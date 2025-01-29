Jim Tauber, Longtime Film Executive, Dies at 74

January 24, 2025

Jim Tauber, the distinguished film executive whose decades-long career included stints with Columbia TriStar, Gramercy Pictures, Propaganda Films, 20th Century Fox, Anonymous Content and Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, has died. He was 74. Tauber died Wednesday of complications from multiple myeloma, his family announced.

Yolanda Halley: Producer of ‘Dutch’ and ‘Soul Mates’ Passes Away

January 26, 2025

Yolanda Maria Halley, a celebrated producer and creative force behind films such as Dutch and Soul Mates, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, surrounded by her family. Her husband, Manny Halley, CEO of Imani Media Group, shared in a heartfelt statement.

No age or cause of death reported.

Scott Pang, Longtime ICM Booking Agent Who Worked With Usher & Lauryn Hill, Dies at 69

January 23, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA – The industry veteran worked at William Morris and with the Ice Capades and Harlem Globetrotters earlier in his career. Longtime booking agent Scott Pang passed away on Thursday (Jan. 23) after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He was 69 years old.

Ruthless! Director and Scribe Joel Paley Has Died at 69

January 22, 2025

Playwright, lyricist, dancer, and director Joel Paley died suddenly January 11, at the age of 69. The news was first reported by the New York Times. Outside of Ruthless!, Mr. Paley served as Bea Arthur’s personal assistant, including a brief stint as choreographer for her television show Maude.

No cause of death reported.

‘L.A. Law’ Contributor Ronnie Yeskel Has Died

January 21, 2025

Longtime casting director Ronnie Yeskel has died. According to Variety, Yeskel, who worked on L.A. Law and Pulp Fiction died on Jan. 4 at The Motion Picture & Television Fund Retirement Home in Woodland Hills. AMPAS Governor Richard Hicks confirmed the news about Yeskel, who was battling cancer. She was 76 years old.

Barry Michael Cooper, ‘New Jack City’ Writer, Dead at 66

January 22, 2025

Writer and producer Barry Michael Cooper has died in Baltimore, Maryland, TMZ has learned. Cooper wrote a series of iconic 1990s movies, including “New Jack City,” starring Wesley Snipes and Chris Rock, “Above The Rim,” starring Tupac Shakur and “Sugar Hill.” He also produced the 2017-2019 TV series “She’s Gotta Have It,” based on the Spike Lee film of the same name. Cooper had just posted on Instagram on January 15, celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. ‘s birthday. The Maryland Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Cooper died Tuesday. He was 66.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Nissen dead at 71: She was a veteran ABC News Correspondent

January 21, 2025

Elizabeth Nissen’s family announced that she died at home, only three days after turning 71. As well as working for CNN, The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek, Elizabeth Nissen will be best remembered for working for ABC, covering the death of Princess Diana the evening she died in 1997 on ABC’s ‘World News Tonight.’ Elizabeth Nissen passed away at her home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA, on Tuesday, January 7, three days after she turned 71. At the time of writing, the cause of her death is not known.

Pete Medhurst Passes Away Following Battle with Brain Cancer

January 21, 2025

Audacy in Washington D.C. and 106.7 The Fan sadly announced the passing of Pete Medhurst, a longtime employee who passed away Monday night, surrounded by his family, after his short battle with brain cancer. Medhurst started as an update anchor shortly after 106.7 The Fan’s launch. He served in a variety of roles at The Fan including morning anchor, fill-in host, and Nationals post-game host. He’d eventually also get the chance to become the primary fill-in play-by-play voice for Nationals radio broadcasts.

No age reported.

A Big Pharma exec “died suddenly”:

Eric Berman, 64

January 24, 2025

CLIFTON PARK, NY – Eric B. Berman – faithful husband, loving son, devoted father, loyal friend and consummate professional – died suddenly Sunday afternoon, January 19, 2025, at his home, in Clifton Park, at the age of 64. He held a number of top positions at several pharmaceutical companies, including Genentech, Amgen, Elan, Eisai and Novo Nordisk. At the time of his passing, he was Director, Healthcare Market, at Genentech, where he spent the last 12 years of his professional life.

Researcher's Note - Genentech requiring Covid vaccination [sic] for workforce: Link

No cause of death reported.

DJ Unk Cause of Death Revealed

January 26, 2025

DJ Unk’s cause of death has been revealed, the Atlanta rapper died from a heart attack, TMZ has learned. Unk’s wife, Sherkita Long-Platt tells TMZ he died in his sleep on January 24 after suffering cardiac arrest. She says the family is aware of various rumors going around as to how he died and she wants people to know the truth. She tells us speculation he died from drugs is not true as he didn’t do drugs. He had been dealing with unspecified health issues in 2009 which affected his career. He released a couple more singles in the following years. He was only 43.

Legendary New York hardcore/metal promoter Rich Hall has passed away

January 22, 2025

Rich Hall [48], a pivotal figure in the NY hardcore/metal scene, has passed. Having started as a roadie and merch seller in the ‘90s, Rich went on to establish the influential 1000 Knives booking company, securing shows at CBGB and other legendary venues. After a brief hiatus following CBGB’s closure, he returned to become a vital force in the independent promotion scene, particularly in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

No cause of death reported.

Remembering Johnny Bonta, Ice Hockey Player For Toledo Mobsters, Who Passed Away At Age 29

January 24, 2025

Johnny Bonta, an ice hockey player who played as a right winger and shot right-handed, tragically passed away [at his home] on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at the age of 29. A dedicated player with a charismatic charm, Johnny’s passion for hockey made him a standout within the Toledo [OH] Mobsters Hockey Club. His untimely passing has left a significant void in the lives of his family, friends, teammates, and fans.

No cause of death reported.

Track Legend Fred Newhouse, Former Olympic Gold Medalist, Dies At 76

January 26, 2025

Fred Newhouse, a member of the United States 1976 gold medal winning 4×400 meter relay team, died on Jan. 20 at the age of 76. Newhouse, who graduated from Prairie View A&M, also won an individual silver medal at the 1976 Olympic Games for the 400m race. According to Sports Illustrated, Newhouse earned a degree in electrical engineering from Prairie View, where he also became a three-time All-American and National Champion. Notably, following his days as a track athlete, Newhouse became the first Black referee for the renowned Texas Relays in 2004, and due to his contributions to the sport in the State of Texas, was inducted into the Texas Track and Field Coaches Hall of Fame in 2014.

No cause of death reported.

JP Bemberger, a beloved, honorary member of Kansas men’s basketball team, dies

January 21, 2025

Jonathan Phog “JP” Bemberger [20], who has been an honorary member of Kansas men’s basketball since Nov. 11, 2020, has died following his bout with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a form of pediatric cancer, KU basketball reported on social media Tuesday night. Bemberger, who according to the Twitter account was born in 2004 and passed away in 2025, was introduced to the KU program in 2020 by Team IMPACT, a program that matches individuals facing serious illness and disabilities with college teams across the country. Bemberger has been battling cancer since joining the KU team. Upon joining the squad as a 16-year-old, he underwent chemotherapy, radiation and surgery in fighting the illness. For a time, he had been cancer-free.

Former Pirates Coach Dies at 72

January 23, 2025

The baseball world was hit with the sad news that former Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen coach Bobby Cuellar passed away earlier this week due to a heart attack. He was 72 years old.

Researcher's Note – Rosenthal: MLB requires managers and coaches to be 'up to date' with COVID-19 vaccines [sic] in spring training: Link

‘Retirement House’ TikToker Reatha Grey dies at 75 as fans pay tribute

January 23, 2025

Social media star Reatha “Rose” Grey has died at the age of 75. The TikToker, known as a member of the viral comedy group Retirement House, passed away this week, her co-star said. Her cause of death is unclear at the moment. Retirement House paid tribute to Reatha, who was known as Grandma Rose, on social media, sharing a series of photos and videos of the star. In 2022, Reatha revealed her comedy group had brought seniors together after many elderly people found themselves isolated during the coronavirus pandemic.

No cause of death reported.

The Artist Behind F-Zero’s Legendary Japanese Cover Has Passed Away

January 22, 2025

We’re sad to report that Arthur Nichols, whose skill with the pen made the cover so memorable, has passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 63 years old. According to Bleeding Cool, during his career, Nichols would work on comic book properties such as Star Wars, Sleepwalker, Leonard Nimoy’s Primortals, The Ray, Mecha, Conan, Justice League Of America, Night Thrasher, Team Titans, Magnus Robot Fighter, Deathstroke Neil Gaiman’s Mr Hero, Punisher, Spider-Man, X-Men, New Mutants and Robocop III.

An oncologist “died suddenly” (of cancer):

Felix Feng, Giant in the Field of Prostate Cancer , Dies at 48

January 22, 2025

The UC San Francisco [CA] and global oncology communities mourn the death of Felix Y. Feng, MD, a nationally renowned radiation oncologist and a leading figure in genitourinary cancer research. A professor of radiation oncology, urology and medicine, and vice chair of translational research at the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, Feng passed away from cancer on Dec.10, 2024, at the age of 48.

A hospital exec “died suddenly”:

Don Avery, Fairview Park Hospital CEO, passes away unexpectedly at 17-year mark of leadership

January 24, 2025

DUBLIN, Georgia – Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin is mourning the sudden and unexpected loss of its CEO, Don Avery [68], who passed away earlier this week. Avery had served as the hospital’s CEO for 17 years, leaving a legacy at the facility, the Dublin community, and among Georgia medical professionals. In December, Avery had announced his plans to retire in the summer of 2025, reflecting on his remarkable tenure at Fairview Park Hospital.

Researcher's Note – By Monday, health care workers in 24 states including Georgia were required to have received their first vaccine [sic] dose or to have requested a medical or religious exemption. Under the federal vaccine [sic] mandate for healthcare workers, the final deadline to be vaccinated [sic] or possibly be fired is March 15: Link

No cause of death reported.

Sam Mousa, a behind-the-scenes force at Jacksonville City Hall for decades, dies at 72

January 23, 2025

Jacksonville, FL – The flags at Jacksonville City Hall will fly at half-staff for two days this month in memory of Sam Mousa, the city administrator who gained a reputation as a hard-driving executive who managed the nuts and bolts of city government with steely command that turned the vision of mayors into reality. Mousa died unexpectedly Wednesday night at Mayo Clinic after being admitted earlier that day to the medical center.

No cause of death reported.

Charles Phan, Famed Chef of Slanted Door, Dies at 62

January 21, 2025

San Francisco, CA – Charles Phan, a chef whose love of food led to opening the popular Slanted Door restaurants and showcasing modern Vietnamese cuisine throughout the Bay Area and beyond, died on Monday, January 20. He was 62. The cause was cardiac arrest, his representatives confirmed via email. Phan was hospitalized last week following a medical emergency that resulted in a brain injury, the San Francisco Standard reported over the weekend. “While this was sudden and shocking to many of us, we will endure as the Slanted Door has for almost 30 years,” the Phan family and the Slanted Door Group said in a statement. “The restaurants will continue to operate under the leadership of our management team as we navigate this transition.”

A pilot “died suddenly”:

Missing Pilot’s Plane Found Weeks After Mysteriously Disappearing During ‘Routine’ Flight

January 21, 2025

Nye County, NV - The plane of missing pilot Michael Martin was found near Mount Jefferson in Nevada on Saturday, Jan. 18, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The experienced licensed pilot, 65, departed in his 1968 Piper PA-28-300 airplane from North Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 2, and did not tell anyone, per KSNV. On Thursday, Jan. 2, Martin took off at 10:51 a.m., but his flight transponder stopped transmitting at 11:15 a.m. Around an hour later, at 12:06 p.m., Martin’s daughter-in-law, Kathleen Martin, said he was traceable near Tonopah, Nev., per The Las Vegas Review-Journal. Twenty minutes later, his iPad and his Apple Watch last showed him near Mount Jefferson, which is around 50 miles northeast of Tonopah and 281 miles northwest of Las Vegas. While authorities suspended search and rescue operations on Thursday, Jan. 16, Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis told the Review-Journal that a game warden found the plane using special glasses on Saturday, Jan. 18. The area was covered by snow during an earlier search. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the Jan. 21 announcement, “Based on photos of the crashed plane, there would be no chance of survival.” Lewis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal after he saw the crash site that the aircraft sustained “significant damage.” “We just need to get the resources and get them up there as quickly as we can. It was very windy during our search just now, very treacherous area, very steep area. We have a lot of things to overcome, but we’re working on it,” Lewis said. Lewis said that the team needed to wait for helicopters to reach the scene, which is inaccessible by foot due to its elevated nature.

43 infants “died suddenly”:

Da’mire Emry Williams, 2 months

January 26, 2025

Phoenix, AZ – Hello everyone! My name is Chloe Solano and I am writing this to raise funds for my 2-month-old son Da’mire Emry Williams viewing and cremation. On Saturday January 25, 2025 at 10:46 am my son was pronounced deceased at Phoenix children’s hospital. During this time I am asking for prayers and asking for help to raise funds for my MirMir.

No cause of death reported.

Genesis June, 4 months

January 26, 2025

Oak Ridge, TN – on January 25th, my sister, Nicole, lived her worst nightmare. She lost her sweet girl, Genesis June, at just fourth months old. Genesis was the brightest, happiest baby, who knew only love in her too short life.

No cause of death reported.

Ni’Asia, 9 months

January 26, 2025

New Braunfels, TX – On January 25, 2025 Ni’Asia (9 months old) unexpectedly passed away. This has devastated her parents and her 3 surviving older siblings ages 2, 6 and 9 years old, amongst several other family members and family friends. Ni’Asia was a happy baby, and very loved by everybody who had the pleasure of knowing her during her short time on this earth.

No cause of death reported.

Josephine Danielle, stillborn

January 26, 2025

Denton, TX – During the middle of the night, Darcy needed to go to the bathroom and had an uneasy feeling. She asked the nurse if they could please check for Josie’s heartbeat. In that moment she got the worst news no parent wants to hear. Josie no longer had a heartbeat. After several hours on Saturday January 25th 2025, at 11:05 am, our sweet Josephine Danielle made her arrival. So beautiful, so perfect and surrounded by so many who love her!

No cause of death reported.

Luna Faye, 7 weeks

January 26, 2025

West Islip, NY – Luna Faye was born 7 lbs 9oz on 12/07/24 to her loving parents Jennifer and Anthony. They built an entire world around raising her and that became their sole purpose in life. We want her to be remembered for her smiles and the happiness she brought them in her short time here. Luna tragically passed away on Saturday January 25th 2025 at only 7 weeks old leaving her family completely devastated.

No cause of death reported.

Lexington Rae Cook, 2 days

January 26, 2025

Swartz Creek, Michigan – Lexington Rae Cook, our precious baby girl, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at Mott Children’s Hospital, Ann Arbor. Lexington was born on January 22, 2025 in Ann Arbor.

No cause of death reported.

Brycen James Davis, baby

January 26, 2025

Moultrie, Georgia – It is with heartfelt sympathy, the management and staff of Luke Strong and Son Mortuary, Ltd. Are saddened to announce the passing of Baby Brycen James Davis.

No cause of death reported.

Blair Collins Williams, stillborn

January 26, 2025

Campbellsville, Kentucky – Blair Collins Williams, infant daughter of Brandon and Sarrah (Phillips) Williams, was stillborn on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at the Taylor Regional Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Alyx Louise Rupp, stillborn

January 26, 2025

Pekin, IL – As most of you already know, I lost my father on Monday, January 20th. While attending the funeral on Thursday, Laura started having contractions. Mildly concerned about going into early labor, we left the funeral luncheon and headed to Bloomington Normal Hospital. Upon arriving, all the nurses tried to find a heartbeat and could not. After an hour of trying, the doctor confirmed that our family indeed did lose Baby Alyx Louise Rupp. As Laura had to have a c-section, we still had to endure a 2-hour surgery to remove what happened to be the most beautiful 8lb, 20in baby girl to ever exist. We have since spent a very emotional 2 days with our baby girl before handing her off for cremation and burial with my just-buried father.

No cause of death reported.

Brynn Angela Bartleson, 11 months

January 26, 2025

Eagle Mountain, UT – The greatest fear a parent has, has become reality for our beloved sister, Chelsea, and brother, Austin. Their beautifully perfect baby, Brynn Angela Bartleson, suddenly, unexpectedly, yet peacefully passed on into the arms of her Heavenly parents on January 24th, 2024. Words are not adequate for the shock and devastation they are experiencing, but faith in our Savior Jesus Christ and His eternal plan continue to buoy. Since the moment of her birth, Chelsea, Austin and Carter have cherished their time with Brynn. For the last 11 months, Brynn has brought such joy to all who have interacted with her. Her joy was infectious. When Brynn would smile, it was with her whole body. She couldn’t contain her excitement and love for those around her, especially her Momma, Daddy, and big brother. She couldn’t speak yet, but anyone could see the absolute pure love she had for her family.

No cause of death reported.

Taziah Kines, 4 months

January 25, 2025

Rowlett, TX – It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the loss of Taziah Kines, the beloved 4-month-old child of Hannah and Ke’lenn Kines (who is the son and daughter-in-law of Lakeshia Taylor-Collins). Their world was forever changed as they said goodbye to their precious baby far too soon. The unimaginable grief of losing a child is something no parent should ever have to endure.

No cause of death reported.

Support for Viviana and Ray’s Heartbreaking Loss , stillborn

January 25, 2025

El Paso, TX – Our family is devastated to share that my sister-in-law and brother, Viviana and Ray, have tragically lost their precious baby girl at almost 8 months pregnant. We are asking for help to cover the funeral and cemetery costs as they say goodbye to their sweet little angel. While they were prepared for the medical costs associated with the pregnancy, unfortunately, these unexpected expenses are something they weren’t able to plan for.

No cause of death reported.

Cesar Bocanegra Jr., 11 days

January 25, 2025

San Antonio, Texas – Baby Cesar Bocanegra, Jr., born January 3, 2025, gained his Angel Wings on January 14, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Arixel Bella Gamboa, 6 days

January 25, 2025

Corpus Christi, Texas – Arixel Bella Gamboa Obituary January 13, 2025 - January 18, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Doulson Kagen Fisher Livingston, stillborn

January 25, 2025

Tupelo, Mississippi – Doulson Kagen Fisher Livingston, infant son of Samantha White and Corey Livingston, was born directly into the arms of Jesus on January 21, 2025. Although his tiny body could not survive on earth, Doulson will only know the complete joy of living every moment in Heaven with Jesus.

No cause of death reported.

Reece Burns Mitchem, stillborn

January 25, 2025

Bluefield, West Virginia – Reece Burns Mitchem, son of Cassidy and Kassie Mitchem of Rock, WV, was stillborn on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Funeral fund for Aylene, 6 months

January 24, 2025

Zion, IL – As many of you already know, our precious daughter Aylene faced severe complications with her liver. She underwent a Kasai procedure at the age of 2 months. The Kasai procedure is a surgical treatment that involves connecting the liver to the small intestine to restore bile flow. Unfortunately, the procedure didn’t work. She had been waiting for a liver transplant, but tragically, it was too late. Aylene passed away on January 22, 2025, and while we are heartbroken, we find peace knowing she is now in a better place with God. She was only 6 months old, but in that short time, she showed us so much strength and love. She was always smiling, even during the hardest moments, and she will forever be our brave warrior.

Baby Ivy Damiana Diacovksy

January 24, 2025

Zebulon, North Carolina – Please keep the family of Baby Ivy Diacovsky in your prayers for he has transitioned from this earthly life on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Iris Blue Diacovsky, twin baby

January 24, 2025

Zebulon, North Carolina – Please keep the family of Baby Iris Diacovsky in your prayers for he has transitioned from this earthly life on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Boy Kaiden Demetrius Nugent

January 24, 2025

New Albany, Mississippi – Baby Boy Kaiden Demetrius Nugent, transitioned on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Hadassah Jean Sims, infant

January 24, 2025

Alderson, West Virginia – Hadassah Jean Sims, infant daughter of Jamie Sue (Beck) Sims and Michael Wayne Sims, II gained her wings on January 16, 2025, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV.

No cause of death reported.

Taziah Walima Kines, 4 1/2 months

January 24, 2025

Rowlett, TX – On Jan 23, 2025, heaven gained the tiniest angel, Taziah Walima Kines. While only on this earth for four and a half short months, baby Taz is so very loved by his mommy, daddy, and two big sisters Stormi and Leilani who are missing him dearly every second.

No cause of death reported.

Support the Rounds Family, infant

January 24, 2025

Leavittsburg, OH – It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we at Ohio Chimney Co. share the devastating news of the loss of the newborn daughter of one of our employees. In the face of this unimaginable tragedy, our employee Corey Rounds and his wife Hannah are experiencing grief and heartbreak that no parent should ever have to endure.

No cause of death reported.

Autumn Brenda White, 2 days

January 24, 2025

Goose Creek, SC – Hi, my name is Debra Parker and I am trying to raise funds for my daughter and granddaughter. My granddaughter Autumn was born at 24 and a half weeks on Monday January 20, 2025, at Summerville Medical. She was 1 lb and 7oz. She was immediately transported to Medical University of South Carolina where she was reported doing well despite her early arrival. On the morning of Wednesday January 22, 2025 around 1a m little Autumn began to decline and by 3 am my sweet granddaughter passed away. My daughter Ariana also went through an emergency C section to deliver Autumn and is now not able to work or do much of anything due to the way she was cut during surgery.

No cause of death reported.

Daymein Kash McKee, infant

January 24, 2025

Cincinnati, OH – Daymein Kash McKee was born January 19th 2025 @ 4:48 P.m. at good samaritan hospital weighing 6.49 pds & 19 ½ in long. Aquarius like his mama. With Dark hair like his daddy. Healthy happy handsome, & the list goes on so in other words simply just PERFECT! Shortly after Daymein was born he was transferred to The NICU unit. So we could rest, A few hours later we went down to visit Our beautiful baby boy to love and hold him. Well she got to but I Took Some of the most cutest photos and videos of him. (Come to find out I wish I would have taken a million more!) We went back to our room because they wanted to run some test. Nobody in this world could prepare for what the next 3 days had In store for the 3 of us. 12 hrs later we get a call saying rush down to the NICU something’s happened. I dont think Sonic the hedge hodge could have beat us down there. They just got done doing CPR on our baby boy for 10 minutes.

No cause of death reported.

Lorenzo Valentino Levine, 6 months

January 24, 2025

Pocahontas, Arkansas – Lorenzo Valentino Levine, the 6-month-old son of Gino Valentino Levine and Joyce Joann Hampton, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2025, in Pocahontas.

No cause of death reported.

Lyrik Aira Smith, 17 months

January 23, 2025

Beaverton, OR – With deep sorrow, we share the tragic news of the passing of our beloved Lyrik Aira Smith, who was called home by the Lord on January 20th, 2025. Lyrik was a vibrant 17-month-old, full of life, joy, and love. She brought endless happiness to those around her, and her loss leaves an immense void in all of our hearts. On that fateful day, Lyrik was napping at daycare when she passed away suddenly. Her mother, Jessica Smith, a devoted single parent, received the heartbreaking call while she was at work. No parent should ever have to endure such a devastating loss.

No cause of death reported.

Mylo B. Gonzalez, 4 months

January 23, 2025

Silverdale, WA – Hello everyone, we are asking for help for our four-month-old son, Mylo. The expenses will help us send our little man back home for our final goodbyes and will also go towards the cost of his funeral expenses

No cause of death reported.

Baby Izan Alberto Quintal, baby

January 23, 2025

Western Hills, CO – With heavy hearts, we share the devastating and heartbreaking news of the passing of Baby Izan Alberto Quintal. Words cannot express what the family is going through now. As Alexa and Mario navigate this unimaginable loss, we want to support them during this incredibly difficult time. We have created this page to help ease the financial burden of giving Izan the beautiful farewell he deserves through funeral and memorial arrangements. Providing emotional support for Alexa and Mario as they grieve, including counseling and other resources. Allowing them the time and space to focus on healing without financial pressures.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Alias Alonzo Blake, baby

January 23, 2025

Winchester, Tennessee – Baby Alias Alonzo Blake earned his angel wings on December 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Walker Reid Gaston, baby

January 23, 2025

Midland, Texas – We are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our precious baby boy, Walker Reid Gaston, who was born into our hearts on January 21st, 2025. You were a dream, a hope, and a promise that we held close, and your brief presence has touched our lives in ways we cannot fully express. You will forever be a part of our family, and our love for you will never fade.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Francis Robert Hanson, stillborn

January 23, 2025

Thomson, IL – Baby Francis Robert Hanson was born sleeping in the arms of God, Monday, January 17, 2025. Baby Francis’s spirit will be treasured by his parents, Mike and Merikita Hanson

No cause of death reported.

Baby Boy David Hernandez, baby

January 23, 2025

Laurinburg, NC – Baby Boy David Hernandez Obituary Baby Boy David Hernandez passed away on January 21, 2025. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

No cause of death reported.

ElliAdora Grace Humphrey, stillborn

January 23, 2025

Saint Clair Shores, MI – It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our precious baby girl, ElliAdora Grace Humphrey, who was born sleeping on January 20, 2025. Though ElliAdora was with us for far too short a time, she filled our hearts with immeasurable love and hope.

No cause of death reported.

Nikolas Leo Hunter, baby

January 23, 2025

Pine Ridge, South Dakota – Nikolas Leo Hunter was born January 12, 2025, in Martin SD to Bradley Hunter and Krisann Kindle. Nikolas made his journey to the Spirit World on January 12, 2025, at the Bennett County Hospital in Martin, SD.

No cause of death reported.

Belimy Gene Michael-Lee Spriggs, 2 months

January 23, 2025

Belimy Gene Michael-Lee Spriggs, two months old, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, died on January 17, 2025, in Sault Ste. Marie. Belimy was born on November 11, 2024, in Sault Ste. Marie to Daniel Lee Spriggs and Alicia Louise Roy. Belimy was a very active baby, rolling over, holding his head up and was so close to crawling. Everybody loved his big blue eyes!!

No cause of death reported.

Angelita T. Jimenez, Infant

January 23, 2025

Lubbock, Texas – Angelita T. Jimenez Infant of Lubbock passed away 01/12/2025. Services are pending with Griffin Mortuary.

No cause of death reported.

Sadie Mae Key, 3 months, 10 days

January 22, 2025

Miss Sadie Mae Key of Campbellsville, KY, the precious infant daughter of Elijah Scott Key and Haley Gail Mitchell Key, was born in Lebanon, KY, on October 8, 2024, and departed this life on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at the Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville at the age of three months and ten days. She was loved and adored by all who knew her, and was affectionately known by her immediate family as “Mae Mae” or “Daddy’s little fat girl”. She loved to eat since the moment she was born.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Hagen Lukas Cook

January 21, 2025

Gaffney, SC – Our hearts break for Lukas and Mckinzey as they have to lay to rest their precious baby boy, Hagen Lukas Cook. Hagen gained his angel wings January 20, 2025. We are asking for support and prayers in this difficult time.

No cause of death reported.

AveryAnna Grace Carter, stillborn

January 21, 2025

Clinton, North Carolina – Miss AveryAnna Grace Carter infant, beloved daughter of Skylin Luna, was born sleeping on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Boy Eversall Ezio Quiroz

January 21, 2025

Kansas City, Missouri – Baby Boy Eversall Ezio Quiroz passed away on Wednesday January 8, 2025. January 8, 2025 — January 8, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Luca Christopher Davis, stillborn

January 21, 2025

Riverview, Florida – Our precious Luca was born sleeping on January 18, 2025. Having only spent a short time in our arms, he will forever be cherished in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Honoring Baby John’s Short, Cherished Life

January 20, 2025

Jesup, GA – On January 17th, our hearts were shattered when our sweet baby John was unexpectedly called home. It’s a pain no parent, no brother, no grandparent, no family should ever have to endure. Baby John, born prematurely, fought with all his might from the moment he entered this world. Just days before his passing, we were filled with hope as he passed his 2-month checkup with flying colors. His tiny but mighty spirit had us believing that he would overcome any challenge.

No cause of death reported.

Five children “died suddenly”:

In Loving Memory of Raiyne, 2 years, 5 months

January 24, 2025

Charlotte, NC – Raiyne came down with an illness on January 11th. She had neurosurgery on January 18th to remove an abscess on her brain. Although her Neurosurgeon said the surgery was successful, Raiyne succumbed to her battle with meningitis just 3 days after her surgery. The meningitis was caused by a rare form of strep, which was reported to the CDC. Raiyne was just 2 years 5 months old at the time of her passing. Raiyne’s courage was just as remarkable as her joy.

Avery John Brantley, 3

January 23, 2025

Ocala, Florida – It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the heartbreaking news that our sweet and courageous “angel boy,” Avery, left us in the early hours of Monday, January 20th, 2025. Despite the many challenges he faced in his short three years, he inspired everyone who met him with his strength, his light, and his ability to bring people together. He was and is joy personified. He was the definition of bravery and resilience. He “defied science” as his doctors would say. His journey touched countless lives, and the love and support we’ve received over the years are a testament to the profound impact he had on this world. Avery leaves behind his big sister, Peyton, who loved him fiercely and is heartbroken by his loss. He also welcomed his baby sister, Andie, just a few weeks ago. Though their time together was tragically short, Avery’s love and legacy will forever shape her life.

No cause of death reported.

Makenzie Albright, 5

January 24, 2025

Gulfport, MS – Our hearts are shattered as we mourn the sudden and tragic loss of our sweet Makenzie Albright, who passed away at just four years old from an unknown illness. She was our light—so smart, gentle, and full of love—and it’s unimaginable to face a world without her bright smile.

No cause of death reported.

Theodore Peng-jie “Teddy” Connolly, almost 5

January 22, 2025

East Hanover, New Jersey – It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our precious son, Teddy, who left us on January 19th, just shy of his 5th birthday. Through his 6-month journey with ALD, Teddy faced each day with remarkable strength, and a spirit that will live on forever. Teddy brought love, joy, and light into the lives of everyone who knew him. We will always treasure his kind heart, sweet smile, and boundless love for those around him. His excitement for superheroes, cars, Encanto, and playing outside will always be a cherished memory. In the short time he was with us, Teddy taught us to savor every moment and approach life with kindness and love. Our sweet boy was a blessing to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

No cause of death reported.

Kynsley Lynn Collins, 10

January 25, 2025

Rochester, Minnesota – The world bids farewell to Kynsley Collins of Rochester, Minnesota, departing on January 23, 2025, at the age of 10. Kynsley leaves behind memories cherished by the community.

No cause of death reported.

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

Evan Marcus, 16

January 22, 2025

Appleton, Wisconsin – Evan, son of Anna (Gruenberg, Williams) Barbian and Corey Williams, 16, passed away on Friday, January 17 after a long battle with cancer.

Emily Melvin, 18

January 23, 2025

Emily Nicole Melvin, 18, of Falmouth [MA], passed away unexpectedly on January 21st, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Support Ollie’s Family After Tragic Loss , 19 years

January 25, 2025

Florence, KY – It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that I share the devastating news of the unexpected passing of my girlfriend, Ollie. She tragically passed away on January 23rd at the age of 19 due to complications from a sudden and severe seizure.

No cause of death reported.

Ava Natasha Schwartz, 19

January 25, 2025

Eugene, Oregon – Ava Natasha Schwartz, 19, of Eugene, Oregon, died at 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2025, with her mother, father, and stepmother at her side, after exhibiting extraordinary grace and courage during a 19-month battle with an aggressive childhood cancer. Ava graduated from South Eugene High School in 2024 with a perfect 4.0 grade point average, a year after her diagnosis of stage four alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma.

South Charleston teen loses life to cancer

January 24, 2025

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A young man WSAZ introduced viewers to last week, Maddox Potter, has passed away following his battle with cancer. The up-and-coming golfer from South Charleston with a smooth swing began to experience some back pain in the latter part of 2023 and was diagnosed with cancer that December. Instead of fighting bunkers and pin placements, Maddox began to fight for his life. Maddox’s mom wrote of his passing on social media on Friday.

No age reported.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Alpine Sheriff releases identity in drowning case

January 22, 2025

Woodfords, CA - A retired Barton Memorial emergency room physician was found drowned in a bathtub Sunday at his Alpine County home. At around 2:45 p.m. deputies and medics responded to a home in Mesa Vista where they found 66-year-old Dr. Michael Schankerman unresponsive in a bathtub. Schankerman was removed from the tub and first-responders were unsuccessful in reviving him.

No cause of death reported.

Dr. Reauelle King, 53

January 21, 2025

Draper, UT – With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Dr. Reauelle King on January 17, 2025, after a courageous five-month battle with cancer. Her passion for helping others and a desire from a very young age to be a doctor led her to SUNY Health Science Center – Syracuse, where she graduated from medical school in 1999. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Reauelle and her life of helping others, the family suggests making a contribution to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

Five nurses “died suddenly”:

Lisa (Berman) Sedgwick, 34

January 21, 2025

Worthington, Ohio – With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Lisa (Berman) Sedgwick, age 34, on January 14, 2025, in Austin, Texas, following a courageous 12-month battle with breast cancer. Born in Westerville, Ohio, Lisa grew up in Powell, Ohio, where she was a beloved daughter and sister. She moved to Austin, Texas, with her husband, and began work with the Austin Apartment Association where she worked for a few years before taking her dream job with the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. Lisa left lasting impressions everywhere because of her great work ethic and ability to make fast friends.

Lisa Rowe, 66

January 26, 2025

Ms. Lisa R. “Babe” (McCleaf) Rowe, 66, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 23, 2025 in her home. Her nursing career began at Washington County Hospital in Hagerstown. She later worked in the maternity ward at Waynesboro Hospital for a number of years before transferring to the Urological Center in Hagerstown. She currently was employed for WellSpan Health at Dr. Roy A. Himelfarb Surgery Center in Chambersburg. She began her career with the surgery center at its beginning, a career that spanned more than 24 years.

Researcher's Note – COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate kicks in for health care workers in Pa., N.J., Del.: Link

No cause of death reported.

Justin Shaughnessy, 36

January 26, 2025

Justin Kyle Shaughnessy, age 36, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in Chetek, Wisconsin, on January 22, 2025. His impact on the lives of others was immeasurable in his fulfilling and influential career that began as a registered nurse and culminated as a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA).

Researcher's Note – Wisconsin hospitals have quietly rolled back COVID vaccine [sic] mandates: Link

No cause of death reported.

Kasmus Patrick Dies at 31

January 22, 2025

Kasmus “Shaq” Patrick, a 2nd Lieutenant in the Virgin Islands US Army National Guard, a nurse, a truck driver, an overall breathtaking individual. It is with deject that we announce has died unexpectedly on Dec. 14, 2024, at the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale Florida at the very young age of 31.

Researcher's Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 14:

Jessica Black, 39

November 14, 2024

Jessica Black (née Berry), age 39, of Verona, KY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 11, 2024, at her residence. She proudly served as a Nurse Practitioner with Triad, where her patients adored her for her kind, compassionate care and unwavering dedication. A proud and devoted mother, she was fully involved in her children’s lives, attending every sporting event and dedicating countless hours as the team manager for NKY Norseman and a softball coach.

Researcher's Note - On November 4, 2021, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued the highly anticipated Informal Rule with Comment Period (IFC)[i] requiring employees of Medicare and Medicaid-participating health care facilities to be vaccinated [sic] for COVID-19: Link Kentucky hospitals, medical groups endorse mandating COVID-19 vaccines [sic] for health workers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Six teachers “died suddenly”:

Kylie Alyse Rice, 25

January 24, 2025

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Kylie Alyse Rice (Durant, Oklahoma), who passed away on January 21, 2025, at the age of 25, leaving to mourn family and friends.

Researchers Note - Rice was a kindergarten teacher. From GoFundMe: Kylie Rice was not just a mother, daughter, wife, and dedicated kindergarten teacher; she was a beacon of love and joy in the lives of everyone who knew her. Her greatest dream was to become a mother, and she found that dream fulfilled in her precious son, Hayes Denison. Link

No cause of death reported.

Liberty PE teacher dies following battle with cancer

January 23, 2025

Liberty, MO – The Liberty School District and community is mourning the loss of a teacher after she passed away following her battle with a rare form of cancer. Saree Morley, a 43-year-old mother of three, was a P.E. teacher at Heritage Middle School. She coached basketball in the school district for nearly 10 years. According to her obituary, Morley passed away on January 16. FOX4 spoke with Morley in October of last year about her battle with neuroendocrine cancer. She was diagnosed in January of 2023.

Mills Middle School teacher dead after being found ‘ unresponsive ’ in school bathroom

January 22, 2025

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Students and staff at Mills Middle School were met with tragic news after a teacher at the school was found unresponsive in a staff bathroom on Wednesday morning. According to a statement by the Pulaski County Special School District, 49-year-old Detriane Ireland, who worked as an ELA teacher, was found in the bathroom by the Mills Middle School security team.

No cause of death reported.

Lisa Vojtech, 48

January 26, 2025

Lisa Marie (Cherry) Vojtech of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes due to a history of blood clots on Tuesday, January 21st, 2025. Lisa worked as the Lead Teacher at Centennial High School Alternative Learning Center.

Link

Jimi Winger, 62

January 23, 2025

Jimi Winger, 62, of Oil City [PA], died unexpectedly Saturday night in his home. After graduating, he worked at Cranberry and Franklin School Districts with students with severe disabilities.

No cause of death reported.

Kristine Soderholm, 59

January 23, 2025

Kristine M. Soderholm, 59, of Naperville [IL], formerly of Peru, passed away unexpectedly at home on January 15, 2025. She was a middle school teacher at Trayer J. Hill School in Naperville for 27 years.

Researcher's Note – All K-12, higher education, and healthcare employees in Illinois will have to receive the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] or face weekly testing under a new mandate announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker: Link

No cause of death reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Legendary Coach Passed Away Wednesday Morning

January 22, 2025

Ricky Richards, former head coach of the Grundy County Lady Jackets who led them to a state title in 1998, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Tracy City [TN] on Wednesday morning. He was 76. According to the family, he fell asleep in his favorite chair and did not wake up.

No cause of death reported.

A referee “died suddenly”:

Reported on January 8:

‘John had a heart of gold’: family of Wichita high school referee remember his impact on his community

January 8, 2025

WICHITA, Kan. – John Thompson II, a Wichita high school referee, collapsed during a game on December 17, and died about two weeks later. The Thompson family tells 12 News, that with the unexpected loss of someone they loved so deeply, they have been struggling, but added the overwhelming amount of support continues to help. John Thompson II was only 59 years old when he collapsed while he was refereeing a high school basketball game at Wichita Heights. Family said he stopped breathing for eight minutes, received CPR and was taken to the hospital, where he was in ‘stable condition’ for days. Family said it was then they were told he suffered from a torn aorta.

Three policemen “died suddenly”:

Stewart Lewis Blurton, 46

January 21, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Stewart Lewis Blurton, beloved husband, father, and Wichita Police Detective. Stewart’s passing was a result of a medical emergency on January 14th, 2025, at the age of 46. Stewart was promoted to detective on February 4th, 2023, and continued his distinguished law enforcement career.



No cause of death reported.

‘Hard-working and motivated’ NYPD veteran cop dies after medical episode , hitting head on icy ground: sources

January 22, 2025

A “hard-working and motivated” NYPD veteran officer tragically died Tuesday morning after suffering an apparent medical episode and hitting his head on icy pavement, according to law enforcement sources and the police union. Officer Hector Dillon was off-duty when he appeared to have experienced a medical episode on West 120th Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. in Harlem around 11 a.m. and fell, hitting his head, cops and sources said. He was found lying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive and was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside, where he succumbed to his injuries, cops said. The city medical examiner’s office will officially determine Dillon’s cause of death.

Researcher's Note – Judge orders NYPD union members fired over vax [sic] mandate reinstated: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Retired NYPD Officer Dies from Apparent Drowning in Frigid Waters

January 21, 2025

A former New York City Police Department officer, Jack Shapiro, went surfing in the frigid waters off the coast of Gilgo Beach over the weekend when tragedy struck. The 54-year-old was found unresponsive by a nearby visitor who then pulled Shapiro out of the water and performed CPR while medical personnel arrived on the scene. While he was immediately rushed to Good Samaritan University Hospital, Shapiro was unable to survive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, leaving his family and friends in shambles. “Everyone in the 83 family is devastated,” said an officer who previously worked with Shapiro. “Jack was a great cop and an even greater person we can’t believe it.” The officer added, “He was a good swimmer and he has been surfing for years.” According to a MyNorthwest article, Shapiro retired as a sergeant in 2013. The Post spoke with Shapiro’s 19-year-old son, Jack, on Tuesday regarding the incident: “He went surfing with some of his friends from his Tae Kwon Do class. He had all the equipment for cold-weather surfing. He had the whole face, head, gloves, shoes – everything covered.” “He was in real good shape,” said his son. “They’re thinking it was a heart attack and then drowning. He was a good swimmer. He surfed all the time. During the summer, he’d go once or twice a week.”

No cause of death reported.

Melissa Robbins: An unexpected loss leaves family, community grieving

January 25, 2025

Salisbury, NC – Some people are just born caregivers, and Melissa Robbins [55] at United Way of Rowan County was one of those, born to make sure everyone in her orbit was taken care of. Robbins had served just shy of 25 years with the organization when she died Jan. 21. Her death was unexpected, and has left both her family at home and at work in shock.

Researcher's Note - United Way Worldwide today announced the expansion of the Ride United Vaccine [sic] Access Campaign, providing access to free or discounted rides to COVID-19 vaccination [sic] sites in select cities, in partnership with Lyft: Link 'I still don't believe it.' NC announces first $1 million vaccine lottery winner: Link

No cause of death reported.

Four first responders “died suddenly”:

Kyle Richard Woods-Castleberry, 26

January 26, 2025

Castleberry, Oklahoma – Kyle was known for his huge heart and caregiving spirit. Kyle worked at Walmart in Alvin, Texas, before moving into a career path in healthcare. Kyle was tremendously excited to enter the EMT program and was humbled and proud to become a member of the Emergency Medical Service team for Charleston County, South Carolina, in May 2024. Kyle departed this life on January 14, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Big Elm, PA, Fire/Rescue Captain Dies Responding to Call

January 26, 2025

A memorial service will be held Monday for a Big Elm [PA] Volunteer Fire Department firefighter who died last week responding to a fire. Rescue Capt. Roger Lathrop, 52, suffered a medical emergency on Jan. 23 while responding to a call for structure fire.

Researcher's Note – Pennsylvania governor offering state employees who get vaccinated 5 days of paid leave: Link

No cause of death reported.

Appleton Fire Department honors retired captain’s service and leadership after his death

January 23, 2025

APPLETON, WI – The Appleton Fire Department is remembering the life and legacy of their former captain in the wake of his death. According to an obituary, Mike “Woody” Woodzicka died unexpectedly Monday at the age of 57. His career with the Appleton Fire Department spanned more than three decades. Woodzicka was hired in 1989 as a firefighter. In the years to come, he held several other positions, including driver/engineer and lieutenant, before retiring as the department’s captain in Jan. 2022.

No cause of death reported.

Phoenix firefighter Anthony Mock dies after 2-year battle with occupational cancer

January 23, 2025

PHOENIX, AZ – A Phoenix firefighter who advocated for early health screenings died Wednesday after a long battle with occupational cancer. The Phoenix Fire Department called the death of Capt. Anthony Mock “an immense loss to our department and the community he served so selflessly” in a social media post. Mock, a 40-year-old father and U.S. Air Force veteran, became an advocate for early screenings after he was diagnosed with two rare forms of cancer two years ago. The paramedic appeared in multiple videos where he shared his story and encouraged fellow firefighters to get screened. He said he felt “100% fine” when went for a screening at Vincere Cancer Center in Scottsdale. However, doctors found cancer in his right kidney and right adrenal gland. He had the gland and part of his kidney removed, but the cancer spread throughout his body. Mock’s cancer was found to be incurable, and his treatment became focused on extending his life as long as possible.

Researcher's Note - Phoenix halts COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for 14,000 employees — but it could return: Link

Two prison staffers “died suddenly”:

Paul Lechuga, CCWF plumber II

January 24, 2025

Paul Lechuga, a plumber II at Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF), passed away Jan. 21, 2025. Lechuga started his state service at Parks and Recreation in June 1999 as park maintenance. He joined CDCR as a plumber II at Kern Valley State Prison in June 2020.

Researcher's Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine, federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Ryan Osche, 46

January 25, 2025

Ryan Joseph Osche, 46, of Petrolia [PA], passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at his residence. Ryan graduated from Butler High School in 1996. He then decided to enlist in the Marines, where he proudly served his country for four years. He went on to work for the Mercer County Department of Corrections as a corrections officer.

Researcher's Note – Pa. is requiring state prison guards to be vaccinated [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Three inmates “died suddenly”:

Redding man found dead in his cell at Shasta County Jail

January 25, 2025

A Redding [CA] man died while in police custody at the Shasta County Jail, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Officers found the body of 27-year-old Juan Moreno in his cell just before midnight on Thursday, Jan. 23, Public Information Officer Tim Mapes said in a statement issued Friday afternoon. Deputies reported they found Moreno unresponsive in his cell while they were doing routine welfare checks on prisoners, Mapes said in the Sheriff’s statement. They then tried to resuscitate Moreno. Emergency medical responders arrived at the jail and attempted life saving measures, too, but couldn’t revive the inmate, Mapes reported.

No cause of death reported.

Woman, 23, found dead while in custody at jail north of Twin Cities

January 23, 2025

ELK RIVER, Minn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her cell at Sherburne County Jail north of the Twin Cities. According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the jail Tuesday on the report of an inmate’s death. An inmate, identified as 23-year-old Tyrah Shawnice Davis of Little Canada, was found unresponsive in her cell by jail staff just after 6 a.m. Despite life-saving measures performed at the jail by staff and Elk River Ambulance medics, Davis was pronounced dead. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death.

No cause of death reported.

Medical examiner: 36-year-old man died from heart issue at Spokane County Jail

January 21, 2025

A 36-year-old man died last fall at the Spokane County Jail from a heart problem, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. “Sudden cardiac death” along with “cardiac hypertrophy, secondary to hypertensive cardiovascular disease” were listed as Bryce Larson’s cause of death, the medical examiner’s office said. It ruled the death natural. Larson was found dead Nov. 8 in the jail after a scheduled court hearing.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

1 person dead after a medical incident leads to a crash in Murray County

January 24, 2025

MURRAY COUNTY, OKLA. — One person is dead after experiencing a medical incident while driving in Murray County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 60-year-old Alfred Atchison was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer around 7 p.m. on U.S. 177 near Sulphur on Thursday. He experienced a medical incident and left the roadway, hitting a fence. He was taken to the Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in Sulphur where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Man found dead in golf course pond may have had medical episode prior to crash , HPD says

January 23, 2025

HOUSTON, TX — Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle submerged in a pond at a golf course in the Clear Lake area Thursday morning. According to the Houston Police Department, the truck was first spotted around 7 a.m. in the pond on Bay Oaks Boulevard near Clear Lake City Boulevard. Police said officers discovered a man’s body inside the submerged truck around 9:30 a.m. Investigators have not released the man’s identity or any other details about the incident, but the man’s family members told police that he had recently had heart surgery. They said the man lived close to the golf course and had just left his home when he lost control of the truck. It went over a median and then crashed into the pond. Investigators said there was no evidence that the man was impaired, but it’s possible that he had a medical episode.

No age or cause of death reported.

NYPD: Woman found dead on sidewalk in East New York

January 26, 2025

A woman’s body was discovered on a sidewalk Saturday morning in East New York, according to police. Authorities say a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. led first responders to the corner of Flatlands and Van Siclen avenues. Upon arrival, they found the woman unconscious and unresponsive. Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene. Medical examiners are working to determine the cause of death.

No age reported.

Napa man dies while mountain biking in Lake County forest

January 25, 2025

A Napa County [CA] man, Jeffrey Harrington, 61, died last week while mountain biking at Boggs Mountain Demonstration State Forest in Lake County. After hours on the rugged trails, Harrington suffered a medical emergency. Despite his friend’s quick response and medics’ efforts, he couldn’t be revived. Research shows that non-traumatic cardiovascular issues cause over half of mountain biking fatalities, highlighting the sport’s intense physical demands.

No cause of death reported.

Texas City PD: No foul play suspected after man found dead in fountain

January 25, 2025

TEXAS CITY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a fountain Saturday morning, according to the Texas City Police Department. The fountain is at the Showboat Pavillion, an event venue on 6th Street North near the Texas City Museum. Police have identified the 43-year-old man but are not releasing his name at this time. Preliminary investigation indicates no sign of foul play, according to police.

No cause of death reported.

Missing man found dead in Kentucky

January 25, 2025

PROVIDENCE, Ky. – Kentucky State Police say a missing man has been found dead. Troopers say 34-year-old Francisco Ramirez was last seen in Providence on January 22. His body was found around noon today near Onton in Webster County. As of now, authorities say foul play is not suspected.

No cause of death reported.

Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office identifies man found dead outside

January 24, 2025

JAMESTOWN, ND — The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 72-year-old man who was found dead outside on Monday, Jan. 20, north of Jamestown. Jerome Miller, 72, rural Jamestown, was found laying on the ground outside of his residence on the outskirts of Jamestown at about 8:20 a.m. Monday, according to Chief Deputy Jason Falk, an investigator with the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office. He said a family member found Miller. The man was deceased when the sheriff’s office and Jamestown Area Ambulance arrived at the scene, Falk said. Falk said no foul play is suspected.

No cause of death reported.

Foley man reported missing in August found dead in Blaine

January 23, 2025

A Foley [MN] man who was last seen on Aug. 9 has been found dead, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Foley police and the Minnesota BCA were searching for 40-year-old Joshua James Woolsey and said he didn’t have his diabetes medication. On Jan. 11, police in Blaine responded to Laddie Lake Park on a report of a passerby finding decomposed human remains. The skeletal remains were brought to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, where they were confirmed to be Woolsey. Authorities say his cause of death is still pending and there is no known threat to the public.

Goldsboro mom who was missing for several days found dead , ruled no foul play: Police

January 23, 2025

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A missing woman was found dead in a residence in Goldsboro, a spokesperson with the police department said. EDITOR’S NOTE: Goldsboro Police Department announced that the woman found died of natural causes and no death investigation is underway. According to their press release, the Goldsboro Police Department had officers perform a welfare check around midnight Wednesday on the 400 block of West Ash Street. Officers said in the call a woman said she had not heard from her mother in several days. Upon arrival, officers said they found 62-year-old Donetta Hill inside her home and was pronounced dead by Wayne County EMS.

‘Harry Potter’ Coaster Riders Report Sudden Death While Riding, Emergency Evacuation Protocol Ensues

January 22, 2025

A day of magic and thrills at Universal Orlando [FL] Resort turned somber when one of its most beloved attractions, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, was abruptly shut down following a reported death. While official details remain scarce, guests on-site have shared accounts that paint a tragic picture. One guest shared on Reddit: “I’m waiting to unload from Hagrid’s, and I can hear someone screaming hysterically in the loading area. They e-stopped the ride and are in the process of evacuating it, and security is dealing with it.” Another guest corroborated the disruption, sharing what they overheard while in line: “It was a medical emergency, and an ambulance was called. The guy behind us—his dad called him and said someone passed away in the ambulance.” While Universal Orlando Resort has yet to release an official statement, the reports suggest that a medical emergency occurred, potentially leading to a fatality. Employees reportedly informed guests that the ride itself did not malfunction but that the incident involved a rider.

No age or cause of death reported.

Woman found dead on NYC subway train during conductor’s routine check: cops

January 20, 2025

A woman was found dead during a conductor’s midday routine check on board a Queens train over the weekend, cops said. The lifeless woman – believed to be between 50 and 60 years old and possibly homeless – was found seated on board a northbound F train at Jamaica-179th Street around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. A conductor spotted her body during a regular walkthrough at the train’s first stop in the borough, cops said.

Darryl Payne, 71

January 26, 2025

Dayton, Ohio - Darryl A. Payne, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Vince LaCroix, 57

January 25, 2025

Vince LaCroix, age 57, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly on Friday, January 24, 2025 at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

George Shacklett, Jr., 70

January 25, 2025

George “Ellis” Shacklett, Jr., a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Boughton, 65

January 25, 2025

Jeffrey A. Boughton, 65, of Lake Katrine [NY], died Thursday January 21, 2025, suddenly at home.

No cause of death reported.

Lisa Ristau, 51

January 25, 2025

Lisa (Heffern) Ristau, 51, of Mentor, NY, passed away after an extended battle with metastatic breast cancer on Jan. 18, 2025. Lisa worked at the Presbyterian Home in Oil City as the Activities Coordinator where she and Derek first met. After moving to Rochester, NY, she again worked in activities at a nursing home before resigning to stay home with her children.

Kathy Wingo York, 52

January 24, 2025

Kathy Marie Wingo York, age 52, of Pulaski [VA], died unexpectedly on Friday, January 10, 2025, at her residence.

No cause of death reported.

Ramsey Van Buren, 24

January 23, 2025

Fort Walton Beach, FL – Ramsey Van Buren, age 24, of Fort Walton Beach, passed away unexpectedly on December 24, 2024. One of Ramsey’s favorite passions included music. He was a talented musician who played trumpet, trombone, clarinet, flute and keyboards. He expressed himself artistically through interpretive dance and shared this talent with friends and family through his TIKTOK videos.

No cause of death reported.

Brandon W. Shevela, 30

January 24, 2025

Brandon W. Shevela, of Lakewood, CO, passed away on January 17, 2025, after a courageous month-long battle with pneumococcal pneumonia. While in school, Brandon discovered his love for cooking, working at various restaurants. This passion led him to Noodles & Co in Lakewood, CO, where he met the love of his life, Hope.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Barron Stewart, 55

January 23, 2025

On Jan. 20, 2025, at the age of 55, Elizabeth Barron Stewart passed away suddenly at home. Elizabeth taught math for several years at Klein I.S.D. middle school. She later taught at a Mexia middle school for two years. Elizabeth later worked at Pharmacy Plus in Groesbeck [TX], where she made a lot of friends and enjoyed helping people.

No cause of death reported.

Julia Denice “Niece” Butler, 44

January 23, 2025

Harrison, Arkansas – Julia Denice “Niece” Butler, of Harrison, passed away at home on Tuesday, January 21, at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Milkie, 64

January 23, 2025

Mark R. Milkie, 64, of South Windsor [CT], died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at home.

No cause of death reported.

Sherry Ritchey, 68

January 23, 2025

Sherry Lee Ritchey, age 68, of Yorkville, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Alexander Shomaker, 32

January 23, 2025

Alexander Jonathan Shomaker, 32, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 14, 2025. Alex served proudly in the Illinois National Guard, dedicating himself to the values of duty and service. He continued his commitment to safeguarding others through his career with Yates Security Services in Nashville, Tennessee.

No cause of death reported.

David Wheeler, 67

January 23, 2025

David Allen Wheeler died suddenly on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at his home in Pittston, Maine. A born craftsman, he attained great skill in joinery, boatbuilding, and fine woodworking. During the 1990s and 2000s, David worked in Maine shipyards including Renaissance Yacht, Sample’s Shipyard, and Hodgdon Yacht, and launched boats including Signe, Antonisa, and Scheherazade.

No cause of death reported.

Brent McLaughlin, 57

January 23, 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brent Lee McLaughlin (57) of Marietta, Georgia. Better known to those that knew him as ‘Moose’. Moose went home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2025. His sudden and unexpected passing has left all of us heartbroken, but we are rejoicing knowing that he’ll be spending eternity with Jesus.

No cause of death reported.

Renata Kajda, 58

January 22, 2025

NEW BRITAIN, CT – Renata Kajda, 58, passed away unexpectedly on January 13, 2025. A beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Laurie DeBenedet Massaro, 63

January 22, 2025

Laurie DeBenedet Massaro, a life-long member of the Morris Cove [CT] community, passed away suddenly at home on January 20, 2025. She worked for the Yale University Telecommunications Department for over 15 years before joining the staff at the New Haven Public Library, Ives Branch. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Aaron Michelle Bissonette, 27

January 21, 2025

Alpena, Michigan – Aaron Michelle Bissonette, 27, of Alpena, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2025. She loved to sew, draw, animals, was artistic, and enjoyed spending time with her sister, Paige. Surviving are her infant son, Oakley J. Aaron was preceded in death by her infant son, Maverick.

Researchers note - Facebook posts indicated that her death was unexpected.

No cause of death reported.

Clayton Thomas, 39

January 21, 2025

Clayton Colby Thomas, 39, of Hico, Texas, left us suddenly on January 14, 2025. A loving husband, son, brother, and uncle, Colby will be remembered for his endless creativity, a talent for building anything he could imagine, and a contagious laugh and smile.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 31:

Ernest M. Castillo, 57

December 31, 2024

Ernest M. Castillo April 8, 1967 — December 21, 2024, St. Hedwig, Texas.

Researcher's notes - Castillo "died suddenly" of cancer. From GoFundMe: I am reaching out to you during a profoundly difficult time for my dear friend, Grace. Her beloved husband, Ernest, lost his courageous battle with cancer . He left behind a devastated wife and a young daughter, Olivia. According to the obituary comments, he worked for the City of San Antonio's Aviation department. The City of San Antonio had a "vaccine" mandate during the pandemic and still pushes the jabs on its employees.

CANADA

Ontario (209):

Ansh Amitkumar Pandya, 5, Link

George Melvin Miskie, 71, Link

Joseph Blandizzi, 74, Link

John Visser, 65, Link

Morag Morrison, 64, Link

Maureen Macleay Argenti, 75, Link

Telsa Raye Kuli, 47, Link

Bruce Wayne Forsey, 72, Link

Susan Campbell, 68, Link

Charlie (Chuck) Wayne Behrsin, 72, Link

Paul Anthony Christopher Beggs, 72, Link

John Carter, 44, Link

Miranda “Mandy” Lin Skirten, 45, Link

David [Dave] Gordon Dick, 67, Link

Christopher Martin Hymus, 50, Link

Shawna Rosalinda Nicole Ireland, 27, Link

Laurent ”Larry” Lalonde, 73, Link

Robert; Ernest "Ernie" George, 71, Link

Robert William "Robbie" Taylor, 49, Link

Ian Gregory Wilson, 44, Link

Michael Gerke, 66, Link

Harold "Carl" Carman, 64, Link

Marce Dubé, 54, Link

Jared Anthony Brouwer, 38, Link

Helen Froese, 45, Link

Melissa Madeline Nagy, 49, Link

David "Dave" Sholea, 65, Link

Sebastian Pierre Belliveau, 18, Link

Bozena Anna Krzeminski, 75, Link

Melvin Wayne Zurkan, 74, Link

Suthagar Paramsothy, 48, Link

Hannah Jordyn Christina Taylor, 37, Link

Quinn David Martyn, 20, Link

Xolani Mc Farlane, 11 months, Link

Charles “Charlie” Griffin, 73, Link

Bruce John Ransom, 71, Link

Diane Tarka, 57, Link

David Neil MacLeod, 72, Link

Lance Durrant , Link

Don Hicks, 62, Link

Robert "Bob" Macaulay, 73, Link

Erin Elizabeth Banford, 42, Link

Thomas Paul Francis, 65, Link

Donna Ann (née Bridge) Scoggins, 70, Link

Adam Edward Zinn, 50, Link

Donna Anne Scoggins, 70, Link

Harold "Carl" Carman, 64, Link

Don Landerby, 72, Link

Jack Larabee, 68, Link

Randy Johnson, 68, Link

Emily Theresa Ann Allman, 47, Link

Francisco Silveira, 73, Link

Sandra Gregory, 67, Link

Andrew "Andy" Moreau, 69, Link

Dominic Benson Pozzobon, 53, Link

Paul Christopher Nowlan, 43, Link

Shannon William Secord, 54, Link

Pasquale (Pat) Lanzillotto, 57

January 24, 2025

God called Pat, peacefully on January 19, 2025, at the age of 57. If so desired, donations in memory of Pat may be made to the UHN – The Rossy PSP Centre Fund.

Researcher's note - The Rossy PSP Centre – Toronto: We are the first clinic in Canada, fully focused on the diagnosis and management of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and other similar conditions.

No cause of death reported.

Helen Velma Smith, 70, Link

Donna Margaret Knap, 63, Link

Edward James Rensink, 62, Link

Geoffrey Louis Nicholas, 37, Link

Jacob Edward Watson, 23, Link

Bill (William Craig) Dobson, 74, Link

George Apostolou, 67, Link

Larry Reaume, 72, Link

Juan Carlos Nieve Rios, 63, Link

Dennis Renaud, 72, Link

Joseph "Joey" Gdanski, 69, Link

Stephen (Steve) George Hoar, 72, Link

Janina Halina Magolon, 68, Link

Danijel Bajic, 51, Link

Courtney Ashleigh Sarah Fetter Roach, 40, Link

Susanne Franke, 58, Link

Jacqueline Toi Mei Chan, 48, Link

Michael "Lee" Lamping, 75, Link

Susan English, 67, Link

Socorro Merino, 70, Link

Pauline Mary Ramsbottom, 74, Link

Danny McCourt, 70, Link

Katherine (Cathy) Hildegard Tonelli, 72, Link

David Geddes, 54, Link

Tyson Joseph Frank Dionisi, 38, Link

Graham James Roland Coe, 73, Link

Larry Browne, 70, Link

Gaynor Jones, 61, Link

Larry Thomas Reaume, 72, Link

Laslo Huber, 65, Link

Konstantinos Paraskevis, 64, Link

Keir Leo Campbell, 73, Link

James Raymond "Popeye" Jones, 64, Link

Brian Joseph Richard, 68, Link

Stephen John Coulter, 55

January 23, 2025

Unexpectedly passed away on Monday, January 20, 2025, at his home, at the age of 55. As an expression of sympathy, donations In memory of Stephen can be sent to the General Donation Fund of Ataxia Canada through Canada Helps.

Researcher's note - Ataxia describes poor muscle control that causes clumsy movements. It can affect walking and balance, hand coordination, speech and swallowing, and eye movements. Ataxia usually results from damage to the part of the brain called the cerebellum or its connections.

No cause of death reported.

Celina Klinger, 29, Link

Laura Chaves, 48, Link

Maureen Quigg, 67, Link

Catherine Louise Green-Redekop, 70, Link

Jamie Shawn Patchett, 59, Link

Nancy Jean Pilon, 75, Link

Andrew Charles Sohan Singh, 36, Link

Sharon Beatrice Marryatt, 71

January 22, 2025

Passed away unexpectedly at her home in Shad Bay, HRM.

Researcher's note - Her husband (79) died unexpectedly 5 days after her.

No cause of death reported.

Marvin Girard, 73, Link

Betty Louise Freeman, 72, Link

Katherine Jane Crites, 43, Link

Linda Lepidas, 68, Link

Dylan Earl Joseph Foster, 27, Link

Guntis Reass Obrascovs, 71, Link

Elizabeth Anne Carter, 62, Link

Susan Chanda, 68, Link

Ronald Vladimir Rojas Ladino, 42, Link

Leonard "Lenny" Byrd 64, Link

John Michael Kwak, 72, Link

Richard Walter Archer, 59, Link

Joseph Roland Leblanc, 63, Link

Jason La Rose, 46, Link

Peggy Rachelle Kalcsa, 69, Link

Norman James Joseph McCarrell, 68, Link

Catharine May Lesnick, 42, Link

Laura Mendes, 60, Link

Nadeja Gulezko, 63, Link

Joseph "Joey" Gdanski, 69, Link

Leo Edward Evans, 69

January 22, 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Leo Edward Evans Friday, January 17, 2025, at the age of 69 years. It was a short and fierce struggle with olfactory neuroblastoma.

Researcher's note - Olfactory neuroblastoma, also known as esthesioneuroblastoma, is a rare cancer that starts in the nasal cavity. It's a tumor that grows in the nerves and tissues responsible for smell. Link

Carol Ann Therrien, 71, Link

Bob Lukovic, 63, Link

Paul Lantz, 67, Link

Percy Gwilliam, 73, Link

Albino Sturam, 74, Link

Michael Rea Ashmore, 29, Link

Gary William Hackett, 71, Link

Judy Durocher, 59, Link

Grant McGuinty, 67, Link

Peter "Pete" Martindale, 74, Link

Danny “Dan” Gillard, 64, Link

Sheldon Lance Ramsingh, 54, Link

Eva Ibbotson-Verriet, 70, Link

Carmel Boosamra, 68, Link

Paul Charles Mills, 63, Link

Charles Hasner, 40, Link

Bruce Joseph Clouthier, 57, Link

Phyllis Jacklin, 64, Link

Michael (Mike) Komoski, 56, Link

Corry Brink, 68, Link

Krystal Warnock, 28, Link

Kristy Elizabeth McKechnie, 42, Link

Heather Wocks, 47, Link

Richard Lawrence Gruenwald, 71, Link

Michael Charles Wademan, 69, Link

Giovanna Giuliano-Turco, 64, Link

Jason William King, 44, Link

Rico Covello, 50, Link

Rocky Grossi, 53, Link

Linda Marie Powers, 58, Link

Donata Sieta Helena Boer, 74, Link

Leona Mae Cox, 75, Link

Debbie Gadke, 65, Link

Bernardo (Bernie) Anthony Scalisi, 37, Link

Scott Martin Ronald Brown, 61, Link

Erin Wheeler Ford, 42, Link

Hector Neil MacDonald, 65, Link

Brian “Millzy” David Mills, 57, Link

Deborah Louise Cerskus, 63, Link

Richard Francoeur, 75, Link

Lindsay Jane Braiden, 40, Link

Elizabeth Ann Wrigley, 74, Link

Rita Saliba, 74, Link

Robert (Bob) Michael Oliver, 69, Link

Neil James Fraser, 61

January 20, 2025

Neil passed away peacefully at Hamilton General on January 13, 2025, at the age of 61. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the exceptional doctors, nurses, and staff at the Neuro Trauma ICU at Hamilton General.

Researcher's note - The Neuro-ICU cares for patients with all types of neurosurgical and neurological injuries, including stroke, brain hemorrhage, trauma and tumors.

No cause of death reported.

Ben Stickney, 50, Link

Robert Matthew Nelson Grass, 52, Link

Beatrice Ann Evans, 68, Link

Shawn Dwayne Russwurm, 57, Link

Dianne Levesque, 71, Link

Daryk Christopher Lee Mitchell, 51, Link

Salvatore Joseph Tavares, 39, Link

Gary Herbert Clarke, 74, Link

Patrick Earl Mulgrave, 71, Link

Michelle Karen Estevez, 42, Link

Dave “Pooch” Partridge, 66, Link

Kayla Elizabeth Schwab, 27, Link

Marissa McPherson, 35, Link

Claude Armand Martel, 75, Link

James Sousa, 54, Link

Xavier Richard Hayes, 5, Link

Susan Jarvis, 71, Link

Sean McMurray, 64, Link

John Poulin, 74, Link

Raffaela Pucci, 74, Link

Giuseppe "Joe" Pedalino, 67, Link

Laura L. Chaves, 48, Link

Korbin Crouse, 1 day, Link

Devon Bryce Ronald Munn, 23, Link

Vernon Golden, 75, Link

Kim Heydie DeMattos, 66, Link

Roger Henri Joseph Grégoire, 59, Link

Sherwin Christopher Dique, 26, Link

Kim Candella, 62, Link

Nancy Gouchie, 66, Link

Denise Gabrielle Hogan, 70, Link

Richard Lukas, 63, Link

Una Dirkse, 72, Link

Carol Anne Hamilton, 69, Link

David Kenneth Ball, 72, Link

Julianne McMullen, 70, Link

George David Adams, 75, Link

Dave Watson, 53, Link

Quebec (18):

François Venne, 66, Link

Kirk Arsenault, 63, Link

Marcel Gendron, 72, Link

Dany Parent, 47, Link

Nicolas Villeneuve, 21, Link

Régis Bégin, 61, Link

Santhosh Sathtyeseelan, 29, Link

Cédric Kreiter, 27, Link

Francine Berardelli, 70, Link

Mario Mc Nicoll, 70, Link

Marc St-Pierre, 60, Link

Yves Charbonneau, 62, Link

Théo Perron, 23, Link

Rym Ben Aly, 42, Link

Evelin Yomar Rafael Recinos, 48, Link

Lise Therrien, 64, Link

Judith Ducharme Ethier, 75, Link

Édouard Lampron, 22, Link

Alberta (48):

Ashley Rae Perry, 40, Link

Scott Evans, 45, Link

William Matthew Mushaluk, 73, Link

Raffaele “Larry” Corvino, 65, Link

Stephen Jon Hoshowski, 56, Link

Langdon Joel Crowchild, 45, Link

Anthony Louis Soungie, 43, Link