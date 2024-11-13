UNITED STATES

Candyman and Final Destination actor Tony Todd (69) passed away

November 8, 2024

Actor Tony Todd passed away on Friday at the age of 69. His management has not yet announced the cause of death, according to trade magazine Variety. Todd died at his home in Los Angeles. Todd was best known as a supporting actor in various major, successful horror series. The actor is said to have recently completed filming the sixth part, Final Destination: Bloodlines.

No cause of death reported.

Remembering Chubbie Baby: His lasting legacy in the hip-hop community

November 11, 2024

Chubbie Baby [45], a well-known figure in the hip-hop community celebrated for his roles as an artist, producer, entrepreneur, and A&R executive, passed away on November 10, 2024. His sudden passing has left fans and the music industry in deep mourning, and while the exact cause of his death remains unknown, the impact of his loss is profoundly felt across the industry. Tributes poured in on social media as fans, friends, and collaborators shared heartfelt messages, remembering Chubbie Baby’s significant impact on their lives and careers.

Former UAB basketball standout Chris Giles dead at age 65

November 10, 2024

UAB announced on Sunday that Giles had died at age 65. The New Jersey Nets chose Giles in the fifth round of the 1982 NBA Draft, but he never played in an NBA regular-season game. He did play as a pro for the Wisconsin Flyers of the Continental Basketball Association. Giles later spent three seasons as an assistant coach at UAB and three seasons as the head coach at Miles College.

No cause of death reported.

Bastard Out of Carolina author Dorothy Allison dies at 75

November 10, 2024

Dorothy Allison, author of Bastard Out of Carolina and Skin: Talking About Sex, Class And Literature, has died. She was 75. According to Sinister Wisdom, Allison died Wednesday after a short illness with cancer.

An artist “died suddenly”:

Sara-Jane Folsom, 36

November 8, 2024

Arlington, Texas - Sara-Jane Folsom was born on May 19th, 1988. and passed away quickly after learning she had Stage 4 melanoma on October 26th, 2024. She was 36 years old She was an avid Artist: sketching, on-line pictures and painting, Diamond Art, animation, crocheting, clay sculpturing, writing and playing “Dungeons & Dragons” on-line with her very good friends in England. Over her life, Sara-Jane fostered hundreds of kittens, with most being newly born bottle baby kittens. She took great pride in saving those kittens, getting them healthy and seeing them end up being an important part of someone’s family for many years. It was a special gift she had. Her on-line presence was extensive, with close to 20,000 followers on many on-line sites, including Facebook, Instagram, X(Twitter) and other artist and creative sites and blogs. News of her passing has brought responses from all over the world.

Chauncy Glover, Los Angeles news anchor, dies at 39, family calls him a 'beacon of light in our lives'

November 6, 2024

The Emmy-winning journalist's family announced his death on Tuesday, Nov. 8; his cause of death has not been publicly released. He was 39 years old. Glover's family announced his death to KCAL News, where Glover was an anchor for just over a year.



Former Knicks broadcaster dies at 54

November 5, 2024

The family of former New York Knicks broadcaster Brendan Brown has announced his passing at the age of 54 due to "health complications." Brown's wife Kate made the announcement on Facebook. “It doesn’t seem real to have to say this and I’m struggling to find the right words, but on Sunday Brendan unexpectedly passed away due to health complications," Kate Brown wrote.

No cause of death reported.

MSG Entertainment says covid-19 vaccine mandates are helping indoor events:

Retired Pittsburgh news reporter dies suddenly

November 8, 2024

Pittsburgh, PA — Retired Pittsburgh reporter Elaine Effort [67], who could be heard for nearly four decades on the former all-news radio station KQV-AM, died unexpectedly on Wednesday. According to WESA-FM, where she performed freelance work after retiring. Effort "was a founding member of the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation, a mentor to dozens of young journalists, a Girl Scouts leader, a mother and a grandmother."

No cause of death reported.

Jam session planned to celebrate life of KS Music Hall of Fame member

November 6, 2024

Topeka, Kan. - The life and legacy of a well-known local musician will be remembered with a jam session. Ric Barron passed away Saturday, Nov. 2. He was 72 years old. Ric is a two-time Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductee through Scatband and The Exceptions.

No cause of death reported.

Cleveland Browns' Hakeem Adeniji announces stillbirth of son 6 days before his due date: 'Worst moment of my life'

November 11, 2024

Cleveland, OH - Hakeem Adeniji is mourning the loss of his baby boy. On Monday, Nov. 4, the Cleveland Browns player, 26, shared a heartbreaking video on Instagram as he announced the stillbirth of his and his wife Kayla's first baby, son Semiu Zade Adeniji. In the candid Instagram Reel, the NFL star began to cry as he explained that six days before their baby boy's due date, the couple discovered through an ultrasound that there was no heartbeat. Kayla posted additional hospital photos of the family on her own Instagram, sharing her emotional thoughts in her caption. She added that her boy was born on Nov. 2, weighing 8 lbs, 4 oz and 21 inches, and that his due date was Nov. 7.

No cause of death reported.

"Vaccination" rate for NFL players is "above 94%":

Hoboken council president Jen Giattino dies suddenly aged 53

November 6, 2024

Jen Giattino, the long-serving President of the Hoboken City [NJ] Council, has died unexpectedly at the age of 53. Her husband, Joe Giattino, revealed the tragic news and described his wife as an 'incredible mother' who cared deeply about Hoboken in a statement provided to the Hudson County View. The cause of Giattino's death on Tuesday was not immediately disclosed.



A CEO “died suddenly”:

Ben Baldanza, the transformative former CEO of Spirit Airlines, dies at 62

November 6, 2024

Ben Baldanza, the former CEO of Spirit Airlines who transformed the ultra-low-cost carrier into a disruptive powerhouse, died on Tuesday. He was 62. He died from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease. His death was announced in a LinkedIn post Wednesday morning. After leaving Spirit in 2016, Baldanza held board roles at JetBlue and Six Flags. He was also an adjunct professor in economics at George Mason University. He hosted the “Airlines Confidential” podcast with former Wall Street Journal travel editor Scott McCartney. The two would frequently interview executives in the airline industry and discuss industry news. Baldanza eventually left the podcast in August after battling ALS, which he was first diagnosed with in 2022.

Long-time USA Wrestling staff member Shonna Vest, 63, has passed away

November 8, 2024

The entire USA Wrestling family is deeply saddened to share the news that longtime USA Wrestling employee Shonna Vest, 63, of Colorado Springs, Colo., passed away last Friday. Vest, who served as USA Wrestling’s Manager of Customer Success at the time of her passing, was one of the few to serve over 35 years on the USA Wrestling national staff. Shonna waged a courageous battle against ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), continuing to work at USA Wrestling while dealing with the debilitating affects of the illness. She worked in the office for as long as she was physically able, then continued to work remotely and help the organization to the best of her ability.

Reported on October 15:

Wife of Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky dies

October 15, 2024

The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky died Friday morning, the team announced in a statement. Olsavsky is in his seventh season coaching the Steelers inside linebackers. He spent nine seasons with the Steelers and retired from playing in 1998. Olsavsky was absent from practice in recent days.

No age or cause of death reported.

Beloved Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 captain passes away after cardiac incident

November 10, 2024

Lithia, Florida - The Pilot Network Co-Founder and Delta Boeing 737 pilot, Jason Depew [44], unfortunately passed away on November 4th following a cardiac arrest. Depew, who, according to aviation watchdog JonNYC, had been running, experienced the cardio event while running. Jason joined the US Air Force and flew more than 300 combat missions in Afghanistan (among other places). Following his retirement from the forces, Depew started flying for Delta Air Lines and did part-time flight instructing.

Link

Two activists “died suddenly”:

Reported on September 4:

Lucinda "Cindy" Feste Boynton

September 4, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Lucinda “Cindy” Feste Boynton went to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Cindy earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Southern Methodist University, she then obtained a master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Houston, which set the foundation for her life’s work of advocating for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Her youngest son, Drew, was born with Down syndrome and autism. Cindy said having Drew was the best thing that ever happened to her family and offered her a new perspective on life. After her son, Drew, graduated high school, Cindy wanted him to join a community where he could continue to grow and thrive. To address this need, in 2017, Cindy and Bryan founded San Antonio Life Academy.

No age reported.

Christopher Crutchfield, 54, brought joy and compassion to fight for justice

November 11, 2024

St. Paul, MN - Christopher E. Crutchfield died unexpectedly Nov. 4 after collapsing at work. His father, longtime Twin Cities physician Dr. Charles Crutchfield Sr., said his son suffered a bisecting aortic aneurysm and died shortly after being transported to the hospital. He was 54.

30 infants “died suddenly”:

Samved Arora, 1

November 11, 2024

Raritan, NJ - It is with deep sadness that Abhinay and Nidhi (Chadha), of Raritan, announce the passing of their beloved baby boy, Samved.

No cause of death reported.

Frances "Frannie" R. Beck, 1.5

November 11, 2024

Edgewood, Illinois - Frances "Frannie" R. Beck, age 1.5, moved on from this life on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Frannie was born on April 20, 2023 in Effingham, Illinois, She was a smart and joyful child who brought happiness and love to everyone who met her. Frannie loved watching Baby Shark and Adventure Time.

No cause of death reported.

Rustyn Michael Lowe, 14 weeks

November 11, 2024

Oklahoma City, OK - Rustyn Michael Lowe passed away peacefully in the arms of his family on October 27th, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Rustyn was born on July 6th, 2024 an angel straight from heaven to Jadyn Dunn and Stetson Lowe. In his short time on earth, he gave us a lifetime of love and will forever remain in our hearts. God gives us angels to make a mark on our lives and then he takes only the best for his garden. Baby Rustyn will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Camden Robert Weston McConnell, 48 days

November 11, 2024

Baxter, Minnesota - On November 8, 2024, at 2:04 pm, heaven gained an angel, our precious son, Camden Robert Weston McConnell. He passed away in his mother’s loving arms at only 48 days old, after battling Pulmonary Atresia with Intact Ventricular Septum, a heart defect. Though his time with us was brief, it was filled with immense love, joy, and the purest form of innocence.

Gracyn McAliley Faye Torbert, 8 months

November 11, 2024

Canton, Georgia - Infant Gracyn McAliley Faye Torbert, age 8 months, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2024, at Arthur Blank Children's Hospital in Atlanta.

No cause of death reported.

Jadon Thomas Mooneyhan, 2 days

November 11, 2024

Conway, AR - Jadon Thomas Mooneyhan, infant, of Conway passed away Friday, November 8, 2024 in Conway. He was born Wednesday, November 6, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Kyrie Syreese Venable, infant

November 10, 2024

Graniteville, South Carolina - Precious baby boy Kyrie Syreese Venable returned to his heavenly home on November 4, 2024. Kyrie will be forever missed and loved by his mother and father

No cause of death reported.

Drake Melvin Hayes, 3 months

November 9, 2024

Washington Township, PA - Drake Melvin Hayes, 3 months, of Washington Township, passed away November 5, 2024. Born August 1, 2024 in Monroeville.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Hardin, infant

November 9, 2024

Memphis, Tennessee - Baby Hardin, died November 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Walton, infant

November 8, 2024

Shawnee, Oklahoma - Baby Walton, the beloved child of Shawn Allen Walton and Bryana Charise Watts of Meeker, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Kinslee Rayne Cowan, stillborn

November 8, 2024

Cynthiana, Kentucky - Baby Kinslee Rayne Cowan, child of Jacob Cowan and Shelby Sears, was born sleeping on November 7, 2024 at Georgetown Community Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Boy Onyx Emerald Lee, 1

November 8, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Baby Boy Onyx Emerald Lee (Mobile, Alabama), who passed away on November 5, 2024, at the age of 1, leaving to mourn family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Diedrick Marquise Grant Jr., 9 months

November 8, 2024

North Charleston, South Carolina - Baby Diedrick Marquise Grant, Jr. was born February 14, 2024 in Charleston, SC Diedrich was also known as "DJ". His time was short but he left us with a lot of memories from that big wide smile of his to the unconditional love that he received. DJ loved to eat, play, smile and sleep all day. He would be up all night. DJ will forever be remembered for his flawless swag and unique style.

No cause of death reported.

Aaron Luke McIntyre, 13 months

November 8, 2024

Conyers, Georgia - Aaron Luke McIntyre, born October 2, 2023, in Loganville, GA. Aaron was born with congenital heart defects. He had open heart surgery on November 22, 2023. Aaron contracted bacterial meningitis November 29, 2023. He was diagnosed with seizures and Hydrocephalus from the meningitis. Aaron fought hard each day and soon came home on January 23, 2024. Aaron spent most of the year learning to be a normal baby. He went to speech/feed therapy, Occupational therapy and Physical Therapy on a weekly basis starting in May. He battled through two more hospitalizations for Respiratory viruses in April and one in August. In October, Aaron celebrated his first birthday. On October 31, 2024, Aaron was sent to the hospital in preparation for his second open heart surgery. November 4th. Aaron underwent a Cath lab exploratory procedure in preparation for his heart surgery. However, Aaron became very sick and went into cardiac arrest on November 6th. His immediate family were able to come to the hospital and see him one last time. His siblings were able to make lasting memories down the road. He was able to be in his Daddy's arms with his mother sitting nearby as his heart stopped.

Kollyns Marie Prins, stillborn

November 8, 2024

Owatonna, Minnesota - Kollyns Marie Prins was born at the Allina Health Northfield Hospital and was born a beautiful sleeping angel

No cause of death reported.

Clemson Winston Tsai, 1 week

November 8, 2024

Wyckoff, New Jersey - Clemson Winston Tsai was born on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, to parents Sherwin Tsai and Ni "Sally" Cai at The Valley Hospital in Paramus, New Jersey. Clemson's family was blessed with a week with him, before he went to his heavenly home on November 5, 2024, at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Clemson experienced holding hands, hugs and kisses, and being told "I love you" an uncountable amount of times with his mommy and daddy at his side.

No cause of death reported.

Lilah Eden Williams, 6 months

November 8, 2024

Brooksville, Florida - Lilah Eden Williams, born May 13, 2024, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on October 25, 2024. Lilah seemed to have an innate sense of humor when mommy or daddy would say something funny to each other. She would laugh at the exact moment of the punch-line, as if she just knew. Watching old reruns of The Mickey Mouse Club House also delighted Lilah, as she would turn her head and smile as soon as she heard the show begin. That same delightful reaction occurred when The Muppets Show came on with Kermit singing "Rainbow Connection". Other highlights of her day included mommy and daddy reading to her books like Good Night Moon and Bible ABC's pop-up stories. It was truly evident that Lilah enjoyed the gentle movement of car rides and going on walks in her carrier. Smiles and laughter filled the room when Lilah's daddy held her and danced with her to music nearly every night. There was also a special warm sense of calm and peace while being held close in her mommy's loving arms. We take comfort in knowing our precious Lilah is with Jesus in Heaven, and we have the hope in Him that we will be with her again one day. (2 Corinthians 5:8; John 3:16; John 14:1-2)

No cause of death reported.

Wyatt Dale Davis, 0

November 7, 2024

Sherman, Texas - With heavy hearts, we'd like to announce the birth and passing of our beautiful baby boy, Wyatt Dale Davis. He was born on October 28, 2024, at TMC in Denison, Tx. Though his time with us was brief, the impact of his presence will be felt forever. Though Wyatt was born silent, his life spoke volumes. Surrounded only by love, he touched the hearts of those who awaited his arrival. We take comfort in knowing that he is now in the arms of Jesus, where he will remain until we are reunited. Wyatt's brief but meaningful presence teaches us about the enduring power of love and the strength of family bonds. His memory will continue to inspire and bring hope to all who knew and loved him.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Girl Cataleya Green, infant

November 7, 2024

Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Baby Girl Cataleya Green, of Americus, GA, will be Friday, November 8, 2024, at 11:00AM;

No cause of death reported.

Sebastian Tate Bannister, 6 months

November 6, 2024

Durand, Michigan - Baby Sebastian Tate Bannister passed away Sunday, November 3, 2024, at Mott Children's Hospital.



No cause of death reported.

From GoFundMe:

It is with a broken heart that this is even being written. My brother and the mother of his children lost their youngest child, Sebastian, who was 6 months old. I am asking for anyone who could help this loving family with funeral and living expenses. This incident created unexpected financial burden and your support will allow them to grieve and love on their other three children during this hard time. It would be so helpful for them not to worry about anything other than healing their hearts and attending to their children, at home.

William Burns Friestrom, 8 months

November 6, 2024

Waukesha, Wisconsin - William Burns Friestrom passed away peacefully on October 31, 2024. He was born on February 14, 2024. His life was a gift that will live on in us forever.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Royal Garcia, 4 months

November 6, 2024

Weslaco, Texas - Anthony Royal Garcia, 4 months, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Boy Molina, stillborn

November 6, 2024

Commerce, Texas - Baby Boy Molina was born sleeping on November 5, 2024. He is safe in the arms of Jesus.

No cause of death reported.

Tripp Steven-Winchester Davis, 4 weeks

November 6, 2024

Livingston, Texas - Tripp Steven-Winchester Davis was born on October 12, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to loving mother, Cristlyn Ariana Lewis and embarked on his journey to heaven on November 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Octavia Beth Cullum, infant

November 6, 2024

New Iberia, Louisiana - Graveside services will be held at 1:30 pm, on Friday, November 8, 2024, at Holy Family Cemetery, for Octavia Beth Cullum, infant daughter of Ricky and Amber Borel Cullum, Jr.

No cause of death reported.

Infant Kason Dejuan Miles, 1

November 6, 2024

Shreveport, Louisiana - Funeral Service for infant Kason Dejuan Miles will be Saturday, November 9, 2024, 11 am.

No cause of death reported.

Adalyne Marie Earle, 2 days

November 6, 2024

Ogden, UT - With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, Adalyne Marie Earle, who was born on October 28, 2024, and returned to her Heavenly Father after a few days, cradled in the love of her family. Adalyne, lovingly known as “Addy,” came into our lives as a blessing beyond words. Though her time with us was brief, her impact will remain forever etched in our hearts. She was welcomed with open arms by her parents (Ian and Joanna), her brothers (Eli and Raine), and her sister (Everly), who spent her last hours embracing her, singing to her, and cherishing every precious moment.

No cause of death reported.

Nova Kae Joye Dry, 6 days

November 5, 2024

Van, Texas - Baby Nova Kae Joye Dry was born October 25, 2024 at UT Health Tyler, where she was surrounded by love. After a courageous fight and almost a week of love, Baby Nova passed away after six days on October 31, 2024. She was a sassy girl with her little hand movements and extremely ticklish on her feet. She loved hearing her parents speak. She would get excited anytime she would hear her daddy's voice and become calm and comforted when she would hear her mommy. When her mom would sing to her, she would immediately fall asleep.

No cause of death reported.

Lorenzo Allen Jr., stillborn

November 5, 2024

North Augusta, South Carolina - Lorenzo Allen Jr. was born into Heaven on November 3, 2024. Lorenzo Jr. was blessed to know only happiness and love in this world. He was welcomed into Heaven by his sister, L.J.

No cause of death reported.

Jackson Tuff Hodge Jones, 1 month

November 5, 2024

Hamilton, New York - Jackson Tuff Hodge Jones, infant son of Elizabeth M. Hodge and Brandon R. Jones, became one of Heaven's little angels on Saturday, November 2, 2024, and is now resting peacefully in the arms of God. Jackson was born September 28, 2024, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse.

No cause of death reported.

Camryn Rae Miller, 0

November 4, 2024

High Point, North Carolina - With solemn hearts, we announce the passing of Infant Camryn Rae Miller (High Point, North Carolina), whose presence will be deeply missed, having departed on October 29, 2024. Family and friends are welcome to leave their condolences on this memorial page and share them with the family.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 3:

Josey Joy Bercier, stillborn

November 3, 2024

Minot, North Dakota - Josey Joy Bercier - daughter of Ryley and Kelsey Bercier - was born still on Friday, November 1, 2024 in a Minot hospital. Josey was our joyful surprise. Her two big sisters could not wait to meet her. Our hearts are broken that we did not get more time with her, but we find comfort in knowing we have a beautiful angel in heaven that we will one day meet again. We are thankful to have Josey's big sisters at home to love on, and we will make sure they always know how precious their little sister was & that they too have an angel watching over them. We love you Josey Joy.

No cause of death reported.

Two children “died suddenly”:

Malachi James Williams, 5

November 6, 2024

Huntsville, Texas - On December 12, 2019, a beautiful baby boy named Malachi James Williams was born to his parents, Paige and James Williams. He was the one and only son born to this union. Malachi had a beautiful spirit and everyone that he encountered loved him dearly. Malachi loved bubbles, playing outside and he was a Mama's boy who loved to give hugs and kisses. Early in his young life, Malachi was diagnosed with a rare cancer called Pleuropulmonary Blastoma. Malachi pushed through with his warrior spirit and fought as best as he could to beat this horrible illness. Malachi made strides and seemed to improve but the cancer came back aggressively which made his fight much harder. God called sweet Malachi home early Sunday morning on November 3, 2024, while he rested peacefully with his mother and father.

Ethan Thomas Powell, 12

November 7, 2024

Farmington, Minnesota - Ethan Thomas Powell couldn't wait to begin his journey. He entered our lives with a splash on May 31, 2012, nearly one month earlier than expected. In addition to the family and friends that loved him, Ethan was surrounded by his stuffies (Ethan's word for stuffed animals). And in 2020 a real live stuffy named Loki, a golden doodle, rounded out Ethan's family and became Ethan's faithful friend. The tides turned for Ethan in the fall of 2022 when he was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Usually a curable disease, Ethan's form was unique just like Ethan. Ethan was always looking for a cure. He researched cancer and alternative treatments. Ethan underwent CAR-T therapy, a bone marrow transplant with his father as the donor, and had hoped to enter a clinical trial, but on November 1, 2024, Ethan closed this chapter of his journey at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.

Update from a report in September:

Alabama high school football player who collapsed during practice died from heart condition, autopsy reveals

November 10, 2024

The cause of death of an Alabama high school football player who died after collapsing during a practice in August has been revealed, according to the Coffee County Coroner’s Office. Semaj Wilkins, a 14-year-old freshman at New Brockton High School, suffered a medical emergency during football practice on Aug. 13. According to the coroner’s report, he collapsed and was “unresponsive” before being taken to an area hospital. Semaj tragically died, and on Thursday an autopsy performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences determined that his cause of death was congestive heart failure due to cardiomegaly with biventricular hypertrophy, resulting from a coronary anomaly. The death was classified as natural.



Semaj was one of seven football-related deaths in the month of August, prompting warnings from parents and others to take sports safety measures more seriously. The circumstances of their deaths ranged from heatstroke to chest pains to head injuries.

An update to an August report:

Maryland high school football player died from heart disease after collapsing on the field, medical examiner says

November 7, 2024

Reisterstown, MD - A Franklin High School football player who collapsed on the field in August died from heart disease, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office ruled Wednesday. Leslie Noble, 16, experienced a medical emergency during the first practice of the season on August 18. Baltimore County EMS personnel responded to the school where they found Noble in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

16-year-old epilepsy victim mourned after sudden death

November 7, 2024

Monticello, VA — The sudden death of a 16-year-old Monticello High School junior last month has fellow students, district faculty, community members and family members reeling as they cope with the loss. City teen Amber Sinnott tragically passed away on Oct. 18 after suffering an epileptic seizure that caused cardiac arrest. While the 11th grader dealt with epilepsy most of her life, her family says she never let it define her, and will be remembered for so much more than the brain disorder she battled for 12 years.

Raven Seymone Hogan, 19

November 9, 2024

Tupelo, Mississippi - Raven Seymone Hogan was born September 23, 2005. She departed this life on November 6, 2024. She was 19 years old. She lived a happy life. She never met a stranger. To know Raven was to love her. She always had a smile on her face. If she was having a bad day, she wouldn't tell you because she would make sure your day was good. Raven's biggest dream was to graduate and go to college, which she would have because this was her senior year. She was one that never gave up on her dream no matter what. Raven, you made it baby, now you can rest. You are greatly missed here but you are at peace. Take your rest, baby Girl, and smile on.

No cause of death reported.

Signs of dead ly infection passed through sharing straws following the death of 19-year-old after music festival

November 7, 2024

The mother of a 19-year-old who died shortly after returning from a music festival with a 'headache' said she thought her daughter had 'overdone it' at first. Livia Wilson had attended Manchester's Parklife festival in 2022 and died in her sleep a few days after returning home to York. The 19-year-old had managed to make it to a shift at work before being sent home due to feeling unwell and went to bed saying she'd take a Covid test in the morning, but never woke up. Her mum Alison Goude had to wait for weeks to find out what happened to her daughter, and was eventually told that Livia had contracted meningitis B, an infection which can be fatal.

Patricia Alden Medla, 19

November 6, 2024

The Bronx, New York - Patricia Alden Medla passed away suddenly on October 31st 2024, in her home. Patricia was attending the EMT program at Dutchess College and was expected to graduate December 2024. Her plan was to move into the city and go on to be a paramedic to help others.

No cause of death reported.

Dutchess ended its "vaccination" mandate in April 2023:

Missing Farmington, Utah teen, 19, found dead

November 5, 2024

The body of a 19-year-old Utah teen girl who went missing from her family’s Farmington home on Friday was found by search crews in the area of Rudd Creek, above Farmington on Sunday. Mia Casto was reported missing by her family at 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Just over 24 hours later, at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Mia’s body was found by search crews. Although it is unclear exactly how she died, Farmington Police Chief Eric Johnsen told FOX 13 News that Casto appeared to suffer a ‘series of falls’ and they believe her death was an accident. No foul play was suspected.

No cause of death reported.

Five college students “died suddenly”:

Canisius High School mourns the loss of standout football player

November 5, 2024

Buffalo, N.Y. — Canisius High School is mourning the loss of a former student. Kevon Walker [18], who graduated from Canisius in June, passed away while attending Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania. Canisius says Walker was a standout football player, whose smile was as large as his presence on the field. "The entirety of the department is heartbroken over the tragic and untimely loss of Kevon," said Director of Athletics James Downer."

No cause of death reported.

St. Francis "strongly encouraged" students to get "vaccinated":

Reagan Dior Babino, 20

November 6, 2024

Garland, Texas - Reagan Dior Babino was born in Port Arthur, Texas on April 12, 2004. On October 31, 2024, she went home to be with her Heavenly Father. At the time of her passing, she was a student at Prairie View A&M University where she was studying Criminal Justice. Her dream was to be a criminal defense attorney.

No cause of death reported.

Prairie View A&M "encourages" students to get the jab:

Matthew Cole Albee, 20

November 9, 2024

Matthew Cole Albee, 20, of Roberts, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on November 4, 2024. He attended the University of Minnesota as a data science major, and at the time of his passing he was a junior.

No cause of death reported.

The University of Minnesota ended its COVID-19 "vaccine" requirement for students and employees on July 1, nearly two years after it was implemented in August 2021:

Alexander Keith Ifft, 30

November 6, 2024

Alexander Keith Ifft, age 30, of Kansas City, Missouri, a beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on October 31, 2024. His continued quest for knowledge led him to his current studies at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, majoring in chemistry.

No cause of death reported.

UMKC dropped its "vaccination" mandate in 2022 (but continued to bribe students with $50 gift cards):

David Christopher “Davy” Kish, 49

November 4, 2024

David Christopher “Davy” Kish, 49, of Williamsport [PA], passed away unexpectedly, Friday, November 1, 2024. He was a manager at the Williamsport Parking Authority and currently earning a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Southern New Hampshire University.

No cause of death reported.

SNHU says students must be "vaccinated" for COVID-19 before returning to school in fall:

Two pharmacists “died suddenly”:

Kathleen Ragan, 67

November 10, 2024

Goodyear, Arizona - Kathleen Ragan, 67, of Goodyear, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly from pancreatic cancer on November 3, 2024, at Abrazo West Campus, surrounded by her family and close friends. Kathy attended the University of Wyoming, following in the footsteps of her mother and two uncles by earning a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy in 1980. While at UW, she was an active member of the Tri Delta Sorority and remained an engaged alumna after graduation. Kathy was also a devoted member of Saint Matthew's Episcopal Cathedral in Laramie.

Dr. Justin M. Powell, 34

November 7, 2024

Pace, Florida - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Dr. Justin M. Powell, 34, who peacefully passed away in his sleep on Friday, November 1, 2024. Led by his passion for helping others and providing for the community he loved, he earned his bachelor's degree in biology from the University of West Florida in 2016 and his Doctor of Pharmacy from Marshall University in 2018. After graduating from Marshall, Justin and Ashley moved to Pace, FL, where they became successful and beloved pharmacists in their community. Justin held numerous pharmacist roles throughout his career and always set his sights on achieving his next goal. He left a positive mark in each endeavor he took on. Justin always ensured his patients received the best care possible.

No cause of death reported.

A respiratory therapist and her newborn “died suddenly”:

Lauren Ann Kaczmarek-Frer, 27

November 4, 2024

Rockford, IL - Lauren Ann Kaczmarek-Frer, 27, died on October 25, 2024; joining her perfect, beautiful and precious daughter Margaret "Maggie" Marie Frer, who preceded her in death on October 14, 2024. Both died as a result of complications from childbirth. Lauren and her husband, Nikolas Frer were eagerly awaiting the arrival of their daughter, Maggie; along big brother, Izaiah and extended family. Lauren had the gift of making connections, her presence left an indelible mark on every life she touched. She had the uncanny ability to bring comfort to those in need, and her legacy of love will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Her spirit touched everyone she encountered. She graduated from University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee and she later became an Accredited Respiratory Therapist through Rock Valley College. She was employed at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital of Janesville; prior to her position there she was employed as a Respiratory Therapist at Advocate Sherman in Elgin. Lauren chose to become a Respiratory Therapist because her nurturing nature compelled her to help others. She devoted her life to ensuring that those around her could breathe easier, both literally and metaphorically. It was a calling that suited her perfectly, as she always put others first, prioritizing their needs and well-being above her own.

No cause of death reported.

12 nurses “died suddenly”:

Jewel L. Gleason, 63

November 10, 2024

Olathe, Kansas - Jewel L. Gleason, age 63, passed away November 9, 2024 in Kansas City, Kansas, after a brief but intense battle with cancer. Jewel was born June 24, 1961 at Council Grove, Kansas. Jewel chose nursing as her profession and attended the Manhattan Area Technical School. She was a dedicated and compassionate nurse for more than forty years. She was currently employed at the University of Kansas Medical Center West.

Meredith Lee McDonald Wallace, 55

November 9, 2024

Greer, South Carolina - Meredith Lee McDonald Wallace, 55, passed away November 6, 2024. A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, daughter of William "Bill" Glen and Ann Francis Hoffman McDonald, she was a pediatric nurse for Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri, a school nurse for Lee Hamilton Elementary School, Ferguson, Missouri, and Upstate CYSHCN Program Coordinator for DHEC, South Carolina.

No cause of death reported.

Tina Sue Bourbon, 59

November 8, 2024

Potosi, Missouri - Tina Sue Bourbon, a beloved wife, mom, mawmaw, sister, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at the age of 59. For years, she dedicated her life to caring for others as a Registered Nurse at Mercy Hospital Jefferson.

No cause of death reported.

Diana Matthews Floyd, 61

November 8, 2024

Aiken, South Carolina - Diana Matthews Floyd, 61, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2024. She was a registered nurse, having received her BSN from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. As a healthcare professional, she worked in intensive care units for newborns and children and ultimately became the Director of Women's Services of Aiken Regional Medical Center. After her full-time healthcare career, Diana put her efforts into community development while also owning a local business and later working as a pediatric nurse at Southside Pediatrics.

No cause of death reported.

Dawn M. Kinzie, 44

November 7, 2024

Urbandale, Iowa - Dawn M. Kinzie, 44, passed away unexpectedly with her family by her side on October 10, 2024, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. Dawn graduated from Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) as a 4-Year Graduate LPN in the year of 2004. She worked with many titles at Adel Acres, from a CNA to a DON. Due to Dawn's medical issues, she stopped working as a Nurse in 2022.



No cause of death reported.

Erin Heissenbuttle McCown, 43

November 7, 2024

Hanahan, SC - Erin Heissenbuttle McCown, 43, of Hanahan, SC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 2, 2024. Erin was a beautiful person inside and out. She was kindhearted and compassionate, selfless and giving. As a registered nurse, Erin worked at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) at the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. She was a natural at her profession, with a devoted and kind spirit that brought a special light to her patients and coworkers alike.



No cause of death reported.

Carmen Marie Lunn Ford, FNP-C, 39

November 7, 2024

Columbia, Tennessee - Carmen Marie Lunn Ford, FNP-C, 39, Family Nurse Practitioner for Vanderbilt Heart of Columbia, and lifelong resident of Columbia, passed away at home after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. While working at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville from 2019 till 2023, she completed her Master’s Degree as an FNP Nurse Practitioner at UNA in December of 2022. In March of 2023 she got her dream job as a Nurse Practitioner with Vanderbilt Heart of Columbia. Carmen’s love of helping people will never be forgotten.

Nicolette M. Corsa, 38

November 6, 2024

Red Hook, New York - Nicolette M. Corsa, 38, of Red Hook passed away at Northern Dutchess Hospital on October 30, 2024. She was a graduate of Rockland Community College with an Associate Degree in Nursing. Nicolette was employed as a nurse at New Horizons.

No cause of death reported.

Corsa "died suddenly." From GoFundMe :

We are all devastated by the sudden loss of Nicolette Corsa (38) and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service. We want to honor her and her family by giving Nicolette the memorial she deserves.

Rebecca J. “Becky” (Crawford) Vaillancourt, 54

November 6, 2024

Manchester, New Hampshire - Rebecca J. “Becky” (Crawford) Vaillancourt, 54, passed away November 4, 2024, with family and friends by her side, after a fourteen-month battle with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Becky worked for over 20 years as a nurse, mostly in critical care, at Elliot Hospital, Parkland Medical Center and Lowell (MA) General Hospital. She worked as a Covid-19 warrior in the ground zero ICUs in NH, often taking on additional long hours and friend’s shifts when they were sick. Most recently, she earned her nurse practitioner license and was part of the Elliot Gastroenterology group. Throughout her illness, she was continuously looking for a way to get back into healthcare and make a difference in other people’s lives.



Jennifer Johnston Gonzalez, 49

November 6, 2024

Daytona Beach, Florida - Jennifer Johnston Gonzalez, 49, died October 21, 2024 at her residence. She eventually resided in Orlando, FL, while battling stage 4 adrenal cancer. Jennifer graduated from Daytona State College in 2014 and

worked as an RN at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach.

Sara Elizabeth Olivieri, 35

November 10, 2024

Sara Elizabeth Olivieri, age 35, of Greenville [MI], passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Sara became a certified nurse aid (CNA) at the age of 16. Sara loved helping others. Through working as a CNA and EMT for many years the people she cared for were always more than just patients to her.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Anne Kuhn, 69

November 10, 2024

Marquette Heights, IL - Susan Anne Kuhn, of Marquette Heights, passed away Monday, November 4, 2024, at Carle Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL. Sue graduated from Wesley Passavant School of Nursing at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago. Sue worked as a Registered Nurse in Mother/Baby for 45 years first at Northwestern and her last 20 years at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Six policemen “died suddenly”:

Louis Clayton, Windsor CT PD officer’s death sparks tributes, GoFundMe raises $25k

November 10, 2024

Louis Clayton, a police officer with the Windsor Police Department in Connecticut has died, sparking waves of tributes from the law enforcement community. Clayton, a former Army officer who joined Windsor PD in September 2021, died Friday, November 8th, 2024. No cause of death has been given. Windsor PD announced Clayton’s death in a post shared on social media that also attempted to mobilize support for the fundraiser. “On November 08, 2024, we unexpectedly lost one of our great friends, Louis ‘The Kidd’ Clayton.”



No age or cause of death reported.

Parlier Police Department mourning loss of Officer Juan Rodriguez

November 10, 2024

Parlier, Calif. - The Parlier Police Department is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own. Parlier Police say Officer Juan Rodriguez passed away at his home Saturday from unknown health issues. The Department says he made a significant impact on countless lives through his work as a resource officer at Parlier High School.



No age or cause of death reported.

Fayetteville police captain dies suddenly Wednesday

November 8, 2024

The Fayetteville [NC] Police Department is mourning after the commander of the Central District suddenly died this week, the department said in a statement Friday. Capt. Shawn Collins a 27-year veteran of the department, died Wednesday morning of an "acute illness," the statement said. “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our Central District Commander, Captain Shawn Collins. Captain Collins [49] passed away suddenly in the early morning of Wednesday, November 6, 2024, of a sudden acute illness."

No cause of death reported.

Memorial set up for Oak Ridge lieutenant who died suddenly

November 6, 2024

Oak Ridge, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Police Department and the city of Oak Ridge are mourning the loss of Lt. Marvell Moore, who died unexpectedly Tuesday, according to ORPD. According to the department, Moore died from medical complications following a recent procedure. Moore joined ORPD in 2005, serving as a sergeant of the Criminal Investigations Division before being promoted to lieutenant in January 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Round Lake Beach Police Department mourns death of longtime police officer

November 5, 2024

The Round Lake Beach [IL] Police Department announced that a police commander, who served over 21 years with the department, suddenly died on Sunday while off-duty. The Round Lake Beach Police Department said Commander Christopher Cordes died suddenly at his home Sunday afternoon. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said Cordes was 56 years old and an Antioch resident. The coroner’s office said Cordes’ death was attributed to significant medical issues. Cordes joined the Round Lake Beach Police Department on April 28, 2003, Wilde said.

No cause of death reported.

Massachusetts police officer who died suddenly and unexpectedly remembered for work, love of Special Olympics

November 5, 2024

A Massachusetts police officer died suddenly over the weekend according to his department and an obituary. The Malden Police Department has announced the passing of Lieutenant Scott Carroll, who died unexpectedly on Sunday at the age of 56. The department described him as a dedicated professional and respected leader who served with integrity and pride, joining the ranks in 2000 after honorably serving in the US Marine Corps. He progressed through the ranks, becoming a sergeant in 2014, and lieutenant in 2023, contributing to their criminal investigation and special operations units.

No cause of death reported.

The Malden Police Department didn't need a "vaccination" mandate:

Malden is not heading in the direction of requiring vaccines, since our vaccination numbers are through the roof, with 59,408 out of 63,744 (around 93.2%), being vaccinated due to work done by the city to protect its citizens and public workers, and keep the availability of vaccines high.

A forest ranger “died suddenly”:

Officials: State forest ranger dies while battling Greenwood Lake forest fire

November 10, 2024

Fire officials announced that an 18-year-old state forest ranger died in the line of duty Saturday afternoon in Greenwood Lake. The Plattekill [NY] Fire Department confirmed that Dariel Vasquez died while fighting the forest fire that first sparked in New Jersey two weeks ago before it spread to New York. Authorities said the ranger suffered a cardiac arrest after a tree fell on him as he battled the flames.

Two professors “died suddenly”:

Faculty member Kroh passes away

November 7, 2024

Gainesville, Georgia - Dr. Chris Kroh, political science instructor with the University of North Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at the age of 53, following a long battle with post-cancer and various medical complications.

Note: UNG encouraged all students, faculty and staff to get one of the "proven safe and effective" [sic] COVID-19 "vaccinations." The university has implemented a vaccine campaign with the slogan "A little sting in your wing helps protect all Nighthawks" with incentives like free t-shirts for students.

Arthur Young, 69

November 8, 2024

Arthur Young, 69, of Austin and Stephenville, Texas, was a recently retired accounting professor at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas. He died suddenly on November 1, 2024, at his house in north Austin. While he faced many medical issues, his death was unexpected. He had just come from Stephenville for a visit.

No cause of death reported.

Tarleton U. encourages “vaccination”:

Two educators “died suddenly”:

IHL Trustee Jeanne Carter Luckey remembered fondly by colleagues following unexpected death

November 8, 2024

Jeanne Carter Luckey, Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Trustee, died Thursday, Nov. 7, at the age of 63. She is remembered by her family, friends and IHL colleagues as a kind and determined woman. Luckey, a well-known and loved fixture in her community, died unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep in her home in Ocean Springs at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, according to her obituary.

No cause of death reported.

The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees' "vaccination" mandate for all of the state's public universities:

Laura Phelps Howells, 43

November 9, 2024

Milton, Massachusetts - Laura Phelps Howells, a ray of warmth and light to everyone who knew her, passed away Nov. 5 at the age of 43, less than four months after she was diagnosed with cancer. She earned her master's in sustainability and environmental management at Harvard University and worked in executive education at Harvard Business School for the past 18 years. She ran half-marathons and 5Ks for every charity fundraiser in town. She showed up with soup and hugs and words of wisdom for friends in need

In March, Harvard dropped its "vaccination" mandate:

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Florissant firefighter dies suddenly

November 8, 2024

Florissant, Mo. - A Florissant Valley Fire Protection firefighter and paramedic died Thursday, according to the department. Timothy Clancy [60], who was an active-duty firefighter, died suddenly, the department said. He had served the department for 24 years.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 11:

Castle Rock mourns loss of firefighter, EMT who died from sudden illness

October 11, 2024

Castle Rock, Colo. — Castle Rock is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters and EMTs. 43-year-old Andrew Koldeway died Oct. 2 after a sudden struggle with bacterial meningitis, according to his obituary. Koldeway spent over two decades as a firefighter, most recently for the Castle Rock Fire and Rescue Department.

Bicyclist collapse s, dies on southern Utah trail

November 8, 2024

Washington County, Utah — A bicyclist has been declared deceased after collapsing on a trail in Washington County on Friday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 8, a group of bikers were on a trail adjacent to SR-18 near milepost 22 in Washington County. One of the riders collapsed during the trip, according to the WCSO. Authorities called a helicopter to the scene but the individual was declared deceased and medical transport was cancelled.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eight killed in “vaxxidents”:

5 dead after plane crashes through airport wall during aborted takeoff

November 6, 2024

On Tuesday afternoon, five people died when a small plane crashed through a wall and hit a car while aborting takeoff at an Arizona airport. The Honda HA-420 jet crashed at approximately 4:40 p.m. at Falcon Field Airport. The airport is located in Mesa, a city located about 25 miles east of Phoenix. “Preliminary information indicates that the plane impacted the airport perimeter fence. [They also hit] a passenger vehicle during an aborted takeoff,” the National Transportation Safety Board explained to CNN this morning. “Five people were on board the plane,” the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN. ”The aircraft struck a vehicle outside of the airport property.” Meanwhile, an eyewitness recalled the small plane crashing through “concrete walls” before bursting into flames. “He went through that dip, he went past the road through the metal gated fence that they have, through, I believe, a few concrete walls,” eyewitness and pilot Joshua Golabi recalled to the outlet. At one point, Golabi said the aircraft was completely consumed by flames. “We were just about to get into our aircraft and go when we heard a pop,” he explained. “[We] saw a plume of smoke,” he added. “It’s just jarring, and it’s a reminder to all pilots to always fly and maneuver as safe as you can.” Authorities have yet to identify the five victims found in the Honda HA-420 business jet. It remains unclear whether there were any injuries in the car involved. Marrisa Ramirez-Ramos, a spokesperson for the Mesa Fire and Medical Department, conformed that five individuals lost their lives in the crash. However, she refrained from providing additional details regarding the fatalities.

Medical emergency a factor in crash, 42-year-old man dead

November 7, 2024

A Mount Jackson [VA] man is dead after his Ford Transit van ran off the right side of the road in Shenandoah County on Tuesday. Daniel S. Painter, 42, died at the scene. The crash occurred at 8:25 a.m. in the 7000 block of Orkney Grade Road. Painter was traveling eastbound on Orkney Grade Road when he lost control, struck a ditch and, his van collided with a fence. A medical emergency is considered a factor in the crash, according to VSP.

No cause of death reported.

One dead in Aberdeen mall parking lot crash

November 5, 2024

Aberdeen, S.D. - One person is dead following a crash in Aberdeen, and police are looking for witnesses. On Monday afternoon, emergency responders were dispatched to a vehicle accident in the north parking lot of the Uptown Mall. It appeared a medical emergency caused a 20-year-old woman] driver to hit several unoccupied cars. The driver passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Spring Hill man dies following medical emergency , car crashed into home

November 5, 2024

A 69-year-old Spring Hill [FL] man lost his life Monday evening Nov. 4, 2024, after experiencing a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of his vehicle. As a result, his vehicle crashed into a home causing substantial damage. The incident occurred as the man was driving a Nissan Rogue northbound on Arrowhead Avenue around 6:45 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver experienced a sudden medical issue, causing him to veer off the roadway. The vehicle continued off-course, striking a street sign, a fence, and eventually colliding into the home at 7279 Greenleaf Lane. Emergency responders transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he later passed away. The driver’s passenger, a 68-year-old woman, also from Spring Hill, was uninjured in the crash. No occupants of the home were harmed, though the residence sustained an estimated $10,000 in damages.

No cause of death reported.

Four inmates “died suddenly”:

Medical emergency suspected in Sweetwater County inmate death

November 8, 2024

Sweetwater County, WY - A female inmate in her late 20s died Friday afternoon at the Sweetwater County Detention Center following a suspected medical emergency, officials said. Detention deputies found the woman unresponsive in her cell around 3:20 p.m. They immediately began lifesaving measures and called for emergency medical assistance. Responders from Fire District No. 1 and Castle Rock Ambulance arrived shortly after, but efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the county coroner's office are investigating the death, as per standard procedure.

York City woman dies at Adams County Prison while awaiting trial

November 7, 2024

Adams County, PA - An inmate suffered an apparent medical emergency at the Adams County Adult Correctional Facility and later died at Gettysburg Hospital on Friday morning, according to officials. Adams County Coroner Francis Dutrow identified the inmate as Rustin Stein, 38, of York City. Stein had been confined at Adams County prison since Aug. 9, 2024, as a result of multiple charges out of Fairview Township in York County, according to court records.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 31:

Man found dead in Maryland jail cell, investigation remains ongoing

October 31, 2024

Somerset, Md. — An inmate was found dead in his jail cell in Westover, Maryland, in September, according to officials. Police said an internal investigative unit contacted Maryland State Police when they found Virgil Bernard Robinson, 38, unresponsive in his cell at Eastern Correctional Institute on Sept. 21. Robinson was pronounced dead at the state prison.

No cause of death reported.

Jail inmate dies Wednesday in Ukiah

October 31, 2024

Ukiah, CA – An inmate from the Mendocino County Jail in Ukiah died early Wednesday morning in a hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said. On Tuesday night at about 8:30 p.m., a corrections deputy made a routine check of pre-housed men inside a holding cell in the main jail. Two deputies entered the cell and determined that the man was unresponsive and was not breathing, nor did he have a pulse. Medical personnel were summoned and began lifesaving efforts such as CPR while they waited for outside first responders to arrive. Personnel from the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority arrived and continued with additional advanced forms of lifesaving efforts. The man was ultimately taken to the emergency room at a hospital in Ukiah, where further lifesaving efforts were taken but did not work. He was pronounced dead at about 12:14 a.m. Wednesday.

No age or cause of death reported.

4 kids lost their father to a heart attack . Their cancer -stricken mom died months later

November 7, 2024

Elaine and Scott Conley died only seven months apart, leaving behind four children. Now, their community of Topsfield, Massachusetts, wants to give the kids a brighter future. “It’s unfathomable ... and so horrific,” Elaine’s sister Diane Fucci, 58, tells TODAY.com. Elaine, 52, died on October 26, 2024, more than a year after she was diagnosed with leukemia. Her death came approximately seven months after her husband Scott, 52, died of a heart attack on March 15, 2024 [reported here in March]. Elaine, an occupational therapist and Scott, 52, a detective with the Chelsea Police Department, shared four children: Twins Aidan and Max, 19, Keira, 15, and Shea, 11.

Fargo taxi driver suffers stroke , found by husband hours later

November 5, 2024

Fargo, N.D. - Juni Flood, a Doyle’s taxi driver, passed away Friday, November 2. A tragedy the Flood family did not see coming. “It feels like a dream. I’m never going to wake up for it. I know it’s real, but it feels like a dream. Sudden. I wasn’t expecting this at all,” said Fred Flood, husband of Juni Flood. Juni worked at Doyles as a taxi driver for a number of years. On Friday, she passed away from a stroke in a Doyles company car. “She was at work when it happened. 8:51 in the morning,” said Flood. Juni pulled into the parking lot of Royal Liquors, where she reportedly suffered a stroke. Fred got worried when he couldn’t get a hold of his wife all day. It wasn’t until hours later that he was able to find her.

No age reported.

McHenry honors Ben Keefe, VFW commander who died at 50

November 4, 2024

A U.S. Marine veteran who had never before joined a veterans club, he became a member and got involved with the post because of the commander there, Ben Keefe, Cannon said Saturday. Cannon was one of about 300 area veterans, family members and residents who came out to the VFW Hall in McHenry [IL] to honor Edward “Ben” Keefe, 50, who died unexpectedly on Sept. 2. Keefe joined the McHenry VFW in 2012 where he “volunteered countless hours, took on the roll of facility handyman, and was one of four Queen of Hearts originators,” Thompson said.



No cause of death reported.

VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine booster:

Founder of Richland’s treasured Ethos Bakery has died

October 4, 2024

Scot Newell, co-founder of the highly popular Ethos Bakery & Cafe in Richland [WA] with his partner Angela Kora, has died. Newell died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sept. 28 while attending an out-of-town family event, according to a GoFundMe to help bring him home and pay for final expenses. He was 48. In addition to building a successful business, Newell was remembered as a musical prodigy, political campaigner, traveler, car enthusiast, dog lover, hiker and cyclist. His death came just months after Ethos’ major move into a newly-built bakery, restaurant and stone mill space at 2290 Keene Road over Memorial Day weekend.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 30:

Cynthia N. St. John, 68, passes away unexpectedly in her Cooperstown, NY, home

October 30, 2024

Cynthia N. St. John, 68, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, October 26, 2024, at her home in Cooperstown. Formerly a healthcare programmer analyst, after her retirement she was a member of and served as the recording secretary for Cooperstown's Criterion Club.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 26:

Nicholas R. Altieri Jr., 63, passed away unexpectedly

October 26, 2024

New York native Nicholas R. Altieri Jr., 63, passed away unexpectedly of complications of ALS on October 8, 2024, in California where he had made his home with his family for the last 13 years. He was employed as a Program/Project Manager for Entrust Solutions Group, an engineering company in the utility business.



Reported on October 23:

Michael W. “June Bug” Jr Fanelli, age 55, passes away after a brief illness in Utica, NY

October 23, 2024

June Bug or Junior, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at Westchester Medical Center [NY]. A bartender at the Finger Bullet in Utica, NY, where he made many dear friends, he was the first smiling face to welcome you. He enjoyed fishing, camping, picking wild mushrooms and loved to cook.



No cause of death reported.

Shawn Allen Morris, 53

November 11, 2024

Shawn Allen Morris, age 53, of Philothea [OH], passed away unexpectedly in Gallipolis, Ohio, on November 9, 2024. Shawn worked as a diesel senior master mechanic for Dave Arbogast in Troy and formerly worked at Buckeye Ford in Sidney. He was a member of the Coldwater Eagles and Wendelin Sportsmans Club.

No cause of death reported.

Dennis Eugene Lincoln, 72

November 11, 2024

Columbia City, IN - Dennis Eugene Lincoln, 72, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died unexpectedly of natural causes at 11:03 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at his home. Earning a Commercial Driver's License (CDL), he began driving trucks for Speedway Gravel and finished his work career driving for Midwest Poultry in North Manchester, retiring this year.

No cause of death reported.

Lynn Ilene Foster Kuchenbrod, 52

November 10, 2024

Centreville, Virginia - Lynn Ilene Foster Kuchenbrod, 52, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 7, 2024, at her home in Centreville, Virginia.

No cause of death reported.

Duane Curtis Clark, 59

November 10, 2024

Duane Curtis Clark, age 59, of Statesville [NC], died unexpectedly on Friday November 8, 2024. The family would like to thank the staff of West Iredell Dialysis for all the years of care.

No cause of death reported.

Renee E. Williams, 37

November 10, 2024

Lansdale, PA - Renee E. Williams passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2024, from natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Reid, 56

November 10, 2024

Clio, Michigan - Daniel, age 56, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, and was greeted in heaven by his loving mother. Throughout his life, Dan was a talented chef who brought his culinary skills to several restaurants, including Kathy's in Flushing, Scotty's, and the Grand Traverse Dinner Train in Traverse City.

No cause of death reported.

Carl F. Schuster Jr., 67

November 10, 2024

South Weymouth, Massachusetts - Carl F. Schuster Jr., “Bucky”, of Cohasset, formerly of Weymouth, Randolph, and Fall River, passed away unexpectedly on November 6, 2024, at the age of 67. Carl served as a U.S. Marine serving from 1976-77. After earning his Associate's degree from Northeastern University, he spent 30 years as a proud member of Ironworkers Local 7 where he was honored as Apprentice of the Year.

No cause of death reported.

Tajai Denariss Evans, 26

November 10, 2024

St. Paul, MN - Passed away unexpectedly on November 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Michael John Morton, 63

November 9, 2024

Michael John Morton, 63, passed away peacefully after a short illness, with his family at his side. He was a native of San Jose and lived on the East Coast for 25 years, flying as an international flight attendant for American Airlines.



No cause of death reported.

American Airlines' "vaccination" mandate:

Mark Lawrence Szudarski, 54

November 9, 2024

Mark Lawrence Szudarski, aged 54, passed away on October 31, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Robert W. "Bob" Keezer, 40

November 9, 2024

Robert W. "Bob" Keezer, age 40, of Elbow Lake Village, MN, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Donna Jean Hayes, 70

November 9, 2024

Donna Jean Hayes, 70, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 4:10 p.m. Donna dedicated many years to Walmart in Jerseyville [IL], where she served first as an associate and later as a manager.

No cause of death reported.

Charles Baisden "Chop" Evans, Jr., 73

November 9, 2024

Fort Valley, GA – Charles Baisden "Chop" Evans, Jr., 73, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Yvonne "Michelle" Gephart, 51

November 9, 2024

Yvonne "Michelle" Gephart, age 51, of German Township [OH], passed away unexpectedly Thursday November 7, 2024, at Miami Valley Hospital, with loving family by her side. Michelle worked as a food service director in the Valley View School system with close to 20 years of service.



No cause of death reported.

Ivan Pedraza Alvarado, 61

November 9, 2024

Ivan Pedraza Alvarado passed away unexpectedly on October 25, 2024 in Merritt Island, Florida, at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Ernest Wing Jr., 72

November 9, 2024

Ernest Wing Jr., 72, passed away on October 24, 2024, in Hanford, CA, after a short illness, surrounded by family and friends. Later, he graduated from the Bartending School in Berkeley, which led him to pursue a career as a mixologist at his family 's legacy restaurant, the Imperial Dynasty.

No cause of death reported.

Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Cantu, 56

November 9, 2024

Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Cantu, went into eternal rest unexpectedly on November 3, 2024. She worked hard in the family store and in school. She was a lover of nature, being close and celebrating with her loved ones, and her children, who she devoted her life to. She was always willing to give and never asked for help. She was a believer, and took care of many during her short time with us, she will be deeply missed by her children and all who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Rachel E. Olsavsky, 37

November 9, 2024

Youngstown, Ohio - Rachel E. Olsavsky, 37, passed away Monday, November 4, 2024, at her home. Rachel will be remembered for her beautiful smile, authentic spirit, good taste in music and movies, passion for basketball and politics, as well as how deeply she cared for those closest to her. Her striking beauty, welcoming charisma and ability to hold a great conversation on a variety of topics made it impossible for those to not want to be in her orbit. Above all, she was most proud to be a mother to her son, Jordy.

No cause of death reported.

Ryan Renfrow, 42

November 9, 2024

Palm Harbor, Florida - Ryan Renfrow, 42, a longtime resident of Safety Harbor, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 7th. Throughout his life, Ryan endeared himself to countless friends and colleagues. Many of them shared his love of the outdoors, whereas an avid fisherman, Ryan was most at home on the Safety Harbor Pier and fishing in the Gulf of Mexico.

No cause of death reported.

Natalie Steinbacher Shaffer, 65

November 9, 2024

Natalie "Nan" Steinbacher Shaffer, age 65, of Erie [PA], passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Morgann Brittany Thomas, 37

November 8, 2024

Baltimore, Maryland - Ms. Morgann Brittany Thomas passed away at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported.

Miles James McKinzie, 23

November 8, 2024

Miles James McKinzie, age 23, of Bullhead City, Arizona, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Marie Elizabeth Heun, 54

November 8, 2024

Independence, Oregon - Marie Elizabeth Heun, a resident of Independence passed away in Salem Hospital on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024.



No cause of death reported.

Heun "died suddenly." From GoFundMe:

On November 5th, 2024, our family experienced the sudden loss of our daughter sister and mother Marie Heun. We have received numerous inquiries asking how they can help. We have set up this GoFundMe to assist in the financial burden that this has brought upon her two children Alyse and Cody Heun.

Evan Daniel Koller, 39

November 8, 2024

Fort Thomas, Kentucky - Evan Daniel Koller, 39, of Ft. Thomas, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at his residence. Evan was a talented chef, delighting everyone with his creative and delicious recipes. He was also on the executive committee of Mardi Gras for Homeless Children for the past 11 years and enjoyed volunteering his time to support this wonderful event.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Michael Rudawski, 61

November 8, 2024

Stephen Michael Rudawski, 61, of Nanticoke [PA], died unexpectedly on November 3, 2024, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Stephen was a 1981 graduate of Bishop Hoban and he worked for 30 years with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He loved his career at White Haven Center.



No cause of death reported.

COVID-19 "vaccine" mandate kicks in for health care workers in Pa., N.J., Del.:

Julie Mulcahy, 66

November 8, 2024

Julie Mulcahy, 66, formerly of Sedona [AZ], died unexpectedly at her home in Costa Rica. A loving daughter, sister and niece, Julie was taken too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Lori Ann Hess, 64

November 8, 2024

Lori Ann Hess, age 64, of Inverness, FL, passed away unexpectedly on November 3, 2024, at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital (Citrus Memorial.) She previously worked from home for the Citrus County Chronicle newspaper for 30 years as a Copy Editor/Transcriptionist. She retired in 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Kirk Anthony Niederriter, 50

November 8, 2024

Kirk Anthony Niederriter, 50, of Hilliards, formerly of Fryburg [PA], passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at home. He also served in the U.S. Navy in the Persian Gulf War. Kirk worked for Winthrop Construction as a boilermaker.

No cause of death reported.

Paula Serda, 47

November 8, 2024

Albuquerque, NM - Our mother, daughter, sister and friend, Paula Serda, passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Haley Jo Cintron, 23

November 8, 2024

El Paso, Texas - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our sweet angel girl, Haley Jo Cintron. She passed peacefully in her sleep on November 1, 2024. Haley was born November 8, 2000, and passed away 7 days short of her 24th birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Gina Suzanne Lopez, 44

November 8, 2024

Basehor, KS - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gina Suzanne Lopez, who left us far too soon at the age of 44. In January 2024, Gina was diagnosed with brain cancer, a battle she faced with remarkable strength and resilience. Her courage through this time became a source of inspiration to those around her, and her unwavering love for her family remained constant.

William (Bill) T. Whalen, 68

November 7, 2024

William (Bill) T. Whalen, Jr. 68, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2024. After graduation he joined the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served for 20 years, retiring as a Gunnery Sergeant. He was a longtime employee of Volvo in Hagerstown, MD, at the time of his death.



No cause of death reported.

Volvo will pay for COVID-19 "vaccine" cost of employees & their families:

Paula E. Hansen, 72

November 7, 2024

Paula E. Hansen, 72, formerly of Revere, longtime companion to David Wallace of Georgetown [MA], died unexpectedly on Friday, November 1, 2024 at the Boston Medical Center, following a brief illness. Paula had been employed for many years as a pension analyst, working for several different companies over the years. At the time of her retirement in 2019, she was employed by Partners Healthcare System.

No cause of death reported.

Gerald “Buddroo” William Walton, Jr., 51

November 7, 2024

Gerald “Buddroo” William Walton, Jr., 51, of Wheeling, WV, died unexpectedly Monday, November 4, 2024 at home. Buddroo was a jack of all trades with his contagious smile.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Marshall, 53

November 7, 2024

Harrington, ME — On Oct. 28, the world lost an interesting character. Jennifer Marshall died unexpectedly and left a hole in the hearts of all who loved her. Her final act of kindness benefitted the lives of three people immediately and will continue to benefit others through the donation of her organs. She will live on through them.

No cause of death reported.

Ellen J. Wolanski, 70

November 7, 2024

Ellen J. Wolanski, 70, passed away peacefully at home on November 4th in the Villages, FL, after battling a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Charlotte Grace Ricks, 67

November 7, 2024

Charlotte Grace Ricks, 67, of Peoria, IL, succumbed to pancreatic cancer on November 4, 2024, at her home surrounded by loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlotte’s memory may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Project Purple for pancreatic cancer research.



Michael Anthony Allen Peak, 59

November 6, 2024

Michael Anthony Allen Peak, 59, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at Carle Health Methodist in Peoria. First and foremost, he loved his family and friends. He was an adamant Bears fan and NASCAR fan. He loved to camp and being with friends. He was a laborer at Local 165 for 30 years and a member of the Bartonville Lions Club.

No cause of death reported.

From our researcher: Peak posted on Facebook Oct.3, 2024 that he was having a garage sale Oct. 4, 5, 6, then passed away Oct. 31. Seems like a sudden death .

Abbie D. Mclaughlin, 42

November 6, 2024

Miami, FL- Abbie D. Mclaughlin, 42, passed away in her sleep from Lupus complications at her home on Monday, October 28, 2024. As a fashion icon to many, her flowing gowns and unique looks put her confidence and passion on full display. In her favorite city of Paris, she was always enthusiastic, energized and felt she was truly living her best life. A place where her signature red lipstick was perfect at any time of day or night. Her friends know she will always be a true Taylor Swift fan.

No cause of death reported.

J. Howard Salter, 48

November 6, 2024

Elberton, Georgia - With great sadness, the family of Pastor J. Howard Salter, announce his passing. He finished his earthly race on October 26, 2024, the day before his 49th birthday, at his family property, near Elberton, Georgia. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend. He loved fiercely and in the end, his heart gave out. He and his wife had just gone to Georgia, from Orlando, a couple weeks before.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Allen Thacker, 70

November 6, 2024

Mark Allen Thacker, 70, of Martinsville, Indiana, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, April 4th, 2024, at the IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Mark spent his entire life in Martinsville and was a longtime member of the American Legion Post #230. He was also a member of the Carpenter's Union for many years, working at various companies including Circle B and Indy Walls, both in Indianapolis.

No cause of death reported.

Jacob Edward Fulmer, 31

November 6, 2024

Jacob Edward Fulmer, age 31, of Douglassville, Pennsylvania, died suddenly on Friday, November 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Alejandra Hiroko Takagi Shirai, 41

November 6, 2024

Cumberland, RI - Alejandra Hiroko Takagi Shirai, 41, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2024, in RI Hospital Providence. She was the beloved wife of Carlos Andrade.

No cause of death reported.

Shirai "died suddenly." From GoFundMe:

His beloved wife, Hiroko Takagi, passed away due to complications during childbirth, leaving behind not only a newborn in NICU but also their 4-year-old daughter, Emi. This tragedy has left Carlos and his girls in a difficult situation, both emotionally and financially.

Michelle M. French, 64

November 6, 2024

Owego, N.Y. - Michelle M. French, 64, died peacefully at her home in Owego, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2024, after a short illness. She was an accomplished artist who had shows in upstate New York and attended the prestigious art colonies of Skowhegan School Of Painting and Sculpture in Maine and the McDowell Colony in Peterborough. Michelle initially worked as an art producer in marketing. Later she changed careers and became a pastry chef, a calling she thrived at.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Carl Butler, 66

November 6, 2024

Twin City, GA - Joseph Carl Butler, 66, died Thursday, October 31, 2024, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Donald Bessette, Jr., 49

November 6, 2024

Donald J. "Donnie" Bessette, Jr. 49, of Johnston [RI], passed away after a short illness on Friday, November 1, 2024, at the UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA, surrounded by family. Donald worked in construction for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Harold Lee Cole, 65

November 6, 2024

Harold Lee Cole, 65, of Nitro, WV, departed life on Saturday November 2, 2024 after a short illness at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston. He was a gifted musician playing bass guitar and managing bands at age 12 from 1970 to 1996 full time. Harold played with many local and national acts through the years such as Billy Ray Cyrus, Jeff Copley, The Players, Eagles Tribute Band and recently the Crosstowne Band. Harold also was an accomplished businessman owning and operating All Clean Carpet Cleaning from 1996 until 2017 which he enjoyed working for many customers in the tri-state along with several federal contracts in the Washington, DC, area. The family would also like to thank the University of Cincinnati, where Harold received his liver transplant in 2020, for giving Harold several more years of a quality life.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Lee Hackett, 40

November 6, 2024

Tuscola, Illinois - Michael Lee Hackett, 40, of Tuscola, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday (Nov. 3, 2024) at 5:40 p.m. Mike had a contagious smile and charming personality. He never knew a stranger and could strike up a conversation with just about anyone, about anything.

No cause of death reported.

Carrie Lynn Cauble Sisco, 50

November 6, 2024

Carrie Lynn Cauble Sisco, 50, of Orland, California, passed away on November 1, 2024, in her home surrounded by family.

Sisco "died suddenly" from lung cancer. From GoFundMe:

Our mother Carrie Cauble/Sisco is currently battling an aggressive stage 4 lung cancer that has spread to her brain and metastasized to her bones. Despite the severity of her condition, she is determined to fight this disease head-on with radiation treatments. She is a loving mother of six children, with two still living at home. She is the worlds best grandma as well. These funds will be crucial in covering her travel expenses, all her out-of-pocket medication costs, and supporting her daily living needs as she continues this courageous fight.

Scott D. Wheeler, 49

November 5, 2024

Columbia, NH – Scott D. Wheeler, 49, died unexpectedly at the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, after a long period of ill health.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Bernard (Bobby) Woods Jr., 60

November 5, 2024

Robert Bernard (Bobby) Woods Jr., 60, of Evansville, Indiana, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday Sept. 17, 2024. A longtime employee of AT&T, he retired in April of 2024.



No cause of death reported.

AT&T's "vaccination" mandate:

Igdalio Javier Lebron, 44

November 5, 2024

Fitchburg, MA - Igdalio Javier Lebron, 44, of Fitchburg, died unexpectedly Monday, October 28, 2024, at his home. Igdalio had worked as a fork truck driver, most recently for Pepsi Company in Ayer. Igdalio was an accomplished music producer as well as a talented vocalist and lyricist.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas "Tom" Lee Hawkins, 56

November 5, 2024

Marion, Michigan - Thomas "Tom" Lee Hawkins, lifelong resident of the Cadillac and Marion area passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at his home. He was 56. Tom made his living working in carpentry before more recently starting work with a machine shop. Tom could often be found playing guitar and drums for personal pleasure, and guitar for the occasional garage band or with his brother in his teenage years. He will be remembered for his passion for music, and his sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends

No cause of death reported.

Dana Elizabeth Harjo, 43

November 5, 2024

Dana Elizabeth Harjo, 43, of Weleetka, OK, went to be with the Lord on November 3, 2024, in Muskogee, OK. Dana was a proud member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, Kialegee Tribal Town, New Beginnings Baptist Church, Helvpe ceremonial ground and proud of all her native traditions. She loved to work on cars, attending ceremonial grounds, and mostly spending time with all her nephews and nieces.

No cause of death reported.

Troy E. Peters, 48

November 5, 2024

Ishpeming, Michigan - This world lost a beautiful soul on November 1, 2024, Troy Peters. A loving husband, father, son, "twinner," brother, and friend. Troy passed of an apparent heart attack in the loving arms of his twin brother. Troy worked as a service technician for Charter Communications/Spectrum. He was proud of his work and received an award for the top technician for Charter in the state of Michigan.

No cause of death reported.

Pamela Grace O'Shea, 68

November 5, 2024

Elk Grove Village, Illinois - On the evening of November 3, 2024, Pamela Grace O'Shea, nee Hannula, passed away peacefully after a sudden battle with stage 4 esophageal cancer. Pam was 68 years old and a resident of Elk Grove Village for 40 years. Before her passing, Pamela fulfilled her life-long dream trip to Finland.

Michael T. Kulka, 56

November 4, 2024

Clawson, Michigan - Michael T. Kulka died unexpectedly October 31, 2024. He was 56 years old. Professionally, he was Founder and CEO of PM Environmental, where he established a longstanding and prominent engineering career.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher “Chris” Smith, 34

November 4, 2024

Christopher “Chris” Smith, age 34, of Lorain [OH], passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at his residence following a sudden illness. For over 16 years, Chris worked for McDonald’s Corporation in maintenance at their various restaurants. Chris’s greatest joy in life was his children, Ethan and Mason.

No cause of death reported.

McDonald's bribed employees to get the jab:

McDonald's "vaccination" mandate:

Wade Junior Trulove, 60

November 4, 2024

Wade Junior Trulove, a master mechanic who spent his whole working life in the family business, Trulove Automotive in East Tupelo [MS], died unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday morning, November 3, 2024. Wade had just turned 60 years old this summer. He learned the mechanic trade early on through the family business and, at his death, was a well respected and admired automobile technician in East Tupelo.

No cause of death reported.

David L. “Louie” Henderson, 72

November 4, 2024

David L. “Louie” Henderson, 72, of Williamsport [PA], passed away unexpectedly at home on Nov. 1, 2024. Louie retired as a social worker from Pennsylvania Department of Health and Human Services. A gifted athlete, he received a scholarship to Lock Haven University, where he represented the school on the basketball court. After retirement, he enjoyed spending his summers at the baseball field, working with the Williamsport Crosscutters.

No cause of death reported.

Laura Ann Gelbuda, 45

November 4, 2024

Ottawa, Illinois - Laura Ann Gelbuda, of Mundelein, IL, formerly of Ottawa, 45, died on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 of complications from lymphoma and kidney failure.

Reported on September 4:

Scott Hamilton McDonald, 43

September 4, 2024

Scott Hamilton McDonald, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in San Antonio, Texas. He was a Senior Application Systems Engineer at Frost Bank and happily married.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA

Edmonton comic Kathleen McGee dead after second bout with cancer

November 7, 2024

Edmonton-born stand-up comedian Kathleen McGee died on Sunday after her battle with cancer. She was 43 years old. McGee, who appeared on Just for Laughs, CBC's The Debaters and was a finalist on SiriusXM Radio's Canada's Top Comic, was first diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2022, according to her Instagram account. That year, she had part of her colon removed, went through chemotherapy and was declared cancer free. According to a GoFundMe page, the comedian's cancer came back less than a year later, spread throughout her body and forced her out of work. She was scheduled to appear at Grindstone's Comedy Festival this year, but took a step back to focus on her health.

Longtime Winnipeg sports reporter Ted Wyman passes away

November 9, 2024

Long-time Winnipeg sports reporter Ted Wyman has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 58 years old. On Saturday, the team he covered, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, took to social media with a post honouring his memory prior to taking the field in the West Final. Wyman’s last published article came on May 21, 2024, before stepping away to undergo treatment for multiple myeloma.

Ontario (186):

Sofia Hazel Lynn Glass, 10

November 11, 2024

North Bay - It is with an immense amount of heartbreak that we share the peaceful passing of our beautiful and resilient little girl, Sofia Hazel Lynn Glass, on Saturday, November 9th, 2024, at the tender age of 10. Special Thank You to ... the Palliative Care Team at CHEO and Roger Neilson House, One Kids Place, NBRHC, the Ontario Rett Syndrome Association, and the many medical professionals and supports that have assisted throughout her journey with Rett Syndrome.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - "Rett syndrome (RTT) is a genetic disorder that typically becomes apparent after 6-18 months of age and almost exclusively in girls"[Wikipedia]. Initially, in early 2021, the CDC recommended that people with Rett's syndrome should not be vaccinated for COVID-19. But in August 2021, the Ontario Rett's Association published this questionably worded article which suggests that "adults" with Rett's syndrome be vaccinated for COVID-19. The UK Rett's Association gave similar vague guidance in December 2021.

https://www.rett.ca/news/covid-19-vaccination-update/2021/

https://www.rettsyndrome.eu/news/covid-boosters-for-people-with-rett-syndrome/

Vanessa Cowen, 40

November 9, 2024

Stratford - It is with great sadness that the family of Vanessa Quinn Cowen announce her passing. The family would like to thank the staff at Rotary Hospice for the care and support during Vanessa's stay.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - The one of the condolences recounts a sailing outing "last summer", just a few months ago, and the short stay in a hospice indicates that a terminal disease, probably cancer, was the cause of death. "Turbo cancer" is a new and particularly virulent type of cancer first seen in 2021 which often strikes in younger age groups. Turbo cancer often first presents in stage four and has quick lethality.

