MOROCCO

A Moroccan football player died of a heart attack

May 23, 2024

Moroccan Ayoub Ait Aishat, a player for the municipal club in the city of Ouarzazate, died the day before yesterday, after suffering a heart attack.

No age reported.

Link

NIGERIA

Mufti Menk, Pantami mourn as popular Nigeria cleric Mufti Yaks dies at 20

June 1, 2024

Niger State-born popular Islamic cleric Abdullateef Aliyu Maiyaki, popularly known as Mufti Yaks, is dead. He died at the age of 20. According to reports, Mufti Yaks, who is also a well-known motivational speaker, died in the early hours of today, Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the National Hospital in Abuja, after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman dies of heart attack after losing N50m in Lagos market demolition

May 30, 2024

A tragic incident has occurred in the Alaba Rago market area of Ojo, where a 68-year-old woman known as Alhaja Iyabo reportedly passed away after losing a substantial sum of money amidst the ongoing demolition of shanties by the Lagos State Government. Alhaja Iyabo, a respected dealer in rice and beans, is said to have suffered a heart ailment upon discovering that her weekend earnings, securely kept in her shop’s safe, had disappeared during the Sunday morning demolition. Many traders, including Alhaja Iyabo, had stored their weekend sales in safes within the market, intending to deposit the money in banks on Monday.

Link

KENYA

Suspect collapse s, dies in police cells at Kamukunji station

May 31, 2024

Police and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority are investigating the death of a man who had been arrested and booked at the Kamukunji cells, in Nairobi. Boniface Mutembei had been arrested on May 29 night on the streets, over claims of disorderly conduct, and later booked in the cells. Other cellmates had told the officers at the report office the deceased was complaining he was sick. On Thursday morning, Mutembei is said to have collapsed in the cells. This was after he reportedly convulsed and started to experience epileptic seizures. Police on duty rushed into the cells, where they found him lying down unconscious but breathing. He was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



In Yatta, Machakos, police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found floating in River Athi. The body was found in Kathithu village and taken to a local mortuary. In the same area, the body of Joseph Ngao Muli was found lying near his home. Police found a lifeless body, which had no visible injuries, and moved it to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A passenger passed away inside a matatu in Machakos

May 28, 2024

A 52-year-old passenger died in a matatu (shared taxi / vibrant minibus) on the Machakos-Koka route. According to police, Peter Kioko Wambua was found unresponsive when the matatu conductor tried to wake him up to inform him that he had reached his destination. Another passenger assisted in trying to wake him, only to discover that he was dead. Wambua, who resided in Nairobi, had contacted his mother that morning requesting fare to come home as he was feeling unwell. The cause of his ailment was unclear. Police found two sachets of medicine in his shirt pocket. His body, which showed no visible injuries, was taken to Machakos Level Five Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Link

ZIMBABWE

CCC senator and former Harare Central MP Murisi Zwizwai dies at 54

June 1, 2024

Harare – Harare senator and former Harare Central MP Murisi Zwizwai has died. He was 54. Friends said Zwizwai, of the Citizens Coalition for Change, complained of flu before his death in a Harare hospital early Saturday. “He was complaining of flu since Wednesday and got worse on Friday and his wife took him to the hospital around 7 PM. He was admitted and sadly passed on around 3 AM,” Kuwadzana MP Charlton Hwende said.

Link

TURKEY

Two neighborhood headmen “died suddenly”:

The neighborhood headman died as a result of a heart attack

May 31, 2024

Kenan Bozkoç, the headman of the rural Demirci District of Viranşehir, had a heart attack at his home. Relatives who noticed the situation took Bozkoç to Viranşehir State Hospital. Despite the intervention made here, he could not be saved and lost his life.

No age reported.

Link

Headman who had a heart attack in Bursa lost his life

May 31, 2024

Cemalettin Ilgezdi, the headman of the Hamidiye neighborhood of Inegöl, who died as a result of a heart attack in Bursa, was sent off on his last trip. Ilgezdi was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He was unresponsive, and despite all the interventions made, he lost his life.

No age reported.

Link

Two police officers “died suddenly”:

Police officer who suffered a heart attack has died

May 30, 2024

The relatives of Bayram Koç (26), a police officer in the Istanbul Riot Police Branch Directorate, who could not reach him for a while, later found the police officer dead in his residence. While police and medical teams were dispatched to the place upon notification, the body of the police officer was removed to the forensic medicine institution after examinations at the scene.

Link

He had a heart attack after a carpet court match and lost his life!

May 30, 2024

48-year-old Rıdvan Karadağ, who works as a police officer in the Municipality of Körfez, became ill after a carpet court football match he was playing with his friends. He was taken to hospital, still motionless in the dressing room of the pitch. Karadağ, who suffered a heart attack, lost his life despite all the interventions.

Link

A footballer “died suddenly”:

20-year-old Altun suddenly fell to the ground

May 29, 2024

Last Sunday evening, the incident that occurred on a carpet field in the Sinanpasa neighborhood of of Adana began with the sudden discomfort of a young football player. When 20-year-old Altun suddenly fell to the ground and fainted during the match, his friends immediately notified the medical teams. The crews who quickly arrived determined that Altun had suffered a heart attack and took him to the hospital. However, despite all the interventions, the young man could not be saved. It was learned that Altun played amateur football until two years ago but had to quit football due to heart problems. However, his love of football could not keep him away from the fields.

Link

He had a heart attack and died while fishing

May 31, 2024

The incident occurred on Gökçekale beach, located in the village of Cide Yenice. Zeki Ugur (62), who went to the cliffs with his friends to fish, suddenly became ill. After telling his friends next to him that he had a pain in his chest, Ugur collapsed to the ground. The gendarmerie, fire brigade, and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. Despite all the interventions, Zeki Ugur lost his life.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Ali Tepeyurt, who died in an accident after suffering a heart attack at the wheel, was sent off on his last trip

May 29, 2024

Ali Tepeyurt, who was in a traffic accident when he lost control of the vehicle after a heart attack he had while cruising in Sarıyer yesterday, had lost his life. They held a funeral ceremony for Tepeyurt at the Mekkenur Mosque today.

No age reported.

Link

INDIA

Kabaddi player dies of heart attack

June 3, 2024

Ludhiana - Famous kabaddi player Nirbhay Singh Hathur of Hathur village in Jagraon, who earned international fame, died of a heart attack on Sunday. He was 35. Reports said his death has shocked the sports world. According to the information received, the said player suffered a heart attack while sleeping, after which Nirbhay Hathur died.

Link

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

Keralite in Delhi police dies of cardiac arrest following training session at Wazirabad

May 29, 2024

Kozhikode/ Delhi - A Malayali cop in Delhi Police died after experiencing uneasiness following a training session at the police training school in Delhi's Wazirabad. The deceased is Assistant Sub Inspector Binesh (50), from Vadakara in Kozhikode. Binesh who was attending a training session for promotion reportedly complained of chest pain on Tuesday. After training he commuted to his residence where he developed uneasiness. “Initially he went to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to a specialty hospital, where he died of cardiac arrest,'' said a senior official with Wazirabad training school.

Link

Sudden demise of Sub-Inspector Harishankar in Raebareli

May 31, 2024

Sub-Inspector Harishankar (58), of Mill Area police station in Raebareli district, died after his health deteriorated suddenly while on duty at an election strong room. Despite being rushed to the district hospital, he succumbed during treatment. The exact cause of death will be determined post-autopsy.

Link

Husband of AAP MLA from Nakodar passes away due to ' heart attack '

May 31, 2024

A wave of mourning has spread in AAP party before the Lok Sabha elections as Sharanjit Singh Mann, husband of AAP MLA Indrajit Kaur from Nakodar, has passed away. According to reports, it is being told that the MLA's husband has died [last night] of a heart attack.

No age reported.

Link

Odisha: Jual Oram’s agitation for deceased RSP staffer’s family continues

June 2, 2024

Rourkela - Outgoing Sundargarh MP Jual Oram continued his agitation in front of RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH) for the family of an RSP staff who fell ill and died on May 30. The body of Budhia Kisan (48), who worked as a senior land jemadar or land guard in the Town Services department of RSP has been kept at the mortuary of Ispat General Hospital (IGH), as his family refused to accept it demanding a job on compassionate ground. Sources said Kisan was admitted to IGH on the day of the incident at around 8.26 am and died subsequently. RSP authorities said when Kisan was admitted to the IGH, his wife stated he suddenly fell ill at home and was brought to the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Did Adil die of low BP, cardiac arrest while in custody at Channagiri?

May 30, 2024

Davanagere - The postmortem report of Adil (33), who died in police custody in Channagiri in Davanagere district on May 24, has been handed over to the CID police. Sources revealed that low BP, triggering a cardiac arrest, might have led to Adil’s death. Adil, who was taken to the Channagiri police station for allegedly organising a betting racket, died on May 24 while still in custody.

Link

Youth set to fly abroad collapse s and dies while bidding goodbye to parents

May 28, 2024

Alappuzha - A 29-year-old youth, set to fly abroad after vacation, collapsed and died while bidding goodbye to his parents. He has been identifed as Swaroop G Anil, son of Anil P George of Chunakkara Ponal Padeettathil Jio Villa, and Omana. Swaroop was supposed to fly to Dubai from Thiruvananthapuram Airport Monday morning at 4.30 am. He collapsed while bidding goodbye to his parents Sunday night at 11 pm. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kallysseri in Chengannur, but they could not save his life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

On camera: Mumbai man dies of heart attack after hitting a six in cricket match

June 3, 2024

In a tragic incident, a man suffered a cardiac arrest and died while he was playing in a cricket match in Mumbai. The incident was captured on camera, showing 42-year-old Ram Ganesh Tewar collapsing to the ground while he was batting in the cricket match organized by a company at a farmhouse in Mumbai’s Kashmira area. In the video, Tewar is seen hitting a six and taking stance to face the next delivery when he suddenly collapses. He was rushed to a hospital by his colleagues, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Link

Sudden heart attack death caught on camera: Retired soldier collapse s on stage while singing 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' in Indore; Video goes viral

May 31, 2024

The retired soldier, identified as Balwinder Singh Chhabra [73], had suffered a heart attack and died on the spot at a yoga event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday, May 31. The soldier collapsed in front of children, on a stage with a tricolour in hand, while singing a patriotic song. Students assumed that the fall of him was a part of the act, and they continued to clap for over a minute, before one of the organisers realised.

Link

Ice cream vendor in Rameswaram collapse s and dies due to extreme heat

June 2, 2024

Chennai - Amid the ongoing heatwave, a North Indian ice cream vendor died due to heatstroke while he was working, in Rameswaram on Saturday. According to a Thanthi TV report, the severe heat caused Nafees Mohammed to collapse. Though he was immediately admitted to Rameswaram General Hospital, the doctors there declared him brought dead. One month ago, a similar incident happened when a construction worker from Uttar Pradesh died due to heatstroke while being engaged in construction work in Kancheepuram.

No age reported.

Link

46-year-old West Bengal man, trekking in Uttarakhand, dies of heart attack

May 31, 2024

A 46-year-old man named Devabrat Babu, from Sambaya Palli, West Bengal, tragically died due to respiratory issues while trekking in Uttarakhand. Reports indicate that Devabrat encountered breathing difficulties at the base camp en route to the trekking destination and succumbed to his illness on the mountain before he could be transported down for medical attention.

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

On-duty polling official dies of ‘ heart attack ’ in Odisha’s Jajpur

June 1, 2024

Jajpur - A booth-level officer died of suspected heart attack while on election duty in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Manonranjan Sahu, headmaster of a primary school. According to sources, he complained of uneasiness and was immediately rushed to community health centre at Binjharpur, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. It is suspected that he suffered a stroke due to excess heat and humidity. Twenty-five poll staff on Lok Sabha poll duty had also died of suspected heatstroke in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The deceased include seven home guard jawans, three sanitation workers, one clerk posted at the Chief Medical Officer’s office, one chakbandi adhikaari (consolidation officer), and one peon in the home guard team.

No age reported.

Link

Ballia elderly voter collapse s due to heat stroke ; dies

June 1, 2024

With rising temperature above 40 degrees [104 F] in Uttar Pradesh, an elderly voter collapsed while standing in queue to cast his vote. He later reportedly died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man dies of cardiac arrest while driving lorry

May 29, 2024

A 59-year-old container lorry driver died of cardiac arrest while driving his vehicle in Arcot town near Ranipet on Wednesday. Police identified the deceased as S. Velankanni, a native of Namakkal district. He was heading to Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh from Chennai with a consignment of electronic goods when he suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest. As a result, he lost control over the vehicle, and it hit a median on the highway. Other motorists and patrol police rushed to the spot and took Velankanni to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah town, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Link

KSRTC driver collapse s and dies in Pathanamthitta

May 30, 2024

Pathanamthitta - A driver of the Kerala State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) collapsed and died. The dead is Ravikumar (48) of Mundakayam. He was a driver of Pathanamthitta-Angamoozhy chain service. He was working as a KSRTC driver for a long time. Ravikumar, who collapsed, was rushed to the hospital, but his life could not be saved. Further details are awaited.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thrissur native dies of heart attack in Oman

June 2, 2024

Muscat - A Thrissur native died in Oman due to a heart attack here on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Moidutty (66), hailing from Punnayurkulam. He went to Oman for a 10-day visit the other day. Even though he was rushed to the hospital due to some physical constraints, he died.

Link

CHINA

Legendary Macao jazz drummer Armando Araújo has passed away

May 28, 2024

Armando Araújo, one of Macao’s most respected jazz musicians, died yesterday morning at the age of 75, according to a post on Facebook by his friend, the pianist Joao Marcos Mascarenhas. In recent years, he suffered from health problems, but did not allow his illnesses to hamper his love for music and continued to play at Jazz Night events for the Live Music Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

VIETNAM

Man following in Buddhist ascetic's path collapse s, dies of alleged heat stroke

May 31, 2024

A 47-year-old man who was retracing a pilgrimage done by ascetic practitioner Thich Minh Tue has died of cardiac arrest allegedly induced by strong heat. While following Thich Minh Tue’s walk in Ai Tu Town of Trieu Phong District in Quang Tri Province in central Vietnam on Thursday noon, Son collapsed and was rushed to Trieu Phong District General Hospital in a cyanotic state. He was then transferred to Quang Tri General Hospital and subsequently to Hue City Central Hospital of Hue City that borders Quang Tri in a deep coma caused by heatstroke. Doctors in Hue attempted to resuscitate him upon arrival, but Son had already passed away due to prior cardiac arrest, they said. At the time Son collapsed, the weather in Quang Tri was extremely hot, with temperatures reaching 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 F), and the group was walking on the asphalt road, without wearing anything to cover their heads. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, in the most severe cases, heatstroke can lead to ventricular tachyarrhythmias and cardiac arrest.

Link

SINGAPORE

Mother of 14-year-old boy donates son’s organs after he was pronounced brain dead at KK Hospital

May 28, 2024

The mother of a 14-year-old boy has donated her son’s organs after he was pronounced brain dead last Saturday (25 May). The boy had suffered from arrhythmia — or irregular heartbeat — after collapsing during a school fitness test on 2 May. According to Lianhe Zaobao, 14-year-old Lu Xuan Zheng (name transliterated from Chinese) was participating in a 2.4-kilometer run at Woodlands Secondary School when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, where he fell into a coma. For three weeks, Ms Su stayed by her son’s bedside and wished for his recovery. However, after 24 days in a coma, Xuan Zheng was pronounced brain dead by doctors last Saturday (25 May). Doctors informed Ms Su that her son may have fallen into a coma as his heart was unable to handle the intense exercise. “Our family has no history of this disease, Xuan Zheng has never complained of heart discomfort. It happened so suddenly,” Ms Su told Lianhe Zaobao.

Link

SOUTH KOREA

A level 6 official in his 40s working at Incheon City Hall was found in the men's bathroom

May 30, 2024

A level 6 official in his 40s, working at Incheon City Hall, was found in the men's bathroom of Incheon City Hall in cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, but died. When 119 paramedics were dispatched to the scene, private ambulance crews who came in advance were giving CPR to A. A fire official said, "We took over A (who is in cardiac arrest) from private paramedics and transferred him to a nearby hospital with CPR." Mr. A, who was transferred to the hospital, was pronounced dead. An official from Incheon City said, "I understand that it is not suicide or murder." A police official said, "There is no sign of murder, and (A) has been confirmed to have suffered from chronic disease, so we will deal with the soldier." Regarding the specific name of the disease, he said, "It is difficult to clarify."

Link

JAPAN

Carranger’s Yellow Racer, Yuka Motohashi, passes away

May 31, 2024

Yuka Motohashi passed away on May 31st at the age of 46. The actress had previously revealed in 2021 that she had been battling a cancer diagnosis and was undergoing treatment.

Link

PHILIPPINES

‘Biking priest' Fr. Amado Picardal passes away

May 30, 2024

The priest who documented the killings in Davao City attributed to a "death squad" has passed away at 69 years old, according to the Redemptorist Province of Cebu. In a statement posted on Facebook, provincial superior Fr. Edilberto Cepe said Fr. Amado “Picx” Picardal passed away on Wednesday, May 29. He was found lifeless, having died of cardiac arrest.

No cause of death reported.

Link

MALAYSIA

Cop taking part in cross-country collapse s, dies of heat stroke

June 3, 2024

Petaling Jaya - A General Operations Force (GOF) policeman, who collapsed while undergoing training on Thursday, died yesterday without regaining consciousness due to heatstroke. He was identified as Zulkifly Rozak, 31, a lance corporal from Platoon 6, Company B, 7th Battalion in Ipoh. Ulu Kinta GOF training centre commander Hafiz Kadir said a doctor confirmed the cause of death was due to heatstroke and organ failure, Bernama reported.

Link

Note: According to Timeanddate.com, the highest temperature in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Thursday, May 30, was 91 F.

Malaysian Haj pilgrim dies of heart attack during tawaf, says delegation head

May 31, 2024

Mecca, May 31 — Another Malaysian Haj pilgrim has died in Makkah, said Malaysian Haj delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman. He said that Mohd Zahir Ismail, 58, from Alor Setar, Kedah, was performing tawaf for his first umrah with his wife and fellow pilgrims from Maktab 78 on Wednesday night when he collapsed due to a heart attack in the Mataf area (open area surrounding Kaabah). “The deceased was a member of the KT66 group who had just arrived in Makkah on May 29. On that night, we organised their first umrah after the Isya prayer. However, he suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack during tawaf,” he told a press conference at the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) headquarters here today. Mohd Zahir was rushed to the clinic within Masjidil Haram before being taken to Saudi Hospital for further treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

Link

AUSTRALIA

Tributes flow as ABC presenter dies ‘very suddenly ’ at 48

June 3, 2024

Tributes are flowing for an ABC radio presenter, who died “very suddenly” at the age of 48. Tongan-Australian presenter and singer Seini Fale’aka Taumoepeau, who also performed under the name “SistaNative,” was a presenter on ABC Pacific. On a GoFundMe, her family explained that she had “moved on from this earthly life very suddenly."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Australian production runner has died suddenly leaving a grieving community behind him

May 31, 2024

An Aussie production runner who was working on the set of Mark Wahlberg's new film ‘Play Dirty’, has been remembered as a “bright young man”, as the Australia filming community grapples with his unexpected death. Ryan Cuskelly, 30, from Greater Sydney, was excited to be working as a production runner on the major motion picture being filmed in Sydney and was working hard to build his career within the film industry. His partner of five years, Natalie Abbott, told news.com.au his death has been “hard to comprehend”. The announcement came after family and friends shared Mr Cuskelly had battled with a “severe and highly aggressive immune deficiency disorder and virus”. “He was surrounded by his family and loved ones, holding his hands as he passed away,” Ms Abbott said. “Ryan was completely healthy. He would go to the gym every single day. He was 30 years old, a vegan, didn’t drink, didn’t smoke. Like he was the healthiest person I know. It’s confusing, there are so many questions, like how did this happen in the first place?”

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr Sukumar Rajendra: Leading psychiatrist and father-of-two suddenly dies aged 48 - as his final selfless act is revealed

June 3, 2024

Sydney - Devastated friends and family of a psychiatrist who suffered a fatal stroke, aged just 48, have revealed his last act was donating organs to those in need. Dr Sukumar Rajendran died last week surrounded by his family and loved ones after desperate attempts to save him failed.

Link

Man dies after collapse

May 31, 2024

A man who collapsed while running near North Curl Curl Beach has died. The 64-year-old North Curl Curl man was out running, when he was witnessed to collapse by the side of the road. Concerned bystanders called Triple Zero and went to assist him, one of who was reportedly an off-duty lifeguard. The bystanders applied the AED to the man, and it detected an irregular heart rhythm, giving him one shock before emergency services arrived. Paramedics continued resuscitation efforts until the ECMO crew arrived and began their advanced treatment. Despite all efforts, the man did not respond to the intervention and died at the scene shortly before 2.45 pm Friday. NSW Police have said the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nancy Joan Robertson, 71

May 30, 2024

Sunshine Coast, Queensland - After a short illness, on May 26, 2024, in the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Australia. Loved auntie to her nieces and nephews in NZ. Gone too soon, will be sadly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Kiwi jazz great Rodger Fox dies

May 28, 2024

Wellington - Rodger Fox, synonymous with big band jazz in New Zealand, has died, following a brief illness. He was 71. The jazz legend founded the Rodger Fox Big Band in 1973 and toured extensively here and overseas, playing at international jazz festivals including Montreux, Monterey and New Orleans. The Christchurch-born musician also taught at the New Zealand School of Music in Wellington.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Six killed in “vaxxidents”:

Five dead in 'horrendous' Waikato crash

May 28, 2024

Waikato - Five people have died in a "horrendous" two-vehicle crash near Te Awamutu in the Waikato. Police confirmed the deaths this evening, saying three occupants of one vehicle, and two occupants of the other vehicle, died at the scene. Emergency services were alerted to the crash about 4.45 pm. "This is a tragic incident. To lose five lives in these circumstances is heartbreaking, and our thoughts go out to all the families affected," Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies after his vehicle rolls on a bend in Northland and crashes into trees

June 2, 2024

Northland - A man died after the vehicle he was driving rolled on a bend and crashed into trees in Kaikohe, the Far North. Emergency Services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Te Pua Road, near State Highway 1 at about 5.30 pm on Saturday. The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and investigated the crash’s circumstances. A police spokesperson said the man was heading north towards Ōkaihau when his vehicle rolled on a “gentle” bend and hit trees. He died from his critical injuries at the scene.

No age reported.

Link

Christo Trought, 60

June 1, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Remembering Christo Trought with love, who died suddenly on May25, 2024 at Cloud Farm. While he would want us to be unsentimental, because he's now gone, we can say what we like without brooking one of his famous comebacks.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bradley George Nigel Leslie, 27

May 27, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - After a courageous journey, Bradley passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, aged 27.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: A Givealittle for Leslie refers to a diagnosis of advanced melanoma , as does a news article:

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/bradleys-advanced-melanoma-diagnosis-and-treatment

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/300823664/an-arm-and-a-leg--southland-couple-turn-to-fundraising-to-access-melanoma-drug

Blythe Hazel Ashurst, 22

May 29, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Peacefully at SC Hospice, on Friday, May 24, 2024, aged 22 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note – Ashurst’s Givealittle page refers to a diagnosis of terminal brain cancer:

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/brain-cancer-treatment-needed?ref=home&ref_code=trending

Gary "G Dog" Taber, 65

June 1, 2024

Blenheim, Marlborough - Aged 65, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at Wairau Hospital, due to a stroke.

Link

Ashley Harris, 28

June 1, 2024

Rotorua, Bay of Plenty - Born August 20, 1995. Passed away on May 29, 2024. Died suddenly 29 May 2024. God Speed Ashley.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth Wallace

June 2, 2024

Auckland - Passed away on 21 May 2024 after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kathryn Elisabeth Blade, 52

June 1, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed unexpectedly but peacefully, following a short illness, on May 26, 2024, with family by her side, in Christchurch, aged 52 years. Kathryn was taken from our lives well before her time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Veronica Joy "Nana V, Vron" Peddie, 73

June 1, 2024

Ashburton, Canterbury - Passed surrounded by the comfort and love of her family on May 26, 2024, at Radius Millstream, Ashburton, aged 73. Veronica's family would like to give a special thank you to Radius Millstream, the Cancer Society and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of our amazing Mum.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jade Halkett, 32

June 1, 2024

Waimate, Canterbury - Suddenly and tragically taken from us far too early, on Saturday, May 25, 2024, just shy of his 33rd birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Malcolm Henry Macleod

June 1, 2024

Whangarei, Northland - Peacefully at home, surrounded by close family after a short illness, on 29th May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bruce Roderick Shield

June 1, 2024

Kaiapoi, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. A beloved friend to all that knew him. A special thank you to the Charles Upham staff for their care and support of Bruce. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated, and may be made at Bruce's service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Judy Elizabeth Hooper, 54

June 1, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Died at Hospice South Canterbury on Thursday, May 30, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hospice S.C, Cancer Society, and Oncology Timaru Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anita Elizabeth Clough, 55

May 30, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 28th May 2024; aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dion Owen Main, 37

May 30, 2024

Orewa, Auckland - Passed away on Saturday 25 May 2024, aged 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lynette Margaret (nee O'Reilly) Laurenson

May 30, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - On 25 May 2024, suddenly at North Shore Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Shona Margaret Wilks

May 30, 2024

Invercargil, Southland - Unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. A special thanks to the staff and residents of Calvary for their care and friendship to Mum.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Fay Lorraine Lewis

May 30, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, after a short illness. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Rodger Dennis Fox, 71

May 29, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - Latterly of Palmerston North, but in truth a wandering minstrel. Passed away suddenly after a short illness, on Monday 27 May 2024. Aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alan Gillies, 59

May 29, 2024

Upper Hutt, Wellington - On May 24, 2024, peacefully but unexpectedly at his home in Upper Hutt; aged 59 years. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Parvati "Pali" Chhima, 72

May 29, 2024

Kilbirnie, Wellington - Died suddenly on 27th May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nichola Joy "Nicky" Horrell, 50

May 29, 2024

Gore, Southland - Unexpectedly, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in her 50th year. 'Life is to be lived, Enjoy every minute of it'.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin "Marty" Wright, 62

May 29, 2024

Rangiora, Canterbury - It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the loss of Marty, who died unexpectedly at home on May 24, 2024, aged 62 years. Sincere thanks to the first responders from St John Ambulance Service and the Fire Brigade for their relentless resuscitation effort and exceptional care of Marty.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian Charles Peacock, 71

May 29, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 26 May 2024, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geoffrey James Cane

May 29, 2024

Wanganui, Manawatu-Wanganui - Sadly, passed away on Monday 27th May 2024 in the arms of his loving soulmate, at the Whanganui Hospital, after a short, courageous battle with cancer.

No age reported.

Link

Michael John Foss

May 29, 2024

Milford, Auckland - Died suddenly, Friday 24th May, in Auckland.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Alison Eva (nee Macdonald) McLean

May 29, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - On Tuesday, 28 May 2024, at Tauranga Hospital, peacefully, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marylyn Joan (nee Clark, formerly Swanson) Smith

May 29, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Died in Tauranga Hospital on Monday 27 May 2024 after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Phillip Mulroy-Tuanui

May 29, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Suddenly passed away at Christchurch Hospital on Friday, May 24, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David Roger Smart, 57

May 29, 2024

Blenheim, Marlborough - Passed away on Friday, May 24, 2024, at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim, due to a stroke. Aged 57 years.

Link

Sharon Ehgland, 65

May 28, 2024

Waiuku, Auckland - Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday 23 May 2024, aged 65.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Patricia O'Rourke, 73

May 28, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Care Centre on May 24, 2024, after a courageous battle; aged 73 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society NZ would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Belinda Christine Lally, 53

May 28, 2024

Lower Hutt, Wellington - Passed peacefully and lovingly at Te Omanga Hospice after bravely battling cancer, aged 53 years. Adored mother to her fur baby Ned. Cherished cheerleader and connector to so many friends.

Link

Shelley Gaye Meehan, 52

May 27, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Suddenly at Waikato Hospital on Monday, May 20, 2024; aged 52. Live your fullest life today, as tomorrow is never promised. Now resting peacefully.

No cause of death reported.

Link