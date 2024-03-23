Since “COVID” started, and some of us could clearly see that certain prominent Covidians, while pushing masks on all the rest of us, weren’t wearing them off-camera (Andrew Cuomo, Dr. Fauci, Dianne Feinstein, Nancy Pelosi, Dr. Kieran Moore in Canada), while others pushing lockdown on the rest of us weren’t locking down themselves (e.g., Chris Cuomo, Niel Ferguson, Matt Hancock, Dominic Cummings); and then we saw that some who made a big show of their “COVID shots” seemed to be faking it (e.g., Dr. Fauci, Justin Trudeau, possibly Joe Biden)—since all such signs of “COVID privilege” gave the game away, betraying what appears to be a whopping double standard, many of us have invoked George Carlin’s famous bit on the vast gap between those on high, across the board, and all the rest of us.

That there is such a chasm there can be no doubt, despite the nonstop, all-pervasive propaganda blaring, throughout “COVID,” that “we’re all in this together.” What’s doubtful is that that “big club” is really as inclusive as we groundlings tend to think—a premise that, last year, was challenged by the startling fates of Britain’s longtime queen and her vulpine consort, Elizabeth and Philip both “dying suddenly” within months of their dual “vaccination.” It’s true that each lived to a ripe old age; and yet it’s also true that she could well have lived a few years longer, dying at “only” 96 when her mother died at 101; and the telltale vagueness of what caused their deaths suggests the likelihood that they were jabbed to death, as I noted at the time:

That, for all their billions, and other indications (some rather dark) of sky-high privilege (as well as their belief in homeopathy), the Windsors really were injected is a thesis we must now revisit, now that Charles III has “sudden” pancreatic cancer (once upon a time a “rare” disease”), the Princess of Wales is “receiving cancer treatment,” and “Fergie,” Duchess of York, has, since last year, been diagnosed with breast cancer, then skin cancer. In this regard the Windsors seem to be in the same boat as all the rest of us, obliging us to ask how that could be.

If we just lump all multibillionaires together, and figure that they’re all in that “big club” because they’re multibillionaires, we must be baffled, if not nettled, by what’s happened to the Windsors. If, on the other hand, we place this “sudden” wave of royal illness in the context of the globalist agenda, it makes a certain sense that they would not have been spared real injections, because the Royal Family is, of course, a wholly British institution, just as all royal families symbolize the history, mythology and customs of their respective nations—and so they arguably have to go, along with all the rest of British culture, in favor of the global order that’s been forced on us increasingly since 2020. Surely nothing would make Klaus Schwab et al. happier than to have Prince Harry and the animatronic Meghan Markle share the orb and scepter—the next best thing to having Kim Kardashian on the throne. (Other royals who seem to have been “vaccine”-injured, also possibly in furtherance of national erasure, include King Harald of Norway, Princess Bajrakitiyabha of Thailand and Princess Yoko of Japan.)

Nor are such royal types the only elite figures whom you’d think would not be “vaccinated,” being members (surely) of that luminous “big club” that we ain’t in. On February 26, Jacob Rothschild, 4th Baron Rothschild, “died suddenly” at 87, for no given reason. Thus he died rather an untimely death, considering how long such titans tend to live, as evidenced by, say, Warren Buffett (94), George Soros (94), Bill Gates, Sr. (95) and Henry Kissinger (100). Whereas those dead and ailing royals may have been targeted to help wipe out their respective nations, one can only wonder what high strategy explains the failure, or refusal, to get that Rothschild not to get the jab.

What all this tells us is that, concerning the apocalyptic game now being played against us all, we actually don’t know what’s going on, however knowing we may be.