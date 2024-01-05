This just happened in a Las Vegas court:

Have you ever seen, or heard of, anything like this? If so, please share. If not, me neither.

It looks to me like one of countless startling “altercations” that have broken out all over, and increasingly, these last few years, the likes of which I’ve sampled in two posts (this is the third), suggesting that such crazy violence may be a(nother) consequence of “vaccination,” since, pre-2021, we did not see such brawls exploding all the time at sports events (among both players and fans, and not at hockey games), at concerts, on airliners, in retail outlets and wherever else we once assembled without worrying that folks might run amok.

Here are a few more examples:

American Airlines traveler restrained by passengers, crew during meltdown before flight to US

December 31, 2023

https://nypost.com/2023/12/31/news/american-airlines-traveler-restrained-by-passengers-during-meltdown-before-us-flight/

In Turkey:

Turkey postpones ALL matches indefinitely after Ankaragucu president is arrested for punching referee to ground

December 11, 2023

https://www.the-sun.com/sport/9839649/turkey-football-suspended-referee-attack-ankaragucu-rizespor-faruk-koca/

Comedian Charleston White Attacked Onstage Following Dispute with Audience Members

December 10, 2023

https://twitter.com/DallasTexasTV/status/1733836826941555159

Report: 'Heated' Fight Broke Out In NFL Locker Room After Game

November 26, 2023

https://thespun.com/nfl/report-heated-fight-broke-out-in-nfl-locker-room-after-game

3 players were ejected from the Missouri-Arkansas game after a big brawl broke out

November 25, 2023

https://ftw.usatoday.com/2023/11/missouri-arkansas-fight-brawl-ejections-video

WATCH: Jets DT Micheal Clemons ejected for hitting ref in face

November 24, 2023

https://fansided.com/posts/watch-jets-dt-micheal-clemons-ejected-for-hitting-ref-in-face-01hg1pbvaxj0?utm=newsbreak

Catholic hospitals remove crucifixes to prevent patients using them to attack staff

November 23, 2023

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/catholic-hospitals-illinois-wisconsin-crucifixes-b2452430.html

Woman arrested on hate crime charges after allegedly attacking man and his toddler

November 23, 2023

https://www.cnn.com/nyc-hamas-hate-crime-arrest

In Brazil:

LIONEL MESSI MATCH DELAYED AFTER HUGE BRAWL IN STANDS... Fans Beaten, Bloodied

Bovember 22, 2023

https://www.tmz.com/2023/11/22/lionel-messi-soccer-match-delayed-by-wild-bloody-brawl-in-stands

Mayhem Ensues on Frontier Flight After Major Passenger Freakout

November 22, 2023

https://wanderwisdom.com/news/frontier-airlines-meltdown-mayhem

Road rage fight ends in gunfire

November 22, 2023

Airplane “Karen” Pulls Down Pants, Threatens to Pee in Aisle

November 22, 2023

Rock Band Gets in Huge Fight on Stage, Cancels Rest of Tour

November 22, 2023

https://popculture.com/music/news/rock-band-gets-in-huge-fight-on-stage-cancels-rest-of-tour/

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Diontae Johnson had to be restrained from going after member of coaching staff

November 20, 2023

https://sportsnaut.com/pittsburgh-steelers-diontae-johnson-frustrated/

Jets, Bills Players Get In 'Huge Fight' In Tunnel After Game

November 19, 2023

https://thespun.com/nfl/jets-bills-tunnel-fight-photos-video

Stranger Breaks Into Hudson Home, Attacks Woman After Being Booted From Amtrak Train, Cops Say

A 31-year-old man is accused of breaking into a complete stranger’s home in the region and physically attacking her, minutes after getting booted off an Amtrak train.

October 2, 2023

https://dailyvoice.com/new-york/columbia-greene/stranger-breaks-into-hudson-home-attacks-woman-after-being-booted-from-amtrak-train-cops-say/

By now I have enough of these to fill a lot more posts, and will have for some time, since this trend will, without a doubt, go on for quite some time. I have no doubt of that, because it’s clear to me (and not just me) that this insane behavior is another dismal sign of universal “vaccination,” which has, demonstrably, been causing psychological disturbances of many kinds.

Of course, some do have doubts that this is so, primarily because of wishful thinking that it isn't happening. Those anxious unbelievers will (no doubt) favor various preposterous “explanations” for this trend, ascribing it to lockdown (which ended years ago), or cell phone use (which has been going on worldwide for decades, yet without such “altercations” breaking out), or (of course) “COVID,” or maybe “climate change,” or any other such distracting and irrelevant “cause.”

We need not just acknowledge the high likelihood that all these episodes of anti-social lunacy are “adverse events” post-“vaccination,” but also that this lunacy may help explain a lot of the pandemic violence now shattering societies worldwide. Take Gaza, where it isn’t just the disproportionate assault per se that’s striking, but, no less, the unprecedented virulence of Israel’s government, and its defenders there and in the USA—a blunt ferocity the likes of which we’ve never seen among Israeli politicians, except for unabashed extremists like Meir Kahane. That so many Israeli government officials now sound just as he did, years ago, is worth some scrutiny, as one cause of it may be the “vaccination” that was forced on the whole population of that country.

And then there’s what Human Rights Watch has called the “breakdown in the rule of law in India,” where Hindus and Muslims have been killing one another with that same bizarre ferocity. Of course, that clash has been a lethal one for decades; but since India also is a heavily “vaccinated” country, that may be a factor in the religious violence now raging there, just as (say) that bloody brawl among the fans at that soccer match in Rio may have been due, at least in part, to the “vaccination” program there. (Readers of our “died suddenly” compilations surely know that both Brazil and India have been hit hard by that program, even though both countries’ press has blacked it out.)

Of course, it isn’t only “vaccination” that has arguably had a deadly impact on Israeli/Palestinian relations, and on the Hindu/Muslim clash in India. The violence in both cases also reflects the vicious propaganda that’s enflamed the atmosphere, intensifying hatreds that are all the likelier to find immediate expression in a highly “vaccinated” country. Thus “vaccination” and hate propaganda both contribute to the bloody and divisive chaos that our masters have been pushing brilliantly these last few years, so as to kill as many of us as they can, while keeping all the rest of us at one another’s throats, instead of theirs.

Feel free to weigh in on this matter, as it’s actually affecting all of us, regardless of religion or ethnicity or “vaccination” status. That we haven’t even thought about it, much less talked about it, makes it that much likelier to keep on happening, and getting even worse.