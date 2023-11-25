NBC—which, of all the major corporate media, may have been the most aggressive advocate of “vaccination”—is now shaping up to be “the Cancer Network.”

Morgan Stanley executive Andy Saperstein diagnosed with cancer

November 21, 2023

Morgan Stanley MS Co-President Andy Saperstein has been diagnosed with cancer but plans to keep working while receiving treatment, a spokesperson from Morgan Stanley confirmed on Tuesday.

Saperstein, 56, said he’s young and otherwise in good health and is starting treatment, so he can put the illness behind him and continue at the firm, according to an internal memo initially reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by the company.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/top-morgan-stanley-executive-andy-saperstein-diagnosed-with-cancer-3a5a7b61

Former Oklahoma Sooners star Ryan Minor enters hospice care amid battle with colon cancer

November 19, 2023

Former OU baseball and basketball star Ryan Minor has been placed in hospice care, his twin brother, Damon, announced Saturday.

Minor was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer in the fall of 2022.

"After meeting with his team of Doctor’s at John’s Hopkins there are no more available treatment options for him," Damon said on X (formerly Twitter). "He is at home under hospice care. Thank you to everyone for there continued prayers, support, and donations during this time."

https://www.oklahoman.com/story/sports/college/sooners/2023/11/19/ryan-minor-former-oklahoma-sooners-star-placed-in-hospice-care-stage-iv-colon-cancer/71635450007/

‘Toughest fight of my life’: Poliana Botelho sees light at the end of the tunnel in battle against cancer

November 21, 2023

MMA veteran Poliana Botelho is about to enter the third round of her toughest challenge to date, yet she still has a big smile on her face.

Botelho was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2023. After going through it all as an MMA fighter — from wins and losses on the regional circuit to Bellator and the UFC octagon — she just finished radiotherapy sessions in her native Rio de Janeiro.

https://www.mmafighting.com/platform/amp/2023/11/21/23922681/toughest-fight-life-poliana-botelho-breast-cancer-ufc-bellator

Aimee Cho celebrates one year of being cancer free / NBC4 Washington

After Savannah Guthrie’s LPR diagnosis (reported here six days ago), two more of the “Today” team have, apparently, been sidelined by their “vaccination”:

Jill Martin reflects on her chemo journey with gratitude after ‘ringing the bell’

November 23, 2023

Thanksgiving is a day for gratitude — and today, Jill Martin Brooks has an abundance of it. Recently, the TODAY contributor rang the chemo bell, successfully closing a chapter in her breast cancer journey.

After being diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer earlier this year, Jill underwent a double mastectomy and had 17 lymph nodes removed before starting aggressive chemotherapy. After finishing radiation, she’ll have surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes to reduce her risk for ovarian cancer.

https://www.today.com/today/amp/rcna126201

Today host Sheinelle Jones misses morning show without notice as co-stars kick off special week without her

November 20, 2023

SHEINELLE Jones has gone missing from the Today show.

Her Today co-stars kicked off a special holiday week without her on Monday but gave no reason for her absence.

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/9671487/sheinelle-jones-missing-today-show-thanksgiving-week/

Watch the TODAY team get COVID-19 vaccinations live on-air

April 7, 2021

https://www.today.com/news/watch-today-team-get-covid-19-vaccinations-live-air-t214136