Guiding Light star Kim Zimmer announces breast cancer diagnosis: 'I'm a tough broad'

May 17, 2024

Guiding Light star Kim Zimmer has breast cancer and is undergoing treatment. The actress, 69, announced the diagnosis for the first time publicly during Stand Up To Cancer's livestream event "Daytime Stands Up: A Benefit for Stand Up To Cancer - We All Have a Story" on Thursday night, May 16. "I was diagnosed with breast cancer on Nov. 6," Zimmer said at the event. The soap star continued, saying she underwent a mastectomy and would go to her last chemo infusion appointment on Tuesday, May 21.

Pokémon English voice actress for Misty, Jessie, Jigglypuff diagnosed with cancer

May 16, 2024

Rachael Lillis [45], who provides the original English voices for Misty, Jigglypuff, and Jessie in the Pokémon series, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. According to the fundraiser organized by her sister Laurie Orr, Lillis is currently being cared for in a nursing home facility in Los Angeles. Her disease has worsened to the point that she is barely able to walk due to the cancer having "spread to her spine."

Glennon Doyle's sister and We Can Do Hard Things co-host Amanda reveals breast cancer diagnosis at age 45

May 14, 2024

Glennon Doyle’s sister Amanda Doyle revealed that she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. In the May 14 episode of their podcast We Can Do Hard Things, which they co-host alongside Glennon’s wife and soccer icon Abby Wambach, the 45-year-old detailed the “scary” health update. Following her breast cancer diagnosis, Amanda received a “very good prognosis.” But after many more tests, she learned that was not a candidate for a lumpectomy and would need a mastectomy. Amanda said on the podcast that in one week she would be undergoing a double mastectomy and breast reconstruction. She’ll learn after the procedure whether or not radiation or other treatments will be necessary.

Mia Love shares more about her brain cancer journey

May 16, 2024

Former Utah Rep. Mia Love [48] spoke with Jake Tapper, the lead Washington anchor for CNN, on Wednesday to share more about how her faith has helped her in her cancer journey. Tapper introduced Love’s segment by saying that “Congresswoman Mia Love is used to fighting political battles. But now, she’s fighting a battle that is much more personal and frankly, much more consequential.” Love had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2022. A tumor in her brain was clearly obvious. Love rushed home to Utah to have surgery, which removed about 95% of the tumor. The tumor was not benign. It was a Grade 4, fast-growing tumor. She followed up with chemotherapy and radiation, but the prognosis was dire. One of approximately 14,000 Americans diagnosed with glioblastoma every year, Love said she was given 10 to 15 months to live. Using the body’s own boosted immune cells to target and kill cancer, immunotherapy has become an important part in treating some cancers, including glioblastoma. Love has been receiving that treatment every three weeks for months and says that her scans show either no growth, or even a slight reduction in the size of the tumor. “While this treatment is working for Mia Love, it’s too soon to know just how long this will continue working,” Tapper explained.

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver diagnosed with brain tumor

May 17, 2024

Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, he announced Friday. In a statement, Whitver said he was diagnosed with a brain tumor after the end of the 2024 legislative session. He has started treatment and radiation therapy. Whitver said he will remain in his role as majority leader while he undergoes treatment. Whitver, 43, has served in the state senate since 2011.

State senator passes out on senate floor

May 16, 2024

Concord, NH - At approximately 12:15 p.m. Thursday, midway through a debate on a controversial transgender sports ban, Sen. Denise Ricciardi [62], a Bedford Republican, passed out at the corner of the Senate floor. Sen. Sue Prentiss, a West Lebanon Democrat and a paramedic, immediately rushed to Sen. Ricciardi’s side and called for bystanders to call 911 and fetch an AED. Within a few minutes, Sen. Ricciardi showed signs of movement and appeared to speak. As of 12:30 p.m., the Senate was in recess and the floor and gallery had been cleared. Senate President Jeb Bradley thanked Prentiss, the State House Nurse Michelle Flanagan, the Senate staff, and Concord EMS for their efforts. “Senator Ricciardi is conscious and has been taken to the hospital as a precaution,” Bradley said. “We wish her a swift and complete recovery.”

Nadine Menendez, co-defendant in Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial, diagnosed with advanced breast cancer

May 16, 2024

Nadine Menendez [57], who is currently under indictment for bribery and extortion charges alongside her husband, has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will require a mastectomy, according to a press release from Sen. Bob Menendez’s office. While his trial began this week in New York, Nadine Menendez’s trial date was postponed due to medical concerns that were undisclosed until Thursday. A tentative date for her trial had been set for July, but it remains unclear if she will have recovered from her treatment by that time. Bob Menendez said his wife’s cancer is Grade 3, which, according to the National Cancer Institute, is a high grade — meaning that the cancer is more aggressive and likely to grow and spread quickly. The release did not specify the stage of her cancer, a measure of how far the cancer has progressed, but did refer to the “advanced stage” of the disease.

Beloved Chicago reporter Mike Lowe, 44, reveals stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis: 'Never die easy'

May 16, 2024

Beloved Chicago reporter Mike Lowe shared Thursday that he’s been diagnosed with colon cancer, and is taking part in a clinical trial at Northwestern Medicine. The WGN reporter used a little humor to tell fans in his Instagram post: “Cancer sucks, but it’s growing on me.” He took a moment to speak about the rising rates of colon cancer. According to the American Cancer Society’s annual report on cancer statistics, colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death for men under 50, and the second-leading cause of cancer death for women under 50.

Guthrie's 'Skeleton Crew' interrupted by medical emergency on opening night

May 11, 2024

Minneapolis, MN - "Doctor! Doctor! Lights! Lights!" Concerned theater patrons sitting in the dark at the Guthrie Theater yelled those urgent words Friday as a medical emergency developed in the audience of the opening night production of "Skeleton Crew," the Dominique Morisseau play that is the theater's latest offering. A patron was in acute medical distress. Two Twin Cities physicians immediately came to the patron's assistance. The entire audience was evacuated from the McGuire Proscenium Stage before emergency medical personnel arrived to help the patron. On Saturday morning, Kirk said that the theater "received an email saying that things were looking very good for this person, and they were expected to be discharged from the hospital overnight."

CITY SC player Eduard Löwen announces wife’s cancer diagnosis

May 16, 2024

St. Louis, Mo. - St. Louis CITY SC midfielder and playmaker Eduard Löwen announced Thursday that his wife, Ilona Löwen, was diagnosed with cancer, which extended his absence from the team following his hamstring injury from March. Löwen made the announcement during a press briefing on Thursday afternoon. “Kind of out of nowhere, my wife has had serious health issues,” Löwen said. “It got worse and worse, and she ended up having a surgery. The truth is now that my wife has cancer. I want to be very open about that because, at a certain point, people will know.”

Texans' Dylan Horton says he's cancer-free after stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis

May 16, 2024

Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton [23] is officially cancer-free. Horton, who was diagnosed in December with Stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma, shared a video on his Instagram of him ringing the bell after his final chemotherapy treatment. The Texans announced in March that Horton was in remission. A 2023 fourth-round pick, Horton last played in the NFL on Nov. 19. Horton has previously said he plans to return to the Texans when he is able.

A Goodyear man suffered a 12-inch blood clot from groin to knee on a trip to New York. Unable to fly, the family now feels trapped

May 16, 2024

NYPD officers rescue man who fell onto subway tracks during seizure from oncoming train: ‘Come on!’

May 16, 2024

An inspiring story of surviving the ‘widowmaker’

May 15, 2024

Before Dec. 30, 2023, Kevin Wilson, a resident of Fort Myers [FL], showed no signs and had no symptoms of a heart condition (or any medical condition, for that matter). Yet, on Dec. 30, as he was playing pick-up basketball at McGregor Baptist, he had a heart attack and collapsed unconscious on the court. Thankfully, fellow players — a registered nurse and a radiologist — were there to start CPR and use the automated external defibrillator (AED) to restore his heart rhythm until EMS arrived. Paramedics stabilized Kevin and transported him to Gulf Coast Medical Center. Cardiac catheterization revealed Kevin had five blocked coronary arteries, four of which were 90-100% blocked. A few days into the new year, Kevin underwent quadruple coronary artery bypass grafting surgery. A few days after that, Kevin was discharged from HealthPark Medical Center. He was cleared a few weeks later to start cardiac rehabilitation.

Man suffering heart attack rescued off Georgia coast

May 14, 2024

Diver rescued from Saginaw River after medical emergency

May 14, 2024

Aspiring Allen firefighter saved by paramedics after going into cardiac arrest

May 12, 2024

UTA officer hospitalized after suffering medical incident during suspect pursuit

May 12, 2024

Newark police officer hospitalized after suffering heart attack on duty

May 11, 2024

