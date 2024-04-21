Is someone impersonating me (or us)?
A staunch subscriber to "NFU," and a great analyst in her own right, seems to have an impersonator posing as ourselves
From the excellent Sasha Latypova:
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It’s a form of harrassment that’s been happening on FB and YT. Scammers impersonate people with big followings, and no matter how much the authentic person complains, the platform does not help in eliminating the scammers.
Too much truth on Substack-----there are consequences.