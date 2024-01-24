MCM on 2024 as (what may well be) our worst-ever election year
I talked to Patrick Henningsen about the evidence of fraud in past elections, the urgent need for voters in BOTH parties to face up to it, and the moral failure of the election integrity movement
Starts c. 11:45:
Professor Mark Crispin Miller on the Patrick Henningsen Show
January 22, 2024
https://www.podbean.com/ep/pb-icw49-155ae6b
Voting is irrelevant. All candidates serve the same master and do the same thing.
Some good documentaries are 2000 Mules, Police State, Let My People Go