UNITED STATES

Three rockers:

Kevin Jonas reveals skin cancer diagnosis, surgery for treatment

June 12, 2024

Pop star Kevin Jonas has undergone surgery after recently being diagnosed with skin cancer. In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, the 36-year-old singer announced that doctors had found a malignant mole on his forehead. “So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head,” he said while pointing out the mole near his hairline. “Yes, that is aactual little skin cancer guy that started to grow and now I have to get surgery to remove it. So, here we go.”

Link

Jonas Brothers requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test at all shows including Cincinnati stop

August 25, 2021

https://www.wlwt.com/article/jonas-brothers-requiring-proof-of-vaccination-negative-covid-19-test-at-all-shows-including-cincinnati-stop/37393219

Rocker Linda Perry reveals she had a double mastectomy after breast cancer diagnosis: 'I feel so lucky'

June 12, 2024

For her entire career as a singer and songwriter, Linda Perry has let her music speak for her. But now, she’s telling all in a revealing new documentary — including a secret battle with breast cancer. Perry, 59, was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy in 2021, and tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that she’s grateful to have had the chance to catch her illness early.

Link

Katie Couric, 67, urges eye cancer screenings after friend & lead singer of ’80s tribute band diagnosed with uveal melanoma

June 4, 2024

Journalist Katie Couric is urging the crucial importance of eye cancer screenings after her beloved friend Cherie Martorana Neve, co-founder and lead singer of the '80s tribute band RUBIX KUBE, underwent surgery in her fight against a rare eye cancer called Uveal melanoma. The 67-year-old founder of Katie Couric Media, who battled early-stage (stage 1A) breast cancer two years ago, understand the importance of support through a health journey, so it's no surprise to see her recent Instagram post, featuring a photo of her sitting in the hospital alongside her friend and a push for others to get their eyes checked.

Link

Hallmark star Brennan Elliott's wife Camilla Row undergoes surgery amid cancer diagnosis

June 8, 2024

Los Angeles, California - Brennan Elliott's wife Camilla Row [41] is sharing health update after she revealed that she would be getting a major surgery to treat her stage IV gastric cancer. On Friday, June 7, Row shared a post to her private Instagram account, per Heavy, that featured her sleeping in a hospital bed as her Hallmark star husband sat by her bedside as he read a script. Elliott shared a link to Heavy’s article to his Instagram Story on Saturday, June 8. The outlet reported that The Gift of Peace actor's wife underwent a "mass excision" surgery, which included the removal of her belly button to help fight her gastric cancer. The Hallmark film star first announced Row had been diagnosed with stage IV gastric cancer in a an Instagram post in April 2022. In March 2023, Elliott shared another update stating that he was on "cloud nine" after Row had a biopsy that showed no cancer. However, per Heavy, Row shared another update on March 27 this year, revealing that she undergone a laparoscopic check of her peritoneum and that her doctors had found cancer once again.

Link

Podcaster Matt King reveals skin cancer diagnosis: 'Everything's gonna be okay'

June 14, 2024

Podcaster and Vine star Matt King has been diagnosed with skin cancer. King, 31, revealed the news on the June 12th episode of the Unfiltered podcast with Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar. King, who hosts the Hoot & a Half podcast, said that he was diagnosed with "basal cell carcinoma, the most treatable form of skin cancer there is."

Link

‘Deadliest Catch’: Wild Bill opens up about cancer diagnosis

June 6, 2024

Deadliest Catch star Wild Bill Wichrowski is opening up about his experience with prostate cancer, in the hopes that sharing his journey will help others in a similar situation. Season 19 of the Discovery Channel reality series ended with Wichrowski learning that he’d been diagnosed with cancer. The show’s 20th season, which premieres June 11, will follow the crab fisherman as he undergoes treatment for the disease. Getting such news would be a blow to anyone. But Wichrowski was determined to meet this latest challenge head-on. “When I heard it, one of the things I thought was, you know, I’m not going to stop. I’m going to keep going until I actually can’t,” he says.

No age reported.

Link