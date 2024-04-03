CANADA

Note: Obits from Ontario will resume soon.

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

A doctor “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Trevor Withers, 56

March 25, 2024

It is with great sadness and a broken heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Trevor on March 17, 2024, at the age of 56. Trevor was proud to be a South African, always representing his country with respect and honour. Trevor was passionate about his role as an anesthetist. Within the hospital he was well respected and found great satisfaction in his practice. Trevor was a man of integrity, who found purpose in his career as a physician.

No cause of death reported.

A psychologist “died suddenly” in B.C.:

Nicole Slevinsky, 36

March 25, 2024

Janine Nicole Slevinsky, a beloved wife, mother, daughter, and friend, passed away on March 16, 2024, in Oak Bay, BC, Canada. She was an accomplished professional in the fields of Psychology and Neuroscience, and her passion for understanding the human mind led her to manage the lab at the Center for Infant Cognition at the University of British Columbia.

No cause of death reported.

UBC’s “vaccination” mandate for students, staff and faculty:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/ubc-proof-of-vaccination-1.6165331

A first responder “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Jim “JD” Douglas, 61

March 27, 2024

With profound sadness and love, the family of James ('Jim') ('JD') Douglas announce his passing on March 14, 2024. Jim moved to Whistler in 1987 and began his career as a paramedic. Jim dedicated his life to the care of others. He worked tirelessly for the BC Ambulance Service for 32 years. In 2017, Jim became a founding member of TEAAM (Technical Evacuation Advance Aero Medical) providing advanced medical care via helicopter in remote settings outside the scope of the BC Ambulance Service. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the amazing nurses and doctors at the Sea to Sky Hospice Society for their kindness, endless support and care shown to Jim during his short stay there.

No cause of death reported.

In Newfoundland, a first responder “died suddenly”:

Timothy Archibald Rumbolt, 42

March 27, 2024

Mary’s Harbour, NL - Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 23, 2024, at Labrador Grenfell Health Clinic in Mary’s Harbour. He worked as an Airstrip Operator for most of his career, a job he loved, alongside many wonderful co-workers he thought so much about and many lifelong friendships were made there. Timothy was an avid volunteer, serving as counsellor for the Town of Mary’s Harbour for many years, a proud member, and Captain on the Mary’s Harbour Fire Brigade and most recently a dedicated volunteer to the newly formed Ground Search and Rescue team.

No cause of death reported.

In Quebec, 43 “ died suddenly ”:

Raymonde Bergeron, 60

March 31, 2024

In Montreal, on March 10, 2024, at the age of 60, passed away Madame Raymonde Bergeron. The family would like to thank the staff of the University of Montreal Hospital Center, the hospital center and the CLSC of Granby for their support and the good care provided. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Ovarian Cancer Foundation would be appreciated i

No cause of death reported.

Pedro "Paz" Lima, 20

March 31, 2024

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Pedro “Paz” Lima

No cause of death reported.

David Kertzer, 65

March 31, 2024

It is with deep sadness that the family of David Kertzer announces his passing after a brief illness, on Sunday March 31, 2024, just shy of his sixty-sixth birthday. Contributions in his memory may be made to the MUHC [cancer research] Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Solange Brière, 68

March 31, 2024

Suddenly at her home, on March 29, 2024, Mrs. Solange Brière died at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported.

Suzie Charette, 58

March 31, 2024

At the Ste-Marie hospital in Trois-Rivières, on March 18, 2024, passed away, at the age of 58, Mrs. Suzie Charette, residing in Louiseville. For those who would like, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Frances Bigman, 67

March 31, 2024

It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Frances Bigman on March 29th, 2024 at Baycrest. Special thanks to Gillian Sinclair, Dr. Daniel Abramowitz and Salvacion Aleta for their dedicated support this past year, as well as the extraordinary doctors and nurses at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, North York General Hospital and Baycrest.

No cause of death reported.

Luigi Sabella, 62

March 31, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Luigi Sabella, on March 30, 2024, at the age of 62. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Félix-Antoine Kakos, 20

March 30, 2024

In Longueuil, on March 22, 2024, at the age of 20, passed away Mr. Félix-Antoine Kakos. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Pierre-Boucher Hospital Foundation or the Héma-Québec Foundation would be appreciated in his memory.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Ouellet, 47

March 30, 2024

Died on March 27, 2024 at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

François Taillefer, 64

March 30, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of François Taillefer, which occurred on March 28, 2024, at the age of 64. And this, following a fight against cancer.

Michael David Fournier, 63

March 30, 2024

It is with much love and fond memories that we mourn the passing of Michael Fournier, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 63 on March 26, 2024. His courageous battle with abdominal carcinoma since being diagnosed in November 2023 showed his strength and dignity in facing life challenges.

Keven Doyon, 35

March 29, 2024

It is with infinite sadness that we announce the death of Keven Doyon, which occurred on Monday March 25, at the age of 35.

No cause of death reported.

Maryse Demontigny, 60

March 29, 2024

Rouyn-Noranda - Died at the Rouyn-Noranda Hospital on March 24, 2024 at the age of 60, Mrs. Maryse Demontigny. The family invites you to make a donation for cholangiocarcinoma research by directing your donation to “liver cancer research”

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Gagnon, 50

March 29, 2024

Victoriaville - At the Sainte-Croix Hospital in Drummondville, on March 26, 2024, passed away at the age of 50, Mrs. Nancy Gagnon.

No cause of death reported.

Lise Deschênes, 70

March 29, 2024

On March 23, 2024, died at the Jardin de MesAnges, at the age of 70 years and 7 months, Mrs. Lise Deschênes. Soli-Can is a palliative care home whose mission is to provide the necessary support to people with cancer

No cause of death reported.

Denis Allen, 64

March 29, 2024

At the University Hospital of Montreal, on March 27, 2024, at the age of 64, passed away Mr. Denis Allen of Ste-Catherine. The family would like to thank the CHUM, the oncology department, Dr. Normand Blais, his two pivotal nurses Amandine and Sophie, as well as the palliative care department for the good care provided and their great empathy.

No cause of death reported.

Nathalie Jobin, 53

March 29, 2024

At Maison Michel-Sarrazin, on March 22, 2024, passed away Lady Nathalie Jobin, at the age of 53. Thanks to the team at the Integrated Cancer Center.

No cause of death reported.

Marc Bellefeuille, 72

March 28, 2024

In Repentigny, on March 25, 2024, at the age of 72, passed away Marc Bellefeuille. As much as his sudden departure will leave a great void around him.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Hamel, 37

March 28, 2024

At the Montreal University Hospital Center (CHUM), on March 23, 2024, Mrs. Julie Hamel died at the age of 37. She lived in Victoriaville.

No cause of death reported.

Guylaine Terrault, 46

March 28, 2024

The family of Guylaine Terrault regrets to announce his death on Tuesday March 26, 2024 in Montreal at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Christine Anctil, 48

March 28, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Ms. Christine Anctil, aged 48, on March 14, 2024 in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

No cause of death reported.

Ginette Vachon, 67

March 28, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis, on March 23, 2024, at the age of 67, passed away Mrs. Ginette Vachon. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Regional Integrated Cancer Center (CRIC)

No cause of death reported.

Rick Bujold, 50

March 28, 2024

In Montreal, on Tuesday March 26, 2024, at the age of 50, died Rick Bujold. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Alain Lemieux, 58

March 28, 2024

In Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, on March 26, 2024, died at the age of 58, Mr. Alain Lemieux. The family thanks the palliative care and oncology department of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts Hospital for their professionalism.

No cause of death reported.

Claire Demers, 57

March 28, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu in Lévis on March 24, 2024 at the age of 57, Madame Claire Demers died. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis foundation (Cancerology Department). The family would like to sincerely thank all the emergency staff, palliative care and the cancerology department of the Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis.

No cause of death reported.

Sébastien Côté, 45

March 27, 2024

Malartic - Died on March 17, 2024, at the age of 45, Mr. Sébastien Côté, originally from Sainte-Gertrude-Manneville.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Gagnon Chow, 41

March 27, 2024

It is with immense regret that we inform you of the death of Mr. Patrick Gagnon-Chow, which occurred on March 17, 2024, at the age of 41. The family would like to thank the first responders for all the excellent care provided as well as the personnel of the Gatineau police service, especially Sergeant Elie.

No cause of death reported.

Aurelie Boucher, 11

March 27, 2024

At the CHUS Fleurimont Hospital, on March 23, 2024 at the age of 11, died Aurélie Boucher, native of Lac-Mégantic. Your expressions of sympathy to the family can result in donations to Leucan - the Association for children with cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Winni Parent, 52

March 27, 2024

At Maison Aline Chrétien, died on March 21, 2024, at the age of 52, Mr. Richard (Winni) Parent. The family would like to thank those who directly or indirectly contributed to making the last year a little less difficult.

No cause of death reported.

Carole Caron, 65

March 27, 2024

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mrs. Carole Caron, who died at the CISSS Bas-St-Laurent – ​​Amqui Hospital, on March 24, 2024, at the age of 65 years and 6 months. She lived in Albertville. The family members would like to express their gratitude to the team of the Oncology Department of the Amqui Hospital Center

No cause of death reported.

Sébastien Beauchamp, 40

March 27, 2024

It is with regret that we inform you of the death of Sébastien Beauchamp. He passed away peacefully on March 23, 2024, at the age of 40, surrounded by the love of his family. Just like him, it was with positivism and determination that he went through the ordeals linked to cancer, until the end.

Primrose Robinson, 66

March 26, 2024

Primrose Robinson, age 66, died due to illness on Thursday March 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

François Coulombe, 42

March 26, 2024

On March 17, 2024, at the age of 42, passed away Mr. François Coulombe

No cause of death reported.

Micheline D'Astous, 60

March 26, 2024

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mrs. Micheline D'Astous, who died at the Matane foster home on March 23, 2024, at the age of 60 years and 10 months. She lived in Matane. Those who wish can send expressions of sympathy or make a donation to the Cancer Association of Eastern Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Luce Lapierre, 66

March 26, 2024

At her residence, on Saturday March 23, 2024, at the age of 66 years and 8 months, passed away Mrs. Luce Lapierre. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Relay for Life (Canadian Cancer Society).

No cause of death reported.

Michael Huot, 31

March 26, 2024

Michaël Huot, son of the late Mr. Yvon Huot and Mrs. Micheline Gauthier, died at his home on March 19, 2024, at the age of 31. He lived in Neuville. Thanks to the CIC staff as well as the palliative care team at the CLSC de Pont-Rouge for the good care provided and their humanism. You can express your sympathy by offering a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Philippe Lapointe, 33

March 26, 2024

In Lévis, on March 18, 2024, at the age of 33, Jean-Philippe Lapointe died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Steeve Couture, 67

March 25, 2024

On March 23, 2024, Mr. Steeve Couture, residing in La Baie, died suddenly at his home at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

Mathieu Lirette-Bourbonnière, 36

March 25, 2024

It is with sadness that we inform you of the death of Mathieu Lirette-Bourbonnière on March 17, 2024, at the age of 36. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to JEVI or the Center Perce-Neige. [JEVI - center for suicide prevention, Perce-Neige - center for help with substance abuse.]

No cause of death reported.

Chantal Meloche, 51

March 25, 2024

It is with a heavy heart and eyes filled with tears that we announce to you that Chantal Meloche left this world on March 5 at the age of only 51.

No cause of death reported.

Carolann De Repentigny-Robillard, 32

March 25, 2024

At the Vaudreuil-Soulanges palliative care home, in Hudson, on March 19, 2024, Mrs. Carolann De Repentigny-Robillard, spouse of Jonathan Fortin, died at the age of 32.

No cause of death reported.

Benoit Huard, 59

March 25, 2024

At the age of 59, on March 25, 2023, Mr. Benoit Huard died suddenly. The family would like to thank the emergency teams who responded to the scene as well as the medical team at the CLSC de Paspébiac for their hard and caring work.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Major, 71

March 25, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Daniel Major, which occurred on March 23, 2024, at the age of 71. The family would like to thank the care team of the oncology department of the Cité de la santé.

No cause of death reported.

Seven “ died suddenly ” in Alberta

Stephen Mulcahy, 45

March 29, 2024

Edmonton - With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Stephen (Steve) Mulcahy, who passed away suddenly at his home on March 13, 2024, at the age of 45. Stephen had a deep love for Canada’s northern territories and west coast, where he lived in Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta over the past 20+ years. He was a true wanderer, always seeking new experiences and challenges. His artistic soul and intelligence were evident in everything he did. He generously shared his talents and passions, whether it was through his drawings and design when he was younger, his extensive collection of Indigenous art, and his love for all types of music.

No cause of death reported.

Wade Kaczkielo, 52

March 26, 2024

Wade Kaczkielo was born on July 30, 1971, and passed away Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Grande Prairie, AB, at the age of 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dale McNalley, 61

March 26, 2024

It is with broken hearts the family announces the unexpected passing of Dale McNalley of Sangudo, AB, on Monday, March 25, 2024, at the age of 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Roger Joseph Desrosiers, 42

March 26, 2024

Roger Joseph Desrosiers passed away peacefully on March 24, 2024, surrounded by loved ones after a long and brave battle with brain cancer.

Aaron Joseph Stelte, 48

March 25, 2024

Heartbroken, we are saddened to announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son, brother, father, and husband, Aaron Joseph Stelte, on March 18, 2024. We hold the memories of our dear son close to our hearts – his kindness, his large laugh, and his great desire to care for the well-being of his family, Lauren, August Mary and Roman Elias.

No cause of death reported.

Malgorzata “Maggie” Bremski, 36

March 25, 2024

With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved Maggie, who departed from this world on March 21, 2024, after bravely battling cancer. She was 36 years old. Maggie was a beacon of love, kindness, and strength to all who were fortunate enough to know her. Her unwavering courage and resilience in the face of adversity inspired everyone around her.

Gerald Peter Semashkewich, 61

March 25, 2024

Gerald Peter Semashkewich was born on August 14, 1962, and passed away March 24, 2024 at the Athabasca Healthcare Centre after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 61 years.

In British Columbia, 11 “died suddenly”:

Bruno Donald Ruffolo, 56

March 31, 2024

We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Bruno Donald Ruffolo on March 27, 2024. He was trained and worked as a Dental Technician/Manager, most recently at Turner Dental Lab. We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at BC Cancer, 8 South Royal Jubilee Hospital and Victoria Hospice.

No cause of death reported.

Anatalia Gamboa March, 73

March 30, 2024

Loving mother, Anatalia (Baby) Gamboa, passed away on March 31st after a short battle with cancer. Baby was 73 years old and was surrounded by many loving family members at the time of her passing.

David (Dave) Johnathan Ainsworth Symington, 68

March 29, 2024

On Saturday March 10, 2024, our brother, Dave passed away from complications with pneumonia.

Aaron Steven Woychenko (née Elgie), 61

March 28, 2024

Aaron Steven Woychenko (née Elgie), 61, passed away following a brief illness at Kelowna General Hospital in the early hours of March 14th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Leslie Varga, 63

March 28, 2024

Passed away on March 26, 2024, after a short battle with cancer. Ken was born in New Westminster BC on September 12, 1960.

Patrick John Desjardins, 66

March 28, 2024

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Patrick John Desjardins on March 12, 2024, after a long and valiant battle with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia. Living in Victoria afforded Pat the opportunity to pursue what would later become a passion, rowing. He successfully competed in regattas in Canada and the US as well as a number of World Rowing Masters Regattas in Europe, the most recent being 2022 in Libourne, France.

Gordon Douglas Sheridan, 52

March 28, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Gordon Donald Sheridan. Gordon passed away on March 18, 2024 in hospital surrounded by family and friends following an epic and courageous sixteen-month battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 52.

Robert Alan “Bob” Geddes, 68

March 27, 2024

On January 22, 2024, Bob Geddes passed away from a rare kidney cancer at his home, surrounded by family. He was 68 years old.

Jeffrey Ryan, 36

March 27, 2024

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, nephew and uncle, surrounded by the love of family. Jeff was born in Victoria, BC, and as a leap year baby had just celebrated his 36th birthday. Jeff left this life with courage and sense of humor intact. He is finally at peace. Our heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Victoria Hospice for their kindness and caring and to Dr. Jean Maskey and nurse Karen for their gentle and compassionate administration of MAiD.

Eunjoo Lee, 44

March 25, 2024

Our wonderful Eunjoo peacefully moved from this world to the next in March 2024. Her departure leaves a hole in our lives and hearts that feels impossible to fill.

No cause of death reported.

Carolyn Margaret Murray, 61

March 25, 2024

It is deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and sister who passed after short battle with cancer at the Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke, BC.

19 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Adeline Funk, 42

March 31, 2024

Adeline Funk, age 42, of Marchand, MB, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2024, with her family at home.

No cause of death reported.

Leon Leslie John Sofroniuk, 60

March 30, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our brother, uncle and friend Leon Sofroniuk, on Monday March 25, 2024, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Glen David Godfredsen, 61

March 30, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Glen David Godfredsen. He passed away surrounded by family on March 25, 2024 at the young age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Landon Keiran Rey Boulanger, 18

March 28, 2024

It is with heavy hearts to announce the passing of our son, brother, and friend Landon Boulanger on March 16, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Georgette Trisha McKay, 45

March 28, 2024

No obit.

No cause of death reported.

Raeleigh Jayde Rolene Ferland, 9 months

March 28, 2024

With deepest sorrow and sadness, we announce the passing of Raeleigh Jayde Rolene Ferland on Tuesday March 19th, 2024, at the age of 9 months old.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Kenneth Campbell, 62

March 28, 2024

Brian Kenneth Campbell, age 62, passed away on March 26th, 2024. His family is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Thomas Heilmann, 47

March 28, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Christopher after a courageous battle with cancer.

Brenda Grace Murdock, 73

March 28, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the death of our beloved Mother, Brenda Grace Murdock born February 27, 1951. She passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side in Winnipeg Manitoba on March 26, 2024 at the age of 73 years old. Brenda suffered a number of strokes, that she had not been able to make a full recovery from.

Joshua Shane Guiboche, 19

March 27, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our son, brother, grandson, great-grandson, nephew, cousin & friend Joshua Shane Guiboche, born on July 31, 2004, and passed on March 13, 2024 at the tender age of 19 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Katie Lynn Colomb, 41

March 26, 2024

No obit.

Haillie-Lynn Angel Courtney Klyne, 15

March 26, 2024

Haillie-Lynn Angel Courtney Klyne of Dauphin, Manitoba, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at the age of 15 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dean Gerald Shillington, 59

March 26, 2024

Mr. Dean Shillington passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his residence in Redvers, SK. on Sunday, March 24, 2024 at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported.

Carolyn Gaye Kinnear, 61

March 26, 2024

On March 24, 2024, my wife and best friend of more than 30 years left us far too young, just 5 days shy of her 62nd birthday. Carolyn just recently retired from CIBC after 40 years where she was one of their top financial advisors. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to CancerCare Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Dustin Gary Cholosky, 46

March 26, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we have had to face the unexpected passing of Dustin.

No cause of death reported.

Valerie Jane Dzendzeluk, 65

March 26, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Valerie Dzendzeluk at the age of 65. Following a short battle with cancer, she passed away surrounded by her family on the morning of March 15, 2024

Melissa Gayle Malcolm, 44

March 25, 2024

With deepest sorrow and sadness, we announce the passing of Melissa on Wednesday March 20th, 2024, at the young age of 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jordan Reis, 20

March 25, 2024

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we the family announce the passing of our ever so loved Jordan on March 19th, 2024, at the young age of 20.

No cause of death reported.

Donn William James Eccles, 48

March 25, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Donn William James Eccles on March 11, 2024, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, five “died suddenly”:

Jayme Martin, 41

March 29, 2024

Passed peacefully away after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family. Left with fond and cherished memories are her husband Tracy, daughter Lilah who was the light of her life.

John Stanley Patrick Edmunds, 40

March 28, 2024

Mr. John Stanley Patrick Edmunds of North River, passed away at Carbonear General Hospital on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Mr. Edmunds was 40 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Neville Basil Oliver, 47

March 28, 2024

With broken hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Neville Basil Oliver at the age of 47 years. Neville captured the hearts of many who met him. A kind and gentle soul, thought of by his nieces as a big teddy bear with the greatest hugs.

No cause of death reported.

Brendan St. Croix, 59

March 27, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of a beloved father, grandfather, partner, brother, uncle and wonderful friend to many. Brendan St. Croix passed peacefully away at the Health Science Centre surrounded by his loving family on the morning of Monday, March 25, 2024. Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Joy McCarthy and Dr. Hayward at the cancer clinic who have done everything they could for Brendan in the last 2.5 years.

JoAnna Maie Davis, 41

March 26, 2024

Passed peacefully away on 24 March 2024, at the Intensive Care Unit, HSC, surrounded by her loving family, JoAnna Maie Davis, aged 41 years following a lengthy illness. We would like to thank all the staff of the Intensive Care Unit for their weeks of care, particularly the nursing staff for their countless hours of skilled and dedicated nursing care. We are grateful to the Intensivists and other specialty consultants for their expert knowledge and heroic efforts to save JoAnna’s life. All your efforts will be forever appreciated and remembered.

No cause of death reported.

17 “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Ronald Wayne Bird Jr, 38

March 30, 2024

It is with great sadness that Ronald Wayne Bird Jr made his journey to Creator on March 26, 2024, at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Tina Marie Pasqua, 39

March 29, 2024

Tina Marie Pasqua made her journey home to be with the lord on March 20,2024 at the age of 39 years old. She will forever be in the hearts of her 8 children.

No cause of death reported.

Peter William John Kowbel, 65

March 29, 2024

Peter William John Kowbel was born January 15, 1959, in Canora, SK, and passed away suddenly on March 25, 2024 in Christopher Lake, SK, at the age of 65.

No cause of death reported.

Michelle Kaye, 38

March 28, 2024

(Clear Blue Sky Woman) No obit.

Lezlie Tammy Lee Johnstone, 54

March 27, 2024

Lezlie Johnstone – mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, auntie, niece, cousin, and friend - passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2024, at the age of 54, while at home.

No cause of death reported.

Joanne Lynn Strongquill, 43

March 27, 2024

It is with great sadness that the Strongquill Family announces the passing of Joanne Lynn Strongquill on March 24, 2024, at the age of 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Jean Leonard, 66

March 27, 2024

It is with shock and sadness that we announce the passing of our sister, Nancy Jean Leonard of Young, Saskatchewan, who passed away suddenly on March 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Travis Desman Austin Constant, 20

March 27, 2024

Travis Desman Austin Constant passed away on March 25, 2024, in Melfort.

No cause of death reported.

Cayl Metro Hancheroff, 14

March 27, 2024

Cayl passed away on March 25, 2024, in La Ronge, SK. He was born December 17, 2009.

No cause of death reported.

Michelle Baldhead, 39

March 26, 2024

Residing in Rosthern, Saskatchewan, September 19, 1984 – March 26, 2024, 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Devon James McKay McNab, 31

March 26, 2024

It is with great sadness and sorrow the family announces the unexpected passing of Devon.

No cause of death reported.

Caylah Jean Rosel Casavant, 48

March 26, 2024

Casavant, Caylah, late of Prince Albert, SK, passed away on March 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Victor Joseph Robillard

March 26, 2024

Victor Joseph Robillard passed away suddenly in Black Lake, SK, on March 20, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nicole Starr, 36

March 25, 2024

It is with broken hearts the family of Nicole Sherri Lynn Starr announce her unexpected passing March 21, 2024, at the age of 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kaylee Renee Watchmaker, 24

March 25, 2024

With heartfelt sadness, we announce that Kaylee Watchmaker passed away at the age of 24 years, on March 16, 2024, in Saskatoon, SK. Kaylee was born in Cold Lake, AB.

No cause of death reported.

Aria Shanikka Lariviere, 2

March 25, 2024

Aria passed away on March 20, 2024, in La Ronge, SK. She was born December 31, 2021.

No cause of death reported.

Randy Patrick Power, 66

March 25, 2024

Passed suddenly away at his home on Saturday, March 23, 2024, with his wife by his side, Randy Power, of Norman's Cove, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

