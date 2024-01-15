Japanese doctors reconfirm what we track here: THOUSANDS of papers have reported crippling and/or deadly side effects of "vaccination"—an "unprecedented" crisis in the history of medicine
Also, a new European study of autopsies finds that "unexplained cardiovascular deaths in the vaccinated with no prior antecedent disease are likely caused by vaccination"
Those desperate to deny what’s going on—or paid to do so—like to claim that all those “sudden deaths” and crippling injuries worldwide prove nothing: that all such reports are merely “anecdotal,” with no “science” confirming what that overwhelming “anecdotal” evidence (which increases every hour of every day) has long since made quite obvious.
Those denialists (and, no doubt, bots) all saying it, however, doesn’t make it so. The science reconfirming what we’ve shown for some two years—we and many others out there—is, to say the least, abundant and precise, showing clearly that this man-made global plague is, as Dr. Fukushima put it, “affecting every possible aspect of human pathology—from ophthalmology to psychiatry."
More specifically, the psychiatric studies reconfirm that all those wild, barbaric “altercations” blowing up all over just these last few years are also likely side effects of “vaccination.” In that literature, “brain-related adverse events, [including] mental disorders, psychiatric symptoms, depression, mania, anxiety, came up in abundance, and it’s endless.”
This all has to stop, and its authors held accountable. Please share.
We have a global humanitarian crisis happening in real-time and it’s being ignored by the legacy lying lamestream media and major health systems. It’s disgusting and it’s criminal.
The vaccine program shall be protected, the vaccines declared safe and effective, and the clinical trial data deemed unnecessary, that is, until Taylor keels over mid-performance. Then all hell will break loose. Those billionaires are no match against a mob of disgruntled, heartbroken Swifties.