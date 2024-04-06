SPAIN

The hopeful message of Helena Resano after the paralysis she has suffered on the left side of her body

March 30, 2024

On March 18, a week after being admitted for having the left part of her body asleep and undergoing different medical tests, Helena Resano was discharged. The 50-year-old journalist is temporarily away from television sets and focused on her recovery process. "Step by step. To walk many days supported, but to walk. Every day, one more step to return. Thank you to everyone who sent me messages of encouragement.” Some hopeful words that show improvement and that Helena has accompanied with a photograph in which she appears taking a pleasant walk in the sun with her husband.

From Resano in 2021:

Would you have dinner on Christmas Eve with someone, even a family member, who you know hasn't had the vaccine? This is the question I asked on the street.

ITALY

Pope Francis suddenly drops out of major event over ‘health’ problems

April 1, 2024

Pope Francis suddenly dropped out of attending a major Christian event in Italy over the weekend, citing unspecified “health” problems. The pope made a significant adjustment to his schedule on Good Friday, opting to remain at home instead of leading the Stations of the Cross at Rome’s Colosseum, as initially planned. The Vatican Press Office announced the decision. The statement cited the pope’s desire to conserve his health for upcoming events, notably the Vigil and Holy Mass on Easter Sunday.

Arisa, a fan falls ill at her concert: she calls the ambulance

April 4, 2024

Ancona, man struck by sudden illness, rescued in grave condition

April 2, 2024

Illness in the center, a pedestrian rescued in via XX Settembre

April 2, 2024

Heart attack while cycling down from Grappa. Cyclist stops at the bar and calls for help: saved

April 2, 2024

Piano di Sorrento: sudden illness for a woman who faints on the street. Rescued by two girls

April 1, 2024

Sudden illness before the procession. The parish priest of Zollino has resigned and is out of danger

April 1, 2024

Fear in Salerno, man taken ill while walking on the seafront

April 1, 2024

SAN MARINO

Apprehension at the Palazzo Pubblico. Woman feels ill and falls hitting her head, medical workers intervene immediately

April 1, 2024

Moments of concern today, during the installation ceremony of the new Regency. The speech of the elected Captains Regent had just ended at Palazzo Valloni when the April 1st celebrations were temporarily suspended. A 66-year-old woman, invited to the ceremony, suffered a sudden illness while she was inside Palazzo Pubblico and fell, hitting her head. The medical staff intervened immediately; after about 20 minutes the ambulance left Pianello. The event subsequently continued as scheduled, with no consequences for the woman, who was kept in hospital, as a precaution, until tomorrow.

INDIA

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi diagnosed with cancer

April 3, 2024

Former Bihar Chief Minister Sushil Kumar [72] on Wednesday said that he has been diagnosed with cancer. He has decided to stay out of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In a post on X, Modi said, "I have been battling cancer for the past 6 months. I felt that it was time to tell people about it. I will not be able to do anything during the Lok Sabha elections. I have told the Prime Minister everything..." He was part of the BJP's star campaigners' list in Bihar. The septuagenarian held the position of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister on two occasions: first from 2005 to 2013 and later from 2017 to 2020.

BSP's LS candidate from Aligarh suffers heart attack, continues to be critical

April 1, 2024

Aligarh - Bahujan Samaj Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Gufran Noor, continues to be critical after he suffered a heart attack, said officials on Monday. Noor was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday evening when he suffered a heart attack. According to family sources, Noor suffered a heart attack even though he had no medical history.

No age reported.

TAIWAN

Paris 2024 preparations help Chou Tien Chen detect early stage cancer: "It's a miracle"

March 30, 2024

An Olympic cycle can be both physically and emotionally tiring. And as Chinese Taipei’s badminton star Chou Tien Chen [34] discovered, it can also be life-saving. The former world number two was keen to make sure he was in top shape ahead of the crucial qualification year for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. After undergoing a full medical examination, he was diagnosed with early stage colon cancer. “If I did not find out, I could not stand here,” Chou told Olympics.com after his quarter-final win at the BWF Madrid Spain Masters 2024. “Maybe I would stop my career.” Chou kept the news a secret from his fans and even his friends for almost a year, but is now speaking out in the hopes that his story will inspire others to undergo early cancer screening.

PHILIPPINES

Bill Velasco working on recovery after heart failure

March 30, 2024

Manila — Veteran sports journalist Bill Velasco is steadily recovering days after being rushed to the hospital due to lung and heart issues. Velasco was confined to the hospital on March 19 after he complained of nasal drip and severe cough. He was later transferred to the Coronary Care Unit after his conditioned worsened. Doctors found out he suffered from acute heart failure. After more than a week of treatment, he showed signs of improvement. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to those who have helped him. “I LIVE! Purely by the grace of my God. Apologies, extracting all the tubes has left me unable to speak for the next 3 weeks,” said Velasco in his Facebook post. “I thank you all for helping save my life. I will reach out to all of you very soon. For now I still need to regain my strength,” he said.

No age reported.

AUSTRALIA

Family of Australian Idol star Courtney Murphy reveal devastating health diagnosis

April 1, 2024

Australian Idol contestant Courtney Murphy has been diagnosed with late stage bowel cancer, his family has confirmed. Murphy appeared in the second season of Idol in 2004, coming third behind Anthony Callea and that year’s winner, Casey Donovan. He has been a regular in the WA music scene ever since, and has also had a stage career, performing in the Queen musical We Will Rock You. The condition of the 44-year-old, who is married with three children, is “very serious”, his family said. Full-time cancer treatment has stopped him from performing, his brothers Kieran and Chris revealed in a statement on a GoFundMe page set up for the Perth-based musician and his family. “It is with heavy hearts that we share Court has been diagnosed with advanced stage bowel cancer. It’s very serious." Kieran and Chris also revealed the devastating news that they had lost their dad only 12 weeks ago to a brain tumour.

Former senator Nick Xenophon goes public with benign brain tumour diagnosis

April 3, 2024

Former South Australian senator Nick Xenophon has revealed he has been diagnosed with a brain tumour and is set for major surgery later this year. The 65-year-old was diagnosed with a meningioma, a benign and non-cancerous tumour near his brain stem, the Adelaide Advertiser reports. He would reportedly need essential surgery if the tumour grew any further. “It should be okay, but there are risks involved,” Xenophon told the Advertiser. “It’s a ticking time bomb in a really crappy location.”

NEW ZEALAND

Anna Paquin, 41, walks red carpet with a cane alongside husband Stephen Moyer after 'difficult' undisclosed health issue left Oscar-winning actress suffering mobility and speech difficulties

April 3, 2024

Anna Paquin was seen using a cane to help her get around at the New York City premiere of her new film A Bit Of Light, following a two-year health battle with an undisclosed illness. The 41-year-old actress, who was joined by her husband and former True Blood costar Stephen Moyer, made her public return after years out of the spotlight. It has been nearly a year and a half since her last red carpet appearance in October 2022, and the rarely spotted star was last pictured in public back in 2019. During the event at the Crosby Street Hotel, Anna admitted the last two years had been 'difficult' for her, while alluding to recent health struggles that had impacted her mobility and left her suffering from some speech difficulties, according to People.

What it’s like when your child gets diagnosed with cancer: A Kiwi mother’s story

March 27, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Fleur Willison, 4, from Hamilton, was recently diagnosed with leukaemia. Her mother Isobel has shared with the Herald what it's like for the family. [Paywall]

Single mum given 8 weeks to live after complaining of stomach ache

April 1, 2024

