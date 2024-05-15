UNITED STATES

‘She was magic’: ‘Grease’ actress passes away

May 7, 2024

An actress best known for her role in “Grease” has passed away. People and other news outlets report Susan Buckner, 72, died May 2, peacefully and surrounded by friends, according to statements from her representative. Representative Samantha Mansfield said in a statement to People that Buckner “was magic.” Her cause of death is not yet known. Susan Buckner played the cheerleader character Patty Simcox in the 1978 film. Buckner also appeared on shows including “Sonny and Cher,” “The Love Boat,” “The Brady Bunch Variety Hour,” and “The Dean Martin Show,” People reports. In 1971, she was crowned Miss Washington.

Susan Backlinie, first victim in 'Jaws' film, dead at 77

May 12, 2024

Susan Backlinie, famously known as the first victim in the 1975 film, "Jaws," has died, Fox News Digital can confirm. Her husband of 30 years, Harvey Swindall, says her passing was "very unexpected." She died at their California home on Saturday morning from a heart attack. She was 77.

David Sanborn, renowned jazz saxophonist and David Bowie collaborator, dies at 78

May 13, 2024

Renowned jazz saxophonist David Sanborn has passed away at the age of 78. Sanborn was a six-time Grammy Award winner and played on classic albums from not only Stevie Wonder, but also David Bowie. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), his official account revealed that the musician passed away Sunday due to complications from prostate cancer. His account notes that he had been struggling with prostate cancer since 2018, and that he recently felt well enough to resume performing live with shows scheduled through 2025. Last month, he announced the cancelation of several shows in Virginia set to take place in May, citing health issues. “For the last weeks I’ve been dealing with unbelievable pain in my spine that prohibited me from walking, let alone playing my horn,” he wrote in a statement. “We were finally able to diagnose the issue as two stressed fractures in my spine. Last week I underwent an unexpected spinal surgery. The doctors assure me the procedure was a success, but recovery is 6 to 8 weeks of doing nothing, including not playing my horn.”

Former Disincarnate drummer Tommy Viator [55] dies

May 8, 2024

The news of Tommy's passing was shared by Disincarnate founder James Murphy, who has also played with Death, Obituary and Testament. Earlier today (Wednesday, May 8), Murphy took to his social media to share a 1993 promotional photo of Disincarnate and he wrote in an accompanying message: "RIP Disincarnate drummer Tommy Viator, pictured here to the far left in 1993. I have no idea what happened, I just know that he is gone. We just spoke back at the beginning of April, and he seemed to be in good spirits and having some positive musical activities and plans with musicians local to him near his home in Louisiana. I'm glad we had that conversation, and I'm very glad that I let him know that I appreciated him at the end of it. I would've said so much more if I had known, but we never know."

No cause of death reported.

Musician/producer Steve Albini has died

May 8, 2024

Steve Albini, who produced seminal albums by Nirvana and many others and was guitarist for Shellac and Big Black, has died at age 61. According to Pitchfork, staff at Albini’s Chicago-based recording facility Electric Audio confirmed his death from a heart attack. Albini was known for his work as a producer, although he preferred to be called a recording engineer. He has been involved in the production of over 1,500 albums. Artists who recorded with Albini include Nirvana, Pixies, Bush, Breeders, Jimmy Page & Robert Plant, PJ Harvey, The Jesus Lizard, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Gogol Bordello, Joanna Newsom, Superchunk, Low, Jawbreaker, Cloud Nothings, Helmet, Cheap Trick, Slint, Veruca Salt and Foxy Shazam.

Comedian Rudy Moreno dead at 66: The stand-up vet passed away after a stint in Los Angeles ICU

May 11, 2024

Rudy Moreno, a well-known figure in the Los Angeles comedy scene and a familiar face on television, has passed away at the age of 66. His agent, Mark Scroggs, confirmed he died in a hospital ICU, per TMZ. Although the exact cause of death was not disclosed, he had been battling pneumonia and undergoing dialysis, according to the outlet. Moreno appeared in several TV shows including Arrested Development, Monk, The Shield, Judging Amy, and The Kingpin. He also made appearances on the talk show Lopez Tonight.

Music icon Avicii’s ex-girlfriend Emily Goldberg dies at age 34

May 12, 2024

Music icon Avicii’s ex-girlfriend Emily Goldberg has died aged 34. Emily died from a pulmonary embolism on April 3 in La Jolla, California - six years after the tragic death of the Wake Me Up star. Last year Emily shared a snap of herself giving the thumbs-up in hospital on Instagram. She captioned the post: “ “I lived b****. I have had cancer for the past year. I am now cancer-free.”

Former Little League World Series star, MLB player Sean Burroughs died

May 10, 2024

Former MLB Infielder Sean Burroughs, the former first-round draft pick who played parts of seven MLB seasons, collapsed and died Thursday while coaching his son's Little League team. He was just 44.

No cause of death reported.

https://tinyurl.com/45xbwewa

NYC streetball legend Corey ‘Homicide’ Williams dead at 46

May 10, 2024

Corey “Homicide” Williams, who was a legend in the New York City streetball community, has died at 46 years old after a battle with colon cancer. Williams had a long professional career in basketball, including stints in the NBA D-League (now called the G League) and the National Basketball League in Australia, where he once won MVP, after making a name for himself as a streetball basketball player.

Indie wrestler Dick Dynamo passes away at 26

May 7, 2024

The independent wrestling community is mourning the loss of one of its most promising stars Dick Dynamo, who passed away at the young age of 26. Dynamo, real name Brandon Holman, was known for his electrifying performances and charisma, having made a name for himself in prominent indie promotions such as MCW and Combat Zone Wrestling

No cause of death reported.

Art Jimmerson, UFC 1 pioneer and professional boxer, dead at 60

May 9, 2024

UFC pioneer and former professional boxer Art Jimmerson died Wednesday at 60, his family announced. Jimmerson competed at UFC 1 in 1993, leaving a lasting memory as the only fighter to compete in the octagon wearing one boxing glove. As a result, he earned the nickname “One Glove” following his one and only UFC bout, which was against UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie in the UFC 1 quarterfinals. Although he initially struggled to deal with the jokes that followed, he embraced his new nickname over time.

No cause of death reported.

Kathleen Keefe, broadcasting exec, dies at 68

May 9, 2024

Kathleen Keefe, who served as vice president of sales for both Hearst Television and Post-Newsweek Stations, died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Roxbury, Connecticut, on May 1, members of her family said. She was 68. She also was the first general manager at WKMG-TV, the CBS station in Orlando, Florida, and general sales manager at Connecticut’s WFSB-TV and Houston’s KPRC-TV.

No cause of death reported.

Writers House exec Al Araneo dies at 53

May 7, 2024

New York, NY - Al Araneo, executive v-p and director of business affairs at the literary agency Writers House, died suddenly and unexpectedly from natural causes on May 4. He was 53. Araneo started the contracts department at Writers House in 2006 after working for 13 years in contracts at Penguin, Doubleday, and Bookspan, during which time he also obtained an MA in literature and a JD.

No cause of death reported.

Three journalists “died suddenly”:

Sam Rubin dead at 64: KTLA's beloved entertainment reporter suffered cardiac arrest at home

May 10, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - Sam Rubin, a beloved regular fixture on the KTLA news station, died on May 10 after suffering a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned. He was 64. Sources with knowledge about the situation said the longtime entertainment reporter went into full cardiac arrest at his home and was rushed to a hospital in the Los Angeles area. Rubin was allegedly taken by paramedics sometime this morning but was ultimately pronounced dead after being transported by ambulance, according to TMZ. Rubin's last post on Instagram was shared less than 24 hours ago, featuring his chat with British actress Jane Seymour following the success of her Netflix film Irish Wish. The acclaimed anchor has been with KTLA for more than 30 years, joining the team in 1991 before winning multiple Emmys thanks to his captivating presence and candid interviews with some of the biggest stars including Mariah Carey, Usher, Sting, and Zendaya.



LA City Council lifts COVID vaccine mandate for indoor businesses, outdoor events:

https://abc7.com/la-vaccine-mandate-city-council-covid-proof-of-vaccination/11692896/

‘Very respected': Longtime MNC journalist, editor James Beaty dies at age 72

May 13, 2024

A longtime McAlester News-Capital journalist and editor who died unexpectedly is being remembered as “an old-fashioned reporter.” According to the family, MNC Managing Editor James Beaty died May 12 following a medical emergency. Beaty reported for the MNC for more than 38 years and recently celebrated his 72nd birthday on May 3. Beaty’s writing over his career helped expose several issues related to corruption and nepotism in local governments that led to dismissals, resignations, and even criminal charges against several individuals — earning him several state and national awards for his reporting.

No cause of death reported.

Longtime Denver news reporter Rick Sallinger dies

May 9, 2024

Rick Sallinger, a longtime CBS news reporter who spent more than three decades on Denver’s airwaves, died Wednesday night. “Rick passed away peacefully Wednesday night. We are heartbroken,” Sallinger’s family said on social media Thursday. “For 30 years he was a devoted journalist in Denver. He loved every second of it.” The 74-year-old died from natural causes, CBS confirmed Thursday. Sallinger retired just five months ago in December, citing undisclosed health reasons that were being covered by disability insurance.

No cause of death reported.

GOP ex-Congressman Chris Cannon, who impeached Bill Clinton, dead at 73

May 11, 2024

Republican former Congressman Chris Cannon (R-UT) has died at 73 years old, his family has confirmed. Cannon hailed from a prominent Utah family and played a role in the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton. He represented Utah’s 3rd congressional district from 1997 to 2009. He died unexpectedly Wednesday, according to his brother Joe Cannon. The highlight of his career was serving as one of 13 impeachment managers investigating Bill Clinton.

No cause of death reported.

'No one knew she was dead ': GOP primary winner reportedly died 2 months ago

May 8, 2024

A projected Indiana Republican primary winner died two months ago, according to Wednesday reports. Per the Colorado Gazette, 59-year-old Jennifer Pace died suddenly in early March, according to reporting from the IndyStar and WIBC Indianapolis, and had previously run for the nomination in 2022, earning 12% of the vote. "No one knew she was dead. Last week I researched the candidates online. I read their websites and questionnaire responses. I googled them. No mention of her death. No obituaries," a social media user who lives in the district wrote, according to the Gazette.

No cause of death reported.

Longtime Clear Creek County Commissioner Sean Wood found dead

May 6, 2024

Clear Creek County [Colorado] Commissioner Sean Wood has been found dead in Clear Creek County, according to county sources. Wood died unexpectedly on May 6 and a cause of death has not been determined at this time, authorities said. Wood served as a county commissioner for eight years. He had also served as a member of Evergreen Fire/Rescue for at least 23 years, according to his published resume. On his public LinkedIn page, Wood described himself as an optimist, father, husband, entrepreneur and leader.



No age reported.

Colorado’s “vaccination” mandate for state employees:

https://tinyurl.com/37x857b3

A chef “died suddenly”:

Acclaimed Boston chef, restaurateur Jasper White has died

May 13, 2024

Jasper White, a renowned chef and restaurateur in the Greater Boston area, has died. White settled in Boston in 1979 after traveling the United States following his graduation from the Culinary Institute of America several years prior. He eventually met fellow chef Lydia Shire and the two formed a team that presided over some of Boston's best hotel kitchens at The Copley Plaza, The Parker House Hotel and The Bostonian Hotel. White wrote four cookbooks and was inducted into the Massachusetts Restaurant Association Hall of Fame and the MenuMasters Hall of Fame.

No age or cause of death reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Reported on April 15:

April Lavonda Smith, 58

April 15, 2024

April Smith was born on October 20, 1965, in Marlin, Texas. Unexpectedly, she was called home on April 3, 2024, leaving behind a profound impact on all who had the privilege of knowing her. April's thirst for knowledge led her to graduate from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1987, followed by the attainment of a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Iowa Law School in 1991. She embarked on a fulfilling career at the Office of the Attorney General V of Texas, dedicating herself to family and child law with unwavering dedication and compassion.

No cause of death reported.

Pfizer reports young boy dies from cardiac arrest after participating in gene therapy study

May 7, 2024

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has reported a young boy has died due to cardiac arrest after receiving the company’s experimental gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. A Pfizer spokesperson told Reuters in an exclusive email, “A fatal serious adverse event was reported as cardiac arrest for a participant in the Phase 2 DAYLIGHT study.” Pfizer’s gene therapy trial is currently testing children two to three-year-olds who have Duchenne muscular dystrophy. “A fatal serious adverse event was reported as cardiac arrest for a participant in the Phase 2 DAYLIGHT study,” a company spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed response. “The patient received the investigational gene therapy, fordadistrogene movaparvovec, in early 2023,” as per a statement from a community letter attributed to the drugmaker’s DMD gene therapy team and posted by a nonprofit advocacy group. Pfizer announced they are currently reviewing the patient’s data to understand what caused the boy to suffer an adverse event.

Link

Community organizes fundraiser to pay funeral expenses for 10-year-old Nokesville girl

May 13, 2024

Nokesville, VA - Fourth-grade student at The Nokesville School Elyse Robinson, 10, sadly passed away from cancer on May 7. Upon hearing the devastating news, community members offered a swift response, rallying around her family.

A high school student and firefighter “died suddenly”:

Greater Saratoga Springs community mourns sudden death of high school senior

May 13, 2024

Saratoga Springs, NY — The greater Saratoga Springs community is mourning the sudden death of a Saratoga Springs High School student, who was also a first responder. Anthony “AJ” Stefanacci, 17, died unexpectedly Friday, a little more than a week before his 18th birthday. He was a senior at Saratoga Springs High School. Stefanacci was well known in the community for his commitment to helping others both as a volunteer firefighter for Malta Ridge Volunteer Fire Company and as an emergency medical services responder with Ballston Lake Emergency Squad. He had recently passed his exam to become an emergency medical technician. Stefanacci had dedicated his life to helping others, much like the rest of his family. Stefanacci’s father is Lt. Matt Stefanacci in the Saratoga Springs Fire Department and his mother, Janetlyn Stefanacci, has been a paramedic for decades and is a nurse at Saratoga Hospital. His sister Giuliana is a nurse at St. Peter’s Hospital, according to a Saratoga Springs Fire Department post. Stefanacci was also a Saratoga County Sheriff’s cadet prior to deciding to pursue his passion in firefighting and ambulance services.

No cause of death reported.

Missing CMS student found dead at movie theater parking lot in Ballantyne

May 9, 2024

Charlotte, NC - An 18-year-old Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student who was reported missing out of Matthews was found dead Thursday afternoon in south Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the death investigation in the parking lot of a movie theater around 3 p.m. Thursday. Investigators had a section of the north parking lot blocked by crime scene tape, and one car appeared to be under investigation. CMPD confirmed a woman was found dead in the parking lot. Police said the woman was “initially reported missing to the Matthews Police Department.” The Matthews Police Department confirmed that the woman is 18-year-old Olivia Bruce, who was reported missing earlier this week. CMPD said there’s “no evidence of foul play at this time.” Providence High School sent a letter to families to say there will be resources available for them to cope with the sudden death.

No cause of death reported.

GoFundMe created for 21-year-old Santa Clarita woman who died unexpectedly

May 11, 2024

Santa Clarita, CA - A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of a local Santa Clarita woman after she unexpectedly passed away on Thursday. A GoFundMe has been created for Santa Clarita resident Carissa Weitz, who died unexpectedly on Thursday at her home in Newhall at the age of 21. Weitz’ death is considered to be most likely the result of an accident or a medical issue, and is not being investigated for foul play, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

No cause of death reported.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Missing man found dead in Hudson River near Poughkeepsie

May 9, 2024

Poughkeepsie, N.Y.— New York State Police confirmed that the remains of Nicolas Faust, 43, formerly of Marlborough and Peekskill, were found in the Hudson River on May 4 near the Poughkeepsie shoreline. Faust had been reported missing since March 24. Faust was a sergeant in the National Guard, according to his family. He had last been seen by friends near Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. His remains were identified on May 7 with the assistance of the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation conducted by state police determined that there was no evidence of foul play in his death.

No cause of death reported.

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

Firefighters react to unexpected death of beloved Highland Vol. Fire Chief

May 13, 2024

McCandless, Pa. — “Dan dedicated his entire adult life to this community,” said Shawn O’Brien, Highland Vol. Fire Dept. The community is mourning the loss of a longtime beloved firefighter, Dan Stack. He unexpectedly passed away last Friday. Channel 11 spoke with firefighters who served alongside Dan for decades. One of his fellow firefighters responded to his home. “I heard the call and I only live two streets away so I rushed over was the first responder on scene and when I went upstairs his son who is a firefighter here was starting the resuscitation efforts. It’s surreal when you walk in and you see it’s one of yours that you’ve known for 35 years, it’s tough very tough,” said Mark Pierson, former fire chief at Highland Vol. Fire Dept. Dan’s son Riley is also a firefighter at the same fire department. Last Wednesday they responded to a structure fire and that was the last time they worked together. The firefighters said the way Dan watched over all of them is how they will watch over his son Riley.



No age or cause of death reported.

Pennsylvania bribed state workers to get jabbed:

Pa. state employees offered up to five paid days off or lump sum value to get COVID-19 vaccination:

https://tinyurl.com/mrem5f85

Fort Worth fire captain Thad Raven remembered as a dedicated father, husband & mentor

May 12, 2024

Fort Worth, TX — Family, friends and community members in Fort Worth paid tribute Saturday to former Fort Worth Fire Department Capt. Thaddeus Raven during his funeral at Capstone Church in Benbrook. Raven died late last week at 57 years old after having a medical emergency and spending some time at a local hospital in critical condition. He was a father to four children and recently became a grandfather. He served in the U.S. Army as a Private First Class and went on to work in the military police at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico before his fire service.

No cause of death reported.

Petersburg fire captain passes away

May 9, 2024

Petersburg, Va. - Petersburg Fire is mourning the loss of one of their own. The fire department announced Captain James M. Vick passed away on Tuesday. “Captain Vick had served our City for 21 years, and he was a dedicated employee, a proud father, and a brother in the city’s firefighting family,” Petersburg Fire said in a statement Thursday.



No age or cause of death reported.

Virginia state employees’ “vaccination” mandate:

https://www.wavy.com/news/virginia/covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-virginia-state-employees-goes-into-effect/

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

Off-duty Sacramento police officer found dead on Rocklin street

May 9, 2024

Rocklin, CA – The man who was found dead on a Rocklin street early Thursday morning was an off-duty Sacramento police officer, the department has revealed. Rocklin police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive person lying near the intersection of University Avenue and Larkspur Drive just after 6 a.m. Fire personnel pronounced him dead, and Rocklin police said initial signs pointed to nothing suspicious. Later on Thursday, the Sacramento Police Department announced that the man found dead was Officer Daniel Bartlett. Bartlett had been with the Sacramento Police Department for over four years and was assigned to south area patrol. The 30-year-old leaves a wife and young child behind. No exact cause of death has been determined yet.



No cause of death reported.

Sacramento city employees were coerced to take the jab:

A deal inked Wednesday between the City of Sacramento and Sacramento City Employees unions orders city employees to take the COVID vaccine, provide the city electronic proof of the vaccine, or go on unpaid leave:

https://californiaglobe.com/fr/sacramento-orders-city-employees-to-take-the-shot-or-lose-pay/

Massachusetts state trooper who recently died unexpectedly escorted home to the cape

May 8, 2024

Harwich, Massachusetts – HN learned of the sad news yesterday afternoon when a longtime friend of Trooper Steven Culver reached out regarding his recent passing from an unexpected medical event. News of the sudden tragedy sent shock waves across the Cape. Trooper “Steve” Culver was only in his early 50s.

No cause of death reported.

Massachusetts’ “vaccination” mandate for state troopers:

7 state troopers suspended for refusing COVID vaccination can return to their jobs:

https://tinyurl.com/2vmzevn7

Two educators “died suddenly”:

Former Kettering City Schools superintendent dies unexpectedly

May 11, 2024

Kettering, Ohio -- Lyle "Scott" Inskeep, 62, the former Kettering City School superintendent who retired in 2022, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 8 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Associate director of Teaching Fellows Program dies unexpectedly due to illness

May 7, 2024

Elon, North Carolina - Jennifer Fish, associate director of Elon University’s Teaching Fellows Program, died unexpectedly the morning of May 7 due to illness, according to an email sent to the university community by President Connie Book. Book stated in the email that Fish recently celebrated 15 years of service to Elon and has taught the teaching fellows throughout that time.



No age or cause of death reported.

Elon’s “vaccination” policy:

Though Elon has reached 88% of full- time employees fully vaccinated, the vaccine mandate does not pertain to them. Students, faculty and staff that are not vaccinated are required to wear masks indoors on campus at all times, even if, or after, Elon’s mask mandate is lifted.

https://www.elonnewsnetwork.com/article/2021/09/vaccine-exemptions-fall-2021

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Scholarship set up to honor life of Fresno teacher, police officer who passed away

May 11, 2024

Fresno, Calif. – A scholarship has been set up to honor a former member of the Fresno Police Department and teacher at Washington Unified, Darrik Graef [61]. According to his obituary, Darrik Graef passed away on May 8 following a long battle with cancer. He served for 24 years with the Fresno Police Department before retiring in 2021. He then went on to teach at Washington Union High School.

Fresno’s “vaccination” mandate for city employees:

https://tinyurl.com/49cb3act

Beloved Woodward Academy teacher passes away, school says

May 8, 2024

College Park, Ga. — A Woodward Academy teacher has died after a battle with cancer, the school announced on Wednesday. In a letter sent to families, Woodward Academy President F. Stuart Gulley said that longtime educator Angela Stephenson had passed away after recently being diagnosed with cancer. She was 71 years old.

Georgia bribed teachers to get “vaccinated”:

https://tinyurl.com/5kcbzhc

https://tinyurl.com/3jkmfrbm

An investment banker “died suddenly”:

Green Beret-turned-Wall St Banker drops dead of vax-induced heart failure at 35

May 11, 2024

A Bank of America investment banker has dropped dead from Covid mRNA vaccine side effects at just 35 years old, according to reports. Leo Lukenas III was a Green Beret-turned Wall Street banker. His sudden death was revealed by his family in posts on social media. According to the New York Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Lukenas died unexpectedly after suffering an “acute coronary artery thrombus.” The disease causes the formation of a blood clot inside a blood vessel of the heart.

An inmate “died suddenly”:

Kansas inmate with long history of crime dies in prison

May 10, 2024

Hutchinson, Kan. —Hutchinson Correctional Facility inmate Scott Edward Wood, 49, died Friday, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was found unresponsive in his cell Friday afternoon. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. Wood was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

No cause of death reported.

San Jose city contractor found dead at animal care facility

May 10, 2024

San Jose, CA — A city contractor was found dead at an animal care facility in San Jose, Animal Care and Services (ACS) said on Friday. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the city contractor who passed away,” ACS continued, “The City of San Jose is devastated by this news and is focusing on supporting staff who worked with their colleague.” No information on the city contractor’s identity or cause of death was announced as of this report.

No age reported.

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Police investigate a dead ly single-vehicle crash in Elkridge

May 11, 2024

Elkridge, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Friday in Elkridge. Police say the crash happened around 6:42 p.m. A 2019 Honda CR-V was traveling south in the 7100 block of Dorsey Run Road when it drove off the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree. The driver, authorities identified as 42-year-old Icaro Freire-Pina of Laurel, was taken to St. Agnes Hospital, and he was pronounced dead. Freire-Pina was the only person inside the car during the crash. Authorities are investigating whether the victim suffered a medical emergency prior to the collision.

No cause of death reported.

Driver killed in crash after vehicle slams into home on the plaza in East Charlotte

May 9, 2024

Charlotte, N.C. — A man was killed in a crash on The Plaza in east Charlotte after his truck slammed into a home Wednesday, May 8th, according to CMPD. The accident happened around 5:45pm on The Plaza at near Lakedell Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered a Chevrolet Silverado had struck an unoccupied residence. Officers also discovered an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Medic transported the driver, Mark Carden, 58, to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The preliminary investigation indicates Carden was traveling east on The Plaza when his truck veered off the right side of the roadway, struck a guide wire, sideswiped a tree and continued on striking the front of a residence, according to a news release. CMPD says speed and impairment are not suspected to be contributing factors for this crash.

74-year-old woman, 14-year-old girl die in car accident, 3 injured

May 7, 2024

Prince George's County, Md. — A 74-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl died in a car accident in Prince George’s County on Tuesday. Around 12:30 p.m., a Ford driven by 74-year-old Dorothy Skinner was going west on I-495 when it suddenly went off-road and crashed in a wooded area. Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack, who responded to the incident, are unsure why Skinner left the roadway. Her passenger, 14-year-old Loren Jones, died on the scene. Skinner was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center, where she later died. Three other people who were in the car were also taken to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center for treatment.

No cause of death reported.

Medical emergency may have caused fatal accident, police say

May 8, 2024

Monticello, NY – A late morning crash on Route 17B in Monticello on Tuesday claimed the life of an elderly driver, Village Police report. The man’s name is being withheld pending location and notification of relatives. Police said the 11:25 a.m. accident occurred across from Monticello Raceway and is believed to have resulted from the driver sustaining a medical emergency, which caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway. Witnesses reported seeing a 2012 Ford Escape driving in a westerly direction when it suddenly veered across the eastbound lanes, struck a utility pole and an embankment before rolling over. The driver was extricated by the Monticello Fire Department and was declared dead by Sullivan County Coroner Alan Kesten. No other vehicles were involved, and the driver was alone in the car.

No age reported.

Two “died suddenly” in cars:

Man found dead in parked car at Champaign gas station

May 9, 2024

Champaign, Ill. — The Champaign County Coroner’s office is investigating the death of a man found at a gas station in Champaign. 45-year-old Jason Oakes of Mahomet was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a parked car at the Circle K Gas Station at 2315 W. Springfield Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Champaign Police said Oakes was found without a pulse and not breathing. The coroner has said there was no signs of trauma or foul play at this time. The death is still under investigation of the Champaign Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Man found dead in towed car in Allston, Boston Police say

May 10, 2024

Boston, MA — A man was found dead inside a towed car in Allston on Friday morning, police said. At 8:22 a.m., police received a call from a local towing business on Emery Road reporting a dead man inside a car. The death does not appear suspicious at this time, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in an email early Friday afternoon.

No age or cause of death reported.

Authorities name man found dead on Compton Road in Pulaski County on Tuesday, say foul play not suspected

May 9, 2024

Pulaski County [Arkansas] sheriff's office officials on Thursday identified a man found dead Tuesday morning on Compton Road and said they don't think there was any foul play involved. Deputies located the body of Felipe Jimenez, 49, shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Compton Road, sheriff's spokeswoman Kristin Knox said Thursday. Authorities are not treating the death investigation as a homicide, Knox said.

S.F.’s master tiki bartender has died

May 9, 2024

San Francisco, CA - Steven Liles, one of San Francisco’s most cherished tiki bartenders, died late April of natural causes. He was 55 years old. He was named Imbibe Magazine’s bartender of the year in 2017.

No cause of death reported.

San Francisco dropped its “vaccination” mandate for restaurants, bars, gyms:

https://www.sf.gov/news/sf-drops-vaccine-mandate-restaurants-bars-gyms

Man who died while working at Americold in Rincon has been identified; cause of death unclear

May 12, 2024

Effingham County, Ga. — Lawrence Wyatt has been identified as the man who died Friday while working at Americold in Rincon. Wyatt, who is 54, is from South Carolina. He was working for Ecolab and was found unresponsive following a chemical release, although it is unclear what caused his death. “We still do not know the cause of death,” Effingham County Coroner David Exley. “We hope to have some type of answer later tonight.” According to Captain Hannah Jenkins of Effingham County Fire Rescue, the crew responded to the scene Friday morning where they found Wyatt unresponsive. "[It] is not known if his death was related to the chemical or if he suffered a medical emergency prior to the release,” said Jenkins. “The chemical encountered on site is a pesticide used to treat fruits and vegetables. We utilized the facility air scrubbers to remove the chemical and ensure nothing was released into the environment."

No cause of death reported.

Autopsy ordered after worker found dead outside Payne arena

May 12, 2024

Hidalgo, Texas - Hidalgo police are investigating after a man was found dead outside Payne Arena Saturday morning. Police aren’t yet releasing his name but say he worked for a concert production company. Investigators say the man was working Friday night to set up an event and there are indications he may have collapsed from heat stroke. Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

No age or cause of death reported.

Convoy planned to remember trucker found dead in field

May 9, 2024

Sac County, Iowa — Truckers from across Iowa are asked to take part in a convoy for a western Iowa trucker whose body was found last month in a field. Mitchel Riesgraf, the Iowa Chairman of CDL Drivers Unlimited organized the event to remember David Schultz, who disappeared in late November. The state says a preliminary autopsy indicated no foul play in Schultz’s death. Schultz’s family says a second autopsy is planned after his funeral on Friday morning in his hometown of Wall Lake.

No age reported.

Man dies after suffering medical event along I-295 in Freeport

May 9, 2024

Freeport, Maine - A man has died after state police say he suffered a medical event along I-295 in Freeport Thursday afternoon. State troopers were dispatched after receiving calls about a man with blood on his face trying to flag down traffic. Officials say the man had pulled over near mile marker 19 on the southbound side just north of Yarmouth. As emergency teams from Freeport were also dispatched, a passing driver stopped, and began CPR on the man, who had become unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. “Upon further examination, and in speaking with family members, it appears the male suffered a medical event,” state police wrote in a statement. No details were provided regarding the type of medical issue. The unidentified man will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for an autopsy.

No age reported.

Man found dead near Bear Canyon Trail identified

May 10, 2024

Boulder, CO- The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man found dead near Bear Canyon Trail on May 4. Brody Bondhus, 40, was found dead near the trail at 12:30 p.m. May 4. Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Vinnie Montez said preliminary investigations revealed that the death did not appear suspicious.

No cause of death reported.

Allen Lucas Cass, 32

May 13, 2024

Jamestown, NY - Allen Lucas Cass, 32, passed away unexpectedly on May 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ty Cole Anderson, 31

May 12, 2024

Saint Paul, Nebraska - Ty Cole Anderson, 31, of St. Paul, died unexpectedly, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

James Gregory Anzalone, 26

May 11, 2024

Pompano Beach, Florida - James Gregory Anzalone, 26, originally from State College, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday May 2, 2024 in Pompano Beach, FL. James graduated from State College High School in 2016 where he made several life-long friends. He moved to Florida in 2017 where he graduated nursing school from Broward College, and met his girlfriend Diana Marcela Borja.

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas Calin, 24

May 11, 2024

Clawson, Michigan - Nicholas Calin died suddenly and unexpectedly in Romania on May 2, 2024. He was 24 years old. He grew up in Michigan, forming a close lifelong bond to his sister, Alexandra Calin. Eventually he made the big decision to move to his parents’ homeland, Romania, for his studies. Nicholas had a strong passion for fitness and health. We will never understand why such a young, handsome healthy man was taken away.

No cause of death reported.

Steven A. Montroy, 36

May 9, 2024

Heuvelton, New York - Funeral Services for Steven A. Montroy, 36, of Heuvelton, will be private. Mr. Montroy died unexpectedly on Monday, May 7th, 2024. He also worked as construction worker for Purcell Construction out of Watertown and was most recently a self-employed mechanic. He enjoyed working on cars, ice fishing, playing video games, Warhammer, canoeing and he especially loved animals.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 4:

Michael A. Young, 62

May 4, 2024

Michael A. Young, age 62, of Utica [NY], passed away unexpectedly from apparent heart failure on Saturday May 4, 2024. Michael’s employment includes several years at the McCraith Beverage Co, Utica Community Action and lastly a fixture at the Minit Car Wash Co. from which he retired due to illness. Mike was a fun-loving person with an outgoing personality. He would help anyone in need, especially family and friends. Surviving are his three children his five grandchildren, his mother, father and his three sisters.

Reported on May 3:

Nathaniel Joseph (Nate) Dietz, 39

May 3, 2024

Nathaniel Joseph (Nate) Dietz passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2024 at the age of 39. His family, friends and colleagues are devastated by this immense loss.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 2:

Bertha Anahi Chavez Rodriguez, 23

May 2, 2024

Bertha Anahi Chavez Rodriguez, San Antonio, Texas, December 8, 2000 - April 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.



Chavez Rodriguez “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

My name is Albert, I'm raising funds to help cover memorial services and other expenses for my niece Bertha Anahi Chavez Rodriguez. God called her into his Kingdom April 28,2024, after losing the battle with cancer.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/funding-berthas-farewell-and-memorial

Reported on April 24:

Mateo Mata, 22 months

April 24, 2024

Mateo was born on June 21, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. He sadly passed away on April 17, 2024. During Mateo’s short life he faced a lot of challenges and complications due to being diagnosed with SCN8A, which is also known as “Cute Syndrome”. Throughout his life, some of Mateo’s challenges included multiple hospital stays, uncontrollable seizures, and developmental delays. Though being faced with these obstacles, he never failed to put a smile on the faces of those who surrounded him. Mateo’s resilient and powerful spirit was shared with us for only a short time, but during that time he brought such a light and happiness to all who knew him. He was and continues to be loved by many people who had the pleasure to meet him. It brings his family peace and closure knowing that he is no longer suffers.

Reported on April 21:

Lorenzo J. Reyes, 43

April 21, 2024

Lorenzo J. Reyes, 43, of San Antonio, Texas, died Thursday April 18th, 2024 after complications from pneumonia. Lorenzo graduated from Benson High School in 2000 and joined the Army National Guard from 1999-2007. He loved wrestling, football, baseball, and soccer; he also enjoyed camping with his grandparents and cousins in Arizona. Lorenzo was in the process of obtaining his Associates in Audio and Filming at Northwest Vista College with the desire to pursue his Bachelors degree.

Reported on March 30:

Dominic Adonis Baldr Pogue, 2

March 30, 2024

Our Beautiful spider boy Dominic (of San Antonio, Texas) left us for his next amazing adventure on March 18, 2024. He leaves behind a loving mother, father, older brother & older sister and a host of cousins, aunts uncles and grandparents and Great-grandparents that will forever miss the joy he could bring simply with just a smile.

No cause of death reported.

Dominic “died suddenly”: From GoFundMe:

Hi my name is Gare, the father of God's newest little angel Dominic Adonis Baldr Pogue. I hate to make this and never thought I’d have to do anything like this but the unexpected passing of our little boy has left us in a bad spot and we’re seeking any help in the finances of his final resting place and services.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/dominic-adonis-baldr-pogue

Reported on March 27:

Andre Emil Watson, 61

March 27, 2024

San Antonio, TX - Andre attended Pickering Middle School in Leesville, LA, where he was the Drum Major. He graduated from Frankfurt High School in Germany. In his early life, he was passionate about selling cars, and was a top salesman. He acquired another passion in life for cooking. As an entrepreneur, he purchased a food truck known as the “Cravin Cajun” and was an icon in the streets of San Antonio. Andre was well known throughout the community and from the Westside to the Eastside, people would come looking for the “Chicken-man” or Sir Cowboy for his beloved signature dishes. Andre departed this life unexpectedly on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

