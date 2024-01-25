CHILE

Roberto Nicolini is interned in the ICU after suffering an ACV: "We only hope he recovers well"

January 13, 2024

Roberto Nicolini, the iconic actor and former driver of the children's television show "Pipiripao" is hospitalized in the ICU, after suffering a stroke (ACV), last weekend. But in the same conversation they updated their state of health and pointed out that it is "evolving well, it has already left ICU and will return as soon as he recovers with functions of "Jodida, but I am your mother" at her Las Tablas Theatre in the Bellavista neighborhood." They also said Nicolini "just wants to get back into the theater season, but for now we're just hoping to get back well. He saved from death with his characteristic will."

UNITED KINGDOM

Two royals suffering non-fatal (so far) illnesses (suggesting, after both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip “died suddenly,” that the British Royal Family were evidently not injected with saline):

Kate Middleton’s Surgery Announcement Exposes Alarming Details and ‘Worrying’ Truths, Claims Royal Correspondent

January 17, 2024

An announcement that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, had surgery that would keep her away from her duties to the crown for at least two months shocked royal watchers. However, one royal correspondent believes there is more to the story. They claim there are alarming details and “worrying truths” in Kensington Palace’s announcement. Daniela Elser, a royal correspondent for News.com.au, has concerns about the Kensington Palace announcement describing Kate Middleton’s current health condition. She believes the palace cannot “spin” or “reframe” the health concerns surrounding the Princess of Wales. “No matter how measured the tone of the press release put out by Kensington Palace, there is no way that they can spin this or reframe it to make it any less worrying,” she wrote. “In fact, the opposite is true with one particular line in the otherwise bland statement that casts today’s Kate news in an even more concerning light.” Elser referred to the third and final paragraph of the message: “The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements.” She believes that while the palace statement claims her surgery was planned, it could not have been scheduled that far in advance if she already had “upcoming engagements” locked in. She continued, “I can’t think of another occasion in recent history when senior members of the royal family have wholly taken themselves off the board so suddenly and for such a lengthy period. All of this is perturbing.”

No age reported.

Sarah Ferguson speaks out about 'shock' of 2nd cancer diagnosis

January 20, 2024

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is speaking out after revealing she has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, her second cancer diagnosis within the past year. "Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I'm in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support," Ferguson wrote in an Instagram post Monday , adding, "I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support." Ferguson -- who was previously married to Prince Andrew and is the mother of their two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie -- was diagnosed last summer with breast cancer, for which she underwent a mastectomy. A spokesperson for the duchess said Sunday that Ferguson's dermatologist requested several moles be "removed and analyzed" at the same time she was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy. One of the moles that was removed was "identified as cancerous," according to the spokesperson.

No age reported.

Helen Flanagan reveals her daughter Matilda, eight, suffered frightening health scare on holiday that left her paralysed

January 17, 2024

Helen Flanagan has revealed her eight-year-old daughter suffered a health scare that left her face paralysed. The former Coronation Street actress, 33, took to social media to share a health update on the youngster. Posting a snap of herself with Matilda on holiday, Helen revealed she suffered from Bell's Palsy. The scary condition results in sudden facial muscle weakness or complete paralysis. In Matilda's case, she was left paralysed and placed on a course of steriods. Posting a sweet mother and daughter snap, dotting mum Helen said: "Looking back at Bali pics Matilda started with Bell's Palsy on holiday. "It's cleared now as she had a course of steriods to clear but half her face was paralysed which was not ideal on holiday bless her. "So glad it's cleared now, it was brought on from a bad eye infection."

Grimsby Town star Callum Ainley diagnosed with cancer and undergoes surgery

January 16, 2024

Grimsby Town midfielder Callum Ainley has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer. A club statement read: “The 26-year-old, who joined the Mariners from Crewe Alexandra in the summer, has undergone surgery and will now take some time at home to recover with a view to returning to training mid-late February. We hope to see him back in a black and white shirt very soon."

FRANCE

"I am very tired": A sick Richard Jouve will skip the Tour de Ski

December 27, 2023

This is the destiny for Richard Jouve. Sick since the last stage of the World Cup in Trondheim two weeks ago, the Alpine Top will not be at the start of the big event of the season on the Tour de ski (from December 30 to January 7). "I had a big illness," Richard Jouve said on Wednesday. I'm back to training a little, but I can't do it too much, I'm very tired, so it's complicated. I have no idea what I have. I saw the doctor, and it's not the flu, nor covid, but I had all the possible symptoms that could be there: headache, stomach ... Suddenly, it made me very tired, and I'm having a hard time training and recovering … The start of the season went super well, I did great results in sprint and distance. Until then it was good, and after that I was tired in Ostersund. And then I got sick in Trondheim."

SPAIN

Celtíberas athlete Alba Cebrián in very serious condition after suffering a cardiac arrest

January 19, 2024

Celtíberas athlete Alba Cebrián suffered a cardiac arrest yesterday afternoon while training in Castellón. As explained by her club in a statement through her social networks, the runner “fainted at 8:00 pm and she was admitted in a very serious condition.” The 23-year-old athlete was very involved with the team since its creation, being one of the architects of the team's consolidation in the Honor Division. A starter in all events and a specialist in 3,000 meter obstacles, she was key in the different promotions of the entity in previous years.

INDIA

CPI-M leader Tammineni Veerabhadram hospitalised in Telangana

January 16, 2024

Hyderabad - The CPI-M's Telangana state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram was admitted to a private hospital here on Tuesday with heart and kidney dysfunction. Veerabhadram (69) was shifted to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli here from Khammam with ventilator support, the hospital said in a medical bulletin. He is being treated by a multidisciplinary team comprising critical care experts, cardiologists, nephrologists and pulmonologists, it said. "His condition is still critical," it added.

