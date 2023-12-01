NBC’s Antonia Hylton, 30, diagnosed with rare cancer after dismissing these early signs

November 30, 2023

NBC News correspondent Antonia Hylton is sharing for the first time that she was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer, a neuroendocrine tumor.

As a journalist on the road, Hylton, 30, was used to waking up feeling out of sorts. But, about two years ago, she started having constant stomach issues.

Hylton tells TODAY.com that she recalls not being able to have a bowel movement for days, and when she finally was able to, "the pendulum swung in the other direction, almost like I couldn't leave the bathroom."

Knowing that Black people have the highest rate of colon cancer in the U.S. and that she has a family history of colon cancer, Hylton said, "I went to see a specialist who sent me for a colonoscopy."

Three weeks after her screening — on her 30th birthday — Hylton came home from a reporting trip to find that her doctor had left her a bunch of messages.

The screening test revealed that she had a polyp in her colon. It turned out to be a neuroendocrine tumor, which is a rare type of cancer that releases hormones into the bloodstream.

Neuroendocrine tumors are rare, Dr. Nooshin Hosseini, a gastroenterologist and Hylton's doctor, said on the TODAY show during a Nov. 30 segment.

https://www.today.com/today/amp/rcna127389

Fans rush to Amy Robach’s side as she shares tragic news

November 30, 2023

Fans rushed to Amy Robach’s side as she shared a moving tribute to her late friend, Olivia Summer Hutcherson, who bravely battled and ultimately succumbed to metastatic breast cancer.

The two formed a bond after meeting a year following Amy's own diagnosis, both initially in remission and optimistic about their future.

Amy's heartfelt post on social media reflected on Olivia's indomitable spirit and resilience in the face of her Stage 4 diagnosis. "She danced. She inspired. She believed. She loved. She LIVED," Amy wrote, underscoring Olivia's courage and zest for life even in the darkest times.

Her words, “Your last words to me, were of encouragement, love, acceptance, and faith. I will continue your mission of love,” revealed the depth of their connection and the profound impact Olivia had on her.

https://www.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/508600/fans-rush-to-amy-robachs-side-as-she-shares-tragic-news/

Robach and Hutcherson were both “vaccinated” in 2021:

Amy Robach enjoys sweet reunion after sharing major health update

The GMA star looked gorgeous in white

June 9, 2021

Amy appears to have had both her COVID-19 jabs

Amy appears to now be fully vaccinated after revealing at the beginning of April that she had received a jab during a reunion with her lookalike mother.

https://www.hellomagazine.com/healthandbeauty/health-and-fitness/20210609114952/gma-amy-robach-shares-health-update-vaccinated/

Dario G Health Update: '90s Singer Diagnosed With Incurable Disease

November 27, 2023

Pop icon Dario G reflected on his health diagnosis months after learning he has an incurable illness.

The 1990s pop star first confirmed his stage 4 rectal cancer diagnosis in June, revealing that he was discussing the next steps with his doctors. Despite the dreaded illness, he keeps his head high and maintains a positive outlook to help himself fight the disease.

https://www.musictimes.com/amp/articles/98182/20231127/dario-g-health-update-90s-singer-diagnosed-incurable-disease.htm

Although Shannen Doherty’s breast cancer recurred in 2020—before the rollout of the “vaccination” drive—its recent metastasis may well have resulted from the jab, which evidently tends to worsen cancer overall. (The tweet that I included in the first version of this post, as evidence that Doherty was “vaccinated,” was by a different person, so I’ve deleted it.)

Shannen Doherty Reveals Cancer Has Spread To Her Bones

November 29, 2023

Jon Batiste and His Wife Share a Tender Moment as She Undergoes Chemotherapy in American Symphony: Exclusive Scene

November 27, 2023

Jon Batiste stood by his Suleika Jaouad’s side during a scary moment in their marriage.

Netflix’s new documentary American Symphony follows 37-year-old Batiste and Jaouad, 35, as she faced a hospitalization due to a cancer recurrence in 2022. The return of the cancer came as Batiste prepared to debut an original symphony, titled American Symphony, at New York City's Carnegie Hall in September of that year.

A scene from the film, exclusive to PEOPLE, shows Batiste and Jaouad, who tied the knot in February 2022, walking through the halls of a hospital during her chemotherapy treatment. They amuse each other with a game of Simon Says, each copying the others' moves.

https://people.com/jon-batiste-and-his-wife-share-a-tender-moment-in-american-symphony-exclusive-8406831

A doctor at the Mayo Clinic offered some advice, through a journalist reporting Jaouad’s cancer in 2022:

Jon Batiste, 35, Tests Positive for COVID: Could Grammy Winner Be Putting His Wife Suleika Jaouad, 33, At Risk As She Battles Cancer?

May 6, 2022

COVID Vaccines & Cancer

If you're a person battling cancer, like Jon Batiste’s wife, it's very important to get the Covid-19 vaccine, as some cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy, may blunt the immune system. Speak with your doctor about getting the vaccine if you haven't already.

Dr. Vincent Rajkumar, a doctor from the Mayo Clinic, spoke in an earlier interview about the importance of getting vaccinated if you have cancer. He also assures people of vaccine safety, saying, "It is very safe and there is no increased risk to you just because you have cancer."

https://www.survivornet.com/articles/jon-batiste-covid/

The Young and the Restless star Christian LeBlanc shares cancer update

November 30, 2023

The Young and the Restless star Christian LeBlanc is heading into the holiday season with good news about his cancer battle.

Christian has been playing Michael Baldwin on Y&R for over 30 years.

The talented actor and character have been a pivotal part of the CBS soap since they debuted on the show.

However, this year, Michael and Christian were MIA on The Young and the Restless for several months.

In October, Christian revealed he had been battling Multiple Myeloma, a blood cancer that develops plasma cells in the bone marrow.

https://original.newsbreak.com/@monsters-and-critics-1679513/3248566514754-the-young-and-the-restless-star-christian-leblanc-shares-cancer-update

As the producers of “The Young and the Restless”—like those of “General Hospital” and other soaps—rigorously enforced all “COVID measures” on cast and crew, it is more than likely that LeBlanc was “vaccinated.”

Vaccine mandates leading to some TV stars' exits

November 26, 2021

https://ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/entertainment/2021/11/24/covid-19-vaccine-mandates-leading-to-exits-of-some-tv-show-stars

‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Richard Burgi Fired After COVID Protocol Breach: ‘I Felt Terrible About It’

January 12, 2022

https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/young-and-the-restless-richard-burgi-fired-covid-1235152487/

Young tennis player collapses during press conference in frightening scene

November 30, 2023

Footage shows the moment tennis great Alicia Molik broke away from a press conference to help a young girl [?] who collapsed unexpectedly on the court behind her.

The former world No. 8 and two-time grand slam doubles champion was announced as Adelaide International’s new tournament director on Thursday.

But a TV appearance revealing her new gig didn’t stop the Australian from jumping into action when a medical emergency struck.

Molik was listening to a journalist’s question when a thudding noise erupted from the court behind her, causing several people at the event to turn.

https://nypost.com/2023/11/30/sports/young-tennis-player-collapses-during-press-conference-in-frightening-scene/