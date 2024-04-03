UNITED STATES

Crash takes out wall of Raleigh apartment, residents left displaced, police say

March 29, 2024

Raleigh, N.C. — Residents of a Raleigh apartment complex are not able to stay overnight after a car crashed into their building on Friday afternoon, according to the Raleigh Police Department. At about 2:44 p.m. Friday, officers said a man had a medical episode while driving a Tesla and accidentally put his foot on the accelerator instead of the brake. They said he then drove off the roadway and crashed into a building on the property of Ashton Apartments on the 8300 block of Amber Lantern Street, which is off Glenwood Avenue. The Raleigh Fire Department responded and three apartments were vacated, police said. There were people in the apartment at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt, according to police. Officers said the driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the residents of the apartment are currently displaced.



Medical emergency leads to rollover crash on West Lafayette

March 27, 2024

Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Police, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Jacksonville Fire Department, and LifeStar EMS responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash at Illinois Route 104 and West Lafayette Avenue just before 6 PM. According to a Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle being driven by 56-year old Amy N. Trissel of the 100 block of South Marnico left the roadway and struck a street sign, causing the vehicle to overturn after Trissel is said to have experienced a medical emergency behind the wheel. According to police, Trissel did not sustain any apparent injuries but was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for further evaluation. A passenger in the vehicle did not report any injuries.

Two seriously injured after vehicle strikes electrical box in East Austin accident

March 26, 2024

Austin, TX - Chaos erupted in East Austin when a vehicle slammed into a "live" electrical box, resulting in serious injuries for two occupants. The crash occurred on the 1500 block of Faro Drive late Monday evening. Emergency services rushed to the scene after a distress call at around 8:43 p.m., with both Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responding to the urgent situation. According to KXAN, the victims were trapped inside the vehicle as it overheated a transformer box scattered with live wires. The rescue operation faced heightened tension as both individuals were reported to be "unresponsive" amidst the electrical hazards. Despite the risks, the Austin Fire Department made critical progress as they worked quickly to free the trapped occupants. In a social media update, Austin-Travis County EMS monitored the evolving emergency, dispatching trauma alerts and indicating that the first person was responsive to treatment, noting that the incident was "medical not trauma" related. The gravity of the situation extended as emergency responders delicately navigated around the imbroglio of hazardous wires to secure the safety of the impacted individuals. The plight of the victims drew to a close as they were eventually freed from the wreckage and promptly taken to Dell Seton to receive medical care for their serious injuries. While the immediate danger subsided at the scene with the removal of the casualties, the echoes of the incident reverberated across local networks. Both individuals were labeled in serious condition upon arrival at the hospital, accentuating the severity of the predicament they narrowly survived.

Child, 1, two others hospitalized after car goes off Route 8 in Shelton, fire official says

March 23, 2024

Shelton, CT — A car veered off Route 8 and struck a tree Saturday morning, sending a one-year-old child and two others to the hospital, officials say. The single-car crash occurred on Route 8 south between exits 13 and 12 in Shelton around 11:22 a.m., Paul Wilson, the city's deputy fire chief, said in a news release. Wilson said the crash involved three passengers, including a one-year-old child. A spokesperson for Connecticut State Police Troop I in Bethany said the car went off the highway and struck a tree. Arriving crews found a vehicle with "heavy damage and a large tree down," Wilson said. Firefighters "quickly" extricated a person in the front passenger seat using rescue tools, the deputy chief said. All three passengers were sent to a local trauma facility for evaluation, Wilson said.

Here and there the press reports this catastrophic uptick as a local problem, as in this Hartford Courant article (for subscribers only):

CT is outpacing a ‘horrible year’ in fatal crashes. Why we’re more at risk on local and state routes

The aggressive driving has gotten really bad

March 14, 2024

Driver hospitalized in critical condition after single-vehicle crash in Kaysville

March 22, 2024

Kaysville, Utah — A person was hospitalized in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in Kaysville. According to fire crews, the crash happened on southbound I-15 near the Kaysville rest area Thursday morning. They said the vehicle veered off the interstate, landing down a steep embankment next to train tracks. Upon arrival, the sole occupant of the vehicle was in critical condition and required immediate attention. "KFD paramedics performed a rapid sequence induction (RSI) intubation. RSI involves sedating and paralyzing a conscious patient using medication, allowing for the intubation tube to be safely placed," Kaysville Fire said. This was the fifth RSI intubation conducted by Kaysville paramedics since the program began in late 2023. University of Utah AirMed airlifted the person to a nearby trauma center.

Two large truck “vaxxidents”:

Driver suffered medical emergency, lost control of semi-truck near Oskaloosa

March 26, 2024

Mahaska County, Iowa – A semi-truck incident caused more than $80,000 in damages early Saturday morning south of Oskaloosa. On Saturday, March 23, at approximately 6:50 am, the Mahaska County Dispatch Center began receiving 911 calls concerning a Walmart semi-tractor/trailer driving in an erratic manner. These calls indicated that the semi had been northbound on highway 63/163 south of Oskaloosa. The callers indicated that this semi had exited the highway at exit 60 and struck a utility pole, causing the pole to fall over the highway. Near the 1900 block of South Market Street, the semi-truck struck another vehicle, failing to stop. The semi continued into Oskaloosa, loosing parts of several tires. The semi continued northbound through Oskaloosa, failing to obey the traffic signals throughout town. An Oskaloosa Police Unit located the semi near the 2400 block of North Market Street, still traveling northbound. Upon activating the emergency lights and sirens behind this vehicle, it failed to stop for the Officer. Members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the lowa State Patrol assisted with attempting to stop this vehicle. The semi-truck continued northbound on Highway 63 until it reached the 2000 block, near the South Skunk River. At this location, the semi-truck became disabled and was unable to continue traveling. Members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office then removed the driver from the vehicle. The driver was identified as 64-year-old Ricky Allen Brown of Richland, Missouri. It was determined that Brown was suffering from a medical condition. An ambulance was called to the scene of this traffic stop and Brown was taken to the Mahaska Health hospital where he was stabilized. Brown was then transferred to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines for further treatment. Damages to the semi-truck is estimated at more than $50,000. Damage to the utility pole is estimated at $15,000. Damage to the vehicle struck by the semi is estimated at $10,000. Four additional vehicles suffered approximately $10,000 in damages from striking debris left by the semi on the highway.

Cement truck crashes off I-93, smashes into parked cars

March 25, 2024

A cement truck driver was taken to the hospital after the vehicle careened off the highway and crashed into more than a dozen parked cars in Concord, New Hampshire, Monday. Troopers said the cement truck veered off I-93 south in Concord and struck a total of 14 parked vehicles. Sgt. Daniel Livingstone said it appears the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving. The driver was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown. The parked vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the accident, and no one was injured, police said.

Four bus “vaxxidents”:

RTA crashes in front of Kettering Health Huber

March 27, 2024

Dayton, Ohio — An RTA bus was involved in a crash in Huber Heights. According to Huber Heights Dispatch, officers were sent at 9:18 a.m. to the 8700 block of Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Officers responded to the scene for a reported crash with injuries. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered one passenger and a driver on a Greater Dayton RTA bus. Police believe the driver experienced a “medical event,” which caused the driver to lose control, drive off of the left side of the roadway, over a curb and into the parking lot of Kettering Health Huber. In the parking lot, the RTA bus is said to have hit two parked vehicles before coming to a stop. Both parked vehicles did not have anyone inside of them at the time of the crash. First responders took the RTA driver to an area hospital. While the passenger did not believe they suffered any injuries, they were taken to a hospital to get checked out. When we reached out to Greater Dayton RTA for comment, we received a statement from Bob Ruzinsky, the company’s CEO. Ruzinsky says the company and himself are both thinking of the driver and her family.

No age reported.

‘I couldn’t be more proud’: Student hailed hero after bus driver suffers medical emergency

March 24, 2024

Lake Villa, Ill. – A Lake County teen is being praised for jumping into action when his bus driver suffered a medical emergency. “I was terrified. Hopefully, nothing like this happens again in the future. I’m glad everyone was okay,” Jeffrey Starck Jr. said. According to Lake Villa police, the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. on February 20 as Starck Jr. was on the bus with other students. The driver suffered a medical emergency and became unresponsive behind the wheel while on Oakland Drive, a residential street. “We went off-roading; hit a mailbox and two trash cans,” Starck Jr. said. The 19-year-old, who is autistic, told WGN-TV he didn’t think twice about jumping into action when he noticed his bus driver wasn’t responding to him. He was able to get a hold of the steering wheel, maneuver the bus onto a lawn, and press the brake. Video obtained by WGN News shows the moments bus narrowly missed a retention pond and clipped a tree before it came to a rest just feet before it could hit another tree head-on. Police said the driver of the bus was taken to the hospital and no students on board were injured. According to the transportation company, the driver has been a beloved member of the team for many years, and is recovering after he was released from the hospital.

Two separate county school bus crashes Thursday

March 21, 2024

Murfreesboro, TN - No students were injured in two separate Thursday afternoon (3/21/2024) Rutherford County School bus crashes, both were at Manson Pike intersections in the Blackman community. The first crash happened at 3:30 PM at the intersection of John Lee Lane at Manson Pike. There was minor damage to the bus that was loaded with Blackman Middle School students and minor damage to the car the bus clipped with its front right bumper. About twenty-minutes later, there was a second crash. That one was at the intersection of Florence Road at Manson Pike. It is believed that the driver of a compact car suffered a medical episode and hit the rear bumper of the school bus. That person was taken to the ER at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Again, no one on either Rutherford County school bus was injured.

AUSTRIA

At least 17 passengers hurt as cruise ship crashes into wall in River Danube

March 30, 2024

A Bulgarian cruise ship carrying over a hundred passengers has crashed into a concrete wall in a sluice on the River Danube in Austria.

The incident occurred overnight in the northern Austrian town of Aschach an der Donau, local police said on Saturday morning.

Eleven people were injured and taken to hospital as a result of the crash. Local media said another six people suffered less serious injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

ITALY

Two “vaxxidents” in tunnels:

He collapses on the steering wheel in the tunnel after becoming ill while driving

March 26, 2024

The intervention of the local police was decisive and rescued him, avoiding the worst in the Santa Bibiana tunnel, in Termini. Saved at the last minute. He just had time to attract the attention of another motorist, before collapsing while driving his Toyota Yaris while passing through the Santa Bibiana underpass in Termini. The conditions of an Italian citizen of around 60 years of age immediately appeared serious to the white helmets of the two patrols of the II Sapienza group of the local police of Rome Capital, who arrived following a report from the citizens: foaming at the mouth and unconscious, so he was found by the officers who provided first aid. The subsequent intervention of the ambulance and medical car was decisive, and after about an hour of interventions with adrenaline and a defibrillator, they managed to stabilize the man and transport him to the Umberto I polyclinic although he was in an unconscious state.

Struck by illness upon exiting the tunnel, hospitalized in red code

March 25, 2024

Shortly after 10 am today, the intervention of the Suem 118 of the Ulss 1 Dolomiti was requested because a resident of Belluno who was in a car had fallen ill while exiting the Cadorino Municipality tunnel. The medics arrived on site in force, with the ambulance from Santo Stefano di Cadore, the ambulance from Pieve di Cadore and the "Falco" helicopter. Having ascertained the serious condition of the man from Belluno, whose age is not yet known, the health workers ordered his transfer to the "San Martino" hospital in the Dolomite capital, where the man entered in red code.

Accident in Agrate Brianza, he loses control of the car: driver hospitalized in code red

March 24, 2024

A tragic evening took place yesterday in Agrate Brianza, on Viale delle Industrie, when a 68-year-old man, resident in Cambiago, lost control of his car, ending up off the road. According to initial reconstructions, the accident, which occurred at 8.30 pm, may have been caused by a sudden illness that struck the driver. The accident occurred without involving other cars, but the consequences were serious. The Vimercate carabinieri, the firefighters and the 118 staff immediately intervened on site to provide assistance. The man's condition immediately appeared very serious, so much so that he was urgently transported under code red to the Vimercate hospital. Investigations are underway to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.

SOUTH SUDAN

Safe Air Boeing 727 Collides With MD-82 At Malakal Airfield in South Sudan

April 1, 2024

A Boeing 727 crash landed in South Sudan, hitting another aircraft that was parked on the runway.

While the Boeing 727 split in half, the McDonnell Douglas MD-82 was already written off due to its earlier accident [?].

Safe Air, whose Boeing 727 was involved in the incident, acknowledged the crash and said it activated its emergency response plan.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/safe-air-boeing-727-collides-with-md-82-at-malakal-airfield-in-south-sudan/ar-BB1kU64A