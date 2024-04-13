How Many People in the U.S. Died of Measles Each Year Before the First Measles Vaccine?

On the fear porn over measles:

Measles: Facts and Misconceptions in a Near-Hysterical Media Environment

by Sharyl Attkisson

Above image: U.S. government-provided photo of a child with measles in the past. (No photos of patients from the 2019 record outbreak have been produced as of this publication date.)

You probably know that the U.S. has broken the record for number of measles cases in recent years. You also likely know that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says “high coverage” with measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine is the most effective way to limit the spread of measles.

Here are some other facts CDC released this week about the 2019 outbreak:

67% of cases are in New York City and New York state.

All of the original sources of infection are foreign countries.

The most number of cases came in from the Philippines, followed by Ukraine.

So far, there are no reports of measles-related brain damage or death, which are very rare.

Read the CDC’s latest on the 2019 U.S. measles outbreak here.

Along with the facts, a great deal of propaganda and misreporting is stoking near-hysteria among some.

Fact check and sourcing on 10 statements you may have heard about the 2019 U.S. measles outbreak

