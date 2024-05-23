UNITED STATES

Ex-CDC Director: High Time To Admit ‘Significant Side Effects’ Of COVID-19 Vaccines

May 21, 2024

Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said Thursday that many officials who tried to warn the public about potential problems with COVID-19 vaccines were pressured into silence and that it’s high time to admit that there were “significant” side effects that made people sick. Dr. Redfield made the remarks in a May 16 interview with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation, during which he lamented the loss of public confidence in public health agencies because of a lack of transparency around the vaccines, which he said “saved a lot of lives” but also made some people “quite ill.”

“Those of us that tried to suggest there may be significant side effects from vaccines … we kind of got canceled because no one wanted to talk about the potential that there was a problem from the vaccines, because they were afraid that that would cause people not to want to get vaccinated,” Dr. Redfield said. In his role as head of the CDC, Dr. Redfield was part of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, a project to surge COVID-19 vaccine development at a time during the pandemic when little was known about the virus and rapid vaccine rollout was widely seen as key to getting the outbreak under control and lockdowns lifted.

The CDC still recommends that people of all ages receive a COVID-19 vaccine, saying that the potential side effects do not outweigh the potential harms of getting sick [and dying—ed.] with COVID-19. In a notice published in late April, the agency again called for adults aged 65 and older to get the latest version of the vaccines.

Link

Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator, dead at 58

May 18, 2024

Alice Stewart, a political commentator for CNN who worked for several Republican presidential campaigns, has died, the cable news outlet reported on Saturday. She was 58. Law enforcement officials told CNN that Stewart’s body was found outdoors in a northern Virginia neighborhood. Police said no foul play was suspected and believe that Stewart suffered a medical emergency.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated:

https://tinyurl.com/y85hrffp

St. Clair Shores native, Olympian Mark Wells dies at age 66

May 20, 2024

St. Clair, Michigan - The upcoming St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade will contain a special tribute to Olympian and hockey ambassador Mark Wells, who died last week. Mr. Wells, a St. Clair Shores native and member of the 1980 United States hockey team that became known as the famed “Miracle on Ice” squad at the Lake Placid Olympics, died Friday in his sleep, officials said. He was 66. Parade organizers said Wells was scheduled to appear in the procession down Harper Avenue, but passed away a little over a week before the event.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chris Pratt's former stunt double Tony McFarr dead at 47

May 16, 2024

Chris Pratt and Tony McFarr

Tony McFarr, a Hollywood stunt performer who worked as Chris Pratt's stunt double in the Jurassic World movies and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, has died. He was 47. McFarr was found dead on Monday, May 13, Florida's Orange County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to PEOPLE. While an exam has already taken place, a cause of death remains pending the results of a toxicology report. TMZ was first to report McFarr's death, noting that his mother Donna said he died unexpectedly at his home just outside Orlando.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Film editor Richie Roefaro, formerly of Miramax, age 46, died unexpectedly

May 14, 2024

Richie Roefaro, age 46, died unexpectedly on Sunday May 12, 2024. He was soon to become a father. His family states they are beyond saddened to lose Richie so suddenly due to unforeseen heart failure. Richie’s career was in the film industry, working at Miramax Pictures and Technicolor Corporation as a contributing editor for many films. After spending over twenty years in NYC, he moved back home to Utica for a more well-rounded life, where he returned to his family and followed his passion as a "memorabilia" collector and seller, also pursuing his love of music and clearly preparing for his new journey, cut short, as an expectant father.



Link

Original Staind drummer Jon Wysocki dead at 53

May 19, 2024

Founding drummer of Massachusetts-based post-grunge, nü-metal band Staind, Jon Wysocki, sadly died on Saturday, May 18 at 53 years old. According to Blabbermouth.net, Wysocki had been struggling with liver issues and had been seeking treatment for it for some time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on April 5:

Aaron R. Mendiola, 46

April 5, 2024

Aaron R. Mendiola, a vibrant soul known for his infectious humor and dynamic presence, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2024, in Helotes, Texas. His passion for music and metal was unparalleled, and he dedicated much of his life to supporting the local Texas Death Metal (TXDM) community. Affectionately known as the "Gore Growler," Aaron's commanding stage presence was a hallmark of his performances as the frontman for his four bands: Maleficent, Putrilage, Exulcerate, and Engaged in Mutilating. His love for the genre extended beyond performing; he was a beloved podcaster for "The Beer Metal Show," where he combined his two passions under the moniker "Beer Metal Dude." A true beer connoisseur, Aaron enjoyed tasting and reviewing various brews, often pairing them with his favorite metal.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Mendiola “died suddenly.” From his ex-wife’s Facebook:

Holy shit, Rest in Power…that's so unexpected and tragic.

WTF? This is horrible!

I'm shocked, and so so sorry to hear this.

What!!!! Seriously?!!!! This makes no sense. OMG, I’m so sorry! His family, his mom who I know he loved so much. Unbelievable!!! 💔



https://www.facebook.com/craftbrewja

Rakim Lubin, former UConn basketball player, dead at 28

May 16, 2024

Rakim Lubin, a former college basketball player who spent a year with UConn, died Sunday. He was 28. His death was announced by the Prestige Memorial Funeral Home in his hometown of Gadsden, Ala. No cause of death was disclosed.

Link

John Wallace, Louisville’s career leader in field goals and attempts, dies

May 16, 2024

Louisville, KY - Former Louisville place kicker John Wallace, whose school-record 66 career field goals included two in a 2013 Sugar Bowl upset of Florida, has died. He was 31. The school announced Wallace’s death on Wednesday in a release that did not specify a cause. Wallace helped the Cardinals reach four consecutive bowl games from 2012-15, highlighted by the 33-23 victory over the Gators in New Orleans. He made 10 of his first 11 attempts as a freshman, with the miss from 57 yards, and finished 16 of 21. His total that season included a 30-yarder in overtime to beat Cincinnati 34-31.

Link

Iditarod champion Rick Mackey dies of cancer at age 71

May 16, 2024

Rick Mackey, the winner of the 1983 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, has died of lung cancer, his daughter told The Associated Press Wednesday. Mackey, who died Monday, was 71. The Mackey name is closely tied to the history of the Iditarod, the grueling race that takes mushers and their dog teams 1,000 miles across the Alaska wilderness to the finish line on the Bering Sea coast. Rick Mackey was diagnosed with lung cancer two weeks after his brother died of cancer in September 2022, according to Rick Mackey’s daughter, Brenda Mackey.

Link

Former college football star Mike Ford has died at 38

May 14, 2024

The college football community learned Tuesday that former South Florida running back Mike Ford passed away. He was only 38 years old. "Just hearing the tragic news that former @USFFootball tailback Mike Ford has passed away at age 38," Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times wrote on X. "Ford's 23 career rushing TDs remain tied for fifth in Bulls history." Details regarding Ford's death have not been released at this time.



No cause of death reported.

Link

George Papageorgiou passes away at 67

May 19, 2024

Atchison, Kan. - Late Saturday night, the Benedictine Football account on X announced the unfortunate news that the 24-year Raven coach George Papageorgiou had sadly and unexpectedly passed away at the age of 67 earlier that day.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eddie Gossage, legendary TMS president and promoter, dies at 65

May 17, 2024

Concord, NC – Eddie Gossage, whose flair for promotion was a cornerstone from the time of construction of Texas Motor Speedway in 1995 through his retirement in 2021, died Thursday. He was 65. NASCAR Champion Tony Stewart said "Beyond shocked to learn of Eddie Gossage’s passing. The man was larger than life and one of THE biggest supporters of auto racing."

No cause of death reported.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Janet Carl, former Wisconsin journalist, dies at 63

May 17, 2024

Lancaster, WI - Janet R. Carl, 63, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 4, at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster. She loved writing and was a published journalist for the Wisconsin State Journal. Janet’s environmental career began in Green Bay where she was a lobbyist for Fort Howard Paper company. It was there that Janet realized her passion as an environmental attorney. She holds a doctorate in jurisprudence from University of Texas – Austin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A cruise ship captain “died suddenly”:

Royal Caribbean cruise ship captain passes away after suffering heart attack

May 17, 2024

It's being widely reported Captain James MacDonald passed away. Cruise ship captains are a select few, and people that cruise a lot certainly have their favorites based on personality. On April 30, it was reported from passengers on Harmony of the Seas that Captain MacDonald had to depart the ship in order to seek medical attention in Cozumel, Mexico. The ship had to make an unscheduled stop in Cozumel, where Captain MacDonald disembarked. Guests were informed via the ship’s public address. On Thursday, various reports came that Captain MacDonald had passed away. On Radiance of the Seas, the ship made an announcement and blew the ship's whistle as a mark of respect to Captain MacDonald. An internal email in the company confirmed the passing of Captain MacDonald while in a hospital in Miami. He joined Royal Caribbean in 1990 and was the first captain of Radiance of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas, and Brilliance of the Seas.



No age reported.

Link

MacDonald was “vaccinated”:

Royal Caribbean to require crew to be vaccinated

https://www.travelandleisure.com/travel-news/royal-caribbean-require-crew-vaccinated

Three local politicians “died suddenly”:

Clarkstown Councilman dies at 54

May 17, 2024

Clarkstown, NY — Mark Woods, a member of the Clarkstown Town Council in his first term, has died, Town Supervisor George Hoehmann announced Friday. Woods, 54, was a former US Army major, and former INS Special Agent who retired as a detective in the New York Police Department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tacoma city council member dies after battle with cancer

May 16, 2024

Tacoma, WA - Tacoma City Council member Catherine Ushka has died after a battle with cervical cancer. The City of Tacoma made the announcement Thursday afternoon. Ushka represented District 4 and was appointed to serve as deputy mayor two years ago. In 2022, Ushka announced that she had been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer. However, it has not been confirmed yet if that was the cause of her death. According to a news release from the City of Tacoma, Ushka was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy Reserve. She also served eight years, including three years as president, on the Tacoma Public Schools Board of Directors. She was 55.

Link

Community leader, former councilmember, passes away unexpectedly

May 14, 2024

Jonesboro, Ark. - A Jonesboro man who had a positive impact on countless young lives has died. K8 News learned Tuesday, May 14, that 50-year-old Rennell Woods died suddenly overnight. Woods spent decades advocating for at-risk children, providing a safe place for them to learn and grow. In 2003, he was named executive director of CityYouth Ministries, which provides afterschool programming for young people who might otherwise be lost.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four children “died suddenly”:

Mauricio Davin Van Baak Odoms, 2 years, 10 1/2 months

May 15, 2024

Mauricio Davin Van Baak Odoms, of San Antonio, Texas, left this world just shy of his third birthday on May 5, 2024. His presence brought light and joy to all those around him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mauricio “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

It is with an exceptionally heavy heart that this is written. This beautiful boy passed in his sleep on May 5th, 2024. This devastating loss was sudden and has left the family unprepared to handle funeral expenses.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-in-memory-of-mauricio-davin-odoms-van-baak

Belton ISD mourning loss of kindergarten student after medical emergency

May 17, 2024

Temple, Texas - Belton ISD says they’re mourning the loss of a kindergarten student who passed away following a medical emergency Friday afternoon. At 9:00 a.m., Belton ISD says a student at High Point Elementary School had a medical emergency. Belton ISD Superintendent Malinda Golden said the incident occurred during High Point Elementary’s field day. The kindergarten student was taken to Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Medical Center where they passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trevor J. Shay, 10

May 14, 2024

Uxbridge, Mass. - Trevor J. Shay, age 10, of Albee Rd., died unexpectedly on Saturday May 11, 2024 at The Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence. Trevor was a 4th grade student at the Whitin School in Uxbridge. He was a member of the Uxbridge Cub Scouts and played hockey with the Ocean State North Stars Peewee Hockey Team. He was a budding entrepreneur who had big business plans. He had a great imagination and loved reading books about all different topics. He loved spending time with his family, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tennessee community mourns Yousuf

May 14, 2024

Murfreesboro, TN - 11-year-old Yousuf Ayesh, died at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville. A candle vigil "in loving memory of Yousuf Ayesh" is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Black Fox Elementary, where he was enrolled as a fifth-grader. The boy died after living with incurable brain cancer the past six months, family friend Ayat Abu said.

Link

Eight teenagers “died suddenly”:

14-year-old boy died after mid-flight medical emergency , Mom alleges airline destroyed or 'lost' evidence

May 20, 2024

New York - Kevin Greenidge and his family were returning home from Honduras to New York in June 2022 when he experienced a medical emergency, according to a lawsuit filed by his mother. The plane made an emergency landing in Mexico, where Greenidge was pronounced dead. The complaint alleged that the plane's defibrillator did not work, the flight crew failed to respond quickly enough and that the airline has now either "destroyed" the defibrillator that was used on the flight or "lost" it. A mother has filed a lawsuit against American Airlines over the death of her 14-year-old son. After Kevin began experiencing his medical emergency, his family immediately began calling for help. But, according to the suit, "American Airlines’ flight personnel delayed in responding to their cries for help and failed to render effective assistance."

Link

Abigail Elizabeth Smith, 14

May 16, 2024

Abigail Elizabeth Smith, of Port Matilda [PA], was born on October 5, 2009 and died unexpectedly on May 12, 2024. Abby was athletic and sampled many sports throughout her life including golf, softball, soccer, swimming, and spent over 5 years in competitive gymnastics. Abby loved being a percussionist in both the Park Forest Middle School Concert Band and Symphonic Band and was already signed up to be in marching band as part of the State High drumline. Abby was also a Girl Scout Cadette, had been a scout for 9 years, and was working towards her silver award. Abby was proud to be a leader-in-training this upcoming summer at Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center where she had attended camp previous summers since the age of 4.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mackenzie Nicole White, 16

May 18, 2024

Mackenzie Nicole White, age 16, of Thompsons Station, TN, passed away May 16, 2024. Mackenzie formerly attended Thompsons Station Middle School and was finishing her junior year at Independence High School. Memorials may be made to the Pediatric Epilepsy Research Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Teen died of cancer just 1 month after school honored him with special graduation ceremony

May 18, 2024

A 17-year-old California student with cancer whose high school held a special graduation ceremony for him last month has died. Brian Ortiz was battling liver cancer when he passed away on Wednesday, May 15, his family announced, as reported by Fox affiliate KPMH and ABC affiliate KFSN. In a GoFundMe to pay for the teen’s funeral expenses, Brian’s family wrote: “For the past few months, Brian had received news that his cancer was no longer responding to treatment and that his cancer was terminal. After months of brutal treatment, hospital stays, pain, and bad news after bad news he never complained. The type of cancer he had was aggressive and progressed quickly.”

Link

FCPS student died after ‘medical crisis’ in classroom, officials say

May 13, 2024

Lexington, Ky. - The sudden death of an FCPS student is under investigation. According to a statement from FCPS officials, it happened Friday at Henry Clay High School. School officials say a student experienced a “medical crisis” in a classroom. An attorney for the student’s family identifies him as 17-year-old Emmanuel Mwakadi. He says Friday morning, Mwakadi helped break up a fight in a school restroom. His family says there is no prior history of any health issues. They tell WKYT, that Emmanuel previously played football and wrestling.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Teen who died of cancer will be honored at graduation after backlash over district policy

May 16, 2024

American Fork, UT - Samantha Corey, a senior at American Fork High School in Utah, died on Jan. 11 at the age of 17. A Utah teen who died of cancer four months ago will be honored at her high school graduation following backlash over a district policy. Samantha Corey, 17, died on January 11 after being diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer, according to her obituary and a GoFundMe page established on behalf of her family.

Link

Bowling Green High School graduation ceremony postponed following death of student

May 17, 2024

Bowling Green, Mo. — Bowling Green High School postponed its graduation ceremonies previously scheduled for Friday night following the death of one of its students. Bowling Green R-! School District Superintendent Matt Frederickson shared the announcement Friday morning on the school's website that a member of the senior class had died the night before. To give the school community time to grieve, the graduation ceremonies were postponed to 7 p.m. Saturday in the high school gym. Graduation practice that was scheduled for Friday morning was also canceled.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Raul Flores, 19

May 17, 2024

Vera Cruz, Mexico - Raul Flores, 19, passed away on Tuesday evening, May 14, 2024, in Wyoming County, NY.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A professor “died suddenly”:

Reported on May 10:

Marie Kelleher passes away

May 10, 2024

Marie Kelleher, a medieval historian who researched Spain and the Mediterranean in the Middle Ages, has passed away after a short illness. She was 53 years old. Since 2003, Professor Kelleher has taught at California State University Long Beach, where her work focused on women, gender and the law, particularly in medieval Catalonia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Reported on March 18:

Jordan Ray Rivera, 26

March 18, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Jordan Ray Rivera, affectionately known as "JoJo" to his friends and family, left this world all too soon on March 14, 2024, at the age of 26. After high school, he became a Licensed Vocational Nurse and continued his education for his RN degree. His compassion and care for his patients were evident in every aspect of his work.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rivera “died suddenly.” From his father's Facebook:

Today, we unexpectedly lost a beautiful soul.

https://www.facebook.com/raymond.j.rivera.9

Two outdoor enthusiasts “died suddenly”:

Climber dies after medical emergency on Mount Shasta

May 20, 2024

Siskiyou County, Calif. — A climber died on Friday night after suffering a medical emergency on Mount Shasta, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced. Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, May 17, the SCSO says they received a "Garmin InReach Emergency Notifications" at 9,500 feet up Avalanche Gulch on the mountain. They say David Lopez, 49, of Campbell, Calif., collapsed and became unresponsive while approaching Lake Helen with his climbing partner. After receiving the distress call, the SCSO says their Search and Rescue Coordinator notified the United States Forest Service's Climbing Rangers of the incident, as well as the California Highway Patrol Air Operations—helicopter. However, due to darkness, the SCSO says CHP's Air Operations were not able to be used. The SCSO Search and Rescue (SAR) Team responded to the mountain to assist the Climbing Rangers and help transport Lopez down the mountain. When Lopez collapsed, they say his climbing partner immediately began CPR until he was relieved by Rangers who continued life-saving efforts. However, tragically, the SCSO says Lopez did not respond and was transported down to the Bunny Flats trailhead where a SCSO deputy officially pronounced him dead at 10:49 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman dies after medical emergency while diving at Utah Crater

May 17, 2024

A 43-year-old woman scuba diving at the Utah Crater in Midway died after surfacing May 14. Wasatch County Fire said the woman was in a diving certification class when she experienced a medical emergency in the water. Emergency crews performed CPR, she was flown to the University of Utah Hospital and died that evening. Her identity has not yet been released and the medical examiner is working to determine her cause of death. The Utah Crater is a natural hot spring with an average water temperature of about 95 degrees year-round. Its deepest point is 65 feet.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Sara Arlene Buol, 41

May 14, 2024

Sara Arlene Buol of Friendship, WI, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, May 6, 2024. After working in the hotel business she found her passion working with children in daycare centers. Her family shares her love of laughter and how nothing pleased her more than playing and enjoying board games with the children she worked with.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A coach “died suddenly”:

Piggott girls basketball coach Chris Brantley dies after battle with cancer

May 20, 2024

Piggott, Ark. - Piggott girls basketball coach Chris Brantley died May 16th following a near-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Brantley, 46, spent 12 years as a pastor at Piggott First General Baptist Church. He became head coach of the Lady Mohawk basketball team in 2018, leading the squad to their first Region Tournament appearance in nearly two decades this season.

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

Greenwich raises over $50k after death of beloved school employee

May 17, 2024

Greenwich, CT — The Greenwich community has rallied to raise more than $50,000 following the unexpected death of a beloved Western Middle School employee. Patty de Mata, the administrative assistant at WMS, died unexpectedly on April 29.



No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Board Of Education approves vaccine mandate for school staff:

https://patch.com/connecticut/greenwich/board-education-approves-vaccine-mandate-school-staff

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Longtime New Orleans police union attorney Donovan Livaccari dies, FOP says

May 18, 2024

New Orleans, LA - Law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox 8 that Donovan Livaccari [56], a former New Orleans Police Department sergeant and attorney for the Louisiana Fraternal Order of Police, died unexpectedly on Saturday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four policemen “died suddenly”:

Macon County Sheriff Leonard Johnson dies

May 19, 2024

Atlanta, Ga. - Macon County Sheriff Leonard Johnson has died, according to state and local officials. Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said in a social media post that Johnson died Saturday “after a short illness.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Chambers County Constable passes unexpectedly

May 17, 2024

Beaumont, TX - Chambers County is mourning the loss of one of its finest after Precinct 3 Constable Donnie Standley died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 16. Standley appeared to suffer a medical issue and fell from his horse, and all efforts to revive the constable were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michigan state police trooper dies unexpectedly

May 14, 2024

Grand Rapids, Mich. — A state police trooper who served several areas of West Michigan died unexpectedly at home over the weekend. Michigan State Police says Sgt. Matt Rogers was found unresponsive in his house on Sunday. He was 50 years old. Sgt. Rogers spent time working out of the former Rockford Post along with the new Grand Rapids Post. He also was stationed in Wayland. At the time of his death he was a pilot with the Aviation Unit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Preston County, West Virginia, Sheriff Paul 'Moe' Pritt dies due to medical complications

May 14, 2024

Kingwood, W.Va. — Sheriff Paul “Moe” Pritt [53] passed away Monday night at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital due to complications from illness, officials said. No one realized how bad it was, Sheriff's Capt. Thomas Mitter said. “He seemed like he was getting better. It was a fungal infection in his lungs that started it, but we don’t know how it progressed or what it became,” he said. It is believed that Pritt was hospitalized on May 5 following a routine doctor's visit, Mitter said. The County Commission was notified of the sheriff’s condition on May 7, he said. Pritt was seeking reelection on the Republican ballot in the May primary and was unopposed, officials said.



No cause of death reported.

Link

West Virginia bribed residents to get “vaccinated:

Gov. Jim Justice announced details Tuesday about the state’s vaccination incentive lottery. In addition to cash prizes, scholarships and more, the Mountain State will give away customized hunting rifles and shotguns to fully vaccinated residents.

https://tinyurl.com/y93w8zd6

Three businesspeople “died suddenly”:

BankChampaign CEO 'visionary leader and cherished community figure'

May 18, 2024

Champaign, IL — A local bank is mourning the loss of a leader who served the company for about 30 years. BankChampaign has announced the “sudden passing” of Chairman and CEO Linda Kay Richardson, 61, who died on May 9.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald R. Horton, founder of homebuilder D.R. Horton, dies suddenly at age 74

May 18, 2024

Arlington – Donald R. Horton, founder of homebuilder D.R. Horton, has died at the age of 74. Horton served as the chairman of the board since its inception in July 1991 and was President and CEO from July 1991 until November 1998. "Throughout the Company's 46-year existence, he worked tirelessly to build a national homebuilding operation with a strong company culture, and the impact of his personal involvement with our team of operators across the United States has contributed immeasurable value to our company and people," Auld said. The company said his death was sudden.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Gottsch, Rural Media Group’s visionary founder and president, has passed away at age 70

May 18, 2024

Patrick Gottsch, Founder of Rural Media Group, Inc., parent company to RFD-TV, The Cowboy Channel, The Cowgirl Channel and Rural Radio 147, passed away today, May 18, 2024. He always thought outside the box and wasn’t afraid to introduce new ideas that would grow the rural and western way of life. At 70 years old, he continued to live life to the fullest and packed more experiences into a week than most people do in a lifetime. This week in Fort Worth, Patrick enthusiastically cheered on Women’s Rodeo World Championships.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five firefighters “died suddenly”:

Amherst fire chief passes away after long cancer battle

May 17, 2024

Amherst, Ohio – Amherst Fire Chief Jim Wilhelm, who has been working with the department for more than four decades, has passed away. Wilhelm, after a “lengthy, courageous battle with cancer,” died Friday morning at Mercy Health hospital in Lorain, the Amherst Fire Department confirmed on Facebook.

No age reported.

Link

Ohio will pay $5.8 million in bonuses to state employees who got COVID-19 vaccine:

https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/2021/10/20/ohio-pay-5-8-million-bonuses-vaccinated-state-employees/6109742001/

Emporia firefighter dies after cancer battling cancer over the past year

May 17, 2024

Emporia, Kan. - An Emporia firefighter has died after battling cancer over the past year, KVOE Radio reported. The Emporia Fire Department on Thursday announced the death of Greg Rausch, calling him “a true hero who served with unwavering dedication as a firefighter and paramedic,” KVOE said. According to a GoFundMe account, Rausch was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma a year ago. KVOE said Rausch then developed leptomeningeal disease, where cancer cells get into the cerebrospinal fluid and, in Rausch’s case, his brain. A large mass was discovered on his spine early this month, KVOE said, and the decision was made to end medical treatments.

No age reported.

Link

Harbor Beach mourns loss of longtime firefighter

May 16, 2024

Harbor Beach, Michigan - The community of Harbor Beach is mourning the loss of Trevor Koehn, who passed away unexpectedly on May 10 at the age of 52. Trevor started his firefighting career a little more than 34 years ago as a cadet, following his graduation from Harbor Beach Community Schools in 1989.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Providence firefighter passes away unexpectedly

May 14, 2024

Providence, R.I. — The Tiverton Fire Department announced that firefighter Cipriano “Cip” Illiano passed away Monday. Illiano, a former Tiverton firefighter, started working with the Providence Fire Department in 2013, serving on Engine 2, Ladder 6 and Engine 6. He began with the Tiverton FD in 2010. Illiano was described by the Providence Fire Fighters Local 799 as a “proud father and a passionate supporter of the Special Olympics.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Judge dismisses firefighters’ challenge to vaccine mandate:

https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-health-philanthropy-rhode-island-3a949f8c70aa58122a642f7fd4bbdf02

Ashland pays tribute to borough manager that recently passed away

May 17, 2024

Ashland, PA - On Thursday morning, Ashland paid tribute to their Borough Manager, Ray Jones, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning. On the way, the fire department blocked off Centre Street while members of the Washington Fire Company, American Hose Company, and the Fort Indiantown Gap Fire Department stood at attention, saluting Jones. Jones had been a 35-year member of the Ashland Fire Department and was an Assistant Fire Chief at Fort Indiantown Gap for 33 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Three inmates “died suddenly”:

Man who died at hospital in custody of Weld County Jail identified

May 18, 2024

Greeley, CO - The Weld Critical Incident Response Team on Friday identified the man who died earlier this week while in custody of the Weld County Jail. Keith Schmedtje, 50, died at the hospital while in the custody of the Weld County Jail on Tuesday, according to a CIRT news release. An earlier release indicated he experienced a medical event, and medical personnel at the jail tried to treat him before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:44 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Inmate dies while in Denver Sheriff Department custody

May 17, 2024

A man in custody at Denver's Downtown Detention Center died Thursday morning. Denver Sheriff Department deputies found the man unresponsive in a housing unit at the Downtown Detention Center around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a news release from the department. A medical emergency team immediately started performing life-saving efforts on the man, the department said. He was later pronounced deceased while still at the facility.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Investigation underway after death of Shelby County inmate

May 14, 2024

Memphis, TN - An official investigation is underway after the death of an inmate that was booked into the Shelby County Jail. Calvin Junior Boyd, 67, from West Blocton, was booked into the Shelby County Jail on June 15, 2023 for charges of sodomy in the first degree, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and sexual abuse in the first degree. On May 14, at approximately 4:52 a.m., a jail deputy observed that Boyd needed assistance and summoned a nurse who was assigned to the medical unit. The nurse, along with additional jail deputies responded and began providing emergency medical care, including the use of a LUCAS device. Southeast Shelby Rescue also responded to assist during the situation, however, Boyd lost consciousness and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the exact cause of death is unknown at this time, however, the primary belief is that Boyd died as a result of a medical emergency.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Six killed in “vaxxidents”:

Medical emergency likely cause of wreck

May 20, 2024

Sweet Home, OR - Sweet Home police and fire crews responded to a single motor vehicle crash at 1294 44th Ave. on Wednesday, May 15, at 2:46 p.m. Callers reported that the involved vehicle crashed into storage units at the location and the crash appeared to be causing a fire. Upon arrival, officers located a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado which through preliminary investigation was believed to be traveling northbound on 44th Avenue before veering off the roadway and crashing into the storage units. Officers and citizens used fire extinguishers to minimize the threat of fire. Officers were able to gain access to the vehicle where they located a male who was unresponsive. They pulled the occupant out of the vehicle and assisted Sweet Home Fire Department personnel in life-saving efforts. Those efforts were eventually stopped after determining the occupant was deceased. With the assistance of personnel from the Medical Examiner’s Office, it is believed the operator of the involved vehicle, Phillip Wayne Stafford, 76, of Sweet Home, suffered from an emergency medical problem causing the vehicle to veer off the roadway and crash.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Possible medical episode may have led to driver’s death , San Antonio police say

May 18, 2024

San Antonio,TX – San Antonio police said a man died following a minor crash in a Northwest Side neighborhood. The driver, a 66-year-old man, was driving a silver Toyota Tundra just after 3 p.m. Friday in the 6100 block of Heritage Place Drive. A witness later told authorities that they saw the man slumped in the driver’s seat before the Tundra crashed into a parked car. When they arrived on scene, officers said they considered vehicle damage to be minor. SAPD said the man may have suffered a possible medical episode prior to the crash. The witness told police that the victim was unconscious when they called 911. Emergency responders took the man to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Motorist killed in Malibu crash may have suffered medical emergency

May 16, 2024

Malibu, CA - A motorist who was killed in a crash that closed a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu earlier this week may have suffered a medical emergency before the collision, authorities said Thursday. The crash, which was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday and closed the coastal highway between Paradise Cove Road and West Winding Way for several hours, involved a gray Honda Civic and a white van, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu-Lost Hills Station. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner’s office identified the fatally injured man as 60-year-old Malibu resident and artist Derek Schimming. “Preliminary investigation indicates Party #1 was traveling southbound on Pacific Coast Highway in a gray 2008 Honda Civic nearing the intersection of West Winding Way when he possibly suffered from a medical emergency,” the sheriff’s station said in a statement. “Multiple witnesses stated Party #1 abruptly veered into oncoming northbound traffic and struck Party #2 who was traveling northbound in a white 2012 Ford E-250 van,” the statement said. “Witnesses and emergency medical personnel attempted to revive the Party #1 but were unsuccessful and Party #1 was determined deceased at the scene. Party #2 was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.”



No cause of death reported.

Link

Drivers medical condition causes fatal crash in North Houston

May 15, 2024

Houston, Texas – A fatal car crash occurred at 2 a.m. at N. Shepherd and W. Donovan. Houston Police Department (HPD) responded and found one adult female deceased on the scene. According to reports, only one vehicle was involved in the accident. HPD said the driver had a medical condition that caused her to drive off road.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Medical incident causes fatal crash in Marshall County Monday morning

May 14, 2024

Marshall County, Ind. -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Department says deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 6 and King Road around 5:11 a.m. on the morning of May 13 where they found that a 2024 Kenworth flatbed had driven off the road. Authorities say the driver, 71-year-old Gary Hodge of Akron, suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash. "Responders on scene attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful," authorities said. "Mr. Hodge was pronounced deceased at the scene."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Semi driver experiences medical emergency on U.S. 6 and passes away

May 14, 2024

An Akron [OH] truck driver passed away after experiencing a medical emergency and driving off U.S. 6 near King Road. Monday morning, May 13th at about 5:15, 71-year-old Gary Dodge was driving westbound on U.S. 6 in a flatbed 2024 Kenworth on U.S. 6 and had a medical episode that caused him to drive off the highway. Emergency responders on the scene attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful. Mr. Hodge was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Truck driver found dead in Marshall County

May 14, 2024

Marshall County, Ala. — A truck driver was found dead inside his semi-truck in Albertville on Monday. The Albertville Police Department says that officers were contacted by the trucking company which was unable to get in contact with the driver. The coroner identified the truck driver as 69-year-old James Smallwood, of Tuscumbia. According to Nugent, Smallwood was pronounced dead on the scene. No foul play is suspected in the death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bakery owner Janette Looney, 54, of Westlake, Ohio, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on May 12, 2024, Mother's Day

May 20, 2024

Janette Looney, 54, of Westlake, Ohio, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on May 12, 2024 (Mother's Day). After serving many years as a middle school math instructor, 2017, Janette realized her dream of owning a Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery in Avon, Ohio. She had since opened two additional bakeries and acquired another. Before her passing, she was working to open two new bakeries over the next few months and 6 additional bakeries over the next 3 years. She touched the hearts and souls of thousands of people through her charitable efforts, helping raise funds for local schools, hospitals, youth sports teams, and much more.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Young Cuban man dies suddenly in the U.S.; family seeks funeral expense assistance

May 17, 2024

Louisville, KY - The family of Lewis León Morfa, a young Cuban resident of Louisville, United States, has launched a fundraising campaign on the GoFundMe platform to cover funeral expenses following his sudden death. "Hi, my name is Ariel, and I am raising funds for the cremation of my boyfriend, who died suddenly. The circumstances surrounding the sudden death of this young man, who worked as a hairstylist, were not disclosed, although reactions from friends and clients poured in.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Woman dead after suffering cardiac event outside burning Kansas City home

May 20, 2024

A woman is dead after suffering a cardiac event on the scene of a house fire in Kansas City Monday. The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the fire in the 5400 block of North Cypress Ave., where a mattress was on fire in the living room of a home. The fire was put out relatively quickly, said Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins, a spokesperson for KCFD. When firefighters arrived, they found a woman in cardiac arrest in the front yard. Firefighters performed CPR until the woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. First responders have not yet determined when the woman’s cardiac event started, Hopkins said, and whether that had anything to do with the cause of the fire.

No age reported.

Link

Death ruled “ medical emergency ” after investigation opened

May 20, 2024

Cool Ridge, WV — An investigation was opened after a death happened at a home in Raleigh County. How the person died and their identity was not released. Update: After an investigation was opened into a death in Raleigh County, it was released the death appears to be a medical issue. Members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office told 59News the death was a medical emergency that does not appear suspicious in nature.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nathaniel "Nate" Lombardi

May 19, 2024

"Nate" passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on May 6, 2024 at his home in Cloverdale [CA] protected by his trusted companion "Virgil". After joining the Army he proudly served his country where he was deployed to Bosnia - Herzegovina in support of Operation Joint Guard. Upon his return from the military he went to work for relatives at Domenichelli Masonry for 15 years before joining Ghilloti Construction in 2017. He mostly enjoyed his quiet time at his small home in the vineyards of Cloverdale where he could be found on the banks of the Russian River playing with his beloved dog Virgil.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Janis Mary Modlin (Roecker), 75

May 20, 2024

Peculiar, Missouri - On Thursday, May 9, 2024, Janis Mary Modlin (Roecker), loving mother of two and grandmother to two, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at age seventy-five. Born in Ottawa, KS, she was an avid reader with a bachelor's degree in education, and after a short stint as a high school English teacher, she followed her true calling as a mother to her children Tim and Christina Benson.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Nick Wester, 40

May 17, 2024

Reno, NV - Nico (Nick) Wester, 40, of Reno, NV, suddenly passed away on March 6, 2024. His loss is completely unexpected, leaving all of his family and friends

profoundly shocked and saddened.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jack Meche, 34

May 17, 2024

Jack Meche, 34, of Dallas, Texas, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on May 3, 2024. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. After graduation, he worked at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas in Hotel Presby and in the Pharmacy. In 2014, Jack found his last and forever job working as a general bankruptcy analyst at Real Time Resolutions in Dallas.

No cause of death reported.



Link

David B. Vaccarelli, 34

May 16, 2024

David B. Vaccarelli, 34, of Utica, NY, passed away at his home unexpectedly, due to cardiac complications. An avid NY Yankee, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles fan, he always wanted to be a sports writer, because he could express himself eloquently in writing. David also enjoyed cooking, taking cooking classes, and participated in every event at "the corner", where he won a crockpot in a chili cook-off.

Link

Chase K. Berger, 38

May 14, 2024

Stephenson, Michigan - Chase K. Berger, 38, of Stephenson, passed away on Thursday May 9, 2024. Chase worked as a machinist at Anchor Coupling. He enjoyed working on machines, hit & miss engines and tractors. Chase further enjoyed gunsmithing and hunting.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fernando Gabriel Barrera, 30

May 14, 2024

Our family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Fern. Fern passed away on 5.6.2024 in Santa Maria [CA]. He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barrera “died suddenly.”

Hi Family & Friend's, It’s unfortunate for me to inform everyone that my brother Fernando Barrera has passed away this past Monday May 6, 2024. My family and I were never prepared for this occasion. Fernando was a son, brother, father and friend.

Fernando Gabriel Barrera, a cherished member of the Santa Maria community, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 6, 2024.

https://ompaix.com/news/fernando-barrera/

Reported on April 30:

Norma Jean Estrada, 59

April 30, 2024

Norma Jean Estrada, born on January 8th, 1965, was called home to be with the Lord on April 26th, 2024. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Estrada “died suddenly.” From her sister's Facebook:

No way Janie Estrada I just spoke with her not long ago 😭



I'm still in disbelief - Love you, Norma Jean- my first cousin/sister, May you rest in the presence of our good Lord and Savior 🙏🏼🙌🏼



My deepest condolences to you and your family. I’m finding it hard to believe. May she Rest in Eternal Paradise 💐🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼



https://www.facebook.com/janie.estrada.58

Reported on April 15:

Arthur Leeroy Stork, 52

April 15, 2024

Arthur Leeroy Stork passed on to glory on April 7, 2024. Artie (or Uncle Artie to many) was born on May 31, 1971 in Baraboo, Wisconsin. Artie was raised in Chicago, Illinois, where he cultivated his unwavering devotion to the Chicago Cubs. Survived by his loving wife of 20 years and their three children. Artie leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Stork “died suddenly.” From obituary comments:

I don’t even know where to begin….. this one hit hard for me.....I’m really lost for words I will miss you dearly.



NEVER thought this day would come so soon...Our last conversation was a Wednesday night(3.27) after church and we were just talking about the different cyber jobs I could get and where to apply. After that conversation, you gave me one of the biggest hugs you've ever given me. I never knew that that hug would be the last one I would ever get from you.

Reported on April 10:

Joel Garcia, 48

April 10, 2024

Joel Garcia, a devoted family man and a friend to all who knew him, passed away on April 7, 2024, at the age of 48 in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas. He leaves behind his wife of 18 years, five children and three grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.



Link

Garcia “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Hi everyone, Our loved one Joel was diagnosed with stomach cancer in November 2023. He will be going home with hospice to be with family and friends as soon as possible.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/joel-garcia-for-living-medical-funeral-expenses

Reported on February 25:

Bertha Edna Chavez (Ita), 53

February 25, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Bertha Edna Chavez (Ita), who was called upon by our Lord Jesus Christ on February 21, 2024, in El Paso, Tx, at the age of 53. Bertha was a beloved single mother to her son whom she adored and lived for. She was known for her loving and caring nature, always willing to help others. Ita was a dedicated individual who worked hard to achieve every goal she set.

No cause of death reported.



Link

Chavez chronicled her not-so-slow decline on Facebook:

December 22, 2022 - Not feeling good. Had to come to the clinic. Doctor said I caught the flu. I hate being sick! I feel awful right now. I hope I can recover soon from this.



January 23, 2023 - I’m not feeling well. I ended up in the emergency room. The doctor is running all this tests. I never ask for anything but this time it’s an exception. Can you please keep me in your prayers. Thank you all!!



January 25, 2023 - Breakfast in bed! Still in the hospital trying to shake off this pneumonia and COVID!



February 1, 2023 - I was finally discharged from the UMC hospital. I want to take the opportunity to thank all the nurses and doctors that assisted with all the exams that were conducted. Without them I would of know that there was another issue than the one I had gone for. Also want to Thank my FB family and friends for the prayers.



March 22, 2023 - The doctor placed the portacath today. I will start treatment on Friday! Can you please keep me in your prayers. Much appreciated.



March 24, 2023 - My 1st Chemotherapy treatment!



April 21, 2023 - Hello FB friends and family! My Chavez cousins are getting together this Saturday, April 22, 2023 to sell enchiladas. They are having this fundraiser to assist with my medical expenses. I would greatly appreciate your support. Thank you all. Have a blessed day!



December 8, 2023 - Good morning FB friends and family! I came in to the clinic to take care of a cough on Tuesday and the doctor there send me to the ER for more exams. I’m still here at Providence East. Can you please pray for me. I’m in need of prayers and a miracle. Blessings to all!

https://www.facebook.com/bertha.chavez.7545

From her sister, Blanca Jara, December 9, 2023:

Today I am asking you my family and friends for prayers, as we do need another miracle for our family. My sister Bertha hasn’t been doing well she has been in the hospital since Tuesday and it seems that everyday we are receiving worse and worse news. She is in good spirit but the Cancer is so aggressive. Please pray for her.

https://www.facebook.com/blanca.jara1



Back to Chavez, December 12, 2023:

FB friends and family, I’m finally home. I was discharged from the hospital today. I’m glad to be home. Thank you all for your prayers.



January 3, 2024 - Good morning all! My new year has not started too good. I’m back in the hospital. I’m thank full that I made it to another beautiful day!



January 14, 2024 - FB friends and family, this is an update. I have here in the hospital since last Tuesday, Jan 2. Finally, I will be discharged today from the hospital. I will be leave with 6 weeks of antibiotics. I’m trying to keep my faith and hope that things will get better. The fight is not done. It’s just starting. I’m grateful for all those that have provided emotional and financial support through this hard time. Thank you all. Please keep me in your prayers!



February 1, 2024 - Hello FB friends and family, I just wanted to inform you that I will be discharged today from the hospital. I’m still battling cancer but the doctors here can’t do much for me anymore. I’m will keep strong and take it day by day!!

https://www.facebook.com/bertha.chavez.7545