UNITED STATES

‘Beverly Hills Cop’ star John Ashton dead at 76 — months after ‘Axel F’ premiere on Netflix

September 29, 2024

John David Ashton, the actor who starred opposite Eddie Murphy in “Beverly Hills Cop,” has died at the age of 76, reported TMZ on Sunday. A rep for Ashton told the outlet that he passed on Thursday in Ft. Collins, Colorado, after fighting cancer. The Springfield, Massachusettes native appeared in over 200 screen and stage productions during his 50-year career, including three out of four installments of “Beverly Hills Cop” beginning in 1984. His latest turn as Chief John Taggart, the straight man to Murphy’s wise-cracking Axel Foley, premiered on Netflix earlier this year. Judge Reinhold starred between the two men as the affable Detective Billy Rosewood.

Days of Our Lives superstar Drake Hogestyn (John) dies at 70

September 28, 2024

One of daytime’s most beloved and iconic stars, Days of Our Lives’ Drake Hogestyn (John Black), passed away on September 28, 2024, one day shy of his 71st birthday. In a statement shared via DAYS, the Hogestyn family wrote: “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones."

Gavin Creel, Tony Award-winning actor, dead at 48 after battle with rare cancer

September 30, 2024

The Broadway community is mourning the loss of a bright star, Gavin Creel. The Tony winner died Sept. 30 at his Manhattan home following a battle with metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, which he was diagnosed with in July, according to The New York Times. He was 48.

Cat Glover, Prince’s ‘Sign O’ the Times’-era muse, dies at 60

September 25, 2024

Dancer-choreographer-singer Catherine “Cat” Glover, Prince’s onstage foil during his late ‘80s “Sign O’ the Times”/“Lovesexy” era, has died at age 60, according to a post on her official Facebook page. No cause of death was cited.

Reagan Youth confirm death of guitarist Paul Bakija

September 27, 2024

Paul Bakija, better known by his stage name Paul Cripple, has died after a long battle with cancer. Bakija rose to prominence within the hardcore punk scene of New York during the 1970s as the guitarist and co-founder of the incredible punk group Reagan Youth, who helped to define the distinctive sound of New York hardcore during that period. The news of the guitarist’s death was broken on social media. Reportedly, while in hospital, Bakija was still playing and discussing new material for the band. His death is a huge loss for punk, hardcore, and alternative music.

No age reported.

The Nadas drummer Brandon Stone dies after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer

September 24, 2024

The drummer for Des Moines-based alternative band The Nadas passed away after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Brandon Stone died on Monday, according to his wife, Morgan Stone. Stone said her husband “…went into respiratory distress early Sunday morning and succumbed to all the illnesses today. He just declined so quickly in the last 24-36 hours,” according to a post on his CaringBridge page, where Morgan Stone kept family and friends apprised of his treatment. Brandon Stone was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer while on a spring break trip to Fort Collins, Colorado, in March 2023, according to a GoFundMe set up for his family. In early September, he went to the Anderson Cancer Center in Houston for advanced treatment, after playing two shows in Okoboji the weekend before. He also had played shows at the Iowa State Fair in August.

No age reported.

NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo dead at 58 after battle with brain cancer

September 30, 2024

Basketball Hall of Famer and eight-time NBA All-Star Dikembe Mutombo has died at the age of 58 following a battle with brain cancer. Mutombo, who grew up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo but moved to America at the age of 21, was selected fourth overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 1991 Draft. Mutombo revealed in October 2022 that he was undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, with a statement from the NBA asking for privacy for him and his family. The news of his death was announced in a statement by the NBA on Monday morning, whose commissioner Adam Silver said: 'Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life.”

Former NBA player Joe Wolf dies at 59

September 26, 2024

Joe Wolf, an assistant coach for the Wisconsin Herd – the Bucks’ G League affiliate -- died unexpectedly Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks announced. Wolf, 59, played for seven teams in an 11-year NBA career before becoming a coach.

No cause of death reported.

ECW and ROH Security veteran "Jersey" Joe Wilchak dies

September 29, 2024

We are deeply saddened to report the passing of "Jersey" Joe Wilchak, a beloved figure in the world of professional wrestling. Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirmed that Wilchak, a former member of Atlas Security, passed away late Saturday evening after battling lung cancer. Wilchak played a vital role behind the scenes in ECW and Ring of Honor, providing security during some of the most memorable and intense events in wrestling.

No age reported.

Greco-Roman National Team member Alan Vera, 33, has passed away

September 24, 2024

USA Wrestling was devastated to learn that one of its current Greco-Roman National Team members, Alan Vera of Guttenburg, N.J., passed away last night at age 33. Vera suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while playing soccer this past summer and had been hospitalized since then to be treated for his serious health challenges. Alan’s wife is Elena Pirozkhova, a two-time U.S. Olympian and World champion in women’s freestyle wrestling. They have an infant daughter, Alina.

Ex-Cal Poly track and field star Shelby Daniele dies suddenly just months after graduating with master’s degree

September 27, 2024

A former track and field star has died suddenly – just months after graduating with a master’s degree. Tributes have been paid to Shelby Daniele, a former athlete at California Polytechnic State University. Her death was announced in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Thursday. Shelby, 23, was hailed as an “exceptional student-athlete” and an “incredible leader.” Her cause of death remains unknown.

Former Cal Poly student files lawsuit against university, county over COVID mandates:

https://tinyurl.com/3s64mfbk

Madonna’s stepmom Joan Ciccone dies at 81 after ‘brief encounter with very aggressive cancer ’

September 26, 2024

Traverse City, MI - Madonna’s stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, has died at the age of 81. Ciccone was married to the pop queen’s father, Silvio, for 58 years. “Joan Clare Ciccone passed away peacefully early in the morning of September 24th, 2024, after a brief encounter with a very aggressive cancer,” an online obituary stated.

Ghana’s interior minister’s son, Emil Rosevelt Nii Quartey, passed away after short illness

September 26, 2024

The son of Ghana’s Interior Minister, Emil Rosevelt Nii Quartey, who was a pharmacology student at Pennsylvania State University in the U.S., has been reported dead after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Penn State’s “vaccination” mandate:

https://tinyurl.com/bdf2zmyy

Editorial writer Nicholas Dupree, 31

September 23, 2024

It's with the heaviest of hearts that I announce the passing of Nicholas Charles Dupree, long-time editorial contributor to ANN, This Week in Anime co-host, and the funniest guy I've ever met. Nick died suddenly on Sunday morning, September 22, at the age of 31, leaving behind an enviable wealth of critical reviews ripe with humor.

No cause of death reported.

Two children “died suddenly”:

Camilla Mae Gullett, 3

September 30, 2024

New Albany, Indiana - Camilla Mae Gullett was granted her angel wings on September 27th, 2024 due to an unexpected complication from her epileptic seizure disorder. Camilla’s life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by her know that the quality of her existence far exceeds the quantity of time she spent with us here on Earth. Her gentle smile could melt the hearts of those around her, and although she didn’t have many words, her voice and thoughts could always be heard.

No cause of death reported.

Vivian Kimberly Schultz, 12

September 28, 2024

Duluth, MN - Vivian Schultz, 12, of Stillwater, MN, died peacefully in her sleep on September 23rd, 2024. Vivian had a sharp mind and keen wit, a bright smile, and a level of intelligence that could be startling at times. A cherished friend to many, and a straight-A student, she was a member of the National Junior Honor Society, as well as the Stillwater Middle School track team. Books were constant companions for her, and she was about to embark on a new learning adventure, picking up a violin to study the intricacies of classical music. Vivian was an Old Soul who held a deep and beautiful wisdom.

No cause of death reported.

Nine teenagers “died suddenly”:

Alamance County football player dies after collapse at practice

September 24, 2024

Burlington, NC - Fifteen-year-old Malik Mebane collapsed as he was coming on the field for practice Monday afternoon. What caused his sudden death is a mystery. UNC Rex Cardiologist Dr. Christopher Kelly says instances like this are rare and can be difficult to predict. An athletic trainer performed CPR and used an AED in an attempt to revive Malik, but he did not survive. Malik was a 10th grader at Cummings High School.



Teen’s death on Pillen Family Farms likely tied to cell disorder, autopsy report shows

September 30, 2024

St. Edward, NB - The 17-year-old boy found dead at a farm belonging to Gov. Jim Pillen likely died due to a rare cell disorder, according to his autopsy report. The autopsy report for Zachary Panther shows Panther’s cause of death as undetermined, but pathologist Erin Linde wrote that an “anaphylactic/anaphylactoid reaction versus mast cell activation due to unknown/undetermined substance” was what likely killed him. Panther was found on the ground with blood running from his nose, and coworkers provided CPR until medical staff arrived and pronounced him deceased.

Two Massachusetts teens die suddenly

September 27, 2024

Amanda Lynn O’Connell of Somerset, age 17, passed away suddenly on September 20th. According to an obituary, “Amanda was a student at Somerset-Berkley High School and worked at the Subway Restaurant in Somerset. She often talked about her dreams of traveling the world, a dream she will now carry with her in peace.” Another teen with Fall River and Somerset ties also passed away suddenly on the 20th. Fall River native and Berkley resident Aryana Coelho, 18, was found deceased and passed away unexpectedly on Friday.

No cause of death reported.

17-year-old Massachusetts teen died doing what he loved as family and friends deal with his sudden loss

September 24, 2024

A Massachusetts teen died suddenly doing what he loved. According to officials, 17-year-old Saugus/Peabody wrestler, Freddy Espinal, a junior at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, passed away Sunday after suffering a medical emergency at wrestling practice. According to a statement by his coach, Wayne Moda, the impact of Espinal’s passing will be felt across the community. In addition to being a star on the Saugus/Peabody wrestling team, Espinal was part of the Red Roots Wrestling Club in North Reading and was a member of the Peabody Veterans Memorial High School football team.

No cause of death reported.

High School football player unexpectedly dies

September 30, 2024

Blake Sumego, a varsity football player for the Field High School Falcons in Mogadore, Ohio, passed away suddenly at the age of 18 on Friday, September 27, 2024. Although no cause of death was officially reported, friends and family members indicated on social media that he had committed suicide. Sumego, an Akron, OH native, was a varsity football player for the Falcons and was scheduled to graduate this spring after finishing his senior year. According to his family, he was “intelligent, mechanically inclined, athletic, humorous, strong, and excelled at anything he’d put his mind to.”

No cause of death reported.

Linn-Mar High School in Marion loses former varsity footballer Devin Woods

September 25, 2024

Devin Woods, a graduate of the Linn-Mar High School in Marion, Iowa, has tragically died. According to a GoFundMe organized to help his family in light of the tragedy, “Today has been an extremely difficult day. Jazan and Jayla’s step brother Devin passed away unexpectedly.” Woods played varsity football during his time at the Linn-Marr Community School District. Standing at 6’0″ 205lbs, he played as a defensive tackle and defensive end. He graduated in 2024.



No age or cause of death reported.

Malia Nishele Chappell, 19

September 27, 2024

Sioux Falls, SD - Malia Nishele Chappell, 19, cherished daughter of Willie and Lori Chappell, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Saturday, September 21, 2024, in Sioux Falls, SD. Malia attended Discovery Elementary and Memorial Middle School before graduating from Roosevelt High School in 2023. From a young age, her talent for cheerleading, particularly tumbling, shone brightly. Her dedication and passion led her to join the Power and Grace Wildcats cheerleading team, where she earned a 2nd place medal alongside her dear friend and teammate, Alexia Miller. She also celebrated with her team, Colbolt, as they brought home a 3rd place victory at Nationals.

No cause of death reported.

Kierra Jade Naing, 19

September 24, 2024

Burley, Idaho — Kierra Jade Naing, 19, born on Wednesday, April 20, 2005, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, due to a sudden illness. Dance was Keirra’s main focus, as she excelled in the dance studio and teaching younger kids. She also cherished her choir program, and as part of Bella Voce, she worked hard and saved enough to travel with the choir to Ireland the summer before her senior year.

No cause of death reported.

Mercer student dies playing soccer

September 24, 2024

Macon, GA. — Monday night at Mercer University, Mason Sells, 20, collapsed during an intramural soccer game after being hit by a soccer ball. An ambulance rushed him to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, where he was pronounced dead. Bibb County's coroner said he died from a cardiac arrest. Sells was a junior studying accounting, and a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.



Two local politicians “died suddenly”:

River Bend Mayor John Kirkland has died

September 28, 2024

River Bend, NC - Mayor John R. Kirkland has died unexpectedly Saturday. His death verified by town manager Delane Jackson. According to longtime friend According to longtime friend County Commissioner E. T. Mitchell, Kirkland was attending to personal business at Cherry Point when he suffered cardiac arrest. Kirkland has served as mayor since 2003.

No age reported.

Flint City Councilman Quincy Murphy dies

September 29, 2024

Flint, MI – First-term Flint City Councilman Quincy Murphy, 50, has died at his residence, the city announced Sunday, Sept. 29. He faced a recall election in November. “I will be running for my seat again,” Murphy said after signatures allowing the recall election to proceed were validated in June. “I will not be giving up my seat. I’ll continue to do the work I was elected to do.” Murphy is the second Flint City Councilperson to die this year. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays died on Feb. 24. Mays, 65, was serving a third term on council.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Reported on September 9:

Tributes pour in on Monday after unexpected death of Casper doctor

September 9, 2024

Casper, WY - The Casper medical community, along with hundreds of citizens, posted tributes to a longtime Casper doctor as news of his unexpected death on Sunday, September 8, spread on Monday. The death of Dr. Samuel Vigneri, 66, was announced on social media by Women’s Health Associates, where he practiced.

No cause of death reported.

A veterinarian “died suddenly”:

Iditarod head vet, Stuart Nelson, dies suddenly at age 73

September 26, 2024

The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race’s longtime head veterinarian, Stuart Nelson, died suddenly this week, race officials said Thursday. It was not immediately clear what caused the 73-year-old Nelson’s death, but early indications were that he had suffered a sudden health event while on a run near his home in Idaho, Iditarod Race Director Mark Nordman said Thursday. Nordman described his friend as well spoken and a true outdoorsman, who was both good with people and stubborn, “which, in his case, is a great attribute to have.”

No cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Father Edward Fahey, 63

September 30, 2024

Father Edward J. Fahey Jr., a priest of the Diocese of Wilmington, DE, died unexpectedly Sept. 20. He was 63. He was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Trenton, N.J., in 1989 and served in two parishes there as an associate pastor before transferring to the Diocese of Wilmington.

No cause of death reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Worcester Bar president-elect Adrian Angus, 39, mourned across state

September 25, 2024

Worcester, MA - Before the wheels of justice began to grind Thursday morning in Worcester’s sprawling courthouse, lawyers of all stripes — prosecutors, defenders, judges — gathered in courtroom 18, heads bowed. The lawyers, upon the arrangement of judges, held a moment of silence for Adrian Angus, the 39-year-old defense lawyer who’d recently been elected president of the Worcester County Bar Association. Angus died unexpectedly Wednesday following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

The Trial Court “strongly” encouraged all employees to be “vaccinated”:

https://www.mass.gov/policy-guidelines/policy-to-require-vaccine-reporting-weekly-testing-for-unvaccinated-staff

A first responder “died suddenly”:

DeKalb EMS director Hoyte Hale died Sunday

September 30, 2024

The DeKalb County Ambulance Service has lost its leader. Hoyte Hale of Smithville, TN, who had served as Director of DeKalb EMS for almost nine years, passed away suddenly on Sunday at age 62 at St. Thomas DeKalb Hospital. In addition to his EMS duties, Hale was also a veteran volunteer firefighter for the Smithville Fire Department, having served there for almost 40 years, and at the time of his death was Deputy Chief. Hale was an eight-time winner of the department’s “Robert Eller Highest Attendance Award” given in response to the most incidents of anyone during the year.

No cause of death reported.

Five firefighters “died suddenly”:

Phoenix Fire Department mourns sudden death of firefighter

September 29, 2024

Phoenix, AZ - The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the tragic loss of one of their own. Fire officials announced Sunday that Adam Cauthron, an 18-year employee of the department, tragically passed away after an off-duty health emergency.

No age or cause of death reported.

Phoenix’ “vaccination” mandate for all employees:

https://tinyurl.com/2ndchxzs

Copper Canyon Fire & Medical Authority mourns loss of firefighter Shane Gage

September 28, 2024

Camp Verde, AZ - Community members and first-responders from across the Verde Valley have joined the members of the Copper Canyon Fire & Medical Authority in grief this morning, shocked by the sudden loss of Copper Canyon firefighter Shane Gage on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, according to a press release from CCFMA Fire Chief Danny Johnson sent out on Saturday, Sept. 28. Gage, a resident of Prescott Valley, joined CCFMA in January 2017. The circumstances of Shane’s death have not been disclosed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Perrysburg Twp. firefighter, paramedic dies of occupational cancer

September 28, 2024

Perrysburg, OH — The Perrysburg Township Fire/EMS Department announced Friday evening that one of its own has died of occupational cancer. Troy Bernhard, a firefighter and paramedic, was a 28-year veteran of the department and leaves behind a wife and two children, according to a social media post from the department. Occupational cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, who have a 9% greater risk of being diagnosed with cancer than the general public, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters.

No age reported.

Ohio will pay $5.8 million in bonuses to state employees who got COVID-19 vaccine:

https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/2021/10/20/ohio-pay-5-8-million-bonuses-vaccinated-state-employees/6109742001/

Two young Kansas City workers die after suffering medical emergencies on the job

September 26, 2024

A Kansas City aviation employee died Sept. 18 after suffering a medical emergency while working at Kansas City International Airport. First responders rendered aid to Austin Brooks [above], 31, before he was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Brooks’ death came a day after the death of another Kansas City worker, firefighter Kyle Brinker, 33, who suffered a medical emergency during a training exercise. Other firefighters attempted to provide aid before Brinker was transported to North Kansas City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sept. 17.

No cause of death reported.

BGFD firefighter Rosebrook dies days after collapsing at 10K race

September 26, 2024

Bowling Green, KY - Fire Department engineer Stephen Rosebrook died Thursday, 12 days after he collapsed after running the Med Center 10K Classic, the fire department announced. Rosebrook, 29, joined the BGFD in 2017 and began serving as an engineer in 2021. He also served as a paramedic with Medical Center EMS. In a social media post, the city fire department said that Rosebrook experienced a "severe cardiac event" on Sept. 14 while participating in the run and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Bowling Green, Ky. — Employees at Med Center Health will now be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

https://tinyurl.com/4r353pvd

Six policemen “died suddenly”:

Olathe police announce unexpected death of sergeant

September 23, 2024

Olathe, KS - The Olathe Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. The department announced on social media the unexpected passing of Sergeant Greg Richardson on Monday afternoon. Details surrounding his death have not yet been shared.

No age reported.

Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office captain passes away

September 30, 2024

Dougherty County, GA - Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office Youth Division Captain, Ted Thomas, 57, passed away on September 29. Capt. Ted Thomas was a fierce advocate for the youth in the Dougherty County community. Dougherty County Coroners Office confirmed that Capt. Thomas died of natural causes.



No cause of death reported.

Dougherty County to offer $300 payments to employees who get COVID “vaccinations”:

https://tinyurl.com/mr28nf44

Norman Police Department mourns ' unexpected ' death of patrol officer

September 24, 2024

Norman, Okla. — The Norman Police Department is mourning one of its own. Sgt. Larry Shelton, 53, died unexpectedly on Sept. 20, according to the department. He served as a patrol officer in Norman for more than 18 years. It wasn't clear how the officer died.



No cause of death reported.

N.Y. constable dies after apparent heart attack during shotgun training

September 28, 2024

A New York constable died after a medical emergency during firearms training earlier this month. Vienna Town Constable Shane Eyre, 29, who was with the agency for three years, "passed away unexpectedly" on Sept. 1, the law enforcement officer's obituary states. Apparently, he had suffered a fatal heart attack, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Eyre was taking part in a shotgun operator course in Lafayette, and at about 4 p.m., he collapsed in the middle of the course. He was rushed to the hospital, but he was unable to be revived.



NY stops COVID testing mandate for unvaccinated state workers, but not yet for teachers:

https://tinyurl.com/5n6vswya

SDPD officer dies after ‘ medical emergency ' following Riverside County DUI arrest

September 25, 2024

The death of an off-duty San Diego police officer is under investigation. The officer died shortly after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI and released from a Riverside County jail. Lawrence "Larry" Orso, 46, of Murrieta, was found unresponsive just before 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot outside the Cois Byrd Detention Center in the unincorporated community of French Valley, east of Murrieta. Lifesaving measures were started but Orso was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, which said, "There was no evidence of foul play." SDPD Acting Lt. Travis Easter said in a statement that Orso, a 15-year SDPD veteran who worked in the Mid-City and Northeastern divisions, died "after suffering a medical emergency."



No cause of death reported.

San Diego City Council votes to end COVID-19 emergency, city employee vaccine mandate:

https://tinyurl.com/4fh2e2p9

Deputy collapse s and dies on duty

September 26, 2024

St. Louis, MO – A deputy in St. Louis died from a medical emergency during his morning shift on Wednesday, officials said. St. Louis Sheriff Deputy Dennis Boyd, 50, collapsed and was found unresponsive outside of headquarters during his morning shift. “He got out of his car and fell dead,” said St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts. Betts said staff members rushed to Boyd and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The 20-year veteran died at the hospital. Further details about the medical emergency were not given.

Five educators “died suddenly”:

Longtime member of Niskayuna school community dies

September 24, 2024

Niskayuna, N.Y. — A longtime member of the Niskayuna Central School District community has died, according to a message from the superintendent. “It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that I write to inform you of the untimely passing of Ms. Margaret Knickerbocker,” Superintendent of Schools Carl J. Mummenthey wrote in a message on Saturday. “Margaret died yesterday [Friday] following a medical emergency she experienced at our Birchwood Elementary School campus.” The superintendent did not provide additional details about the aforementioned incident at the elementary school. She was 64.

No cause of death reported.

New York's COVID “vaccination” mandate for school teachers and staff:

https://www.npr.org/2021/10/04/1043157681/nyc-school-staff-vaccinated

Sudden death of NJ high school assistant principal spreads shock, sadness

September 24, 2024

Hamilton, New Jersey - Andrew "AJ" Barchetto, 46, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 22, according to family members and his obituary on the Wood Funeral Home website. Barchetto was the assistant principal of Oakcrest High School, where he also served as the supervisor of special education and child study team, the school's website says.

No cause of death reported.

Governor Murphy signs executive order instituting vaccination or testing requirement for all preschool to grade 12 personnel:

https://nj.gov/governor/news/news/562021/approved/20210823b.shtml

Western Dakota Tech president unexpectedly passes away

September 24, 2024

Rapid City, S.D. - Western Dakota Tech President Dr. Ann Bolman has suddenly passed away, the school announced on Tuesday.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kentucky school mourning the loss of beloved custodian

September 24, 2024

Laurel County, KY — Students and staff at East Bernstadt Independent School are heading to class with heavy hearts this week as long-time custodian Danny Yount passed away on Sept. 19 at the age of 64. Yount worked at the school for eight years until he abruptly quit his job in August 2023 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Vaccinated Kentuckians will get chance at $1M or a full-ride scholarship. How to sign up:

https://tinyurl.com/2wypj6vt

Beshear calls on employers to enforce vaccine mandates as COVID-19 cases surge in KY:

https://www.kentucky.com/news/coronavirus/article253277523.html

Oakcrest High School saddened by death of beloved assistant principal

September 25, 2024

Little Egg Harbor, NJ - The Oakcrest High School family is grieving the sudden passing of a popular school administrator. AJ Barchetto, the assistant principal of Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 22nd. Barchetto, 46, is survived by his wife, Julie, and five children, Hailey, Trevor, Leah, Reese and Lainey. No cause of death reported.

Governor Murphy signs executive order instituting “vaccination” or testing requirement for all preschool to grade 12 personnel:

https://nj.gov/governor/news/news/562021/approved/20210823b.shtml

Fundraiser started for late veteran's funeral

September 26, 2024

Sandusky, OH — A fundraising campaign seeks to raise both money and awareness after a local veteran recently passed away after a battle with cancer. Jeremiah Cruz Calderon, 47, of Sandusky, passed away on Monday. Calderon was a veteran of the US Air Force and a 1996 graduate of Bellevue High School, according to his obituary. He was injured two different times during his military service, which resulted in a traumatic brain injury. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Calderon was diagnosed with an aggressive form of testicular cancer, according to his friend, Ronda Carpenter. The cancer had spread throughout his entire body including his brains, lungs, liver and kidney.

Link

Brad Gena, owner of the Wellsville General Store

September 25, 2024

Wellsville, NY - It is with a very heavy heart that we have to announce the unexpected passing of Brad Gena. The family has decided to keep the restaurant open until the perishables are gone. Gena was a 1994 graduate of Wellsville Central School.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two inmates “died suddenly”:

Colorado family sues after man dies from infection in jail in his 'blood and vomit'

September 30, 2024

Boulder, CO - The family of a Colorado man who died while in custody in Boulder County Jail after a near month-long staph infection filed suit against the counties and medical provider in federal district court Friday. Avery Borkovec, 22, died Nov. 3, 2022, at the jail, where the suit alleges the staff knew of the staph infection he contracted prior to his arrest for minor offenses. "They simply handed off this…seriously ill patient…despite knowing that without antibiotics he was likely to develop sepsis and die," Rachel Kennedy, an attorney representing Borkovec's estate, said in a press release.

Inmate found dead at Hill-Finklea Detention Center identified, autopsy pending

September 23, 2024

Moncks Corner, S.C. — The inmate who died at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office Monday afternoon. Ms. Harmoney F. Timmer, 30, from Ladson, South Carolina, died after "experiencing a medical emergency" around 11:36 p.m., the county coroner reported. The cause of death is still pending an autopsy, which has been scheduled, the county coroner said.

Castaic man identified as driver who died after possible medical emergency

September 29, 2024

The man who died Saturday at a Newhall gas station has been identified as a resident of Castaic, CA. Ryan Fadera, 45, died at the gas station after a possible medical emergency, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. Emergency responders found Fadera, and his vehicle, a red 2019 Chevrolet Corvette, in the Shell Gas Station parking lot. There was no damage to indicate that there had been a major accident. Fadera’s official cause of death has not been determined as of Sunday.

Ryan Mark Turner, 25

September 30, 2024

Plymouth, MA - Ryan Mark Turner, 25, of Plymouth, passed unexpectedly September 27, 2024, surrounded by his immediate family and closest friends. Ryan loved spending time at his family home in Carver. He was very mechanically inclined and enjoyed working side by side with his father in the garage or on home improvement projects.

No cause of death reported.

Stevan Tyler Rodgers, 33

September 30, 2024

West Harrison, IN - On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Stevan Tyler Rodgers passed away unexpectedly at age 33 from an “unforeseen medical condition,” according to a GoFundMe page. He was proud of his ability to transform and beautify people’s homes by installing or refinishing their wood floors. Tyler loved to bowl and camp, and passed along his love of fishing to his girls.

No cause of death reported.

William "Billy" James Angelina, 24

September 29, 2024

Norwood, PA - William "Billy" James Angelina, 24, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 25th. Billy graduated from Penncrest High School in 2018, then went onto Elizabethtown College, earning a degree in Mathematical Business with a Data Analytics Minor. Bill loved his job as an Assistant Vice President at Guy Carpenter, and enjoyed his success playing on their corporate softball team.

No cause of death reported.

Danielle Hickman, 38

September 28, 2024

Dumont, NJ – Hairdresser Danielle Hickman, 38, died suddenly on Sunday, Sept. 22. She leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter.

No cause of death reported.

Salvatore Seroka, 28

September 28, 2024

South Brunswick, NJ - Salvatore J. Seroka, 28, of the Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, passed suddenly in his sleep at home on Thursday, September 26, 2024. He was currently employed as an electrician with Gold Medal Service.

No cause of death reported.

Vanessa Marie Sanchez, 44

September 30, 2024

Alliance, Nebraska - Vanessa passed away unexpectedly at her home on September 26, 2024 at the age of 44. Vanessa competed and won various titles in beauty pageants as a teenager. While she became a mother at a young age, she was very smart and hardworking and was able to obtain a business degree from Western Nebraska Community College, even while married, working, and expanding her family. With Vanessa's business background and husband Vinny's construction experience, the young couple was able to establish "Moreno Construction" over 20 years ago. Vanessa went on to help with the business even after the couple's divorce, until she could no longer work due to battling multiple sclerosis for over the past ten years.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Leslie Corbin, 67

September 30, 2024

Satsuma, FL - Steven Leslie Corbin, 67, of Satsuma, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka following a brief illness. Born and raised in Palatka, Steve had worked as a certified mechanic in the automotive repair industry.

No cause of death reported.

Audrey J. Bates, 53

September 29, 2024

Hornell, New York - Audrey J. Bates, 53, of Seneca St., Hornell, died early Sunday morning (September 29, 2024) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Chelsea Katelyn Haines, 31

September 29, 2024

Woodstown, New Jersey - Chelsea Katelyn Haines, 31, tragically passed away after a brief illness on September 25, 2024. She was a 2011 graduate of Woodstown High School and a 2013 graduate of Stockton University with a BA in communication and media studies. She earned her Master's degree in higher education administration from Rowan University in 2017. She worked as Director of Philanthropy and Communications of Inspira Hospital Systems Foundation, where she raised money for the benefit of many people in need.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah Rasmussen, 45

September 28, 2024

Sarah Rasmussen, 45, of Harwinton, CT, passed away on September 14, 2024. She was known for her artistic ability as she worked alongside her father, a leading and prominent tattoo artist in Torrington.

No cause of death reported.

Lorenzo (Ren) Blackburn, 47

September 28, 2024

Rome, Georgia - We respectfully announce the passing of Lorenzo (Ren) Blackburn, age 47, of Rome, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at a local hospital following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Denise Jochem Robertson, 68

September 28, 2024

Minoa, New York - Denise Jochem Robertson passed away peacefully on September 25, 2024, after a brief illness, leaving us far too soon. Denise graduated from East Syracuse-Minoa High School in 1973, before pursuing her studies in English at SUNY Oswego and later obtaining her MBA from Le Moyne College. Denise devoted many years to St. Joseph's Hospital in the Public Relations department, before ultimately discovering her true calling at Interfaith Works, where she served as Director of Development until her retirement in December.

No cause of death reported.

David J. Martone, 60

September 28, 2024

Prospect, Connecticut - David J. Martone, 60, of Prospect, passed away peacefully on Friday September 27, 2024, after a brief illness. He graduated from Crosby High school class of 1982. David was an avid sports enthusiast. He loved the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also loved spending time with his family.

No cause of death reported.

Stacy Seaman, 34

September 28, 2024

Elmira, New York - Stacy Seaman, 34, was born October 12, 1989, in Elmira, NY, and passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center, after a brief illness. Stacy went to school in Elmira Heights and was formerly employed by 7-Eleven in the Heights and McDonalds in Horseheads.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Behl, Jr., 47

September 27, 2024

Chatham, IL - Paul Behl, Jr., unexpectedly passed away on September 16, 2024. He was a kind and selfless soul who left this world far too soon. He was a blessing to all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Sheri (Taylor) Gibbs, 62

September 27, 2024

Erie, Pennsylvania - Sheri (Taylor) Gibbs, age 62, passed away unexpectedly at home following a brief illness, with her husband by her side on Monday, September 23, 2024. She attended University of Southern Alabama before moving to Erie. She worked for the County of Erie and retired in 2018.

No cause of death reported.

Shelly Lee Geissinger, 52

September 27, 2024

Newton, NJ - Shelly Lee Geissinger, age 52, of Newton, NJ, passed away Tuesday September 24, 2024, at Overlook Medical Center Sumit, NJ, following a brief illness. A loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many, Shelly had been working as a clerk with the Douglas Dry Cleaners of Morris Plains, NJ, for many years. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

No cause of death reported.

Meaghan Jean Fickett, 39

September 27, 2024

Meaghan Jean Fickett, 39, of West Brookfield, MA, unexpectedly passed away in her sleep on September 23rd, 2024, one day short of her 40th birthday. Meaghan went on to work in multiple departments at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA. She started in Valet Services, followed by Housekeeping, then ultimately transferred to Medical Records, where she stayed for many years, became a notary public, and also handled birth certificates.

No cause of death reported.

Denise “Neese” R. Schwabacher, 50

September 26, 2024

Denise “Neese” R. Schwabacher, 50, of Springfield, IL, passed away on September 23, 2024, at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, IL. Denise was a pharmacy tech in East Peoria, IL, and in Springfield.

No cause of death reported.

Micah Clauss, 24

September 26, 2024

Pontiac, IL - Micah A. Clauss of Pontiac passed away on Saturday, September 21st at his home. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and hanging out with friends and family. He also adored his pets, Bella and Faith, and hanging out with his nephew, Eli.

No cause of death reported.

Henry L. Chapman III, 50

September 26, 2024

Henry Llewellyn "Tripp" Chapman III of Elgin, IL, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from acute leukemia at age 50 on September 17, 2024, at Sherman Hospital in Elgin.

Dominic T. Ebel, 39

September 26, 2024

Dominic T. Ebel of Peoria, IL, died on Wednesday morning, September 25, 2024, at the U of IL Hospital in Chicago, after suffering from an unexpected illness. Dominic was a kind and loving person and will be missed by family and friends.

Steve Garza, Jr., 69

September 24, 2024

Steve Garza, Jr., 69, of San Antonio, Texas, returned to his Heavenly Father unexpectedly on Saturday, September 14th, 2024. Steve was a dedicated member of the United States Air Force, serving in Active Duty, Reserve Command, and Civil Service for over 30 years before retiring in 2011.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on September 20:

George Edward Gomez, 36

September 20, 2024

George was a lifelong resident of San Antonio, Tx., and lived all his life here. He sadly and unexpectedly passed away on September 11, 2024. George distinguished himself as an exceptional mechanic for 21 years, achieving every goal he set for himself, including the establishment of his own business just three months ago, but his most significant achievement was undoubtedly fatherhood. He is survived by his fiancé and his three children.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on September 16:

John C. Polaski, 61

September 16, 2024

John C. Polaski passed away suddenly on September 14, 2024, at the age of 61, at his home in Cedar Lake, IN. Born in Chicago on October 4, 1962, John lived a life marked by his commitment to his career and family.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on September 13:

Marco Antonio Garcia, 46

September 13, 2024

Marco Antonio Garcia, 46, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas, surrounded by family and friends. Marco was an artist and musician who touched the lives of many. In June, he posted on Facebook that he had been hospitalized, most likely for cancer.



Reported on September 2:

Christina Ann Moreno Tenorio, 46

September 2, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Christina Tenorio, of San Antonio, Texas - a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. For 27 years, Christina pursued her passion as a hairstylist.

No cause of death reported.

From Facebook: My sister, my best friend, was diagnosed with breast cancer .”

Reported on August 5:

Jeffrey Michelson, 63

August 5, 2024

Superior, IA - Jeffrey Alan Michelson, 63, of Superior, Iowa, passed away suddenly on July 31, 2024, in Chicago, IL. He was a loving and devoted family man.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 15:

Terrance Lee Moffett, 35

April 15, 2024

Terrance Moffett, 35, of Elmira, New York, departed this life unexpectedly on April 6, 2024. He enjoyed collecting sports cards and shoes, as well as spending time with his five children, whom he adored.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 26:

Victor Cuevas, 47

March 26, 2024

Chicago, IL - Victor Cuevas was born on February 24, 1977, in Chicago, Illinois, and passed away suddenly on March 26, 2024. His life was an embodiment of the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson: "It is not length of life, but depth of life."

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 20:

Sandra Leigh Burke, 58

March 20, 0024

Lombard, IL - With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Sandra Leigh Burke, affectionately known as Sandy, on March 20, 2024, at the age of 58. She became a CPA after earning her bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA

Original Anvil guitarist Dave Allison has passed away

September 30, 2024

Original Anvil guitarist, Dave Allison [68], has passed away. The news was announced by Tyler Reiner, who shared the social media post below. Details on his passing are currently unavailable.

No cause of death reported.

Alberta’s ‘Viking Lord’ Vince Austin dies

September 26, 2024

“Viking Lord” Vince Austin, one of the veterans of the Alberta wrestling scene with roots in Atlantic Canada, has died. He was 52. Though Austin hadn’t wrestled or managed much in the last few months, it is apparent that he meant a lot to people in the wrestling business. [Austin last wrestled in July for RCW.] Austin was found dead in his home on September 26, 2024, though it is suspected that he passed a day or two ago. Further details are not known at this time. His only son, Vince Glynn, died in August 2023.

No cause of death reported.

A soldier “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Brian Quach, 21

September 30, 2024

On 23 September 2024, Brian Quach passed away at the age of 21. He lived in Ontario with his parents before he enrolled in the Canadian Armed Forces in 2022. Brian was known to be professional, diligent, and hard working in his time with the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry. He will be missed by his family and all his friends.

No cause of death reported.

Ontario (164):

Jenna Greer-Ragazzon, 40

September 25, 2024

Alliston - It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Jenna on Monday, September 23, 2024 after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Liver Foundation would be greatly appreciated.



Researcher's note - This is an interesting and relevant research paper. "A growing number of reports have documented associations between COVID-19 vaccination and autoimmunity, suggesting, for example, a causal link between vaccination and new-onset and/or relapsing autoimmune disorders such as type 1 diabetes mellitus, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, Graves disease, and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis".

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.09.03.23295001v1

Quebec (39):

Alberta (91):

