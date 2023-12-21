Madonna Was in an Induced Coma for 48 Hours While Hospitalized for a Bacterial Infection

December 18, 2023

Madonna was in a 48-hour induced coma while hospitalized for multiple days back in June for a bacterial infection.

She revealed new details about her medical emergency to a packed house at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as part of her Celebration World Tour. This summer, the Grammy winner had to postpone the tour after she was admitted to an intensive care unit for treatment of the infection.

“I was in an induced coma for 48 hours,” Madonna could be heard saying in a video of her statement captured by a fan. That was before she thanked her Kabbalah teacher, who was at her side while she was in the hospital. “The only voice I heard was his. I heard him say, ‘Squeeze my hand.'”

Celine Dion’s Sister Claims Singer Has Lost Control of Muscles Due to Her Stiff-Person Syndrome

December 19, 2023

Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette Dion, claims her sister has lost control of her muscles due to her Stiff-Person Syndrome — a progressive neurological disorder that affects the brain and the spinal cord, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Celine shared her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis with the world last December since the disorder affected her ability to walk and sing, thus halting all of Celine’s live performances and scheduled tours.

Jelly Roll Reveals Why He Missed ‘The Voice’ Finale and if He’ll Return Next Season: ‘Extremely Sick’

December 20, 2023

Country rap artist Jelly Roll was slated to deliver a highly-anticipated performance during The Voice season 24 finale on December 19, 2023. Unfortunately, at the start of the episode, host Carson Daly announced that the singer was unable to make it and wished for him to “feel better” soon. This led many fans to wonder what caused Jelly’s absence and worry about his health. Thankfully, the “Son of a Sinner” hitmaker quickly addressed the confusion.

“Thank you Philly — that might have been the sickest I’ve been on stage in my life, but y’all made me feel so good! Love y’all — thank y’all,” he tweeted

Bret Michaels Shares Health Update, Image from Hospital After Latest Concert

December 18, 2023

Former Poison frontman Bret Michaels had to cancel a show on Saturday (December 16) due to illness. In recent posts, the legendary rocker gave an explanation as well as an update on his health. Additionally, Michaels shared a set of photos from the weekend including a candid shot of him in a hospital bed.

Teddi Mellencamp Says She's Facing Major Surgery After Unsuccessful Melanoma Treatment

December 18, 2023

Teddi Mellencamp will soon go under the knife after a previous attempt to treat her melanoma was ultimately unsuccessful.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to her Instagram story on Monday to share a tearful update with fans regarding her health struggles—which have not fallen in her favor.

"I just had a big ole' cry," Mellencamp explained, as she addressed the camera. "I just got the call from my doctor that the immunotherapy did not work. It was not successful."

"So I have two different options -- I can either do a big skin graft for my stomach and my arm, but that's a very long recovery, or I can go in and get another wide excision surgery," Mellencamp continued, indicating that she's decided to go with the second option.

Longtime WPIX anchor Kaity Tong diagnosed with lung cancer

December 16, 2023

Popular New York news anchor Kaity Tong has been diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer, she said on Instagram.

“Hello from Home. I have some news to share. I was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. Me, a nonsmoker my entire life!” she began the Saturday morning post.

Tong, 76, has worked at PIX 11 News since 1992 and now anchors on the station’s 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekend broadcasts.

She had no symptoms prior to the diagnosis, she wrote.

“It was through a routine chest X-ray after an especially bad cold that my cancer was detected,” she said.

Hospitalized Karns City quarterback Mason Martin moving on command

December 18, 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Karns City quarterback Mason Martin, who has been hospitalized since suffering a significant brain bleed during a game in September, is "making big strides" after completing his first week of rehab.

Dad Denny Martin said Mason is moving on command after a slow start to rehab. Mason went back to UPMC Mercy for rehabilitation after fighting off meningitis and another infection.

UPDATE: New Details Emerge on Jalen Hurts' Illness

December 18, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts popped up as a DNP on the injury report Saturday due to an illness ahead of Monday night's meeting with the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Considering the grit Hurts has displayed during his time in the NFL, this didn't cause much concern for Eagles fans. Most players tend to brush off an illness designation and play.

However, Hurts' illness reportedly "worsened" on Saturday night and into Sunday morning. But now, ahead of gametime?

Hurts is going to give it a go.

