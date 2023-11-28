Discover more from News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
Pope hospitalized with lung inflammation; Stephen Colbert's appendix bursts; Ozzy Osbourne reveals spinal tumor; Cher's look worries fans ("She can't even walk"); Jamie Foxx "still struggling"
PGA Tour winner John Senden "battling Parkinson's"; "'Bachelor’ Star Hailey Merkt Shares Health Update Following Cancer Diagnosis"
And gee whiz, look at what we see here:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/pfizer/reactogenicity.html
The most common serious adverse events in the vaccine group which were numerically higher than in the placebo group were appendicitis (7 in vaccine vs 2 in placebo), acute myocardial infarction (3 vs 0), and cerebrovascular accident (3 vs 1).
Colbert, dancing with syringes, is the image I have in my mind. The pope, pushing the jabs. https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/pope-urges-covid-inoculations-says-vaccines-are-humanitys-friends-2021-09-15/ Reap what you sow, fellas.