UNITED KINGDOM

Dan Clarke, Howard Jones’ live keyboarder and ex-Behringer video host, has passed away

August 1, 2024

In a Facebook post, electronic musician Howard Jones announced today that his live tour keyboardist, Dan Clarke (Dan Burton), has passed away on Sunday of cardiac arrest. Most people know Dan from the Behringer YouTube channel. He was the host there and made numerous videos for the brand, including the official video for the Behringer Edge. According to LinkedIn, he was responsible for branding and creating launch and educational content from November 2020 to April 2023. He also worked for nine years for Roland UK and was a videographer and producer for himself under the name Dan Burton.

No age reported.

Link

Death of war correspondent Kim Sengupta at 68 is ‘devastating loss’ for Independent

July 30, 2024

The Independent’s veteran war correspondent Kim Sengupta has died suddenly aged 68 in a “devastating loss” for the news title. Sengupta had worked at The Independent since 1996 as defence and diplomatic correspondent and editor, covering every major conflict of the past 30 years. The newsbrand announced his death on Tuesday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Welsh rugby in mourning as Wales international dies while out on walk

August 4, 2024

Former Wales international Alun Carter, who became one of the leading performance analysts in world rugby, has died at the age of 59 while out on a walk. Former Wales centre John Devereux posted: "Extremely shocked & saddened to hear that Alun Carter has passed away suddenly. A year older than me in school a great player and a lovely man off it. My condolences to his family taken away far too young."

No cause of death reported.

Link

EastEnders legend Martine McCutcheon shares emotional tribute to relative who died ‘suddenly’ at 31

July 31, 2024

Former EastEnders star Martine McCutcheon has penned an emotional tribute to her late brother following his death aged 31. The actress, best known for playing Tiffany Butcher, revealed in 2022 that her brother, LJ – Laurence John – died suddenly with ‘no medical explanation’. Taking to Instagram, Martine shared a lengthy statement, alongside a picture of her and Laurence.

Link

Two lawyers “died suddenly”:

‘A towering figure' – profession mourns loss of Paul Darling KC

August 5, 2024

Warm tributes are being paid to leading construction Silk Paul Darling KC, who died of a suspected heart attack on Friday at Middle Temple, where he was treasurer. His set, 39 Essex Chambers, released the news on Sunday, saying: "We are in shock and grief. Our loss is profound, and his going will affect many.” In its statement, the set described Darling, who was 64, as “a towering figure and one of the finest advocates of the construction Bar, whose cross-examination was as devastating as it was entertaining”.

Link

Jake Edward Neary, 31

August 2, 2024

Helmshore - Passed away in Rawtenstall on July 26, aged 31 years. In December 2023 he joined Harrison Drury Clitheroe Solicitors. Then he took his law degree at Manchester Metropolitan University. Jake played for Rossendale Golf Club, Haslingden Cricket Club from eight years old, he also played for Edenfield and Ramsbottom Cricket Club. He also played football for Haslingden Juniors and ran for Rossendale Harriers. Jake loved the social side of all sports that he was involved in. He loved music, Motown, Soul and RnB. He loved pub quizzes and was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time and having a laugh with all his many friends. He was also an avid Manchester United fan. He enjoyed socialising, sport and spending time with his friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tributes paid to Canterbury man Tyrone Alexander after sudden death aged 55

August 2, 2024

The sudden death of a charismatic bar manager and teaching assistant has rocked a community as respects are paid to the “one-of-a-kind” grandfather. Tyrone Alexander died peacefully in his sleep on Friday morning aged just 55, news which has sent shockwaves throughout Canterbury.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bury: Family pay tribute to grandad who died after heart attack

August 2, 2024

The family of a “larger than life” grandad who was found dead on a tram at Bury Interchange have paid tribute to him and praised an off-duty doctor who tried to save his life. Stephen Cheshire, 65, from Sale, was travelling for work and due to attend a meeting in London on Wednesday, July 24. Mr Cheshire caught the tram from Sale that morning but died enroute following a heart attack. He was found by a staff member at Bury Interchange and assisted by several members of the public, including an off-duty doctor who administered CPR until paramedics arrived.

Link

In memory of Jaqueline Davies (Jackie) of Hereford who unexpectedly passed away at hospital on 4th July

August 1, 2024

England - Jaqueline Davies (Jackie) of Hereford. Unexpectedly passed away at Hereford County Hospital on Thursday 4th July 2024, aged 59 Years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby was taken to A&E ten times and misdiagnosed with a lung infection before suffering fatal cardiac arrest, inquest to hear

August 1, 2024

A toddler died from a rare heart condition after hospital doctors ignored his parents' fears and repeatedly dismissed symptoms as a chest infection, an inquest is expected to hear. Archie Squire, from Kent, was rushed to hospital more than 10 times in his first, and only, year of life after suffering from constipation and breathlessness. But his parents Lauren Parrish and Jake Squire, claim he was discharged on several occasions diagnosed with the common respiratory infection bronchiolitis. In November last year he was admitted one last time to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother hospital in Margate with constipation and vomiting. Two days later however — just three days after his first birthday — he died following two separate cardiac arrests. A postmortem found Archie had a rare heart condition, called isolated cardiac ventricular inversion, which had gone undetected. Studies have suggested there have been fewer than 50 cases of isolated ventricular inversion reported globally since 1966.

Link

New husband died behind the wheel just six months after getting married from hidden heart condition that killed City star

August 1, 2024

A devastated wife has spoken of her heartbreak after her husband died at the wheel from the same hidden heart condition that killed a Manchester City Star - just six months after getting married. Darren Brooks died 'unexpectedly' while driving his work van due to an underlying but potentially deadly heart condition, he never knew he had called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HOCM). Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy restricts the heart's capacity to pump blood around the body and is known to cause sudden cardiac death in athletes. Onlookers spotted Darren, 41, 'slumped' at the wheel on the M61 and he tragically died instantly at the scene on 15 November 2022. He passed away at the wheel. Luckily, he didn't injure anyone else.

Link

Man died on flight to Manchester Airport after heart attack

July 31, 2024

A former factory worker died on a flight to Manchester Airport days after he had a heart attack on holiday. Terence Mason died on a flight from The Gambia on April 18 after a two-week trip with wife Anne Mason. Mr Mason, 72, had a heart attack on holiday but doctors told him he was fit to fly if he took himself to hospital after arrival. At Bolton Coroners' Court this week, the assistant coroner Alexander Frodsham heard how he fell ill around three hours into the flight. Mr Frodsham said: "They were sitting across the aisle from one another and around three hours into the flight Mr Mason was unresponsive. Mrs Mason told the cabin crew, and they took him out of his seat to start CPR and, fortunately, there was a doctor who was able to assist. "The flight was diverted to Morocco and an ambulance crew came on board to help Mr Mason, but they confirmed he had died". A postmortem confirmed the cause of death was ischemic cardiomyopathy, a form of damage done to the body by a heart attack, and the assistant coroner concluded natural causes.

Link

Josh Bell, 21

August 1, 2024

Redcar - Passed away suddenly on 19th July, aged 21 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glenice Brown (Pughsley), 70

August 5, 2024

Swadlincote - Passed away suddenly on the 20th of June 2024 aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Pankhurst, 59

August 3, 2024

Hulme - Director of Stone Valley & Staffordshire Stone. Passed away suddenly on Saturday 13th July 2024, aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul McCarthy

August 3, 2024

London - Formerly of Dublin, Ireland. 31st July 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stewart Robert Brock, 59

August 2, 2024

Barry - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Stewart on 19th July 2024, aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derek Mansell, 74

August 2, 2024

Harriseahead - Peacefully after a short illness, aged 74 years. A donation may be made to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Simon Keith Dawes, 58

August 2, 2024

Bristol - Passed away suddenly on June 27th, 2024, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Garry Lewis, 54

August 2, 2024

Glencaple - On the 21st of July 2024, Garry Michael Lewis, aged 54 years, passed away suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jamie Brodella, 46

August 1, 2024

Anstey - Passed away suddenly on 13th July 2024, at Leicester Royal Infirmary, aged 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christian Michael Ferchal

August 2, 2024

Newcastle-under-Lyme - It is with broken hearts we must announce the sudden death of Christian on Sunday July 14th, 2024. The precious son of Cynthia.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nicola Jane Quinn

August 2, 2024

Cardiff - Suddenly, yet peacefully, Nic passed away at home on 18th June 2024. Her life, though brief, was filled with love, laughter and kindness that touched everyone who knew her.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Newman, 58

August 2, 2024

Malmesbury - Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday 18th July 2024, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Richard (Tweatsy) Tweats, 51

August 2, 2024

Norton - Suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday 25th July 2024 at home, aged 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Francis John Burns, 72

August 2, 2024

Liverpool - Died peacefully at home on 29th July 2024, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rosemarie Anne Howell Griffiths, 70

August 2, 2024

Carmarthen - Suddenly but peacefully at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony (Tony) Sheridan

August 3, 2024

Derry City, Derry - August 2nd, 2024, suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Robert John Roberts, 36

August 3, 2024

Morfa Nefyn - Suddenly but peacefully at his home, aged 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Penpraze, 74

August 5, 2024

Truro - On Thursday 25th July 2024, Christine passed away suddenly at home, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Joseph Fleming, 74

August 2, 2024

Liverpool - Peacefully but suddenly at home on 17th July, aged 74 years. Donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Philip Gavin Mason, 57

August 2, 2024

Dinnington - Suddenly at home on 21st July, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Paul Mollett, 44

August 2, 2024

Haslingden - Passed away at home on Thursday, July 25, aged 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Gilchrist (Tony) Harvey

August 3, 2024

Whitley Bay - Peacefully at home, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David Andruchiw, 72

August 1, 2024

Winterton - After a short illness, David passed away on 9th July 2024 aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steve Varcoe, 61

August 5, 2024

St Austell - Passed away peacefully on 30th July 2024 at Treliske Hospital after a short illness, aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert (Bob/Bob Cwn Defaid) Jones, 74

August 3, 2024

Old Colwyn - Suddenly at Glan Clwyd Hospital following a short illness aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alan Steven Abdul, 72

August 5, 2024

Cardiff - Sadly, passed away at the age of 72 after a short illness on the 21st of July at Heath Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

IRELAND

Daniel O'Donnell talks beloved late sister Kathleen: 'She was next in line'

August 4, 2024

Music icon Daniel O'Donnell has opened up about his late sister Kathleen, saying she was the 'next in line' to be head of the family after his mother. Katheen passed away last year at the age of 67 after an unexpected heart attack. Now, the country singer remembers how much of a 'huge shock' the passing of his beloved sister was.

Link

Two mums “died suddenly”:

Kildare mum of three dies a month after cancer diagnosis

August 5, 2024

Tributes have been pouring for a mum of three who died one month after being diagnosed with cancer. Oana Smau of Celbridge, Co Kildare and formerly of Romania, passed away suddenly on July 31 surrounded by her family at The Mater Hospital. A month earlier, she had been diagnosed with lung cancer, which spread quickly.

No age reported.

Link

Tributes flow in for young Galway mum who died after sudden illness

August 2, 2024

A young Galway mum has passed away after becoming seriously ill, leaving her wide circle of family and friends devastated and heartbroken. Rachel O’Flaherty was placed on life support after suddenly falling sick, with the young mum in her 20s passing away yesterday, Thursday, August 1. The mother-of-two from Galway, who was only 23, became seriously ill and was rushed to hospital where she remained until she tragically died surrounded by her loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fundraiser set up after sudden death of 27-year-old Galway man

August 3, 2024

A fundraiser has been set up for a 27-year-old Galway man who died unexpectedly. Shridhar Revanna died unexpectedly on Friday, August 1. The young man, who was originally from Karnataka, India, worked and lived in Galway.

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘One of the kindest souls' - Tributes after sudden death of young man who lived in Kilkenny

August 2, 2024

Mourners have left condolences for the family of the late Jack Hade. Originally from Castleoaks, Carlow Town, Carlow also of Garringreen, Kilkenny. Jack passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, July 31.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Isla Mae Higgins, stillborn

August 2, 2024

Fairymount, Roscommon - Born sleeping on August 1st, 2024. Adored precious angel of her heartbroken parents Kevin and Shauna.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Finn McGrath, child (no age given)

August 5, 2024

Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan - Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Temple Street Hospital, Dublin, Saturday 3rd August 2024. Adored precious son of heartbroken parents Paul and Caroline.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Rooney Snr.

August 5, 2024

Mullingar, Westmeath - Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly in the care of the staff at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin on August 3rd, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Regina (Gina) Stewart

August 5, 2024

Churchfield, Cork - On August 3rd, 2024, peacefully but unexpectedly at Waterford General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jason O'Mahoney

August 4, 2024

Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal - Suddenly on 2nd August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Raymond Power

August 4, 2024

Cashel, Co. Tipperary - August 3rd, 2024, unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his parents Michael and Ann.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Agnes Regina (Gina) Herbert

August 3, 2024

Ovens, Cork - On August 1st, 2024, unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Regina (Gina) Cullinane

August 2, 2024

Donoughmore, Cork - On July 23rd, 2024, passed away suddenly while on her holidays in Spain.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Louise McNamara (née Culloo)

August 2, 2024

Crusheen, Clare - Suddenly but Peacefully at Mayo University Hospital with her husband James by her side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Annie (Nan) Murray (née Kavanagh)

August 2, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin -1st August 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Kenny

August 3, 2024

Kilmallock, Limerick - Suddenly at his residence. Late of Kenny’s Barber Shop.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph (Joe) Keogh

August 3, 2024

Finglas, Dublin - 1st August 2024. Passed away suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Laffey

August 3, 2024

Castlebar, Mayo - Suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ian McCarthy

August 3, 2024

Roscrea, Tipperary - Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Roche

August 3, 2024

Kilmanagh, Co Kilkenny - Suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joe Clear

August 2, 2024

Rockcorry, Co.Monaghan and Leeds, England - Suddenly and unexpectedly at his residence Friday, the 2nd of August.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Owen Fitzpatrick

August 2, 2024

Dalkey, Co. Dublin - July 30th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Harry Howard

August 2, 2024

Ballybrack, Co. Dublin - Passed suddenly at home on July 31st, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pauline McBride (née McPhillips)

August 2, 2024

Skerries, Dublin - 2nd August 2024, peacefully and unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John O' Mahony

August 5, 2024

Cork City, Cork - On August 3rd, 2024, unexpectedly at home in the presence of his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Carmel Harford (née Timmins)

August 5, 2024

Killinarden, Dublin - 2nd August 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Catherine Hayes (née Barrett)

August 5, 2024

Murroe, Limerick - 2nd August 2024 unexpectedly at her home. Donations if desired to Heart House Family Heart Screening Clinic.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Fintan Lalor

August 5, 2024

Portlaoise, Laois - Fintan passed unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brendan Moran

August 2, 2024

Gorey, Wexford - Died 1st August 2024 suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Daly

August 3, 2024

Cobh, Cork - Suddenly at his home. Singer and performer.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joanne O'Donovan

August 4, 2024

Prohoness, Skibbereen - On August 1st, 2024, suddenly at home, darling daughter of Eleanor.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David Caulfield

August 2, 2024

Howth, Co. Dublin - 2nd August 2024. Peacefully, at home after a short illness surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Swords

August 2, 2024

Maynooth, Kildare - August 2nd, 2024, peacefully after a short illness in Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jim Kelly

August 2, 2024

Wexford Town, Wexford - Following a short illness, surrounded by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Teresa Delaney, 57

August 4, 2024

Kells, Meath - Suddenly following a short illness. Surrounded by her loving family and the wonderful nursing and medical staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda on 4th August 2024, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas (Tommy) McKeever

August 5, 2024

Slane, Meath - Peacefully, following a short illness, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brian O' Malley

August 5, 2024

Kilcornan, Limerick - 3rd August 2024 unexpectedly after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Ludlow

August 5, 2024

Drumcondra, Dublin - Mick passed away peacefully, after a short illness, in the caring hands of the wonderful staff of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin on the 4th, August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link