One way to hide what "vaccination" has been doing to YOUNGER people is to say that they "died suddenly of natural causes"
Nor is it only "liberal" propagandists who thus try to hide the awful truth—try to hide it even from themselves—as we see in this sad news about the family of well-known rightist pundit David Frum
We offer him and others in Miranda’s family our sincere condolences.
From one of our Canadian researchers:
The more I think about this, the surer I am that David Frum knows of MCM's Substack, and other sites and social media sites that record sudden deaths. The wording of his daughter’s death notice may be meant to keep her sudden and untimely passing out of such grim compilations.
FRUM, MIRANDA ANN Suddenly of natural causes on Friday, February 16, 2024, at her home in New York at the age of 32. Miranda Frum, beloved daughter of Danielle and David. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Nathaniel Saul and Isabel Clay Frum, and Beatrice Sarah Worthy Frum. Devoted granddaughter of Yvonne and the late Peter Worthington, and the late Max Crittenden, and the late Barbara and Murray Frum. Devoted great-granddaughter of the late Florence Rosberg. Loving niece of Linda and Howard Sokolowski. Adored cousin of Barbara Frum, Samuel Frum, Eleanor Sokolowski, Wilson Crittenden, and Jackson Crittenden. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin), for service on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Interment the Sons of Jacob Cemetery in Belleville, Ontario.
Published online on February 21, 2024
https://obituaries.thestar.com/obituary/miranda-frum-1089401179
It is, of course, a tragedy that Frum’s daughter died at 32; but people are still getting “vaccinated,” and we're not going to stop this if we all pretend that she, and many other younger people, have “died of natural causes.”
She was young, attractive and came from a prominent Canadian-American family; and yet I find, on Google News, that not one major news outlet reported on her untimely death. Instead, we just get the same obituary they would have published if Miranda Frum was 85, and so (possibly) did die of natural causes.
Nothing to see here, move along.
SD
Since the “vaccination” drive began, the rightist David Frum has been among its fiercest champions, along with “leftists” like Michael Moore, Joe Scarborough, Noam Chomsky and Keith Olbermann:
Vaccinated America Has Had Enough
In the United States, this pandemic could be almost over by now. The reasons it’s still going are pretty clear.
by David Frum
July 23, 2021
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/07/vaccinated-america-breaking-point-anti-vaxxers/619539/
The Atlantic's David Frum suggests treating unvaccinated patients last in hospitals
December 13, 2021
https://www.foxnews.com/media/atlantic-david-frum-treating-unvaccinated-hospital-patients-last
Please, let there be no gloating over this untimely death, as such Schadenfreude is, in its way, as nasty as the vitriol with which the likes of Frum have spattered “anti-vaxxers.”
Just so sad and yet here we are with people like this making it so hard to connect the dots because they try to hide was has happened! I feel very hopeless at this point when a parent would rather pretend it was normal when they must must must know this is so wrong and a 32 year old does NOT die of natural causes. God please help him to be truthful with himself and help him try to save others instead of covering over his mistake of not being able to see the truth😢 as a parent I would never let this go! I would search for the answer til the day I die!
This whole Vaxx thing was an 'idiot test' and many failed and are still failing. Is there going to be a Great Awakening, with rage and fury ? Not sure. From the beginning, I asked, 'If you're vaccinated, how can unvaccinated people get you sick, if the vaxx actually works ?' People simply could not think clearly, and they still can't. Wow... and the deeply flawed Hospital Care protocols are the main causes of death. When Remdesivir was first used for ebola, it was determined that it was killing people, so it was withdrawn from use. So how the Hell did it became part of the officially sanctioned Covid 19 treatment ????