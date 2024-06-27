Plane goes off the runway at Newark Airport closing a runway, grounding some flights

June 27, 2024

Some flights into Newark Liberty International Airport have been grounded after a plane went off a runway at the airport while landing Thursday afternoon, the FAA said.

The FAA said some flights departing for Newark needed to be halted at their originating airport after a private Embraer business jet went off the runway, which remains closed. As a result of the runway closure, the airport's capacity to accept arriving plans is reduced, according to the FAA.

One wing of the private aircraft was damaged in the incident, which happened around 1:50 p.m., according to the Port Authority.

No injuries were reported. The runway will remain closed for an investigation, which the Port Authority said could impact arrivals and departures.

The FAA's website showed a temporary ground stop at Newark as of 3 p.m., which was later changed to a ground delay.

Departures from Newark were being delayed 15 minutes or more, while flights to Newark from other airports were delayed on average about 95 minutes, the site said.

United Airlines, in a social media reply to a passenger, said some flights had to circle Newark's airspace.

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/newark-airport-runway-closed-plane-incident-ewr-liberty/5547090/

Crop dusting plane crashes into truck in Sutter County

June 25, 2024

SUTTER COUNTY — A crop dusting airplane crashed into a truck in Sutter County Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash happened north of Pleasant Grove near Pleasant Grove Road and Nicolaus Avenue, outside Moe's Croip Dusting Service. California Highway Patrol said the plane did not generate enough lift after taking off and clipped a fence before it hit a Ford F-150 driving by.

"Once we got there, we determined that the plane wasn't able to fully take off," said Sergeant JD McIntosh with the California Highway Patrol's Yuba-Sutter unit.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The plane's pilot did not report any injuries.

Sgt. McIntosh said the woman was out walking with the first law enforcement official who responded to the scene.

"That would've been something to be the person in the pickup, to see a plane coming at your vehicle like that," said Randy Wilson, who works nearby the crash site

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/crop-dusting-plane-crashes-into-truck-in-sutter-county/ar-BB1oS1gz.

Pilot dead after plane crashes into river in 'very remote location': officials

June 17, 2024

A pilot was killed on Monday afternoon after his plane crashed in a Massachusetts river, officials say.

The crash took place in the Merrimack River between Lawrence and North Andover. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital that the plane hit the water at around 2:15 p.m. on Monday.

The North Andover Fire Department confirmed the crash to Fox News Digital. The department reported that its officers were working on the Merrimack River as part of a rescue mission before the pilot was pronounced dead.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/pilot-dead-after-plane-crashes-river-remote-location-area-officials

Two killed after plane crashes into Colorado mobile home park, setting two trailers ablaze

June 18, 2024

A plane crashed into a mobile home park in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on Monday afternoon, killing two people and setting two trailers on fire, authorities said.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue said the aircraft went down in West Acres Trailer Park.

The two people killed were the pilot and a passenger, according to Steamboat Springs police.

"The Routt County Coroner is notifying next of kin. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased," police wrote on Facebook.

First responders extinguishing the flames.

The city said ten firefighters and off-duty personnel worked to extinguish fire at two homes and several outbuildings, as well as secure the scene for the downed aircraft.

"All first responding agencies are aware of the plane crash. Please do not overwhelm our 911 dispatchers," the Routt County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. "First responders are already at the scene getting in the right resources. We will update the public as soon as we have more information."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital that a twin-engine Cessna 421 crashed into the mobile home park around 4:30 p.m. while approaching Steamboat Springs Airport/Bob Adams Field.

The City of Steamboat Springs said the airplane was believed to be en route from Longmont, Colorado to Ogden, Utah.

Authorities were asking others to avoid the area while first responders worked to extinguish the flames.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/plane-crashes-colorado-mobile-home-014556326.html