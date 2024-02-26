We offer him and others in Miranda’s family our sincere condolences.

From one of our Canadian researchers:

The more I think about this, the surer I am that David Frum knows of MCM's Substack, and other sites and social media sites that record sudden deaths. The wording of his daughter’s death notice may be meant to keep her sudden and untimely passing out of such grim compilations.

FRUM, MIRANDA ANN Suddenly of natural causes on Friday, February 16, 2024, at her home in New York at the age of 32. Miranda Frum, beloved daughter of Danielle and David. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Nathaniel Saul and Isabel Clay Frum, and Beatrice Sarah Worthy Frum. Devoted granddaughter of Yvonne and the late Peter Worthington, and the late Max Crittenden, and the late Barbara and Murray Frum. Devoted great-granddaughter of the late Florence Rosberg. Loving niece of Linda and Howard Sokolowski. Adored cousin of Barbara Frum, Samuel Frum, Eleanor Sokolowski, Wilson Crittenden, and Jackson Crittenden. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin), for service on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Interment the Sons of Jacob Cemetery in Belleville, Ontario.

Published online on February 21, 2024

https://obituaries.thestar.com/obituary/miranda-frum-1089401179

It is, of course, a tragedy that Frum’s daughter died at 32; but people are still getting “vaccinated,” and we're not going to stop this if we all pretend that she, and many other younger people, have “died of natural causes.”

She was young, attractive and came from a prominent Canadian-American family; and yet I find, on Google News, that not one major news outlet reported on her untimely death. Instead, we just get the same obituary they would have published if Miranda Frum was 85, and so (possibly) did die of natural causes.

Nothing to see here, move along.

SD

Since the “vaccination” drive began, the rightist David Frum has been among its fiercest champions, along with “leftists” like Michael Moore, Joe Scarborough, Noam Chomsky and Keith Olbermann:

Vaccinated America Has Had Enough

In the United States, this pandemic could be almost over by now. The reasons it’s still going are pretty clear.

by David Frum

July 23, 2021

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/07/vaccinated-america-breaking-point-anti-vaxxers/619539/

The Atlantic's David Frum suggests treating unvaccinated patients last in hospitals

December 13, 2021

https://www.foxnews.com/media/atlantic-david-frum-treating-unvaccinated-hospital-patients-last