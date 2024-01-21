Here the New York Times seeks to explain (away) the current spike in fatal car accidents, first of all by focusing exclusively on the US (although this spike is global), and, second, by ascribing it to lockdown (even though that ended years ago) and cellphones (despite their use for many years before this deadly uptick started).

Also, the Gray Lady notes the increase in such accidents in 2020, but without mentioning the widespread use of masks by drivers, and the hypoxia resulting from that practice, making deadly driving not just likely but inevitable.

Below are nine reports, from just this week, of (thankfully, non-fatal) “vaxxidents” all over the US, and some in Canada, UK and Italy. So let’s ignore the Times’ version of reality, and focus on the evidence that this new plague is related to the countless “medical emergencies” that started with the worldwide “vaccination” drive, and that have been multiplying ever since.

January 10, 2024

UNITED STATES

Driver arrested after vehicle crashes into White House gate

January 8, 2024

A man has been arrested after crashing a vehicle into a gate outside the White House complex, the US Secret Service said. The incident occurred shortly before 18:00 local time (23:00 GMT). The "vehicle collided with an exterior gate", Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi posted on X, formerly Twitter. President Joe Biden was not in Washington DC and was travelling from South Carolina to Texas. No injuries were reported in the Monday evening incident. One person was taken into custody, Mr Guglielmi said, adding that the crash is still under investigation. The driver's name has not been released and prosecutors had not announced any criminal charges as of Monday evening. Mr Gugliemi told the Washington Post that it remains unclear "if it was intentional or accidental".

Man in hospital after crash involving ‘at least’ four vehicles in Richmond

January 19, 2024

Richmond, Va. — A man is in the hospital after police say he suffered an apparent medical emergency and crashed into “at least” three other vehicles on Belvidere Street in Richmond. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, others were treated at the scene.

Worcester gravestones damaged after driver suffers medical episode

January 19, 2024

Worcester, MA — A car, being driven by a man who experienced a medical emergency, knocked down three gravestone monuments at Notre Dame Cemetery on Jan. 13. A recently planted tree was also damaged, according to a spokesperson for the Diocese of Worcester, which operates the cemetery. Robert Russel, with Entwistle's Garage in Leicester, was called to the cemetery to help tow the vehicle that crashed into the monuments; he shared photos of the incident and said the car was totaled. "I've been in the business for 25 years and I've seen some pretty interesting stuff, but this, pulling a car out of the middle of a cemetery, a car sitting on top of gravestones, that's a first." Russel said the driver had attended a final burial service for a family member and was about to leave when a medical incident involving his leg led to him losing control of the accelerator. The driver was uninjured.

Bridgeport News: Crash Involving City Bus

January 16, 2024

Bridgeport, CT– One passenger on the bus was transported with injuries in this crash involving a city bus and van. First responders said the driver of the bus was unconscious and he might have had a medical emergency that caused the crash.

Medical emergency leads to partial closure of Loop 202 in Mesa

January 16, 2024

Mesa, AZ — A stretch of Loop 202 was closed in Mesa Tuesday afternoon due to a crash that resulted from a medical emergency. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says troopers responded to a medical emergency in the eastbound lanes of the Red Mountain Freeway and that the closure is to allow first responders to access the area. DPS says troopers found a man in his car experiencing some type of medical problem and that he was taken to a hospital in “extremely serious condition.”

One sent to hospital from accident on Himrod in Youngstown

January 13, 2024

Youngstown, OH - One person has been sent to the hospital after crashing his car into a utility pole on Youngstown's east side. The accident happened around 5 p.m. on the 1200 block of Himrod and was caused because of a medical emergency the driver was having. The car crashed into a utility pole, causing it to nearly collapse on top of the car.

CANADA

OPP responds to transport driver ‘suffering apparent cardiac event’ on Highway 401

January 18, 2024

Members of the Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a medical emergency on Highway 401 in Augusta Township. Officers and Leeds Grenville paramedics attended, according to a post by OPP East Region on X, formerly Twitter, around 8:30 a.m. today, Jan. 18. “Transport driver suffering apparent cardiac event,” reads the post. “Our Mobile Crisis Response Team RN from @BrockvilleGener provided medical care until EMS arrived to transport. #TeamWork.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Driver 'suffered medical episode' before car crashed into parked van

January 11, 2024

Manchester - A man is believed to have suffered from a 'medical episode' before a crash in south Manchester yesterday. A car collided with a parked-up van. The driver of the car - a man aged in his 70s - suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital from the scene. The Manchester Evening News understands that he is believed to have suffered a medical episode at the wheel. No further updates on his condition have been released at this stage.

ITALY

San Martino Di Lupari - 20 year old seriously injured in one car accident

January 17, 2024

Hours of anguish are being experienced in San Martino di Lupari for the fate of a twenty-year-old girl who ended up off the road at 7.30 pm on Monday evening 15 January while she was behind the wheel of her car. Her condition, in the immediate circumstances, immediately appeared serious. She arrived at the Cittadella hospital with a reserved prognosis, but in the middle of the night she was transported to the hospital in Padua. She is now hospitalized in the intensive care unit. The next few days will be decisive to find out the possible recovery times. The woman who lives not far from the accident site, also in San Martino di Lupari, went off the road on her own as she faced Via Remondina. Other motorists passing by gave the alarm to the emergency numbers. After hospitalization it was learned that the twenty-year-old suffered from previous physical pathologies. The hypothesis that she was betrayed by a sudden illness which actually caused her to lose control of the vehicle cannot therefore be ruled out. As soon as we got the picture from the Company carabinieri of Cittadella who proceeded, the public prosecutor on duty, Benedetto Roberti, ordered the seizure of the vehicle.

