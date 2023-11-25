Discover more from News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
Morgan Stanley's Andy Saperstein diagnosed with cancer; Sooners' Ryan Minor enters hospice care for colon cancer; Poliana Botelho battles breast cancer; Jill Martin "reflects on her cancer journey"
NBC's "Aimee Cho celebrates one year of being cancer-free"; "Today host Sheinelle Jones misses morning show without notice as co-stars kick off special week without her"
NBC—which, of all the major corporate media, may have been the most aggressive advocate of “vaccination”—is now shaping up to be “the Cancer Network.”
Morgan Stanley executive Andy Saperstein diagnosed with cancer
November 21, 2023
Morgan Stanley MS Co-President Andy Saperstein has been diagnosed with cancer but plans to keep working while receiving treatment, a spokesperson from Morgan Stanley confirmed on Tuesday.
Saperstein, 56, said he’s young and otherwise in good health and is starting treatment, so he can put the illness behind him and continue at the firm, according to an internal memo initially reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by the company.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/top-morgan-stanley-executive-andy-saperstein-diagnosed-with-cancer-3a5a7b61
Former Oklahoma Sooners star Ryan Minor enters hospice care amid battle with colon cancer
November 19, 2023
Former OU baseball and basketball star Ryan Minor has been placed in hospice care, his twin brother, Damon, announced Saturday.
Minor was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer in the fall of 2022.
"After meeting with his team of Doctor’s at John’s Hopkins there are no more available treatment options for him," Damon said on X (formerly Twitter). "He is at home under hospice care. Thank you to everyone for there continued prayers, support, and donations during this time."
https://www.oklahoman.com/story/sports/college/sooners/2023/11/19/ryan-minor-former-oklahoma-sooners-star-placed-in-hospice-care-stage-iv-colon-cancer/71635450007/
‘Toughest fight of my life’: Poliana Botelho sees light at the end of the tunnel in battle against cancer
November 21, 2023
MMA veteran Poliana Botelho is about to enter the third round of her toughest challenge to date, yet she still has a big smile on her face.
Botelho was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2023. After going through it all as an MMA fighter — from wins and losses on the regional circuit to Bellator and the UFC octagon — she just finished radiotherapy sessions in her native Rio de Janeiro.
https://www.mmafighting.com/platform/amp/2023/11/21/23922681/toughest-fight-life-poliana-botelho-breast-cancer-ufc-bellator
Aimee Cho celebrates one year of being cancer free / NBC4 Washington
After Savannah Guthrie’s LPR diagnosis (reported here six days ago), two more of the “Today” team have, apparently, been sidelined by their “vaccination”:
Jill Martin reflects on her chemo journey with gratitude after ‘ringing the bell’
November 23, 2023
Thanksgiving is a day for gratitude — and today, Jill Martin Brooks has an abundance of it. Recently, the TODAY contributor rang the chemo bell, successfully closing a chapter in her breast cancer journey.
After being diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer earlier this year, Jill underwent a double mastectomy and had 17 lymph nodes removed before starting aggressive chemotherapy. After finishing radiation, she’ll have surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes to reduce her risk for ovarian cancer.
https://www.today.com/today/amp/rcna126201
Today host Sheinelle Jones misses morning show without notice as co-stars kick off special week without her
November 20, 2023
SHEINELLE Jones has gone missing from the Today show.
Her Today co-stars kicked off a special holiday week without her on Monday but gave no reason for her absence.
https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/9671487/sheinelle-jones-missing-today-show-thanksgiving-week/
Watch the TODAY team get COVID-19 vaccinations live on-air
April 7, 2021
https://www.today.com/news/watch-today-team-get-covid-19-vaccinations-live-air-t214136
The picture of the TODAY team getting COVID-19 vaccinations live on-air looks an awful lot like some sort of satanic ritual performance art.
When people tell me they are or have been sick or have some condition I always ask them if it’s been within the last 3 years and if they say yes then ask them if they’ve been jabbed. It triggers a single thought 💭 and sometimes that’s all is needed.