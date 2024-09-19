Nurses:

Jana P. VanAntwerp, 70

September 12, 2024

Portage, Michigan - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Jana (Porter) VanAntwerp on September 4, 2024, in Portage, MI at the age of 70. Jana attended Lansing Community College for a time before ultimately pursuing her passion for nursing. Jana obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse degree from Southwest Michigan College in 1984. Jana's dedication to the nursing profession was unwavering; she made important contributions and was recognized for her expertise and dedication.

No cause of death reported.

Christi G. Holford, 50

September 14, 2024

Indianapolis, Indiana - Christi G. Holford, "Fuzzy Head", passed away on September 10, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the age of 50. Christi was a 1994 graduate of Pendleton Heights High School and furthered her education at Texas A&M. She embarked on a fulfilling career in nursing, initially becoming a registered nurse in Texas, where she worked at DeTar Hospital in Victoria, Texas. After the loss of her beloved husband, Dean Holford, Christi returned to her home state and took a position at St. John's Hospital. She discovered her true passion in psychiatric nursing and later thrived as a traveling psychiatric nurse, touching many lives with her care and compassion.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Lynne Stucker, 50

September 15, 2024

Jennifer Lynne Stucker, age 50, of Pleasureville, KY, passed this life on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, KY. Jennifer received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan College and formerly worked as a registered nurse at Signature Healthcare in Lawrenceburg, KY.

No cause of death reported.

Debra Hagen Speelman, 69

September 12, 2024

Oak Ridge, Tennessee - Debra Hagen Speelman, 69, passed away on September 4, 2024, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Debbie was a proud alumna of Oak Ridge High School and St. Mary's Nursing School. Her career, spanning over 40 years as a Registered Nurse, saw her touch countless lives.

No cause of death reported.

Laura Marie Walker, 55

September 14, 2024

Laura Marie Walker of Winchester, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord Jesus on August 25, 2024. She was 55. Laura was a registered nurse at the Winchester Medical Center for 25 years, including the last seven where she loved caring for her patients at the Valley Health Surgery Center.

No cause of death reported.

Christina Suzanne "Christy" Brooks Campbell, 54

September 16, 2024

Mrs. Christina Suzanne "Christy" Brooks Campbell, age 54, of Armuchee, GA, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at a local hospital. She was a Registered Nurse and had worked for Floyd Hospital and later at Floyd Home Health.

No cause of death reported.

Michele Kelleher, 60

September 13, 2024

Roselle Park, NJ - Michele Kelleher, 60, of Roselle Park, formerly of Bayonne, passed away peacefully on Thursday September 12th at Overlook Hospital in Summit. Michele worked as a Registered Nurse for Christ Hospital in Jersey City for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Jeanette Clark Portaro, 68

September 15, 2024

Louisville, Kentucky - Jeanette Clark Portaro, age 68, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 10, 2024. Jeanette was a 1974 graduate of Hardin County High School and a retired registered nurse for Kosair Children's Hospital and Hosparus of Louisville. She was a member of the Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky, and a Gilda's Club volunteer.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Lynn Hay, 48

September 13, 2024

Gouverneur, New York - Jennifer Lynn Hay, age 48, of Gouverneur, passed away on September 11, 2024, at Carthage Area Hospital. She graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1993 and worked for Kemper Insurance in Syracuse for five years and in customer service for an Insurance Company in Star Lake. Most recently she worked as the School Nurse for Gouverneur Central School District. Donations in Jennifer's memory may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Fund.

No cause of death reported.

Virginia Lynn Petersen, 43

September 13, 2024

Delmar, New York - Virginia Lynn Petersen, better known as Ginny, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 43 on August 26, 2024. Ginny attended Maria College and graduated with an Associates Degree in Nursing in 2011. She began her career at Albany Medical Center, where she worked in the Emergency Department, and then went on to the CCU Unit, where her career thrived. In 2018, Ginny became a Travel Nurse and relocated to California. She played a pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

No cause of death reported.

Mary McIntyre Price, 70

September 12, 2024

Madison, Mississippi - Mary was born and raised in Brookhaven, Mississippi (which was always "home" to her), where she graduated from Brookhaven High School, then earned her Bachelor's in nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi. Mary spent most of her adult life in the Raleigh, NC, area and had a successful career, originally as a nurse, and then managing teams and bringing innovative treatments to patients. Mary was a devoted and incredibly loyal mother, wife, friend, and colleague, and was a true Southern Lady who fought a long and courageous cancer battle with grace.

Margaret "Margo" Walsh Perras, 62

September 14, 2024

Melrose, NY - Margaret "Margo" Walsh Perras, 62, of River Rd., passed away Thursday September 12, 2024 at Albany Medical Center. Margo has been a Registered Nurse for 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Bethany Biddie Jane Belcher, 65

September 12, 2024

Pasadena, Maryland - Bethany Biddie Jane Belcher, 65, a lifelong resident of Maryland, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in her home. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Maryland and worked as a Psychiatric Nurse for Sheppard Pratt until her retirement after five years of service.

No cause of death reported.

Denice Mary Cowan LeMire, 57

September 16, 2024

Beaufort, South Carolina - Denice Mary Cowan LeMire, 57, wife of Steven P. LeMire, of Beaufort, SC, died Friday, September 13, 2024, at her residence. Denise started her college education at Lansing Community College and obtained a degree in registered nursing. She began her professional career as a nurse and worked in private practice, Ingham Hospital ER and Michigan State University pediatrics.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Hildreth Chassey Aytes, 66

September 16, 2024

Karen Hildreth Chassey Aytes, 66, of Charleston, SC, lost her battle to cancer on Friday, September 13, 2024. Following graduation from nursing school at MUSC, she pursued her degree as an OB Nurse for over 30 years before advancing to clinical documentation.

Crystal Dawn Benson Bishop, 46

September 14, 2024

Princeton, North Carolina - Crystal Dawn Benson Bishop, 46, passed away at her home on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Crystal was a good-hearted soul; she had the aspirations to be a nurse since she was 10 years old. She fulfilled that dream at Barton College and went to work at Rex Hospital in the intensive care unit for 12 years.

No cause of death reported.

Tina Louise Gooding, 58

September 13, 2024

Watseka, Illinois - Tina Louise Gooding, 58, of Watseka, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at her home. Tina was a nurse for over 30 years, followed by five years as the Administrator of Sheldon Nursing Home. Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice, Watseka Athletic Booster Club, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Sara Ann McCarroll, 51

September 13, 2024

Jeffersonville, Indiana - Sara Ann McCarroll, age 51, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family. Sara was a registered nurse who dedicated her life to the service of others. Her expertise, gained from earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), was matched only by her deep empathy and commitment to the well-being of her patients.

Karen P. (DeWever) Vallone, 60

September 12, 2024

Quincy, MA - Karen P. (DeWever) Vallone, age 60, of Quincy, passed away, Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at home, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with kidney disease. She attended Saint Joseph's College of Maine, where she studied to become a nurse. Karen had a successful nursing career, starting out working in nursing homes before landing a job at Milton Hospital, where she worked on the medical surgery floor for more than ten years. She finished her career at Old Colony Correction Center, where she was an overnight nurse.

No cause of death reported.

Angelique Pursell, 67

September 12, 2024

Kansas City, Missouri - Angelique Pursell passed away on September 6 at home. She finished her education in KC and ultimately became a registered nurse. She worked in Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Joplin before moving to Liberty, MO, in 1985.

No cause of death reported.

Charles R. Ouellette, 42

September 14, 2024

Strafford, NH - Charles R. Ouellette, 42, of Strafford, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2024. He attended Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle, Maine, graduating as a registered nurse in 2010. Charles was a dedicated nurse, gardener, and father who found great solace and joy in planting and tending to his vegetable garden; he loved to share this passion with family, friends, neighbors, patients and strangers alike.

No cause of death reported.

Susanne Marie (Panella) Moore, 63

September 13, 2024

Susanne Marie (Panella) Moore, 63, of New Hartford, CT, passed away unexpectedly on September 4, 2024. Susanne received her RN associate's degree in Hartford and worked in nursing for 22 years in different capacities. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI).

No cause of death reported.

Jim Barrett, 62

September 11, 2024

Wilkes-Barre, PA - Jim Barrett passed away Nov. 11, 2023, at his home in Boca Raton, Fla., at the age of 62. In his early adult life, Jim worked in the up-and-coming tech industry. He was tech-savvy and enjoyed all things electronic. In his early 40's, Jim made a significant career change and became a registered nurse. He worked as an ER hospital nurse for many years and had begun to work as a travel nurse.

No cause of death reported.

Deepa Joseph, 49

September 11, 2024

Missouri City, Texas - Deepa Joseph, a resident of Missouri City, Texas, peacefully passed away on September 7th, 2024, at the age of 49. She went on to complete a BSC nursing at Gulbarga University, Karnataka, India, and after years of dedicated

service as a nurse, completed her coursework for Nurse Practitioner at The University of Texas at El Paso.

No cause of death reported.

Kimberly Sue (Cline) Rowlands, 58

September 11, 2024

Powell, Ohio - Kimberly Sue (Cline) Rowlands, went home to her Lord and Savior on September 10, 2024. Kimberly was surrounded by her two children and their spouses Nicklaus (Brynelle) Rowlands and Abrielle (Ryan) Tittle as she passed away peacefully at the age of 58. Kimberly was a graduate of Findlay High School class of 1984 and later in life earned her Associate’s Degree of Nursing as a Registered Nurse.

No cause of death reported.

Kristy Ann Stewart, 48

September 11, 2024

Smith Center, Kansas - It is with deep sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Kristy Ann Stewart, who left us on Sunday, September 8, at the age of 48. She went on to earn her nursing degree from NCK Technical College in Hays. Kristy dedicated her life to her family and worked as a nurse for the past 25 years.

No cause of death reported.

Catina Jamese Tillman, 51

September 11, 2024

Indianapolis, Indiana - Tina attended Warren Township Schools and two years at Martin University, studying to become a registered nurse. She was known affectionately for her exceptional cleaning skills and compassionate work as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). Her life was marked by her fun and charismatic spirit, diligent work ethic, and the love she shared with her family and friends. On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at the age of 51, Catina departed this life peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

An oncology nurse “died suddenly” from cancer:

Holly Ann Honsey, 37

September 11, 2024

Medina, Ohio - Holly Ann Honsey, 37, wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her, passed away on September 9, 2024, of complications of breast cancer. Holly transferred to Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 2011. After receiving her nursing degree, Holly was a dedicated oncology nurse working at several cancer centers including The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Boston Medical Center.

Esterlyn Kiet Marcano (née Diamante Navasca), 40

September 11, 2024

Kansas City, MO - Esterlyn Kiet Marcano (née Diamante Navasca), age 40, affectionately known as Love Love, Mama Lablab, Lovely, or Kiet, passed to her rest surrounded by family on August 28, 2024, in Kansas City, MO, after a courageous battle with cancer. She pursued higher education in the field of nursing at Mindanao Sanitarium and Hospital College, Lyceum of Iligan Foundation and Colegio de Kidapawan. She dedicated her professional life as a nurse, a calling she fulfilled with compassion as she handled various roles including private duty nurse at Mindanao Sanitarium and Hospital in Iligan City, Philippines; Emergency Room nurse at Gingoog Adventist Hospital in Gingoog, Philippines; Delivery Room staff nurse in Rabia Hospital in Saudi Arabia; Medical Surgical staff nurse at Gensan Medical Center in General Santos City, Philippines and PCU nurse at Vista Medical Center in Waukegan, IL, USA.

Wanda Ellen Nelson, 67

September 11, 2024

Duluth, Minnesota - Wanda Ellen Nelson passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, MN, after a short and courageous battle with metastatic bladder cancer. Wanda graduated from Arlington-Green Isle High School in 1973 and from Anoka Ramsey Community College in 1981 with an associate degree in nursing. For over four decades, Wanda touched countless lives with her care and compassion for others through her work as a registered nurse.

Two hospice nurses “died suddenly”:

Tanya Kay Andriese, 45

September 10, 2024

Turlock, California - Tanya Kay Andriese (45) was a loving mother to her 3 daughters, Madalynn 15, Isabella 13, Olivia 12 and her infant son, Jacob (deceased at 3 months). Tanya led her life guided by her strong faith in the Lord. She was selfless, so generous and kind that it didn't come as a surprise that Tanya chose a career in nursing. As a Hospice nurse, Tanya provided the care, comfort and support to her patients during their final days. Even in death, Tanya showed compassion for others by offering the gift of life for so many others through organ donation.

No cause of death reported.

Debra Marlene Crocker, 67

September 10, 2024

Kenly, NC - Debra Marlene Crocker, age 67, of Kenly, died on September 5, 2024, at Wake Med Raleigh. Debra attended First Baptist Church in Smithfield and Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in Kenly. She graduated with her BSN from Peace College. Debra retired from 3HC, where she served as a hospice and home health nurse.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Allen Clark-Rose, 23

September 10, 2024

Flat Rock, Michigan - Michael Allen Clark-Rose, born on March 9, 2001, passed away on September 7, 2024, at the age of 23. He was a dedicated Registered Nurse at Ascension St. John Hospital since 2023. His compassion and dedication to his work were evident to all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Shiryl Conner Hicks Smith

September 10, 2024

Wichita Falls, Texas - Our beautiful loving Shiryl passed peacefully in her sleep September 2, 2024, with her husband Ed beside her. Shiryl was a life-long resident of the Wichita Falls area, raising her boys in the Bonny Homes addition, where many adventures were had - now she knows ALL the stories! A registered nurse, Shiryl worked at United Regional Health Care Center and for Dr. Jerry Myers before retiring from Kell West Regional Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Charla Kay Morrow, 56

August 13, 2024

Marion, IL - Charla Kay Morrow, age 56, passed away on August 8, 2024 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Char was a dedicated nurse and devoted over thirty-five years of her life to being an RN.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 3:

Veronica G. Estrada (Ronnie), 41

August 3, 2024

Veronica G. Estrada, known as Ronnie to family, and Vero to friends, has died at age 41. Ronnie was born in San Antonio, Texas. She was a Medical Assistant who worked for numerous doctors and clinics. During her spare time, she loved spending her time with her daughter Kaia.

No cause of death reported.

Infants:

Amir Chosen Hall, infant

September 16, 2024

Thomson, GA - Amir Chosen Hall, of Hephzibah, GA, son of Khadeija Wilburn and Maurice Hall, passed away on Tuesday, September 10th, 2024, at the Wellstar MCG Health Medical Center in Augusta, GA.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Evangeline

September 15, 2024

Unknown - Baby Evangeline, daughter of Carmelita Hawkins, was born into her mother's arms and gracefully received into the eternity of her Heavenly home on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

Cane Caldwell, infant

September 15, 2024

Marion, KY - Baby Boy Cane Caldwell, the son of Brian and Erikka Caldwell, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN.

No cause of death reported.

Elijah Michael Lee Hernandez, 18 months

September 15, 2024

Three Rivers, Michigan - Elijah Michael Lee Hernandez, age 18 months, passed away on September 12, 2024 at Elkhart General Hospital in Elkhart, Indiana. Elijah was a happy baby, full of love and his life was truly a beautiful thing.

No cause of death reported.

Jenora Dao Mathipannha, 5 months

September 15, 2024

South Jordan, Utah - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved baby girl Jenora Dao Mathipannha, who was born on April 21st, 2024, and passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving family on September 11th, 2024. Though her time with us was brief, Jenora's presence filled our lives with immense joy and love. In just a few short months, she touched the hearts of all who met her, radiating innocence and pure light.

No cause of death reported.

Sullivan Gray Allison, infant

September 14, 2024

Belton, MO - Sullivan Gray Allison, baby boy to Chandler and Staci Allison of Belton, Missouri, passed away too soon at home in his parents loving arms on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Sullivan was born in Olathe, Kansas, on January 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Enzo Syreese Celistan

September 14, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Baby Enzo Syreese Celistan born September 5, 2024, gained his Angel Wings on September 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jones Sean Chilcote, infant

September 14, 2024

Farmington, Utah - His pregnancy was difficult and hard for Kenzie with many complications through the 22 weeks and two days that she was blessed to carry and grow his precious and perfect body. Days before his birth, Kenzie was having a difficult day as she was driving in the car. After offering a silent prayer, seeking comfort to know if he would be okay, she heard the distinct impression to turn on the radio. As she did, the song "Miracle Child," by Brandon Lake, began to play. This song gave us peace in the coming days as the pains from Kenzie's unknown placental abruption intensified. We knew we would have a "miracle child" and we did. For nearly three days, Jones remained stable despite all odds being stacked against him. It was a time we feel so blessed to have been able to spend with and get to know him. Unfortunately, and against all our hopes, prayers, and desires, he suffered a major stroke on Wednesday morning, damaging many systems in his body, leading to his vital organs shutting down. After consulting with the hospital staff and earnest prayer, we knew that Jones was telling us there was nothing more we could do, and he was ready to go back home. We had to make the heart-wrenching decision to follow his wishes and let him go.

No cause of death reported.

Alexander Miles Hammond, infant

September 14, 2024

West Monroe, Louisiana - You will be forever loved and missed our baby boy. Mommy, Daddy, and your sisters love you forever and always.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Ephraim Harris

September 14, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Baby Ephraim Harris was born asleep on September 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Harmony Faith Hernandez, infant

September 14, 2024

San Luis, CO - Harmony Faith Hernandez was born on August 28, 2024, in Alamosa, CO, to Aaron Moses and Florinda Maria (DeHerrera) Hernandez of San Luis, CO. Harmony went to be with the Lord on 09/12/2024. She was our tiny little princess who had a big and lasting impression on everyone who had a chance to meet her. She was the youngest of 6 children.

No cause of death reported.

Edgar Adrian Morales Jr., stillborn

September 14, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Edgar Adrian Morales Jr., newborn son of Kristina and Edgar was born silent into this world on August 22, 2024. Although he spent only a moment in our arms, he is forever in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Boy Elias Franklin Nieves

September 14, 2024

Belton, South Carolina - Baby Boy Elias Franklin Nieves, son of Eloy Isai and Caitlin Kelly Nieves died Wednesday September 11, 2024, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Joah Reza

September 14, 2024

Austin, Texas - Baby Joah Reza passed away on September 12th, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Baby José María Romo Muñoz

September 14, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Baby José María Romo Muñoz born September 11, 2024, gained his angel wings on September 11, 2024. Although he was only with us for a few hours, he left his mark on our hearts forever.

No cause of death reported.

O'Landan Jones, 7 months

September 13, 2024

Columbia, MO - O'Landan Jones, 7 months old, of Columbia, MO, passed away yesterday at his home. O'Landan enjoyed watching The Backyardigans and Hey Bear, listening to Aretha Franklin, and dancing with his nurse, Delinda. He cherished spending time with his family and tasting food with his father.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Boy Le'shawn Kamari Campbell-Gamble

September 13, 2024

Jacksonville, Florida - Baby Boy Le'shawn Kamari Campbell-Gamble slept away on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Truce Da'Miri Ozen, infant

September 12, 2024

Clarksville, Tennessee - Truce Da'Miri Ozen, a beloved son and brother, passed away surrounded by loved ones on September 5, 2024, He was born in Nashville, TN, on July 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher A. Tirrell Jr., infant

September 12, 2024

Uxbridge, Massachusetts - Our sweet baby boy, Christopher Jr, was born sleeping on August 24, 2024, surrounded by his loving parents, Dakota Krouner and Christopher Tirrell of Uxbridge, MA.

No cause of death reported.

Calvin Dale Verbrigghe, infant

September 12, 2024

De Pere, Wisconsin - Calvin Dale Verbrigghe, cherished son of Derek and Melinda Verbrigghe, was born sleeping on September 5, 2024, at 5:19 am at Bellin Memorial Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was held and loved for his entire life and will forever be missed.

No cause of death reported.

A’Shawn D’Anthony Williams, three months

September 12, 2024

Muskegon, Michigan - Baby A’Shawn D’Anthony Williams, age three months, passed away very unexpectedly Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at his home. He was born June 2, 2024, in Muskegon

No cause of death reported.

Sayir Ford, infant

September 11, 2024

Kansas City, MO - Baby Boy Ford, 0 of Kansas City, Missouri, died on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Wednesday, August 21, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

No cause of death reported.

Tatum Landry Thompson, infant

September 11, 2024

Akron, Ohio - Our hearts are heavy with the passing of our precious baby, Tatum Landry, who entered and left this world far too soon. Though her time with us was brief, the love she brought into our lives was immeasurable and everlasting.

No cause of death reported.

Melany Guadalupe Bonilla Rivas, infant

September 10, 2024

Garland, Texas - It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved angel, Melany Guadalupe Bonilla Rivas. Born on Tuesday, June 4th, 2024, in Dallas, Texas, Melany brought immense joy and love into our lives. She departed from this world too soon on Monday, September 9th, 2024, in Plano, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Jacobe A. Johnson

September 10, 2024

Montgomery, Alabama - Baby Jacobe A. Johnson, a resident of Montgomery, AL, expired Sunday, September 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on September 8:

Elias James, 1 week

September 8, 2024

On September 1st, my step-sister, Madelyn Piskun, and Jonathan Silva welcomed baby Elias James into the world. At one week old, Elias tragically passed away and joined Jonathan’s mother, Nicole, in heaven. There are no words to express the sadness of Elias’ passing. Elias was a perfectly beautiful blessing, and he is loved beyond measure by his parents and family.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 10:

Liliana Shalyn Beal, 6 months

May 10, 2024

North Pekin, IL - Liliana Shalyn Beal, was born nine weeks early on November 3, 2023, with a fighters heart. On May 8, 2024 just six months old she was taken too soon from her family’s loving arms.

No cause of death reported.

The infant “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

Our family would like to thank everyone for their kind words, thoughts, prayers and cards for the sudden and unexpected passing of our sweet baby granddaughter Liliana.

