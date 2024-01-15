Those desperate to deny what’s going on—or paid to do so—like to claim that all those “sudden deaths” and crippling injuries worldwide prove nothing: that all such reports are merely “anecdotal,” with no “science” confirming what that overwhelming “anecdotal” evidence (which increases every hour of every day) has long since made quite obvious.

Those denialists (and, no doubt, bots) all saying it, however, doesn’t make it so. The science reconfirming what we’ve shown for some two years—we and many others out there—is, to say the least, abundant and precise, showing clearly that this man-made global plague is, as Dr. Fukushima put it, “affecting every possible aspect of human pathology—from ophthalmology to psychiatry."

More specifically, the psychiatric studies reconfirm that all those wild, barbaric “altercations” blowing up all over just these last few years are also likely side effects of “vaccination.” In that literature, “brain-related adverse events, [including] mental disorders, psychiatric symptoms, depression, mania, anxiety, came up in abundance, and it’s endless.”

This all has to stop, and its authors held accountable. Please share.