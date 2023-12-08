Pope Francis' health improves but he does not pray the Angelus in St. Peter's Square

December 4, 2023

Pope Francis' illness revealed to be 'very acute infectious bronchitis'

November 30, 2023

Pope Francis announced at a seminar this week that he was diagnosed with "very acute infectious bronchitis."

The pontiff made the announcement at the Vatican's "Ethics in Health Management" seminar on Thursday, joking to the audience, "As you can see, I am alive."

"Thank God it wasn’t pneumonia. It is a very acute, infectious bronchitis. I do not have a fever anymore, but am still on antibiotics and such," Pope Francis told the health care professionals in attendance.

Getting Covid jab is an ‘act of love’, says Pope Francis

August 18, 2021

The Late Show Canceled for Second Week as Stephen Colbert Recovers from Ruptured Appendix

December 4, 2023

The Late Show will remain on a hiatus as host Stephen Colbert continues to recover from a health-related issue.

"I’m listening to my doctors and continuing to rest and heal. Thank you for all your well wishes and I’ll see you soon," Colbert wrote on Threads Sunday.

The schedule change comes after Colbert, 59, recently revealed that his appendix had ruptured.

“Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week,” he said on Threads just after Thanksgiving. “I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?’ Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix.”

'Home Alone' Actor Diagnosed With Cancer, Set for Major Surgery

December 6, 2023

Home Alone actor Ken Hudson Campbell has been diagnosed with cancer. The actor, who portrayed Santa Claus in the popular 1990 Macaulay Culkin Christmas movie, was diagnosed in October after discovering a tumor in his mouth, which is set to be removed in an hours-long surgery later this week, it was revealed in a GoFundMe page seeking to raise funds to cover the cost of the actor's medical expenses.

"You may know Ken from his roles as Santa in Home Alone, the guy Bill Murray kisses in Groundhog's Day, or in Armageddon where his character loses his life saving the world from a giant asteroid. Now, we need the world's help to save Ken," a statement on the fundraiser page reads. "On October 27th, 2023, Ken was diagnosed with cancer, a tumor had elusively grown on the bottom of his mouth and it began encroaching on his teeth."

Beloved TV judge Frank Caprio diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, asks for prayers in emotional plea

December 7, 2023

A beloved Rhode Island traffic judge, known for his unique, caring personality in the courtroom asked for prayers as he revealed he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Judge Frank Caprio, 87, star of the reality TV show “Caught in Providence,” said he wasn’t feeling good around the time of his birthday in November and went for a medical examination.

“The report was not a good one,” Caprio said in a video shared earlier this week. “I have been diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas, which is an insidious form of cancer.”

Pennsylvania Rep. Thompson diagnosed with cancer

December 5, 2023

Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.) announced Tuesday he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, adding that he plans on continuing to represent his district in Pennsylvania.

“After a routine physical and subsequent tests, I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer,” Thompson wrote in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “While this diagnosis was a surprise, I feel well, and I will continue my work representing the people of Pennsylvania’s 15th District.”

Former FOX 5 reporter battles rare cancer

December 6, 2023

SAN DIEGO — After 35 proton cancer treatments, Jeff McAdam is technically cured of cancer, but not cancer free.

The 39-year-old former FOX 5 reporter was diagnosed with a cervical chordoma, a dangerous cancer threatening his mobility and his life.

“You’ve got this really rare one in a million-type cancer inside your body,” McAdam said.

Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix reveals her friend and guest star Jesse Montana has been diagnosed with a brain tumor

December 2, 2023

Ariana Madix revealed her friend, Jesse Montana, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 38, took to Instagram to ask her fans to send their best wishes and help the musician, who has guest starred on the hit Bravo series before.

'No one is cooler than my dear friend,' she began in the caption of a post shared on Saturday. 'Right now he needs our good thoughts and our help'.

