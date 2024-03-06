ITALY

Pope Francis abruptly cancels audiences amid 'mild' health issue

February 24, 2024

Pope Francis has cancelled some of his Saturday engagements because of a health issue, the Vatican has said. The pontiff called off his engagements because of a "mild, flu-like state," an update from the Holy See Press Office said. The Vatican addedon February 24 that the day's engagements had been cancelled, but that this was a preventative measure. Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni said the weekly Sunday Angelus address had not yet been confirmed. Pope Francis, 87, has suffered recent health issues including breathing problems, which he is prone to because of a bout of pneumonia in his youth in Argentina that led to the removal of part of his lung. The pontiff had to cancel a planned visit in December last year to the COP28 climate meeting in Dubai due to lung inflammation. In March last year, Pope Francis was treated at a hospital in Rome for bronchitis. Following his release from hospital in early April, the Pope said he "wasn't frightened," followed by "I'm still alive you know."



“I can't breathe", Fiorello is sick during the live broadcast of Viva Rai2 and asks to stop the broadcast

February 26, 2024

The comedian is certainly one of the most loved in the Italian show business, and has been able to attract the attention of the general public. Fans can not help but attend his many performances and follow him in all his television and theater projects. In fact, his Viva Rai 2 program has become very famous, with which he has achieved great success attracting the attention of thousands of people throughout Italy. The event happened during the episode of Viva Rai 2 aired on Monday 26 February. Between a laugh and the other, there was an unexpected event that sent all the viewers into alarm, as well as the faces of the cast of the program. In fact, Fiorello began, suddenly, to cough and this did not allow him to even speak. "Sorry, something went wrong with me,“ he said, asking for be punched in his back. Now the news will come out that I die live“, continued the showman. "I don't know what it is. Can you send an advertisement? Don't we have a sign that says 'the transmission will be resumed in a while'? Because I can't breathe“. The producers of the program aired the interruption requested by Fiorello, that is, a blue screen with a white inscription that warned the public that the program would start again a short time later. Fiorello drank a glass of water and, soon after, he already felt much better.

Illness live for the Rai presenter: Left side blocked, stops everything, fails to finish the interview

February 26, 2024

The presenter Francesca Fialdini, one of the faces of the television channel Rai, had an illness - live. In the episode of Sunday, February 25, the blonde presenter, always smiling, interviewed her guests while sitting, without being able to get up. The audience immediately understood that something was wrong, then, in the middle of the episode, during the interview with Alba Parietti, the presenter told what happened to her: “I'm stuck, so you will turn the wheel for me. I'm stuck by the neck ... the whole left side”. Despite the pain and discomfort, Fialdini continued to lead with great professionalism.

Sudden illness on stage for the VIP of Mediaset, "Thanks to the rescuers of 118". How is the famous actress now?

February 26, 2024

Now the alarm has turned off, but there were moments of panic for Katia Follesa, 48 years old, and her audience. On stage at the Orfeo theater, the comedian, radio host, and known face of Mediaset, collapsed on stage, a victim of one of those "sudden illness" that seem to have become the norm. And this time, fortunately, without serious consequences. Katia reassured everyone with a post on her Instagram profile: "I’m really sorry, I apologize immensely to the Taranto audience." What happened: The show lasted a few minutes because the illness intervened almost immediately. Obviously many were worried about the actress. Thus, Katia Follesa has intervened again on Instagram to reassure about her health condition, as we read on the Tag24 portal. The actress, in a story, said: "I’m a little better! Thanks", but she preferred not to dwell on the details of what happened.

Woman complains of an illness at home: 70-year-old in serious condition

March 1, 2024

Today, Friday 1 March 2024, in Appiano Gentile, in via Como, a 70-year-old woman suffered a sudden illness while she was inside her home. The Appiano firefighters intervened promptly on the scene and had to enter the house through a window to rescue the woman. The woman, found lying on the ground, was immediately found to be in serious health conditions. After the first manoeuvres, in fact, she was entrusted to the 118 healthcare staff who returned to hospital with the utmost urgency.

Sudden illness, soccer player collapses on the field. Saved by opponents

February 28, 2024

Moments of terror during a soccer match. A kind of news that, unfortunately, we are forced to report more and more often. This time to be hit by a sudden illness, which could have resulted in tragedy, was a young player engaged in an Under 14 years match. Which makes it all the more dramatic, because among young kids, these events shouldn’t happen so often. Instead, during the match between Athletic Soccer Academy and Riano Calcio, two teams of the Roman youth circuit, a boy playing in the Riano suddenly collapsed to the ground. Not in a condition of effort, but while watching an action of his companions. The worst has been feared, also because cases of illness among children of that age are (or should be) very rare. Fortunately, the managers and medical staff of the home team intervened promptly to rescue the victim of the illness. And their intervention avoided worse consequences. "Riano Calcio", reads a statement of the company hosted, "thanks to the company Athletic Soccer and the general manager Fabio Leonardi for the assistance and care given to our player who has suffered a disease. A special thanks goes to Mrs Laura Barcella, who with her intervention has avoided worse consequences for the athlete". A happy ending in the name of fair play that does not erase the concern for the too frequent occurrence of events of this type.

Sudden illness at school: young teacher rescued by ambulance

February 26, 2024

Brescia (Lombardy) - There were moments of excitement at Leno Elementary School, due to the sudden illness of a 42-year-old teacher. The 112 distress call was made around 12:40 today, Monday 26 February. Initially, an ambulance and a medical car arrived with sirens, then the helicopter was requested. After the first treatment on the spot by the doctors, the woman was flown to the Civil Hospital of Brescia, where she was admitted in code yellow. At the moment, her condition does not seem to cause too much concern; in the next few hours, the teacher will be subjected to all the investigations of the case.

INDIA

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath suffers mild [stroke]: Doctor says sleep deprivation, over-exercising may be the reason

February 26, 2024

Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, disclosed in a tweet on Monday (February 26, 2024) that he suffered a mild stroke six weeks ago. He added that he went from “having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write, to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more.” Kamath tweeted on Monday, “Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad’s death, lack of sleep, weariness, dehydration, and overwork are all plausible causes.” Notably, one of the doctors from the Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, Dr Sudhir Kumar, suggested over-exercising could primarily be the reason for the stroke. “At age 44, one of the fittest persons, Nithin Kamath suffered a minor stroke, but glad to note that he is making a swift recovery, and I wish him a superfast and complete recovery. He has rightly recognized 5 likely risk factors that could have caused his stroke: Stress (of losing his father), Sleep deprivation, Over-exercising (over-working out), Exhaustion (related to work commitments and workouts), and Dehydration,” he said. “It is important to exercise in moderation (and not over-exercise), ensure adequate sleep, and cut down on work (if one is over-working). Exercising and being fit are good, as has been proved by Nithin Kamath. Despite suffering from a stroke, it was a milder one, and he is on the road towards complete recovery,” he added.

SINGAPORE

Sabina Yasmin diagnosed with cancer again

February 24, 2024

In 2007, legendary singer Sabina Yasmin was diagnosed with cancer. She then had to battle the deadly disease for a while before conquering it and returning to the stage. After 17 years, it has been learned that she has been diagnosed with cancer again. She is now under treatment at the National Cancer Center of Singapore General Hospital. The artiste's close family member has confirmed the news to the media stating that towards the end of last year, the 14-time National Film Awardee Sabina Yasmin developed some complications in her body. Subsequent examinations confirmed that the cancer had recurred in her body. She was taken to Singapore in the first week of February. The source also shared that Sabina has already undergone surgery on her mouth, and the therapy will begin shortly. In 2007, the singer was first diagnosed with oral cancer. At that time, she received treatment from domestic and international hospitals and returned to a normal life. From then on, she was doing well through regular check-ups.

S'pore boy, 9, suffers mild stroke after heart failure, needs S$190,000 for medical bills

February 25, 2024

A nine-year-old boy in Singapore spent nine days in the intensive care unit (ICU), after the onset of a frightening health condition. Matt Aeron Semodio, described as a "beacon of joy" to all who know him, is now on the road to recovery. While relieved, his family now has to foot a hefty bill of S$190,000 for his medical treatment. The family's ordeal began on Jan. 4, 2024, related the boy's godmother on Give.Asia. Semodio became troubled by unusual fatigue and drowsiness, having to sleep multiple times in the day. His condition worsened even after a visit to a general practitioner that evening. He was rushed to the Children's Emergency at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) after the onset of severe chest pains. Semodio was admitted into the ICU in the early hours of Jan. 5. He was diagnosed with myocarditis, which refers to the inflammation of the heart muscle. His heart function plummeted, leading to a cardiopulmonary collapse, otherwise known as heart failure. According to Shin Min Daily News, the boy suffered a cardiac arrest while undergoing intubation, a process whereby a tube is inserted through the mouth or nose, and down the airway. He needed to be put on life support. The kid fought for his life as he underwent several procedures and interventions. The diagnosis of his Covid-19-positive status further complicated his critical condition. After nine days in ICU, his heart showed signs of recovery, so much so that he could do away with life support on Jan. 16. He was later extubated and taken off dialysis. Even though he suffered a mild stroke which affected movement in his left side, the day was still a triumphant one for him. Despite challenges, such as delirium and water retention, "his family is more optimistic than ever about his eventual return home", said his godmother.

NEW ZEALAND

Mike Puru opens up about his dad’s terminal cancer: ‘He’s a fighter’

February 25, 2024

Auckland - In a small table, amongst the background chatter of a crowded Auckland waterfront cafe, radio announcer Mike Puru admits his dad’s terminal cancer diagnosis has forced him to reassess his priorities. Puru, who I met properly just 30 minutes earlier, welcomed me with a warm hug, and a smile. The broadcaster has spoken previously about his father, Wayne, being unwell, but now explains he has stage 4 terminal cancer of the liver and bowels. The diagnosis, he says, came “out of the blue”. It’s news that Puru says has him focusing more on what’s important, admitting he loves his family “to bits”, but “we don’t hang out a lot”. “It’s gutting for Mum and Dad,” Puru says of his parents, who met when they were “very young” and recently became great-grandparents. Wayne’s diagnosis came after he’d been feeling unwell towards the end of 2023, and with the liver being “inoperable” it’s now a “waiting game to see what happens next”. Still, Puru - always with that warm smile - is touching wood, crossing fingers and remaining positive (“It’s all you can really do”). “He’s a fighter.”

Swimmer suffers heart attack off Maraetai Beach - why the symptoms shocked her

February 24, 2024

East Auckland - Raewyn Shaw was more than 200 metres offshore when she felt physically unable to swim another stroke. She was having a heart attack, not that she realised - there was no pain, and the loss of energy and urge to cough were the only symptoms. It was mid-afternoon on Labour Day 2023. The 59-year-old caregiver had gone to Maraetai Beach in East Auckland, after attending to a nearby 91-year-old client. In the shallows Shaw tried to walk, but her legs - starved of oxygen - were jelly. An ambulance arrived and paramedics confirmed she’d had a heart attack - shocking Shaw, who’d always assumed chest pain would accompany one. It was also surprising to Clemmet and Swart, who learned of the diagnosis later that day. A heart attack hadn’t crossed their minds.“She just said she was struggling to breathe. And it was as if she wanted to vomit. We assumed she might have swallowed water,” Clemmet said. “She didn’t once say her chest was sore … we honestly thought she was having an asthma attack.”

