Measles as a cause of death had largely disappeared in the US BEFORE the doctors started giving measles shots (which made the problem worse)
Yet another illness whose lethality was wildly overstated to create a booming bio-fascist industry that's made us all much sicker than we were before they starting using their infernal needles on us
Dr. COWAN says that measles is an evolutionary disease like a snake shedding its skin.
Kids share it because they are that age.
Not a virus.
No money in identifying its origins.
Mark
You are Right On !!!
When I was in Kindergarten in 1949, I got Measles, Mumps, Chickenpox & Whooping Cough. When I got to 1st Grade, I had a natural immunity and didn’t miss a day of school.
The “shot” only gives a one year immunity. It’s a power & money grab scheme at human’s health expense.
Thank You for your clarity and courage.
Ellen
🕊️💖🙏