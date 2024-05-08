#CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Julia Cross, poet and economics research scholar, dies at age 21

May 19, 2024

Vancouver - Julia Cross, a student from Vancouver, Canada, died on April 6 of sacral osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. In an email to the Dartmouth community, Scott Brown, Dean of the college, wrote that Cross was a poet and Dartmouth Economics Research Scholar, an economics department position given to students with strong potential in economics research. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority, a student facilitator for the Sexual Violence Prevention Project, and a volunteer for the Hanover Community Kitchen.

A missionary in Quebec “died suddenly”:

Paul Seo, 50

May 5, 2024

On March 15, 2024, Franciscan Paul Seo died suddenly in Seoul (Korea). A missionary in Canada for more than 10 years, he lived his last 6 years at the Franciscan house of Trois-Rivières. In addition to good training as a spiritual guide at the Center le Pèlerin (Montreal), he was involved in several organizations in the region, including L'Arche de la Mauricie, Maison Albatros, Les Artisans de la Paix de Trois-Rivières. and the CHSDL Christ-Roi of Nicolet. He was also spiritual animator of the Korean community of Secular Franciscans of Montreal.

No cause of death reported.

In Quebec, 37 “ died suddenly ”:

Serge Lessard, 57

May 5, 2024

Amos - Died at the Amos Hospital on May 1, 2024, at the age of 57, Mr. Serge Lessard. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Keven Jean-Paul, 31

May 5, 2024

In Longueuil, on April 30, 2024, at the age of 31, Mr. Keven Jean-Paul died.

No cause of death reported.

Denis Leclerq, 66

May 5, 2024

At the Rimouski Regional Hospital Center, on May 1, 2024, died at the age of 66 years and 11 months, Mr. Denis Leclerc. A special thank you to the health staff, Drs. Laurie Martin and Katherine Marquis (oncologist).

No cause of death reported.

Michel Martel, 73

May 4, 2024

At the CHU – Hôpital Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on April 30, 2024, at the age of 73 years and 4 months, died Mr. Michel Martel. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation, the Bone Marrow Transplant Foundation of Eastern Quebec, or the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Patrice Morin, 32

May 4, 2024

Mr. Patrice Morin, residing in Saint-Eugène-d'Argentenay, died at his home on May 1, 2024, at the age of 32.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Martineau, 59

May 4, 2024

On May 2, 2024, in the tranquility of his base camp, Mr. Michel Martineau, residing in Chicoutimi, died at the age of 59 years and 5 months. The family would like to thank all the oncology staff at the Chicoutimi hospital, the palliative care team at home, and all those who gave their loving support over the last few weeks.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Gallant, 60

May 3, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share the departure of our brother, Michel Gallant, on April 29, 2024, at the age of 60, at LaSalle hospital. He was born June 30, 1963, in Amqui. His sudden departure leaves a huge void in our hearts, just like our parents before him, and we are comforted that they are now reunited.

No cause of death reported.

Sabrina Dansereau, 29

May 3, 2024

Our Little Sabrina Dansereau left us on Saturday evening of April 20, at the age of 29 years and 9 months, at the CHUM, surrounded by her family. Our hearts stopped for a few seconds at the same time. “You fought with great courage. We could no longer keep you on this land that caused you so much suffering. Our only consolation is that your suffering is now over. Rest in peace our little hummingbird…” The family invites you to make a donation, in memory of Sabrina, to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Bourdon, 70

May 3, 2024

At his home in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, on May 1, 2024, at the age of 70, Mr. Daniel Bourdon died suddenly. Your expressions of sympathy can include a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Jr. Dumas, 57

May 3, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu d'Arthabaska in Victoriaville, on Saturday April 27, 2024, died at the age of 57, Mr. Jean Jr. Dumas. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Josée Ladrière, 63

May 3, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of our beautiful Josée Ladrière, which occurred at home on April 27, 2024, at the age of 63. The family would like to thank the team of the oncology department of the Charles-Lemoyne Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Caroline Doyon, 39

May 3, 2024

At Maison Michel-Sarrazin, on April 29, 2024, at the age of 39, passed away Caroline Doyon. The family would like to thank the staff of Maison Michel-Sarrazin, as well as that of the Bonenfant Dionne Center, the CLSC Chauveau home service, and the Saint-Sacrement Hospital, more specifically Dr. Christine Desbiens, for her humanity, her caring attitude and the good care provided. (Dr. Desbiens is researcher and clinician in the oncology axis of the CHU de Québec research center. Maison Michel-Sarrazin offers palliative services.)

No cause of death provided.

Marc Turcotte, 61

May 2, 2024

From Deux-Montagnes, on Sunday April 28, 2024, at the age of 61, Mr. Marc Turcotte passed away. A big thank you to the hepatobiliary team, as well as to the staff on the 15th floor south of the CHUM, for their good care and support. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Canadian Cancer Society. (Hepatobiliary disease includes a heterogeneous group of diseases of the liver and biliary system caused by viral, bacterial, and parasitic infections, neoplasia, toxic chemicals, alcohol consumption, poor nutrition, metabolic disorders, and cardiac failure.)

No cause of death reported.

Mathieu Duchesne, 41

May 2, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the sudden death of Mathieu Duchesne on April 24, 2024, in Montreal, at the age of 41.

No cause of death reported.

Steve Bouchard, 49

May 2, 2024

Mr. Steve Bouchard died on April 25, 2024, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Trépanier, 63

May 2, 2024

At Maison Aline-Chrétien, on May 1, 2024, Mr. Daniel Trépanier died before turning 64. The family would like to thank all the staff at Maison Aline-Chrétien, and the hemato-oncology team at the CIUSSS MCQ-Hôpital du Center-de-la-Mauricie, for their support over the past three years.

No cause of death reported.

Sophie Allaire, 48

May 1, 2024

On April 29, 2024, at the age of 48, passed away Ms. Sophie Allaire. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Alzheimer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Kaël Roux-Dompierre, 7 weeks

May 1, 2024

At the Laval University hospital center (CHUL) in Quebec, on April 28, 2024, died at the age of 7 weeks, Kaël Roux-Dompierre.

No cause of death reported.

Éric Lagacé, 45

May 1, 2024

In Lévis on April 28, 2024, Éric Lagacé died at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Gaston Tremblay, 68

May 1, 2024

Mr. Gaston Tremblay, residing in Saint-Félicien, died suddenly at his home on April 29, 2024, at the age of 68 years and 2 months.

No cause of death reported.

Luis Guillermo Aguilera Torres, 51

May 1, 2024

Luis left us on April 24, 2024, after a difficult battle with cancer.

Yan-Yves Pelletier, 52

April 30, 2024

From Napierville, originally from Cap-Chat, on April 29, 2024, at the age of 52, passed away Mr. Yan-Yves Pelletier. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Brain Tumor Foundation and/or the Fondation du CHUM and/or the Anna-Laberge Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Robin Rivard, 40

April 30, 2024

Mr. Robin Rivard, residing in Saint-Félicien and native of Senneterre, died in Saint-Félicien on April 27, 2024, at the age of 40 years and 4 months. Those who wish can send their donation to the Foundation of the Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Enick Compere, 72

April 30, 2024

Although we are sad and in shock because of his sudden disappearance, we know he will be with us forever in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Clément Larivière, 74

April 30, 2024

Suddenly, on April 27, 2024, Mr. Clément Larivière, residing in Saint-Théodore d'Acton, died at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Roger Piché, 69

April 30, 2024

In St-Louis, on April 29, 2024, at the age of 69, Mr. Roger Piché died. The family would like to thank the oncology staff at Charles Lemoyne Hospital in Greenfield Park, as well as the palliative care team at CLSC des Maskoutains, for the good care provided with compassion and their attention to Roger.

No cause of death reported.

Dany Tremblay, 62

April 30, 2024

At the Baie-Saint-Paul Hospital, on April 28, 2024, at the age of 62, Mr. Dany Tremblay passed away. A very special thank you is addressed to the oncology and UHCD staff at Baie-Saint-Paul Hospital for their dedication and the quality of care provided.

No cause of death provided.

Alain Arsenault, 71

April 30, 2024

At the Baie-des-Chaleurs Hospital Center in Maria, on April 30, 2023, Mr. Alain Arsenault died at the age of 71. The family would like to thank the caring staff of the Oncology and Palliative Care Department at Maria Hospital.

No cause of death provided.

Sylvie Paquin, 54

April 29, 2024

At the CIUSSS MCQ-CHAUR in Trois-Rivières, on April 22, 2024, Mrs. Sylvie Paquin died at the age of 54. You can compensate for sending flowers by donating to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Gagné, 37

April 29, 2024

In La Malbaie, on April 22, 2024, at the age of 37 years and 1 month, Mr. Kevin Gagné passed away. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Charlevoix Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

André Métivier, 72

April 29, 2024

At Laval Hospital (IUCPQ), on April 24, 2024, at the age of 72, passed away Mr. André Métivier. The family would like to thank the Paramedic Services and the ambulance crews of the town of Sainte-Catherine de la Jacques-Cartier for their efficiency. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Mathieu Vallières, 44

April 29, 2024

In Shawinigan, on April 19, 2024, Mr. Mathieu Vallières died at the age of 44. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation in his memory to the Montreal Heart Institute.

No cause of death reported.

Pamela “Ginny” Nelson, 61

April 29, 2024

In Laval, on April 24, 2024, passed away peacefully Mrs. Pamela “Ginny” Nelson, wife of Mr. Guy Bergeron. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Gilles Barbeau, 67

April 29, 2024

Suddenly, in Rigaud, on April 14, 2024, at the age of 67, died Mr. Gilles Barbeau.

No cause of death reported.

Lucie Guénette, 71

April 29, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Lucie Guénette, who died surrounded by her loved ones on April 23, 2024, at the age of 71. In memory of Mrs. Lucie Guénette and as a gesture of sympathy, the family invites you to make a donation to support research on pancreatic cancer at the Montreal Cancer Institute and/or Pancreatic Cancer Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Francine Vézina Plouffe, 72

April 29, 2024

In Montreal, on April 26, 2024, at the age of 72, passed away Mrs. Francine Vézina Plouffe. The family would like to thank the staff of the University of Montreal Hospital Center, in particular Dr. Bertrand Routy and Dr. Carole Lambert, for their support and the good care provided. (Dr. Bertrand Routy is an Assistant Professor of Hemato-Oncology and the Scientific Director of the Immunotherapy and Microbiome laboratory at the university; Dr. Carole Lambert is a radiation oncologist.)

No cause of death provided.

Bernard Rochette, 63

April 29, 2024

Courageous, combative and resilient, peacefully surrounded by his family whom he loved so much, Mr. Bernard Rochette died at the Hôtel-Dieu in Lévis on April 12, 2024, at the age of 63. He lived in St-Gilles. We express our gratitude to the CRIC staff who accompanied him, supported him, and administered his treatments during his battle against cancer.

Pascal Ciarlo, 52

April 29, 2024

In Greenfield Park, on April 26, 2024, at the age of 52, passed away Mr. Pascal Ciarlo. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of the hemato-oncology department at Charles-Lemoyne Hospital. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death provided.

Nine “ died suddenly ” in Alberta

Hayden Breeze, 47

May 2, 2024

Hayden Breeze, of Cochrane, AB, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at the age of 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Antonio Alfarela Moreira, 68

May 2, 2024

Following a courageous battle with cancer, Antonio Alfarela Moreira passed away on April 30, 2024, at the age of 68.

Piotr (Peter) Otrebski, 51

May 2, 2024

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Piotr (Peter) Otrebski, loving husband, son, brother, father, and friend. Peter passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at the age of 51, after privately and bravely battling cancer.

Wendy Yvonne Gagnon, 47

May 1, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Wendy Yvonne Gagnon, age 47, of Fort McMurray, Alberta, on April 26th, 2024, at the Northern Lights Regional Health Center.

No cause of death reported.

Jodee Christina Stahn, 49

May 1, 2024

It is with saddened hearts that the family of Jodee Christina Stahn of Cold Lake, Alberta, announces her passing on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Cold Lake, at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Komeak, 47

May 1, 2024

It is with deep sorrow our family announces Stephanie Komeak of Mayerthorpe, AB unexpectedly passed away Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the age of 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ahasiw Iskwew, 47

May 1, 2024

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend Ahasiw Iskwew, Crow Woman, Lisa Marie Bourque on April 27, 2024, at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Rie Macintosh, 51

May 1, 2024

Rie Macintosh (nee Hatsushika), beloved wife of Roger Macintosh, of Calgary, AB, passed away peacefully in the hospital on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the age of 51 years, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Fred Brennan, 54

May 1, 2024

It is with profound sorrow and fond remembrance that we share the passing of Frederick (Fred) Lee Brennan, aged 54, of Peace River, on April 28, 2024, after a valiant battle with cancer.

In British Columbia, 17 “died suddenly”:

William Scutt, 69

May 4, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Bill Scutt at home in Celowna, BC, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. He was born on March 7, 1955.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Jake Metecheah, 48

May 4, 2024

Jeffrey Metecheah passed away on April 30, 2024, in Prince George, BC, at 48 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Sherri Ann Fell, 50

May 4, 2024

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Sherri Ann Fell at 50 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer De Leon Roa, 43

May 4, 2024

With great sadness, we announce the passing of Jennifer De Leon Roa at Elk Valley Hospital on May 1st, 2024, after a long battle with cancer.

Barry Janzen, 68

May 3, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Barry Paul Janzen of Nelson BC, at the age of 68 years, on April 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Cameron Endo, 65

May 3, 2024

With an extremely heavy heart, the family of Mark (“Mega”) Endo, 65 years old, announces his sudden passing on April 20th, 2024, at Langley Memorial Hospital .

No cause of death reported.

Glen Davenport, 70

May 3, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Glen Davenport on February 10th, 2024, in Kelowna, BC, at the age of 70, after his brief battle with cancer.

Joseph (Joe) William Lindley, 68

May 2, 2024

Joseph (Joe) William Lindley passed away suddenly on April 28, 2024, in Sparwood, BC, leaving behind a trail of laughter and memories.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Marie Bluett, 73

May 2, 2024

It is with great sadness and a deep love that we announce the loss of Sandra Marie Bluett, who passed away while surrounded by family on April 28, 2024, at the age of 73 , after a 1.5-year battle with lung and kidney cancer.

Douglas Lorne “Buggsy” Brenton, 69

May 2, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Douglas Lorne “Buggsy” Brenton on April 24, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Eric Edwin Eugene, 25

May 1, 2024

Eric was born in Cranbrook and spent his life growing up between Invermere, BC and Siksika, AB. An extra big thank you to the members of our communities that helped with support, planning, food, drumming, wood and watching the spirit fire.

No cause of death reported.

Lane Helm, 38

May 1, 2024

Lane Aaron Helm, a beloved son, brother, father, and fiancé, passed away on April 24, 2024, in Fort St John, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories.

No cause of death reported.

Ron “Kuhny” Kuhn, 74

May 1, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald William Kuhn announces his sudden passing on April 28, 2024, at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Oystrick, 65

May 1, 2024

Richard Clarence Oystrick of Osoyoos succumbed to brain cancer on April 26th, 2024.

Stacey Victoria Degen, 28

April 30, 2024

Stacey Victoria Degen died in Kelowna, BC on March 22, 2024. She was born on July 11, 1985, in Grand Prairie, Alberta, and adopted into her forever loving family at age two.

No cause of death reported.

Joshua Charles Palmer, 40

April 30, 2024

Joshua Charles Palmer, 40, passed away on April 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

William “Bob” Robert Ewing, 72

April 30, 2024

William Robert (Bob) Ewing went home to be with the Lord on April 22, 2024 after an extensive stroke on March 3, 2024.

15 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Reynold Joseph Pascal Roulette, Ka-ishpi-gabawit Makwa, Standing Bear, 32

May 4, 2024

It is with great sadness to announce the untimely passing of Reynold on the afternoon of April 26, 2024, at his residence in Sandy Bay.

No cause of death reported.

Darren James Horne, 60

May 3, 2024

Sadly, Darren Horne passed away with his daughter by his side on April 30, 2024, at the age of 60. If you would like, in memory of Darren, please donate to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Clayton James Larocque, 49

May 2, 2024

The family announces with great sadness the sudden passing of Clayton James LaRoque at age 49.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Caribou, 26

May 2, 2024

Our wonderful and loving mother, best friend, and little sister has passed from this earth. The pain of this loss is truly devastating. She now lives on through her baby Layla and boyfriend James; we promised her that we will always be there for them no matter what.

No cause of death reported.

Annabelle Angel Friesen, baby

May 2, 2024

No obit.

Gary Plouffe, 59

May 1, 2024

Suddenly, on April 29, 2024, Gary passed away at age 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Rylan Patchenose, baby

May 1, 2024

Rylan Patchenose, March 5, 2024 - April 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Exantra Anneliese Grieves, 15

April 30, 2024

Exantra Anneliese Grieves, November 3, 2008 - April 20, 2024, 15 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Lance Edward Barham, 69

April 30, 2024

Peacefully after a brief illness on April 25th, 2024, at 9:25 pm, Lance passed away in the arms of his wife and daughter at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre. Dad was born June 2nd, 1953.

No cause of death reported.

William Drake, 42

April 30, 2024

William Drake passed away on April 23, 2024, in THE PAS.

No cause of death reported.

Ben R Loewen, 62

April 30, 2024

Ben R Loewen, of Steinbach, MB., and Ben R Auto Sales, met Jesus face to face on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at Ste. Anne Hospital, Ste. Anne, MB., surrounded by his family, after a recent cancer diagnosis.

Norma June-Anne Forslund, 65

April 30, 2024

Peacefully holding her husband's hand, Norma slipped away on Friday, April 26 , 2024. The family would like to thank Dr. Smal, Dr. Harlos (Cancer Care), nurse Marisa and the staff at Riverview for the care they provided Norma.

Leslie James Travers, 64

April 30, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Leslie James Travers on April 20, 2024, after a brave battle with cancer.

Allan Morrison Peters, “Biigaandakwat”, Coming Cloud , 66

April 30, 2024

After a courageous battle with cancer, Allan Morrison Peters entered the Spirit World on April 25, 2024, at the age of 66 years.

Rikki Jean Proctor, 33

April 29, 2024

Unexpectedly on April 21, 2024, Rikki Jean Proctor passed away at the age of 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, five “died suddenly”:

Winnifred Mary St. Croix, 62

May 4, 2024

Passed away suddenly at her home in St. John’s, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, Winnifred “Winnie” Mary St. Croix, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Karen L. Walsh, 53

May 2, 2024

With profound heartbreak, we announce the sudden passing of Karen L. Walsh on Monday, April 29th.

No cause of death reported.

Shan Gomierato, 43

May 1, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Shan Gomierato at 43 years young. A cherished Baba to Avery & Beckett, a devoted partner to Kendra and loving friend and family member to so many.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew David Dwayne Ashford, 36

May 1, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and an eternal sadness that the family of Matthew David Dwayne Ashford announce his untimely passing, at the age of 36, on April 29th 2024, at Western Memorial Hospital in Corner Brook.

No cause of death reported.

Gerald Walsh, 44

May 1, 2024

Gerald “Bun” Douglas Walsh passed away suddenly on April 26, 2024, at the age of 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

14 “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Kevin Ryan Paquachan, 49

May 5, 2024

Kevin was a skilled worker. He worked on elevators as a construction worker, in transport, iron work, and carpentry, and he helped build the community school. He had his class 1 license. He did not feel good about the physical limitations that left him unable to work as he once did. But he dreamed. His dream was to someday own his own restaurant.

No cause of death reported.

Ranae Lynn Fourhorns, 43

May 4, 2024

It is with sadness that the family of Ranae Lynn Fourhorns announces her passing on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at the age of 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Audrey Anne Creely, 63

May 4, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunty, Audrey Anne Creely. Audrey began her journey to the spirit world with loving family members by her side on May 2, 2024. The family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors at the Regina General Hospital, Allan Blair Cancer Centre, and Indian Head Hospital for their care and compassion.

No cause of death reported.

Adrian Earle Pieper, 72

May 3, 2024

With great sadness and grievance, the family of Adrian Earle Pieper announces his sudden passing on Monday, April 29th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Knut Bear, 43

May 2, 2024

Knut Bear 1980-2024

No cause of death reported.

Clayton Trent Funk, 50

May 2, 2024

Clayton passed away April 23, 2024, in Leinan, Sask., at age 50. He was born Nov. 24, 1973, in Swift Current, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Gordon James Hutchinson, 61

May 2, 2024

On April 22, 2024, Gordon J. Hutchinson passed away at the age of 61 in the Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon Saskatchewan, with his wife and son by his side. With an ever- positive outlook, Gord battled an aggressive cancer that affected his tongue, neck and lungs for a year before passing.

Gavin Leroy Isbister, 45

May 1, 2024

Gavin passed away on April 28, 2024, in Saskatoon, SK. He was born March 12, 1979.

No cause of death reported.

Caleb Wayne Bacon, 21

May 1, 2024

Caleb was a lover of sports, adventure, excitement, friends, and family. He had an infectious enthusiasm, a beaming smile, never ending work ethic, and was a friend to all. Caleb's most recent passion for snowboarding, and the thrill of the ride fueled his spirit. He cherished the boys' trips and family trips to the mountains, where laughter and adventure filled the air. Trying new tricks and somehow avoiding injuries, unlike some others (cough Levi!).

No cause of death reported.

Julian Sydney Kelly

May 1, 2024

Dear Chelsey & family, we extend our deepest and most sincere condolences on the sudden and unexpected loss of your brother.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rebecca Wen Liu, 54

May 1, 2024

Rebecca (Wen Qing 劉吴文清) Liu emigrated to Canada when she was 24 years old. On December 28th, 2023, she was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic EGFR lung cancer, a type of lung cancer that commonly affects Asian female non-smokers. She was a tenacious fighter, and gave it to her all.

Billy Garrett Cook, 33

April 30, 2024

Billy passed away on April 27, 2024, in Prince Albert, SK. He was born April 20, 1991.

No cause of death reported.

Alicia Jade Reinhart, 29

April 30, 2024

It is with our deepest regret we share the passing of our beloved daughter, Alicia Jade Reinhart. Alicia was born Oct 10th, 1995, and passed away on April 24th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Chandler Gary Brad Mysko, 25

April 30, 2024

Passed away April 15, 2024, in Edmonton, AB, at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute. Chandler leaves a wife and 4 children.

No cause of death reported.

From Mysko’s GoFundMe:

On April 10th Chandler went to Saskatoon for a long awaited heart surgery where they preformed a Mechanical Valve Placement with the addition of a Bentall Procedure. After the surgery we were waiting to see him when we were notified that he had gone into cardiac arrest in the ICU.