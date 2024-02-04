UNITED STATES

Kim Kardashian has psoriasis

Kim Kardashian is a rare pro-vaccine celebrity (!), but her husband Kanye West is running an anti-vaxx presidential campaign

July 8, 2020

https://www.businessinsider.com/kim-kardashian-pro-vaccine-husband-kanye-anti-vaxx-presidential-campaign-2020-7

New Onset and Exacerbations of Psoriasis Following COVID-19 Vaccines: A Systematic Review

September 1, 2022

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9434078/

Donald Trump Cognitive Test Speech Interrupted by Medical Emergency: Video

January 28, 2024

Donald Trump had his speech interrupted on Saturday because somebody in the crowd needed medical attention. The former president was speaking in Las Vegas ahead of the GOP state primary on February 8. He was discussing cognitive tests and said there should be mandatory examinations for people running for government roles. Both Trump and President Joe Biden's cognitive ability has been the subject of much political analysis, with both making a number of gaffes and verbal slips during campaign speeches. He paused and pointed towards someone in the crowd and said: "Medical. Medical please," he added. "Are they OK? Doctor in the house, thank you." "I love those people, you know they're waiting outside for 10 hours, 12 hours? I love you, darling," he added. "We don't want to see anybody, even the other side, we don't want to see them hurt," he continued. After around three minutes he resumed the speech, saying: "All right, let's get going."

Link

Aaron Lazar Says He Won't 'Fight' ALS After His Diagnosis: 'There's Nothing to Beat'

February 2, 2024

Aaron Lazar is opening up about his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and revealing why he's not focused on trying to fight the disease for which there is no cure, but instead move through life with courage and hope. The stage veteran — known for two decades of roles on Broadway and on tour in musicals like The Light in the Piazza, Dear Evan Hansen, Les Misérables, A Little Night Music and The Last Ship — went public in January with the news that he had the progressive neurogenerative disorder, after being diagnosed two years ago. During a candid interview on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the 47-year-old actor and singer explained he's since been on a “healing journey" focused on taking care of his mind, body and spirit. The life expectancy from the time of diagnosis for a person with ALS is three to five years, according to the ALS Association. Death generally results from degeneration or paralysis of the respiratory muscles.

Link

‘Young and the Restless’ alum Jordi Vilasuso asks for prayers as baby daughter is admitted to NICU

January 25, 2024

“The Young and the Restless” alum Jordi Vilasuso and his wife, Kaitlin Vilasuso, are asking fans for prayers as their daughter has been admitted to the NICU for a partially collapsed lung. The soap star, who announced Lucy’s arrival earlier this month, shared that their baby’s health scare is due to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). “We found out Monday that Lucy had RSV and by Monday night she had been admitted to the hospital w/ difficulty breathing,” the couple wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Lucy lying in an incubator and hooked up to various machines. “Last night, things unexpectedly took a turn for the worse and she was moved to NICU w/ what the doctors described as a partially collapsed right lung. I am still struggling to believe this as I type.”

https://share.newsbreak.com/60ycjwgf

Update to a previous report:

‘Baywatch’ star Nicole Eggert reveals more cancer has been found in her lymph nodes

February 1, 2024

“Baywatch” actress Nicole Eggert revealed Thursday that more cancer has been found in her lymph nodes after her recent breast cancer diagnosis. Per the Daily Mail, the 52-year-old “Charles in Charge” star told Inside Edition that doctors had found more disease as she undergoes treatment for a “very rare” form of breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in December. Eggert told the outlet she “kicks herself” for not regularly self-examining her breasts and reflected on the moment a mammogram and three biopsies determined she had stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer. “My heart dropped, I lost all hearing, everything sank. It’s named invasive cribriform carcinoma. It’s very rare,” she continued. The mother of daughters Dilyn, 25, and Keegan, 12, admits she “panics” about her cancer diagnosis and worries about her kids living without her. “[Dilyn’s] an adult, but I have a 12-year-old at home where I’m the only caregiver. I have no family. I have nothing,” she explained. “It’s just so overwhelming, and I’m just doing everything I can not to spiral.”

Link

Cecile Richards Is Working Through It

January 28, 2024

Six months ago, on a family vacation in Maine, Cecile Richards, the long-serving president of Planned Parenthood, discovered that her hand had seemingly forgotten how to write. Alarmed, she and her husband, Kirk Adams, drove back to New York and, eventually, went to the ER at NYU. As Richards was getting wheeled into surgery for a brain tumor two days later, her eldest daughter, Lily, an assistant secretary for public affairs at the U.S. Treasury Department, was in labor at another hospital. By the time mother and daughter were each discharged, Richards, 66, had her first grandchild and a diagnosis of glioblastoma: incurable brain cancer for which the median survival rate is 15 months.

Link

WWE legend has surgery to remove cancer from his right hip - as he tells wrestling fans he's thankful for their support, just three years on from skin cancer diagnosis

February 2, 2024

WWE legend Jim Ross has undergone cancer surgery on his right hip, he shared Thursday. Ross, 72, was previously diagnosed with skin cancer in 2021, though he announced later that year that he'd beaten the disease. Now, it appears the commentator is battling more health issues, as he publicly thanked fans for their well wishes. 'Had cancer surgery this morning on my right hip. All went well,' he wrote on X. In December, Ross revealed on his 'Grilling JR' podcast that he was dealing with problems to his leg following his skin cancer diagnosis. He also suffered a fall over the summer. 'I'm getting an MRI next week to make sure that there's no damage to the bone in my leg, just as a precaution,' he said, via Wrestling Inc. 'I don't want to deal with bone cancer, for God's sake, and we're pretty sure that isn't the case.' Ross, who had spent time away from his commentary role with AEW to recover, also shared that he was having blood sugar problems. 'Two weeks ago, my blood sugar was 300,' he said. 'That's death material, I was told. Ignorance is bliss sometimes.' Ross was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Link

Marty Jannetty Says His Sister Has Passed Away & His Leg May Be Amputated

January 31, 2024

Marty Jannetty recently revealed that his leg issues have gotten worse and added that one of his sisters has passed away. The WWE alumnus posted to Facebook and said that he’s going through a difficult time, stating that doctors told him yesterday that they want to amputate his leg and that his brother called him last night to say their sister passed. Jannetty wrote: “I can’t hardly formulate a sentence right now, it’s a tough time in life, yesterday day they told me they want to cut my leg off…struggling with that my brother called last night and, my sister died in his arms basically. I don’t even know what I’m saying right now. I don’t think I’m doing the podcast show tomorrow night, please forgive me, I do loves y’all…I just can’t. I’m so lost right now PS- Many of y’all know both my sisters, Diane is still hanging in tough as a mo-fo, Diane STAY STAY STRONG, KEEP BELIEF, YOU TOO GENO! Jannetty has previously had issued with his ankle; it’s not clear the nature of his current leg issues though he noted in a post back in November that his foot was hurting.

No age reported.

Link

Rick Bassman Battling Stage One Brain Cancer

January 30, 2024

On his Facebook page, long-time wrestling promoter, trainer, and manager Rick Bassman announced that he had been diagnosed with stage one brain cancer in October. He stated that he completed his first, and hopefully last, six-week course of radiation. Haus of Wrestling also reported the news. In the report, Haus of Wrestling notes that the “big” tumor that formed on his brain is in a spot that makes it risky to operate on. There could be life-long damage if the procedure goes wrong. The report states that the goal of the radiation treatment is to make the tumor small enough so that it is either safe to operate on or completely harmless. Bassman is set to have another MRI on February 9, and the next steps will be decided from there.

No age reported.

Link

Minnesota Senate leader to step down from post, citing return of cancer

February 2, 2024

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic is stepping down from her leadership post to focus on "serious" health challenges related to her cancer diagnosis. In a statement issued Friday, the Minneapolis Democrat said she learned in the last week that the cancer that kept her out of the public view for part of the 2023 session has returned. Dziedzic, a veteran legislator and the daughter of former Minneapolis Council Member Walt Dziedzic, was elected caucus leader after Democrats captured a majority in the November 2022 elections. In mid-March of last year, just months into her tenure, she announced that she had undergone surgery after receiving a cancer diagnosis. She later revealed that several internal organs were removed during the procedure. She continued to lead the caucus during her recovery, and returned to the Senate floor in May for the final weeks of the session.

No age reported.

Link