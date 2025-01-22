Legendary director of ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Blue Velvet,’ dead at 78; his Pfizer vaccination was “painless”

January 16, 2025

David Lynch, a storied American moviemaker, musician and actor, has died at 78. Lynch was the mastermind behind “Twin Peaks,” a cult-classic television series that brought film-like surrealism to the small screen. Other notable works included the movies “Mulholland Drive” (2001), “The Straight Story” (1999) and “Lost Highway” (1997). The filmmaker’s family did not share the cause of his death. Last year, the director revealed he had been diagnosed in 2020 with emphysema, a lung disease caused primarily by smoking. Nevertheless, “I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire,” Lynch assured his fans on social media last August. “I want you all to know that.”

Researcher’s Note ­ - Undoubtedly Lynch did have emphysema, but he also took all his “vaccines” per his own ongoing “vlog” announcements. He also (per above) said he would never retire (willingly at least). David Lynch announces getting his Pfizer vaccine : Link Link

Paul Mango, Warp Speed leader and Trump adviser, dies at 65

January 16, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC — Paul Mango, an integral part of the Trump administration’s drive to invent coronavirus vaccines and treatments, has died at 65. Mango joined former President Trump’s Health and Human Services Department in 2019 as deputy chief of staff. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he became the agency’s chief liaison to Operation Warp Speed, the record-breaking effort to develop new vaccines and medicines to counter the coronavirus pandemic. He published a memoir about those months, “Warp Speed: Inside the Operation That Beat COVID, the Critics, and the Odds,” in 2022. In the book he lauded Moderna’s cooperation with the government in developing clinical trials and delivering millions of doses. He criticized Pfizer for a lack of transparency and not collaborating more with the Trump administration. But overall, he painted a picture of a national effort to overcome historical odds to develop new vaccines. He previously worked for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and ran unsuccessfully to be governor of Pennsylvania, losing in the 2018 Republican primary. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Former Disney child star Christian Juttner dead at 60 with tragic news confirmed by daughter

January 17, 2025

Former 70s child star who appeared in several Disney productions Christian Juttner has died at the age of 60. He reportedly passed away from natural causes at his Yucca Valley, California home. His daughter Aidan Juttner confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter. After retiring from acting, he and his father John started a glassworks company in the Caribbean island of Saint Croix. He later founded his own glassworks business out of Santa Clarita, California. According to his daughter Aidan, the former child star died of natural causes on November 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

‘Moonshiners’ Star Kenny Law Dead at 68

January 16, 2025

Kenny Law, best known for starring on Discovery’s “Moonshiners,” has died, TMZ has learned. Kenny’s cousin Henry Law tells TMZ the third-generation, Virginia-based distiller passed away in a local hospital Tuesday after battling a myriad of health issues the last several years. As Henry puts it, Kenny was dealing with heart trouble for some time, and had a heart attack back in 2024. He also struggled with diabetes, which was a constant factor in his ongoing health struggles. Henry says it was a combination of these issues, as well as a blood infection, that led to Kenny’s hospitalization for the last month and subsequent death this week. Per Henry, Kenny’s body just wore out after fighting both the infection and his underlying conditions. We’re told Kenny’s family was with him when he died.

Robert Machray, Veteran Stage Actor and Fire Marshal Dobbins on ‘Cheers,’ Dies at 79

January 14, 2025

Robert Machray, who starred as Orson Welles on the stage and played Fire Marshal Dobbins on Cheers in an acting career that spanned five decades, has died. He was 79. Machray died Sunday at his home in North Hollywood [CA] after enduring two strokes and a brief battle with dementia, his husband, Luigi Camperchioli, told The Hollywood Reporter.

General Hospital’s Leslie Charleson hospitalized after horror fall just days before death

January 13, 2025

Leslie Charleson was rushed to hospital last week after suffering a horror fall. The General Hospital actress, who played Monica Quartermaine on the soap, has died at the age of 79. Her cause of death is yet to be revealed, but Leslie had been struggling with a number of illnesses in recent years. The TV star suffered several falls which prevented her from being able to get around. Leslie needed to use a walker to help with her mobility following the falls. She was even rushed to hospital just one week before her death after a fall.

Michael Schlesinger, Repertory Executive and Champion of Films, Dies at 74

January 13, 2025

Michael Schlesinger, who for more than 25 years worked as a studio repertory executive for divisions at United Artists, Paramount and Sony as a champion of film classics and forgotten B-movies alike, has died. He was 74. Schlesinger died Thursday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a bout with cancer.

The popular Cuban comedian José Téllez, “El Chico Bombón,” has died in Miami

January 16, 2025

The popular Cuban comedian José Ricardo Téllez Fernández, better known as “El Chico Bombón”, was found dead by friends on Wednesday night in his apartment in Miami, as confirmed on social media by figures close to the deceased. The cause of death of the artist is being investigated, who was 56 years old at the time of his passing. The news, which has shocked his followers and the Cuban entertainment world in general, was confirmed, among others, by the comedian Andy Vázquez. “We don’t know anything else. The causes are currently being investigated. As soon as I know something, I will inform you,” the comedian stated in the comments section of his post. In recent years, after settling in South Florida, José “El Chico Bombón” continued to nurture his art in various formats. In theaters and nightclubs, he became a central figure for the Cuban community in exile. Recently, he had joined the group of Cuban artists working on the platform Pronyr TV.

Lynne Taylor-Corbett, American choreographer, director and lyricist [68]

January 14, 2025

On Broadway, Taylor-Corbett received dual Tony nominations for her direction and choreography of the 2000 revue Swing! She choreographed the musicals Chess and Titanic, as well as the Joan Rivers vehicle Sally Marr…and her escorts. Off-Broadway, Taylor-Corbett’s decades of credits include the award-winning Wanda’s World, the lauded My Vaudeville Man, and Cougar the Musical, among many other shows. Her final project was the 2024 off-Broadway musical Distant Thunder, which she directed and choreographed, as well as cowrote with a team that included her son, Shaun Taylor-Corbett. He is among her survivors.

No cause of death reported.

Cecile Richards [67], former Planned Parenthood president, has died

December 20, 2025

Cecile Richards, a women’s rights crusader who served as president of Planned Parenthood as the nation approached a critical inflection point over reproductive freedom, has died, her family said Monday in a statement. She was 67. While Richards’ family did not disclose her cause of death in the statement, Richards spoke openly with CNN’s Anderson Cooper last June about her battle with glioblastoma– an aggressive type of brain cancer that is incurable and has a survival rate of 12 to 18 months.

Amy Lau dies: Tributes to New York City interior design expert and Design Miami Fair founder

January 19, 2025

Amy Lau was born in Arizona and set up her self-named design firm in New York City in 2001. She was also responsible for the Design Miami Fair – described as “one of the most prestigious events in the design world” – which brought together galleries which specialized in design. She died on Friday aged 56. It was reported that she had been suffering from cancer. Her death has sparked warm tributes, praising her as a person and remembering her talent.

Original Graveyard Rodeo Drummer Wayne ‘Doobie’ Fabra Dead At 58

January 18, 2025

Wayne “Doobie” Fabra, original drummer of the groundbreaking New Orleans [LA] band Graveyard Rodeo, died on January 15. He was 58 years old. Fabra later surfaced as the singer of Christ Inversion and drummer for the reactivated Necrophagia over the course of the 1990s and into the 2000s.

Researcher’s Note - His family would like to express many thinks to the doctors and staff of University Medical Center and Acadian Ambulance Service: Link

No cause of death reported.

Guitarist José Luis de la Paz has died at the age of 57 in Miami

January 15, 2025

Huelva has lost one of its most international artists this morning: guitarist José Luis de la Paz has died at the age of 57 in Miami. His death has surprised many in his homeland, where only those closest to him knew of the illness that has taken him in a very short time. A very aggressive cancer, without the possibility of fighting and moving forward, as he always did in his life, has not allowed him to continue giving free rein to his enormous talent, his extraordinary creativity and his unwavering commitment to music as an art and a way of life.

Father of former NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. Dies at 66

January 17, 2025

Martin Truex Sr., the father of former NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr., has died, Truex and his brother said in a statement. He was 66. No details of Truex Sr.’s death were revealed. Truex Sr. Was a former driver in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series, where he made 15 starts from 1989 to 1998. His best finish was 12th at Nazareth Speedway in 1994. He retired early to advance the career of his two sons.

Bur Edson, longtime 5NEWS anchor and news director, dies at 77

January 17, 2025

Bur Edson, the trusted face of 5NEWS’ evening newscasts for over two decades, died Wednesday night at the age of 77. Edson died after a battle with pneumonia, according to his family. Edson was the longest-serving news anchor in the station’s history, known for his commanding presence and calm demeanor over two stints at 5NEWS from 1978 to 1986 and 1990 to 2002.

Aaron Etherington, former basketball star, dies at 25

January 16, 2025

Aaron Etherington, a former basketball standout from Hamilton Southeastern High School and a player for the University of Indianapolis and St. Francis University in Fort Wayne, tragically passed away on Tuesday, January 13, at the age of 25. Etherington’s death, which came unexpectedly, was confirmed by an obituary shared by Hartley Funeral Homes. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

What Is Gus Williams’ Cause of Death ? Untangling Reason Behind NBA Legend’s Devastating Demise

January 16, 2025

The basketball world is grieving the loss of Gus Williams. A beloved figure whose dazzling skills as a point guard helped guide the Seattle SuperSonics to their lone NBA championship in 1979. Williams passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71, nearly five years after surviving a stroke. At the time of his passing, the former SuperSonics star was living in a care facility near Baltimore [MD]. While the exact cause of death has not been revealed, his health struggles over the years were no secret. The 2020 stroke left him needing extensive care. And his condition, as shared by his brother David Williams, worsened in his final days. David with a sense of deep grief described his brother’s body simply breaking down in the last four days.

Researcher’s Note - CMS will require nursing homes to vaccinate [sic] residents against the flu: Link LTC Facilities Required to Educate and Offer COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] to Staff and Residentss: Link

No cause of death reported.

Bob Uecker was battling secret illness before his death

January 16, 2025

Bob Uecker, the legendary voice of the Brewers who died Thursday at the age of 90, was battling cancer in what was a previously undisclosed illness. Uecker’s family revealed the news in a statement released through the Brewers. “Bob faced a private battle with small cell lung cancer since early 2023, which he met with the same strength and resilience that defined him.”

Psychologist, writer and Yiddish culture activist Michael Fox has died

January 16, 2025

Michael (Menachem) Fox, a Yiddish-speaking psychologist and author of the book Becoming Ordinary: A Youth Born of the Holocaust, What I Kept, What I Let Go… about his turbulent life as a child of traumatized Holocaust survivors, died of cancer on Tuesday, Jan. 14 in New York. He was 79 years old. Fox spent most of his career working as a psychologist in the public schools of Yonkers and Mamaroneck, New York. After retiring, he counseled Yiddish-speaking Hasidic special needs children and their families in Brooklyn for fifteen years, and wrote a moving article about the experience. In addition to his memoir, Fox authored two plays, a children’s book and three novels.

Prominent Puerto Rican civil rights leader José ‘Cha Cha’ Jiménez dies at 76

January 14, 2025

José “Cha Cha” Jiménez [left], a prominent civil rights and liberation movement figure and founder of the Young Lords in Chicago [IL] and co-founder of the Rainbow Coalition has died. He was 76. His sister, Daisy Rodríguez, said in a Facebook post that he died Friday morning. A cause of death was not given.

Four politicians “died suddenly”:

Democratic state Rep. Matt Gergely dies, weeks after medical emergency

January 19, 2025

Allegheny County [PA] state House member Matt Gergely, who was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency last month, has died. Gergely suffered an undisclosed serious medical incident days before he was set to attend a legislative swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol in Harrisburg earlier this month. A spokesperson for state Democratic House leadership confirmed his passing on Sunday. Gergely was 45 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Rouse, Health Director who navigated Westfield’s response to COVID-19, dies

January 15, 2025

WESTFIELD, MA — Joseph Rouse [56], Public Health Director who helped the City of Westfield navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, died unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 10. Rouse worked for the city for 26 years, first as a health inspector from 1998 until 2013, when he was appointed as Director of Public Health. He retired in February 2024 in the wake of an agreement to pay $11,507 in restitution to settle a prosecution for embezzling funds from his union that he served as treasurer, after which the case was to be dismissed. During the COVID-19 emergency, Rouse was a constant presence at School Committee and City Council meetings, regularly updating both on the status of the pandemic and the city’s response, and answering all questions with a commitment to transparency.

No cause of death reported.

Former Lewisburg Mayor John Manchester passed away

January 17, 2025

LEWISBURG, W.Va. – Per The City of Lewisburg: “Mayor Beverly White and The City of Lewisburg announce with great sadness and heavy hearts, the passing of former Mayor John Manchester [70]. “Mayor Manchester passed away early this morning after battling a short illness.”

No cause of death reported.

Altoona Mayor Rick Nash dies unexpectedly

January 14, 2025

He had been mayor of Altoona [AL] since 2004 – 20 years of service. Rick Nash, 72, died unexpectedly Monday. The announcement of his death was made by the Etowah County E.M.S. The Town of Altoona is one of those Alabama municipalities that lies in two counties.

No cause of death reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Miller Sullivan, 25

January 18, 2025

Miller Bruce Sullivan, age 25, was suddenly and peacefully called home Wednesday, January 15, 2025, in Brentwood, TN. Miller dreamed of practicing law, and in May 2024, he received his Juris Doctorate from Washington and Lee Law School. In October, he celebrated passing the Tennessee Bar Exam and joined the Cole Law Group in Brentwood, TN.

Researcher’s Note – W-L’s “vaccination” mandate: To protect the health of the community and achieve such an experience on our campus this fall, the university will require all students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated [sic] by Aug. 8, 2021: Link

No cause of death reported.

58 infants “died suddenly”:

A note from our researcher: I am sure readers have noticed the increasing number of infants in the weekly compilations. Mothers are also noticing that something is off. Check out the comment about the number of local SIDS deaths this mother has observed:

Tragic Loss Of DJ Ann Bratcher “Donut” Due To S.I.D.S

January 18, 2025

Caneyville, KY – DJ Ann Bratcher “ Donut” was the best daughter, sister, and granddaughter anybody could’ve asked for. Sadly, on January 16th at 7:00 am, she was taken from us due to SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome). Our family has been having a hard time due to the loss of her, and a helping hand would mean the world to us. More than 3 babies in our area have passed away due to SIDS recently.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Jakeem D Head

January 20, 2025

Perry, Georgia – Services for Baby Jakeem will be Monday at 1pm at Richardson & Son Funeral Home Chapel.

No cause of death reported.

Hayden Lee Leonard, 1 day

January 20, 2025

Beaumont, Texas – Hayden Lee Leonard died peacefully while surrounded by his family at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas, on January 14, 2025. Born just one day earlier weighing a perfect 7 pounds, 6 ounces, not a single moment of Hayden’s life passed where he was not showered with an abundance of overwhelming love until he passed gently while wrapped in the warmth of his father’s arms.

No cause of death reported.

Cornelius Brown, 12 1/2 months

January 20, 2025

Kansas City, Kansas – Infant Cornelius Brown was born on January 26th, 2024, to Synquez Brown and Travis Bray in Kansas City, Mo. Cornelius passed on February 11th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bia Nicole, our sleeping angel

January 18, 2025

Scottsboro, AL – Late in the evening on Sunday January 12, 2025 I noticed I hadn’t felt my baby kick in me for the last few hours and I started to grow concern. At 39 weeks and 2 days at the time, I was so anxious but so prepared to meet my sweet baby girl and decided to go in to labor and delivery to get checked out hoping maybe she was just extra comfy in there and running out of room. That trip that I hoped to be no big deal turned into finding out about 1:30 Monday morning, that my baby no longer had a heartbeat. After everything up until this point in my pregnancy being nearly perfect, all the scans, bloodwork, testing everything on paper was as close to perfect as they could be. After all the preparation, buying matching outfits and bows and little socks, setting everything up to be just perfect for her, going into crazy nesting mama mode for things to be just right for my first baby girl, it all just got taken from me in the blink of an eye. I delivered my perfect Bia Nicole Hammonds on Tuesday night, January 14th at 10:30 pm after laboring for 2 days knowing the ultimate outcome was I would never get to watch my baby grow up or see her little eyes or feel her little heartbeat outside of me. There is no words or anything anyone can say or do to take this pain from me and her father and our entire families. This baby was loved and longed for for so long and Bia took a piece of all of us with her.

No cause of death reported.

Give Jade Elizabeth the Farewell She Deserves

January 18, 2025

Mount Holly, NJ – My name is Blare Hall and I have started this donation to help with unexpected burial arrangements for my daughter, Jade Elizabeth. When I was 20 weeks pregnant, I found out that Jade was diagnosed with a heart issue called Tretology of Fallot. I started seeing the doctors at CHOP in Philadelphia. The doctors monitored me closely, going back and forth two times a week. They told me she would need surgery soon after birth. I gave birth by c-section on January 2, 2025. Jade had her surgery on January 10, 2025, but was still struggling after her surgery. Jade passed away on January 14,2025, with both her parents by her side, leaving her brothers, Jeremiah (13) and Joshua (9), very confused as to why their baby sister never came home.

No cause of death reported.

Support the Seagle Family’s Heartbreaking Loss

January 18, 2025

Benson, AZ – On January 15, 2025, the Seagle family suffered the unimaginable loss of their newborn baby boy, Virgil Seagle. This tragedy has left them heartbroken and in need of support during this incredibly difficult time.

No cause of death reported.

Araceli Elena Garza, 26 days

January 18, 2025

San Antonio, Texas – Beautiful Baby Araceli Elena Garza was born on December 17, 2024, to Joey & Natalie Garza. She passed away peacefully in her mother’s arms, surrounded by her loving family on January 12, 2025. During her time here Baby Araceli was a perfect angel with such soft skin, tiny fingers and toes and a ton of hair. She brought so much light into our lives and truly blossomed like the cactus she is.

No cause of death reported.

Ezra James’Lee Matthews Chatman, stillborn

January 18, 2025

Petersburg, VA – With profound sadness, we announced the passing of our precious baby Ezra James’Lee Matthews Chatman, who was born still on January 4th, 2025. Though our time together was brief, Ezra brought immeasurable love and light into our lives. Ezra will forever be cherished in our hearts and remembered for giving his dad lots of kicks at night that made him smile while in my belly. Even though you would stay moving around in my belly, you would make sure we got memorable ultrasound pics of you.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Zoie Nyelle McCoy

January 18, 2025

Muscle Shoals, Alabama – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Zoie Nyelle McCoy.

No cause of death reported.

Tucker Blu Childers, 52 minutes

January 18, 2025

Pikeville, Kentucky – Tucker Blu Childers infant son of Kameron Ross Childers and Lacy Cecile May Childers born January 15, 2025, and blessed his parents and family with his presence for a short sweet time before gaining his Angel wings 52 minutes later.

No cause of death reported.

Olivia Jo Guadalupe Covington, 43 days

January 18, 2025

Baird, Texas – Olivia Jo Guadalupe Covington, beautiful infant daughter of Angel and Bethany Covington, returned to the arms of Jesus after just 43 short days on earth. Olivia Jo was born December 2, 2024 at Hendrick Hospital in Abilene. In her short life she brought so much joy to her family, known as their “Wittle Princess” and “Eagle”.

No cause of death reported.

Chloe Elizabeth Smith, stillborn

January 18, 2025

Springdale, Arkansas – Chloe Elizabeth Smith, of Springdale, Arkansas, was born sleeping on Friday, January 10, 2025, at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, was 18 inches long, and had the most adorable cheeks and nose – features that will be cherished forever.

No cause of death reported.

Wade Dean Dickens, 1 day

January 18, 2025

Saint Joseph, Missouri – Wade Dean Dickens, Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away January 8, 2025. He was born January 7, 2025, to Jesse and Hollie (Yurkovich) Dickens in Overland Park, Kansas.

No cause of death reported.

Support for Haley and Elijah After the Loss of Sadie

January 18, 2025

Danville, KY – On January 18th, Haley and Elijah experienced the unimaginable loss of their precious daughter, Sadie, who passed away at just 3 months old. In this devastating time, they are grieving the loss of their sweet baby girl who fought so hard. They are grieving and facing overwhelming expenses that have come with her passing.

No cause of death reported.

Charles Lee Andrew Conner, Jr., 1 year old

January 18, 2025

Jonesborough, Tennessee – Charles Lee Andrew Conner, Jr., 1-year-old son, of Charlie and Emily Conner, passed away on January 3, 2025, at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Charlie Jr. Was born on December 2, 2023, in Johnson City, Tennessee. He was a precious gift who loved to cuddle and be sung his favorite songs Jesus Loves Me and A Bushel and a Peck. He fought hard during his short life and always knew and sensed his parents’ presence.

No cause of death reported.

Cole Dolan McFadden, age 2.5 months

January 17, 2025

Bluffton, SC – We lost our oldest and youngest members of our family on the same day. As we laid to rest Robert Dolan on January 14th at the age of 83, Cole Dolan McFadden, age 2.5 months, died quietly in his sleep. The family is broken and beginning to grieve. We have started this Go Fund Me page to help Cole’s parents Casandra “Casey” Candlen and Chris McFadden cover the costs of medical, transportation and funeral.

No cause of death reported.

Angel baby, Roman Lee Anthony, stillborn

January 17, 2025

Broussard, Louisiana – With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our precious Angel baby, Roman Lee Anthony. Deeply loved and cherished before ever taking a breath.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Mihret Mekuria, 18 days

January 17, 2025

Fort Worth, TX – Baby Mihret Mekuria, a Texas resident, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2025, in Fort Worth. Mihret came to this world on Sunday the twenty second day of the twelfth month of the year of our Lord twenty-twenty five. With her precious short life lived, Baby Mihret created such an impact to her parents that can be observed to those around them.

No cause of death reported.

Swayze Ann Sanderson, 2

January 17, 2025

Ripley, Mississippi – Swayze Ann Sanderson was born into this world on January 27, 2023, and ran into the arms of Jesus on January 9, 2025. The Lord blessed Josh and Alecia with a beautiful baby girl after six years of heartache and struggle. As always, He was right on time. Swayze brought great joy to her parents and her big brother “Ett.”

Researcher’s Note - A Facebook post from 1/10 indicated that the 2-year-old may have passed in the hospital: Our nurse last night moved a hospital bed in so we could move Swayze to sleep in it and sleep with her. Josh and I rotated turns. It was the best sleep we had gotten since this started. The atmosphere was different in her room this morning. Her playlist was going with the same songs, but instead of the miraculous healing being the message I was hearing, it was of stillness, quiet, and waiting. “Just wait” is what I heard audibly the other day. Today, I understood what waiting meant. It meant basking in his presence, praying on my knees beside a hospital bed pleading for my girl’s life, and knowing He is moving in His people. Link

No cause of death reported.

Infant Liam Matthew Bartolo, stillborn

January 17, 2025

Cornelia, GA – Infant Liam Matthew Bartolo was born asleep on Thursday, January 16th, 2025. He is survived by his parents, Arturo Juan Esteban and Marcelina Juan Bartolo, of Cornelia.

No cause of death reported.

Emily Angelita Ruiz Chavez, infant

January 17, 2025

Porterville, California – Emily Angelita Ruiz Chavez, an infant and child of Alonzo Ruiz and Ivelice Chavez Petriz of Lindsay, California, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Gabriel Emanuel Fonseca, stillborn

January 17, 2025

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Gabriel Emanuel Fonseca, beloved son of Moises and Rachel Fonseca, was born sleeping into Jesus’ loving embrace on January 6, 2025, at Aurora Sinai Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

No cause of death reported.

Linden Tate Denney, stillborn

January 17, 2025

Stanford, KY – Linden Tate Denney, son of Johnny L. And Ashley C. Smith Denney of Stanford, KY was stillborn Tuesday, January 14th, 2025 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Hospital, Danville, Kentucky.

No cause of death reported.

Remembering Ryan’s Big Smile and Laughter, 1 1/2

January 16, 2025

San Bernardino, CA – It is with a heavy heart that I am starting this fundraiser. Our families are going through a difficult time as we prepare to lay Ryan, the youngest of our family, to rest. Even at just 1 1/2 years old, he was so full of life and had a BIG personality despite his small size. He is greatly loved and terribly missed by all that he touched with his big smile, dance moves and contagious laughter. Ryan passed away unexpectedly this month, leaving behind his mother, father and big brother.

No cause of death reported.

Support for Kevin Kevon Byars Jr.’s Final Journey, 16 days

January 16, 2025

New Kent, VA – My nephew, Kevin Kevon Byars, Jr. was born on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2024). It was known that he would come earthside needing surgery to repair a diaphragmatic hernia he was diagnosed with while in utero. Kevin made his debut at UVA Health in Charlottesville, VA, and had surgery shortly after he was born. Since his New Year’s Eve 2024 birth, little Kevin had been a patient in the UVA Health NICU receiving round-the-clock care and fighting to stay with us. KJ, as he was affectionally nicknamed after his father, eventually had to be placed on life support after it was revealed that his lungs were not functioning as they should and thus, resulting in him not being able to breathe unsupported. KJ’s days were touch and go, his nights were tough and unfortunately, KJ passed away on January 15, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Helping Roxi and Josh After the Loss of Their Baby

January 16, 2025

Portage, MI – Roxi and Josh recently endured the devastating loss of their baby at 36 weeks, a heartbreak no parent should ever have to face. Along with the overwhelming grief, they are navigating unexpected medical and burial expenses, unplanned time off work, and the challenge of keeping up with household bills.

No cause of death reported.

In Memory of Koda: Supporting Alex and Ken Vanderstelt

January 16, 2025

Muskegon, MI – We are reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your support for our dear friends Alex and Ken Vanderstelt, who are experiencing the unimaginable loss of their baby boy, Koda Richard Vanderstelt, at 20 weeks. In this time of profound grief, Alex now faces the painful process of giving birth to their stillborn son.

Raising Funds for baby Aleena Rose’s Funeral

January 16, 2025

asper, AL – Please consider helping my dear friend, Wayne, with funeral costs for his granddaughter, sweet Aleena Rose, who sadly passed away on January 14th, 2025. This loss was unexpected, and your donation will help him lay his granddaughter to rest. Kaila, his daughter, sadly lost Aleena Rose 6 months into her pregnancy, and they could use the community’s help during such a tragedy.

No cause of death reported.

Chrystopher Yarbrough, 52 days

January 16, 2025

San Saba, Texas – Our cherished baby boy, Chrystopher Arlenvon Yarbrough, born on November 18th, 2024, passed away, far too soon, on January 9th, 2025. Chrystopher was a bundle of joy that changed so many lives in such a short amount of time. Though Chrystopher’s life was cut short at just 52 days old, it was full to the brim with love, kisses, smiles, cuddles curiosity and excitement.

No cause of death reported.

Oaklynn Ellen Mae Cooper, 44 days

January 16, 2025

Oneida, Tennessee – Oaklynn Ellen Mae Cooper, infant daughter of Kenisha and Shane Cooper, was called home to be in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, January 11, 2025. She was born on November 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Donte Billy Condon, stillborn

January 16, 2025

Gettysburg, South Dakota – Donte Billy Condon, stillborn infant to Angel Charging Cloud and Torrin Condon, was born Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at Cheyenne River Health Center, Eagle Butte.

No cause of death reported.

Emiliana Flores, baby

January 16, 2025

Pearsall, Texas – It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Baby Emiliana Flores on January 2, 2025. Her parents Analiese Renteria and Leonel Flores were so excited to welcome her to the world. Her presence will also be missed by those that loved her; January 2, 2025 — January 2, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Raki Ariana Guster

January 16, 2025

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - “You never arrived in my arms, but you will never leave my heart.”

No cause of death reported.

Bethany Grace Mast, stillborn

January 16, 2025

Bethany Grace Mast, infant daughter of Marlin Jay and Lori Marie (Herschberger) Mast of rural Arcola, IL, was stillborn at 12:46 AM on Wednesday, January 15,

No cause of death reported.

Velentina Evangelina Reyes-Salmeron, 3 months

January 16, 2025

Logan, UT - Valentina Evangelina Reyes-Salmeron, 3-month-old daughter of Victor Manuel Salmeron and Angalee Zoe Reyes, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. October 8, 2024 — January 12, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Dante Ryan Turner and Maddox Chase Turner, infant twins

January 15, 2025

Milan, Missouri – This world was blessed with two beautiful baby boys Dante Ryan and Maddox Chase on January 9, 2025, to parents Levi and Keisha Turner. They sadly left this earth and joined our loved ones in heaven shortly after. Maddox Chase passed away January 10, 2025, and Dante Ryan followed January 13, 2025. During their short time on earth they touched many doctors and nurses hearts and brought so much joy to their family. They were quite the kickers inside and out and loved holding fingers. When together they held onto each other and clearly had a connection only they could have.

No cause of death reported.

Star Li, 0

January 15, 2025

Houston, TX – Baby Star Li burial services are Pending. Jan 4, 2025 – Jan 4, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Eloise Marie Spade, infant

January 15, 2025

Lewistown, Pennsylvania – Baby Girl Eloise Marie Spade entered this world silently but was lovingly embraced into the arms of Jesus on January 8, 2025. Though her time on earth was brief, she leaves behind a legacy of love and hope in the hearts of her family.

No cause of death reported.

D’Moni Saki Wedgeworth, infant

January 15, 2025

Rome, Georgia – We respectfully announce the passing of baby boy, D’Moni Saki Wedgeworth, precious son of Janet Weeks and Caterrius Wedgeworth on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at a local hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Brooks James Ferrell, 0

January 15, 2025

Long Beach, Mississippi – Brooks James Ferrell. Born and passed away on December 9th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Infant Jheremy Perez, 2 months

January 15, 2025

Infant Jheremy Perez, 2 months old, of Tallahassee, FL, peacefully transitioned on Thursday, January 2, 2025, in Tallahassee.

No cause of death reported.

Azaliea Su Joy Bechtold, 11 days

January 15, 2025

Columbia City, Indiana – Azaliea Su Joy Bechtold, eleven-day-old infant twin daughter born on New Year’s Day to Aubree L. Bufkin and Justin E. Bechtold of Columbia City, went with the Angels to Heaven at 11:12 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2025. Born at 22 weeks and just over a pound, Azaliea put up a valiant and determined fight for life, but ultimately joined her identical twin sister, Adalynn Klaire Bechtold, who died in utero following a car accident. Both sweet twin sisters are now at peace in the arms of Jesus.

No cause of death reported.

Christian Jose Fidalgo Barros, 2

January 15, 2025

Mattapan, Massachusetts – We are sad to announce that on January 13, 2025 we had to say goodbye to Christian Jose Fidalgo Barros (Boston, Massachusetts). December 27, 2022 – January 13, 2025 (2 years old)

No cause of death reported.

Baby Girl Ambrosius, stillborn

January 14, 2025

Joplin, Missouri – Aliza Kay Ambrosius, a cherished and beloved infant, was born into the arms of Jesus on January 10, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Raylynn Jay Deyo, 17 months

January 14, 2025

We are sad to announce that on January 10, 2025, at the age of 1, Raylynn Jay Deyo of Owatonna, Minnesota, passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Victoria Esperanza Sanchez, 0

January 14, 2025

With solemn hearts, we announce the passing of Baby Victoria Esperanza Sanchez (Chicago, Illinois), whose presence will be deeply missed, having departed on January 10, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Asher Grey Arnold, infant

January 14, 2025

Erwin, Tennessee – Asher Grey Arnold, infant son of Cody Joseph and Lori Ann (Renfro) Arnold, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Though he was only with us for a short time, Asher was dearly loved and impacted the lives of many.

No cause of death reported.

Willow Grace-Rose Honeycutt, 2 months

January 14, 2025

Salisbury, North Carolina – Willow Grace-Rose Honeycutt passed away on January 4, 2025, at the young age of almost 2 months old. She was born on November 6, 2024, in Cabarrus County.

No cause of death reported.

Help Rachel’s Family Through Heartbreak

January 14, 2025

Falling Creek Farms, VA – My name Rachel matassa and on behalf of my brother and sister-in-law who unexpectedly lost their son on January 11,2025 due to a heart and lung defect, Trying to raise funds for funeral/burial and a headstone expenses anything else will be used towards house hold bills due to the extended stay at the hospital which put them out of work. Any donations will be greatly appreciated every little bit helps. Thank you all so very much.

No cause of death reported.

Asher Grey Arnold, infant

January 14, 2025

Erwin, Tennessee – Asher Grey Arnold, infant son of Cody Joseph and Lori Ann (Renfro) Arnold, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Though he was only with us for a short time, Asher was dearly loved and impacted the lives of many.

No cause of death reported.

Help put our beautiful angel Savanna to rest, 12 days

January 13, 2025

Los Angeles, CA – This has to be the hardest day of my life. My little beautiful baby girl, my daughter Savanna Alexismarie Gildo Figueroa, gained her wings as an angel. She passed at 6:10 pm on January 12, 2025, with all her loving family around her. You will truly be missed. I love you so much. I will meet you in heaven. Love you, my baby girl... She suffered from mini-strokes in her brain and other complications we are still trying to figure out.

No cause of death reported.

Aid for Oliver’s Family in Their Heartache, 3 months

January 13, 2025

Denver, CO – I’m doing a fundraiser for my sister and her family. My nephew Oliver died unexpectedly at only 3 months. He was a happy, joyful baby who brought smiles, laughter and a lot of love to his parents and everyone who knew him. This unexpected tragedy has left us all with deep sadness and loss. They live in Denver and apart from all family in friends due to her significant other being stationed there.

No cause of death reported.

Aid for BellaRose’s Headstone and Farewell, infant

January 13, 2025

West Terre Haute, IN – BellaRose Angel Loser made her appearance January 10th at 4:49 pm. BellaRose was diagnosed early on as having a genetic disorder called Trisomy 13, the odds were against her but this beautiful little girl was a fighter and luckily she had two wonderful parents that didn’t give up and fought right along with her. In the end this little girl was to perfect to stay here on earth but she did make sure to stick around long enough to meet her mommy, daddy, and her siblings who love her beyond words. An organization has helped with some of the funeral costs but we all know how expensive things can be between the hospital bills the rest of the funeral costs and getting her a headstone.

No cause of death reported.

Xavier Bullins, one day

January 13, 2025

Indian Valley, VA – Xavier Bullins, one day old, of Indian Valley. Went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 10, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Amelia Clair Crawford, stillborn

January 20, 2024

Columbus, Ohio – Amelia Clair Crawford, precious daughter of Matthew Jared and Kateri Lucy Crawford, was born into heaven on December 26th, 2024, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Born at 35 weeks, Amelia weighed 3 lbs 10 oz and was 14 inches long.

No cause of death reported.

Support Nevaeh Lee Rose’s Memorial Fund

January 20, 2025

Spokane, WA – It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved baby girl Nevaeh on Dec 26-2024 @ 12:01am. As our family navigates through this difficult time, we are reaching out to our community for support with funeral and memorial expenses. Our baby girl touched & healed countless lives through her beautiful yet brief entrance into our world. Neveah’s sudden departure has left an irreplaceable void in our hearts and our community. She fulfilled God’s plan immediately. I honestly think she was brought here to change the type of woman I was into who I needed to be. BORN: DEC 25-2024 @ 11:59 am. DECEASED: DEC 26-2024 @ 12:01am

No cause of death reported.

A child “died suddenly”:

Support Garrett McKenney and Family in Time of Loss

January 17, 2025

Albuquerque, NM – Help Support Garrett McKenney and Family We all know Garrett to be a kind and soft-spoken person. He is a supportive father. He is a giving person who needs support in this time of loss. Garrett’s five-year-old son Matthew has tragically passed away. This loss will place a significant burden on Garrett and his family. To support Garrett, we are asking that family, friends, and the community rally to Garrett’s side in this time of grief. Contributions will aid in the related expenses that accompany such a loss. No amount is too small.

No cause of death reported.

Four teenagers “died suddenly”:

Long Beach soccer community remembers Cabrillo freshman who died Friday after on-field medical emergency

January 18, 2025

LONG BEACH, CA — Tears, flowers, prayers and shock. An emotional vigil was held Saturday morning to remember a Long Beach Cabrillo High School freshman who died Friday following an on-field medical emergency during a boys frosh-soph home soccer game against Long Beach Poly. The boy has been identified by family members as Brian Guzman, 15, who was also on the school’s cross country team.

Link

15-year-old Raleigh-Egypt High School student collapses during track practice

January 15, 2025

MEMPHIS, TN – Raleigh-Egypt High School is paying tribute to a 10th grader who collapsed during track practice. Cornelius Perry, 15, died Monday. According to the Raleigh-Egypt faculty, Perry was an exemplary student with a 3.2 GPA and was crowned Football Homecoming Prince for his 10th-grade class; Perry played football and baseball and wanted to do track.

No cause of death reported.

Braedan Cameron Cordelle, 17

January 14, 2025

Eight Mile, Alabama – Braedan Cameron Cordelle, 17, beloved son, brother, grandson, and nephew, was called home to be with the Lord on January 7, 2025. Braedan enjoyed many things. He was a member of the FFA. He loved going on field trips; he dreamed of being and engineer one day. He enjoyed school and being with his friends. He was also a member of Wilmer First Baptist Church Youth where he enjoyed taking summer trips and going to church camp. Braedan also enjoyed spending time with his brothers and sisters. He liked to play video games, going fishing, and taking beach trips.

No cause of death reported.

‘We apologize:’ After unexpected Mt. Edgecumbe student’s death , some belongings not returned, superintendent says

January 13, 2025

Sitka, Alaska – Mt. Edgecumbe High School’s superintendent is apologizing to the family of a former student who unexpectedly died last year — after confirming to Alaska’s News Source, some of his belongings were not returned following his death. Pace Chikigak’s mom Jane said her son, who would have been a senior this year, died during an April 2024 Anchorage trip.

No age or cause of death reported.

Three college students “died suddenly”:

Vermont cadet dies after collapsing during training drill at military college

January 17, 2025

Police in Vermont are investigating the death of a cadet who collapsed and later died during a training exercise at a military college on Wednesday. According to the Northfield Police Department, Daniel Bermudez and several other cadets were outside practicing drills when he collapsed. It was reported by CBS affiliate WCAX, that Bermudez was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The outlet reported that Bermudez’s body is currently being held for an autopsy to discover the reason behind his unexplained death. Norwich University, where the training drills were held, told the outlet that Bermudez was set to graduate in 2028. He was a second-semester freshman who previously attended Norwalk High School in Norwalk, CT. Bermudez was a criminal justice major and a member of Bravo Company.

No age or cause of death reported.

Harvard Junior Lakota Tolloak Dies After Brief Illness

January 19, 2025

Lakota J. Tolloak ’26, a junior in Pforzheimer House, died on Friday after a brief and sudden illness in his hometown in Oklahoma, Harvard College announced Sunday. Tolloak [21], who hailed from Ada, Oklahoma, was a concentrator in Integrative Biology pursuing a career in medicine.

Researcher’s Note - March 7, 2024, Harvard finally drops COVID-19 vaccine [sic] requirement for incoming students: Link

No cause of death reported.

Family, friends remember Upstate university student who died over the weekend

January 16, 2025

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Lander University student suddenly died on Saturday at the age of 20. According to his family, Benjamin Osei was a junior at Lander University in Greenwood and was set to graduate in the spring of 2026. Osei’s family said he died suddenly on Saturday after he was taken to the hospital when he became ill but had no prior signs or symptoms of sickness. Osei served as the president of Lander’s African Student Union and was also involved in numerous groups and organizations. Appiah said Osei had aspirations of being a dentist.

No cause of death reported.

Seven police officers “died suddenly”:

Lamaris Anthony Coleman, 44

January 6, 2024

Lamaris Anthony Coleman September 3, 1980 — December 30, 2024, Buda, Texas.

Researcher’s Note - Coleman, a police detective, had leukemia. From Facebook: It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Detective Lamaris Coleman of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Coleman bravely served our community with honor, integrity, and compassion, leaving a lasting legacy of dedication and kindness. After a courageous battle with Leukemia , Detective Coleman passed away , surrounded by loved ones. His strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment to justice were an inspiration to all who knew him. Link

Jennifer Lee Swarer, 41

January 3, 2024

Jennifer Lee Swarer, 41, of Coweta, Oklahoma, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Jennifer found her true calling in law enforcement, dedicating the last 16 years of her life to the Catoosa Police Department.

Researcher’s Note - It’s with great sadness that I’m sharing this post about my sweet and beautiful niece, Jennifer Swarer. She put up a strong and brave fight for a year against pancreatic cancer and seemed to be winning. She was doing great and was back to work except for chemo weeks. We were so happy and encouraged for her. Then, she got a horrible stomach bug about a month ago and her body just couldn’t recover.

Bethel mourns loss of Constable Doug Ketcham

January 17, 2025

BETHEL, NY — Constable Doug Ketcham of the Town of Bethel passed away from an apparent heart attack on Monday, January 13, while on duty at the Bethel EMS building. Ketcham was found unconscious by two EMS medics returning from a call. They immediately began CPR and rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Ketcham, who was 73, had worked for the Town of Bethel for 47 years.

Researcher’s Note - NY to require state employees to get vaccines [sic], or get tested: Link

Abilene Police Officer dies after battling Ocular Melanoma

January 16, 2025

The Abilene [TX] Police Department has lost one of their own. The department said Officer Daniel Henning [47] passed away Wednesday after a battle with Ocular Melanoma. Throughout his career, Officer Henning served on Patrol, as a Police Training Officer, and was selected as a School Resource Officer in 2020.

Wichita police mourn sudden death of detective

January 14, 2025

WICHITA, KS — Wichita police are mourning the sudden death of one of the department’s detectives. Detective Stewart Blurton [46] died Tuesday morning at home due to a medical emergency, according to the department. Blurton served as a domestic violence investigator in the Crimes Against Persons Bureau of the Wichita Police Department. Blurton also served with the Wichita Police Mounted Unit and previously served in the Patrol Division.

No cause of death reported.

Longtime Scituate police sergeant passes away

January 14, 2025

SCITUATE, R.I. — The Scituate Police Department is mourning the sudden loss of a longtime sergeant. Scituate Police Chief Eric Rollinson said Sgt. Jason Riquier passed away on Monday. Riquier worked for the Scituate Police Department for 23 years and was a United States Marine Corps veteran, according to Rollinson. The circumstances surrounding Riquier’s death remain unclear at this time.

No age or cause of death reported.

Saint Paul Police Department Honors the Legacy of Officer Shawn Filiowich After Battle with Cancer

January 5, 2025

The Saint Paul [MN] community mourns the loss of a revered police officer, Shawn Filiowich, whose life was claimed early this morning by pancreatic cancer, as announced in a touching social media post from the Saint Paul Police Department. Officer Filiowich’s dedication to Saint Paul through 28 years of service is honored and remembered by all he touched, ensuring his impact will continue to resonate within the Saint Paul Police Department and the community he served so selflessly. Filiowich, 52, died on Jan. 4 after a months-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Researcher’s Note - St. Paul drops COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for city workers: Link

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Kansas Air National Guard member dies after suffering heart attack on flight

January 15, 2025

TOPEKA, KS — A Kansas National Guard member died on Tuesday while suffering a heart attack on a flight from Paris to Boston, Air France said. Flight AF334 was traveling from Paris to Boston on Tuesday when the passenger “could not be rescued” despite the efforts of a doctor onboard and assistance from the crew, Air France said. The passenger was identified as Chief Master Sgt. Barbara DiPoli, special assistant to the office of the command chief master sergeant of the Air National Guard. DiPoli, 53, of Topeka, served from September 2015 until her retirement in September 2024.

Researcher’s Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

Remembering Beth Millner Millner died unexpectedly January 5 at her home in Marquette

January 20, 2025

MARQUETTE, MI – As the Upper Peninsula continues to grieve the loss of a Marquette business owner – an outpouring of support and love shines bright through the darkness and the unknown of what comes next. Beth Millner was a jeweler, a business owner, a friend, a daughter, an NMU graduate – she was loved and respected by many – not just for her work and the meaningful pieces she created – but for her spirit, her determination – and her passion to share what she loved with those around her. Beth Millner [40] died on January 5 at her home in Marquette. Her Washington St. Shop is closed. Her six employees are left without a job and without the person they’ve become family with.

No cause of death reported.

Support Dorothy’s Family After Her Loss

January 20, 2025

Hampton, VA – Hello, this is Dorothy Andracia Mayfield and her newborn A’moru-Demure. After her daughter’s birth, Dorothy fell ill and didn’t make it. We are asking to please help in any way you can. Dorothy’s fiancé is taking care of the baby, along with three other children. This is a sad and sudden loss and any help will be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

A pharmacist “died suddenly”:

Susan Baumanis Carlson, R. Ph., 60

January 17, 2025

Watervliet, NY - Susan Baumanis Carlson Rph, 60, died suddenly surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Sue’s love of math and science coupled with her desire to help people led her to the State University of New York at Buffalo. She graduated from the School of Pharmacy with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1987. Following graduation, Susan had a lengthy career as a retail pharmacist for 35 years, retiring in 2022.

No cause of death reported.

Three nurses “died suddenly”:

Charlottesville Free Clinic mourning sudden loss of CEO

January 20, 2025

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The leader of a local free clinic has passed away. The Charlottesville Free Clinic reports its CEO, Meghan Hinger, died unexpectedly on Jan. 15. She was 39. Hinger had come to the clinic in 2016 and had played a major role in creating the more equitable health care landscape that now exists. In 2020, Hinger became the interim executive director at the clinic, helping it to move to its new location, dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and keeping the doors open during that time of great need. Hinger was also recognized on the state level by the Virginia Nurses Foundation, which named her as a 40 under 40 Trailblazer for her commitment to nursing leadership and dedication to care.

Researcher’s Note - Hundreds of hospital staffers fired or suspended for refusing COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate: Link

No cause of death reported.

Mary Bonnell Ashmead, 47

January 17, 2025

Sandy, Utah – Our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend Mary Bonnell Ashmead left this world unexpectedly on January 13, 2025. She graduated from Cyprus High School in 1995 and went on to acquire her nursing degree from Salt Lake Community College. She worked at St. Mark’s Hospital in the NICU until her health issues no longer allowed her to continue. Mary had an unwavering love and devotion to her family, especially to her son Logan and her husband Jim. She was possibly the best mom in the world. Logan was the light of her life, and she loved him beyond measure.

No cause of death reported.

James Clifford Wetzel, 72

January 8, 2025

James Clifford Wetzel, age 72, of Ithaca, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on January 5, 2025, after fighting against a rare and aggressive cancer. He went to Michigan State University where he studied microbiology. Throughout Jim’s life, he continued to work on the family farm, where he grew potatoes, carrots, onions, mint, and soybeans. Jim went back to school at the age of 40 and became a registered nurse. He enjoyed working with his patients in long-term care for 25 years.

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

Mehlville mourns loss of devoted firefighter to line-of-duty cancer

January 20, 2025

MEHLVILLE, Mo. — A fire department in south St. Louis County is remembering one of their own. Tina Mecey, a Mehlville firefighter and paramedic, died of cancer last week. Her passing is considered a line-of-duty death under Missouri law. Mehlville Fire Chief Brian Hendricks said Mecey’s commitment to public safety was unmatched and she dedicated her life to protecting others. “I can say that eight weeks ago, she was on that fire truck,” Hendricks added. Eight weeks after her cancer diagnosis, Mecey died Jan. 14 at the age of 55.

Researcher’s Note - St. Louis County passes vaccine [sic] mandate for county employees: Link

Central Fire District Captain Steve Ramirez brought joy and compassion to a demanding profession

January 15, 2025

Santa Cruz County – Steve Ramirez, 54, unexpectedly died while on duty Saturday night. He had served with Central Fire for 24 years. He began as a paid call firefighter in 1999 and was promoted to a full-time firefighter in 2000. He took another step up in 2009, when he was awarded the rank of fire captain, a position he held until his death on Saturday.



No cause of death reported.

Hendersonville Fire captain passes away at 58

January 14, 2025

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Hendersonville Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its veteran captains who passed away over the weekend. Hendersonville Fire said Don Dallenbach, a 32-year veteran of the department, who was admired for his courage and commitment, died on Sunday, January 12. He was 58 years old. Dallenbach died at home, surrounded by his family, Hendersonville Fire said. The cause of his death is unknown but the family said he was suffering from a “terrible disease” in the days leading up to his death.

Canadian, American tourists fatally collapse at Phuket music festival

January 19, 2025

Two tourists, a Canadian and an American, collapsed while attending an electronic dance music (EDC) festival in Phuket on Saturday night and were pronounced dead later at hospital, police said. According to Pol Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop at Thalang police station, Sharfaraz Maqbul Ahmed, 28, a Canadian citizen, was found unconscious at the EDC Thailand 2025 festival at Boat Avenue Lakefront in Tambon Choeng Thalae of Muang district. He was taken to Thalang Hospital, arriving at 8.50pm. Doctors tried but failed to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at 9.26pm. The initial autopsy could not identify the cause of death so the body was to be sent for a detailed post-mortem examination at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Ahmed had been on a two-day stay at a hotel in Phuket.



Later, at 12.44am on Sunday, Kraisorn was alerted of another death of a foreign tourist at Thalang Hospital. The victim was identified as Minh Nguyen Quang Phan, 32, a US citizen. Kraisorn said Phan was found unconscious at the concert venue and he was taken to Thalang Hospital at 11.35pm on Saturday. Doctors tried but failed to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead at 12.30am on Sunday. As in the case of the Canadian, an initial autopsy could not determine the cause of death, so the American’s body was to be sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a detailed autopsy.

No cause of death reported.

Ridgewood Parks Employee John Quinn Dies, 34

January 19, 2025

John, of Hewitt [NJ], worked in the Village’s Shade Tree Division since 2021, records show. His obituary on the Vander Plaat Vermeulen website says: It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of John Patrick Quinn, of Hewitt, New Jersey, on January 16th, 2025, at the age of 34.

Researcher’s Note – Murphy orders vaccination [sic] requirement for all N.J. state workers, including at public colleges: Link

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Elmbrook School Board member Linda Boucher dies

January 16, 2025

BROOKFIELD, WI — A moment of silence was requested at Tuesday night’s Elmbrook School Board meeting in memory of longtime board member Linda Boucher [62], who died unexpectedly on Sunday.

Researcher’s Note - Milwaukee School Board Votes To Require Vaccines For Staff, Approves Incentives For Vaccinated [sic] Students: Link Wisconsin’s Largest Teachers Union Calls For Universal Masking, Vaccination [sic] Of All Teachers And School Staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Four teachers “died suddenly”:

White Knoll High theater teacher remembered for dedication to her family and students

January 19, 2025

Lexington, SC – Brandi Lee Owensby’s father, Mike Gettings, remembers his daughter and her students calling him up during the school day to sing happy birthday to him. A cherished theater teacher and director at White Knoll High School since 2008, Brandi, 40, died suddenly on Jan. 12, 2025, at Prisma Health Richland, according to her obituary.

Researcher’s Note - Teacher activist groups such as S.C. for Ed have pushed for this legislation by expressing their desire for the vaccine [sic]. While CDC officials have stated schools can safely reopen without teachers being vaccinated [sic], some teachers don’t want to take the risk: Link

No cause of death reported.

Peter Bernstein, 36

January 17, 2025

Peter Jeremy Bernstein Formerly of Narberth, PA, died unexpectedly on January 14, 2025. At the time of his sudden death, he was living in New York City, tutoring and working to become a certified teacher at CCNY.

No cause of death reported.

Rita Ann Lauer, 59

January 15, 2025

Rita Ann (Mudd) Lauer, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on January 12th, 2025, at University Hospital after a short illness. She was 59 years old. Rita dedicated her education to nurturing young minds as a teacher of early childhood development.

Researcher’s Note - Vaccinated [sic] Kentuckians will get chance at $1M or a full-ride scholarship. How to sign up: Link

No cause of death reported.

Nicole Coleman-Wiser, 45

January 15, 2025

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Nicole M. Coleman-Wiser, age 45, at her home in Louisville, Ohio. A cherished wife, daughter, mother, aunt, sister, and friend, Nicole lived a life defined by grace, compassion, and an unwavering love for her family and friends. Born on September 4, 1979, in Canton, Ohio, Nicole was a dedicated educator who inspired and nurtured children of all ages.

Researcher’s Note – Coleman-Wiser had an in-home child care center. A teacher that I work with showed up to drop off her children, police cars were there. She (the teacher) checked the Facebook group and it said, Don’t bring your children today. I’ve only heard that she was found ‘ unresponsive ’. Last week the daycare was closed for a couple days due to the flu going through the family.

No cause of death reported.

Three inmates “died suddenly”:

Inmate found dead at OK County Jail Saturday night

January 19, 2025

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – An inmate died in the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday evening, his death is under investigation. According to the Oklahoma County Department of Corrections, 37-year-old Vincent Riggie was found dead around 7 p.m. This is the second inmate death for 2025 at the Oklahoma County Jail. Officials said he was found during sight checks and they called for lifesaving measures, NARCAN was administered but he did not survive.

No cause of death reported.

LCSO: Death investigation underway after inmate found ‘ unresponsive ’ in cell

January 18, 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man found unresponsive in his cell at the Leon County Detention Facility. LCSO said the man was found Friday, and later taken to a hospital “where he was later pronounced deceased.” A Medical Examiner will ultimately determine his cause of death, but LCSO said “no foul play is suspected.” Last year, WCTV covered 5 separate inmate deaths at the facility. In the majority of those cases, no cause of death was made public.

Woman dies inside Monterey County Jail; cause of death unknown

January 17, 2025

SALINAS, CA — Monterey County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they found a woman unresponsive in her cell on Thursday. She was given emergency care in an attempt to save her life but efforts were unsuccessful. However, she was pronounced dead at the Monterey County Jail. The person who died was identified as Elisa Sanchez, 37, of King City.

No cause of death reported.

A prison warden “died suddenly”:

Mark Williamson, 60

January 19, 2025

Mark Allen Williamson passed away unexpectedly, of natural causes, Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at his home in Bruceton Mills [WV]. His dedication to public service was evident through his 30-year tenure with the WV Division of Corrections, where he retired as the warden of Denmar Correctional Center.

Researcher’s Note - ‘ Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life’ is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination [sic] sweepstakes consisting of a series of statewide prize drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines [sic] and to provide incentives to West Virginians to get their COVID-19 vaccination [sic]: Link And this fear porn: 3 West Virginia correctional facilities report more than 100 active COVID-19 cases: Link

No cause of death reported.

A prison guard “died suddenly”:

Roy Taylor, retired correctional lieutenant

January 17, 2025

Roy Taylor, a correctional retired lieutenant from Mule Creek State Prison in Ione [CA], passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Taylor began his career with the department in June 2006 when he graduated the Basic Correctional Officer Academy. He first reported to California State Prison, Sacramento. In December 2017, he transferred to Mule Creek State Prison. A month later, he promoted to sergeant. He then promoted to lieutenant at California State Prison, Sacramento, in December 2022. In July 2024, he returned to Mule Creek State Prison, retiring later.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Seven killed in “vaxxidents”:

Driver dies after possible medical episode causes crash in west Las Vegas valley

January 19, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV — A man may have suffered a medical episode before crashing into a metal pole and gate in the west Las Vegas valley, resulting in his death, according to police. On Sunday at noon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash on Vegas Drive near south Jones Boulevard and west Washington Avenue. LVMPD said witness statements and evidence at the scene indicated that a 2024 Volkswagen Jetta was driving east through a parking lot when the driver suddenly accelerated toward the apartment complex entrance. The car hit a metal pole and crashed into the front gate, police said. The unidentified 26-year-old driver may have experienced a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, LVMPD said. He was taken to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead, police said.

No cause of death reported.

Metrobus driver dies after crash during a medical emergency while behind the wheel

January 17, 2025

RIVERDALE, MD – A Metrobus operator died after a crash during a medical emergency while behind the wheel on Friday. The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 6200 block of Rhode Island Avenue near Queensbury Road in Riverdale. Officials said the operator was on the F4 route when the crash happened. The vehicle plowed into a vacant building. Six people were believed to be onboard at the time. No injuries were reported. Neighbor Bruce Wernecki said the bus clipped his property, his neighbor’s home, a street pole and two vacant buildings. “The tree got nicked, my front tree, but my neighbor, my light pole in front of my house was knocked over, and then down the street the next door, down there’s my immediate neighbor, the tree got knocked over,” Werneck said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Driver dies after car plummets off Parkway East and into creek

January 17, 2025

PITTSBURGH, PA — The medical examiner was called after a car crashed off the Parkway East, plummeting down a hill and landing in a creek. KDKA-TV’s Ross Guidotti reported from the scene that the SUV was coming out of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel when it went over a hillside near the Commercial Street Bridge and landed several hundred feet down into Nine Mile Run. In December of 2023, a vehicle did nearly the same thing in the same place, killing the driver. The driver in that incident suffered a medical emergency. Aaron Birdy from Pittsburgh was one of the many who came by to check out what was going on. He says he’s driven over the bridge countless times. “I can’t imagine what happened. It’s a tragedy,” said Birdy.

No age or cause of death reported.

74-Year-Old Georgia Man Dies After Cardiac Emergency While Driving

January 16, 2025

Pedro Padilla Jr., a 74-year-old man from Stockbridge, died Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency while driving on I-185 at Williams Road in Muscogee County. What Happened: The Muscogee County Coroner says Padilla experienced a cardiac event. His vehicle crashed but he suffered no injuries from the crash itself. The cause of death was ruled natural. While the crash appeared concerning, the coroner clarified it did not contribute to his Padilla’s death.

Driver dies after medical event leads to crash in Sweden

January 15, 2025

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Ladue Road in Sweden [NY] on Wednesday. Emergency personnel, including fire and EMS, arrived on scene to find the driver, a 74-year-old Brockport resident, deceased at the scene, according to Lt. Matthew MacKenzie of the Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened about 3:40 p.m. MacKenzie said the preliminary investigation suggests the driver suffered a medical event while traveling east on Ladue Road, causing the vehicle to veer off the roadway and strike a tree. The identity of the driver was not immediately released.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies in crash on Pitzer Road, Madison County Sheriff’s Office says

January 14, 2025

MADISON COUNTY, IA — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Madison County, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities responded to the crash on Pitzer Road at around 3:50 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, first responders found a car had left the road and struck an embankment. The driver, 70-year-old David Boots of Redfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the crash, saying a medical issue preceding the accident has not been ruled out.

Campbell: Driver Dies After Medical Emergency On Southbound Hwy 17 Monday Evening

January 14, 2025

A motorist died after a medical emergency Monday evening on southbound state Highway 17 in Campbell, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP Officer Ross Lee confirmed that around 6:35 p.m., officers found an unresponsive driver on the highway’s southbound lanes near the Camden Avenue off-ramp. The motorist was given first aid before being sent to a hospital. The driver was later pronounced dead. According to Lee, the CHP will not be investigating the fatality as a crash.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dad’s Sudden Death Sends Shockwaves Through Olney Community

January 17, 2025

Olney, MD – Juris Mohseni, the father of three young boys, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, at the age of 43, leaving friends and loved ones in shock and mourning. The University of Maryland graduate spent two decades with the NIH, serving as an analyst, according to his LinkedIn page. “He dedicated much of his life to the National Institutes of Health. He loved music, and he was a source of positivity to anyone who knew him.”

Researcher’s Note - Covid-19 Vaccination [sic] Mandate Applies to All NIH Staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Remembering Tomas Carrillo

January 18, 2025

Our good friend Tomas Carrillo died suddenly at his Goleta [CA] home on January 11, 2025. He was only 61 years old. Tomas’s life in America beginning at Seaview Nursery and then Por la Mar Nursery until his passing gave him the opportunity to have a family here and raise three beautiful children. He enjoyed the nursery business in our community for close to 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Winston-Salem missing man found dead on Minart Drive, police say

January 18, 2025

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A missing Winston-Salem man was found dead on the 3100 block of Minart Drive at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers said they found the body of a man they later identified as Kim Whitehurst [69] in a deep ravine. Whitehurst wandered off from an independent retirement facility on Jan. 5.

No cause of death reported.

Man found dead after abandoning vehicle in southwest Nebraska

January 18, 2025

FURNAS COUNTY, NE – The Furnas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found dead northwest of Holbrook on Friday. The sheriff’s office responded to the report of a man lying in the ditch near the intersection of Road 414 and Road 725 at 1:15 p.m. Friday. The caller indicated that the man was dead. A search of the surrounding area found that the man had stranded his car in a stubble field about one mile from the location where he was found. Foul play is not suspected. An autopsy has been ordered.

No age reported.

Man’s body discovered on shoreline at Kalihiwai Beach

January 17, 2025

The body of an unidentified man was discovered the morning of Jan. 17 on a North Shore beach and Kauaʻi [HI] Police Department is asking if anyone can help identify him. Officers responded at about 8:40 a.m. to a report of a dead man discovered on the shoreline of Kalihiwai Beach in Kīlauea. He is estimated to be about 5-foot-3, 175 pounds, in his late 30s to early 40s and thought to be Caucasian with brown eyes, brown shoulder-length hair and three distinctive tattoos. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies after medical emergency while trying to stop car break-in

January 17, 2025

ATLANTA, GA — A man died in southwest Atlanta after he tried to confront suspects trying to break into his car. Police responded around 4:35 a.m. and found a man lying inside the door. He was pronounced dead. Investigators learned that the man saw suspects trying to break into his car. When he went to stop them, one of the suspects fired a gun at him. The victim wasn’t shot, but did have a “medical event” and died at the scene. Police have not identified the victim. No description of the suspects is available. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

No age reported.

Victim suffers deadly heart attack during attempted car theft, police say

January 17, 2025

ATLANTA, GA – A southwest Atlanta family is in mourning after a tragic incident early Friday morning that claimed the life of a homeowner. Javon Brown, 48, was at his home on King George Lane in the King’s Forest neighborhood when he confronted thieves attempting to steal his pickup truck from his driveway, according to Atlanta police. Family members believe he tried to scare the thieves away but was met with gunfire. It is possible Brown returned fire. After the thieves ran away, Brown returned inside and told his wife what had happened before suddenly experiencing a medical emergency. He suffered a heart attack and died in front of his wife, police told FOX 5 Atlanta.

A principal owner of historic Staten Island restaurant, Denino’s Pizzeria, dies at 63

January 16, 2025

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Restaurant owner Carla Denino suddenly passed away on Wednesday at her home in North Carolina. She was 63. Carla was a principal of the borough’s historic Denino’s Pizzeria.

No cause of death reported.

Death Of Frederick ‘Dance Mom,’ Insurance Agent Allison Seaton, 51, Spreads Shock, Sadness

January 16, 2025

Friends and family of Allison Seaton are still reeling in Frederick County weeks after the doting mother of two passed away over the holidays. Seaton, 51, died on Christmas Eve after battling a short illness, according to her obituary, leaving behind a son, daughter, sister, and countless friends. Seaton was described as “a Dance Mom,” who “truly did it all” at Dance Unlimited in Frederick for more than two decades, while also acting as a stage manager for Other Voices Theater. “I am stunned. This is shocking to say the least. Allison was a staple at the studio. She and I helped each other through Minis and DURC,” Kathie Hogan Zanylo posted on Facebook.

No cause of death reported.

Virginia man suffers heart attack , dies during Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium

January 14, 2025

A Virginia man died of a heart attack during the third quarter of the Cowboys-Commanders game Jan. 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington [TX], according to a GoFundMe page for his funeral. The man, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as 51-year-old Marwan Al-Jamal, was attending his first NFL game with six of his brothers-in-law, according to the GoFundMe.

Texas Father Suffers Heart Attack and Dies After Witnessing Son Shoot Brother

January 13, 2025

A tragedy unfolded in Texas City, Texas, last Monday morning when a teenage boy accidentally shot and killed his brother. Police were called to a home at 10th Avenue and 3rd Street just after 1:15 am where a father witnessed his 15-year-old son accidentally shoot and kill his 17-year-old son. Reports say the father tried to save his older son, but unfortunately suffered a heart attack and died as a result. So, how common is it for someone to suffer a heart attack during an event that provides a sudden adrenaline rush, such as witnessing a death or being scared for your life? According to UAB Medicine, “There aren’t many people who have died from an adrenaline rush, but hundreds of thousands die each year from heart conditions created or made worse by years of stress and worry.” They also go on to discuss “the direct link between severe emotional or physical stress” and a condition that is potentially serious known as “broken heart syndrome.”

No age reported.

Tryon Presbyterian to host memorial concert for late organist

January 13, 2025

TRYON, NC—Tryon Presbyterian Church will host a memorial concert for Scott Foppiano on Sunday, January 19, at 4 p.m. Foppiano, music director and organist for the church at 430 Harmon Field Road, died unexpectedly in his home on December 19. “Scott came to Tryon Presbyterian this summer with great enthusiasm and joy in his call,” said Rev. Allan Purtill.

No age or cause of death reported.

Randall Henderson, 74

January 23, 2025

Randall Euel “Randy” Henderson was born July 11, 1950, in Houston, Texas, to Betty Mobley and Dallas Henderson. He died unexpectedly at his home on January 5, 2025, in Houston, Texas. Not afraid of hard work, Randy held several jobs, ending his career as a driver for UPS.

No cause of death reported.

Terry Bednarz, 65

January 20, 2025

Terry Lynn Bednarz, 65, of Hollister, MO, was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, and passed away unexpectedly January 17, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Vincent Thompson, 54

January 20, 2025

Vincent Alan “Vinny” Thompson, 54, of Richwood [OH], died unexpectedly Thursday January 16, 2025, at the Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus. Vinny was a very talented trim carpenter; he was currently working for Schoenbachler Building.

No cause of death reported.

Lauren Kopko, 40

January 20, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Lauren Margaret Kopko, age 40, of Stratford [CT], beloved daughter of Gerald and Elizabeth (Moccaie) Kopko. Lauren passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 16, 2025. She worked as a Project Manager at Breyer Horses in New Jersey, where she was valued for her dedication and hard work.

No cause of death reported.

Eric Berg, 47

January 20, 2025

Eric R. Berg, 47, of Menominee [MI], died unexpectedly on Monday, January 20, 2025, at Aurora Medical Center – Bay Area in Marinette. Eric was currently employed as a lead man in yard services at Marinette Marine Corp. He was an avid sports enthusiast who loved playing, talking and anything sports related.

Researcher’s Note – Vaccine [sic] mandate is last straw for US shipyards already facing labor shortages: Link

No cause of death reported.

Diana L. Fenski, 64

January 19, 2025

Diana L. Fenski, 64, of Washington, IL passed away on December 8, 2024, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

Researcher’s Note – Although she passed in December, her obituary was just published on Jan. 19, 2025. Diana Fenski posted her profile picture on Facebook Aug. 29, 2021, with the “I got my covid-19 vaccine [sic]. We can do this” banner across it: Link

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Bruce, 59

January 19, 2025

Daniel E. “Danny” Bruce, beloved son of Frances and Martin Haas, was born October 11, 1965, and died unexpectedly on January 10, 2025. He was an expert craftsman, who built many Golden Age model ships. He was an artist with many oil paintings, mostly of the Golden Age ships and pirates. He was currently working on a graphic novel and short stories where he was doing extensive illustrations. He enjoyed riding the trails on his e-bike. He loved skateboarding and have several boards which he constructed himself.

No cause of death reported.

Cynthia Jo Schrantz, 65

January 19, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the death of Cynthia Jo Schrantz of Mesa, AZ. Cindy died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 9th, 2025. Cindy spent all of her working life at State Farm Insurance in Bloomington, IL, until 2017. She moved to Mesa, AZ, in 2019 to be near her daughter and family. Cindy was passionate in her pursuit of lifelong learning, personal fitness, and travel with her grandchildren and family members.

No cause of death reported.

Justin Rivera, 31

January 19, 2025

Justin Matthew Rivera, age 31, passed away unexpectedly on January 13, 2025, in his home in Philadelphia [PA]. Justin worked as a software engineer at JP Morgan Chase in Wilmington, DE.

Researcher’s Note - JPMorgan: ‘Get vaxxed or go unpaid’: Link JPMorgan bans business travel for unvaccinated U.S. employees – memo: Link JPMorgan ending mandatory COVID tests, hiring ban for unvaccinated employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Arturo Garcia, 71

January 19, 2025

Arturo “Chude” Garcia, a lifelong resident of Questa [NM], passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2025, at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Sparrow, 54

January 19, 2025

Gregory William Sparrow, (Greg, or “G”), age 54, of North Chesterfield, VA, died at St. Mary’s Hospital, Henrico, on January 9, 2025, after a short illness involving catastrophic breathing issues. Always larger than most youths his age, he was an avid athlete, an enthusiastic participant in baseball, soccer, swimming, basketball, and even water polo. At one point he became an active tennis player and captained the local tennis team. Following his MBA, Gregory spent a number of years in the transportation industry, working for CSX, Sea-Land, Maersk USA, and two logistics companies. In his last years, he was a project analyst for the ABC division of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Researcher’s Note – Northam sets vaccine [sic] mandate for Virginia state employees, shifts school mask recommendations: Link

No cause of death reported.

Bruce Haas, 62

January 19, 2025

Bruce Haas, 62, of Holland Patent [NY], passed on January 16, 2025, after a short illness. He entered the apprentice program for IBEW Local 181 Electrical Union following in the footsteps of his great grandfather, grandfather and father. He worked on many projects, including refurbishing the Stanley Theater, Destiny Mall and many others as a foreman.

No cause of death reported.

Lisa Kuefler, 65

January 19, 2025

Kansas City, Missouri – Lisa M. Kuefler, 65, unexpectedly departed this world on Jan. 8, 2025, after a brief illness. After graduating from Lee Academy in 1978, Lisa trained to become a nurse’s aide and worked in Lincoln until moving to Florida, where she worked for Sprint, who eventually transferred her to the Kansas City area.

No cause of death reported.

Eric Guy Wood, 49

January 19, 2025

Eric Guy Wood passed away unexpectedly on January 12, 2025, at the age of 49 in Atlanta, Georgia. Eric worked at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where he dedicated himself to improving the lives of others. His work in healthcare was a reflection of his caring nature and commitment to making the world a better place. Eric was a varsity wrestler for The Ohio State University and Bucknell University. He was one of the most decorated student athletes in Ashland’s history, excelling as an honor student, football, and a 2 time state qualifier for wrestling.

Researcher’s Note - Tens of thousands of Georgia health care workers must be vaccinated [sic] for COVID-19 by Friday or face losing their jobs: Link

No cause of death reported.

Lauren Comerford, 59

January 19, 2025

Lauren A. Comerford, 59, of Scriba [NY], passed away unexpectedly on Thursday January 16, 2025. From a young age, Lauren established on a promising career in real estate, founding Comerford Realty. During their later time together with life partner, Joe, Lauren devoted herself to the pursuit of their dreams to create a family-owned restaurant with their children.

No cause of death reported.

Calvin Swink, 71

January 19, 2025

Mr. Calvin Lee Swink, 71, of Connelly Springs [NC], passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 17, 2025, at his residence. He was a retired warehouse manager and dock supervisor for Fredrickson Trucking for many years and later for Old Dominion Trucking.

No cause of death reported.

Denise Spears, 70

January 19, 2025

Denise Rossi Spears, born in 1954 in Kingsport, TN, passed away unexpectedly on January 17th due to a cardiac event while walking her beloved dog, Smokey. Denise had a fulfilling career in accounting, working for PwC and Eastman before retiring in 2014. Her love of flower arranging also led to a business as a wedding florist and wedding planner for several years.

Patrick Clear, 59

January 18, 2025

GLENS FALLS, NY – Patrick “Ace” Clear, 59, of Glens Falls, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at Glens Falls Hospital. Ace was an avid sportsman and loved hunting, fishing and ice fishing. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Ricardo Alcazar Silva, 33

January 18, 2025

Merced, California – Ricardo Alcazar Silva – 33 of Merced - died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 11th.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Ridenour, 49

January 18, 2025

Matthew Ridenour, 49, of Franklin Township [OH], passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Ron Davis, 60

January 18, 2025

Greeneville, Tennessee – Ron Davis, 60, of Chuckey, died suddenly Thursday evening. He was a Master Gardener with Big Springs Master Gardeners and was a Master Pomologist.

No cause of death reported.

Cody Dennis Beardall, 44

January 18, 2025

Springville, Utah – Cody returned to his Heavenly Father while sleeping peacefully in his home on January 15, 2025. Of his many qualities, Cody will perhaps be remembered most for his big heart. He was a loyal friend to all, and always looked out for the underdog. He often gave to others, even when it meant he himself would go without. Anyone who knew him is sure to have at least one story of his immense kindness and generosity.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Panico, 65

January 18, 2025

North Haven, CT – Catherine Ann Panico of Wallingfords, died suddenly at home from natural causes on January 16, 2025. She held many positions in retail management and worked as a customer service representative for Connecticut Container Corporation.

No cause of death reported.

Christina Martin, 20

January 18, 2025

On Sunday, January 12, 2025, Christina Danielle ‘Dani’ Martin, 20, passed peacefully and suddenly in her home in Blacksburg, SC. Dani spent her days doing what she loved most, gaming, playing music, and spending time with her grandmother, Kathy Jackson, whom she considered to be her mother.

No cause of death reported.

Janice Harvey, 70

January 18, 2025

Franklin, Massachusetts – Janice Harvey, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away suddenly on January 16, 2025, surrounded by her cherished family, at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

Joshua Tregoning, 38

January 18, 2025

Nashville, TN – Joshua Francis “Josh” Tregoning passed away suddenly on Friday, January 10, 2025, at the age of thirty-eight. Josh attended Goreville High School and served as a US Marine for four years.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Mason, 52

January 18, 2025

Patrick Owen Mason, 52, of Princeton [IL], passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 13, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Eric Mclaughlin, 44

January 18, 2025

AUGUSTA, ME – Eric Ryan Mclaughlin, age 44, died unexpectedly at his home on North Belfast Avenue January 14, 2025, of cardiac arrest. He studied Electrical Engineering at the University South of Maine for two years. He and his brother Adam built personal computers or private clients. Eric also did computer trouble shooting for local colleges and personal clients. Eric’s mother was by his side as he died telling her he was sorry as he knew he was not going to make it. He so loved his mom and took such protective care of her. His mother Jayne Locke McLaughlin is now left to grieve the loss of both her sons.

Collen Derby, 41

January 18, 2025

Collen G. Derby, age 41, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Holland, MI, on Wednesday January 15, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah Drury, 69

January 18, 2025

Muncie, Indiana – Deborah Drury, 69, passed suddenly on January 13, 2025, at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Baier Sr., 52

January 17, 2025

Joseph Roger Baier Sr., age 52, of Eau Galle [WI], died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at his home in Eau Galle. After school, Joe spent most of his life on the farm, farming and being an A.I. Technician.

No cause of death reported.

Marsha Hazlett, 64

January 17, 2025

Marsha Ann Hazlett, 64, of Oil City, PA., passed away at her home unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. Marsha had worked as a secretary for Penelec and had helped her husband with bookwork at his shop.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Klein, 63

January 17, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2025, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake [MN], for Thomas “Tom” Harold Klein, who passed away unexpectedly while fishing on Wednesday. Tom proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy, like his father. Tom worked as a welder at DCI for over thirty years.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Tyler Snead, 32

January 17, 2025

Augusta, GA – Entered into rest on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Mr. Tyler Vaughan Snead, 32, loving husband of Kaylee Key Snead and devoted father to Violet Vaughan Snead and Eleanor Anne Snead. He was Executive Director of the Augusta Canal Authority, a job he loved since he loved the canal so much. Tyler was the family historian, investing countless hours curating stories and lineages of the Casey, Vaughan and Snead lines.

Researcher’s Note – Snead “died suddenly”: Augusta Canal executive director dies suddenly. Tyler Snead, 32, executive director of the Augusta Canal Heritage Area died unexpectedly on Jan. 14. [paywall] Link

No cause of death reported.

Christopher McDonald, 52

January 17, 2025

Pampas, Texas – Christopher Scott McDonald, 52, of Wright, died unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at his home

No cause of death reported.

David Lilly, 34

January 17, 2025

Jerome David Lilly II, affectionately known as David, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at the age of 34. He was a loyal employee of Graphic Packaging in Centralia [IL], working hard to provide for his family.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Reidy, 59

January 17, 2025

Robert F. Reidy, 59, of Wales, MA, passed away on Sunday, December 29th, 2024, at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge, MA. After college he worked at the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and ultimately retired from The Career Place in Woburn MA. Bob was very active as the Director of the Lake George Lake Association assisting with management and water monitoring.

No cause of death reported.

Bruce Duncan, 57

January 17, 2025

Bruce Anthony Duncan, age 57, of Edgewood, California, passed away suddenly at his home on December 31, 2024. Bruce was the proud owner of Golden West Hobbies in Edgewood, where he shared his love for model trains with other model train enthusiasts. He was also a die-hard Star Trek fan, forever captivated by the cosmos and its endless possibilities. His love for all things Disney, especially his fondness for Donald Duck and Scrooge McDuck, was a defining part of his joyful spirit.

No cause of death reported.

Tamra West, 47

January 17, 2025

Las Vegas, Nevada – Tamra West passed peacefully from this life to the next on Sunday, January 12th at the age of 47, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous thirteen-month battle with brain cancer. Over the past year of various treatments, Tamra never complained about the pain she endured but rather celebrated the life she lived with family and friends. We are grateful for all who visited Tamra and took her out for meals, shopping, and adventures celebrating all that is wonderful in life. Tamra lived an incredible life as an organizer, event planner, sales executive, real estate entrepreneur, and turned her love of sewing into a fun business making dress-up aprons and dresses for hundreds of children.

Susan Hobert, 73

January 17, 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Susan Louise Hobert (Thompson), wife of David Hobert, a 1970 graduate of Dalton High School. She went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at the age of 73. She passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack while traveling in Lisbon, Portugal.

Fred Casseday II, 58

January 16, 2025

Fred Allen Casseday II, age 58, life-long resident of Chattanooga, Tennessee, died unexpectedly at home in the early hours of Saturday, January 11th, 2025. Allen worked a long career as a Printing Pressman, remaining with Smurfit WestRock for 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

Egbert Jakob Lorenz, 75

January 16, 2025

A selfless and wise man who made friends wherever he went, Egbert Jakob Lorenz, age 75, of Marco Island, Florida, and of Powell, Ohio, died unexpectedly January 2, in Marco Island. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Ohio State University-Ross Heart Hospital in care of the Heart and Vascular Annual Fund.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Bull, 57

January 16, 2025

Gregory Lee Bull, age 57, of Clio [MI] (formerly of Midland), died unexpectedly Monday, January 13, 2025. It was his passion with sailing that led him to his life’s work and love.

No cause of death reported.

David Patrick King, 73

January 16, 2025

David Patrick King died unexpectedly on January 11, 2025, at IU Ball Memorial Hospital. He worked at Walmart North where he radiated positive, authentic, energy to the point where customers would wait in his line just to see him.

Researcher’s Note - Disney and Walmart mandate vaccines [sic] for employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Louis Mankiewicz, 59

January 16, 2025

New Berlin, Wisconsin – Louis Michael Mankiewicz died unexpectedly on January 10, 2025 at age 59. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Wesley, 52

January 16, 2025

Ontario, CA - Matthew Daniel Wesley, 52, born August 12, 1972, died January 5 after a short illness. Matt graduated from California State University, San Bernardino with a business degree, then went to work with his father at SRS Construction. During the last 30 years he was welcomed into hundreds of homes in Claremont for remodeling projects.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Sadocha, 43

January 16, 2025

Clio, Michigan – Matthew, age 43, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at Hurley Medical Center. Becoming a father was his greatest joy, and every moment spent with his son was a gift that he cherished deeply.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Kuehl, 69

January 15, 2025

Michael Clark Kuehl, 69, of Three Lakes [WI], died unexpectedly Dec. 28, 2024. Mr. Kuehl worked several jobs through the years including the Three Lakes Golf Course and the former Oneida Village.

No cause of death reported.

Mishew Cooper Williams Paynter, 66

January 15, 2025

Mishew Cooper Williams Paynter, 66, a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 11, 2025. She had a way with children as she was a Special Education teacher for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Natalie Elston, 38

January 15, 2025

Natalie LeNae Elston of Wentzville, Missouri, passed away suddenly at her residence on Christmas Day after a short illness. Natalie struggled with health issues when diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, but in turn tried to be a mentor to those who suffer from anxiety or depression.

No cause of death reported.

Paul C. Jacob, 67

January 15, 2025

Manito, IL – Paul C. Jacob, 67, of Manito, was called home into the arms of his Savior on January 9, 2025, at Pekin Hospital after a courageous and determined battle with cancer.

Fernando de Brito, 68

January 14, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unfortunate passing of our beloved brother and uncle, Fernando de Brito, 68, of Middleboro, MA, who died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 7th , 2025. Throughout the years, Fernando enjoyed spending time in nature, especially spending time working in landscaping and farming. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Fernando, please consider donating to the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

Eldon Taylor, 70

January 14, 2025

Solomon, Kansas – Eldon Duane Taylor, age 70, passed away in the home on January 5, 2025, after a short illness. Eldon ran the 76 Truckstop in Solomon, KS on I-70 for 17 years before changing careers and working in procurement while he raised his children as a single dad. He was then able to accomplish his dream and open his own restaurant, E’s Cafe in Solomon, where he could cook breakfast all day.

No cause of death reported.

Roger Hill, 63

January 14, 2025

Roger James Hill, 63, of Ishpeming, MI, died after a short illness on December 23, 2024. As an adult, Roger started his own carpentry business. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing, as well as hiking and camping.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Tebo, 70

January 14, 2025

Thomas W. (Tom) Tebo, 70, of Framingham [MA], passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on January 6, 2025, after a short illness. He worked for the past 36 years at Agostinelli, Teller & Ryan Insurance agency of Ashland.

No cause of death reported.

Luther Stewart Jr., 70

January 14, 2025

Luther Stewart Jr., 70, of New Castle, IN, died unexpectedly on January 7, 2025. Luke was a self-employed contractor and owned Luke&Luke Home Improvement Service where he worked on houses, building fences, porches, roofs, redoing bathrooms, etc.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Balquist, 64

January 14, 2025

Kenneth Paul Balquist, of Wrentham, MA, passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on January 8, 2025, at the age of 64. After earning a computer degree, he made his career as a Systems Support Analyst.

Ross Cook, 45

January 13, 2025

Ross Cook, 45, of Honesdale, PA, died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, January 9, 2025. He worked as a brick mason most of his life and later carpentry.

No cause of death reported.

Denise Weller, 63

January 12, 2025

Denise A. Weller, age 63, a resident of Plainfield, IL, since 1975, passed away unexpectedly on January 11, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Jacob Poulin, 49

January 8, 2025

Jacob Gerard Poulin, age 49, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away suddenly Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at his home. Jacob was a gifted musician and chef. His culinary journey began humbly as a dishwasher in Berlin, NH, but it wasn’t long before his passion for food propelled him to becoming a chef. He also enjoyed a vibrant music career, recording four albums with two different bands.

No cause of death reported.

Marjorie Hansen Evans, 60

December 29, 2024

Marjorie (Mimi) Hansen Evans, age 60, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, at John Muir Hospital with her daughter Annie holding her hand after a short illness. Mimi began a career in home staging that harnessed her aptitude for fashion and style. Mimi’s family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at John Muir Medical Center Walnut Creek [CA] for the excellent care and comfort they provided to Mimi during her final six weeks of life and their support of the family.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Ann Gordon Preston, 65

December 18, 2024

Elizabeth Ann Preston, of Schertz, Texas, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully. She lived a life of faith, family, and service. Elizabeth dedicated her career to serving military personnel and their families as a Human Resources professional for the US Air Force.

Researcher’s Note - Preston “died suddenly.” From an obituary comment: I wish to extend my deepest sympathies during this difficult time. It has taken me awhile to come to grips with her passing . I was asked on 12 Dec if I knew anything about Liz being in the hospital, not expected to make it . I thought is was a mistake; I had just spoken to Liz 3 days earlier about doing lunch the following week. When I learned on 13 Dec of her passing , I was in shock and disbelief.

An additional note: Apparently Preston was in good shape. Lots of obituary comments from people who worked out with her. She was also very active in the Catholic Church, which really pushed the jabs in this archdiocese. am Catholic and abstained, but the Archbishop actually forbade any Priest in this area from signing a religious exemption. Unfathomable.

No cause of death reported.

Francisco “Pancho” Cantu Jr., 53

December 18, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Francisco Cantu Jr., of Schertz, Texas, a beloved father, son, brother, and friend, who left this world on December 14, 2024, just days before his 54th birthday. Francisco grew up embodying the values of dedication, kindness, and strength. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force, retiring as a decorated veteran after years of honorable service.

Francisco’s greatest joy was his family. He was the proud father of three children.

Researcher’s Note - Cantu “died suddenly.” From Facebook: I’m still in disbelief./I’m shocked. I just seen him. My sincere condolences. He was always gentlemen and stand up guy. Link

No cause of death reported.

John “Bradley” Spahn, 47

November 10, 2024

John “Bradley” Spahn, age 47, of Seguin, TX, passed away. He was a good man, son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend. He was full of wisdom, very laid back, always wanting and willing to help others. He was always spontaneous and ready to go make memories. He was a jack of all trades, always working – whether it be at his job, at his home, working at the farm, or doing other things for others. He leaves behind his wife, three children and parents.

Researcher’s Note – Spahn “died suddenly.” From Facebook: Kimberly lost her spouse suddenly and has 2 small children to take care of. Link

No cause of death reported.

Carla Alejandra Medina Ramirez, 43

November 9, 2024

Carla Alejandra Medina Ramirez’s greatest pride and joy were her children. She was a devoted mother, loving, caring, and always supportive of their every accomplishment, both big and small. She listened intently to every story they shared, every book they read to her, and answered all their questions with patience and love. As a gifted musician, singer, director, teacher, and mentor, she touched countless lives. She served as the Associate Mariachi Director at Irving Middle School and served as Teatro De Artes’ Mariachi Juan Seguin Musical Director.

Researcher’s Note – Ramirez died of cancer. From Facebook: The day I had to break the news to my loved ones that I was diagnosed with cancer . My daughter slept holding onto me all night. The pain/fear/anxiety I’ve caused my loved ones due to all that I’ve gone through is something I’ll always be sorry for. That day I got a phone call from my ENT with the results of my biopsy . I’ll never forget his words - “I’ve been dreading making this call all day.” I wrote down what I could - “squamous cell carcinoma.. between stage 1-2.. not HPV..” All I could ask was if this was treatable? “This is curable.” That is the word I chose to focus on. Now, self employment doesn’t come with benefits. I tried to make an appt with a recommended surgeon ENT - they would not see cash patients . I went to MD Anderson and paid a lot of money to be seen, diagnosed and got a plan of treatment - but then also, they wouldn’t treat me any further as a cash patient . I was denied by all assistance I applied for , and the process took over a month. By the time I was able to obtain insurance and be seen by a surgeon, it had progressed to stage 4. Link

CANADA

Ontario (244):

Heather Halyk, 63

January 17, 2025

Passed away at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe, on Wednesday, January 15th, 2025, in her 64th year. Predeceased by her beloved companion Tom Lyne (2022). Those wishing to donate in memory of Heather are asked to consider Ronald McDonald House or the Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Researcher's Note - Her husband died 3 years ago, age 66, "passed away at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in his 67th year. Cherished husband of Heather Halyk of Simcoe. Those wishing to donate in memory of Tom are asked to consider the Cancer Support & Resource Program." Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Judith Anderson, 75

January 16, 2025

Passed away suddenly on January 14th, 2025, just hours before the loss of her beloved common-law husband, Michael Drouillard, who bravely battled cancer.

Researcher’s Note - Her husband died age 68. Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Drouillard, 68

January 16, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Drouillard, after a courageous battle with cancer. Michael was a loving husband and caregiver to his wife, Judy Anderson. He also took great pride in being the father to his two cherished daughters from his previous marriage to the late Debra Winkler (2022).

Researcher’s Note - His previous wife died "suddenly" 17 months prior: With heavy hearts we announce Debra’s sudden passing on August 31, 2022, at 65 years of age. Link

