Number of kids rushed to hospital with highly-contagious RSV rises 434% in just 5 weeks – with under-5s most at risk

November 21, 2023

Kiss Cancels Canadian Farewell Dates as Paul Stanley Recovers

November 22, 2023

Kiss has been forced to cancel a pair of their farewell tour dates in Canada as Paul Stanley battles to recover from the flu.

The band initially announced their performance on Tuesday, Nov. 21 was called off due to “an unforeseen illness in the band party.” Less than 24 hours later, Kiss announced that the show scheduled for Nov. 22 in Toronto – the final Canadian stop of their End of the Road farewell tour – had also been canceled.

PAUL STANLEY Blasts COVID-19 Anti-Vaxxers, Says Childhood Vaccines Require Four Or More Doses To Complete Immunization

December 28, 2021

… "I AM NEGATIVE FOR COVID," he wrote on Monday. "If you have any doubts about your Home Covid Test results, get tested through a lab. I have had Covid and 3 shots. With my antibodies there’s little chance of me contracting it now. Thanks for all your concern."

One day later:

KISS’ Paul Stanley And Family Diagnosed With Omicron Variant Of COVID-19

December 29, 2021

MTV Star Hospitalized After Stomach Procedure Complications

November 21, 2023

Reality TV star Megan McKenna is recovering following a six-day hospitalization. McKenna, who notably appeared on Season 3 of MTV’s Ex on the Beach, was rushed to the hospital last week after she experienced complications and severe pain from a recent procedure on her stomach.

"Hello, I know I told you all I was recovering last week, I had a small procedure in my belly last Monday which has led some complications inside," The Only Way Is Essex star shared with her three million Instagram followers on Nov. 13 alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed, per Metro. "It's very painful & so uncomfortable to move. It got worse thursday & was admitted to hospital Friday. All the nurses are so lovely So I'm in good hands. Miss cooking my dinners & sharing with you all."

DE Dylan Horton steps away from Texans due to health issue

November 22, 2023

HOUSTON -- Texans rookie defensive end Dylan Horton has stepped away from the team to deal with an undisclosed health issue.

Horton said in a statement Wednesday there is no timeline for his return.

"I'm currently dealing with a personal health matter that will keep me away from the team for an indefinite period of time," he said. "I want to thank my family, my teammates and the entire Houston Texans organization for the support and care they have already provided me. I will provide updates from time to time, but my main focus right now is on my health and recovery. Thank you, and God bless."

Heroism porn

Newsweek “reports” (yet) a(nother) cardiac arrest as the upbeat story of a “plane crew” calmly “leap[ing] into action” at “a terrifying moment”:

Plane Crew Leaps Into Action as Passenger Suffers Cardiac Arrest Mid-Flight

November 21, 2023

A woman's life was saved by cabin crew after she suffered a cardiac arrest on a British Airways flight from Buenos Aires to London.

Fellow passenger Stephen Anderson shared a viral post on X, formerly Twitter, praising the actions of the passengers and airline crew after the terrifying moment.

“Cardiac arrest on our flight. Defibrillator out and oxygen and hot towels everywhere. It was in my row too. @british_airways on flight 0248 from Buenos Aires to London - absolutely outstanding crew remained calm when other passengers got involved. Patient survived," he wrote on the social network.

UNITED KINGDOM

John Nicholson had a stroke and he still wrote a column because football…

November 22, 2023

‘Am f**ked but won’t be forever’ was the message from John Nicholson from a hospital bed in Scotland after he suffered a massive stroke.

It’s a typically Johnny response to an awful setback but nothing can keep a good man down.

He has been part of the Football365 family for over 20 years and we love him dearly; he has been at the heart of us being pinko virtue-signallers who absolutely will not Stick to the Football.

SOUTH KOREA

THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo Diagnosed With Neuralgia And Neuritis Amidst Comeback

November 24, 2023

THE BOYZ’s agency has shared an update on Sunwoo’s health and future participation in comeback promotions.

On November 24, IST Entertainment announced that earlier that morning, Sunwoo had complained of pain in his neck and shoulder area. The agency explained that while they had initially planned to take Sunwoo to the hospital right away for diagnosis and treatment, Sunwoo had expressed a strong desire to take part in THE BOYZ’s performance on that day’s episode of “Music Bank,” so they had decided to take him to the hospital after the pre-recording instead.

Later that evening, IST Entertainment followed up with a statement announcing that after visiting the hospital, Sunwoo had been diagnosed with neuralgia and neuritis of the neck and shoulder area.

https://www.soompi.com/article/1628342wpp/the-boyzs-sunwoo-diagnosed-with-neuralgia-and-neuritis-amidst-comeback