FRANCE

A hunter found dead in the woods of Larnagol

January 6, 2023

The lifeless body of a hunter was found in the woods of Larnagol, this Saturday around 15:30. When the Cajarc firefighters arrived, they found themselves facing an inert body. The rescuers tried everything to bring this man back to life. Their efforts were in vain. In cardiac arrest on their arrival, this 65-year-old hunter seemed to have been the victim of a malaise. This is the first hypothesis formulated after the examination of his body.

BELGIUM

No foul play in man (69) who was found lifeless next to car in driveway

January 4, 2024

All help came too late for the man. He died in his driveway. The investigation into the possible suspicious death of a 69-year-old man who was found dead next to his car in his driveway in Beveren aan de IJzer, near Alveringem, on Tuesday morning has been completed. Another autopsy was performed on the body on Wednesday. “But nothing suspicious was found or no intervention by third parties,” reports the West Flemish public prosecutor's office. The 69-year-old man was found on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am, next to his Peugeot at the end of his driveway of his farm in Grensstraat, in Beveren aan de IJzer in Alveringem. The case was therefore closed. The man probably died either of natural causes or after a fall. The body was released so the family can say their goodbyes.

No cause of death reported.

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Firefighter André Vileyn (61) died unexpectedly in Lo

January 2, 2024

Firefighter André Vileyn (61), born in Roeselare, on May 7, 1962. Died unexpectedly in Lo, on December 31, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Dirk De Nijn, 62

January 4, 2024

Way too soon and way too young, left us unexpectedly. Dirk De Nijn, volunteer firefighter, born in Bornem, January 26, 1961, died at home in St-Amands, January 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Erna Van Der Rauwelaert, 67

January 4, 2024

Born in reet April 5, 1956, died unexpectedly at home in Boom January 2, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Marcel Buelens, 71

January 4, 2024

Born in Heffen, July 3, 1952. Died unexpectedly at home, in Heindonk, January 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Tim Vrints, 29

January 4, 2024

Born in Malle, January 5, 1994. Left life too soon, Brecht, January 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Goedemont, 35

January 4, 2024

Born in Beveren, September 29, 1989. Died in Dendermonde (St Blasius Hospital), January 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kamiel Engelbos, 18

January 4, 2024

Born February 8, 2005, died December 28, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Cindy Decroos, 46

January 3, 2024

Cindy was born in Veurne on May 29, 1977, and died in Menen on January 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Yannick Neirings, 40

January 3, 2024

Yannick was born in Ghent on June 8, 1983, and died in Ghent on January 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Pierre Verrue, 70

January 2, 2024

Born in Kortrijk, June 26, 1953, died unexpectedly at home in Assebroek, December 31, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Kathy Vandendriessche, 41

January 2, 2024

Born in Oostende, September 5, 1982, died unexpectedly, with her family by her side, in Roeselare, December 30, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Manon Kupiec, 30

January 2, 2024

Born in Lille, January 3, 1993, died in Heule, December 30, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Marc Van Gyseghem, 70

January 2, 2024

Born in Dendermonde, October 22, 1953, died unexpectedly in AZ St-Blasius, December 29, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Danny Vanhees, 66

January 2, 2024

Born in Antwerp, January 11, 1957, died unexpectedly in Wlrijk, December 30, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Schots, 59

January 2, 2024

Born in Bree February 20, 1964, died unexpectedly at home December 30, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Tom Desmet, 50

January 2, 2024

Born in Leuven, August 29, 1973, died in UZ Leuven campus, Gasthuisberg, December 30, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Vera De Vrieze, 49

January 2, 2024

Born in Elsene, December 22, 1974, gently passed away in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe, January 1, 2024, after a fierce battle.

No cause of death reported.

Florence Bay, 43

January 2, 2024

Born in Libramont, August 17, 1980, died in Marche, January 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Mila Vissers, baby

January 2, 2024

Born and died in Genk, on 30/12/2023.

No cause of death reported.

Mathya Tognana Chabot, 2 months

January 2, 2024

Mathya was born in Lobbes, October 11, 2023, and died in Beaumont, December 24, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Inge Verfaille, 52

January 2, 2024

Born in Ghent, November 18, 1971, died in AZ Jan Palfijn Ghent, with her family by her side, on December 30, 2023. Thanks to her family doctor, her oncologist, the oncology team at AZ Jan Palfijn.

Dorine De Clerck, 61

January 2, 2024

Former owner of cafe De Reisduif in Blankenberge. Born in Blankenberge, September 29, 1962, died in Brugge January 2, 2024. Thanks to her family doctor, oncology department of AZ St-Jan Brugge.

Nico Dhoore, 56

December 29, 2023

Born in Aalter, March 22, 1967, died unexpectedly at home in Knesselare, December 28, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Wim Biesemans, 64

December 26, 2023

Born in Koersel, on July 31, 1959, and died unexpectedly at home in Kwaadmechelen-Ham, on December 24, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Sliedrecht - Jan van Neerbos (74) from Sliedrecht passed away unexpectedly on Thursday afternoon, January 4, 2024

January 5, 2024

That's what his family reports. Van Neerbos worked for the police for years as a chief inspector and head of the support services in the South Holland South region. He was also active for a long time as a board member at the swimming and polo club Door Water Fit (DWF), and a member of the then Sports Council. Van Neerbos was a Knight in the Order of Orange-Nassau.

No cause of death reported.

Face of Deventer Centrumgarage Rein de Vries (77) died unexpectedly

January 2, 2024

Rein de Vries (77), a well-known face in the city center of Deventer, died unexpectedly on New Year's Day. [paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Frank Van Lexmond, 75

January 2, 2024

On Friday, December 29, FC Den Bosch received the sad news that the highly valued volunteer and Walking Footballer Frank van Lexmond passed away unexpectedly at the age of 75. In his daily life he was a volunteer in various places. In addition to his efforts in Walking Football, he has fulfilled several roles within the youth academy for more than 20 years. Frank was a real people person who was always there for everyone. A unique personality, with a big heart. Rolling up our sleeves, and always with genuine interest in people.

No cause of death reported.

Lifeless body of woman found in ditch in Kampen

January 2, 2024

On Tuesday morning, January 2, 2024, a woman's body was found in a ditch near Kievitstraat and De Grutto. At this time, nothing is known about the deceased woman and what the cause of death is.

No age reported.

GERMANY

Actor Hendrik Arnst has passed away

January 4, 2024

The actor Hendrik Arnst passed away on January 2 this year at the age of 73, according to the Volksbühne theater at Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz Berlin. Arnst was a permanent member of the ensemble of the house from 1994 to 2012, and was a guest there until the last. He was considered a "people's stage veteran". His loving, sometimes rough, presence was unmistakable, his delicacy, which slumbered in a massive, stocky body, and his earthy directness made him one of the great players of the theater. Hendrik Arnst died as a result of a short serious illness.

No cause of death reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Franz Beckenbauer is dead

January 9, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, fell asleep peacefully yesterday, surrounded by his family," the family said in a statement. "We ask to be able to grieve in silence and to refrain from all questions." As a player and coach, hardly anyone shaped German football as much as Franz Beckenbauer. As a player he became world and European champion (1972 and 1974), as a coach he led Germany to the title at the 1990 World Cup in Italy - and at club level he celebrated great success with FC Bayern. In recent years, Beckenbauer has repeatedly had to deal with health problems. Eye infarction, heart surgeries, Parkinson's disease with associated dementia - that's one of the reasons why "der Kaiser" had largely withdrawn from the public eye.

No age or cause of death reported.

A DJ “died suddenly”:

DJ Hammer died unexpectedly

January 6, 2023

Volker Hammrich, whom many knew above all as "DJ Hammer", died on Thursday, at the age of 47. The sympathy in the region is great. He was a regular DJ in the region, now Volker Hammrich, whom many knew above all as "DJ Hammer", has died unexpectedly. According to a relative, the 47-year-old died of heart failure in his apartment on Thursday evening (January 4). It is not yet clear when the funeral will take place.

Left Party mourn former MP Klaus Tischendorf

January 5, 2024

The Left Party in Saxony mourns for the former member of the state parliament, Klaus Tischendorf. He died completely unexpectedly of a natural death on Thursday, at the age of 61, the party leadership said with reference to information from Tischendorf's widow and spoke of the terrible news. "His death is a great loss. We will keep an honorable memory of him as our long-time political companion.” Tischendorf was a member of the state parliament from 1999 to 2019.

No cause of death reported.

World-Renowned Gem Carver Tom Munsteiner Dies at 54

January 4, 2024

Stipshausen — Award-winning fourth-generation gem cutter Tom Munsteiner died unexpectedly at his home in Stipshausen, Germany, on Dec. 28, the family announced in a statement circulated Wednesday. His wife Jutta Munsteiner was with him. He was 54. The owner of Atelier Munsteiner in Stipshausen, Munsteiner was a world-renowned carver who took a bold approach to his unique cutting styles. A Munsteiner gemstone is a work of art, and Tom was a true visionary of lapidary works.

No cause of death reported.

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Sudden death after stroke : grief for Pastor Ballhorn

January 7, 2023

There is great consternation in the congregation of the Evangelical Church of our Saviour in Unterhaching. Pastor Christiane Ballhorn has died unexpectedly. According to the ecumenical working group, the 67-year-old suffered a serious stroke on New Year's Eve, and died of the consequences three days later.

New Year's reception of the Lord Mayor overshadowed by Serious Medical Emergency

January 6, 2023

The New Year's reception of the Lord Mayor of Saarbrücken was overshadowed by a serious medical emergency in which a child died. Even while the mayor Uwe Conradt was giving his speech, several people in the hall were informed about an emergency via the Saarretter app, which had just been activated at the lecture. Since numerous members of aid organizations were in the hall, the alarm was raised. Four helpers of the Malteser-Hilfsdienst accepted the assignment, left the hall at a walking pace, and drove away with an ambulance. It was an operation in which a child had to be revived. Despite the effort, the child died. The police assume that the child died of sudden infant death syndrome, as a spokesman for the leadership and situation center announces in the morning. Emergency responders were on the scene to look after relatives.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRIA

Salzburg writer Helena Adler has passed away

January 5, 2023

The Salzburg author Helena Adler, born in 1983 [41], has died. The young writer died on Friday night after a long illness in Salzburg, as the publisher Jung und Jung confirmed to APA on Friday afternoon. Adler's health condition had already led to the cancellation of her planned participation in the 47th competition for the Bachmann Prize in Klagenfurt in July.

No cause of death reported.

LIECHTENSTEIN

Actor Leander Marxer passed away

January 7, 2023

According to information from his close environment, he died unexpectedly on Saturday evening. Born in 1976, the bricklayer worked as an actor, cabaret artist and presenter, among other things. Most recently, the 47-year-old realized himself in the catering industry. With his company Augusta, he has been running catering trucks in Eschen, Bendern and Balzers for a good three years. These will remain closed until and including Tuesday, as the company announces on Facebook.

No cause of death reported.

NORWAY

A doctor “died suddenly”:

UNN surgeon Petter (46) died suddenly on family holiday

January 4, 2023

Petter Fosse Gjessing, who worked as a gastro surgeon at UNN, died suddenly and unexpectedly on holiday in Vietnam, on the morning of January 3rd, local time. Gjessing, who was in very good physical shape, collapsed into the pool after a run. Resuscitation was attempted for several hours, but his life could not be saved.

No cause of death reported.

POLAND

A world of music in mourning. A well-known Polish singer died , millions listened to him

January 5, 2024

Dramatic news from the world of music has just circulated in the media. On January 4, 2024, one of the most respected Polish musicians passed away. Witold Mikołajczuk, performing on stage under the pseudonym Witek Muzyk Ulicy (“Witek the Street Musician”), passed away unexpectedly at the age of 43. Information about the singer's unexpected departure appeared on his social media profile. To date, the causes and circumstances of his death have not been revealed.

Ski jumping, tragedy in Poland. An illness ends the life of Mateusz Rutkowski at just 37 years of age

January 7, 2024

The day after the conclusion of the Four Hills Tour, an event that is to ski jumping what Wimbledon is to tennis, the discipline is shaken by tragic news coming from Poland. Mateusz Rutkowski passed away prematurely at the age of 37. He can in all respects be defined as "the great failed Polish promise". Born on 28 April 1986, he died today in his native municipality of Skrzypne, not far from Zakopane (one of the reference centers for ski jumping). According to what was reported by the portal sucha24.pl, the cause of his death was a sudden cardiac arrest.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

He passed away suddenly . Police officers from Legnica say goodbye to their deceased colleague. 'A huge loss'

January 2, 2024

Legnica - He still had his whole life ahead of him. Asp. Konrad Kwiatek died suddenly at a young age. His colleagues are upset by his colleague's departure. They can't believe they'll never see him again. Asp. Konrad Kwiatek died on Saturday, December 30. His death was sudden. However, it was not revealed how it happened. "By passing away at such a young age, he has plunged his relatives and friends into grief. His death is a huge tragedy for all of us, police say. They emphasize that Konrad will always remain in their hearts and memories as a kind colleague, smiling, always helpful, full of passion, including the sports one, because by running he encouraged others to be active, and lead a healthy lifestyle.

No age reported.

Marek Golec, 53

January 1, 2024

Moscice - On December 29, 2023, at the age of 53, he died suddenly. Beloved husband, dad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, son-in-law.

No cause of death reported.

Pawel Sowisło

December 29, 2023

Poznan - On December 22, 2023, he passed away suddenly. Barrister. Advocate. An extraordinary man. Irreplaceable. Unbridled. Often incorrect. Yet good and generous. Principled. Visionary. Goodbye My friend!

No age or cause of death reported.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Miroslav Surman, 72

January 2, 2024

Dolní Bojanovice - With pain in our hearts, we announce to our relatives, friends and acquaintances that our dear father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle Miroslav Surman have left us forever. He died suddenly on 1 January 2024, at the age of 72.

No cause of death reported.

Magda Miltonová, 64

December 27, 2023

Brumov-Bylnice - She died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at the age of 64. The last farewell will take place on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

Pavel Bačo, 64

December 22, 2023

Brumov-Bylnice - He died suddenly on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the age of 64. The last farewell will take place on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

Stanislav Macků, 71

December 20, 2023

Brumov-Bylnice - He died suddenly on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at the age of 71. The last farewell will take place on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

SERBIA

Tragedy on the trail on Kopaonik: A famous ski instructor has passed away , friends and acquaintances say goodbye to him on social networks

January 3, 2024

A famous ski instructor has passed away of a heart attack during skiing. "Dane left us suddenly yesterday. He died of a heart attack, on Kopaonik, Sunčana Dolina, while doing what he loved most - enjoying nature, sports and life," his family wrote. A large number of people said goodbye to him on social networks.

No age reported.

Illness on board the ferry: a 51-year-old passenger from Kosovo dies. He was traveling with his family to Bari

January 7, 2024

Illness on board the ferry: the passenger on the ferry dies. A man, 51-year-old M. F. of Kosovar nationality, who was traveling on board the motor ship "Rigel II" of the "Ventouris Ferries" company, arrived dead this morning at the port of Bari.

At five this morning, when the motor vessel was still on the high seas, the passenger suffered a sudden heart attack. There was nothing that could be done for him.

CROATIA

A young karate girl from Croatia passed away suddenly

January 3, 2024

A young karate girl (18) from Croatia passed away suddenly. She won a gold medal three months ago. Nika Brkić was a member of the Vinkovci Karate Club, and just three months ago she won gold at the 21st Karate Darfest in Daruvar in the category up to 53 kilograms. "Words can hardly express the pain we feel over the loss of our beloved Nika Brkić. Nika was not only a top karate fighter, but also a person who spread positive energy around her. We will remember her for her dedication to sports and her big heart. May her soul find peace, and may her family and friends find strength in togetherness. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time of loss. Rest in peace, dear Nika," announced HKS. In 2018, Nika was the vice-champion of Croatia, and the Croatian media point out that the cause of death is still unknown.

A photographer “died suddenly”:

Davorin Jurković, a respected photographic chronicler of Goran peculiarities, died suddenly

January 2, 2024

Davorin Jurković (44), a respected photographic chronicler of Goran peculiarities, died suddenly. At the transition from last year to this year, a considerable number of inhabitants of Gorski were surprised by the news that Davorin Jurković, a respected photographic chronicler of natural and other features of Gorski, from the village of Lič, near Fužina, had suddenly passed away. Born in 1979 and with a job related to the railway, he promoted the beauty of his homeland through photography even outside the borders of Croatia. His skills were recognized and awarded at competitions of the Croatian Union of Counties, the International Railway Union and the World Meteorological Organization, and he once represented Croatia at a European photo exhibition in Strasbourg. While receiving awards for his work, Davorin Jurković regularly emphasized the promotion of the undiscovered values ​​of the Gorski Kotar as the main motive of his photography, and the valuable collection with more than a hundred species of birds, created in the Ličko polje, is particularly noteworthy.

No cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Volunteer firefighter Siniša Vadla (48) died suddenly

January 5, 2024

Volunteer firefighter Siniša Vadla (48) died suddenly. "Siniša was primarily a good man, an entertainer, a man who helped everyone, honorable and always ready for new adventures. Even after the operation, as soon as he recovered, he participated in interventions. He left a big mark in DVD Domaji, and of course in the entire region, and he will live forever in our hearts", announced DVD Domaji.

No cause of death reported.

PORTUGAL

Actress and model Ana Afonso has died , aged 47

January 5, 2024

The news was shared by public relations officer Marta Pereira on social media. “I still don’t believe it… Rest in peace, Ana”, wrote the actress’s friend, quoted by the website Holofote, without revealing the causes of death. Ana Afonso was part of fiction projects, such as the soap opera O Teu Olhar, and the comedy series Maré Alta, from SIC.

SPAIN

Comedian Paco Arévalo dies at 76

January 3, 2024

The comedian Paco Arévalo died this Tuesday at the age of 76. According to 'Semana' magazine, the son of the comedian and actor found his father dead in his home in Valencia. Apparently, he had been unwell for several days. The causes of his death have not yet been revealed, although the first reports pointed to a sudden death due to a cardiovascular episode.

No cause of death reported.

The Valladolid actor Isaac Bravo, star of well-known TV series, dies at only 53

January 4, 2024

His face is one of the best known in the world of theater and culture of Valladolid, although he also made his mark on national television. The city mourns the death of Isaac Bravo at only 53 years old. The actor from Valladolid died this past Wednesday, January 3, as announced by Azar Teatro, a theater company of which he was a part. “Our beloved colleague Isaac Bravo SASI has passed away. Today a stone has crushed our heart. How lonely you have left us, Sasi!” Azar Teatro said on social networks.

No cause of death reported.

Spain's first female Olympic athlete, Carmen Valero, dies at 68

January 2, 2024

Carmen Valero, a pioneer in women's sport who made history by becoming Spain's first female Olympic in athletics, has died aged of 68 after suffering a stroke, the Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA) announced in a statement on Tuesday. "Carmen Valero has left us. Our pioneer. The woman who paved the way. The mother of our athletics. The first Olympic athlete. Two-time world cross-country champion. The best Spanish athlete of the 20th century," the RFEA wrote in a message on X (formerly Twitter). "She suffered a stroke before the end of the year. After being in a coma for several days, she was taken off the respirator today, but her heart is still beating," the association said in another message published a few hours earlier.

The cyclist Rubén Calvo dies, at the age of 38

January 5, 2023

In tragic news, the cyclist Rubén Calvo, a native of Burgohondo and resident in the Canary Islands for 13 years, has died at the age of 38. Calvo, who moved to the Canary Islands to work and continue practicing mountain bike cycling, leaves a legacy in the world of sports. In addition to his road career, Rubén Calvo stood out as a mountain bike cyclist, participating in the World Cup, and competing in numerous national and international races.

No cause of death reported.

Ángel Castellanos Céspedes dies from Alzheimer disease

January 2, 2024

Ángel Castellanos Céspedes, known in football as Castellanos, was a Spanish footballer. He played as a defender and midfielder and his first team was CD Manchego. Castellanos was a player with a reputation for being slow, rough, and tough, who underwent a constant evolution in his game since he started playing as an interior, converting to defense to finish his career as a defensive midfielder. Castellanos died on January 2, 2024, at the age of 71, after spending several years suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Pablo Pitarch, youth football coordinator at Villarreal, dies at 46

December 29, 2023

Villarreal FC announced this Thursday the death, at the age of 46, of Pablo Pitarch, one of its youth football coordinators. The club expressed "its deepest pain and dismay at the loss of Pablo Pitarch, one of the youth football coordinators who had been working at the entity for 20 years," through its profile on X (former Twitter).

No cause of death reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Tomás Álvarez-Buylla García, the Prosecutor for Persons with Disabilities of Asturias, dies suddenly at the age of 64

January 3, 2024

Family, friends and colleagues of Tomás Álvarez-Buylla García woke up yesterday with the unexpected news of the death of the Oviedo prosecutor, who died during the night of Tuesday, as a result of a heart attack, at the age of 64, just turning 64 last Christmas Eve. "We have lost a great professional and a better person. He was a great friend of mine and I still can't believe it. Everyone loved him because he made himself loved with his cheerful character, closeness and simplicity," said Juan Martínez Junquera, Penitentiary Surveillance prosecutor and daily companion of the deceased. Martínez Junquera had enjoyed coffee with Tomás Álvarez-Buylla on the same Tuesday morning, just a few hours before his sudden death.

Sandra Sánchez García, precursor of the Ágora de Poesía de León, dies

December 29, 2023

This Friday, the province of León lost one of the most prominent figures in the dissemination and promotion of literature. Sandra Sánchez García, recognized for her tireless work in favor of literature, died at the age of 51.

No cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

The new normal: The priest Francisco José Fernández dies in Seville at the age of 42. The streak we have been on is terrible!

December 28, 2023

In an unexpected and regrettable twist, the religious community is in mourning after the sudden death of Priest Francisco José Fernández at the age of 42. Known for his devotion, service and commitment to the faith, his passing has left a deep void among those who knew him and shared his spiritual journey. The sad news has shocked the community in which he served, especially in Seville, where he played crucial roles in the Church.

No cause of death reported.

Javier Güezmes, one of the owners of famous Santander perfumery, dies

January 3, 2024

Javier Güezmes, owner (along with his sister Lourdes) of the famous Güezmes perfumery in Santander, died on Tuesday night of a heart attack, as sources close to him have confirmed to this newspaper. The storeowner was 62 years old and had been in the process of closing his business since November, which had caused shock among his lifelong clientele.

Pablo Ruiz de Azúa, 52

January 4, 2024

Catering professional Pablo Ruiz de Azúa died this Thursday in Vitoria at the age of 52, and, with him, the Alava hospitality industry loses one of those people who could be described as "indispensable" in their profession. Misfortunes sometimes have that bitter edge, and they strike people who don't deserve it, too soon and too quickly. In Pablo's case, a sudden illness took him to the hospital on Tuesday, and he could no longer escape his dying moments.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning and dismay in Orio after the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy

January 3, 2024

The municipality of Orio has woken up this Wednesday dismayed after learning of the death yesterday of a 12-year-old boy who died suddenly at his home. The tragic death occurred on Tuesday afternoon, when, just before attending training with his football team, Urko Pikabea suddenly died at home. The autopsy will reveal the causes of death. The youth, who was going to turn 13 this Friday, was playing with his friends in the children's team of Orioko, a team that this Wednesday was going to play in a football tournament. The match has been suspended, for obvious reasons, and the club has conveyed to his family and friends its sincere condolences.

No cause of death reported.

Worker dies while handling a trailer in Algeciras (Cádiz)

January 2, 2024

A 54-year-old man died this Tuesday morning on Estrecho Avenue, in an industrial estate in the Cadiz municipality of Algeciras, when he was manipulating the trailer of a truck. From the 112 Andalucía Emergency service, it is currently unknown whether the death occurred due to a fall, or due to natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Two hikers “died suddenly”:

Hiker dies in the area of the Santa Magdalena de Pulpis castle

December 25, 2023

A 63-year-old man died this Monday after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest and falling unconscious while hiking with his family in the area of the Santa Magdalena de Pulpis castle, in the province of Castellón.

Man dies while climbing the Sierra del Cid

December 30, 2023

A 70-year-old man lost his life this morning while hiking in the Sierra del Cid. He suddenly began to feel unwell, and suffered a compulsive crisis with cardiac arrest, as sources from the Fire Department have confirmed to Valle de Elda. A helicopter was quickly mobilized with rescue equipment and medical assistance, but they were unable to do anything to save his life.

No cause of death reported.

Woman dies of heart attack in Astorga on New Year's Eve

January 1, 2024

Before the celebration party to enter the new year 2024 in Astorga was a tragic event: the death of a woman in her 60s. According to the Councilor for Citizen Security, the woman was preparing to go to dinner with her family and she suffered a heart attack in her car. The Local and National Police went to the scene and performed resuscitation maneuvers, but they could not do anything to save her life.

Three “died suddenly” on the street:

A man dies on the street in Mota del Cuervo

January 8, 2024

This morning a person died on the main street of Mota del Cuervo. This is a 59-year-old man who had a heart attack on the street. An ambulance and the emergency doctor moved to the scene, who have been unable to do anything for the man's life.

Man dies in the middle of street in Telde

January 3, 2024

A man of about 60 years of age died this Wednesday, after fainting in the street in Telde. According to Teldeactualidad, the deceased fainted and, when he fell on the sidewalk, he hurt himself and started bleeding.

No cause of death reported.

70-year-old woman dies from heart attack in the middle of the street in Gijón

December 29, 2023

A woman in her 70s died this Friday afternoon, in the middle of the street in Gijón, after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest. The paramedics tried for almost an hour to revive the woman, but despite their attempts, they could not do anything to help her.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man dies of heart attack while driving his car in Puente Castro

December 28, 2023

León - A man has died of cardiac arrest while driving his car, causing his vehicle to collide with those parked next to the Puente Castro Road. The event occurred early this Thursday, and the death of the driver, about 50 years old, due to natural causes has been confirmed. All efforts to resuscitate the driver were unsuccessful.

No cause of death reported.

