SPAIN

Carlos Sainz, ill at the Saudi Arabian GP/How is he? Here's what happened to the Ferrari driver

March 6, 2024

Carlos Sainz fell ill while he was in Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian GP, which will take place on Saturday. The Ferrari driver, as reconstructed by Corriere della Sera, had some appointments with the media scheduled in the last few hours, but left the paddock early because he didn't feel well. The team itself on X explained what happened: "He returned to the hotel to rest and be ready for tomorrow", this is what was written in the short statement. The origin of the problem has therefore not been revealed, but the feeling is that it could simply be a bit of tiredness. The meeting with the press, consequently, was only postponed by a few hours. In fact, it has been decided that the Spaniard will speak to the microphones of the journalists present tomorrow morning, before free practice on the fastest street circuit in the world. It is therefore likely that he will give first-hand explanations regarding the absence during the weekend presentation conference. Formula 1 fans who are wondering how Carlos Sainz is doing after falling ill ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP can therefore breathe a sigh of relief. The rest granted to him today evening apparently resulted exclusively from severe tiredness, which led him to stay in the hotel. Furthermore, the Spaniard has been in the country since the beginning of the week, given that in recent days he visited one of the historical sites, Al-Ula. [Sainz is 29.]

ITALY

Pope Francis' Latest Appearance Raises Health Concerns

March 6, 2024

Pope Francis' latest public appearance has raised concerns about the 87-year-old's health as he struggled on Wednesday with his public speaking and mobility. Francis has been battling some minor health problems for the past week and a half. The Vatican announced on February 24 that he was suffering from a mild flu. Days later, he was taken to Rome's Gemelli University Hospital for diagnostic tests. Last Saturday, the pope had an aide read a speech for the opening ceremony of the judicial year of the Vatican tribunal because he was suffering from bronchitis. It seemed that Francis' health problems have persisted, based on the outside appearance he made on Wednesday at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. He again had to ask an aide to read his remarks, this time for his weekly general audience address. He told the crowd it was "because I still have a cold and I cannot read well." Francis was able to briefly speak at the end of the speech.

Maestro Giacomo Sagripanti becomes ill while conducting 'Madama Butterfly' at the Petruzzelli: opera suspended for 10 minutes

March 6, 2024

The conductor suddenly falls ill and the opera is interrupted. It happened on the evening of March 5th at the Petruzzelli theater in Bari: a repeat of Giacomo Puccini's Madama Butterfly was on stage, Giacomo Sagripanti was conducting the orchestra and fainted. Everything stopped, the maestro - who has Abruzzo origins, is 42 years old and in his career has stood on the podium at the Valle d'Itria Festival in Martina Franca several times - was immediately helped by some musicians, and then by a doctor. There were minutes of apprehension among the artists and spectators, the theater was full in every row of seats and the opera was almost at its conclusion, in the third and final act.

It may have been the tiredness - Madama Butterfly lasts two hours and 35 minutes - the pressure for the role, despite Sagripanti having a consolidated international career, it may have been the commitment required by the staging, whose debut at the Petruzzelli was a matinee on 3rd March. The fact is that Sagripanti necessarily had to stop, but then he didn't want to give up. He recovered, and after about ten minutes he returned to his place to conduct the orchestra and complete the work. He was greeted with applause, and is now fine.

Illness live: Paola Perego forced to abandon the studio

March 4, 2024

Hi everyone! Today I want to talk to you about a moment of fear experienced by Paola Perego during the Citofonare Rai 2 broadcast. The TV presenter suffered a sudden illness which forced her to abandon the live broadcast, leaving the task to Simona Ventura to continue alone. After the commercial break, Simona Ventura explained to the audience at home that Paola was not feeling well due to a simple seasonal illness and that she had returned home to rest. The episode continued regularly with Simona Ventura hosting. Unfortunately, it is not the first time that Paola Perego has had to be absent from a television program due to her health problems. She recently underwent an operation to remove a kidney tumor and even today she was unable to participate in the program Domenica In lei due to illness. Paola herself reassured her followers by explaining that it is nothing serious and that she will get back into shape soon. She also underlined the importance of prevention for health, recalling that she herself was able to deal with the disease thanks to preventive medical visits. It is important to take care of yourself and have regular check-ups to prevent any health problems. Paola Perego is an example of strength and determination, and with her message she wants to raise everyone's awareness of the importance of prevention. I invite you to follow her example and never underestimate your health. Taking care of yourself is the first step to living a full and happy life. See you soon with a new update, it's up to you! [Perego is 57.]

Gianluca Grignani, sudden illness during a concert in Piacenza

March 4, 2024

The singer Gianluca Grignani was struck by a sudden illness while performing in a club in the province of Piacenza in the night between Sunday 3 and Monday, March 4. The story is told by the local newspaper Libertà. Grignani was immediately rescued and transported to the Guglielmo Da Saliceto hospital by a Red Cross crew. The singer, after spending the whole night in observation, was then discharged this morning.

GHANA

Drogba of YOLO fame battling ‘strange’ illness; calls for help

March 8, 2024

Actor John Bredu Peasah, widely recognized as Drogba or Bra Charles from the renowned YOLO series, is currently facing a challenging health battle. Reports indicate that, he has been diagnosed with a Demyelinating disease, a condition that affects the protective covering of nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord. Drogba has been undergoing treatment for the past two and a half years but is now reaching out for financial assistance to cover the escalating medical expenses associated with his condition.

SOUTH AFRICA

So Sad: ‘Heartbroken’ Tyla Cancels First World Tour After Year Of ‘Silently Suffering With An Injury’

March 7, 2024

Tyla’s rising star hit turbulence when with the announcement that a worsening injury forced her to cancel her first world tour: “I am heartbroken.” Fans around the globe looking forward to seeing Tyla perform live will have to wait even longer. The South African singer’s “life-long dream” of a world tour is on hold. Tyla revealed that after more than a year of “silently suffering,” her injury has only gotten worse. She took to Instagram with the devastating news, thanking her fan base of Tygers for their support. “As much as this is something I would rather have dealt with privately, it’s important that I share what I have to share with you today. For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened. I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation,” she shared in a statement.

No age reported.

INDIA

ISRO chief S Somanath diagnosed with cancer on Aditya-L1 launch day

March 5, 2024

The head of India's Space Research Organization (ISRO), S Somanath, revealed in an interview that he received a cancer diagnosis the day Aditya-L1, the country's first solar observatory, was launched. On September 2, [2023] the Sun-studying Aditya-L1 mission was launched atop PSLV-C57. But during all the excitement surrounding this momentous occasion, Somanath's personal health took an unexpected turn. Somanath recalled, "I performed a scan in the morning of the day Aditya-L1 was launched," in a Malayalam interview with Tarmak Media House. It was then that I became aware of the growth in my stomach. I became aware of it as soon as the launch took place. Following the diagnosis, Somanath underwent an operation and subsequently received chemotherapy. He shared the news with his family, acknowledging the initial shock it brought to them. “I will be undergoing regular check-ups every year. I will be undergoing scans. But now, I am completely cured. I have resumed my duties.” S Somanath, who currently serves as the secretary of the Department of Space and chairman of the Space Commission, has a distinguished career in space research. With expertise in system engineering of launch vehicles, his contributions to projects like PSLV and GSLV Mk-III have been significant.

No age reported.

Former MP Shivajilingam hospitalized in Chennai after heart attack

March 3, 2024

Tamil National Alliance General Secretary and former Member of Parliament MK Shivajilingam has been admitted to Chennai's Vadapalani Vijay Hospital on March 2nd following a sudden heart attack. This marks the fourth occurrence of a heart attack for Mr. Shivajilingam within the span of the last three years. The former MP had traveled from Jaffna to Colombo to attend a court hearing on February 29th regarding a case filed against him Following his acquittal in the case, he proceeded to Chennai. Reports indicate that upon his arrival in Chennai, Mr. Shivajilingam was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit of Vadapalani attack.

No age reported.

AUSTRALIA

Comedian Hamish Blake Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Receiving Frightening Diagnosis

March 5, 2024

Comedian Hamish Blake posted a selfie to his Instagram story Tuesday informing fans he had to undergo emergency surgery following a cancer scare. Blake showed his 1.2 million followers a close-up photograph of his forehead and said he had to have skin cancer removed, which left him with five stitches above his right eye. “Got a mini facelift,” he joked. “I’m doing the other side in a few weeks.” The TV Host then explained the real reason he had to undergo the procedure and advised fans to keep on top of their skin health. The Australian comic and host of “Lego Masters Australia” assured his fans that he was on the mend and that he was going to be ok, but he made sure to note the seriousness of the disease.

NEW ZEALAND

Motatapu marathon competitor airlifted to hospital following medical event in Arrowtown

March 2, 2024

Motatapu, Arrowtown - A competitor in the Motatapu Allpress Espresso Trail Marathon has been flown to hospital after suffering a medical emergency this morning. Race Director Gemma Peskett said Hato Hone St John and the Motatapu event was notified at 11.00 am of a medical emergency. A St John spokesperson two ambulances and one helicopter responded. One patient in a critical condition was treated at the scene and airlifted to Christchurch Hospital, they said.

No age reported.

