18, 2024

Former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs has died at the age of 78. A statement posted on his X account called him a "fighter till the very end – fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family and the country." "Lou's legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American. We ask for your prayers for Lou's wonderful wife Debi, children and grandchildren," it said. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lou Dobbs," said a spokesperson for FOX News Media. "An incredible business mind with a gift for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable news into a successful and influential industry. We are immensely grateful for his many contributions and send our heartfelt condolences to his family. Dobbs hosted the highly rated "Lou Dobbs Tonight" on FOX Business from 2011 to 2021, following multiple stints at CNN. Former President Trump, a longtime friend of Dobbs, eulogized him in a post on Truth Social on the same evening he will accept the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

No cause of death reported.

Before his death, Dobbs was absent from his iHeartRadio show, "The Great America Show with Lou Dobbs," as well as his live-streamed show "Lou Dobbs Tonight," for over a week.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2024/07/18/lou-dobbs-dead-at-78/74460849007/

'16 & Pregnant' star Autumn Crittendon dead at 27... had recent health issues

July 22, 2024

Autumn Crittendon of "16 & Pregnant" fame has died, and it sounds like there were some health problems her family was aware of, TMZ has learned. The MTV star's sister broke the news on Facebook Sunday, penning a heartfelt message to her late sibling which has since been deleted. We're told Autumn passed away Saturday at a home she was living at with her kids, her mom and her stepdad in Henrico County, Virginia. Our sources say her mother and stepfather found her unresponsive in her bedroom, after a friend notified them that something was wrong. Paramedics then arrived and attempted to render CPR. Unfortunately, those life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and in terms of what may have caused this, we're told the family still doesn't know for sure. However, we are told that Autumn had been sick and was complaining of heartburn of late and expressed interest in seeing a doctor. Our sources say she was also diabetic and was having kidney issues as well, not to mention problems with her blood pressure. Bottom line, it's unclear what caused her sudden passing. The family is working with law enforcement on the death investigation.

‘All My Children’ star Esta TerBlanche dead at 51

July 21, 2024

Esta TerBlanche, who played the character of Gillian Andrassy on All My Children from 1997 to 2001, died on Thursday (July 18.) She was 51 years old. TerBlanche's publicist Lisa Rodrigo confirmed her death with a Facebook post. "It is with a heavy heart that my friend and client Esta Terblanche passed away Thursday of natural causes," she writes. "An autopsy report is pending." TMZ also reported the news, indicating that TerBlanche died at her home in Los Angeles, Calif. The actor's goddaughter, Barbie Ashley, confirmed her death to the publication, saying that TerBlanche died unexpectedly and was found by medical personnel about a day later. The cause of death is under investigation, with no official cause named as of Sunday (July 21.)

‘Jason Lives’ actor Whitney Rydbeck passes away

July 18, 2024

Sad news today as it was announced overnight that actor Whitney Rydbeck has passed away. His comedic turn as Roy in Jason Lives: Friday The 13th Part VI was a definite highlight and a great moment of levity during the paintball scene. Throughout his life, he was always known to bring joy and humor to everyone around him. It is not known how Whitney passed, but director Tom McLoughlin has this to say in his social media: “We lost not only a truly funny comedian and actor…but one of the most good hearted human beings I’ve ever known. God Bless You and Rest in Peace Whitney Rydbeck. Our Loss is Heavens’ Gain.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Christina Sandera, longtime partner of Clint Eastwood, dies at 61: 'I will miss her very much'

July 19, 2024

Carmel, CA - Christina Sandera, the longtime partner of Clint Eastwood, has died. She was 61. The Oscar winner, 94, announced her death in a statement shared in an email newsletter from the local Carmel Pine Cone newspaper on Thursday night, July 18. Eastwood said of Sandera, whom he had been with romantically since 2014, “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much." No cause of death has been reported as of yet.

Sandera “died suddenly” from a heart attack:

PGA Tour winner, broadcaster Mark Carnevale dies at 64

July 22, 2024

Carnevale died unexpectedly on Monday, July 22, 2024. He was 64. “Mark was a beloved part of the TOUR family for a long time," said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. "He was a member of that elite club, a PGA TOUR winner, and then he held numerous roles within the industry, most recently as a significant voice in PGA TOUR Radio’s coverage.”

No cause of death reported.

PGA Tour sends memo encouraging COVID-19 vaccination for players, caddies

In the memo obtained by ESPN, the tour said while it will not mandate vaccination, it will require those who do not get the shots to still be tested each week for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival on-site and at their own expense. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to withdraw and be subject to contact tracing and quarantine procedures. Included was a set of talking points to assure players that the vaccines are safe.

https://www.espn.com/golf/story/_/id/31290355/pga-tour-sends-memo-encouraging-covid-19-vaccination-players-caddies

The PGA Tour said nearly 94 percent of its employees are fully vaccinated:

https://tinyurl.com/mrynu6s7

Joe Bryant, Kobe's dad, dead at 69

July 16, 2024

Former NBA player Joe Bryant, the father of Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, has died at 69 years old. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Joe recently battled a health issue, and suffered a massive stroke. Joe--famously nicknamed "Jellybean"--was a first-round pick to the Golden State Warriors in 1975, and played for the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers and Houston Rockets before heading overseas.

Former Wildcat Vincent “Sweet Pea” Burns dies at 43

July 17, 2024

, Ky. - Former Kentucky football player Vincent “Sweet Pea” Burns has died at the age of 43. A cause of death was not released. Burns was a three-year starter for the Wildcats from 2002-2004, and a two-year team captain. The Valdosta, GA, native had 168 tackles, including 37 tackles for loss in his career. Burns was a two-time All-SEC player at defensive tackle and was drafted in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2005.

No cause of death reported.

Bob Jeffrey, NASCAR and IndyCar title-winning spotter, dies

July 19, 2024

Bob Jeffrey, who as a spotter won NASCAR Cup Series championships with Dale Jarrett and Tony Stewart, assisted in Danica Patrick's 2018 Indianapolis 500 sendoff and most recently served as Pato O'Ward's spotter the past two seasons, died Thursday after a battle with cancer. Jeffrey fell ill in the leadup to this year's Indianapolis 500, spending part of qualifying weekend in the hospital, but he returned to his post in time to help O'Ward lead 11 laps down the stretch. Jeffrey remained on the spotters' stand for O'Ward through the series' race at Laguna Seca June 23 before stepping away due to his health.

No age reported.

Evelyn Thomas, influential disco singer, has died aged 70

July 21, 2024

Influential disco singer Evelyn Thomas has died aged 70. No cause of death has been given. The news was shared by Northern soul legend Ian Levine, who took to X/Twitter to announce Thomas’ death. “It is hard for me to accept that my lifelong protege really has left us”, he wrote, adding that “her music will outlive us all”. Levine worked with Thomas and co-producer Fiachra Trench to create the Hi-NRG classic ‘High Energy’ in 1984 and signed the singer to his label in 1975. Though the pair fell out of contact after their last recording session in 2009, Levine revealed that Thomas had “reached out to me in love” a few months ago knowing she was dying. Upon hearing from Thomas, Levine and Trench “immediately dropped everything” to write one last song for her called ‘Inspirational’. Though Thomas was too sick to record the song, he revealed her daughter Kimberly (aka YaYa Diamond) intends to record the song as a tribute to her mother, adding that “Kimberly has been the most amazing and caring daughter”.

No cause of death reported.

Brujeria's Pinche Peach passes away due to heart issues

July 17, 2024

Pinche Peach, the backing vocalist, sampler and face of many of the band’s music videos, has sadly passed away at the age of fifty seven after suffering from issues with his heart. Peach (real name Ciriaco Quezada,) is one of the few members to have appeared on every Brujeria album. A message from frontman Juan Brujo reads as follows: "I never thought I would have to do something like this. This is not easy for me. So here I am with very heart breaking news. This news hurts more then anything else I’ve ever announced here before... Pinche Peach of Brujeria passed away last night from serious heart complications. As a long term member of Brujeria he was the unmasked face of Brujeria! He was the "star" of all our song videos. Videos like 'La Migra' to 'El Patron del Reventon.'

A drummer “died suddenly”:

Katey Sagal’s ex-husband Jack Cameron White dies at 70, their son pays tribute

July 18, 2024

Sagal, 70, and Jack’s son, Jackson White , announced the news on Tuesday, July 16, while paying tribute to the musician. “This guy taught me everything,” Jackson, 28, wrote via Instagram. “We had ups and downs, as a man has with their father. But in the end it was just love. He was an open book, a fighter, genuinely the funniest person my sister and I knew, and single handedly invented the loudest most powerful back beat of any drummer I’ve ever seen.” Jackson noted that his dad is “not in pain anymore.” He added, “And we get to remember him, 6 foot 4 with a denim shirt and a Starbucks muffin, driving us around, teaching us every important song ever written.”

No cause of death reported.

Bruce M. Gatewood Jr., 55, extraordinary musician and teacher, passed away unexpectedly

July 19, 2024

Parsippany, New Jersey - Bruce M. Gatewood Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. He was 55 years old. Bruce Gatewood was an extraordinary musician and teacher. He played with Leslie Gore, ELO2, and Deodato among others.

His playing could be heard on many television commercials and on Nickelodeon's Rugrats and Sponge Bob.

No cause of death reported.

Slash memorializes late stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight after her death at age 25: 'Charming, lovable, sweet soul'

July 22, 2024

Slash is honoring the life of his late stepdaughter. The legendary guitarist, 58, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 21, to reveal that his stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, died "peacefully" at 25 years old in Los Angeles on July 19, calling her an "incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.” Slash did not reveal specifics surrounding her cause of death.

Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee from Houston dies at age 74

July 19, 2024

Houston, Texas - U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who was known by many in Houston for her hard work and public service, passed away at the age of 74. Jackson Lee, who has represented Texas' 18th Congressional District for nearly three decades, revealed her battle with pancreatic cancer in June.

A radio broadcaster “died suddenly”:

Radio remembers Maria Garcia

July 17, 2024

Miami, New York and Long Island area personality Maria Garcia passed away on Friday, July 12 at the age of 52. Garcia was a two-time Gracie Award winner, and recipient of other industry honors and awards.

No cause of death reported.

Garcia “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

I'm still in shock. It is with a very heavy heart and much reflection I share that Maria Garcia has suddenly passed. I'm still trying to process the loss of her and what we shared together. It's a flood of memories. She was more than a coworker to me - she was like a sister. Together, we went through many things from relationships to the birth of our children to supporting our community - and we shared it all on the radio. Maybe that's what made our show different.

https://www.facebook.com/Steve.Harper.media/posts/10229497181767414?ref=embed_post

Three journalists “died suddenly”:

TNT columnist Matt Driscoll dies unexpectedly at 43

July 22, 2024

Tacoma, WA - On Sunday, News Tribune columnist and opinion editor Matt Driscoll died unexpectedly at his Tacoma home. He was 43.

No cause of death reported.

Zac Crain, journalist and longtime editor at D Magazine, is dead at 50

July 19, 2024

Dallas, TX — Zac Crain, whose sardonic wit and acute powers of observation made him one of the great Dallas chroniclers of recent memory, was found dead in his home this week after a short bout with an undetermined illness. He was 50 years old.

No cause of death reported.

HNN news director Scott Duff, dedicated journalist who ‘led with heart,’ dies at 59

July 17, 2024

Honolulu - Hawaii News Now is mourning the loss of News Director Scott Duff, who died early Wednesday following a year-long battle with cancer. He was 59. Duff joined HNN in 2022 from Gray sister station WSFA 12 News in Montgomery, Alabama, where he was news director for 16 years. Less than year after joining HNN, however, Duff was diagnosed with an aggressive throat cancer that required extensive surgery and treatment.

A photographer “died suddenly”:

Pro-life movement mourns death of beloved photographer Mark Story

July 18, 2024

Washington DC - Beloved pro-life photojournalist Mark Story passed away on July 17, 2024, following a heart attack. His father, Roger Story, and mother, Lin Cutrona Story, shared on Facebook, “It is with profound, deepest sorrow that my wife Lin, our daughter Shari Gaeta and I announce that our nationally famed pro-life photographer son, Mark David Story, suddenly went to be with the Lord he loved and served last evening with an apparent massive heart attack as he was returning from his daily evening prayer walk."

No age reported.



Tom Petty muralist dies after battle with cancer

July 22, 2024

Gainesville, Fla. - An artist in Alachua County known for maintaining a mural in honor of musician Tom Petty died on Friday. According to a post made on his Facebook page, Steven Blake Harrison died on Friday at 12:37. Harrison was admitted into UF Health Shands in November 2022 for treatment of Leukemia. He had Myelodysplastic Syndrome or MDS, a genetic blood cancer. While battling cancer, he dedicated himself to maintaining a mural honoring Tom Petty, a Gainesville native, on the 34th Street Wall. Over the years, the mural has been painted over many times, but Harrison always returned to restore the art piece.

Kenzie Smith, Oakland community activist and parks advocate, passed away over the weekend

July 22, 2024

Oakland, CA - Kenzi Smith [43], a cherished and prolific Oakland public figure and younger brother of rapper Mistah F.A.B., passed away at his home in Oakland on Saturday, July 20. Mistah F.A.B. first announced the passing of his younger brother on Instagram. “Sadden to wake up and share the news that my little brother passed yesterday,” read part of the caption. On the day of his passing, Smith held a community cleanup at the Athol Plaza Tennis Courts.

No cause of death reported.

Three teenagers “died suddenly”:

Sadness in West Donegal following the sudden passing of Chloe Boyle in New York

July 17, 2024

There is widespread sadness in West Donegal following the tragic news of the sudden death of Chloe Boyle in New York. Chloe Boyle of Merrick, New York, passed away suddenly yesterday, July 16. Chloe, who was just a few weeks away from her 18th birthday, had recently attended a Taylor Swift concert in Dublin with her mother, and was eagerly preparing to start college.

No cause of death reported.

Stamford student found dead in New Canaan will be buried in his native Guatemala

July 16, 2024

Stamford, CT — Santos Eujedo Perez, the Westhill High School student who was found dead last week after his first day working at a New Canaan construction site, will be buried in his native Guatemala. Perez, 19, who was set to begin his senior year in the fall, died July 8 after working on a construction site on Turning Mill Lane in New Canaan, police said. New Canaan Police Lt. Marc DeFelice said Perez's body was found in the nearby woods early July 9 and there was no indication of foul play. The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said further studies were needed to determine Perez's cause of death.

Thea Maxson, 19

July 17, 2024

Thea C. Maxson age 19, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Sunday July 14, 2024. Thea was born May 10, 2005 in Elmira, NY. Thea was so proud to be a plumbing and steamfitter apprentice, where she excelled quickly.

No cause of death reported.

An FBI agent “died suddenly”:

Kenda Bryant

June 22, 2024

We have lost our beloved wife, mother, friend and protector. She received her MBA from the University of Toledo and was a CPA for Buckeye Cable System. She was accepted into the FBI Special Agent program and graduated from Quantico in 2008. She was an FBI agent for the Memphis field office from 2008-2017 and was with the Bowling Green [Ohio] field office from 2017-2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bryant “died suddenly” from cancer:

https://imgur.com/if4IpSd

A professor “died suddenly”:

Dr. Mark (Butch) Ledbetter

July 20, 2024

Delmar, New York - Dr. Mark (Butch) Ledbetter passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on July 11, 2024. A gifted professor of philosophy, religion, and the arts, he influenced generations of students to believe in themselves, to find their passion, and to play, including those he taught at Wesleyan, Huntingdon and Millsaps Colleges, Auburn University, and the College of Saint Rose. He also served United Methodist congregations in Georgia and New York, and in recent years was a vocal member of Upper New York for Full Inclusion (UNYFI). Whether in the classroom or the church, the lesson he always taught was to be kind to each other and to spread love wherever we go, as much as possible, something he poured his heart into every day.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

‘It killed me inside’: Temple gym faces the sudden loss of beloved gymnastics coach

July 18, 2024

Temple, Texas - Heart of Texas Gymnastics is reeling after Coach Doug Dorn, who left an impact on many who attended the gym, suddenly passed away. 28-year-old Robert Douglas Dorn taught gymnastics at Heart of Texas for about 12 years. He’d been going to the gym since he was two years old, starting as a student.

No cause of death reported.

Former Nashoba tech AD David Fusco dies at age 61

July 17, 2024

Burlington, MA - Former Nashoba Tech athletic director David Fusco passed away last Thursday following a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by his family in Burlington. Known throughout high school circles as a fun-loving, gentle giant, Fusco had extensive local ties. When he wasn’t coaching or mentoring youth athletes, he was serving as a football referee or softball official, roles he performed for 35 years. The 61-year-old was a North Billerica resident. He served as a history teacher in Lynn and Tyngsboro as well as at Nashoba Tech in Westford, where he was named athletic director.

No cause of death reported.

Community comes together after Buffalo coach’s wife dies

July 18, 2024

Buffalo, Texas - The Community is coming together after Buffalo High School football coach, Austin Ashley, lost his wife, Amanda Ashley, unexpectedly last week. John Bachtel, the Athletic Director of Fairfield High School, where Amanda worked said, “Amanda was greatly loved by everyone in Fairfield and is someone who had a great deal of character and integrity. Our community is hurting for the Ashley family in their time of loss.” Now her husband and three [extremely young] children are trying to find a way forward.

No age or cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Jennifer Diane Fenoglio, 49 - Elementary school volunteer dies suddenly

July 21, 2024

Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Jennifer Diane Fenoglio, 49, passed suddenly on July 17, 2024. Jennifer was a volunteer at Hiawatha Elementary School, where she worked with many teachers and students. Jennifer also volunteered at Harding Middle School and Kennedy High School in the show choir after school program. Jennifer had a great love for crocheting, collecting dragons and elephants.

No cause of death reported.

A CEO “died suddenly”:

American Bicycle Group CEO Peter Hurley dies suddenly at 67

July 19, 2024

Chattanooga, Tenn. — Peter Hurley, the CEO of The American Bicycle Group, passed away from a heart attack while on a morning run Friday. He was 67. ABC is the parent company of the Quintana Roo, Litespeed and OBED brands. Hurley, an avid triathlete and cyclist, led the company for the past 18 years. During that time he was frequently on the start line at events around the world, including Ironman and 70.3 races, and had a burgeoning passion for gravel riding, taking part in events including SBT GRVL and Unbound Gravel. The company said Hurley died from a heart attack suffered on a morning run.

A paramedic “died suddenly”:

Deborah Ellen Whitney, 54, paramedic dies of aggressive cancer

July 16, 2024

Derry, NH - Deborah Ellen Whitney, 54, of Derry, NH, passed away Wednesday, July 10 at Brigham and Women's Hospital after a four-month heroic battle with cancer. She worked as an EMT for Care Plus Ambulance Service for three and a half years. She graduated top of her class from New England EMS Institute and became a paramedic for American Medical Response where she worked for nearly 13 years. Before her cancer diagnosis, she was a year away from receiving a Master's degree in Health Care Administration at SNHU. Deb has always been very health-conscious and active, earning a third-degree brown belt in karate as a teenager and training at Freddie Roach's Wild Card Gym while living in LA. She has been involved in Crossfit, kickboxing, yoga and many running clubs over the years, including the LA Leggers. She ran the LA marathon in 2003 and a half marathon in Derry just months before her cancer diagnosis.

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Driver dies after having medical emergency , crashing car into tree off of I-170

July 22, 2024

Bel-Ridge, Mo. — A St. Louis man died Sunday morning after having a medical emergency behind the wheel and crashing his car into a tree off of Interstate 170 in Bel-Ridge. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Steven Scott Jr. was driving northbound at just before noon Sunday on I-170, north of St. Charles Rock Road, when he experienced a medical emergency. His car traveled off the right side of the road and down the embankment before striking a large tree and landing on its side. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after, according to MSHP.

No cause of death reported.

Mom and son, 18, killed in crash returning from college orientation

July 22, 2024

Colin & Tiffany Ferrell, mother and son from Endicott, NY, killed in I-86 crash after Steven Mallory of Horseheads suffered medical emergency and crosses into their lane in fatal head on collision.

An 18-year-old teen and his mother were killed in a car crash while traveling home from a college orientation in New York state last week. Colin and Tiffany Ferrell were traveling in a 2015 Acura RDX eastbound along Interstate 86 just before 5 pm on July 19 when a 2018 Nissan Maxima traveling westbound ‘crossed over the median’ and struck their automobile, killing the mother and son along with the single occupant driver of the other vehicle, according to a news release from New York State Police. Along with Colin J. Ferrell and the teen’s mother, 44-year-old Tiffany L. Ferrell, both of Endicott, the occupant of the other vehicle, 36-year-old Steven A. Mallory of Horseheads were all pronounced dead at the scene. The mother and son were ‘traveling home from college orientation’ when Mallory, a father, reportedly suffered a medical emergency leading up to the crash, a family friend wrote on a fundraising page according to the NY Post. Investigators had yet to confirm what medical emergency Mallory purportedly suffered.

Driver may have had medical emergency before crashing into lake

July 22, 2024

Columbus, Ind. — A driver was found dead after a truck hit a mailbox, traveled through a yard, damaged a carport and a fence, and ended up in a lake, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night. A witness watched the scene unfold before 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 8000 block of West Old Nashville Road. A news release from Sgt. Dan Duke said, “The truck ultimately went down a hill [and] across a lake side dock before coming to a rest partially submerged in the water.” A witness and other residents of the area rushed to help the driver. Investigators on Monday night believed the driver possibly suffered a medical episode before the crash.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies in car crash in Seat Pleasant

July 19, 2024

Seat Pleasant, Md. — Prince George's County Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened along Central Avenue in Seat Pleasant. Officers were called to Central Avenue and Brightseat Road just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a crash. When they arrived they found a man inside the car unresponsive. First responders arrived on the scene and took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation shows the driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

No age or cause of death reported.

Person dies on 5 Fwy off-ramp after ‘ medical emergency ’

July 22, 2024

Downey, CA - A person died on an off-ramp of the 5 Freeway in Downey Sunday night after an apparent medical emergency. The California Highway Patrol was alerted to the incident at about 11:15 p.m., and officers responded to the off-ramp at Lakewood Avenue. It remains to be seen if the person was a pedestrian or if they were a driver who stopped their vehicle on the off-ramp, but they were declared dead at the scene. The scene was cleared overnight, and nothing indicates that the incident was a hit-and-run, the CHP added.

No age or cause of death reported.

Longtime D.C. jeweler Brian Mann dies at 70

July 19, 2024

Washington, D.C.—Brian Parker Mann, the jeweler who co-owned and operated the store inside the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., died suddenly in June, just six months after retiring from the business he loved. He was 70. Contributions in Mann’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

‘An admirable man': Joseph Silva, coordinator of the Great Feast of the Holy Ghost of N.E., dies

July 19, 2024

Dartmouth, MA - Joseph P. Silva, general coordinator of the Great Feast of the Holy Ghost of New England and leader of several Portuguese-American organizations, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 15 at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. He was 72 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Joe Davis, founder of Hearts Beat as One, dies unexpectedly

July 17, 2024

Known to most in Charlotte’s LGBTQ+ community [NC] as Joe Davis, he was born Warren Joseph Davis, III on May 29, 1975, in Mobile, Ala. Friends and family released a statement to QNotes confirming he passed away July 6. While no official cause of death has been released from a coroner, the statement says the 49-year-old’s death was the result of natural causes. In recent posts to his social media accounts, Davis indicated he was enjoying a vacation in Provincetown, Mass., a tourist destination well-known and long popular in the LGBTQ+ community. Clearly, Davis was having a good time, and quite likely why his sudden death came as a shock to so many.

No cause of death reported.

American Heritage security guard dies, fundraising effort underway

July 16, 2024

Delray Beach, FL — A beloved security guard at American Heritage school in Delray Beach died of a “sudden health event” over the weekend, and now multiple organizations are seeking donations to honor the man and to help his family — including a young son. “On July 13, 2024, Roger Paul Hager departed this life with family by his side after a sudden health event, and headed home to be with God at age 62. After an exciting career in law enforcement that included positions as a police officer, detective, and investigator, Roger’s long-standing commitment to the community led him to share his gifts and talents with the students of American Heritage Schools.

From GoFundMe:

It is with a very heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of Roger Hager, on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Saturday, June 29th, Roger suffered a massive heart attack that he was not able to recover from.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-the-memory-of-roger-hager

Man found dead in football field bathroom

July 20, 2024

Warwick, NY – Authorities are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man who was found in the bathroom near the football field at Veterans’ Memorial Park in the Town of Warwick. The man was discovered around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. Police said their initial determinations show that there were no signs of trauma and foul play was not suspected. The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Employee found dead on department store roof in Orlando

July 20, 2024

Orlando, Fla. — An investigation is underway after an employee was found dead on their store’s roof early Thursday morning. A spokesman for the Orlando Fire Department said their units and police were called to the Bealls on East Colonial Drive around 8:20 a.m. for a wellness check. When firefighters arrive, they found the employee dead on the roof of the store. The Medical Examiner’s office said a cause and manner of death has not yet been determined. It’s not clear why the employee was on the roof, or how long they were there for. Update: The Medical Examiner’s office said determined the death was caused by a heart condition.

No age reported.

Police investigating ‘ sudden death ' in New Haven

July 20, 2024

New Haven, CT - Investigators are seeking information in connection with a "sudden death" in New Haven on Friday. New Haven police said Saturday that officers responded just after 7 a.m. Friday to a report of a man lying face-down in a stream in the area of Hemingway Street and Eastern Street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sudden illness during the excursion to Etna: American tourist loses life

July 12, 2024

Etna (Sicily, Italy) - An American tourist died yesterday afternoon, hit by a sudden illness, while walking the path of the Upper Silvestri Crater, on the southern slope of Etna. Immediately the intervention of the Sicilian Alpine and a doctor, who reached the man in a particularly inaccessible and steep area. Despite repeated attempts at resuscitation, the tourist did not survive.

No age or cause of death reported.

Richard W. Hall, 69

July 21, 2024

Worcester, MA - Richard W. Hall, 69, a lifelong resident of Worcester, passed away suddenly Saturday, July 20th, 2024, after being stricken ill at home. A quiet man with a huge heart, devoted sense of purpose to his family, Richard enjoyed motorcycles, the beach, boating on Lake Quinsigamond, and most enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities.

No cause of death reported.

David Ray Baird, Jr., 40

July 20, 2024

Calera, Alabama - David Ray Baird, Jr. age 40, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. He was an avid gun collector and could answer any questions you had on guns or cars.

No cause of death reported.

David Grant Cash, Jr., 56

July 20, 2024

David Grant Cash, Jr., 56, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2024, due to an acute cardiovascular event. David's intelligence, wit, and generosity touched many lives, and he had many friends who adored him. Some of his occupations throughout the years included working as a geographic information systems specialist, and most recently working for a well-respected ophthalmology group.

No cause of death reported.

Jim Lauridsen Jensen III, 57

July 20, 2024

Santa Cruz, California - Jim Lauridsen Jensen III passed away on June 30, 2024, unexpectedly at age 57 leaving family and friends in shock and with heavy hearts. A blood clot in his brain that was very small with minor symptoms quickly turned into a serious situation that took his life.

Bryan Jeffrey Blackburn, 51

July 20, 2024

Bryan Jeffrey Blackburn, 51, of Merritt Island, FL, suddenly passed away on July 13, 2024. Bryan had a passion for fishing and boating. He loved his job as a lineman and that is all he truly wanted to do. He always said, "I just want to build power lines".

No cause of death reported.

Conan Lee Bitzan-Maus, 15 weeks

July 19, 2024

Alexandria, ND - Our precious baby boy, Conan Lee Bitzan-Maus, blessed our lives for the last fifteen weeks. He passed away peacefully in his sleep without a whimper or cry, on the early morning of July 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Mrs. Sally Ann Fasulo, 65

July 17, 2024

Gainesville, Georgia - Mrs. Sally Ann Fasulo, 65, of Gainesville, passed away Monday, July 15, 2024 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center–Gainesville, following a sudden illness. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

No cause of death reported.

Jimmy 'Buddy' Like Jr., 58

July 17, 2024

Paragould, AR - Jimmy 'Buddy' Like Jr., age 58, of Paragould, died Monday, July 15, 2024, at his home in Paragould. His death came sudden and unexpected. He lived in Colt until moving to Paragould and was in construction.

No cause of death reported.

Baby boy Nyx David Baker

July 17, 2024

Goldsboro, North Carolina - On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, a beautiful baby boy, Nyx David Baker, was born. Though his time on earth was brief, he touched the hearts of all his family.

No cause of death reported.

Darwin Alexander Romero Rodriguez, infant

July 17, 2024

Brentwood, New York - Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes in Brentwood N.Y., is honored to oversee the funeral services for Baby Boy Darwin.

No cause of death reported.

Baby boy Ja'Ciel Smith

July 16, 2024

Columbia, South Carolina - It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Baby Boy Ja'Ciel Smith.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Angel Cruz Garcia

July 16, 2024

Dalton, Georgia - Baby Angel Cruz Garcia, was born into the arms of angels on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Zayden Jones

July 16, 2024

Scott City, MO - Baby Zayden Jones passed away Saturday morning July 13, 2024, at the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

No cause of death reported.

Bryan J. Cruz-Famania, 25

July 16, 2024

Southbridge, Massachusetts - Bryan J. Cruz-Famania, 25, passed away on July 2nd at Beth-Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, after a brief illness. He was an avid gamer from a very young age with a passion for creativity and all things Nintendo. Bryan was known for his kindness, big heart and radiant positive energy for all he met.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffery Ryan Pearson, 34

July 16, 2024

Jeffery Ryan Pearson, 34, of Jamestown, IN, passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2024, after a brief illness. Jeffery graduated from Clinton Prairie High School in 2008. He made his way through life working as supervisors at different companies and loved the work he did.

No cause of death reported.

John "Chad" Simpson, 47

July 16, 2024

Whitsett, NV - John "Chad" Simpson, of Whitsett, passed away after a brief illness on July 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Megan Renae Gaffney, 33

July 16, 2024

Megan Renae Gaffney, 33, of Chandler, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. Megan worked as a case manager at Woods & Woods for the last three years. She also worked part-time at Velox as a delivery driver.

No cause of death reported.

Reid Gerard Charbonnet, 28

July 16, 2024

New Orleans, Louisiana - With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, Reid Gerard Charbonnet, who was taken from us too soon on July 10, 2024, at the age of 28. Reid was a young and talented artist who loved sharing his art with family and friends. He suffered from depression and addiction for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Pala, 59

July 16, 2024

Peter Pala, 59, passed away on July 13, 2024 in Miromar Lakes, FL. After retiring Peter lived life to the fullest. He and Paula loved to travel and their favorite places were Italy and Cabo. However, Peter was happiest at his hunting lodge in Arkansas. His passing was sudden and unexpected.

No cause of death reported.

Justin Bernthal, 50

July 16, 2024

University Place, Washington - Justin Bernthal passed away in June, 2024 at 50 years of age from sudden cardiac arrest. Justin was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan, and frequently attended their games. Justin was a faithful member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Tacoma and enjoyed participating in many of its social events.

No cause of death reported.

William (Will) Robert Dunlap IV, 36

July 16, 2024

North Attleboro, RI - William (Will) Robert Dunlap IV, of North Attleboro, born January 25, 1988, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 12, 2024 at age 36 after a courageous battle with MEITL Lymphoma.

Stephanie Payne, 59

July 16, 2024

Edgewood, NM - Stephanie Payne passed away at age 59 from cancer on July 12th, 2024. She was a loving mother, aunt, friend, grandmother, and caregiver. She courageously battled her illness for the past two and a half years. Even though many were aware of her fight, her passing was still very unexpected and way too soon.

Edward C. George, Sr., 65

July 16, 2024

Du Quoin, Illinois - Edward C. George, Sr., a free-spirited and loving father, passed away at 4:20 am on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at his daughter's home, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief and sudden battle with cancer.

Baby Avery Lou Anna Black

July 15, 2024

Sapulpa, Oklahoma

No cause of death reported.

Baby Martha Olivia Quezada

July 15, 2024

Wichita, Kansas -.Jesus loves the little children of the world, baby Martha Olivia Quezada on July 8,2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 14:

Baby Melody Evangeline Martinez

July 14, 2024

San Antonio, TX - Baby Melody Evangeline Martinez born July 10, 2024, at 5:11 a.m., gained her Angel Wings on July 10, 2024, at 8:15 a.m.

No cause of death reported.

Baby boy Dayvon Unique Bines

July 14, 2024

Florence, South Carolina - It is with sadden hearts the Bines and Timmons family along with Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc. announce the peaceful transition of Baby Boy Dayvon Unique Bines, who transitioned on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Wilder Robert Wright, 3 months and 21 days

July 14, 2024

Raymond, New Hampshire - Wilder Robert Wright, 3 months and 21 days old, departed this life for his next journey on July 8, 2024. He passed away at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, MA.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 13:

Shane A. Jackson, 35

July 13, 2024

Shane A. Jackson, 35, of Syracuse [NY], passed away unexpectedly July 6.

No cause of death reported.

Amanda L. Santocki, 39

July 13, 2024

Syracuse, NY - Amanda L. Santocki, 39, passed unexpectedly July 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 12:

Frank D. Tesorio, 62

July 12, 2024

Syracuse, NY - Frank D. Tesorio, 62, of Chittenango, passed away unexpectedly at St. Joseph's Hospital on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, with his loving family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 11:

Richard Lawrence Enos, Sr., 59

July 11, 2024

Utica, NY - Richard Lawrence Enos, Sr., age 59, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2024, after a brief and courageous battle with lung cancer.

Reported on July 9:

Dwain C. Klatt, 65

July 9, 2024

Utica, NY - On Sunday, July 7, 2024, Dwain C. Klatt's unforeseen passing occurred in the comfort and dignity of his home at the age of 65.

No cause of death reported.

Connie Brace Ebbs, 65

July 9, 2024

Albion, NY - Connie Brace Ebbs, age 65, died July 8, 2024, in the Martin Linsin Hospice Residence following a 2-year courageous battle with cancer.

Reported on July 8:

Vincent J. Hawkins, 51

July 8, 2024

Albion, NY - Vincent J. Hawkins, age 51, died unexpectedly on July 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 29:

Craig A. Carey, 46

June 29, 2024

Craig A. Carey, 46, of Rome [NY], passed away on June 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 27:

Xavian “Zay” Young, 34

June 27, 2024

Xavian “Zay” Young, 34, died Tuesday, June 25, 2024. He was a lifetime resident of Big Spring, Texas. Zay was employed by the U.S. Postal Service and he was a music producer.

No cause of death reported.

Young “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

I just met you in real life Saturday dude!! I said I got you on a plate the next time you come by not even realizing there would be no next time.

Reported on June 25:

Nancy J. (Williamson) Gadziala, 70

June 25, 2024

Nancy J. (Williamson) Gadziala, a beacon of love and kindness, left this world on June 13, 2024, after a brief illness, with the same grace and dignity with which she lived her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy's memory to the American Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 24:

Daniel Scott Ryan, 39

June 24, 2024

Daniel Scott Ryan, age 39, of Albion NY, entered into rest on Sunday, June 23rd, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

A mother and daughter “died suddenly” within 5 days:

Reported on June 17:

Penny Lee St. John, 64

June 17, 2024

Penny Lee St. John, 64, of Hillsboro, Missouri, passed away, Saturday June 15, 2024. Penny worked as a Customer Service Specialist for Big Lots for 24 years before her retirement. She enjoyed thrift shopping, reading books and studying, going to the beach, and enjoying her garden and nature. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Festus, Missouri.

No cause of death reported.

From Facebook:

So sad, she died right after her daughter, Sarah passed.

https://www.facebook.com/jeanne.cathey

Note: St. John died 5 days after her daughter, Sarah Lynn Bye (see the next obit):

https://www.gofundme.com/f/contribution-to-the-loving-memory-of-sarah-lynn-bye

Reported on June 14:

Sarah Lynn Bye, 38

June 14, 2024

Sarah Lynn Bye, 38, of Hillsboro, Missouri, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2024 in Pevely, Missouri. Sarah enjoyed painting, crafting jewelry, and going on walks and being one with nature. In her youth, she was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She is survived by her parents [sic, see obit above] and her two children.

No cause of death reported.

Bye “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

On June 10, my dearest cousin and best friend, Sarah Lynn Bye, tragically and unexpectedly passed away....***Update*** The funds from this will be transferred to Kevin St John, Sarah's step-father, due to the sad passing of Penny, Sarah's mother on June 15th.

Reported on June 13:

Michael G. Blinebry, 62

June 13, 2024

Michael G. Blinebry, 62, of Waterville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at the Wynn Hospital, Utica [NY].

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 12:

Daniel R. Krantz, 46

June 12, 2024

Forestport, NY – Daniel R. Krantz, 46, of River Road, husband of Sam, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 9, 2024, while visiting family in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 8:

Matthew Wayne "Cowboy" Loughary, 44

June 8, 2024

Matthew Wayne " Cowboy" Loughary, 44, passed away Friday, May 31, 2024, in Park Hills, Missouri. Matthew worked as a truck driver and a diesel mechanic. He enjoyed riding and working on his motorcycles and riding and breaking horses and mules. He was commonly known as Cowboy to the ones he was close with. He is survived by two of his children and several siblings.

No cause of death reported.

Loughary “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

John Nokley: wait what?? Matt passed away? RIP Matt my condolences to the whole family



Jeff Heckenberg: yea heart attack

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=2231070990558233&set=a.106296143035739

Reported on April 18:

Andy Quentin Hyden, 44

April 18, 2024

Andy was born on June 17, 1979 in Stanton, TX. He spent most of life in Big Spring except for a few years in the Austin area. He worked in auto body repair for most of his life. He loved fishing, hunting, and motorcycles.

No cause of death reported.

Hyden “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

So sad. We just saw him at Porters on Sunday and had a nice conversation



I hated hearing the news this morning. I was literally throwing hot dogs at him Sunday and talking about fishing and his Bronco. Many of good memories with his crazy ass.



No way! I just saw him the other day! RIP Andy. You will be missed sir. 🙏



OMG. Will someone please message me? Me and Andy became great friends in the past few years, we fish together every weekend that I'm off work. I'm devastated 💔

Reported on April 12:

Pavel Plakhotny, 32

April 12, 2024

Pavel Plakhotny, 32, passed away on April 4, 2024, in Seattle, Washington. Born in Minsk, Belarus, on April 28, 1991, Pavel moved to Big Spring, Texas, in 2000. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and later from Western Governors University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Software Engineering. Pavel combined his love for hiking, nature, and photography, often sharing his adventures through Instagram photographs and videos, bringing his followers joy and inspiration.



No cause of death reported.

Note: His mom posted Plakhotny died suddenly. She is really heartbroken:

https://www.facebook.com/halina.sosa

Reported on March 27:

Maria Diaz Rivera, 38

March 27, 2024

Maria Diaz Rivera, 38, of Big Spring, Texas, passed away Monday, March 25, 2024, at Methodist Hospital, Dallas, Tx.

No cause of death reported.

From GoFundMe:

Hello everyone on behalf Maria Diaz Rivera we are doing this GoFundMe to help her out with medical expenses. She has been in the hospital for two weeks with pneumonia and other complications she will be needing surgery soon. Unfortunately because she’s in the hospital she has not been working so medical bills have been stacking up.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/d4fxu-medical-expenses