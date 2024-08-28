Note: This week, our researchers found 33 (not a typo) nurses in the U.S. who “died suddenly.” They are memorialized in a separate Substack, here .

UNITED STATES

Netflix star Rob ‘The Rabbit’ Pitts dies at 45 following health battle after telling fans goodbye in heartbreaking clip

August 26, 2024

Netflix star Rob “The Rabbit” Pitts has died at the age of 45, his videographer has confirmed. The Tex Mex Motors star died on Sunday after battling stomach cancer. The Netflix show that debuted in June last year sees motoring experts transport cars from Mexico to Texas to restore them. In a heartbreaking clip posted to YouTube, Pitts said goodbye to fans and detailed his health struggles. It was in the comments to the black and white video entitled “This is Goodbye,” that Pitts’ videographer Jeff told fans that the news was true. “Hey everyone, this is Jeff (Rob’s Videographer). I am with him now in Hospice,” he wrote. “He just passed at 21:45 on 08/25/2024.

Longtime 'This Old House' contractor Roger Cook dies after long illness , show says

August 23, 2024

Concord, Mass. — Roger Cook, a Massachusetts native and landscape contractor who spent nearly 40 years teaching valuable lessons on the beloved home improvement program "This Old House," has died after a long illness, the show announced. Cook first became involved with the program in 1982 and joined "Ask This Old House" when it began in 2002. He stepped away in 2020, citing health issues, the show said.

No age or cause of death reported.

New Orleans-area Christian comedian dies of sudden heart-related issue

August 23, 2024

New Orleans, LA - Nationally known Christian comedian Mutzie Daniel Forestier [64], who was a native of the New Orleans area, died over the weekend from a sudden heart-related medical emergency. His family members shared news of his passing on his social media accounts. Mutzie was known to tour nationally and was set to kick off an upcoming national tour as recently as Aug. 25 at Gulf Coast Free Will Baptist Church in Gulfport.

Theresa Chambers, veteran talent booker for Mercury Lounge, Bowery Ballroom and others, dies at 64

August 25, 2024

Theresa Chambers — a talent booker at the Mercury Lounge, Bowery Ballroom and other venues whose career reached back to Studio 54 days — died on Aug. 11, a representative for her family confirms to Variety. No cause of death was announced; she was 64. “Theresa was one of a kind,” said Steve Ferguson, an agent at Paladin Artists, “always fighting for her beliefs and her acts. And that infectious laugh! I will truly miss her.”

No cause of death reported.

An update from our report in July:

Richard Simmons' cause of death confirmed by L.A. coroner: 'Blunt traumatic injuries'

The Los Angeles County medical examiner has disclosed the official cause of death for fitness guru Richard Simmons, confirming details previously shared by the TV personality's brother. The coroner said Simmons' primary cause of death was a result "of blunt traumatic injuries," according to a statement released Thursday. Arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease — stiffened blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to the heart — was a contributing condition in Simmons' death, which was ruled an accident. The statement also confirmed reports that Simmons had "experienced a fall" on July 11 and spent the next day in bed. The self-proclaimed Weight Saint, who built an exercise-video empire and was known for his energy and bright and bedazzled outfits, died July 13, a day after his 76th birthday. Simmons' body was f ound at his home . At the time of his death, sources told The Times there was no evidence of foul play.

Mariah Carey’s mom and sister tragically die on the same day: ‘My heart is broken’

August 26, 2024

Mariah Carey revealed mom Patricia and sister Alison [above] both tragically died over the weekend. “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend,” Mariah, 55, said in a statement shared with People Monday. “Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.” Although the Grammy winner did not reveal either cause of death, she was able to spend time with her 87-year-old mother before her passing. It’s unclear when she last saw Alison, who was 63 at the time of her death.

No cause of death reported.

Loretta Lynn's granddaughter tragically passes away

August 24, 2024

Loretta Lynn's granddaughter has tragically passed away at the age of 64 after a difficult health battle. Lynn Massey died this week after suffering from a 'long and difficult health battle,' the country singer's Instagram page announced this week.

No cause of death reported.

Loretta Lynn’s daughter undergoes surgery for mouth cancer:

https://tasteofcountry.com/loretta-lynn-daughter-cissie-surgery-mouth-cancer/

An update to our report in May:

Chris Pratt’s stunt double Tony McFarr’s cause of death revealed

August 21, 2024

Three months after Chris Pratt’s longtime stunt double Tony McFarr suddenly passed away, the cause of his death has been revealed. In new documents obtained by TMZ, Florida’s Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that McFarr’s death was the result of an irregular heartbeat from an issue in his heart valves. Other contributing facts included alcohol poisoning and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). McFarr was 47 years old at the time of his death. He worked as the stunt double for Chris Pratt for both the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchises. He reportedly had more than 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry.

Musician Daron Beck, who fronted the acclaimed Fort Worth experimental metal band Pinkish Black, has died

August 23, 2024

Fort Worth [Texas] musician and Pinkish Black frontman Daron Beck died this week after a bout with an undetermined illness, those close to him confirmed on Friday. He was 48 years old. One of the great characters of the Dallas-Fort Worth music scene's past two decades, Beck was a talented performer with a flare for the dramatic and strange. It is not yet clear what caused Beck's death, although he had struggled with his health previously, suffering a pair of heart attacks in quick succession just a few years ago. In the wake of those health concerns, Beck spoke publicly about cutting vices out of his life, cleaning up his diet and trying to embrace a more active lifestyle.

Frank Cannino (Scrape, Scar Culture, Nemacyte) has passed away , GoFundMe launched

August 22, 2024

Sad news to report as longtime New York City metal musician and bassist Frank Cannino [53] has passed away, suddenly according to posts from family and friends on social media. No cause of death has been revealed.

No cause of death reported.

100 Demons/Afghan Haze's Erik Barrett has passed away

August 20, 2024

Sad news out of the 100 Demons camp as vocalist Peter Morcey announced that bassist Erik Barrett passed away yesterday, Monday, August 19th. Morcey shared the news via his Instagram. Barrett was a current member of the band having performed at the recent 100 Demons festival appearances and most notably was featured on the group's 2004 self-titled record. Barrett was also a member of stoner-doom project Afghan Haze. 100 Demons is scheduled to perform at For The Children 2024 in Los Angeles, CA this December alongside Gorilla Biscuits, Mindforce, and more. No details yet on if that appearance will still be happening.

No age or cause of death reported.

An update to our report in April:

TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth’s cause of death revealed

August 20, 2024

TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth’s cause of death has been revealed. Maryland’s Chief Medical Examiner ruled that Roth died at the age of 36 from cardiac arrhythmia due to myocardial fibrosis, which is an irregular heartbeat caused by scarring on the heart muscle, Page Six can confirm. The manner of death was considered natural. Roth’s toxicology report found no signs of alcohol, but she did test positive for diphenhydramine, a common antihistamine, as well as mitragynine, an alkaloid often used for pain management.

UFC, Strikeforce veteran Benji Radach dies at 45

August 26, 2024

UFC and Strikeforce veteran Benji Radach has died at the age of 45. Reports about his passing were first posted by family members on Facebook, including from Radach’s stepmother and brother. Additional sources confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Monday. The cause of death has not been revealed at this time. A stalwart of the fight game dating back to his MMA debut in 2001, Radach was always considered a tough out no matter who he faced over the years.

Sid Vicious dies at the age of 63

August 26, 2024

Professional wrestling loses another legend as former WWE and WCW heavyweight champion Sid Vicious passed away on Monday at the age of 63. Vicious' (real name Sid Eudy) son Gunnar took to his Facebook page to announce the death of his father. "Dear friends and family, I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years," Eudy said.

Ravens announce tragic death of offensive line coach Joe D’Allessandris after recent hospitalization with illness

August 25, 2024

The Baltimore Ravens announced the tragic death of the team’s offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris. The NFL team had revealed earlier this month that 70-year-old D’Alessandris was dealing with an acute illness and needed ongoing treatment. “Our hearts ache with grief and sadness upon learning of Coach Joe D’Alessandris’ passing early this morning ,” the Baltimore Ravens shared in an X post on Sunday afternoon.

No cause of death reported.

WSOPC ring winner Alexander Hill passes from cancer days after losing son-in-law

August 21, 2024

The poker community received sad news recently that Wisconsin’s Alexander Hill [65], who final tabled the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Seniors Event two years ago, died due to complications with cancer. Alexander Hill, 65, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on August 19, 2024.

Note: Hill’s passing was especially tragic for his family, as just a few days earlier his son-in-law, Nic Haug [ 34 ], passed away unexpectedly :

https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/name/nicholas-haug-obituary?id=55971694

An art exhibitor “died suddenly”:

Jung Lee Sanders, founder of Art Projects International, has died

August 23, 2024

Tribecan Jung Lee Sanders, born in Seoul Korea in 1956 [68], founded Art Projects International just over three decades ago. She was among the early creators of what has become the robust Tribeca Gallery District. Jung Lee died on August 6 after a year-long battle with cancer. Over the years, she presented and organized more than 150 exhibitions and featured works by more than 80 artists from around the world. Over the decades, she also developed exhibitions for institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, San Jose Museum of Art, Queens Museum, Brooklyn Museum, Vilcek Foundation, Minneapolis Institute of Art, Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Cincinnati Art Museum.

Three journalists “died suddenly”;

PIX11 News remembers beloved assignment editor Doug Kahn

August 21, 2024

New York, NY – Doug Kahn, a pillar of the PIX11 newsroom, passed away over the weekend. He joined PIX11 News 34 years ago as an assignment desk editor — the command center of any newsroom. Doug was a pivotal part of the team that orchestrates how PIX11 covers the news, coordinating photographers and reporters to make sure they got to the stories that matter to you and your communities. He was a native New Yorker with an unmatched knowledge of the city that helped him excel at his job.

No age or cause of death reported.

New York City announces vaccine mandate for private-sector employers

https://www.littler.com/publication-press/publication/we-are-not-going-back-new-york-city-announces-vaccine-mandate-private

Ed Daniels, legendary WGNO sports director, dies at 67

August 22, 2024

New Orleans — WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels has died on Friday, Aug. 16, three weeks after suffering a heart attack in California. Ed was the most senior team member in the WGNO newsroom. He started as the station’s sports director in 1992 and was the creator of Friday Night Football. Later, the football program would inspire another sports program to highlight young local athletes, Friday Night Fastball.

WDBJ7 remembers former sports reporter Zac Glover

August 19, 2024

Roanoke, Va. - WDBJ7 is mourning the loss of former Sports Reporter and Anchor Zac Glover, who passed away over the weekend. Glover covered sports teams and events for our hometowns from 2014 to 2018, including Friday Football Extra and Saturday Sports Extra. Glover left WDBJ7 in 2018, when he and his wife moved back to his home state of Kentucky to be closer to family as he pursued a career in finance. This past weekend, Glover passed away after battling cancer. Zac Glover was 39.

An editor “died suddenly”:

Top Cow’s Elena Salcedo has passed away

August 26, 2024

Elena Salcedo, Top Cow’s VP of Operations, passed away on Thursday night. [Comics publisher] Top Cow announced the news on their social media. "We received the devastating news that our beloved Top Cow family member and cherished friend Elena Salcedo left us peacefully." She was the heart and soul of Top Cow, running behind the scenes and editing many of their books, including the most recent Witchblade. She was far, far too young to lose.

No age or cause of death reported.

A photographer “died suddenly”:

Surfing photographer Andrew Blauschild dies after heart attack

August 20, 2024

Andrew Blauschild [53], a renowned surfing photographer from New York, tragically passed away on Monday, 19th August 2024, after suffering a heart attack shortly after surfing in Montauk.Reports indicate that Blauschild had just exited the water when he experienced the cardiac arrest that claimed his life. Blauschild’s sudden death has led to an outpouring of grief and tributes from friends, family, and admirers of his work. His legacy lives on through the powerful images that documented three decades of Montauk’s natural beauty and surf culture.

An immunologist “died suddenly”:

Dr. Lydia Tesfa, a renowned scientist and advocate, sadly passed away on August 18th, 2024

August 23, 2024

Lydia Tesfa, PhD, aged 58, of Lansing, New York, departed this life peacefully at her residence on August 18, 2024, with her family by her side. Her work and influence spanned numerous fields, including immunology and infectious diseases, and she was widely recognized for her contributions to science and the Ethiopian diaspora. In 2019, Lydia joined Cornell University, where she utilized her vast knowledge in flow cytometry and infectious diseases, assuming the role of director of the Flow Cytometry Facility, thereby contributing greatly to the scientific community.

No cause of death reported.

Cornell's "vaccination" mandate for faculty & staff:

https://tinyurl.com/ye2xkkuw

Three politicians “died suddenly”:

US congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. dead after brief illness & sudden setback as family says he ‘fought till the end’

August 21, 2024

Representative Bill Pascrell Jr., of New Jersey, fought to his last breath before his death on Wednesday morning, his heartbroken family said. A Wednesday, August 21 post to his X account stated, “As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Kansas City, Kansas state representative Marvin Robinson dies

August 23, 2024

Kansas City, KS - A Kansas House Representative from Wyandotte County has died. Democrat Marvin Robinson recently passed away, Unified Government Mayor/CEO Tyrone Garner said in a statement.



No age or cause of death reported.

Sterling alderman dies following battle with cancer

August 19, 2024

Sterling, IL — A long-time Sterling city alderman has died. Alderman Joe Martin [2nd from left] died Sunday, Aug. 18, following a recurrence of cancer, according to a news release from Sterling City Manager Scott Schumard. Martin had served on the Sterling City Council as the city’s 4th Ward alderman since 1995, while also serving as vice mayor since 2007.

No age reported.

A chef “died suddenly”:

David Ansill, 1976 graduate of Cheltenham High School and a renowned chef in Philadelphia and beyond, has passed away at 65

August 20, 2024

David Ansill, a 1976 graduate of Cheltenham High School and a renowned chef in Philadelphia [PA] and beyond, passed away on Monday, August 19 in hospice care of complications from lymphoma. He was 65. According to his obituary in the Philadelphia Inquirer, Ansill was diagnosed in spring 2023 and announced his illness last summer via a GoFundMe, which is still active.

Restaurateur Justin Chearno dies suddenly at 54 as Four Horsemen staff & LCD Sound system fans mourn ‘unimaginable loss’

August 22, 2024

The wine director of a popular New York City restaurant has died. Justin Chearno was one of the original owners of the Michelin-starred eatery Four Horsemen in Brooklyn, New York. The restaurant announced his death in a post on Instagram on Thursday. Vox Media affiliate Eater reported that Chearno was 54 at the time of his death. His cause of death has not yet been made public.

Three children “died suddenly”:

North Central Florida girl dies after battle with cancer

August 22, 2024

Gainesville, Fla. - A family from North Central Florida is mourning the loss of their daughter after she died from cancer. Aleyah O’Brien died Thursday after being diagnosed with Diffuse Midline Glioma last December. We first told you about Aleyah’s story back in July when people in High Springs held a fundraiser to help support her and her family. She was 8 years old.

Horseshoe Bend School mourns loss of student

August 25, 2024

Tallapoosa County, Ala. - A community in Tallapoosa County is mourning the loss of a young student. Officials with Horseshoe Bend School in New Site confirmed a fifth grader died Friday evening. WSFA has learned that student is 10-year-old Reed Marshall Smith.

No cause of death reported.

‘He was special’: 11-year-old boy collapse s at Visalia Adventure Park

August 26, 2024

Visalia, Calif. – A Visalia family is grieving after they say their son tragically passed after a trip to Adventure Park Saturday evening. 11-year-old Richard Weinert-Soto collapsed at the top of a water slide at around 5 p.m., according to his mother Maria Velasco. “This little girl comes and she tells me, ‘I think your little boy is laying up there’… and so I ran up there and he was blue and purple,” Velasco said. She says Adventure Park employees performed CPR until medics arrived, taking him to Kaweah Health. Doctors attempted life-saving measures for several hours until pronouncing Richard dead at 9:26 p.m.

Link

Three teenagers “died suddenly”:

Jaxon Snyder passed away 4 days before starting school

August 22, 2024

A 13-year-old boy passed away less than four days before starting eighth grade, Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School Principal Michael Sokalzuk told Daily Voice on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Jaxon Snyder, of Lewisburg [PA], died after "a brief and unexpected illness," on Monday evening, Aug. 19, Sokalzuk said.

No cause of death reported.

Cheshire Student’s death cancels freshman orientation

August 23, 2024

Cheshire, CT — A Cheshire High School student died Wednesday, prompting officials to cancel the school’s freshman orientation, Superintendent Jeffrey Solan said. The student’s name has not been released “out of confidentiality and privacy for the family,” Solan said. He also declined to say how the student died. School officials learned of the student’s death late Wednesday and decided to cancel Thursday’s orientation “out of respect for the family,” said Solan, who notified families of the cancellation in a post on his Instagram account at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday.

No age reported.

Teen dies after medical emergency at Normal High School

August 23, 2024

Normal, IL – A 15-year-old girl is dead after a medical emergency at Normal Community West High School on Thursday. According to a news release from the Normal Police Department, officers initially responded to the high school on a report of a student having a medical emergency at approximately 9:51 a.m. The Normal PD School Resource Officer at the scene assisted school staff who were providing the student [Hope Joyce Jager] with aid. The Fire Department took over medical care when they arrived on the scene and transported the girl to a local hospital were the girl was pronounced dead



No cause of death reported.

Woman who checked into hospital and vanished was actually in the morgue, family learns

August 23, 2024

Jessie Marie Peterson, 31, died at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, California, on April 8, 2023, from cardiopulmonary arrest, something her family, including her mother, Ginger Congi, never learned of until April 12, 2024, according to a civil complaint obtained by USA TODAY. “I had bad thoughts that she might be lying some place, decomposing, and nobody knew where she was and that we might never see her again,” Congi told USA TODAY. “Turns out she was lying decomposing some place, but somebody knew where she was, and they didn't tell us.” She was admitted to the hospital after suffering a diabetic episode on April 6, 2023, the document says. On the day of Peterson's death, she called Congi and asked her mother to pick her up because she was going to leave the hospital, the complaint says. This would be the final time Congi ever heard her daughter speak because Peterson was pronounced dead by the medical center at 4:27 p.m., two hours after that phone call. Peterson had been admitted to Mercy San Juan Hospital before her death, including on Jan. 10, 2023, when she suffered a separate diabetic episode. She also underwent surgery at the medical center on Jan. 14, 2023, to treat an infection in her right foot, according to the complaint.

A veterinarian “died suddenly”:

Reported on August 2:

Dr. Michele Louise Sharkey DVM, 34

August 2, 2024

Beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and devoted fur-mom, Michele Sharkey, left us too soon and unexpectedly on July 30, 2024, in Littleton, Colorado. After attending Aquinas College for two years, she transferred to Loyola University in Chicago, where she earned a BA in Biology in 2013. Michele received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in 2017. Her first professional job was at Pol Veterinary Services in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. She also worked briefly in Missouri, but in 2021, she fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a veterinarian near her beloved Rocky Mountains.

No cause of death reported.

A pharmacist “died suddenly”:

Reported on July 31:

John Dee Donaldson Jr., 51

July 31, 2024

On Friday, July 26, 2024, John Dee Donaldson Jr., 51, of Dunlap, IL, gained his angel wings. A graduate of Cape Central Senior High School class of 1991, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 1996, John worked as a pharmacist for 27 years.

No cause of death reported.

An engineer “died suddenly”:

Christopher W. Deemie, 38

August 22, 2024

Philadelphia, PA - Christopher W Deemie, 38, of Philadelphia, passed away surrounded by love on August 20 at his family home in Johnson City after a short period of Hospice care. In 2019, Chris became a Mechanical Engineer, after studying at Temple University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Chris most recently worked for LCR Embedded Systems in Norristown, PA, an aerospace and defense electronics packaging manufacturing company and took pride in the projects he handled. Chris fought a 39-month battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme Grade 4 Brain Cancer, the most aggressive subtype. After emergency craniotomy surgery in June of 2021 he would go on and beyond just surviving, He would continue to excel in work and spend a wonderful amount of time with his family and friends.

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

Leslie A. Reiss, 65

August 22, 2024

Leslie A. Reiss, 65, of Oxford, NY, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2024, surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with cholangiocarcinoma. Leslie was a nurturing soul who took great pride in raising her children. After they were grown, she founded the Oxford After School Program through the Norwich YMCA, demonstrating her deep commitment to the community. She then began a 23-year career as a teacher's aide with Norwich City Schools, where she touched countless lives with her kindness and patience.

Mt. Hope High School teacher dies unexpectedly

August 20, 2024

Bristol, R.I. — The Mt. Hope High School community is mourning the loss of Brian Latessa, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this month. Latessa taught in the school’s business and communications department and coached wrestling. He was also a husband and a father. Latessa was 59 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Longtime Harvard social studies director Anya Bassett remembered as ‘greatest mentor’

August 20, 2024

Bassett, who served as the director of undergraduate studies for the Social Studies concentration for 21 years until last year, was described by former students and colleagues as a caring instructor and a lifelong mentor and friend whose warmth radiated well outside the classroom. Bassett died suddenly on Aug. 13 in Wellesley Hills, Mass. She was 56. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Harvard's "vaccination" mandate for students, faculty and staff (including those who work 100% remotely):

https://hr.harvard.edu/corona-virus-workplace-policies/return-campus

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

Former Jenkins volleyball coach Lisa Bickerton dies of cancer

August 22, 2024

Lakeland, FL - Coaches can affect a lot of lives during their careers, and that certainly was for Lisa Bickerton during her more than 30 years of coaching, including 21 as George Jenkins' head coach. Bickerton died on Friday. She was 54. Bickerton was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 but it went into remission. She continued coaching through chemo treatments before retiring as the high school coach in 2021. The cancer returned in 2022 and Bickerton underwent surgery to have a tumor removed, but cancer returned in 2023. This time, doctors told her that surgery would do more harm than good. She underwent more chemo, but after a few rounds, doctors found that the tumors were growing and no longer susceptible to traditional chemo.

Nanticoke head football coach Scott Dennis passes away

August 21, 2024

Luzerne County, Pa. — A community is mourning the loss of beloved Head Football Coach Scott Dennis. Scott Dennis, the Nanticoke head football coach, passed away Tuesday night at home. Dennis was in his 1st season with the Trojans as their new head coach in the Wyoming Valley Conference and District II Football. He took over the program earlier this year.



No age or cause of death reported.

Dennis, 55, “died suddenly”:

https://tinyurl.com/4dpe8h69

Swain County cross country and track and field coach dies unexpectedly

August 19, 2024

Bryson City, N.C. — Swain County Schools reported sad news on its website, one day before the 2024-25 school year began. "It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of a cherished staff member, Keith Payne, on Saturday afternoon," the website posted on Aug. 18. Payne was Swain County High School's girls cross country coach since 2019 and led the team to three straight 2-A/1-A state titles. He was also coach of the indoor girls track and field team to three straight state titles and was an assistant for both outdoor track and field teams.

No age or cause of death reported.

East Palestine toxin victim and truth fighter Courtney Miller Fish dies suddenly and unexpectedly

August 21, 2024

Courtney Miller Fish, the sole individual plaintiff in the "We The Patriots" East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment lawsuit, has passed away both suddenly and unexpectedly. Ms Fish was only 36 years old. She was formerly employed at Beaver Medical Center as a security guard and most recently worked at Ray’s Café. "We the Patriots" expressed to their membership the following: "When a train derailed in her hometown of East Palestine, Ohio, Courtney stepped to the front of the line and stood up for all the families who were poisoned there. She spoke out on the biggest stage possible, exposing the truth and the government's lies on Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

No cause of death reported.

From our researcher: This may be a jab-related death as Miller worked at a medical center prior to the "spill" incident and most medical centers mandated the jabs for all staff. Also, fires, spills, and similar incidents where our air, water, and land are poisoned while our government does nothing to help seem to evidence both an effort to eliminate us and a callousness similar to that demonstrated in the face of clot-shot-related harms.

Adam Andrzejewski, renowned government watchdog, passes away

August 19, 2024

Hinsdale, IL— Adam Andrzejewski, a longtime government transparency advocate, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday at age 55. The Herscher, Ill., native jumpstarted his career with a successful telephone directory business before committing himself to public service. After a brief run for Illinois governor, he founded OpenTheBooks.com, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing the public information about "every dime" of taxpayer money being spent by elected officials.



No cause of death reported.

More details:

Adam Norris Andrzejewski, 55, of Hinsdale passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Sunday morning, August 18.

https://tinyurl.com/bddvkd2v

A judge “died suddenly”:

Maricopa County judge died from heart attack during vacation

August 22, 2024

Phoenix, AZ – A longtime Maricopa County judge died after having a heart attack while on vacation, the Maricopa County Justice Courts announced on Wednesday. Justice of the Peace Frank J. Conti, suffered a fatal heart attack during a vacation in Banff, Canada, this week. Conti was 61 years old and is survived by his two sons and his former wife.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Traci Zeller, Charlotte-based interior designer and attorney, dies unexpectedly

August 26, 2024

Traci Zeller, a prominent Charlotte-based interior designer and attorney, died unexpectedly on Saturday, her husband Michael confirmed to the Observer Monday morning. She was 50. Zeller not only ran her south Charlotte [NC] business, Traci Zeller Interiors, and worked as a white collar criminal defense attorney at Paul Hastings in Washington, D.C., but was also a mother of twin boys.

No cause of death reported.

WFU security officer Sergio Ward has passed away

August 26, 2024

Kernersville, North Carolina - We are saddened to share that Wake Forest University Security Officer Gary Anthony Ward (Sergio) passed away on August 21 after a short illness at the age of 53. In addition to his 18 years of service at Wake Forest, Ward was a DJ for Jet Set Jazz Radio on WQFS, a personal trainer, a life coach and an ordained minister.

No cause of death reported.

Wake Forest's "vaccination" mandate for staff:

https://tinyurl.com/3ahztdkt

Eight police officers “died suddenly”:

Sheriff’s office, community mourns sudden death of Douglas County deputy

August 26, 2024

Douglas County, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the unexpected death of one of their own. Last week Tuesday, Douglas County Dep. Marco Miranda-Perez died at his home. According to the sheriff’s office, it is believed the deputy died of natural causes.

No age or cause of death reported.

12-year police veteran passes away after long battle with cancer

August 25, 2024

Tega Cay, S.C. - A 12-year police veteran with the Tega Cay Police Department has passed away after a long battle with cancer, officials say. Lieutenant Lauren Galloway passed away on Sunday, August 25, according the Teg Cay Police Department. The men and women of the Tega Cay Police Department are trying to comprehend and endure one of the most difficult chapters in our Departments’ history.

No age reported.

Galloway was diagnosed with cancer in late 2021:

Never fight alone. That’s the message the Tega Cay community and police department want Sergeant Lauren Galloway to know as she battles ovarian cancer. Her fellow officers say Galloway was diagnosed with the disease just before Christmas [2021] at only 36 years old.

https://www.cn2.com/tega-cay-community-rallies-behind-sgt-battling-cancer/

Investigation underway after Hanceville police dispatcher found dead in office

August 23, 2024

Cullman County, AL — A Hanceville police dispatcher was found dead in his office on Friday, August 23. The dispatcher was found around 11 a.m. on Friday. At this time, his cause of death is unknown. Cullman County is working on this investigation.

No age reported.

Friends remember former TBI Director Mark Gwyn after his unexpected death

August 22, 2024

Nashville, Tenn. — A trailblazing leader at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has died. Mark Gwyn [61], who served as director there for 14 years, was found unresponsive at his home Thursday morning. TBI investigators believe it was natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Community mourning unexpected death of sheriff’s deputy

August 21, 2024

Hamilton, OH — A community is mourning the unexpected death of a sheriff’s deputy. Joel Markowski died on Thursday, at the age of 54 in Butler County, according to his online obituary. Joel served in the United States Army, Sugarcreek Twp Police Department, Butler County Sheriff’s Department and was a school resource officer at Bellbrook, Edgewood and New Miami.

No cause of death reported.

Beloved Kent County deputy, school resource officer passes away

August 23, 2024

Kent County, Mich. — Deputy Tom McCutcheon [57], who worked for the Kent County Sheriff's Office, recently passed away. A 13 ON YOUR SIDE viewer, Brian Kavanagh, reached out to us to talk about what McCutcheon meant to his family as he was the school resource officer at his son, Braydon Kavanagh's, school.

No cause of death reported.

Millions of Michigan workers must follow COVID-19 vaccine or testing mandate by Jan. 4:

https://www.freep.com/story/news/politics/2021/11/04/covid-19-vaccine-rules-michigan-workers/5825191001/

Beloved former Easton officer's sudden passing leaves community shocked

August 20, 2024

Easton, MD - The Mid-Shore community is reeling after the sudden passing of Sgt. Gordon Lee Jr., a retired officer of the Easton Police Department, who died last night. Sgt. Lee, who retired in February at the age of 46, remained an active presence within the community, according to Easton Police Captain Gregory Wright. During his time with the Easton Police Department, Sgt. Lee worked with the K-9 unit and served as a training coordinator, teaching other officers in academics and at the firing range.



No cause of death reported.

Maryland governor: 'Just get the damn vaccine':

Annapolis, Md. — Urging people to “just get the damn vaccine,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced new vaccination requirements for state employees who work in congregant settings with the vulnerable on Thursday — or else face strict face-covering requirements and regular COVID-19 testing.

https://apnews.com/article/business-health-coronavirus-pandemic-maryland-28432aaf58e45223980958a48ffbf1cc

Former deputy and officer passes away

August 20, 2024

Nicholasville, Ky. – The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office and the Nicholasville Police Department are mourning the loss of a former deputy and officer. The sheriff’s office announced the passing of former Deputy Richard Prather on Monday. A former law enforcement officer with more than 30 years of service in Jessamine County has died of cancer. Richard Prather was a Nicholasville Police Department for more than two decades.

No age reported.

Beshear calls on employers to enforce vaccine mandates as COVID-19 cases surge in KY:

https://www.kentucky.com/news/coronavirus/article253277523.html

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

North College Hill Fire Department announces death of longtime lieutenant

August 25, 2024

Groesbeck, Ohio - The North College Hill Fire Department Fire Department lost one of its longtime and well-respected firefighters earlier this week. Lt. Doug “Socks” Eikens [57], who served on the department for over 30 years, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 15, according to his obituary.

No cause of death reported.

Ohio will pay $5.8 million in bonuses to state employees who got COVID-19 vaccine:

https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/2021/10/20/ohio-pay-5-8-million-bonuses-vaccinated-state-employees/6109742001/

Rural Metro cadet passes away after falling ill during training

August 23, 2024

Tucson, Ariz. - A Rural Metro cadet passed away after falling ill during academy training. Rural Metro confirmed firefighter recruit Cody Treatch died at Banner on Friday, Aug. 23, after being hospitalized on Aug. 14. The Mountain View grad played baseball and his latest quest was going to Rural Metro to protect his community.

No age or cause of death reported.

From the Mealtrain:

...On Tuesday (8/13), the second day of the academy, recruit Cody Treatch (son of Willie Treatch, Rural Metro Fire Marshall) suffered a heat/dehydration related emergency and was transported ... Cody is currently in the ICU being attended to by a great team of expert physicians.

https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/3v9n48

Virginia Beach firefighter dies of esophageal cancer

August 21, 2024

Virginia Beach, Va. — Master firefighter Matthew Gallina passed away earlier Wednesday afternoon, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. Gallina had been a firefighter for over 20 years, the VBFD said. News 3 reported back in January that Gallina was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer. VBFD said in its post that his passing was due to occupational cancer, which relates to cancers caused by chemical exposure and other factors in the workplace, according to the CDC. Gallina was presumed to have cancer after taking the Galleri Test, a state-of-the-art, early detection, blood test in 2023. “He was in excellent shape, worked out every day,” Michelle Gallina told News 3 earlier this year. "So it definitely was a huge impact when we found out there was something brewing." She went on to say his cancer was caused by chronic hazardous exposure during his employment with the VBFD.

No age reported.

A paramedic “died suddenly”:

William R. "Bill" Akers Jr., 63

August 24, 2024

William “Bill” Robinson Akers Jr., age 63, went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, August 22, 2024. In addition to his role as an educator, Bill also had a very storied career as an actively practicing paramedic. Serving his hometown of Lebanon, Virginia, with Lebanon Lifesaving Crew since the 1980s, he climbed the ranks to serve as the captain of the agency for more than two decades.

No cause of death reported.

Virginia's "vaccination" mandate for state employees:

https://tinyurl.com/4b76myxk

Sadly, after fighting a mysterious lung infection, local Real Estate agent Rick Sands has passed away

August 25, 2024

Sadly, Rick Sands, a well-loved community member, passed away peacefully over the weekend after a battle with a rare autoimmune disease. Sands worked as a Real Estate Broker at RE/MAX All City in Burien [WA]. As we previously reported, Sands was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being admitted to the ER on Aug. 12, 2024, with a severe, unidentified lung condition. Doctors at Swedish First Hill worked tirelessly to diagnose and treat the mysterious illness attacking Sands’ lungs, but despite their efforts, they were unable to identify the exact cause in time. Olivia noted that her father fought hard but did not suffer, spending his final week comfortable and free of pain.

No age or cause of death reported.

A cartographer “died suddenly”:

CTA L mapmaker Dennis McClendon, who found a calling in cartography, dead at 67

August 24, 2024

For years, he was the creator of one of the most iconic and useful guides in Chicago [IL] history: the color-coded map of the CTA’s L lines. His vast output also included the Chicago Bike Map, a series of maps for the American Institute of Architecture guide to Chicago architecture, historical maps for “The Encyclopedia of Chicago” and maps for dozens of transit agencies across the country. Mr. McClendon, who died Aug. 8 at 67 from complications of cancer, also was part of an elite class of Chicago history buffs — nerds, as he might say.

The Greek-American community mourns the unexpected death of Michalis Banis

August 24, 2024

New York, NY – The Greek-American community was saddened by the passing of the President of the Mytilenian Society of America, Michalis Banis, who suddenly passed away on the Feast Day of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary (August 15th) at the age of 65. The Association’s Public Relations Officer, Michael Christodoulou, told the National Herald that Michalis Banis had recently faced a health issue, but his death was nonetheless unexpected. “It was something sudden. We are talking about a young and strong man who was working, as he had a company that did electronic installations. This fact makes the sorrow even greater. We are not talking about someone of very advanced age with serious health problems, where we might say they found rest,” said Christodoulou.

No cause of death reported.

Domenico Schiano di Cola, co-owner of J&S Pizza in Natrona Heights, remembered for infectious positivity

August 24, 2024

Domenico “Domen” Schiano di Cola made a name for himself running his family’s restaurant, J&S Pizza, in Natrona Heights, Harrison, [PA] but his first love was Italy. It’s where he was born, visited each year with family and, on Aug. 6, 2024, died unexpectedly. Schiano di Cola, 29, of Natrona Heights, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during the family’s latest trip to Italy, hours after a photo shoot with fiancee, Marissa Kesicki, for their wedding invitation. Kesicki said she’ll miss him dearly.

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

FHP: Bus driver dies following medical incident that lead to crash

August 23, 2024

Osprey Fla. - The bus driver who suffered a medical emergency that ended with him crashing into a pole has died from the medical event, Florida Highway Patrol confirms. The crash occurred just after 9 a.m. at the Shops at Casey Key in Osprey on Friday morning. The school bus came to rest against a pole after it collided with three vehicles in the Publix parking lot, two of which were parked. The collision was caught on surveillance footage, which was provided to ABC7 by Florida Highway Patrol. There were no students on the bus. Florida Highway Patrol says it’s believes that a medical incident caused the driver to run off the roadway and collide with other vehicles. After being transported to the hospital, the 59-year-old driver died.

No cause of death reported.

Driver dies following medical emergency in Lexington Park single-vehicle crash

August 21, 2024

On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at approximately 10:06 p.m., police, firefighters, and emergency medical services responded to a reported motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Three Notch Road and Forest Park Road in Lexington Park [MD]. The report indicated that one person was unconscious. Upon arrival, crews found a single vehicle off the roadway in an overgrown area. The operator of the vehicle was unconscious and not breathing. Firefighters immediately began life-saving measures while extricating the victim from the vehicle. The adult male was transported to a nearby hospital with CPR in progress. UPDATE: The passenger of the Jeep Grand Cherokee told deputies the driver was having a medical emergency when the vehicle left the roadway. The driver was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased. As a precautionary measure, the passenger was transported for a medical evaluation.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Peterson killed in car accident on Patterson Road

August 20, 2024

Modesto, CA – Authorities identified 66-year-old John Peterson of Escalon as the driver killed in a car accident near a Modesto residence on Patterson Road, Saturday afternoon. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on August 17, at about 3:45 p.m. Due to unknown circumstances, a white Chevrolet crashed into a home along the 2500 block of Patterson Road. Emergency crews later pronounced Peterson dead at the scene. Investigators believe that Peterson suffered a medical emergency prior to the accident. However, it is still unknown whether the accident or the medical emergency caused the driver’s death.

42-year-old man found dead in vehicle off Old Spanish Trail after single-vehicle crash

August 20, 2024

A 42-year-old man was found dead in his vehicle Sunday evening on Tucson's far east side. Pima County [AZ] Sheriff's deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash call in the area of South Old Spanish Trail and East Saguaro Crest Place at just after 5 p.m., according to a news release from PCSD. Upon arrival, they found the driver, identified as Adrian Barnes, dead. Detectives determined Barnes was driving north on Old Spanish Trail when his vehicle left the road and traveled down an embankment. Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors, the news release said.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 14:

Mapleton man identified after crashing into woods late Monday night

August 14, 2024

Peoria County, IL - A man has been identified Wednesday afternoon after being killed in a crash Monday night. According to the Peoria County coroner, 31-year-old Kyle Jepson of Mapleton, IL, died as the result of a crash that happened around 9 Monday night.

Newmar VP of engineering Paul White passes unexpectedly

August 23, 2024

Paul Michael Lewis White, age 59, vice president of engineering at Newmar, passed away on Aug. 19, 2024, after a short illness. Paul joined Newmar in February of 2023, where he was responsible for program management, complete vehicle engineering, industrial design and interior design.

No cause of death reported.

Warren Hills HS grad Taylor Cerza dies suddenly , 27, leaving behind 2 daughters

August 23, 2024

A Great Meadows native, Taylor worked as a direct support professional for Abilities of NW Jersey and was a loving mother to her two kids, Layla Knoop and Frankie Lee Golovko, her obituary says. Taylor's obituary also remembered her as a gifted artist who enjoyed nature and was "a bit of a hippie."

No cause of death reported.

Cerza “died suddenly”:

https://warrenhillsmemorialhome.com/tribute/details/1648/Taylor-Cerza/obituary.html#tribute-start

Woman dies inside USPS Palmetto facility, medical examiner confirms

August 23, 2024

Palmetto, Ga. — A woman died inside the United States Postal Service's Palmetto facility on Sunday, Aug. 18, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office confirmed with 11Alive. The medical examiner's office said that 48-year-old Sharon Barnes was found dead inside the facility at 600 Palmetto Logistics Parkway. USPS confirmed the woman was a postal worker with the company.

No cause of death reported.

‘Stinker Stores’ owner and Boise native dies at 72. He was ‘the greatest stinker of all’

August 23, 2024

‘Stinker Stores’ owner and former CEO Charley Jones died from brain cancer Wednesday morning, Stinker’s CEO said. He was 72. Jones and his business partner Shawn Davis purchased the iconic Idaho convenience-store chain from the family of founder Farris Lind in 2002. The Boise-based chain now has 106 stores with gas pumps and employs more than 1,000 people across Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado.

Cancer

Two inmates “died suddenly”:

Man who died in custody of Weld County Jail identified by coroner

August 22, 2024

The Weld County [CO] Coroner’s Office identified Thursday the 56-year-old man who died Sunday in custody at the Weld County Jail. Weld Sheriff’s Office detentions deputies found James Darwin Goldstein unresponsive just after 3 p.m. in the jail, according to Weld County Critical Incident Response Team. Goldstein was pronounced dead after deputies administered CPR and requested the response of medical staff and paramedics. Goldstein was booked into the jail in February on suspicion of sexual assault on a child, according to online arrest records.

No cause of death reported.

Rikers detainee dies of alleged medical emergency

August 21, 2024

A man being held on Rikers Island died on Tuesday at a Queens hospital after suffering an apparent medical emergency. Department of Correction officials said that Anthony Jordan, a 63-year-old man from Manhattan facing murder charges was taken from the jail complex around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to Mount Sinai Hospital in Queens. The DOC did not explain the nature of Jordan’s medical emergency. The detainee, who has been in DOC custody since April was pronounced dead in the hospital at 6:19 a.m.



Jordan’s death on Tuesday marks the fifth time this year a person has died either in the Department of Correction’s custody or after having just been released from it. In July, Charizma Jones, a 23-year-old who had been held at the Rose M. Singer Center for months, died at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. Jones, who had been allegedly suffering from an illness she may have contracted in Rikers, was not in DOC custody at the time of her death after a judge granted her release based on her condition. In March, Roy Savage, a 51-year-old who had been transferred to city custody from a state prison as he awaited a new trial, died of cancer while being held at Bellevue Hospital. Two detainees died in January, including Manuel Luna, whose death was preceded by apparent warning signs and alleged violations of jail procedures, according to a report from the Board of Correction. The cause of his death is yet to be determined, though DOC officials originally attributed it to a medical crisis. Luna’s death came about two weeks after the death of Chima Williams, the first detainee to die in 2024. Williams, 43, died after allegedly collapsing after playing a game of basketball with a group of fellow detainees on Jan. 4.

No cause of death reported.

Sue Buswell, longtime mortgage pro, has died

August 22, 2024

Credit education advocate Sue Buswell, known widely in the mortgage industry for her “Sue Knows the Score” initiative, died unexpectedly this week. Buswell, a business development executive for Gridavate, was 58. Gridavate CEO Brad Bogel said in an interview Thursday that Buswell joined the company in early 2024 and was energized about helping get the startup off the ground.

No cause of death reported.

SC Make-a-Wish board member unexpectedly dies

August 21, 2024

Meredith Dial, the Marketing Director for the Columbia, SC,-based firm Dial Grimm & Rupert and a member of the board of directors of the Make-A-Wish Foundation in South Carolina, has died. Dial’s shocking and unexpected death has stunned many who knew and worked with her. Her death was announced by Make-A-Wish South Carolina on Tuesday, August 20th in a post shared to social media.



No age or cause of death reported.

From our researcher: Dial landed this gig less than a year ago:

https://thenewirmonews.com/meredith-dial-joins-make-a-wish-board/

Woman dies after collapsing at central Pa. fair

August 20, 2024

A 55-year-old woman at the Elizabethtown [PA] Fair died Tuesday afternoon after experiencing a medical emergency, according to area police. Officers with the Elizabethtown Police Department at the fair, located at 900 East High Street, said the woman’s medical emergency started around 12:55 p.m. Police listed the incident as a cardiac arrest event, but Lancaster County Coroner’s Office will determine a cause and manner of death at a later time, according to a press release. CPR was performed at the scene but the woman died as a result of the medical event, police said. Police noted nothing suspicious regarding the woman’s death.

No cause of death reported.

Six “died suddenly” in the waters:

San Antonio man found dead in backyard pool at Northside home

August 24, 2024

San Antonio [Texas] police officers responded to a drowning Saturday morning after a woman reported her husband was unresponsive in a pool at a Northside home, according to the San Antonio Police Department. A woman went looking for her husband Saturday, August 24, around 9 a.m. when she found him floating in the residence's backyard pool. She called out for help and a neighbor came to assist the wife with pulling the man out of the water, but he was unresponsive, according to SAPD. The 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, and authorities are investigating the cause of the drowning.

Man dead after paddleboarding accident at Quail Creek State Park

August 23, 2024

Hurricane, Utah — Authorities say a man in his 40s died after a paddleboarding accident at Quail Creek State Park this afternoon. Utah State Parks says the man was paddleboarding with two others on the reservoir when strong winds knocked them into the water. The two individuals who were with the man resurfaced quickly, while he remained underwater for about under a minute. Officials say a member of the public and a Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation ranger went to help. They started CPR at the boat ramp, and Life Flight was dispatched. However, the man was pronounced dead on the scene between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Officials say they cannot confirm if it was a drowning or a medical incident that led to his death.

No cause of death reported.

Man found dead in pool named by Caddo coroner

August 23, 2024

Caddo Parish, La. - A man who drowned in Mooringsport early Friday (August 23) has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. Donald Sirmons, 65, was found by Caddo Sheriff’s deputies who were called to his home by family members who had not seen him since about 11 p.m. the night prior. His body was found in a pool at the house around 1 a.m.

Man who went missing at Diamond Lake found dead after week-long search

August 23, 2024

Diamond Lake, Ore. - The search for a 37-year-old man who went missing at Diamond Lake last Saturday is over after police found him dead today. According to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, police found Chimanbani Patel's body today after a resident called 9-1-1 at 7 a.m. "Marine Deputies, who were already on their way to continue searching for Patel responded to the scene. Upon their arrival, deputies recovered the body and confirmed it to be Patel." Patel's death is under investigation, the release said, but there are currently no sign of foul play. Patel went missing at about 5:38 p.m. on Saturday, the release said, when he was on a pontoon boat with friends and jumped into the water to swim. He never resurfaced and police believed he had drowned.

Boater dies after apparent medical emergency at Hopkinton reservoir

August 22, 2024

Hopkinton, MA - Despite the efforts of an alert bystander, a boater has died after suffering what first responders believe was a medical emergency while on the water at Whitehall Reservoir in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, officials said. A bystander who saw a boater having trouble about 5 p.m called 911, got the person to an island and started CPR, according to a spokesman for Hopkinton first responders. A fire boat was sent to the island to retrieve the boater and family members; they continued CPR on the way. The boater was taken to a regional trauma center where he was pronounced dead. First responders said it appears he suffered a medical emergency.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man drowns in Hudson Valley lake during outing with family

August 20, 2024

New York State - The incident occurred in Rockland County around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, at Lake Sebago in Stony Point. According to Trooper Steven Nevel with the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that Carlos G. Gomez Tay, age 31, from Palisades Park, New Jersey, was with his family at the lake and went swimming. Tay swam about 100 feet away from his family and started calling for help, Nevel said. Nevel said he then submerged and did not resurface. His family attempted to help but were unsuccessful before calling 911. Theills Fire Department and Stony Point dive teams located Tay and removed the body from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

45-year-old mountain biker dies while cycling popular Placer County trail

August 26, 2024

A 45-year-old mountain biker died while cycling Saturday in the Auburn State Recreation Area in Placer County [CA], Cal Fire officials said. On Saturday morning, Cal Fire and Placer County Fire Department personnel were called to respond to a medical emergency initially reported as a bicycle accident on the Connector Trail, a popular downhill single-track path for mountain biking. CPR was administered to the man as firefighters attempted to reach him, Cal Fire said. First responders used an aerial drone to find a closer location where they could provide medical assistance. Placer County firefighters worked on cutting a path to a point in the trail where the victim could be rescued, officials said. The injured cyclist was “transferred to a rope system for rapid extraction, saving over a mile of travel distance with CPR in progress,” Cal Fire officials said. Despite these efforts, the man was pronounced dead at 11:17 a.m.

No cause of death reported.

Scottsdale young man Collin Gillepsie suddenly dies – GoFundMe raises over $10k

August 20, 2024

A fundraiser following the tragic death of a Scottsdale, AZ, young man identified as Collin Gillepsie managed to raise in excess of $10k. Gillepsie suddenly died last week, according to reports. His cause of death was not revealed.



No age reported.

A New York man died while on a solo trip to Colombia. It took his grieving mother 5 months to learn what happened

August 25, 2024

Bogota, Columbia - Omar Watson made a promise to his mother before he left New York City for Colombia in late February. “I told him, ‘Omar, if nothing else, make sure every time you get into your Airbnb at night, you message me and say, ‘Mommy, I’m OK,’” Hyacinth Watson told CNN. He said he would. Her 31-year-old son sent her a message after his first full day in Bogotá on February 24. And the second day. And the third day. He did not check in on his fourth night, so she called him instead. It was the last time she heard his voice. In the early afternoon on February 29, less than two days after that phone call, Omar Watson was found dead in the bathroom of his Airbnb. She rehashed their last phone conversation over and over for any hints of health problems. He’d told her he’d vomited and had diarrhea for a few days but was feeling better after getting medication from a local pharmacy. She recalls asking him why his breathing sounded a little slower than usual, but he insisted he was fine, she said. In early August, CNN reached out to the Colombia Attorney General’s Office, which oversees criminal investigations. In an email, Ofir Velandia Forero, a prosecutor for the agency, said an autopsy report was received from forensics investigators on April 24. The autopsy determined that Omar Watson died as a result of an interlobular pulmonary thromboembolism associated with right deep vein thrombosis, and determined his cause of death was natural, the email said.

Reported on August 15:

Simon Guereca Jr., 59

August 15, 2024

Simon Guereca Jr., a man of unwavering courage and boundless love, passed away peacefully in his hometown of San Antonio, TX, on August 11, 2024. He had a remarkable 20-year career in the United States Marine Corps. After his distinguished military service, Simon transitioned to the civilian sector, where he continued to impact lives through his work with the US State Department and Olgoonik Solutions, LLC. As a Program Manager, he was instrumental in rebuilding Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense Program and enhancing emergency management and disaster response capabilities. He leaves behind his wife and their two children.



Guereca died from stage 4 stomach cancer :

https://www.facebook.com/amcarrizales

Kristen Nickerson, 57

August 26, 2024

Kristen Nickerson of Methuen [MA] died on August 22nd after a brief illness at the Tuft's Medical center in Boston in her 57th year.

No cause of death reported.

Emma Kay, 29

August 26, 2024

Emma L. Kay, 29, of Erie, IL, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at Genesis Health Center, Silvis, IL. Following high school, she began working in banking as a teller for Great Southern Bank. She eventually took the opportunity to join the former First Trust & Savings Bank, now Clocktower Bank and spent most of her time at the Port Byron location, where she recently received another promotion.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Brown, 54

August 26, 2024

London, Ohio - Gregory Dion Brown, 54, of Raymond, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, in his residence. Memorials in Greg's name may be sent to either the American Cancer Society or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Sherry Whelchel Corbett, 54

August 26, 2024

Bostic, NC - On Sunday, August 25th, 2024, Sherry lost her three-year battle with cancer. Sherry was a traveler and an adventurer and now her soul is on a new adventure. Sherry has also been an English teacher, a Realtor, an Auctioneer, a writer, an ESL teacher, and a certified nurse. She passed peacefully, at home, on her farm in Bostic, NC, with her husband Jay and family by her side as she watched the other birds fly by her window.

Anaya Juliet Garza, 1.5

August 25, 2024

Anaya Juliet Garza, known affectionately as “Princessa” to all who were graced by her presence, embarked on her grandest adventure into Heaven on the 11th of August, 2024. Born on a crisp cool day in Virginia Beach, VA, on the 23rd of January, 2023, Anaya's time with us was a whirlwind of joy and laughter, marked by her love for dance, song, and the irreplaceable warmth of family.



No cause of death reported.

Michael William Bussey, 45

August 25, 2024

Michael William Bussey, 45, of Edwards, IL, formerly of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Clint T. French, 43

August 25, 2024

Pekin, IL - Clint T. “Skipper” French, 43, of Pekin, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2024 in his home at 2:36 pm. He was a hardworking man that enjoyed all things outdoors. He had a love for hiking and camping, and would often enjoy a game of disc golf.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph "Joe" Lucas, 63

August 25, 2024

East Peoria, IL - Joseph Stuart Lucas, 63, of East Peoria, passed away on August 16, 2024 at Carle Health Methodist Hospital surrounded by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Lucas “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

With A Heavy Heart I Must Publicly Admit That My Dad (step-dad but he's been in my life for 42 years & never left us kids) Joseph S Lucas Has Passed away! Last Night about 12:05 am. He's no longer suffering, he's raising hell up in heaven free! He was able to be a tissue & eyes donor. He was the nicest guy he'd help strangers if they had a flat tire etc he loved all especially my mom, us kids, grands & his family. It's still not hit me totally but however I do feel strange its so sudden my heart aches for my mom!!

https://www.facebook.com/stacey.risen

Stephen Schuettler, 39

August 25, 2024

Bellevue, IL - Stephen Len Scheuttler, age 39, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 surrounded by his beloved mother and family. He loved camping, racing, adaptive sled hockey, wheelchair basketball, car shows, family get-togethers, and family vacations.

No cause of death reported.

Courtney Marie Harkins, 31

August 24, 2024

Courtney Marie Harkins, 31, of Irwin [PA], died unexpectedly Friday August 23, 2024. She went on to graduate with a bachelor's degree in music education from Duquesne University and was involved with the theater group there. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Thomas "Jeff" Dake, 49

August 24, 2024

Niota, TN - Jeffrey Thomas "Jeff" Dake, age 49, of Niota, passed away after a brief illness. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, he was a member of East Athens Baptist church. Jeff love to volunteer at Special Olympics and served for 30 years in these events.

No cause of death reported.

Memsa Lovic, 66

August 24, 2024

Utica, New York - Memsa Lovic, age 66, died August 18, 2024, at the Wynn Hospital after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory L. “Greg” Wilson, 63

August 24, 2024

Gregory L. “Greg” Wilson, 63, of Laurel, MS, and formerly of Raymond and Nashville, TN, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, following a brief illness. He loved riding his Harley-Davidson and his Cadillac cars. Greg was a skilled paintball player and was a member of a nationally ranked team at one time. He also bowled in his younger years.

No cause of death reported.

Philip G. Brooke, 61

August 24, 2024

Philip G. Brooke, 61, of Front Royal, VA, departed his earthly life on August 7th, 2024, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA, following a brief illness. Phil made a career as a CAD Operator with Astron Wireless Technologies, of which he retired to enjoy his many passions. He was an avid hunter, and he could barely wait for hunting season to sit patiently in his deer blind for that perfect shot.

No cause of death reported.

Richard A. Lee, 56

August 24, 2024

Winsted, Connecticut - Richard A Lee, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 19th, 2024 at his home after a brief illness. Rich worked at Napa Valley Auto Parts of Canton for many years. He had a love for all things engine and was a huge car enthusiast.

No cause of death reported.

Joanne Otranto Pendley, 66

August 24, 2024

Rockledge, Florida - Joanne Otranto Pendley, passed away on August 3, 2024, at the age of 66, following a brief illness. In 1986, Joanne and Kenneth moved to Blairsville, Georgia, where they established Busy Bee Printing, which they operated until 2019. They then split their time between Georgia and Florida.

No cause of death reported.

Monica Dawn Merritt, 49

August 24, 2024

Monica Dawn Merritt, 49, of Greenwood, Arkansas, passed away on August 23, 2024, surrounded by family, friends, and the Holy Spirit, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Michele Chilson, 51

August 23, 2024

Geneva, NY - Michele Chilson, 51, of Geneva, NY, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2024, after a brave battle with cancer. Michele's warmth and courage touched many lives. She will be dearly missed.

Christina Ann Hayes, 60

August 23, 2024

Columbus, Ohio - Christina Ann Hayes left this world after a courageous fight following brief, unexpected illness. She leaves us at only 60 years old, just 9 days after her milestone birthday. Her family would like to thank every doctor, nurse practitioner, nurse, and other staff member involved in her care in the neuro critical care unit at Ohio State University. There was never a moment that she wasn't receiving the most excellent and compassionate care possible over the last four weeks.

No cause of death reported.

Kacey Jo Fuller, three months

August 23, 2024

Kacey Jo Fuller, three months, of Bartonville, IL, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2024, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. She was born on May 9, 2024 in Peoria, daughter of Kyle and Adriana (Fitzgerald) Fuller. Kacey was a laughing, giggling and smiling baby. She loved playing with her sister and loved being tickled under her neck. She loved having her mommy sing to her and her daddy play with her. She loved bath time, tummy time and going on walks. Memorials may be made in Kacey’s name to SID’s Illinois.

No cause of death reported.

Alexander Cobar, 2

August 23, 2024

Ammon, Idaho - It is with broken hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Alexander Simon Cobar on August 19, 2024. Known affectionately as "Lecky" by his loved ones, Alex was gently called back home to his Heavenly Father, in his sleep, leaving behind a legacy of joy and love in his short but beautiful life.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew R. Trew, 39

August 22, 2024

Matthew R. Trew, 39, of Morton, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Matt graduated from ISU with a degree in business administration. He enjoyed playing soccer, baseball, golf and singing Christian music. Matt was an avid history buff specializing in World War II. He worked for State Farm Insurance as an IT analyst.

No cause of death reported.

Gordon M. Crothers, Jr., 56

August 22, 2024

Falling Waters, WV - Gordon M. Crothers, Jr., 56, of Falling Waters, WV, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV, after a brief illness. Gordon was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

He was a Christian. He was a hardworking man his whole life.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick (Pat) Exley, 62

August 22, 2024

Saint Paul, Minnesota - Patrick (Pat) Exley, 62, passed away at home after a brief illness on August 15, 2024. After graduating from Henry Sibley High School in 1980, Pat pursued a major in computer science from the University of Minnesota and held a long-time career as a computer programmer, retired from Dell in 2023. An avid biker, Pat was a member of the Twin Cities Bicycle Club and enjoyed leading and joining many group rides around the cities as well as solo trips exploring the many scenic bike trails throughout Minnesota and the country.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Joseph, 61

August 22, 2024

Uvalda, GA - Mr. Ronald Joseph, 61, of Uvalda, died Monday, August 19, 2024, after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Robert 'Bobby' Allen Harris, 50

August 22, 2024

Wellington, Kansas - On August 14th, 2024, the world lost Robert 'Bobby' Allen Harris, the man you could never mistake for a stranger. Even though he worked many jobs over the years, it could be said that he made a career of making friends. His love for collecting sports cards, being a Green Bay Packers fan, shooting guns, and fishing were just the tip of the iceberg of who he truly was. He loved the outdoors and the opportunity for adventure that it brought whether far away or closer to home. Bobby's passion for music was infectious; classic rock, hard rock, blues - he enjoyed it all and looked forward to concerts with family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Harris “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Bobby Harris unexpectedly passed away on the 14th of August and we are currently making arrangements for his funeral.

Mario Francisco Ochoa, 42

August 21, 2024

The San Antonio community is mourning the loss of public relations guru Mario Ochoa. He passed away on Sunday, August 18, in San Antonio, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Ochoa “died suddenly”:

San Antonio community mourns sudden death of downtown leader.

https://tinyurl.com/ycye65wm

Reported on August 19:

Stanley S. Wojewodzic, 65

August 19, 2024

Ticonderoga, NY - With much sadness that we announce that Stanley S. Wojewodzic passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 16:

Gary L. Main, 68

August 16, 2024

Gary L. Main, 68, of Morton, IL, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2024, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was an air traffic controller for 38 years, retiring in 2018 from the General Wayne A. Downing International Airport in Peoria.

No cause of death reported.

Main “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

For those of you that remember Carol Main (Chwalek), her husband passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday night.

https://www.facebook.com/carol.main.357

Reported on August 15:

Kevin A. Crank, 46

August 15, 2024

East Peoria, IL - Kevin A. Crank, 46, of East Peoria, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2024. Kevin worked at Paradise Casino & Hotel doing maintenance. Kevin’s greatest accomplishment in life was his children, Noah, Liam, Ella, and Evelyn, whom he so dearly loved.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 4:

Terry Wayne Smith, 67

August 4, 2024

In loving memory of Terry Wayne Smith (Dallas, Texas), who departed this world on August 2, 2024 at the age of 67. Terry Wayne leaves behind a legacy remembered by family and friends.



No cause of death reported.

Smith “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

For those haven’t heard all ready, I lost Terry Smith on 2nd. He was at home and passed in his sleep.

Reported on August 1:

Teresa E. Small, 63

August 1, 2024

Teresa E. Small, age 63, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 4:40 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2024 at Accolade of Peoria after a short battle with FTD/ALS. Teresa was raised and educated in Peoria and worked as a housekeeper for the Peoria Riverplex. [The RiverPlex is a collaboration between OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and the Peoria Park District.]

Reported on July 26:

Alan Jay Mendenhall, 61

July 26, 2024

Alan Jay Mendenhall, 61, of Hanna City, IL, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2024. He spent many years working in the IT industry, most recently 18 years as a Mission Partner at OSF Health Care as a Client Device Specialist. Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Cancer Care Foundation.

Reported on July 12:

John Robert Evancho, 62

July 12, 2024

John Robert Evancho was born on June 4, 1962 and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and died on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Peoria, Illinois, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He and his family relocated to Peoria in 2005 when he began working for OSF HealthPlans. For the last fifteen years, he served as the Chief Integrity Officer for OSF HealthCare, responsible for Compliance and Internal Audit.

OSF's "vaccination" mandate for employees:

https://tinyurl.com/bdfhkust

Reported on July 29:

Lois Darlene Coy, 63

July 29, 2024

Peoria, IL - Lois Darlene Maple (Coy), 63, of Peoria, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at her home.

No cause of death reported.

