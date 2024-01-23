"It's okay to pass away!": Assisted suicide pitched, on YouTube, to Canadian CHILDREN
This latest outrage from Justin Trudeau's death cult more than justifies the ouster of his government, and his indictment for murder—OR mass protests demanding it
I hope with all my heart that this is fake. Please share whatever you may know about it. I’d like nothing better than to take this down, because it’s a satiric protest.
Click on this link, NOT the screenshot under it:
https://twitter.com/ChantaleBerger3/status/1749405544484385031
This is satire. See the tags #funny #funnyvideo #comedy in the YouTube link: https://youtu.be/4urCuUQJ_Vg?si=oVnh4RN5HWaIWDA9
They are trying their best to get humans to voluntarily terminate themselves be it taking bioweapon injections or via euthanasia. It is the swan song of those pushing an inverted reality.