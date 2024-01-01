CANADA

Alberta invokes Sovereignty Act against Trudeau’s “green” tyranny

November 27, 2023

Brava Danielle Smith!

Armstrong Economics on separatist movements springing up worldwide to fight the WEF’s ruinous agenda:

Trudeau under fire for hiding the true toll of Canada’s assisted suicide program:

Vancouver crowd chants “Arrest Bill Gates!”

GERMANY

'Citizens of the Reich': Raids and suspicion as German group grows

November 29, 2023

Wittenberg (Germany) (AFP) – On the outskirts of the eastern German town of Wittenberg, a corrugated iron gate painted with green leaves welcomes visitors to the "Koenigreich Deutschland" (Kingdom of Germany).

Those who step through the gate to the cluster of buildings on the other side are entering place that styles itself a country, complete with its own flag, laws, currency and ID cards.

The so-called Kingdom of Germany was founded by former chef and karate teacher Peter Fitzek, who anointed himself as "king" in 2012 in an elaborate ceremony complete with a crown and sceptre.

Fitzek and his followers are part of a movement known as the Reichsbuerger (Citizens of the Reich), a loose grouping of in some cases violent extremists and conspiracy theorists who reject the legitimacy of the modern German republic.

Long dismissed as malcontents and oddballs, the Reichsbuerger have become increasingly radicalised and are considered a security threat by German authorities who launched their latest raid Wednesday on the Wittenberg site.

Fitzek, 58, ran unsuccessfully as a mayor and a member of the German parliament before deciding that founding the place was the only answer to the "mass manipulation" he saw in German society.

His territory has since grown to encompass several different sites across Germany and has more than 5,000 self-proclaimed citizens.

They tend to be people with a "pioneering spirit" who "want to make a positive change in this world", Fitzek told AFP in Wittenberg, the group's original base.

"We are open to all people who have their heart in the right place," he said, sitting on a salmon-coloured sofa in the corner of a drab open-plan office.

Anti-vax

The Wittenberg complex comprises several office buildings, a carpentry workshop, a gift shop selling items made on site and a canteen that serves only vegan food.

About 30 people live and work on the site in a commune-style arrangement.

They are all non-smokers, non-drinkers and not vaccinated against Covid-19 -- the kingdom has its own health insurance system for which this is a prerequisite.

ITALY

Rome Public Prosecutor investigating Italy’s former Health Minister, Roberto Speranza, for MURDER, based on emails showing that he KNEW that the “vaccines” were dangerous, ordering a cover-up of their true toll

(“Speranza” is Italian for “hope”!)

December 11, 2023

In June, a court cleared Speranza and Giuseppe Conte, former Prime Minister, of the charge (brought in Bergamo) that they “mismanaged” the first phase of the COVID crisis, resulting in 6,000 excess deaths. (The Guardian , which reported that decision, has not reported this investigation.)

Ex-Italian prime minister and health minister cleared of Covid culpability

June 7, 2023

And that’s not all:

Italy bans cultivated meat products

November 23, 2023

‘In defence of health, of the Italian production system, of thousands of jobs, of our culture and tradition, with the law approved today, Italy is the first nation in the world to be safe from the social and economic risks of synthetic food,’ Italy’s minister of agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, announced on Facebook on 16 November. The measure also prohibits the use of meat-related terms, like ‘salami’ or ‘steak’, for plant-based meat substitutes.

Video of Lollobrigida’s announcement:

FRANCE

School vaccine campaigns come under scrutiny in France after 12-year-old boy dies on school floor following HPV shot

November 28, 2023

Despite there being multiple court cases in the U.S., India, Japan, Colombia, Spain and France proving the HPV vaccine to be an instrument of death and debilitation, pharmaceutical companies and multinational organizations continue to fund HPV vaccine campaigns in school systems around the world.

A nationwide HPV vaccine campaign was launched in French schools on October 19, 2023. The vaccine campaign targeted schoolchildren ages 11-14. Not only did the toxic, aluminum-based injection poison every single student injected, but the vaccine program also went on to cause the death of a 12-year-old boy named Elouan.

12-year-old boy’s death following Gardasil vaccine prompts nationwide outcry

SLOVENIA

Slovenia to Reimburse COVID Fines: Government Lifts Unconstitutional Penalties

November 29, 2023

In a significant move by Slovenia's government, an amnesty initiative has been unveiled, ensuring refunds for fines imposed on thousands of individuals during the pandemic period. The decision comes after the prior administration's COVID policies were deemed unconstitutional, prompting the return of almost 6 million euros' worth of penalties.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Robert Golob's government, the amnesty will extend to approximately 60,000 individuals penalized between 2020 and 2022, with nearly 30% of fines already settled before pandemic-related measures were lifted.

Authorities estimate a substantial return of about 1.7 million euros to those who were fined, marking a significant step in rectifying the consequences of earlier imposed penalties.

MALAYSIA

Malaysian doctors and consumers call for an IMMEDIATE halt to mRNA injections

December 28, 2023

AUSTRALIA

