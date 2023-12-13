ITALY

Pisan journalist dies of an illness at 34, the discovery by his pregnant wife

December 5, 2023

Andrea Pardini worked at the television station 50 Canale, deep condolences among colleagues in disbelief of what happened. He was at home, in Cascina (Pisa), where he lived with his wife Sofia, who had been pregnant for a few months. It was she who found him, late yesterday afternoon, Monday 4 December, lifeless inside their home, upon returning from work. The prolonged silence since the morning had been a bit unusual, but nothing would have ever made one think of a painful epilogue of this magnitude. They were also happy because he had recently received confirmation that his wife Sofia was expecting their son. A beautiful love story that was about to be definitively crowned after the wedding in 2021. When his wife called for help, nothing could be done. Andrea had already been dead, perhaps for a few hours, and the doctor, who arrived on site, was unable to do anything but confirm his death.

Two infants “died suddenly”:

Bari, 10-day baby dies: the prosecutor opens an investigation, ordered the autopsy

December 9, 2023

Corato (Bari) -A newborn of just 10 days of life, originally from Terlizzi, died last night. Resuscitation operations carried out by doctors and nurses were thus found to be unnecessary. According to a first reconstruction, the little girl had been seen in a cyanotic state in the house, a worrying detail that had convinced the family to transport the child to the hospital: once she arrived at the health facility, the newborn was subjected to some resuscitation maneuvers but the doctors could not help but note the death from cardio respiratory arrest. Intending to shed light on the causes of death, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has ordered an autopsy on the baby’s body. One of the hypotheses is that the newborn died of SIDS (from the English Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).

Castel Volturno: infant dies in cradle, useless rush to hospital. Parents tried to rescue him

December 11, 2023

Castel Volturno (Caserta in Campania) - Most likely there was fluid in the lungs, possibly milk, which obstructed the airway and blocked respiratory flow. Likely died from sudden infant syndrome. The causes of this type of death remain unexplained even after autopsy examinations were conducted. It is to date the leading cause of death of healthy born children and still has no clear scientific explanation. For the baby who died in Pineta Grande, the judiciary, notified of the case, did not consider ordering an autopsy, and the parents were able to perform the unfortunate infant's mesti funeral. Residents of Castel Volturno, the coastal town mourns the unexplained death of a baby that could perhaps have been avoided with quicker intervention. However, the blockage of oxygen supply to the brain, albeit brief, causes permanent, sometimes completely disabling disabilities in most cases in which the infant can be saved.



Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

Mourning in the world of Reggio football, the young Thomas Bartuccio died . A sudden illness for the 16-year-old

December 10, 2023

Reggio Calabria - A social message of just a few lines is the one circulated by Pro Pellaro, a club in the Reggio Calabria Promotion Division, which reported the death of a young soccer player. “There is an empty field. And a gray sky. Our Thomas Bartuccio has left us. We embrace the pain of his family and those who loved him. Fly, Thomas. Run. Be serene in your new Peace. We have no other words today.”

After an illness , a boy of 18 dead : tragedy in Lecce

December 12, 2023

Lecce - Mystery about the death last night in Lecce of an 18-year-old foreigner. From the first information, it seems that the boy had vomited several times in the evening. The young man died in a house in Via degli Stampacchia, a neighborhood not far from the central Viale Otranto. On the spot, the 118’s nurses intervened, but any attempt to revive the boy was in vain. The carabinieri of the provincial of Lecce were alerted and have started the investigation of the case to shed light on the tragedy.

Pain to Pagani for the premature death of Giovanna Amendola

December 9, 2023

Pagani (Salerno) - The city of Pagani is wrapped in a veil of sadness and dismay because of the untimely and sudden death of Giovanna Amendola, a bright and promising young former student of the State High School "Mons. B. Manginot". The news left the local community in a state of deep sorrow. The news of her premature departure was spread by the school, which wanted to remember her with words full of affection and esteem: "Sweet, polite, respectful, very reserved and equally studious girl.” The mayor of Pagani, Lello De Prisco, expressed the sympathy of the whole community for this painful loss: "The entire pagan community is devastated by the sudden death of Joan. May the earth be light to you. Our heartfelt condolences to the family".

Erica dies at the age of 26 due to an illness : her father died a month ago

December 7, 2023

Scandicci - She never stopped fighting. However, her heart stopped yesterday morning. Suddenly. In that hospital bed where she had been trying to resist for days, trying not to cross that thin line between life and death that mocking fate placed before her. Erica Galli passed away at just 26 years old. A resident of Scandicci, she surrendered in a bed at the Careggi polyclinic where she had been transferred just over a week ago from the emergency room of the San Giovanni di Dio-Torregalli hospital after a sudden illness, which then degenerated. First the rush to the emergency room, then the hope of a slow recovery eclipsed by a sharp worsening of the clinical picture. Finally, her transfer to Careggi, where the efforts of the doctors of the Florentine polyclinic to interrupt the vortex of suffering that hit the 26-year-old, just over a month ago overwhelmed by the pain of the sudden loss of her father, were in vain. Graduated in Management Engineering at the University of Florence, she had obtained her master's degree a few months ago at the Engineering school of the Tuscan capital, also starting work experience at Gucci.

Lovere - In the church of San Giorgio the last goodbye to Eleonora Bellini, the 28-year-old who died after an illness

December 12, 2023

Lovere (Bergamo) - Eleonora Bellini, from Lovere, died at 28. There were many, Monday morning - December 11 - in the church of San Giorgio, to say goodbye for the last time to Eleonora Bellini, the young woman who died Friday after fighting for more than two years against a tumor. To her parents Giovanni Bellini and Bruna Pedretti will remain the profound testimony of affection shown by hundreds of people.

He dies of an aneurysm at just 29 years old

December 10, 2023

Killed at just 29 years old by a brain aneurysm. Thus, after 2 days in a coma, Salvatore De Battista, a young Lampedusan appreciated and loved by everyone in the community of Pelagie, died. A large family that is now united in grief over the sudden loss of one of their children. First the illness, and the rush to the emergency room on the island, where the rupture of a vein in the brain was diagnosed. Salvatore was then immediately loaded onto the air ambulance to be transferred to Palermo, but upon arriving in the capital his condition worsened rapidly and he fell into a coma from which he never woke up. After two days, brain death was declared and the organs were removed, given that the young man was a donor.

The tragedy of Giuseppe struck down by an illness at the age of 30

December 6, 2023

Pain and disbelief in Marene for the sudden death of Giuseppe Chiavassa, 30 years old. Originally from Cherasco, he had been living with his partner in Marene for some time, together with his two-year-old daughter. He felt ill at home on Saturday, then the rush to hospital and the days of hospitalization and hope. He died on Monday evening at Santa Croce in Cuneo. Chiavassa worked as a furniture maker at Vero Arredamenti in Cherasco.

He leaves behind his partner Michela and his two-year-old daughter Naomi. He would become a father again in a few months.

Four young mothers “died suddenly”:

Umbria, young mother dies a month and a half after giving birth: investigations underway

December 10, 2023

There are three dates in the last month and a half of Georgiana Madalina's life: October 21, November 2 and December 8. The first is that of joy, when Madalina – 34-year-old Romanian - gives birth to her third daughter. The second is that of illness. The third is that of death: from joy to the nightmare of pain in a few weeks. The story of this young mother, who died on the day of the Immaculate Conception in Terni hospital, is told by the Umbria edition of the Messaggero. The person asking to shed light on the matter is the husband who, assisted by the lawyer Erdis Doraci of the Tivoli Court, presented a complaint for manslaughter to the Collescipoli police. According to the reconstruction carried out so far, the woman was discharged from the hospital two days after giving birth. The pregnancy - like that of the other two daughters - had gone without too many problems. On November 2, Georgiana would have been struck by an illness and hospitalized at Santa Maria in Terni. In fact, from that day on, she will never recover. Until December 1st when no cerebral flow emerges from the CT scan she undergoes. On December 8th her death occurs. Now, according to the husband there are some aspects to clarify and for this reason the seizure of the medical records is requested as well as the analysis of the communications of 118 - who intervened on 2 November - and an autopsy has been requested, ordered by the public prosecutor Giorgio Panucci , from which elements could emerge through which to understand what happened.

Casalgrande, mother of two dies at age 35

December 5, 2023

The ceramic district mourns the untimely death of Vanessa Avagliano, 35, of Casalgrande. Vanessa, who grew up in the Scandiano area, passed away after a long struggle with a serious illness. She leaves behind her partner Marco, daughter Sofia, son Alessandro, parents Stefano and Giuseppina, sister Valentina with Emanuele, and numerous family members. The young woman, originally from Campania, had moved to the area during the ceramic district's period of great economic growth. Vanessa had long been engaged in treatments to combat the disease, but despite medical efforts, her death occurred yesterday morning at San Sebastiano Hospital in Correggio, where she had been admitted.



From our researcher: No cause of death was reported, but from the article:

Vanessa's family members have asked for donations to Correggio Hospital or Core, the onco-hematology center at Santa Maria Nuova Hospital in Reggio Emilia, in lieu of flowers". ["Onco-hematology" is associated with blood cancers.]

Goodbye to Sabrina Perruzza, a community shocked by the death of the young mother

December 9, 2023

Pescosolido – Tragic awakening for the community: in the morning the news of Sabrina Perruzza's death arrived. The young mother passed away in Rome: she was taken ill on Thursday and she didn't make it, this morning she died in the capital. Sabrina leaves behind her husband Umberto, her two daughters and her father Gerardo. The dramatic event was made known by the Facebook page 'Sei di Pescosolido se'. Under the post a flood of comments full of pain remembering the woman who passed away prematurely and so suddenly. Many expressed their condolences to his family.

Citadel in mourning, died Valentina Doro: struck by a tumor at only 36 years. She leaves her husband and two children

December 12, 2023

Tadella (Padua) - Even the specialists were surprised by her desire to live, to continue to be with her family, her husband Antonino Brancati and her children, her treasures, the boy of almost seven years and the girl of four and a half. And to continue her work as an administrative employee always with dedication and ability. A brain tumor whose symptoms began in September 2022 last Saturday stopped the life of Valentina Doro at 36.

Guastalla, Dead at 35 Francesco Toniato. He was the grandson of the painter Udo

December 11, 2023

Mourning in the city for the untimely death of Francesco Toniato, at the age of 35. He was the grandson of the painter Udo Toniato. The family asked not to send flowers but to donate any offers to the Core of Reggio Emilia.



From our researcher: CORE is the oncological and haematological center of Reggio Emilia, a place of assistance and research dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer , but also a structure designed for the best overall care of the patient.

Milena Sorrentino, nanny at a nursery, dead at 38

December 11, 2023

Serramazzoni (Modena) - Milena Sorrentino was struggling with the disease, then the sudden collapse. From the age of 19 she had dedicated her life to children. Dead at only 38 years, after a tremendous fight against the disease that she fought with extraordinary courage to the end. Her disappearance is a torment for the whole community, and the many families who have had her as a sweet nanny of their children at the nursery.

A trail runner “died suddenly”:

Alexandrian runners in mourning. Nicola Cutela suddenly passed away

December 6, 2023

Nicola Cutela, just 43 years old, member of the 0131 Run Of Made, has passed away. Last night the first post on social media was from the Italian Triathlon Federation in which it expressed its condolences for the loss of Nicola Cutela, brother of Fabrizio, triathlete and organizer. Hence the tragic discovery of the sudden death of Nicola, a trail runner who was a constant presence in the races of the Alessandria native who wore the shirt of President Prato's club. Many will remember him competing in the company of his racing friend Daniele Gagliostro, here in action in May in the 2023 edition of the Castello di Pietra.

An accountant “died suddenly”:

The accountant Luigi Galasso died suddenly : Cassino in shock

December 9, 2023

The tragedy in the night in via Campo di Porro. A pain in his stomach in the middle of the night, the loss of consciousness and the useless, strenuous attempt of the emergency services to rescue him from death. Thus, the well-known accountant Luigi Galasso died suddenly in his home in via Campo di Porro in Cassino, at the age of just 56. An esteemed professional, a man of great elegance and courtesy, Dr. Galasso was the owner of an established practice in the city centre. His premature death caused dismay among both his colleagues and most of the people of Cassino. Adored companion of Dr. Alessandra Pisani and brother of lawyers Massimo and Elisa, Luigi Galasso leaves an immense void.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Quarrata, a Manzi primary school teacher dies: school in shock

December 8, 2023

Quarrata (Pistoia) - A sudden death snatched Antonella Franceschi, from the affection of "her" children. And it has left colleagues wondering in astonishment why it happened, why so suddenly. "Antonella never took sick days," explains Luca Gaggioli, headmaster of the "Bonaccorso da Montemagno" school. This time it had happened. But it was thought to be a flu, something of a few days. Instead, on Wednesday the principal received a phone call from his daughter, informing him of the woman's death. She was 61 years old.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Mourning in Paderno, the principal Alberto Sedini died

December 9, 2023

Paderno Dugnano (Milan) - Last Wednesday the principal Alberto Sedini passed away. The school manager in charge of the Emilio De Marchi Comprehensive School in Paderno was 59 years old. A sudden death that shocked colleagues, professors, students and everyone who knew Principal Sedini.

A city councilman “died suddenly”:

Dead Marcello Balasini: "In love with Gualtieri". Dismay over the passing of the city councilman, who was very active in volunteer work

December 9, 2023

Gualtieri (Reggio Emilia) - It was unexpected news, which yesterday aroused emotion and disbelief among many citizens of Gualtieri, that of the passing away of Marcello Balasini, 70, a city councilor member in the town where he lived. A week ago he had been struck by a serious illness at his home in the Peep neighborhood. He had suffered a cerebral hemorrhage that had necessitated urgent transfer: first to the hospital in Guastalla and soon after to Santa Maria Nuova in Reggio, for surgery in the operating room. His condition had remained very serious, in intensive care, with life just a thread of hope. A thread that, unfortunately, was broken late yesterday morning when death occurred.

Link

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Death of Doctor Pietro Iani, a life dedicated to the last

December 12, 2023

Tarquinia (Lazio) - Mourning in Tarquinia for the sudden death of Dr Pietro Iani on Saturday evening. A well-known, respected, appreciated and well liked surgeon and dentist, he "discovered" the town on the coast of Viterbo in the late 70s while working in a hospital. Originally from Rome, he leaves his wife and daughter Valentina.

The surgeon, Gaetano Sciamanda, died at the age of 61 by a heart attack

December 12, 2023

Roseto - Sudden illness: Dead Gaetano Sciamanda, deputy chief of general surgery at Sant'Omero Hospital and former colonel of the Alpini. The doctor died at the Mazzini hospital in Teramo, he was 61 years old. The man leaves two teenage children. The community of Roseto in mourning. While in his home the night before, Dr Sciamanda the told his family he wasn't feeling well: immediate emergency alert. A medical ambulance of 118 arrived on the spot: the health workers were faced with a very serious situation, they transported him to the emergency department of Mazzini. Here the medical staff did everything to save him, but unfortunately, towards 1 pm, he died from another crisis. Causing his death was cardiac arrest.



Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

Eight “died suddenly” at work:

Tragedy in Trasacco, Fabio Marinetti dies at 45

December 12, 2023

A tragedy has struck the entire community of Trasacco. In the evening Fabio Marianetti owner of a well-known pizzeria bar in the village was hit by a fatal illness outside the bar, a sudden episode that left him no escape despite the help. The 45-year-old leaves his wife Emanuele and two daughters. The whole community is incredulous about what happened, Fabio was a very well-known and well-liked person throughout the country and not only. His Celtic Bar was very popular and Fabio was known and respected by everyone.

Two construction workers “died suddenly”:

Asolo – 58-year-old man dies on construction site

December 7, 2023

He suddenly collapsed while together with some colleagues he was carrying out roofing work on an excavation in a company in Vittorio Veneto. All attempts, first by colleagues and then by health workers, to resuscitate him were useless for Gelindo Dametto, a 58-year-old craftsman living in Asolo. The man died a few minutes after arriving at Conegliano hospital due to the consequences of cardiac arrest.

Tragedy at work: construction worker collapses and dies

December 6, 2023

Rocca di Caprileone (Sicily) - At a construction site in the Sicilian town of Rocca di Caprileone, a 52-year-old construction worker died. The man, according to initial reconstructions, suffered a sudden illness while at work with some colleagues. Despite prompt help, there was nothing to be done for the man. Medical personnel who arrived on the scene could only pronounce him dead. Carabinieri and the medical examiner were also at the scene of the tragedy to make the relevant findings and reconstruct the exact dynamics of the incident.

Corcione Renazzo, died at work from an illness

December 6, 2023

Renazzo (Ferrara) - He died on Monday, November 27 from a sudden illness while he was finishing the working day. And today he is greeted for the last time in the church of Renazzo. We are talking about Claudio Corcione, a 40-year-old worker who died of a sickness that occurred while he was working. Corcione was working when he suddenly collapsed in the excavator cabin against the glass of the vehicle. Colleagues did not see him returning and the phone did not answer, it was a farmer in the area who said there was an excavator making strange movements. The 118 operators immediately intervened on the spot, but for the 40-year-old there was nothing more to do.

Rocca di Capri Leone: Fatal illness , a lorry driver at "Edil Valenti" dies

December 6, 2023

A 52-year-old lorry driver, resident in the province, G.T., probably died due to an illness that proved fatal. The man had just arrived at the "Edil Valenti" company, on Via Industriale, when he was struck by a sudden illness that left him with no escape. Immediately all the staff present on site tried to help the 52-year-old but there was nothing to be done. The police from the local station and the medical examiner were brought to the scene. The link between death and work activity is excluded.

Pozzuoli, tragedy on the street: man dies while driving the van

December 5, 2023

Tragedy in Pozzuoli this morning, Tuesday 5 December, near the Tennis Hotel in the third street of via Pisciarelli. A man suddenly felt sick while driving his van. According to what we learned over the hours, the worker died instantly. His details have not yet been disclosed, but according to what Cronaca Flegrea reports, the victim was originally from Forlì and was in Pozzuoli on a business trip. The 118 health workers intervened on the spot. After about 40 minutes of resuscitation attempts, the health workers could not help but declare his death. The Carabinieri from the local station also arrived at the site of the tragedy and are currently investigating to shed light on the incident and ascertain the natural causes of death. It is assumed that the man died due to a heart attack. The local prosecutor's office was also informed about the events that occurred recently in Pozzuoli.

Heart attack in paper mill. Mourning for Stephen Biagioni, 56

December 5, 2023

Castelnuovo (Reggio Emilia) - An illness was fatal to an employee of the Lucart Paper Mill in Castelnuovo yesterday morning while he was intent on work in the company's analysis laboratory. Stefano Biagioni of Albiano di Minucciano had started his shift at 6 a.m. and everything seemed normal, when suddenly he was seen keeling over near his desk, and despite prompt help there was nothing to be done. Basically, the man, 56, died on the spot without the rescuers being able to do anything. Biagioni's sudden death greatly shocked all of his fellow workers and the company, where the man had worked for several years, was respected and well-liked by all.

Belluno - Roberta Dal Farra, 45 years old died after a long battle

December 12, 2023

Belluno - For some time, she had been suffering from a disease, but on Saturday, her conditions suddenly deteriorated and caused her death. Roberta Dal Farra, well-known and esteemed, left at 45 years old. She has worked as a collaborator in the Registry Office of Palazzo Rosso, where many remember her smile. In these hours the epigraphs appeared in the city.

Farewell to Eugenio Cantone, knight of labour and former magistrate of Mercy

December 12, 2023

Livorno - In less than a month he be 75, a birthday that he will not be able to celebrate because of a heart attack that took him away. Eugenio Cantone died on Sunday evening, December 10, leaving in despair his beloved wife Daniela, his children Sheila and Federico and the three beloved granddaughters Sofia, Geneva and Lucrezia. "He suffered from broken heart syndrome or Takotsubo,” explains the family, “a sudden and acute form of heart failure manifested after he was denied the opportunity to see two of his grandchildren as a result of the ongoing separation of his son".

Two first responders “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness , 41-year-old from Livorno dies. He was a volunteer Rescuer and SVS driver

December 11, 2023

Livorno – Mourning in Livorno and in the Labronian volunteering for the death of Massimiliano Benedetti, 41 years old. He was a rescuer and driver for the Svs Public Assistance. He died in his sleep. Any attempt at resuscitation was useless. He had started as a volunteer at a very young age and had also been an employee. Then he won a competition as a 118 operator in Potenza. But he returned to Livorno very often.

Paolo Pegoraro died : as a volunteer Green Cross he had perfected the helicopter rescue

December 10, 2023

Caselle -A very aggressive illness in a very short time took his life prematurely on December 9, to the affection of his loved ones and the thousands of volunteers who knew and appreciated him during his 44 years of service in the Green Cross for the community. Paolo Pegoraro, 62, a computer scientist by profession, was a pillar of the Green Cross where he entered at the young age of 18, he distinguished himself for his humanity and professionalism in the service.

Sudden illness : goodbye Marco Cerini

December 11, 2023

A sudden illness, perhaps a heart attack, tore Marco Cerini from this life at just 50 years old, a native of Ascoli, well known in the area, above all for his enormous passion: music. An expert dancer, for years he played, danced and entertained many people. His partner Katia, his children Jacopo and Anita as well as all his relatives and friends are in the greatest pain. Condolences also from the Porta Tufilla district, where Jacopo is a flag-waver.

Elba, farewell to Manola Geri: historic entrepreneur of the Frank's hotel

December 11, 2023

Capoliveri - The funeral of Manola Geri in Casini will be celebrated this afternoon, starting at 4.30 pm in the parish of Santa Maria Assunta in Capoliveri, her birthplace. The news of his passing spread early yesterday morning with the sad announcement of the death knell. “I had heard the chimes this morning,” says the mayor of Capoliveri, Walter Montagna. “ But nothing authorized me to think that it was Manola. Learning about it so suddenly made my blood freeze in my veins." Manola Geri had turned 68 years old. She was a well-known entrepreneur not only in Capoliveri and consequently in Elba, but also in Tuscany, by virtue of her profession which she had been carrying out for several years.

Five “died suddenly” while out and about:

Albenga, collapses and dies in the street: 52-year-old found by a passer-by. The police are looking for witnesses

December 11, 2023

Disturbing discovery this afternoon in Albenga by a passerby who was in via Carlo Forte. Around 4pm, the man's attention was caught by a body lying on the ground. After raising the alarm, rescuers and law enforcement immediately arrived on the scene. The victim turned out to be a 52-year-old man, resident in Albenga. When he was found, he was dressed in a dark blue tracksuit and had a membership card, gym keys and cash. The medical examiner who intervened on site ruled out the possibility of violent death. The man, in fact, would have collapsed to the ground, probably struck by a sudden illness that would have left him with no escape.

Ill at dinner with friends: they try resuscitation but there is nothing to do. Mario dies at 66 years of age from a heart attack

December 10, 2023

Lido (Venice) - He was having dinner at a friend’s house, together they were planning what to do for the New Year’s Eve party. In a few moments, a seemingly carefree evening turned into tragedy. Mario Tedesco, historical member of the travel agency "Nuova Fantasy Tours" (which closed and never reopened in the years of the pandemic from Covid-19), collapsed and died. Killed by a heart attack that left him no escape. At the dinner there were also some professional friends in the field of health and first aid, who immediately attempted resuscitation waiting for the arrival of the 118 ambulance. But unfortunately there was nothing to do. Mario Tedesco was 66 years old.

Tragedy in the pizzeria: he collapses at the entrance and dies a few moments later

December 10, 2023

Tragedy in a pizzeria in Michellorie, a hamlet of Albaredo: a 74-year-old suffering from cardiac arrest dies at the entrance to the restaurant. It happened on Friday evening, at the entrance to the Da Pachera pizzeria in Michellorie, Remigio Roncoletta, 74 years old, resident in Castelbaldo (Padua), suffered a sudden cardiac arrest that left him with no escape. It was just after 7 pm, at that moment the place was still relatively quiet, with few customers present. According to the owner of the pizzeria, Roncoletta entered, took only a few steps, and then suddenly collapsed to the ground, leaving everyone stunned. Among those present in the room there was an 118 operator, off duty, who promptly recognized the seriousness of the situation by carrying out resuscitation measures. Roncoletta's wife and some relatives arrived on site a few moments later, but unfortunately every attempt to save the man was in vain. It was supposed to be a carefree evening, but it turned into a tragedy.

Fatal illness for a 75-year-old man in the Esselunga car park in Alessandria

December 5, 2023

Alessandria – Tragedy this Tuesday evening in Alessandria, in the Esselunga car park. A 75-year-old man died after suddenly falling ill while he was in his car. 118 and the Carabinieri intervened on site and were only able to confirm the death.

Terni: 60-year-old man dies on apartment building stairs

December 5, 2023

Turni (Umbria) - Drama on Tuesday morning in an apartment building on Via Salvo D'Acquisto, between Via Turati and Villaggio Italia. A 60-year-old man from Terni -- initials P.D. -- lost his life after suffering a stroke while descending the stairs of the apartment building. The tragic discovery was made by a neighbor who was on her way to do her shopping. An immediate call to 118 was made, but health workers could do nothing but note the man's death, which occurred due to natural causes. Carabinieri from the Terni station command were brought to the scene for routine investigations.

The former goldsmith, Aldo Rossi, passed away at 72

December 11, 2023

Biella (Piemonte) - Aldo Rossi passed away yesterday, Sunday 10 December, at the age of 72 at the Sant'Andrea hospital in Vercelli, where he had recently been admitted. Born in Milan, he moved to Biella as a child with his parents. In the 70s, he was a member of the Biella board and managed an escort, where he put his passion for football to use, according to his cousin Roberto Rossi. “He left a little suddenly, he adds, “ even if he was sick for some time.”

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Melegnano - Ill at the wheel on the highway, a truck driver of 53 years dies

December 11, 2023

Melegnano (Lombardy) - Drama in the late afternoon on Monday on the A1 in Melegnano, where a 53-year-old was struck by an illness while driving his truck. It all happened around 17:30 when arriving from Lodi and heading towards Milan, the truck driver of Ukrainian origin was driving the heavy vehicle along the A1. At the junction with Teem, however, he suffered a sudden illness, due to which he lost control of the truck, which broke down the fence before ending its course in the countryside on the sides of the A1. Despite the desperate attempts to save his life, unfortunately, everything turned out to be useless: the 53-year-old died practically on the spot, apparently a victim of an explosive illness. The tragic accident caused several queues in A1 towards Milan, which during the evening reached four kilometers.

Valsugana - head-on collision due to illness . One dead , one hurt

December 10, 2023

The alert was triggered around 4.15 pm today, Sunday 10 December, along the road that connects the town of Castello Tesino and the Celado area. According to initial reports, a driver fell ill while driving the car. At that point the car, now out of control, crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a vehicle coming in the opposite direction. Despite the maneuvers and attempts, the driver found himself in front of the car and could do nothing to avoid the head-on crash, a violent impact and a very loud bang. The alarm was raised immediately and emergency services, ambulances, local firefighters, local police and carabinieri rushed to the scene to carry out investigations, reconstruct the dynamics and manage traffic. An accident that immediately appeared extremely serious and the operators requested the arrival of the helicopter with the emergency medical team on board. The area was isolated and made safe while healthcare personnel began treating those involved in the terrible accident. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for one driver, who died due to illness. The other person was stabilized and transferred by helicopter to the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento.

She falls ill and ends up off the road, a woman from Laino Borgo dies in Basilicata

December 10, 2023

A 60-year-old woman from Laino Borgo, province of Cosenza, driving her vehicle, died instantly in a road accident that occurred on state road 19 in Lauria (Potenza), in Basilicata, a few steps from the old station. The lady was driving the car when, according to an initial reconstruction, she was struck by a sudden illness which caused her to lose control of the vehicle. The car would have ended up off the road and overturned. For this reason, the intervention of the firefighters was necessary, they extracted the woman's body from the sheets of metal. Together with her on her passenger side there was a 65-year-old man, transported under yellow code to the hospital in Lagonegro (Potenza).

Struck by heart attack while driving, dies after crashing into other cars

December 9, 2023

Barona (Milan) - An illness seized him suddenly while he was driving his car. The collision with some parked cars was unavoidable, then the sudden arrival of help that transported him in code red to St. Charles Hospital, but it was too late. A 72-year-old man was on Zumbini Street at number 32, in the Barona area. It was 3:30 p.m. when the victim suffered cardiac arrest. 118 crews with an ambulance and an auto-medicine responded to the scene. A passerby alerted them. But when the man arrived at St. Paul's, with resuscitative maneuvering, doctors had no choice but to pronounce him dead. Local police are accurately reconstructing the dynamics of the events.

Farewell to Domenico Di Giuseppe, Dead at 47

December 11, 2023

Altino - Mourning throughout the territory of the Sangro Aventino for the untimely death of Domenico Di Giuseppe, esteemed owner of the Locanda del Corvo in Roccascalegna, who died at only 47 years after fighting against an illness. Many friends and acquaintances are still incredulous about the tragic news that arrived shortly after 7 pm this evening. Di Giuseppe, father of two daughters, had been hospitalized in Chieti for a few days and had been fighting with strength and dignity against a tumor for months, as his dearest loved ones recall.

Struck by a heart attack , he calls 118 but no one answers: he dies at 60

December 11, 2023

Casaluce (Caserta in Campania) - The victim - Nicola S. - was hit by an illness last night around 7 pm; he suffered a strong pain in his chest, probably a heart attack. Immediately, his family members tried to call 118 but received no response. Phone call after phone call passed for about an hour, with the 60-year-old who, unfortunately, in the meantime, did not make it. The police intervened on the spot. The same policemen who arrived on the spot had found serious difficulties reaching the 118 call center. In conclusion, the disaster in the health care system, especially in first aid, is getting worse and more troubling.

Heart attack , Eltek employee dies on his 47th birthday

December 11, 2023

He turned 47 yesterday, Sunday 10 December, but on the same day he died, struck down by a heart attack. The news of the sudden death of Marco Maina, from Settimo Vittone, employed for several years in the Eltek mechatronics industry in Hone, aroused emotion and condolence in the lower valley and beyond.

14 “died suddenly” at home:

Trivero says goodbye to the man found dead at 53. Monday morning the funeral of Davide Corradin, struck by an illness .

December 10, 2023

Trivero (Biella) - Says goodbye to the man found dead at 53 years. Found by his mother. The man had been killed by a sudden illness while he was in the house, and it was the mother who discovered the now lifeless body. Needless was the intervention of 118, who had tried to revive him. Davide Corradin leaves his mother Maria Galdi, his father Giorgio, his sister Daniela, with her husband Aurelian Ion and their son Francesco.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Arcore says goodbye to Don Enrico, a meek and humble pastor who has left his mark in his community.

December 9, 2023

Merate (Lecco) - The funeral of 74-year-old Don Enrico Caldirola was celebrated this afternoon, Saturday, December 9, in the church of the Holy Rosary of Arcore. For years he had been a priest in Melzo. The priest, with a kind and gentle soul, died in his sleep in his home, in Merate, where he returned every evening to spend the night. His elderly aunt discovered his lifeless body. On Thursday morning, the aunt, not seeing the nephew arrive, went to his room and discovered his dead body. She immediately alerted the paramedics but for the 74-year-old priest there was nothing to do.

Macerata - Sudden illness : father Lorenzo dies at 38 years old

December 7, 2023

Caldarola mourns the passing of Lorenzo Lambertucci at just 38 years old. Owner of the IT company Sistema 3, he passed away yesterday evening, around 8.30 pm due to a sudden illness while he was in his home. The timely intervention of the 118 health workers, who arrived with an ambulance and a medical vehicle, was useless. Lorenzo leaves behind his wife Silvia and their two children Greta and Mattia, and his parents Fabio, former mayor of Caldarola, and Silvia. A great lover of nature and photography, he also founded the project "The hidden eye of the Sibillini" together with three other friends.

Cellole – 58-year-old dies unexpectedly

December 7, 2023

The community of Cellole mourns another fellow citizen who flew to heaven too soon. This morning Cellole woke up to the bad news of the untimely death of Antonio Sarno, 58 years old. Antonio, who lived with his family in Via Napoli, was struck by a sudden illness during the night which left him with no escape despite attempts to resuscitate him

Forno Canavese - man of Moroccan origin dies of unknown cause

December 7, 2023

He feels ill while he is at home alone and dies without being able to ask for help. Tragedy in Forno Canavese, where this afternoon, Thursday 7 December 2023, at the beginning of via Roma, not far from the corner of via Botta, a citizen of Moroccan origin lost his life, whose full details have not yet been disclosed. The alarm went off shortly after 3 pm. The Rivarolo Canavese firefighters and the 118 medical team intervened promptly, together with the Rivara carabinieri. Once inside the house, rescuers found the man's lifeless body. The medical examiner could not help but confirm the death of the non-EU citizen. Investigations underway by the military. It could have been a sudden illness, which left the Moroccan with no escape. The man would not have been able to call for help in time. However, all hypotheses are being tested. Firefighters are working to rule out the possibility of any carbon monoxide leaks.

Gabriele - life cut short by illness before going to work at city hall: he was 34 years old

December 7, 2023

Pianella (Pescara) - Gabriele Tortora, died yesterday morning in an unexpected and sudden manner: he was preparing to go to the Town Hall, in Pianella, where he worked when an illness killed him within minutes inside his home. The intervention of rescuers was useless. Incredulous is the entire community of Pianella, where Tortora was well known. On the municipality's Facebook site there are dozens of condolence messages under the post with the news.

Recanati (Macerata), two seventy-year-old sisters found dead in their home after months

December 6, 2023

Tragedies of loneliness in the Marche and Abruzzo. The bodies of two sisters, Luisa Berenice Stortini, 69 years old, and Piermaria Luigia Stortini, 71 years old, were found in a house in the historic center of Recanati (Macerata). They were lying next to each other: the older one lying in bed and the other sitting next to it. The death, according to the first investigations carried out, is linked to natural causes, but, given the advanced state of decomposition of the bodies and their almost mummification, it dates back to a few months ago. The discovery was made due to a water leak. Once the water leak was reported to the local police by the owner of a room under the two sisters' house in Recanati, the firefighters also intervened with the police, who had to break down the door, and then reach the macabre discovery. The death of the elderly women could date back to the summer or much earlier. The sisters were very close, as local news reports, and had never married. Lately, one of the two was confined to bed and the other looked after her. An autopsy will be needed to ascertain the causes of the deaths of the two sisters and understand whether the deaths occurred at different times.

Drama in Casal di Principe, Salvatore Chirico found dead : struck down by an illness

December 6, 2023

Casal di Principe (Campania) - Drama in Casal di Principe where yesterday morning, Tuesday, December 5, Salvatore Chirico, 59, was found dead in his home on Via Cicerone: the 59-year-old was reportedly cut down by a sudden illness. He was found dead inside his home by carabinieri. Rescuers could only note the death of the 59-year-old, which was reportedly caused by a sudden illness.

The sudden death of Fabrizio Pirovano from Casatenovo

December 5, 2023

The sudden death of Fabrizio Pirovano, 40 years old, struck by a sudden illness last Sunday while he was in his home in Via Misericordia, in the town center, has affected many people who knew him. Rescue vehicles arrived promptly on site, including the helicopter that left Bresso. The 40-year-old, well known in the village but also in the Brianza area of Vimercate where he cultivated passions and friendships, passed away in hospital yesterday, Monday.

Teggiano, dies at home : the body discovered after several days

December 5, 2023

The 63-year-old from Teggiano, whose family had not had any news for days, was found lifeless in his home. The alarm was raised by the relatives who called the police as the man no longer responded to their calls. The 118 health workers and the Sala Consilina firefighters intervened on site and forced the front door of the house. In the bedroom the dramatic discovery: the lifeless body of the 63-year-old, now there was nothing left for him to do. A sudden illness struck him down.

Illness at home , Giuseppe Capriotti died

December 4, 2023

Mourners in Monsampolo mourn the death of Giuseppe Capriotti. He was 51 years old and was found dead in his home late yesterday morning. The news of his passing has aroused deep condolences in the area, and the messages that flowed through social media throughout yesterday bear witness to this. Giuseppe Capriotti lived alone and it was his brother who raised the alarm yesterday because he could not locate him. The victim was found on the couch in the living room where he was probably taken by a sudden illness.

Giovanni dies at home at the age of 68

December 10, 2023

Giovanni S., a 68-year-old Maddalonese resident near the Aldo Moro State Comprehensive Institute, died due to a sudden illness. Friends and family tried to contact Giovanni, but received no response. And then the emergency services and the police were contacted. The medics, upon entering the house, found the lifeless body of the 68-year-old.

A Ju-jitsu master “died suddenly”:

Ju-jitsu master found dead at home aged 59. Vito Valente killed by a sudden illness

December 10, 2023

Shock in Vercelli due to the sudden death of a 59-year-old well known in the world of martial arts. Valente, also known in the city for his work as a security officer for Fidelitas, leaves behind his mother Enza, his brothers Angelo, Mariangela, Nunzia, Gianni and Massimo. The man was struck by an illness on Friday evening, while he was at home. The firefighters themselves attempted a desperate resuscitation maneuver, arriving around 10.30 pm to open the door of the man's home and provide first aid while awaiting the arrival of medical personnel. But even the 118 operators were unable to do anything except confirm that the man had died. What killed him was a sudden illness that didn't even give him the chance to ask for help. A police patrol was also on site to investigate the case. The funeral will take place in a secular form tomorrow, Monday 11 December, at 11 am at the Vercelli Funeral Home.

Farewell to Iginio Plazzotta: he was coordinator of the Alpine and head of the technical office of Treppo Ligosullo

December 9, 2023

Treppo Ligosullo (Friuli-Venezia Giulia) - Iginio Plazzotta, died from a sudden illness at home, he was the former head of the Municipal Technical Office. His life was dedicated to his country. He had just turned 70. He was also president of the Pro Loco and for over twenty years coordinator of the Alpine Treppo Ligosullo. Iginio was a friend to all, very well known and very appreciated. He had also coached various football teams.

Farewell to Mario Greco

December 10, 2023

Lecce (Puglia) - Mario Greco, 59, died on Saturday, losing the fight against a disease, father of three children, creative entrepreneur and innovative manager of many places - between Lecce, the Adriatic and the Ionian coasts, which made the history of nightlife - "made in Salento".

A sailor “died suddenly” at sea:

Suddenly ill, an officer dies while sailing

December 10, 2023

We have received news of the sudden death of the officer Vito Miceli on the ship Giuseppe Lucchesi of Tirrenia CIN. The editorial staff of Torre d'Amare and all her colleagues and friends associate themselves with the pain of the Miceli family.

The body of a man found on the banks of Ticino: he had been dead for days

December 9, 2023

Pavia (Milan) - A body on the shore of the Ticino. Perhaps he died from an illness, but it seems to have been at least a couple of days ago. The investigation is still underway by the police, called on Saturday, December 9. The alarm was issued by rowers rowing in Tincino around 5 pm, who saw on the bank what looked like the body of a man. Rescuers arrived at the shore and found the body lifeless, which was recovered by firefighters. He had no documents on him and he has not yet been identified. The age has not been established, the only certainty is that he is a male. He was wearing denim pants and a sweatshirt, maybe he got knocked out of his head while walking, as a physical activity, along the riverbank. But not for a short time, maybe a couple of days, judging by the condition of the body. To give him a name, the investigations are cross-referencing the data with missing person searches, but at the moment there would have been no match. Perhaps no one had noticed his absence yet.

Piacenza - Illness on the train, a 76-year-old dies

December 8, 2023

On the morning of Friday 8 December, a 76-year-old from Frosinone went into cardiac arrest while he was a passenger on the Milan-Rome high-speed train. The man suddenly felt ill when the train was just outside Piacenza. While the controllers immediately started resuscitation maneuvers, also using the defibrillator present on the train, the train was authorized to stop at the Piacenza railway station and, in concert, rescue operations began. The 118 health workers intervened on site with the Viale Malta Red Cross ambulance and the medical and nursing staff with the medical vehicle who continued with the advanced resuscitation maneuvers. An attempt was made to stabilize the clinical picture which was very serious and he was urgently transported to the city emergency room where, a few minutes later, he unfortunately died.

Liliana Mitricuna, mother, dies at 52: her life cut short by a bad disease

December 8, 2023

Mirano - The city mourns young mother Liliana Mitricuna, the woman who died at 52 from cancer. Her husband's grief: "A person full of life, she fought to the last." It is with deep sadness that the family of Liliana Mitricuna, a beloved and luminous woman, announces her sudden departure due to a courageous battle with cancer. Her untimely passing leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew her. A loving mother and an extraordinary woman, Liliana was loved not only by her family but also by anyone lucky enough to cross her path.

Struck by an illness during his daughter's funeral, Gino Mazzon dies shortly afterwards in hospital

December 8, 2023

The tragic story of Diana Mazzon and her father Gino demonstrates how great a father's love for a daughter can be. She died at the age of 53 from cancer, and her father could not cope with the misfortune, passing away due to an illness on the day of her funeral. Diana Mazzon was 53 years old, had a partner and was the mother of a son. She had been fighting a tumor for some time, which finally defeated and killed her. Dramatic news for her loved ones, especially for dad Gino, 86 years old.

Conegliano - Family, work and love for dance: mourning Barbara's death

December 7, 2023

She was surprised by a sudden illness, probably a heart attack, which left her with no escape. Mourning for the communities of Conegliano and San Vendemiano for the sudden death of Barbara Perin, 51 years old who lived with her family in the city of Cima but was also well known in the adjacent municipality for her passion for dance. In fact, the woman worked for the amateur club Royal Ginnastica which announced on its Facebook profile the suspension of activities for a week, as a sign of mourning.

Piedimonte Matese - Entrepreneur cut down by sudden illness : Pasquale Florio's funeral is tomorrow

December 7, 2023

Piedimonte Matese (Caserta) - A forensic medical examination was carried out today on the body of Pasquale Florio, 60, who died Dec. 1, 2023, of a sudden illness. Six days to perform an autopsy. Unacceptable. The tragedy unfolded in a matter of minutes; the unfortunate businessman reportedly felt ill and asked his brother to accompany him to the emergency room of the nearby hospital. By the time he reached the entrance of the emergency room, the situation got worse. He reportedly lost consciousness. Doctors at the Piedmont health facility reportedly did everything they could to save the man. Unfortunately, shortly thereafter, his heart would stop beating. Disbelief and despondency in the village.

Killed at the age of 71 by an illness while playing sports, the defibrillator was not enough

December 6, 2023

Musile Di Piave - A 71-year-old man dies when he falls ill while doing physical activity at the sports facilities. The tragedy occurred yesterday morning, Tuesday 5 December, and the help of a man who tried to resuscitate him with the help of the defibrillator, in use at the facilities in via Argine San Marco Inferiore, was of no avail. Paolo Fuser, resident in via Martiri, lost his life with his wife Daniela De Nobili. Early in the morning the man had gone to the city's sports facilities to do some physical activity; a bit of "fast walking" to keep fit. It was during one of the laps of the athletics track that he was suddenly taken ill; Paolo Fuser collapsed, apparently also hitting his head. Around 8.30, so probably a few minutes later, a man who was in the area to have accompanied his wife, noticed his body on the ground and rushed to help him. While 118 was alerted, he started giving him cardiac massage; so he took the defibrillator in use at sports facilities and, thanks to the course he had completed just a short time ago, used it on Fuser. In the meantime, other people and the Suem health workers have arrived. Unfortunately, the resuscitation practice did not have the result that everyone hoped for and there was nothing that could be done for the man. In the meantime, the local police patrol had also arrived on site. The body was recomposed in the mortuary cell of the San Donà di Piave hospital, made available to the family, who will thus be able to set the date of the funeral.

A gym owner “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness , gym owner Massimo Foschi dead

December 5, 2023

Livorno – Tragedy in Rosignano. A 58-year-old man, Massimo Foschi, died due to an illness on the morning of Sunday 3 December. Every attempt at resuscitation was in vain. The man was well known in the province of Livorno as the owner of a gym, Ego Anima e Corpo. He leaves behind his wife Sabrina and two children.

A coach “died suddenly”:

The community of Sale mourns Franco Bertelli, youth coach

December 5, 2023

A sudden illness took Francesco "Franco" Bertelli, who passed away at the age of 66, from the affection of his loved ones and the community of Sale di Gussago. Very active in the sports club of the Gussago area, the Asd Oratorio Sale Gussago, first as a coach of the youth sectors and then as a councilor, Franco Bertelli is remembered in these hours of pain for his great generosity of spirit, both when with passion and sympathy guided the boys on the field both when he dedicated himself entirely to voluntary actions, in support of the oratory and charitable activities, which had intensified after his well-deserved retirement from the profession of house painter. Bertelli leaves behind his wife Vittoria and his children Alessio and Ilaria.

Farewell to Giuseppe Amato, he was 56 years old

December 5, 2023

Rubiera (Reggio Emilia) - Deep sorrow in Rubiera was aroused by the news of Giuseppe Amato's untimely death. He was 56 years old. Amato passed away due to illness at the Hospice Casa Madonna dell'Uliveto in Montericco di Albinea. Giuseppe Amato was the father of little Salvatore, the five-year-old boy who tragically died in June 2014 in a car accident in Rubiera. Salvatore had been hit by a car while crossing the street with his mother and sister, who were injured after the impact with the car. Unfortunately, rescue efforts for the child were useless. It was a tragedy that had affected the entire Rubiera community, which was distraught over the child's death.

Two “died suddenly” while swimming:

Dead while swimming, 27 years old

December 10, 2023

Tragedy in Bari where a 27-year-old boy died this morning after falling ill while in the swimming pool of the Villa Camilla sports center, in the Poggiofranco district of the Apulian capital. The young man was rescued by the facility's lifeguards who, after pulling him out of the water, tried to resuscitate him using a defibrillator they were equipped with. Shortly after 11.30, the 118 rescuers intervened and attempted for a long time to resuscitate the 27-year-old. The police, the prosecutor and the medical examiner intervened on site.

Diver dead while diving on the Haven, autopsy ordered

December 4, 2023

Pavia - An autopsy will clarify the cause of death of Giovanni Sclavi, a 43-year-old diver who died on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2023, during a dive in the area of the wreck of the Haven, the tanker that sank in 1991 off Arenzano. The prosecutor's office opened a file against unknown persons, the investigations carried out by the Coast Guard on the seized equipment hadn't revealed any anomalies and the most plausible hypothesis is that the man was cut down by an illness, the autopsy served to clarify the contours of the event and to rule out any accidents. The diver was with some fellow divers and a diving companion when he felt ill. Once the alarm was raised, firefighter divers and the Coast Guard helicopter responded, in addition to medics dispatched by 118, but there was nothing they could do for the man who passed away.

